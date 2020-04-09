for display only
Giants moving on from Rosas per Mike G....

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:34 am
Mike Garafolo
@MikeGarafolo

The #Giants will release K Aldrick Rosas soon, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Rosas was recently charged with three misdemeanors for an alleged hit-and-run accident in June.
Gostkowski  
robbieballs2003 : 9:36 am : link
?
not sure how healthy he is though  
robbieballs2003 : 9:36 am : link
.
Sunday morning sticky  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 9:38 am : link
.
RE: Gostkowski  
jeff57 : 9:42 am : link
In comment 14938544 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
?


No. He’s shot.
Adios amigo  
Anakim : 9:42 am : link
He was so promising and it looked like our kicking woes were finally at an end...but he had a terrible year last year and then this legal shit happened.
If he’s 100%  
jeff57 : 9:44 am : link
Ryan Succop might be good.
.  
Anakim : 9:47 am : link
The Giants signing Stephen Gostkowski to fill their kicker void would make a ton of sense. He spent 8 years playing for Joe Judge, has a huge leg, can handle the elements and is one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Getting healthy too. - per Field Yates
RE: RE: Gostkowski  
robbieballs2003 : 9:49 am : link
In comment 14938550 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14938544 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


?



No. He’s shot.


Limited options out there.
They should bring in 2-3 young kickers  
Jay on the Island : 9:58 am : link
And let them compete in hopes that they find another gem. If they don’t impress they could then turn to a veteran like Gostkowski.
RE: They should bring in 2-3 young kickers  
robbieballs2003 : 10:06 am : link
In comment 14938560 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
And let them compete in hopes that they find another gem. If they don’t impress they could then turn to a veteran like Gostkowski.


They aren't bringing in 3 kickers. Come on. 2 kickers? Fine. But just remember, I went over this in another thread, there are like 47 kickers on NFL rosters right now. Getting a young guy to work with now will almost definitely result in just a leg for camp and we'd sign another guy that lost the competition on another team. The solution doesn't have to be found immediately.
It looks like 45 kickers  
robbieballs2003 : 10:13 am : link
and now 44 with Rosas cut.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: They should bring in 2-3 young kickers  
gogiants : 10:14 am : link
In comment 14938560 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
And let them compete in hopes that they find another gem. If they don’t impress they could then turn to a veteran like Gostkowski.


The NFL is saying no players can come in for tryouts
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/category/rumor-mill/ - ( New Window )
Here are the veteran FA  
robbieballs2003 : 10:15 am : link
.
Link - ( New Window )
I'd have cut him after last year because he sucks  
Eric on Li : 10:15 am : link
his career here was like an old oreo with stale wafers and cream filling that comes back to get you later. Surrounding his 1 improbably good season (97%) he had 2 years of routinely blowing easy kicks and XP that contributed to losing games. The league average FG% is 80-85% every year and 2 of Rosas 3 years here he was at 70%. League average XP% is 94% in the new rules and Rosas was sub-90% 2 of his 3 years.

Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.
RE: Adios amigo  
KeoweeFan : 10:20 am : link
In comment 14938551 Anakim said:
Quote:
He was so promising and it looked like our kicking woes were finally at an end...but he had a terrible year last year and then this legal shit happened.

It is a reasonable guess that the "shit" happened a few years earlier and it wasn't legal trouble but rather substance abuse.
RE: I'd have cut him after last year because he sucks  
joeinpa : 10:21 am : link
In comment 14938566 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
his career here was like an old oreo with stale wafers and cream filling that comes back to get you later. Surrounding his 1 improbably good season (97%) he had 2 years of routinely blowing easy kicks and XP that contributed to losing games. The league average FG% is 80-85% every year and 2 of Rosas 3 years here he was at 70%. League average XP% is 94% in the new rules and Rosas was sub-90% 2 of his 3 years.

Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.


Totally agree on your evaluation of him as a kicker
RE: Here are the veteran FA  
Anakim : 10:23 am : link
In comment 14938565 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Kai Forbath would make a ton of sense. He was 11-11 last year with the Patriots (Joe Judge-coached team) and Cowboys (Jason Garrett-coached team). There's no chance he beats out Legatron so the Cowboys are bound to cut ties with him.



The only young guy available right now who seems to be of any promise is Cooper Rothe of Wyoming.
Yeah, there is a good chance that our kicker for 2020  
robbieballs2003 : 10:25 am : link
Will not be added to the roster until September.
RE: Yeah, there is a good chance that our kicker for 2020  
Anakim : 10:30 am : link
In comment 14938574 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Will not be added to the roster until September.


For sure, but the crappy part is we can't even watch any of these kickers try out or play in preseason action. We're going to sign someone based off of reputation and on a wing and a prayer.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:32 am : link
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
27m
There's nothing official on Giants CB DeAndre Baker yet. He's still proceeding as if he's reporting to camp on Tuesday, per a source.

It remains possible he lands on the commissioner's exempt list, which would take that decision out of the Giants' hands.
See ya...  
trueblueinpw : 10:32 am : link
He’s not worth the baggage. Total scumbag, lousy kicker for a team that’s no where near a kicker away. Easy call.
When was the last time we had a kicker...  
jnoble : 10:48 am : link
...longer than 3 seasons? Seems like we go through them like people change their socks
RE: When was the last time we had a kicker...  
robbieballs2003 : 10:50 am : link
In comment 14938597 jnoble said:
Quote:
...longer than 3 seasons? Seems like we go through them like people change their socks


Not as bad as the Jets. Just ask them about their kicker situation.
He's  
AcidTest : 10:54 am : link
erratic, and the accident is more than the Giants can legitimately tolerate given his inconsistency. I have no problem moving on from him.
Glad to see him gone  
Torrag : 10:59 am : link
He's been overrated by many here on BBI. He has a poor percentage on kicks that matter. Rosas is one of those 'almost good' players that doesn't fulfill his potential. Oh, we'll here from the enabler crowd about his holder, his injury blah blah blah. They'll call them reasons but they're just excuses.

Maybe now we know why he just hasn't put it together...
What about Matt McCrane  
Des51 : 11:07 am : link
I read that he played well for the NY Guardians and the Steelers.
RE: RE: Gostkowski  
Big Blue '56 : 11:11 am : link
In comment 14938550 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14938544 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


?



No. He’s shot.


Unless there is a physical injury or the kicker is a head case, there is no such thing (for an otherwise healthy one) as being shot.
finally  
GiantsFan84 : 11:28 am : link
this needed to happen and this guy was a shitty kicker who was nowhere near worth $3.3M. they never should have tagged him that high to begin with
Last year  
Matt123 : 11:32 am : link
At training camp he was the last one out there signing autographs and taking pictures with all the kids. Have a picture of him with me and my kids. Thats what I'll remember him for.
started out looking pretty good  
bc4life : 11:32 am : link
then had a bad year last year. think the alcohol may have been part of the problem.

seems to have a serious substance abuse issue. hopefully he gets it addressed. wonder how much "smoke" there was re: this problem over the past two years?
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:34 am : link
classy goodbye  
bc4life : 11:36 am : link
after getting fired. Now get help. If you don't - Things can and undoubtedly will get worse for you.
Rosas needs at least a 30 day.....  
MOOPS : 11:50 am : link
stint in rehab in order to start getting his life in order.
I  
AcidTest : 12:03 pm : link
wonder if the Giants would bring him back to camp next season if he gets his life in order.
Someone will give  
Big Al : 12:10 pm : link
him another chance after a suitable amount of time. Be nice for him iif he could beat this thing.
RE: Someone will give  
Jay on the Island : 12:44 pm : link
In comment 14938649 Big Al said:
Quote:
him another chance after a suitable amount of time. Be nice for him iif he could beat this thing.

I agree, after a likely suspension some team will bring him in. He’s young, has a strong leg, and he was the best kicker in football two years ago. He will also be cheap for a year as he attempts to resurrect his career. This is all assuming he gets his drinking under control.
There is no cap hit for releasing him  
Jay on the Island : 12:46 pm : link
Correct?
I was quite hopeful that we had a stud kicker two years ago  
glowrider : 1:17 pm : link
He had been asked what the difference was, and if I recall, he said he stopped checking how far the kick was, and just would “feel” it out.

In sports of all kind, it’s important to not be in your head too much, relying on instinct and muscle memory. QBs can scan the field, make a decision, and stick a ball in a 1-2ft window 45yds down the field with over a ton of mass charging him in under 3-4 seconds. They get to do this a few hundred times a season.

Kickers are employed at fractional frequency, but are arguably under the most pressure out of any player on the team. When they come into the game, their jobs are usually on the line. Miss a fg, xp, or kickoff oob... Well, you may be left at the bus station while the team flies home on the charter (hyperbolic, but illustrating the point).

That’s not happening with other 1st or 2nd stringers, except in extraordinary circumstances. QB blows the game with an INT? RB fumbles and we come up short? Receiver didn’t know where the sticks were? Defense can’t hold? Regroup for next week. Kicker may be packing up and moving their family if they’re lucky enough to get another shot. Imagine everything on the line every single time you kick, and you only get to prove yourself a handful of times. That’s high risk.

All this to say, he’s a young kid in a high pressure environment who couldn’t handle it, assuredly has all sorts of other human issues and it shouldn’t be a surprise that maybe he turned to the bottle. It is a vicious cycle and I hope he gets the help he needs. He is super talented if he can clean up his act and get out of his own way. If our coach, a former ST coordinator, is down with cutting him, things are clearly in a bad place.

As I did with Will Hill, I wish him well and hope he gets the help he needs to realize his potential.
I would have had no problem with cutting him regardless of off field  
Matt M. : 1:21 pm : link
issues. After his rookie year, I advocated holding on to him when many were calling for his head. I thought the potential was there. He rewarded us with an outstanding sophomore season. But, with his 3rd season as bad as his first, I wold have been comfortable cutting ties just based on performance. In particular, his terrible inconsistency on PATs is unacceptable.
RE: He's  
Optimus-NY : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 14938602 AcidTest said:
Quote:
erratic, and the accident is more than the Giants can legitimately tolerate given his inconsistency. I have no problem moving on from him.


Exactly
In  
AcidTest : 2:10 pm : link
his defense, DeOssie may have been one reason why Rosas was so maddeningly inconsistent. The Giants nonetheless gave him a second round tender, so I assume his being cut is more about the accident than his inconsistency. As I said, I wonder if they would invite him back to camp next year if he gets everything worked out in the interim.
The  
AcidTest : 2:12 pm : link
Giants can also get $3.3 million towards their cap by cutting Rosas. Some of that will admittedly have to be used for a replacement kicker, but there will still be a substantial savings.
RE: He's  
Fritz : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14938602 AcidTest said:
Quote:
erratic, and the accident is more than the Giants can legitimately tolerate given his inconsistency. I have no problem moving on from him.


Same here. The only reason he survived his first season was that the team was terrible. I want a good kicker but it doesn’t matter much until they’re actually competing for something other than the basement of the division.
Who is the  
XBRONX : 3:20 pm : link
last Pro Bowler the Giants have cut,previously?
RE: He's  
prdave73 : 4:14 pm : link
In comment 14938602 AcidTest said:
Quote:
erratic, and the accident is more than the Giants can legitimately tolerate given his inconsistency. I have no problem moving on from him.



Agree..
Rosas  
CowboyHaters : 5:41 pm : link
It was time to move on, but that was a classy move on his part to thank the organization. I hope he straightens himself out and gets another chance to play somewhere.
Rosas  
Dragon : 6:37 pm : link
All want him to get to rehab but what message are we sending guy with an addiction gets booted. Robin Hood we can’t seem to make a decision what does that really say about personal player conduct.
It's one thing to have an addiction but you still need to own  
Zeke's Alibi : 7:41 pm : link
your actions. Honestly I got hope for the guy, he's young, and the goodbyes with grace seems like a good start. Although it worries me that he didn't address the issue at all, just that he had a subpar year last year. Maybe he considers both hand in hand or possibly he understands life in the NFL, play at an all pro level and do whatever you want.
RE: Who is the  
shyster : 8:15 pm : link
In comment 14938739 XBRONX said:
Quote:
last Pro Bowler the Giants have cut,previously?


Josh Brown. And he was a current Pro Bowler, so to speak, not a season removed like Rosas.
