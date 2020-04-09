Giants moving on from Rosas per Mike G....

The Giants signing Stephen Gostkowski to fill their kicker void would make a ton of sense. He spent 8 years playing for Joe Judge, has a huge leg, can handle the elements and is one of the most accurate kickers in league history. Getting healthy too. - per Field Yates
And let them compete in hopes that they find another gem. If they don’t impress they could then turn to a veteran like Gostkowski.
They aren't bringing in 3 kickers. Come on. 2 kickers? Fine. But just remember, I went over this in another thread, there are like 47 kickers on NFL rosters right now. Getting a young guy to work with now will almost definitely result in just a leg for camp and we'd sign another guy that lost the competition on another team. The solution doesn't have to be found immediately.
his career here was like an old oreo with stale wafers and cream filling that comes back to get you later. Surrounding his 1 improbably good season (97%) he had 2 years of routinely blowing easy kicks and XP that contributed to losing games. The league average FG% is 80-85% every year and 2 of Rosas 3 years here he was at 70%. League average XP% is 94% in the new rules and Rosas was sub-90% 2 of his 3 years.
Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.
his career here was like an old oreo with stale wafers and cream filling that comes back to get you later. Surrounding his 1 improbably good season (97%) he had 2 years of routinely blowing easy kicks and XP that contributed to losing games. The league average FG% is 80-85% every year and 2 of Rosas 3 years here he was at 70%. League average XP% is 94% in the new rules and Rosas was sub-90% 2 of his 3 years.
Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.
Totally agree on your evaluation of him as a kicker
Kai Forbath would make a ton of sense. He was 11-11 last year with the Patriots (Joe Judge-coached team) and Cowboys (Jason Garrett-coached team). There's no chance he beats out Legatron so the Cowboys are bound to cut ties with him.
The only young guy available right now who seems to be of any promise is Cooper Rothe of Wyoming.
Yeah, there is a good chance that our kicker for 2020
He's been overrated by many here on BBI. He has a poor percentage on kicks that matter. Rosas is one of those 'almost good' players that doesn't fulfill his potential. Oh, we'll here from the enabler crowd about his holder, his injury blah blah blah. They'll call them reasons but they're just excuses.
Maybe now we know why he just hasn't put it together...
him another chance after a suitable amount of time. Be nice for him iif he could beat this thing.
I agree, after a likely suspension some team will bring him in. He’s young, has a strong leg, and he was the best kicker in football two years ago. He will also be cheap for a year as he attempts to resurrect his career. This is all assuming he gets his drinking under control.
He had been asked what the difference was, and if I recall, he said he stopped checking how far the kick was, and just would “feel” it out.
In sports of all kind, it’s important to not be in your head too much, relying on instinct and muscle memory. QBs can scan the field, make a decision, and stick a ball in a 1-2ft window 45yds down the field with over a ton of mass charging him in under 3-4 seconds. They get to do this a few hundred times a season.
Kickers are employed at fractional frequency, but are arguably under the most pressure out of any player on the team. When they come into the game, their jobs are usually on the line. Miss a fg, xp, or kickoff oob... Well, you may be left at the bus station while the team flies home on the charter (hyperbolic, but illustrating the point).
That’s not happening with other 1st or 2nd stringers, except in extraordinary circumstances. QB blows the game with an INT? RB fumbles and we come up short? Receiver didn’t know where the sticks were? Defense can’t hold? Regroup for next week. Kicker may be packing up and moving their family if they’re lucky enough to get another shot. Imagine everything on the line every single time you kick, and you only get to prove yourself a handful of times. That’s high risk.
All this to say, he’s a young kid in a high pressure environment who couldn’t handle it, assuredly has all sorts of other human issues and it shouldn’t be a surprise that maybe he turned to the bottle. It is a vicious cycle and I hope he gets the help he needs. He is super talented if he can clean up his act and get out of his own way. If our coach, a former ST coordinator, is down with cutting him, things are clearly in a bad place.
As I did with Will Hill, I wish him well and hope he gets the help he needs to realize his potential.
I would have had no problem with cutting him regardless of off field
issues. After his rookie year, I advocated holding on to him when many were calling for his head. I thought the potential was there. He rewarded us with an outstanding sophomore season. But, with his 3rd season as bad as his first, I wold have been comfortable cutting ties just based on performance. In particular, his terrible inconsistency on PATs is unacceptable.
his defense, DeOssie may have been one reason why Rosas was so maddeningly inconsistent. The Giants nonetheless gave him a second round tender, so I assume his being cut is more about the accident than his inconsistency. As I said, I wonder if they would invite him back to camp next year if he gets everything worked out in the interim.
erratic, and the accident is more than the Giants can legitimately tolerate given his inconsistency. I have no problem moving on from him.
Same here. The only reason he survived his first season was that the team was terrible. I want a good kicker but it doesn’t matter much until they’re actually competing for something other than the basement of the division.
your actions. Honestly I got hope for the guy, he's young, and the goodbyes with grace seems like a good start. Although it worries me that he didn't address the issue at all, just that he had a subpar year last year. Maybe he considers both hand in hand or possibly he understands life in the NFL, play at an all pro level and do whatever you want.
Josh Brown. And he was a current Pro Bowler, so to speak, not a season removed like Rosas.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
No. He’s shot.
Quote:
?
No. He’s shot.
Limited options out there.
They aren't bringing in 3 kickers. Come on. 2 kickers? Fine. But just remember, I went over this in another thread, there are like 47 kickers on NFL rosters right now. Getting a young guy to work with now will almost definitely result in just a leg for camp and we'd sign another guy that lost the competition on another team. The solution doesn't have to be found immediately.
Link - ( New Window )
The NFL is saying no players can come in for tryouts
https://profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/category/rumor-mill/ - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.
It is a reasonable guess that the "shit" happened a few years earlier and it wasn't legal trouble but rather substance abuse.
Hitting that other car may have raised our FG% this year by 10% and our XP% by 5% or more, making it perhaps the most positively impactful thing Rosas could have done for this team.
Totally agree on your evaluation of him as a kicker
Kai Forbath would make a ton of sense. He was 11-11 last year with the Patriots (Joe Judge-coached team) and Cowboys (Jason Garrett-coached team). There's no chance he beats out Legatron so the Cowboys are bound to cut ties with him.
The only young guy available right now who seems to be of any promise is Cooper Rothe of Wyoming.
For sure, but the crappy part is we can't even watch any of these kickers try out or play in preseason action. We're going to sign someone based off of reputation and on a wing and a prayer.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
27m
There's nothing official on Giants CB DeAndre Baker yet. He's still proceeding as if he's reporting to camp on Tuesday, per a source.
It remains possible he lands on the commissioner's exempt list, which would take that decision out of the Giants' hands.
Not as bad as the Jets. Just ask them about their kicker situation.
Maybe now we know why he just hasn't put it together...
Quote:
?
No. He’s shot.
Unless there is a physical injury or the kicker is a head case, there is no such thing (for an otherwise healthy one) as being shot.
seems to have a serious substance abuse issue. hopefully he gets it addressed. wonder how much "smoke" there was re: this problem over the past two years?
I agree, after a likely suspension some team will bring him in. He’s young, has a strong leg, and he was the best kicker in football two years ago. He will also be cheap for a year as he attempts to resurrect his career. This is all assuming he gets his drinking under control.
In sports of all kind, it’s important to not be in your head too much, relying on instinct and muscle memory. QBs can scan the field, make a decision, and stick a ball in a 1-2ft window 45yds down the field with over a ton of mass charging him in under 3-4 seconds. They get to do this a few hundred times a season.
Kickers are employed at fractional frequency, but are arguably under the most pressure out of any player on the team. When they come into the game, their jobs are usually on the line. Miss a fg, xp, or kickoff oob... Well, you may be left at the bus station while the team flies home on the charter (hyperbolic, but illustrating the point).
That’s not happening with other 1st or 2nd stringers, except in extraordinary circumstances. QB blows the game with an INT? RB fumbles and we come up short? Receiver didn’t know where the sticks were? Defense can’t hold? Regroup for next week. Kicker may be packing up and moving their family if they’re lucky enough to get another shot. Imagine everything on the line every single time you kick, and you only get to prove yourself a handful of times. That’s high risk.
All this to say, he’s a young kid in a high pressure environment who couldn’t handle it, assuredly has all sorts of other human issues and it shouldn’t be a surprise that maybe he turned to the bottle. It is a vicious cycle and I hope he gets the help he needs. He is super talented if he can clean up his act and get out of his own way. If our coach, a former ST coordinator, is down with cutting him, things are clearly in a bad place.
As I did with Will Hill, I wish him well and hope he gets the help he needs to realize his potential.
Exactly
Same here. The only reason he survived his first season was that the team was terrible. I want a good kicker but it doesn’t matter much until they’re actually competing for something other than the basement of the division.
Agree..
Josh Brown. And he was a current Pro Bowler, so to speak, not a season removed like Rosas.