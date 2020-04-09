for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants sign previously-retired PK Chandler Catanzaro

Anakim : 11:39 am
Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter

Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in.
From last August:  
Anakim : 11:50 am : link
"Catanzaro signed with New York (Jets) during the offseason for a second stint with the team, but struggled with consistency during camp. He then missed two extra points in the Jets’ 31-22 preseason-opening loss to the Giants on Thursday night.

Apparently, that cemented Catanzaro’s decision."
Ehh  
Jay on the Island : 11:51 am : link
I hope they bring in someone to compete with him.
Not the move I would have made  
Giants in 07 : 11:52 am : link
But I guess the team's hands are somewhat tied since they can't bring players in for workouts

Catanzaro seems like a mental midget from what I am reading and from what I remember from memory.

Not the best quality for an NFL kicker in my opinion
I doubt this guy is the kicker week one  
Jay on the Island : 11:55 am : link
He’s probably a stopgap until the Giants can officially work out other options.
RE: I doubt this guy is the kicker week one  
robbieballs2003 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 14938641 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He’s probably a stopgap until the Giants can officially work out other options.


I hope so. 🤮
RE: I doubt this guy is the kicker week one  
AcidTest : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 14938641 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He’s probably a stopgap until the Giants can officially work out other options.


Agreed.
Chandler had a 93% FG av his last 2 Clemson seasons  
KeoweeFan : 12:13 pm : link
and holds the school record for most points scored.
Earnie said "never give up on talent". Maybe the ST specialists on the Giants can revive Cantanzaro's confidence. (That was his problem his sophomore year and Swinney used "tough love" to cure him.
He also has a 60 yd FG  
PEEJ : 12:18 pm : link
on his resume. so, he's got some leg.
I see Catanzaro played for the Panthers in 2018  
Giantsfan79 : 12:20 pm : link
was he in the building while DG was still GM there?
WTF??? No one else out there???  
TheMick7 : 12:25 pm : link
I remember watching him w/the Jets It was hard to watch!
Everyone panic!  
Saquads26 : 12:27 pm : link
!!!
I'd bring in Gostkowski  
Breeze_94 : 12:33 pm : link
he's one of the best kickers of all time statistically and kicked a 62 yarder in 2017
Isn't he one of the three Tenors?  
LBH15 : 12:36 pm : link
.
RE: WTF??? No one else out there???  
Jay on the Island : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 14938658 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
I remember watching him w/the Jets It was hard to watch!

Calm down buddy, this is most likely a short term fix just to have a kicker available when they actually begin practicing. I would be shocked if Catanzaro is the week one kicker.

RE: RE: WTF??? No one else out there???  
Anakim : 12:47 pm : link
In comment 14938669 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14938658 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


I remember watching him w/the Jets It was hard to watch!


Calm down buddy, this is most likely a short term fix just to have a kicker available when they actually begin practicing. I would be shocked if Catanzaro is the week one kicker.



Can't say I know a lot about kicking, but Kai Forbath seems like a logical choice. He played last year under Joe Judge (for one game) and Jason Garrett and went 11-11. He's with the Cowboys right now, but there's no chance he beats out Legatron in Dallas, so he's bound to shake loose.
RE: RE: WTF??? No one else out there???  
TheMick7 : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 14938669 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14938658 TheMick7 said:


Quote:


I remember watching him w/the Jets It was hard to watch!


Calm down buddy, this is most likely a short term fix just to have a kicker available when they actually begin practicing. I would be shocked if Catanzaro is the week one kicker.


Gee thanks for reassuring me! I couldn't have "calmed down' without your steady words! SMH With a new snapper,probably the same holder & a new kicker establishing some semblance of a routine is always a good thing. As someone said above,we do have ST experts on staff,so I'll defer to their thinking,my only concern is CC was SO bad last year that with guys like Gostkowski out there,it seems strange. And,since practices aren't likely to start until mid August,I'm trying to understand the rush to bring someone like him in!
this is the first of multiple signings at kicker  
larryflower37 : 12:57 pm : link
They will probably have 3 or 4 compete for the job.
RE: Isn't he one of the three Tenors?  
ArlingtonMike : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 14938663 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


Lol
I don't care how many guys they bring in  
Matt M. : 1:09 pm : link
I don't like this signing. Rosas absolutely sucked 2 years out of 3 and you replace him (even if only short term) with another crappy kicker? I'd rather sign an unknown than someone I know sucks.
I think the Cowflops cut Kai Forbath.  
Optimus-NY : 1:56 pm : link
No way he beats out Legatron in Dallas. He'll be a FA at that point and can pick his spot. The Giants would be an ideal landing spots for both parties, especially with Garrett here and Forbath's familiarity with the NFC East.
This kicker is just fodder.  
Optimus-NY : 1:57 pm : link
Roll with it. He won't be the guy come opening night or Game 2 if the Giants are hard up for salary cap money.
RE: RE: RE: WTF??? No one else out there???  
Jay on the Island : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14938674 TheMick7 said:
Quote:
In comment 14938669 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14938658 TheMick7 said:
Gee thanks for reassuring me! I couldn't have "calmed down' without your steady words! SMH With a new snapper,probably the same holder & a new kicker establishing some semblance of a routine is always a good thing. As someone said above,we do have ST experts on staff,so I'll defer to their thinking,my only concern is CC was SO bad last year that with guys like Gostkowski out there,it seems strange. And,since practices aren't likely to start until mid August,I'm trying to understand the rush to bring someone like him in!

The Giants are more than likely to add another kicker before practices start. I hope it’s another young unknown kicked instead of another Catanzaro type.

IIRC Rosas had the worst kicking percentage prior to the arrival of McGaughey but then missed just one the following year. I am not a fan of this signing at all but again I doubt that he is the kicker this season.

It’s extremely frustrating that Rosas blew this opportunity. The Giants traded away two young potential long term kickers in McManus and Boswell. Rosas finally appeared to be the answer but now the Giants are in a familiar position of trying to find another long term answer.
RE: Not the move I would have made  
Fritz : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14938639 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
But I guess the team's hands are somewhat tied since they can't bring players in for workouts

Catanzaro seems like a mental midget from what I am reading and from what I remember from memory.

Not the best quality for an NFL kicker in my opinion


I hope they have other options besides this guy. All I know about Cantanzaro is from highlights of him missing game winning or tying kicks at the end of games for every team he played for. Not the kind of kicker I want on the team I root for.
Chandler Catanzaro  
jacob12 : 2:13 pm : link
Giants in 07 made an imbecilic comment about Chandler Catanzaros intellect. Chandler is a poor NFL kicker but he is far from a mental midget. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in biological sciences. Catanzaros father is a dermatologist and Chandler is going to medical school after his football career.
RE: Chandler Catanzaro  
Fritz : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 14938710 jacob12 said:
Quote:
Giants in 07 made an imbecilic comment about Chandler Catanzaros intellect. Chandler is a poor NFL kicker but he is far from a mental midget. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in biological sciences. Catanzaros father is a dermatologist and Chandler is going to medical school after his football career.


I don’t think he was referring to his intelligence but more that he’s a perpetual choke artist.
RE: Isn't he one of the three Tenors?  
Gman11 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 14938663 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.
I thought he was a former MLB catcher.
It’s worth noting that Catanzaro is a vested veteran.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:32 pm : link
If he kicks in the opener, he’s probably the kicker for the season, unless he completely sh!ts the bed. I expect him to be replaced before the games start; but replacing him in Week 2 isn’t much of an option.

As for who the available replacements might be, it’s possible that some teams will use one of the extra roster spots to carry two kickers. So we can’t assume that many promising young legs will hit the waiver wire. Vets are trickier, but Dallas might even keep Forbath. He signed a one-year minimum deal that qualifies for cap relief, so he’s not prohibitively expensive as coronavirus insurance.
RE: this is the first of multiple signings at kicker  
Matt M. : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 14938678 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
They will probably have 3 or 4 compete for the job.
With no tryouts and limited roster numbers this year, I don't see that happening. They aren't spending 2,3, or 4 spots on PK.
Relax.......i have no doubt Judge will find a decent kicker  
George from PA : 3:46 pm : link
Chandler Catanzaro is still 29
RE: Isn't he one of the three Tenors?  
prdave73 : 4:17 pm : link
In comment 14938663 LBH15 said:
Quote:
.


Lol...
RE: Not the move I would have made  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 14938639 Giants in 07 said:
Quote:
But I guess the team's hands are somewhat tied since they can't bring players in for workouts

Catanzaro seems like a mental midget from what I am reading and from what I remember from memory.

Not the best quality for an NFL kicker in my opinion

You're calling someone else a mental midget? You?
RE: I don't care how many guys they bring in  
DavidinBMNY : 4:22 pm : link
In comment 14938685 Matt M. said:
Quote:
I don't like this signing. Rosas absolutely sucked 2 years out of 3 and you replace him (even if only short term) with another crappy kicker? I'd rather sign an unknown than someone I know sucks.


Matt- The kicker they ultimately sign is going to be cut by another NFL team shortly. There are multiple teams carrying more then 1 kicker. Giants will get one of those guys.
RE: RE: Chandler Catanzaro  
Gatorade Dunk : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14938715 Fritz said:
Quote:
In comment 14938710 jacob12 said:


Quote:


Giants in 07 made an imbecilic comment about Chandler Catanzaros intellect. Chandler is a poor NFL kicker but he is far from a mental midget. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in biological sciences. Catanzaros father is a dermatologist and Chandler is going to medical school after his football career.



I don’t think he was referring to his intelligence but more that he’s a perpetual choke artist.

That's not typically what "mental midget" refers to. I don't doubt that Flounder could have misused the term, but that's all the more reason why he shouldn't be calling anyone else a "mental midget."
Mind boggling decision  
MtDizzle : 4:26 pm : link
Gostowski is still out there and has plenty of history with Judge. Awful signing.
Gostkowski ?  
morrison40 : 4:28 pm : link
Judge knows him better than anyone here or in the Giants organization and didn’t sign him ...nuff said .
Gostkowski is 36 years old  
George from PA : 4:36 pm : link
That might have something to do with it
RE: Chandler Catanzaro  
Giants in 07 : 5:55 pm : link
In comment 14938710 jacob12 said:
Quote:
Giants in 07 made an imbecilic comment about Chandler Catanzaros intellect. Chandler is a poor NFL kicker but he is far from a mental midget. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in biological sciences. Catanzaros father is a dermatologist and Chandler is going to medical school after his football career.


I didn't make a comment about his intellect at all actually. Mental midget is a common term which in this case refers to the moment more often than not getting to his head in big situations, as you see often in kickers around the league.

I've heard kickers say that the biggest opponent for themselves is their own brain as they try to stay composed as they see that they game is going to be on their leg.

Gatorade Dunk, not sure if you have an old handle or if I did something to you, but I've noticed that you like to follow my posts with personal attacks against me.

Do you always live 10 years in the past or only on BBI?
RE: Gostkowski is 36 years old  
Simms11 : 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14938782 George from PA said:
Quote:
That might have something to do with it


Age doesn't matter as much with Kickers. They can kick into their 40s. Gostkowski was hurt IIRC, maybe he's not healthy. He couldn't possibly be any worse them Cantanzaro!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions