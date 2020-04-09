Giants sign previously-retired PK Chandler Catanzaro Anakim : 11:39 am

Adam Schefter

@AdamSchefter



Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in.