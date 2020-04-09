Giants sign previously-retired PK Chandler Catanzaro

Adam Schefter
@AdamSchefter
Giants are signing former Jets’ kicker Chandler Catanzaro to a one-year deal, per league source. He retired last August and was released from the Jets’ reserve/left squad list just last week. With the Giants releasing Aldrick Rosas today, Catanzaro steps in.
Catanzaro seems like a mental midget from what I am reading and from what I remember from memory.
Not the best quality for an NFL kicker in my opinion
Earnie said "never give up on talent". Maybe the ST specialists on the Giants can revive Cantanzaro's confidence. (That was his problem his sophomore year and Swinney used "tough love" to cure him.
Calm down buddy, this is most likely a short term fix just to have a kicker available when they actually begin practicing. I would be shocked if Catanzaro is the week one kicker.
I remember watching him w/the Jets It was hard to watch!
Can't say I know a lot about kicking, but Kai Forbath seems like a logical choice. He played last year under Joe Judge (for one game) and Jason Garrett and went 11-11. He's with the Cowboys right now, but there's no chance he beats out Legatron in Dallas, so he's bound to shake loose.
Gee thanks for reassuring me! I couldn't have "calmed down' without your steady words! SMH With a new snapper,probably the same holder & a new kicker establishing some semblance of a routine is always a good thing. As someone said above,we do have ST experts on staff,so I'll defer to their thinking,my only concern is CC was SO bad last year that with guys like Gostkowski out there,it seems strange. And,since practices aren't likely to start until mid August,I'm trying to understand the rush to bring someone like him in!
In comment 14938658 TheMick7 said:
Gee thanks for reassuring me! I couldn't have "calmed down' without your steady words! SMH With a new snapper,probably the same holder & a new kicker establishing some semblance of a routine is always a good thing. As someone said above,we do have ST experts on staff,so I'll defer to their thinking,my only concern is CC was SO bad last year that with guys like Gostkowski out there,it seems strange. And,since practices aren't likely to start until mid August,I'm trying to understand the rush to bring someone like him in!
The Giants are more than likely to add another kicker before practices start. I hope it’s another young unknown kicked instead of another Catanzaro type.
IIRC Rosas had the worst kicking percentage prior to the arrival of McGaughey but then missed just one the following year. I am not a fan of this signing at all but again I doubt that he is the kicker this season.
It’s extremely frustrating that Rosas blew this opportunity. The Giants traded away two young potential long term kickers in McManus and Boswell. Rosas finally appeared to be the answer but now the Giants are in a familiar position of trying to find another long term answer.
I hope they have other options besides this guy. All I know about Cantanzaro is from highlights of him missing game winning or tying kicks at the end of games for every team he played for. Not the kind of kicker I want on the team I root for.
I don’t think he was referring to his intelligence but more that he’s a perpetual choke artist.
As for who the available replacements might be, it’s possible that some teams will use one of the extra roster spots to carry two kickers. So we can’t assume that many promising young legs will hit the waiver wire. Vets are trickier, but Dallas might even keep Forbath. He signed a one-year minimum deal that qualifies for cap relief, so he’s not prohibitively expensive as coronavirus insurance.
You're calling someone else a mental midget? You?
Matt- The kicker they ultimately sign is going to be cut by another NFL team shortly. There are multiple teams carrying more then 1 kicker. Giants will get one of those guys.
Giants in 07 made an imbecilic comment about Chandler Catanzaros intellect. Chandler is a poor NFL kicker but he is far from a mental midget. He graduated from Clemson with a degree in biological sciences. Catanzaros father is a dermatologist and Chandler is going to medical school after his football career.
I don’t think he was referring to his intelligence but more that he’s a perpetual choke artist.
That's not typically what "mental midget" refers to. I don't doubt that Flounder could have misused the term, but that's all the more reason why he shouldn't be calling anyone else a "mental midget."
I didn't make a comment about his intellect at all actually. Mental midget is a common term which in this case refers to the moment more often than not getting to his head in big situations, as you see often in kickers around the league.
I've heard kickers say that the biggest opponent for themselves is their own brain as they try to stay composed as they see that they game is going to be on their leg.
Gatorade Dunk, not sure if you have an old handle or if I did something to you, but I've noticed that you like to follow my posts with personal attacks against me.
Do you always live 10 years in the past or only on BBI?
Age doesn't matter as much with Kickers. They can kick into their 40s. Gostkowski was hurt IIRC, maybe he's not healthy. He couldn't possibly be any worse them Cantanzaro!