Raanan: Giants opt for 90-man roster to start camp


|@JordanRaanan
While most teams are making cuts to get to 80 players, the Giants will go with Option 2 and a 90-man roster to start training camp, per source. I believe first known team to go this route. Giants will have to split into 2 groups, practice separately and use separate locker rooms.
|Replying to @JordanRaanan
This makes sense for a young team with a first-year head coach that is building. Open competition this summer. Giants must reduce to 80 on or before Aug. 16.
And why won't this be occurring in meetings?
Because those are the rules agreed upon between the NFLPA and the owners. But, again, these aren't real practices. These are walk throughs. The coaches will be working twice as hard with the two groups so they obviously feel it is beneficial to get them more mental reps on the field doing the work than just standing around.
I agree with everything you said. IMO this increases the chances of Fleming or Gates starting at RT week one.
Again, that is a horrible way to look at this. It isn't about keeping 10 extra guys. It is about getting more reps for the first year players. More reps with coaches on the field gets them right mentally so their heads are not spinning like you said.
Gonna be filled by Golden, no?
Only one of these scenarios creates new obstacles
Just think about this. You have 80 guys on the team. They are all rotating in. When does the real coaching happen? The answer is after practice when they go over film. The position coach cannot be everywhere and they don't always see everything.
Now you get just the first year players. You may not even have a full group. That's fine. They'll probably have garbage cans lined up and they go over specific plays. One, they'll be getting WAY more reps in practice, more than the vets. Two, you don't think a guy like Colombo is salivating at the opportunity to get more work with his players? They'll have more time with the players and more film of the players.
Yeah, there are positives and negatives to everything. The veteran presence doesn't outweighs the more reps and one on one coaching that will occur. And on August 16th they'll still be able to get that veteran presence. And remember that these are walk throughs with no pads. Everything a vet is going to say can/will/should be said in their team meetings. The true value of a vet will come when they start hitting. They will adjust to the speed of each player next to them and everything else. Non of that will be missed since there are no pads and no hitting prior to coming together.
Time constraints prevent that. Just trust me on this. This extra time will be invaluable for these rookies with the time missed.

Was in the 80 man senario, they can still focus on getting those players extra reps as they see fit. Nothing prevents them from it.
Time constraints prevent that. Just trust me on this. This extra time will be invaluable for these rookies with the time missed.
Practice time. They can't just practice for X hours. Splitting the groups guarantees extra time. Get the rookies reps.
Be interesting to see if they cut early
No idea what this means.
Still no idea what you are talking about. What thing?
And who coaches these rookies when they are off in another group? Come on. Makes no sense. I answered why this is beneficial already and Judge obviously thinks the same.
Are you saying splitting them by time of day? Rookies in morning, vets in evenings kind of thing?You can do that in the i0 man senario just as easily.
Nothing prevents you.
Huh? There is a split squad. If they choose to have them at the same time i guess that could happen but I am under the impression that, yes, there are two different practice times. The NFLPA wants 80 players to minimize the risk of contacting the virus. Why would they want 90 all at once? That doesn't make sense to me. The way I see it is that all coaches coach 2 practices a day at separate times.
How can you do that with an 80 man roster? They have one practice time. Not once have I ever heard of an NFL team have two different practice times for different groups. How is that allowed. And why would YOU want that? You just said that you want all the players together.
As to why Iwould want it. I didn't necessarily say I would. Just arguing that you could do anything with ghe 80 man team that you could with 90.
But you're last post has me thinking I may be wrong.
Frankly, I think this whole split team or 80 man is idiotic. There has to be more to it.
Hey, and listen, if what you are thinking is true then I get your point. But to make that decision now wouldn't be wise. Test it out. If it is beneficial for the rookies then keep it going. If not then cut down to 80 and go for there. I think the key is once you cut to 80 you have no other option. If you stay at 90 and don't like it then at least you got to check it out. If the rookies are kicking ass and feel that after like 4 practices they are ready then you move at that point. I just view this as an opportunity for coaches to get their hands on these guys to make up for lost time. I agree with the guys being together. It isn't ideal to have split squads. But if they aren't even hitting before coming together that isn't a big deal to me.
You'd have to figure most would be the UDFA. However, we know they really like some of them so it could be someone who was signed to the vet min. Honestly, I wouldn't even know who to start looking at with names.
Rookies, guys recovering from injuries, and a QB. I think that's what I read.
So more coaching per player
Or can teams not sign new players for 2 weeks?
We could be thrilled or scared by what we see from him by just week 3.
Or can teams not sign new players for 2 weeks?
Not so much as scraps available from the "bottom 10" off of a 90 man roster,. Dontcha think?
Those cut were at most hope and a prayer types.
I am surprised more teams wouldn't want to go the 90 man route. With the limited preseason, wouldn't you want to evaluate as many players as possible?
When the coaches start out not being familiar with the players, not cutting players who have potential overrides how fast the team gels and how fast the rookies are going to develop.
More hands-on/individual opportunities.
I am surprised more teams wouldn't want to go the 90 man route. With the limited preseason, wouldn't you want to evaluate as many players as possible?
No. The first group is first year players, select players recovering from injuries, and a QB.