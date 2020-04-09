for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Raanan: Giants opt for 90-man roster to start camp

EddieNYG : 7/27/2020 5:52 pm
Quote:
@JordanRaanan
While most teams are making cuts to get to 80 players, the Giants will go with Option 2 and a 90-man roster to start training camp, per source. I believe first known team to go this route. Giants will have to split into 2 groups, practice separately and use separate locker rooms.


Quote:
Replying to @JordanRaanan
This makes sense for a young team with a first-year head coach that is building. Open competition this summer. Giants must reduce to 80 on or before Aug. 16.

Link - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
RE: Players always talk  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:24 pm : link
In comment 14939433 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
about the lessons they learn from the older players. Some things can't be taught by coaches. Most of yhem never played. Its a different perspective.


And why won't this be occurring in meetings?
We're just going tohave to agree to disagree on that.  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:25 pm : link
.
you make it sound like it is complete isolation.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:26 pm : link
it's not. If you trust Judge is the guy in the press conferences and from all the people who know him who say nobody works harder and leaves no stone unturned and will make sure his players are prepared then trust his decision here is in everybody's best interest.
Why can't the coach select 1 or 2 key rookies to practice with the  
Ira : 7/27/2020 6:28 pm : link
veterans?
Some of it will  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:29 pm : link
A lot of it happens informally. I just don't think keeping an extra 10 guys is worth th hs price of splitting up the team in this fashion.

Their time in the facilities together is already being limited by numbers in other areas, how many in th hff e weight room at a time and so forth

I want my position groups together from the jump. N
RE: Why can't the coach select 1 or 2 key rookies to practice with the  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14939440 Ira said:
Quote:
veterans?


Because those are the rules agreed upon between the NFLPA and the owners. But, again, these aren't real practices. These are walk throughs. The coaches will be working twice as hard with the two groups so they obviously feel it is beneficial to get them more mental reps on the field doing the work than just standing around.
RE: I don't like seperating the rookies from the vets  
Jay on the Island : 7/27/2020 6:31 pm : link
In comment 14939413 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I want them learning how to be a pro from them. It's an important part of camp IMO.

I agree with everything you said. IMO this increases the chances of Fleming or Gates starting at RT week one.
RE: Some of it will  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:33 pm : link
In comment 14939441 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
A lot of it happens informally. I just don't think keeping an extra 10 guys is worth th hs price of splitting up the team in this fashion.

Their time in the facilities together is already being limited by numbers in other areas, how many in th hff e weight room at a time and so forth

I want my position groups together from the jump. N


Again, that is a horrible way to look at this. It isn't about keeping 10 extra guys. It is about getting more reps for the first year players. More reps with coaches on the field gets them right mentally so their heads are not spinning like you said.
Jay  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:33 pm : link
It does indeed. In fairness, those chances were already high after losing the spring.
I guess we'll have to see.  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:37 pm : link
Hopefully you're right.
RE: ..  
Anakim : 7/27/2020 6:39 pm : link
In comment 14939409 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Nine rookies breath a sigh of relief (we have a roster spot open now with Baker's exemption).


Gonna be filled by Golden, no?
The problem wiith that logic  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:40 pm : link
Was in the 80 man senario, they can still focus on getting those players extra reps as they see fit. Nothing prevents them from it.

Only one of these scenarios creates new obstacles
RE: I guess we'll have to see.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:44 pm : link
In comment 14939452 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Hopefully you're right.


Just think about this. You have 80 guys on the team. They are all rotating in. When does the real coaching happen? The answer is after practice when they go over film. The position coach cannot be everywhere and they don't always see everything.

Now you get just the first year players. You may not even have a full group. That's fine. They'll probably have garbage cans lined up and they go over specific plays. One, they'll be getting WAY more reps in practice, more than the vets. Two, you don't think a guy like Colombo is salivating at the opportunity to get more work with his players? They'll have more time with the players and more film of the players.

Yeah, there are positives and negatives to everything. The veteran presence doesn't outweighs the more reps and one on one coaching that will occur. And on August 16th they'll still be able to get that veteran presence. And remember that these are walk throughs with no pads. Everything a vet is going to say can/will/should be said in their team meetings. The true value of a vet will come when they start hitting. They will adjust to the speed of each player next to them and everything else. Non of that will be missed since there are no pads and no hitting prior to coming together.
No, good call here to do the opposite of all the other teams  
LBH15 : 7/27/2020 6:45 pm : link

RE: The problem wiith that logic  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:46 pm : link
In comment 14939455 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Was in the 80 man senario, they can still focus on getting those players extra reps as they see fit. Nothing prevents them from it.

Only one of these scenarios creates new obstacles


Time constraints prevent that. Just trust me on this. This extra time will be invaluable for these rookies with the time missed.
What constraint is added?  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:51 pm : link
.
If anything  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:52 pm : link
Now you have 10 more players to attend to.
RE: RE: The problem wiith that logic  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14939461 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14939455 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


Was in the 80 man senario, they can still focus on getting those players extra reps as they see fit. Nothing prevents them from it.

Only one of these scenarios creates new obstacles



Time constraints prevent that. Just trust me on this. This extra time will be invaluable for these rookies with the time missed.


Practice time. They can't just practice for X hours. Splitting the groups guarantees extra time. Get the rookies reps.
But they can do that under the80 man rules just as easily  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:56 pm : link
But on their own terms as they see fit. All they've done now is lose flexibility. Now you can't mix an and match as you see fit.

Be interesting to see if they cut early
RE: But they can do that under the80 man rules just as easily  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:57 pm : link
In comment 14939469 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
But on their own terms as they see fit. All they've done now is lose flexibility. Now you can't mix an and match as you see fit.

Be interesting to see if they cut early


No idea what this means.
You lose one thing  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:57 pm : link
But gain a thing you could do anyway.
RE: You lose one thing  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 6:59 pm : link
In comment 14939473 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
But gain a thing you could do anyway.


Still no idea what you are talking about. What thing?
Im saying the 80 man rules  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 6:59 pm : link
don't prevent you from splitting off the rookies to focus on them. You don't gain that hy chosing the 90 man option. You only lose choice going to 90.

RE: Im saying the 80 man rules  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:01 pm : link
In comment 14939475 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
don't prevent you from splitting off the rookies to focus on them. You don't gain that hy chosing the 90 man option. You only lose choice going to 90.


And who coaches these rookies when they are off in another group? Come on. Makes no sense. I answered why this is beneficial already and Judge obviously thinks the same.
And by choosing the 80 man option  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:02 pm : link
you lose the ability to get more time with the rookies but also are able to go to the 80 man option when you feel appropriate. So why give up that flexibility?
Who coaches them in your senario  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 7:05 pm : link
The vet group still needs coaches running their practices?

Are you saying splitting them by time of day? Rookies in morning, vets in evenings kind of thing?You can do that in the i0 man senario just as easily.

Nothing prevents you.
80 man  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 7:05 pm : link
.
The only difference is  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 7:07 pm : link
Now you can't decide to move a player to thd vet group if you think ghey will benefit. That's the only difference. You lose the choice
RE: Who coaches them in your senario  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:09 pm : link
In comment 14939486 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
The vet group still needs coaches running their practices?

Are you saying splitting them by time of day? Rookies in morning, vets in evenings kind of thing?You can do that in the i0 man senario just as easily.

Nothing prevents you.


Huh? There is a split squad. If they choose to have them at the same time i guess that could happen but I am under the impression that, yes, there are two different practice times. The NFLPA wants 80 players to minimize the risk of contacting the virus. Why would they want 90 all at once? That doesn't make sense to me. The way I see it is that all coaches coach 2 practices a day at separate times.

How can you do that with an 80 man roster? They have one practice time. Not once have I ever heard of an NFL team have two different practice times for different groups. How is that allowed. And why would YOU want that? You just said that you want all the players together.
You know what  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 7:16 pm : link
I think you just helped me see the error in my ways. In my head, I'm imagining splitting up the 80 man squad by times as well. That may not be allowed. I'm actually not sure.

As to why Iwould want it. I didn't necessarily say I would. Just arguing that you could do anything with ghe 80 man team that you could with 90.

But you're last post has me thinking I may be wrong.
I believe Judge has such a weak  
section125 : 7/27/2020 7:19 pm : link
roster, he wants to see as many players as possible. If you cut 10 players now, how do you know one or two of those guys cut isn't a better fit for what the Giants want to do?

Frankly, I think this whole split team or 80 man is idiotic. There has to be more to it.
These are new rules  
Sneakers O'toole : 7/27/2020 7:20 pm : link
Im not sure if they state the 80 man unit MUST practice together. It's an important point.
RE: You know what  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:24 pm : link
In comment 14939497 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
I think you just helped me see the error in my ways. In my head, I'm imagining splitting up the 80 man squad by times as well. That may not be allowed. I'm actually not sure.

As to why Iwould want it. I didn't necessarily say I would. Just arguing that you could do anything with ghe 80 man team that you could with 90.

But you're last post has me thinking I may be wrong.


Hey, and listen, if what you are thinking is true then I get your point. But to make that decision now wouldn't be wise. Test it out. If it is beneficial for the rookies then keep it going. If not then cut down to 80 and go for there. I think the key is once you cut to 80 you have no other option. If you stay at 90 and don't like it then at least you got to check it out. If the rookies are kicking ass and feel that after like 4 practices they are ready then you move at that point. I just view this as an opportunity for coaches to get their hands on these guys to make up for lost time. I agree with the guys being together. It isn't ideal to have split squads. But if they aren't even hitting before coming together that isn't a big deal to me.
I don't think this has been discussed before  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:33 pm : link
but with all of these protocols in place we have been focusing so much on the players. What if the coaches got tye virus? It could be our RB coach or it could be Judge or it could be our whole offensive staff. I wonder what the plan is then.
Let’s get specific on names ... who would your 10 cuts be right now?  
Spider56 : 7/27/2020 7:35 pm : link
In normal years, you certainly don’t need 5 QBs and 7 TEs especially with fewer real practices ... but bc of this dopey virus you need to keep as many as you can just in case someone gets it, One thing we know for sure is that Judge has a very intelligent staff capable of understanding this shit. My guess they talked it over at length and for reasons we can and can’t think of decided this is best ... We’ll have lots of opportunity to 2nd guess shit this year but this is not one.
RE: Let’s get specific on names ... who would your 10 cuts be right now?  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:37 pm : link
In comment 14939513 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In normal years, you certainly don’t need 5 QBs and 7 TEs especially with fewer real practices ... but bc of this dopey virus you need to keep as many as you can just in case someone gets it, One thing we know for sure is that Judge has a very intelligent staff capable of understanding this shit. My guess they talked it over at length and for reasons we can and can’t think of decided this is best ... We’ll have lots of opportunity to 2nd guess shit this year but this is not one.


You'd have to figure most would be the UDFA. However, we know they really like some of them so it could be someone who was signed to the vet min. Honestly, I wouldn't even know who to start looking at with names.
Also, I think I read we are at 87 players right now  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:40 pm : link
until Catanzaro and Golden sign. If they sign we'd be at 89. So it would be 7 to 9 names right now.
Robbie ...  
Spider56 : 7/27/2020 7:42 pm : link
Exactly ... and by keeping 10 UDFA a bit longer, you send a message to 10 ‘older guys’ that maybe they need to work a bit harder to keep there slots come September .... by the way, does anyone understand exactly how the squads will be split? There’s only about 25 rookies on the roster.
RE: Robbie ...  
robbieballs2003 : 7/27/2020 7:44 pm : link
In comment 14939521 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Exactly ... and by keeping 10 UDFA a bit longer, you send a message to 10 ‘older guys’ that maybe they need to work a bit harder to keep there slots come September .... by the way, does anyone understand exactly how the squads will be split? There’s only about 25 rookies on the roster.


Rookies, guys recovering from injuries, and a QB. I think that's what I read.
Thanks  
Spider56 : 7/27/2020 7:47 pm : link
Much
I actually think they went with 90.....to get double the training  
George from PA : 7/27/2020 8:11 pm : link
Not so much each player....but the coaches will have double the time....with smaller group....

So more coaching per player
I think the people that want 80 or in denial about what the reality  
Zeke's Alibi : 7/27/2020 9:01 pm : link
of COVID. You are going to want as many guys that are familiar with your system on a short notice available as possible. There's the possibility you could lose 3 players at the same position in one fell swoop. In fact thats probably going to be quite a few teams considering the positions groups are the ones eachothers presence constantly. This will make or break seasons.
Maybe I missed this point. With some teams at 90 and others cutting to  
Ivan15 : 7/27/2020 9:09 pm : link
80, won’t there be some veterans released and available?

Or can teams not sign new players for 2 weeks?
Andrew Thomas is getting thrown into fire  
90.Cal : 7/27/2020 9:58 pm : link
He may start the season off having to block TJ Watt, Khalil Mack and Nick Bosa.

We could be thrilled or scared by what we see from him by just week 3.
RE: Maybe I missed this point. With some teams at 90 and others cutting to  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:20 am : link
In comment 14939594 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
80, won’t there be some veterans released and available?

Or can teams not sign new players for 2 weeks?


Not so much as scraps available from the "bottom 10" off of a 90 man roster,. Dontcha think?

Those cut were at most hope and a prayer types.
Vets  
Dragon : 3:16 am : link
To the rookies look keep your head up we’re a good team we just loose over 3/4 of our games every season so just follow us not sure where we’re going but keep your head up.
I guess the only down side is the splitting into 2 groups  
figgy2989 : 9:54 am : link
But couldn't that just mean going offense and defense with the two separate groups? Obviously if it has to be equal 45/45 split, mix in the specials to even it for either side.

I am surprised more teams wouldn't want to go the 90 man route. With the limited preseason, wouldn't you want to evaluate as many players as possible?
When you have as many unknown players as the Giants have  
Marty in Albany : 9:55 am : link
you want to keep them all for as long as possible so you can evaluate them and pick out the best ones.

When the coaches start out not being familiar with the players, not cutting players who have potential overrides how fast the team gels and how fast the rookies are going to develop.
As a position coach...  
Brown_Hornet : 9:58 am : link
...I much prefer this approach.

More hands-on/individual opportunities.
RE: I guess the only down side is the splitting into 2 groups  
robbieballs2003 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 14939760 figgy2989 said:
Quote:
But couldn't that just mean going offense and defense with the two separate groups? Obviously if it has to be equal 45/45 split, mix in the specials to even it for either side.

I am surprised more teams wouldn't want to go the 90 man route. With the limited preseason, wouldn't you want to evaluate as many players as possible?


No. The first group is first year players, select players recovering from injuries, and a QB.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions