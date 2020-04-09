for display only
4th and 1. What Giants RB you taking?

Route 9 : 7/27/2020 9:51 pm
Out of any Giant RB who has ever put on a jersey. Saw this as a picture on Facebook somewhere but meh you get the point.

Bradshaw for me. Who is yours?
Larry Csonka!  
section125 : 7/27/2020 9:56 pm : link
Very good question. Could be Webster or Jacobs(he had a big one in the Super Bowl!)

Bradshaw is a good choice. But I'll take Barkley.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2020 9:56 pm : link
Of the ones I have lived to see? Rodney Hampton.
OTIS  
StandingontheshouldersofGiants : 7/27/2020 9:58 pm : link
Anderson!

Man was a beast and ran angry!
RE: ...  
Route 9 : 7/27/2020 9:59 pm : link
In comment 14939616 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Of the ones I have lived to see? Rodney Hampton.


All of them.

Including Mike Cloud or Dorsey Levens
Not  
section125 : 7/27/2020 10:03 pm : link
Ron Dayne????
I’ll go with Rosie O’Donnell  
Daniel in Kentucky : 7/27/2020 10:04 pm : link
In her late 90s peak performance
RE: RE: ...  
j_rud : 7/27/2020 10:07 pm : link
In comment 14939620 Route 9 said:
Quote:
In comment 14939616 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Of the ones I have lived to see? Rodney Hampton.



All of them.

Including Mike Cloud or Dorsey Levens

4th and 1 against the Eagles? Definitely Levens...
Imagine Norm telling the joke told in the voice...  
Daniel in Kentucky : 7/27/2020 10:10 pm : link
...of Super Dave.
Link - ( New Window )
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2020 10:11 pm : link
O.J. Anderson is a good call.
OJ Anderson always found a little seam, had the best vision and wiggle  
Rico : 7/27/2020 10:12 pm : link
Jacobs for pure power.
It kind of matters  
pjcas18 : 7/27/2020 10:16 pm : link
which line, but regardless of OL, I'll take Tiki, he was sneaky good at short yardage.

Under 3 yards to go in his career he averaged almost 4 yards.

3rd and 4th, and short, he averaged 3.3 yards.

And this doesn't consider how much better he got later in his career, peak Tiki it is for me.
Brandon Jacobs  
rasbutant : 7/27/2020 10:20 pm : link
Beast.
Tough question.  
Matt M. : 7/27/2020 10:21 pm : link
Aesthetically, my mind went to Jacobs first. But, in reality, I think he would be further down the list. Guys like Hampton, Ottis, maybe Way, maybe Tiki.
I'm going OJ too  
Eman11 : 7/27/2020 10:21 pm : link
Especially in a big spot. I can just see Parcells with a fist pump telling him get me that yard and OJ doing whatever it took to convert.

Some other good choices no question, including Tiki, Hampton, and Jacobs but OJ is my pick.
Oh how we forget...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2020 10:22 pm : link
...
One Minor Irritant - Short Yardage - ( New Window )
in a couple of years  
bluepepper : 7/27/2020 10:23 pm : link
the answer to this question should be Saquon. He just needs to stop being cute.

For now, I'll nominate Rob Carpenter based on re-watching the end of that 1981 Philly playoff game not that long ago.

Jacobs converted some big ones (SB 42!) but he got stuffed a bunch of times as well.
Matt  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2020 10:23 pm : link
Charles Way is a good call too.
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
pjcas18 : 7/27/2020 10:24 pm : link
In comment 14939635 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Beast.


I wanted to say Jacobs and it shouldn't matter since he picked it up, but he almost gave me a heart attack in SB XLII with the 4th and 1 on the Giants final drive. that was heart stoppingly close.
Those  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 7/27/2020 10:25 pm : link
saying Jacobs, should look at the link I posted.
pjcas18  
Route 9 : 7/27/2020 10:26 pm : link
Agreed. That was WAY too close for comfort.
Charles Way  
Steve L : 7/27/2020 10:32 pm : link
Or OJ. No question.

Not Jacobs. If I remember correctly he wasn’t all that good at short yardage runs. When he got the ball in 4th and 1 in super bowl 42, I cringed.
I know it says Rb but  
RicFlair : 7/27/2020 10:34 pm : link
Give me Lorenzen on a qb keeper. I loved the few times we did that.
I seem to recall Jacobs  
nygfaninorlando : 7/27/2020 10:35 pm : link
picking up a pretty big 4th and 1 in Super Bowl 42 so I’ll go with him. OJ Anderson and Hampton are good choices too.
RE: Those  
pjcas18 : 7/27/2020 10:35 pm : link
In comment 14939644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying Jacobs, should look at the link I posted.


Jacobs converted 63% of his 3rd and 4th down and short yardage attempts to 1st downs.

Tiki 62%

Bradshaw 59%

Hampton, Way, and Anderson didn't have complete split stats p-ref doesn't go back that far.

RE: Oh how we forget...  
montanagiant : 7/27/2020 10:51 pm : link
In comment 14939638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
... One Minor Irritant - Short Yardage - ( New Window )

Yeah, early in his career he was a stud short-yardage guy. But I remember around his late 5th year he started dancing a bit and got ankle tackled at the line quite a bit
Alex Webster was THE man and  
carpoon : 7/27/2020 11:23 pm : link
before him Eddie Price was also a great short yardage back. Price was a Jim Taylor-style runner. More modern I would go with O.J.
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
81_Great_Dane : 7/27/2020 11:42 pm : link
In comment 14939635 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Beast.
But not really that good as a short yardage back. Not his best role.
RE: Oh how we forget...  
81_Great_Dane : 7/27/2020 11:43 pm : link
In comment 14939638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
... One Minor Irritant - Short Yardage - ( New Window )
THIS!
The RB that converted a 4th and 1 on the winning drive of a SB  
sb from NYT Forum : 12:20 am : link
#27 Baby!

RE: Those  
Mike from SI : 1:01 am : link
In comment 14939644 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
saying Jacobs, should look at the link I posted.


He got 4th and 1 in SB42. That makes up for any other short yardage failures or issues for me. That said, my guy is Bradshaw.
Counterintuitive choice: Barkley.  
Big Blue Blogger : 6:01 am : link
To just get the first down, it’s ‘88-‘90 Ottis Anderson. But 4th and 1 is also an opportunity to break through a stacked box and take it to the house. So, unless the situation puts a premium on sustaining the drive at all costs, I’m willing to sacrifice a bit of conversion percentage for much bigger upside.

Young Bradshaw is a good choice too. Combination of nice vision, angry running, and home run potential. Never had Barkley’s speed, though - great as the run vs. Buffalo was.
Charles Way  
Jerry's Kids : 6:07 am : link
.
Bradshaw  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:08 am : link
.
If you need 1 yard...  
BamaBlue : 7:41 am : link
I can't think of a better choice than 1970 Ron Johnson. He was hands-down the best RB in the NFL and money on short yardage. He was still good after that season, but the injury he got playing basketball made him a different player after '70.
1 yard?  
Big Blue '56 : 7:47 am : link
Big Red, Alex Webster
Morris, Hot Rod or Otis  
weeg in the bronx : 7:57 am : link
I do like Bradshaw though.
Has to be Hampton  
GiantEgo : 8:10 am : link
He had a knack for always falling forward getting an extra yard or two out of every run.
Yeah - of all the Giants RBs I've watched  
gidiefor : Mod : 8:13 am : link
I do think I'd rather have Otis Anderson in a 1 yd run needed situation.

Charles Way would be my second choice, but technically speaking he was a FB not a RB.

I agree that we all used to complain a lot about Brandon in short yardage situations. I love(d) BJ, but he used to do this little hesitating tip toe dance before hitting the line that often caused issues in short yardage situations. The super bowl play was an exception and not the rule -- he powered that one. He had more power generally after gaining a head of steam on longer runs. HaHa I remember him trucking a bunch of guys after picking up a head of steam.


RE: Has to be Hampton  
Simms11 : 8:25 am : link
In comment 14939702 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
He had a knack for always falling forward getting an extra yard or two out of every run.


Hampton would be my #1, then BJac and then OJ Anderson
Rodney Hampton  
LBH15 : 8:55 am : link
It really should be Jacobs but as mentioned above by some, he had a few bad habits on the short ones.

Jonathan Stewart was given a few million of guaranteed money to be that guy by the new GM, but the team struggled in gaining the first 9 yards that season.
Have to give Eric credit here...  
PSIMMS 22-25-268 : 9:20 am : link
I'm 51 and there is no doubt that Hampton was the best do or die short-yardage Giants RB I have seen. Bradshaw a very close 2nd.
RE: Yeah - of all the Giants RBs I've watched  
Big Blue '56 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 14939704 gidiefor said:
Quote:
I do think I'd rather have Otis Anderson in a 1 yd run needed situation.

Charles Way would be my second choice, but technically speaking he was a FB not a RB.

I agree that we all used to complain a lot about Brandon in short yardage situations. I love(d) BJ, but he used to do this little hesitating tip toe dance before hitting the line that often caused issues in short yardage situations. The super bowl play was an exception and not the rule -- he powered that one. He had more power generally after gaining a head of steam on longer runs. HaHa I remember him trucking a bunch of guys after picking up a head of steam.


And (Jacobs) BARELY made it
Alex Webster  
KeoweeFan : 9:49 am : link
Don't know really if he was the BEST.
However I still recall several short yardage runs where he was running with such a forward lean and power that after he cleared l.o.s. and the first down marker he fell face down with green ahead of him :).
Way was a fb, but he was used as a rb. I'd take either Way or Ron  
Ira : 10:10 am : link
Johnson.
Taking into account  
djm : 10:45 am : link
Size, speed, balance, vision and sort of being known for getting those tough yards, I’d go with Hampton. I think tiki was underrated with getting tough yards as he had such great vision, but I’ll go Rodney Hampton. Runner up Bradshaw even though tiki deserves some love.
OJ Anderson  
averagejoe : 11:43 am : link
is a great choice. One of the most underrated RB's ever. Power, plenty of wiggle, breakaway threat, just a true pro. You need that yard he gets that yard.
RE: If you need 1 yard...  
joeinpa : 11:52 am : link
In comment 14939687 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
I can't think of a better choice than 1970 Ron Johnson. He was hands-down the best RB in the NFL and money on short yardage. He was still good after that season, but the injury he got playing basketball made him a different player after '70.


You beat me to the punchy. Good choice.
Joe Morris  
Boatie Warrant : 12:51 pm : link
low to the ground and strong for his size.
RE: Brandon Jacobs  
EricJ : 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14939635 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Beast.


he would actually be near the bottom of the list for me. On those stack the box short yardage situations he was not as effective as you would think given his size. Did not have a nose for the soft spot in the line and hesitated too much
Morris. Brandon Jacobs proved size does NOT matter...  
x meadowlander : 1:54 pm : link
...Morris had explosion and ridiculous power for his size. Tree trunk thighs, outstanding drive and an absolute snake in short yardage.

With the 08' line, Morris would've been a 2,000 yard back.
OJ, Morris, Hampton  
JonC : 2:24 pm : link
all terrific short yardage runners, and better than Jacobs. Jacobs was usually successful in the role and converted in a few big, crucial spots, but left too many easy ones on the field.
Clearly, OL matters in this game, but ...  
Beezer : 2:55 pm : link
From a list of guys with 200-plus yards rushing for the Giants, all-time:

5.4 Tony Galbreath
5.4 Ward Cuff (1937-45)

5.1 Derrick Ward
5.1 Dan Doornink
5.1 Dan Lewis(1966)

5.0 Gene Filipski (1956-57)

4.8 Saquon Barkley

4.7 Tiki Barber

4.6 Ahmad Bradshaw
4.6 Jarrod Bunch
4.6 Ronnie Blye (1968)

4.5 Dave Meggett

4.5 Brandon Jacobs

Non-RBs who qualified:
* 6.2 Daniel Jones
* 5.7 Gary Wood (1964-69)
* 5.3 Jeff Hostetler
* 5.3 Fran Tarkenton (1967-71)

All things considered? I think I go with Saquon.
To be clear ...  
Beezer : 2:56 pm : link
that's yards per carry.
Barkley dances too much...  
x meadowlander : 3:13 pm : link
...refuses to accept 1 yard gains as a reality. :)

Yeah, by the numbers Tony Galbreath gets the ball, LOL.

I believe Morris, Hampton, Bradshaw were the one's I'd be happiest to see getting the ball in short yardage.

Man, remember what Bradshaw was like his first 2 seasons? Tasmanian Devil. And he was THIRD string! That's how great 08' was!

Fingers crossed we get to see Saquon with a good O-line.

Someday.
Tiki Barber  
90.Cal : 3:20 pm : link
.
