4th and 1. What Giants RB you taking?

To just get the first down, it’s ‘88-‘90 Ottis Anderson. But 4th and 1 is also an opportunity to break through a stacked box and take it to the house. So, unless the situation puts a premium on sustaining the drive at all costs, I’m willing to sacrifice a bit of conversion percentage for much bigger upside.
Young Bradshaw is a good choice too. Combination of nice vision, angry running, and home run potential. Never had Barkley’s speed, though - great as the run vs. Buffalo was.
I can't think of a better choice than 1970 Ron Johnson. He was hands-down the best RB in the NFL and money on short yardage. He was still good after that season, but the injury he got playing basketball made him a different player after '70.
I do think I'd rather have Otis Anderson in a 1 yd run needed situation.
Charles Way would be my second choice, but technically speaking he was a FB not a RB.
I agree that we all used to complain a lot about Brandon in short yardage situations. I love(d) BJ, but he used to do this little hesitating tip toe dance before hitting the line that often caused issues in short yardage situations. The super bowl play was an exception and not the rule -- he powered that one. He had more power generally after gaining a head of steam on longer runs. HaHa I remember him trucking a bunch of guys after picking up a head of steam.
Don't know really if he was the BEST.
However I still recall several short yardage runs where he was running with such a forward lean and power that after he cleared l.o.s. and the first down marker he fell face down with green ahead of him :).
Way was a fb, but he was used as a rb. I'd take either Way or Ron
Size, speed, balance, vision and sort of being known for getting those tough yards, I’d go with Hampton. I think tiki was underrated with getting tough yards as he had such great vision, but I’ll go Rodney Hampton. Runner up Bradshaw even though tiki deserves some love.
he would actually be near the bottom of the list for me. On those stack the box short yardage situations he was not as effective as you would think given his size. Did not have a nose for the soft spot in the line and hesitated too much
Morris. Brandon Jacobs proved size does NOT matter...
Bradshaw is a good choice. But I'll take Barkley.
Man was a beast and ran angry!
All of them.
Including Mike Cloud or Dorsey Levens
Quote:
Of the ones I have lived to see? Rodney Hampton.
All of them.
Including Mike Cloud or Dorsey Levens
4th and 1 against the Eagles? Definitely Levens...
Under 3 yards to go in his career he averaged almost 4 yards.
3rd and 4th, and short, he averaged 3.3 yards.
And this doesn't consider how much better he got later in his career, peak Tiki it is for me.
Some other good choices no question, including Tiki, Hampton, and Jacobs but OJ is my pick.
For now, I'll nominate Rob Carpenter based on re-watching the end of that 1981 Philly playoff game not that long ago.
Jacobs converted some big ones (SB 42!) but he got stuffed a bunch of times as well.
I wanted to say Jacobs and it shouldn't matter since he picked it up, but he almost gave me a heart attack in SB XLII with the 4th and 1 on the Giants final drive. that was heart stoppingly close.
Not Jacobs. If I remember correctly he wasn’t all that good at short yardage runs. When he got the ball in 4th and 1 in super bowl 42, I cringed.
Jacobs converted 63% of his 3rd and 4th down and short yardage attempts to 1st downs.
Tiki 62%
Bradshaw 59%
Hampton, Way, and Anderson didn't have complete split stats p-ref doesn't go back that far.
Yeah, early in his career he was a stud short-yardage guy. But I remember around his late 5th year he started dancing a bit and got ankle tackled at the line quite a bit
He got 4th and 1 in SB42. That makes up for any other short yardage failures or issues for me. That said, my guy is Bradshaw.
Young Bradshaw is a good choice too. Combination of nice vision, angry running, and home run potential. Never had Barkley’s speed, though - great as the run vs. Buffalo was.
Hampton would be my #1, then BJac and then OJ Anderson
Jonathan Stewart was given a few million of guaranteed money to be that guy by the new GM, but the team struggled in gaining the first 9 yards that season.
And (Jacobs) BARELY made it
However I still recall several short yardage runs where he was running with such a forward lean and power that after he cleared l.o.s. and the first down marker he fell face down with green ahead of him :).
You beat me to the punchy. Good choice.
he would actually be near the bottom of the list for me. On those stack the box short yardage situations he was not as effective as you would think given his size. Did not have a nose for the soft spot in the line and hesitated too much
With the 08' line, Morris would've been a 2,000 yard back.
5.4 Tony Galbreath
5.4 Ward Cuff (1937-45)
5.1 Derrick Ward
5.1 Dan Doornink
5.1 Dan Lewis(1966)
5.0 Gene Filipski (1956-57)
4.8 Saquon Barkley
4.7 Tiki Barber
4.6 Ahmad Bradshaw
4.6 Jarrod Bunch
4.6 Ronnie Blye (1968)
4.5 Dave Meggett
4.5 Brandon Jacobs
Non-RBs who qualified:
* 6.2 Daniel Jones
* 5.7 Gary Wood (1964-69)
* 5.3 Jeff Hostetler
* 5.3 Fran Tarkenton (1967-71)
All things considered? I think I go with Saquon.
Yeah, by the numbers Tony Galbreath gets the ball, LOL.
I believe Morris, Hampton, Bradshaw were the one's I'd be happiest to see getting the ball in short yardage.
Man, remember what Bradshaw was like his first 2 seasons? Tasmanian Devil. And he was THIRD string! That's how great 08' was!
Fingers crossed we get to see Saquon with a good O-line.
Someday.