Aside from the new HC, what’s the one thing that excites you Spider56 : 7/28/2020 9:34 am

the most about this Giants team? I’m thinking it’s Jason Garrett as OC. For the first time in a long time, he’s away from the lunacy of Jerrah land and the pressure of coaching in Dallas. There’s no reason he can’t be an excellent mentor to DJ and build a consistently strong offense with the young talent. Have at it.