Aside from the new HC, what’s the one thing that excites you

Spider56 : 7/28/2020 9:34 am
the most about this Giants team? I’m thinking it’s Jason Garrett as OC. For the first time in a long time, he’s away from the lunacy of Jerrah land and the pressure of coaching in Dallas. There’s no reason he can’t be an excellent mentor to DJ and build a consistently strong offense with the young talent. Have at it.
Seeing Daniel Jones’ progression  
Saos1n : 7/28/2020 9:38 am : link
We should see a big leap in his game and confidence level. I’m not expecting an upper echelon QB. Don’t get it twisted. However, we should see an improved Jones, who is more comfortable and who is more decisive.
I would love to see a competent  
NoPeanutz : 7/28/2020 9:40 am : link
Offensive line. It feels like it's been so long.
Barkley...  
Brown_Hornet : 7/28/2020 9:42 am : link
...he's the most exciting player in the league.
What doesn’t excite me is  
NYRiese : 7/28/2020 9:42 am : link
the probability that there will be no football season.
I don’t have much hope that a season will be played and am adjusting my expectations downward.
RE: I would love to see a competent  
Saos1n : 7/28/2020 9:49 am : link
In comment 14939748 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
Offensive line. It feels like it's been so long.


Going to be hard, considering the lack of preparation for the season. I with you, though
RE: Barkley...  
mfsd : 7/28/2020 9:53 am : link
In comment 14939749 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:
...he's the most exciting player in the league.


+1

Especially the combo of Barkley, our new OL guys, and an OC with a history of building offenses that maximize production from RBs
Daniel Jones  
Ben in Tampa : 7/28/2020 9:56 am : link
I think this kid has got the IT factor


.... close second is Xavier McKinney. Bring some swagger back to the defense.
My number one thing is Judge and accountability.  
robbieballs2003 : 7/28/2020 9:57 am : link
We haven't had accountability in forever.

In terms of players, I think I am really looking forward to our ILB. I am hoping we finally solved our issue with Connelly and Marrinez. Both are tackling machines. There are questions around Martinez and his role in GB. There are questions about Connelly's injury. If these guys can lock down those positions I think we can see some decent improvements in our defense.
RE: Seeing Daniel Jones’ progression  
KDavies : 7/28/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14939746 Saos1n said:
Quote:
We should see a big leap in his game and confidence level. I’m not expecting an upper echelon QB. Don’t get it twisted. However, we should see an improved Jones, who is more comfortable and who is more decisive.


Agreed. A young, promising QB with some mobility. I love Eli, but him with a bad OL had not been working out for some time
Daniel Jones  
Jay on the Island : 7/28/2020 10:08 am : link
He showed a lot more than I expected last season. I forget which former GM said It but I agree that he’s a mix of Eli and Peyton but with athleticism. That’s high praise for sure but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the best QB in the division in two years.
RE: Daniel Jones  
KDavies : 7/28/2020 10:14 am : link
In comment 14939772 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
He showed a lot more than I expected last season. I forget which former GM said It but I agree that he’s a mix of Eli and Peyton but with athleticism. That’s high praise for sure but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the best QB in the division in two years.


It was Shaun O’Hara
Danny Dimes  
GoDeep13 : 7/28/2020 10:24 am : link
Making sure he’s the guy is crucial to any immediate success we hope to see, although, I think next season will largely be about Barkley.
RE: RE: Daniel Jones  
Jay on the Island : 7/28/2020 10:31 am : link
In comment 14939778 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 14939772 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


He showed a lot more than I expected last season. I forget which former GM said It but I agree that he’s a mix of Eli and Peyton but with athleticism. That’s high praise for sure but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the best QB in the division in two years.



It was Shaun O’Hara

Cutcliffe also made the comparison. Gil Brandt loved Jones and compared him to Peyton. I believe that Casserly also made the comparison but I could be wrong.
RE: My number one thing is Judge and accountability.  
djm : 7/28/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 14939763 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
We haven't had accountability in forever.

In terms of players, I think I am really looking forward to our ILB. I am hoping we finally solved our issue with Connelly and Marrinez. Both are tackling machines. There are questions around Martinez and his role in GB. There are questions about Connelly's injury. If these guys can lock down those positions I think we can see some decent improvements in our defense.


Taking this a step further we appear to be really solid up the middle. DT, MLB and safety are all manned by talented players. We’ve sucked there for a long time so hopefully these guys live up to the hype.
Yeah definately D. Jones  
Stu11 : 7/28/2020 10:48 am : link
and seeing what Garret can do with him. You can't argue with the success he had with unhearlded guys like Romo and Prescott so it really is intruiging. Also want to see how how the OL and especially the tackles shake out and hopefully progress under Colombo.
exciting and concerning are new DC and  
bc4life : 7/28/2020 10:51 am : link
OL Coach
I'll give you 4 things that excite me and a short opening statement  
Eric on Li : 7/28/2020 10:55 am : link
sponsored by malcolm gladwell. I'm a big believer in tipping points and that sometimes they are random and difficult to pinpoint. But there is a point where you go from bad to good seemingly overnight, but in reality it's been building for a long time. The results are just a lagging indicator until it actually happens, generally at the moment when you abruptly pass a tipping point. Example being 2016 defense. The 3 FA additions combined with LC, JPP, Hankins, and DRC to rapidly put us past a tipping point, however the next year when a few players moved on or got injured, they fell back below that tipping point rapidly. I think this roster is very close to the tipping point of being good simply because there seem to be more good players than bad ones.

So the 4 things I'm excited about:

1. Daniel Jones - any list without him first is just wrong. In a full rookie year he may have broken all of Eli's records even with all the injuries to skill players around him. My only concerns are injury and fumbles, and more the former than the latter.

2. The cast around Jones - starting with OL, which I think now has more depth and talent than even the revered SB unit. Slayton is a legitimate deep threat, Tate/Shep/Engram are all solid, and Barkley is obviously an elite weapon. Very excited to see what this group will look like.

3. The front 7. The DL is rock solid. Lawrence, Williams, Tomlinson should control the LOS. They may lack big play guys at the LB/edge positions but the depth and quality is better than it has been in a very long time. Even the good defenses under Reese had mediocre journeyman like Cassilas and Kawika Mitchell as starters because he undervalued the position. In 2 games last year Connelly was clearly the best LB we've had since Boley. Martinez may take that mantle this year. Golden is a hard worker who is productive. Fackrell and Carter have some upside. Even Mayo looked decent. And now they've added several rookies with varying skill sets. The front 7 in general still needs more talent but it doesn't have many holes.

4. I know the thread premise was 'other than the coaching' but unit cohesion is critical to all of what was mentioned above so I think it's necessary. I'm not sure Graham or Garrett would have been my first choices but I understand both hires and I think if they can put the players above into sound structures that develop cohesion, that may be the single biggest factor in terms of whether or not we pass the tipping point. Eliminating mental mistakes, turnovers, are penalties are always key to winning and reflective of coaching.
Maybe watching Daniel Jones and Darius Slayton  
LBH15 : 7/28/2020 10:57 am : link
turn into a dangerous young combination.
Daniel Jones is the obvious answer  
johnnyb : 7/28/2020 11:01 am : link
but I am excited about seeing the improvement in our OL play, with the addition of the rookies and the contribution Colombo makes to our preparation and performance. I think Colombo makes a huge difference.
I'd like to see a healthy offense  
Metnut : 7/28/2020 11:01 am : link
with a functional OL. It's been a while. The defense looks like it's going to be a complete disaster either way, but we might have the pieces in place to have an above-average offense, maybe even top 10 if everything clicks.

If the offense can really get going this year, we'd have a lot of cap room and another draft to really try and get the defense right and start trying to contend again.
Jones and Barkley...  
x meadowlander : 7/28/2020 11:10 am : link
…for an old timer like me, in all likelihood they represent the next great Giants era, expectations for us is that 15 years from now, we're looking back at 2 HOF careers and a couple of more Lombardi's.

Hard to even imagine that though, even without CoVid, the Giants are missing key components, there are more question marks than known commodities.

My expectation for this season is that there isn't a season. There SHOULD have been. This country should be in the exact same shape as Europe and most other first world nations with CoVid case numbers so low they are relatively easy to trace, and ALL pro sport seasons would be minimally affected.

Instead, we somehow are still at record levels and baseball is the case study to watch, stumbling out of the blocks. Football preseason gone, regular season will begin just as some school districts begin widespread in-person classes.

I just can't believe we're going to be looking at a DECREASE of CoVid cases in September and October.

I am curious as to how this shakes out for next years draft. Also - healthcare *realists* are saying we could be looking at *years* before a literal fully implemented vaccine. At some point, this country is going to have to instate measures to get it under control at a Federal Level, applying to ALL states.

I want my fekkin football back!
As most everyone is saying....Daniel Jones.  
Blue21 : 7/28/2020 11:14 am : link
If he's the real deal we're all set at QB. From what I've seen so far he is.
Giants possibly amassing some Cowboy/Iggs level young talent ....  
Jim from Katonah : 7/28/2020 11:20 am : link
Saquon, Andrew Thomas, Dexter Lawrence, Xavier McKinney ... the talent gap might be shrinking, it’s possible that we may be accumulating a few Lane Johnson, Tyron Smith, Fletcher Cox level guys to build on ... fingers crossed.
Nate Solder  
tyrik13 : 7/28/2020 11:28 am : link
Opting out and giving Matt Peart the chance to prove himself early along with Fleming backing him up, the OC battle and if Lemieux can make the transition
A coaching staff...  
D HOS : 7/28/2020 12:03 pm : link
That is stocked with professionals.
I want  
ChicagoMarty : 7/28/2020 1:00 pm : link
to see one or more of our young db's take a Giant step forward this year.

I'm talking about Love/Beal/Ballantine specifically although I would certainly not be opposed to one of the rookie draftees or UDFA DB's surprising.

If the secondary can demonstrate marked coverage improvement I think we will see an increase in coverage sacks and turnovers that just weren't there last year given our woeful coverage issues.

I am certainly wearing rose-colored glasses here but now is the time for optimism.
the videos of Kate Upton from yesterday's Verlander thread  
Victor in CT : 7/28/2020 1:51 pm : link
those were exciting
The first win against Dallas and the Eagles  
Simms11 : 7/28/2020 2:43 pm : link
will excite me!
Year two in the development of Daniel Jones  
Torrag : 7/28/2020 2:47 pm : link
He did a lot of good things as a rookie. More than any other Giants rookie QB in history. If he can build on that and take a significant step forward this season it consolidates the most important position on the tam and in the sport for the Giants.
changes to the defensive  
ryanmkeane : 7/28/2020 2:54 pm : link
side should be a big difference from the dumpster fire we've seen recently. Better LBs, (hopefully) a better coordinator and coaching, and playmakers on the back end
RE: I'll give you 4 things that excite me and a short opening statement  
djm : 7/28/2020 3:31 pm : link
In comment 14939806 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
sponsored by malcolm gladwell. I'm a big believer in tipping points and that sometimes they are random and difficult to pinpoint. But there is a point where you go from bad to good seemingly overnight, but in reality it's been building for a long time. The results are just a lagging indicator until it actually happens, generally at the moment when you abruptly pass a tipping point. Example being 2016 defense. The 3 FA additions combined with LC, JPP, Hankins, and DRC to rapidly put us past a tipping point, however the next year when a few players moved on or got injured, they fell back below that tipping point rapidly. I think this roster is very close to the tipping point of being good simply because there seem to be more good players than bad ones.

So the 4 things I'm excited about:

1. Daniel Jones - any list without him first is just wrong. In a full rookie year he may have broken all of Eli's records even with all the injuries to skill players around him. My only concerns are injury and fumbles, and more the former than the latter.

2. The cast around Jones - starting with OL, which I think now has more depth and talent than even the revered SB unit. Slayton is a legitimate deep threat, Tate/Shep/Engram are all solid, and Barkley is obviously an elite weapon. Very excited to see what this group will look like.

3. The front 7. The DL is rock solid. Lawrence, Williams, Tomlinson should control the LOS. They may lack big play guys at the LB/edge positions but the depth and quality is better than it has been in a very long time. Even the good defenses under Reese had mediocre journeyman like Cassilas and Kawika Mitchell as starters because he undervalued the position. In 2 games last year Connelly was clearly the best LB we've had since Boley. Martinez may take that mantle this year. Golden is a hard worker who is productive. Fackrell and Carter have some upside. Even Mayo looked decent. And now they've added several rookies with varying skill sets. The front 7 in general still needs more talent but it doesn't have many holes.

4. I know the thread premise was 'other than the coaching' but unit cohesion is critical to all of what was mentioned above so I think it's necessary. I'm not sure Graham or Garrett would have been my first choices but I understand both hires and I think if they can put the players above into sound structures that develop cohesion, that may be the single biggest factor in terms of whether or not we pass the tipping point. Eliminating mental mistakes, turnovers, are penalties are always key to winning and reflective of coaching.


Good stuff. It seems a lot of people have a hard time believing that a bad team can turn into a good team seemingly overnight. This is how it's done. And it happens a lot.
all I can add to the Jones take  
djm : 7/28/2020 3:39 pm : link
is that he needs to show he can win games. stats are nice. big games are nice, and that stuff definitely matters, but winning football is harder to maintain than putting up decent stats.

What separated Eli from the under rated levels of awful hot takes in the mid 2000s was his ability to win games. He won games in his 2nd year in the NFL and kept winning until 2013. This is why I defended him so much. Fans couldn't wait to kill the guy but he was WINNING.

Jones can throw up the exact same state line in 2020, he can throw all these picks and he can even fumble for all I care, if he wins 10 games? I am all in. Jones needs to hit that big 3rd down in the 4th quarter when it's so needed. I think he can, but proof is in the pudding.
With the likelihood  
PaulN : 7/28/2020 3:45 pm : link
Of a season being about zero, we won't have to endure another ass whoppin from the Eagles and Cowboys and wonder if it and when it will ever turn around, we can make believe it would have this year.
Daniel Jones second year....  
BillKo : 7/28/2020 4:09 pm : link
....new playbook will probably be an adjustment, but he knows what it's like to prepare, play, and react to NFL defenses. H

Just have to wait for that light bulb that goes off for most QBs who become successful.

But I am anxious to see him play a full season......
Eric on Li -  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/28/2020 6:19 pm : link
Love the Malcolm Gladwell "Tipping Point" reference.

Not sure when the Tipping Point itself will click, but this draft 1-5...

OL additions Thomas, Peart, Lemieux

DB additions McKinney and Holmes (on top of Beal?, Love, Ballantine, Peppers

Seems to me the mass needed at two crucial areas, OL and DB, is already on the team.

When (& if!) it gets, it passes the Tipping Point.
Forgot to mention CB Bradberry.  
BlueLou'sBack : 7/28/2020 6:21 pm : link
Keystone piece probably.
Health & development of youth  
SGMen : 7/28/2020 9:55 pm : link
What would excite me is to stay healthy! I hate injuries. Players may get CV19 but that doesn't mean they will necessarily suffer. Nothing we can do about that as its a flipping virus.

I also like our last two drafts and am hoping our first draft improves a lot too with new coaches.
Seeing Thomas start  
Matt M. : 7/28/2020 10:48 pm : link
and potentially Gates. I also look forward to Lemieux starting down the road.
my wife, even more than the hc  
plato : 7/29/2020 1:49 pm : link
.
Not even the coach...yet  
Thegratefulhead : 7/29/2020 2:00 pm : link
12-36. They have to win games. Nothing on paper matters. Just a little bit more winning and I can get excited. I am hopeful. Excitement will not happen until I see tangible results.
Just  
OC2.0 : 7/29/2020 3:41 pm : link
All the young talent & speed in general
