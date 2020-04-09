Aside from the new HC, what’s the one thing that excites you

the most about this Giants team? I’m thinking it’s Jason Garrett as OC. For the first time in a long time, he’s away from the lunacy of Jerrah land and the pressure of coaching in Dallas. There’s no reason he can’t be an excellent mentor to DJ and build a consistently strong offense with the young talent. Have at it.
I don’t have much hope that a season will be played and am adjusting my expectations downward.
Going to be hard, considering the lack of preparation for the season. I with you, though
Especially the combo of Barkley, our new OL guys, and an OC with a history of building offenses that maximize production from RBs
.... close second is Xavier McKinney. Bring some swagger back to the defense.
In terms of players, I think I am really looking forward to our ILB. I am hoping we finally solved our issue with Connelly and Marrinez. Both are tackling machines. There are questions around Martinez and his role in GB. There are questions about Connelly's injury. If these guys can lock down those positions I think we can see some decent improvements in our defense.
Agreed. A young, promising QB with some mobility. I love Eli, but him with a bad OL had not been working out for some time
He showed a lot more than I expected last season. I forget which former GM said It but I agree that he’s a mix of Eli and Peyton but with athleticism. That’s high praise for sure but it wouldn’t surprise me if he’s the best QB in the division in two years.
Cutcliffe also made the comparison. Gil Brandt loved Jones and compared him to Peyton. I believe that Casserly also made the comparison but I could be wrong.
Taking this a step further we appear to be really solid up the middle. DT, MLB and safety are all manned by talented players. We’ve sucked there for a long time so hopefully these guys live up to the hype.
So the 4 things I'm excited about:
1. Daniel Jones - any list without him first is just wrong. In a full rookie year he may have broken all of Eli's records even with all the injuries to skill players around him. My only concerns are injury and fumbles, and more the former than the latter.
2. The cast around Jones - starting with OL, which I think now has more depth and talent than even the revered SB unit. Slayton is a legitimate deep threat, Tate/Shep/Engram are all solid, and Barkley is obviously an elite weapon. Very excited to see what this group will look like.
3. The front 7. The DL is rock solid. Lawrence, Williams, Tomlinson should control the LOS. They may lack big play guys at the LB/edge positions but the depth and quality is better than it has been in a very long time. Even the good defenses under Reese had mediocre journeyman like Cassilas and Kawika Mitchell as starters because he undervalued the position. In 2 games last year Connelly was clearly the best LB we've had since Boley. Martinez may take that mantle this year. Golden is a hard worker who is productive. Fackrell and Carter have some upside. Even Mayo looked decent. And now they've added several rookies with varying skill sets. The front 7 in general still needs more talent but it doesn't have many holes.
4. I know the thread premise was 'other than the coaching' but unit cohesion is critical to all of what was mentioned above so I think it's necessary. I'm not sure Graham or Garrett would have been my first choices but I understand both hires and I think if they can put the players above into sound structures that develop cohesion, that may be the single biggest factor in terms of whether or not we pass the tipping point. Eliminating mental mistakes, turnovers, are penalties are always key to winning and reflective of coaching.
If the offense can really get going this year, we'd have a lot of cap room and another draft to really try and get the defense right and start trying to contend again.
Hard to even imagine that though, even without CoVid, the Giants are missing key components, there are more question marks than known commodities.
My expectation for this season is that there isn't a season. There SHOULD have been. This country should be in the exact same shape as Europe and most other first world nations with CoVid case numbers so low they are relatively easy to trace, and ALL pro sport seasons would be minimally affected.
Instead, we somehow are still at record levels and baseball is the case study to watch, stumbling out of the blocks. Football preseason gone, regular season will begin just as some school districts begin widespread in-person classes.
I just can't believe we're going to be looking at a DECREASE of CoVid cases in September and October.
I am curious as to how this shakes out for next years draft. Also - healthcare *realists* are saying we could be looking at *years* before a literal fully implemented vaccine. At some point, this country is going to have to instate measures to get it under control at a Federal Level, applying to ALL states.
I want my fekkin football back!
I'm talking about Love/Beal/Ballantine specifically although I would certainly not be opposed to one of the rookie draftees or UDFA DB's surprising.
If the secondary can demonstrate marked coverage improvement I think we will see an increase in coverage sacks and turnovers that just weren't there last year given our woeful coverage issues.
I am certainly wearing rose-colored glasses here but now is the time for optimism.
Good stuff. It seems a lot of people have a hard time believing that a bad team can turn into a good team seemingly overnight. This is how it's done. And it happens a lot.
What separated Eli from the under rated levels of awful hot takes in the mid 2000s was his ability to win games. He won games in his 2nd year in the NFL and kept winning until 2013. This is why I defended him so much. Fans couldn't wait to kill the guy but he was WINNING.
Jones can throw up the exact same state line in 2020, he can throw all these picks and he can even fumble for all I care, if he wins 10 games? I am all in. Jones needs to hit that big 3rd down in the 4th quarter when it's so needed. I think he can, but proof is in the pudding.
Just have to wait for that light bulb that goes off for most QBs who become successful.
But I am anxious to see him play a full season......
Not sure when the Tipping Point itself will click, but this draft 1-5...
OL additions Thomas, Peart, Lemieux
DB additions McKinney and Holmes (on top of Beal?, Love, Ballantine, Peppers
Seems to me the mass needed at two crucial areas, OL and DB, is already on the team.
When (& if!) it gets, it passes the Tipping Point.
I also like our last two drafts and am hoping our first draft improves a lot too with new coaches.