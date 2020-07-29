Nate Solder opts out of 2020 NFL season

it doesn't make sense to try and sign Clowney, and he wants to play for a winner.
Agreed. Even if the 2021 cap were known, using Solder's freed up $$ to a 'splash' would be making the same mistake that DG did in 2018 signing all the FAs for Eli's last run, when it was/became clear they would not be competitive. Hopefully, they learned at least that lesson.
Only splash..should for a.proven center if.one.is out there
given both his health history, along with that of his family. He's making a wholly respectable and wise decision, and ultimately making the proper sacrifices necessary for his family.
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
RE: Only splash..should for a.proven center if.one.is out there
if I was in that situation and already had as much in the bank, I'd spend every second I could with my child and wouldn't even like traveling as much as is typically necessary in a normal season. Wish him and his family the best.
I admire the sincerity of your good wishes to Nate and his family, and I respect your conviction regarding what you perceive as the folly or fiction of religious faith. As someone who leans more towards Nate's outlook than yours, however, I wonder if there is anyone now dead who in some way influences YOUR life: a parent, a grandparent, the founder of a company, an artist, a musician - heck, Elvis or Kurt Cobain - a writer, a philosopher... If so, then you may want to consider that other people's point of view regarding their religion is not a difference in nature but in degree. To them (and I'll include myself), someone who walked the earth 2000 years ago apparently lived a life and death so important that his influence remains strong -- even immediate -- through the present day. I won't speak for Nate, but I hope you might reconsider the possibility that just as Bach or Hendrix or Mark Twain or Stan Lee "live on" in their music or writing, so too Jesus (or Muhammed or Buddha) live on in their words and deeds, and thus retain the power to change the minds and hearts of those who honor them.
I could say more, acknowledging the heinous misdeeds of religious zealots throughout history (from the Crusades to 9/11 and, sadly, so much more) and the appearance that many religious beliefs may appear no more substantial than "belief" in the Tooth Fairy, but I'll just leave it at that. If you can acknowledge that someone who is dead nonetheless continues to influence your life, then I hope that, even though you don't share someone else's faith, you'll at least entertain the possibility that they're not entirely delusional.
but holy douchebag. Solder is a good man, and seems like a model husband/father/son who has given a ton back to his communities and for cancer research. He doesn't deserve to be mocked for his religious beliefs even if you don't happen to agree with them.
given both his health history, along with that of his family. He's making a wholly respectable and wise decision, and ultimately making the proper sacrifices necessary for his family.
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
If you are an atheist, no need to hate on others beliefs. We all have our doubts and/or varying levels of religious standing. Nobody said anything about the "Holy Spirit" improving Nate's play.
RE: As a cancer survivor myself, I think this is a smart decision
given both his health history, along with that of his family. He's making a wholly respectable and wise decision, and ultimately making the proper sacrifices necessary for his family.
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
Lovely. I will go with a brain-washed individual over somebody lacking one any day of the week.
Baseball is one thing - if MLB wants to go forward with a quasi-exhibition season or whatever 2020 winds up being for them, fine - but NFL is so much more intensive on players, keeping themselves at obscene and unnatural weight and strength levels for an entire NFL season - we've already seen the results of shortened offseason programs over time, the increase in NFL injuries indisputable.
I think it's reckless to go forward in this manner - barely any meaningful training camp, no preseason, they're just going to run with the bulls without enough preparation.
I fear a rash of injuries. Barkley and Jones should sit to protect their futures.
Duggan on the Athletic says that the 2020 salary will be moved to 2021. If the Giants cut Soldier after this season then $3.5 million cap will be saved, and the Giants would eat $13 million in dead money. https://theathletic.com/1961103/2020/07/29/what-nate-solders-opt-out-means-for-the-giants/ - ( New Window )
As mentioned yesterday, Spotrac has updated its Nate Solder page.
They have Solder's dead cap at $6.5M for 2021.
The difference between that number and Duggan's number is two 2020 bonus numbers ($4M signing and $2.5M restructure) staying with 2020 accounting rather than being pushed to 2021.
Over the Cap has not updated Solder's page, but they have spelled out an accounting theory for opt-outs that appears consistent with Spotrac's numbers. You can find that at the outset of robbieballs' thread from yesterday.
Smart #Giants Nate Solder. Don’t risk your $9.9M. Take $350K, already got a $3M roster bonus plus $100K workout. If season shut down, Solder would lose $618,750 per game. And then get cut next offseason.
Also saves Giants $9.9M in Cash. Pretty valuable given cash flow concerns.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Smart #Giants Nate Solder. Don’t risk your $9.9M. Take $350K, already got a $3M roster bonus plus $100K workout. If season shut down, Solder would lose $618,750 per game. And then get cut next offseason.
Also saves Giants $9.9M in Cash. Pretty valuable given cash flow concerns.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
There are more variables that go into it. Someone in Nate's situation will benefit from option out. However, lets say Barkley opted out. He is not at high risk so he doesn't get a vested year. That means he will be one year older beforr he hits FA and that could really hurt his long term value on a long term contract.
In Nate's case, since he is a high risk person, even with sitting out his year counts.
So, all these young guys on their first contracts that want to get a larger second contract it makes sense for them to play this year and hope they get the 6 games in or wha5ever they need to have this count as a year.
Markus Golden is another example. Sitting out won't help him get to where he needs to be. He wants to earn a larger contract. He has to be on the field to do that.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Don't blame you for reading it that way but it's not the case for Solder because his remaining salary is not guaranteed.
If the Giants cut him before next season, he never gets the $9.9M salary.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Don't blame you for reading it that way but it's not the case for Solder because his remaining salary is not guaranteed.
If the Giants cut him before next season, he never gets the $9.9M salary.
Nor roster bonus. I think just his pro-rated signing bonuses count.
correct. The Giants were not going to cut Solder this year. They already gave him $3 mil as a roster bonus. People focus on the dead money for some reason. No idea why. You have to worry about the dead money when structuring a contract. Once the contract is signed it doesn't matter anymore with decision making. You look at how much cap savings you'll get when releasing a player and if his replacement can be had for that.
If the Giants released Nate before he made his decision the Giants would only save $3.5 mil. They were better off keeping him. You could argue that they could have saved $6.5 before giving him the roster bonus but that is another conversation.
Now, because he opted out the numbers change which almost all the beat writers keep fucking up. Now we get a cap savings of around $10 mil this year. I dont know if his $350,000 amount gets put in there along with a $100,000 workout bonus because of this offseason. But lets just say approximately $10 mil.
Next year his number changes. If he didn't opt out we'd save $14 mil. But since he did opt out, we'll save another 7 mil on next year's cap I believe. So over the two years we are getting a cap savings of $17 mil. I think that is right. He'd be on the books for 9.9 base salary, plus .1 workout bonus plus 6.5 prorated for a total of $16.5. Subtract out the 6.5 prorated amount we have to pay to get to 10. Then subtract out another 3 for guaranteed salary. That is how you get 7 mil next year.
correct. The Giants were not going to cut Solder this year. They already gave him $3 mil as a roster bonus. People focus on the dead money for some reason. No idea why. You have to worry about the dead money when structuring a contract. Once the contract is signed it doesn't matter anymore with decision making. You look at how much cap savings you'll get when releasing a player and if his replacement can be had for that.
If the Giants released Nate before he made his decision the Giants would only save $3.5 mil. They were better off keeping him. You could argue that they could have saved $6.5 before giving him the roster bonus but that is another conversation.
Now, because he opted out the numbers change which almost all the beat writers keep fucking up. Now we get a cap savings of around $10 mil this year. I dont know if his $350,000 amount gets put in there along with a $100,000 workout bonus because of this offseason. But lets just say approximately $10 mil.
Next year his number changes. If he didn't opt out we'd save $14 mil. But since he did opt out, we'll save another 7 mil on next year's cap I believe. So over the two years we are getting a cap savings of $17 mil. I think that is right. He'd be on the books for 9.9 base salary, plus .1 workout bonus plus 6.5 prorated for a total of $16.5. Subtract out the 6.5 prorated amount we have to pay to get to 10. Then subtract out another 3 for guaranteed salary. That is how you get 7 mil next year.
It may not be a guarantee he is released next year. If we are only saving an additional 7 next year we have to see where our OL is. Does Fleming leave? Is Peart ready? Did Thomas play well? There are a lot of questions.
Also, with the way the NFL is lately, teams are desperate for OL. It wouldn't hurt us to trade him. Of we traded him we'd save an extra 3 mil on the cap because his new team would pay the 3 mil of his guaranteed salary. I'd imaging a team would be willing to take that chance on him for a late pick. Even if we get a 7th, a trade benefits us way more than a release.
The biggest obstacle would be the money because of the cap next year. But a team can restructure his contract with only 3 mil guaranteed left on his deal so it would be very easy for both sides to want to do that. If traded, he count for 10 mil on the books for his new team. If you push back some of that money and get him under 10 for the year that looks like a good deal for another team.
Is it likely? Maybe not because he wasn't playing well and took a year off. Is it possible? Yeah.
9.9 - base salary
6.5 - prorated bonus
3.0 - roster bonus
0.1 - workout bonus
----------------------
19.5 - amount on the books
If we cut him then:
19.5 - total
-13.0 - rest of the prorated money
-----------------------------------
6.5 - should be his cap hit but it isn't
-3.0 - guaranteed salary
-----------------------------------
3.0 - real cap hit for 2020 if he didn't opt out.
That means his $3 mil guaranteed salary comes from his base salary and hasn't been paid out yet.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
Duggan most likely has the cap implications set. The only qualifier is the savings enjoyed this year can rollover to next year. So whether they pay him or cut him and incur the dead money, it can be “paid for” it they don’t spend it this year.
RE: Shyster, I don't believe it is. I just worked the numbers
9.9 - base salary
6.5 - prorated bonus
3.0 - roster bonus
0.1 - workout bonus
----------------------
19.5 - amount on the books
If we cut him then:
19.5 - total
-13.0 - rest of the prorated money
-----------------------------------
6.5 - should be his cap hit but it isn't
-3.0 - guaranteed salary
-----------------------------------
3.0 - real cap hit for 2020 if he didn't opt out.
That means his $3 mil guaranteed salary comes from his base salary and hasn't been paid out yet.
I'll have to think about it more but my initial reaction is that, if you cut a player after paying him a roster bonus, that could be included in the dead cap, which, added to the prorated bonus, would reduce the cap savings accordingly.
If he actually has guaranteed salary remaining, then Spotrac's numbers are not right.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
OTC and Dunleavy's cap guru stated that any prorated money stays. Basically money paid stays, money not paid moves.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
.
The terminology I am reading is they are calling it a 'pause', if the player opts out. So just pushing the contract back a year.
Solder has been dealing with his son's issues since his birth, and they had another child recently too.
I do hope for the best regarding his son.
I read he was going back to Boston on Tuesdays
last year, for his son's chemo treatments.
I admire the sincerity of your good wishes to Nate and his family, and I respect your conviction regarding what you perceive as the folly or fiction of religious faith. As someone who leans more towards Nate's outlook than yours, however, I wonder if there is anyone now dead who in some way influences YOUR life: a parent, a grandparent, the founder of a company, an artist, a musician - heck, Elvis or Kurt Cobain - a writer, a philosopher... If so, then you may want to consider that other people's point of view regarding their religion is not a difference in nature but in degree. To them (and I'll include myself), someone who walked the earth 2000 years ago apparently lived a life and death so important that his influence remains strong -- even immediate -- through the present day. I won't speak for Nate, but I hope you might reconsider the possibility that just as Bach or Hendrix or Mark Twain or Stan Lee "live on" in their music or writing, so too Jesus (or Muhammed or Buddha) live on in their words and deeds, and thus retain the power to change the minds and hearts of those who honor them.
I could say more, acknowledging the heinous misdeeds of religious zealots throughout history (from the Crusades to 9/11 and, sadly, so much more) and the appearance that many religious beliefs may appear no more substantial than "belief" in the Tooth Fairy, but I'll just leave it at that. If you can acknowledge that someone who is dead nonetheless continues to influence your life, then I hope that, even though you don't share someone else's faith, you'll at least entertain the possibility that they're not entirely delusional.
Thanks.
Your need sir to ridicule a man s faith and conviction, says volumes about you.
i was initially wrong. His signing bonus was 16M for a 4 year deal. The rest of his guaranteed money was 18.4 which included 18 & 19 salary. Part of his salary was converted to bonus -7.5M. Salary paid in 18 & 19 was 11.3M
18 - 4M bonus
19 - 4M
20 - moved out
21 - 4M
22 - 4M
it is really accounting purposes - his guaranteed money has been paid (16M + 7.5M + 11.3M)
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
4M per yr for bonus pd 8
Salaries pd 18/19. 11.3
Roster bonus. 3
Signing bonus owed. 8
Restructure owed. 5
Cap purposes owed 13. With those dollars left I think he is done with The Giants and most likely the NFL
Time to put Thomas at LT and not look back.
I say use whatever cap....to a proven NFL Center....or.wait until one shakes loose
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
I say use whatever cap....to a proven NFL Center....or.wait until one shakes loose
Would have to trade for one. Best free agent center available is Justin Britt but he’s only 9 months from a major ACL tear.
Dave had all this cap space and did not sign a single
Impact player.
The offense will be way better if they can establish the run and play ball control, not asking DJ to carry the load. Can’t do that if you are down 22 because the D can’t stop anyone
Quote:
For the Giants too.
I hope everything works out well for him and his family.
+1.
Same.
Is this your big chance to share that.?
STFU
If Solder believes in God and he feels like this is the right choice for him and his FAMILY, then wish him well.
This news is not a call for your religious views.
but I will make sure I pat you on the back for calling it if and when NS retires.
I could say more, acknowledging the heinous misdeeds of religious zealots throughout history (from the Crusades to 9/11 and, sadly, so much more) and the appearance that many religious beliefs may appear no more substantial than "belief" in the Tooth Fairy, but I'll just leave it at that. If you can acknowledge that someone who is dead nonetheless continues to influence your life, then I hope that, even though you don't share someone else's faith, you'll at least entertain the possibility that they're not entirely delusional.
Thanks.
That would be 6.5M in dead money for 2021. And then add 3M for the roster bonus he earned this year?
Duggan on the Athletic says that the 2020 salary will be moved to 2021. If the Giants cut Soldier after this season then $3.5 million cap will be saved, and the Giants would eat $13 million in dead money.
https://theathletic.com/1961103/2020/07/29/what-nate-solders-opt-out-means-for-the-giants/ - ( New Window )
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
If you are an atheist, no need to hate on others beliefs. We all have our doubts and/or varying levels of religious standing. Nobody said anything about the "Holy Spirit" improving Nate's play.
-------- Religious rant begins here. --------
However, I find it very disappointing that Nate is one of those highly brain-washed individuals who believe some dude from over 2,000 years ago, who is described using little logic and zero science, who only survives to this day due to verbal and written folklore, is responsible for ANY aspect of Nate's life.
Nate missed a block and Eli/Daniel gets hammered by a 280 lb. natural freak of athleticism.
Nate:"Dear lord and savior Jesus Christ, please ensure on the next play no harm comes to my QB."
The next play: "False start on offense, #76."
Nate: "Oh thank you God, my prayers have been answered; I am forever in your flock, almighty God.
or example, just as you can't "pray away the gay," you also can't "pray away the poor play at LT for the NY Foot ball Giants." I'm calling it; Nat'e career as an NFL LT is over.
Lovely. I will go with a brain-washed individual over somebody lacking one any day of the week.
Baseball is one thing - if MLB wants to go forward with a quasi-exhibition season or whatever 2020 winds up being for them, fine - but NFL is so much more intensive on players, keeping themselves at obscene and unnatural weight and strength levels for an entire NFL season - we've already seen the results of shortened offseason programs over time, the increase in NFL injuries indisputable.
I think it's reckless to go forward in this manner - barely any meaningful training camp, no preseason, they're just going to run with the bulls without enough preparation.
I fear a rash of injuries. Barkley and Jones should sit to protect their futures.
My thoughts exactly although you could add about 5 guys to that list.
I'm not that desperate to be entertained to risk the future of NYG for meaningless football.
I don't see them using the cap relief this season. Maybe a trade as Phil alluded if the cap changes are a wash.
Duggan on the Athletic says that the 2020 salary will be moved to 2021. If the Giants cut Soldier after this season then $3.5 million cap will be saved, and the Giants would eat $13 million in dead money. https://theathletic.com/1961103/2020/07/29/what-nate-solders-opt-out-means-for-the-giants/ - ( New Window )
As mentioned yesterday, Spotrac has updated its Nate Solder page.
They have Solder's dead cap at $6.5M for 2021.
The difference between that number and Duggan's number is two 2020 bonus numbers ($4M signing and $2.5M restructure) staying with 2020 accounting rather than being pushed to 2021.
Over the Cap has not updated Solder's page, but they have spelled out an accounting theory for opt-outs that appears consistent with Spotrac's numbers. You can find that at the outset of robbieballs' thread from yesterday.
spotrac - ( New Window )
I wish, CHP, but retirement won't eliminate the dead cap because Solder has the money and can rightfully keep it.
Mostly +1 ... wisdom comes with age and experience.
Smart #Giants Nate Solder. Don’t risk your $9.9M. Take $350K, already got a $3M roster bonus plus $100K workout. If season shut down, Solder would lose $618,750 per game. And then get cut next offseason.
Also saves Giants $9.9M in Cash. Pretty valuable given cash flow concerns.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Quote:
Chad Forbes @NFLDraftBites
Smart #Giants Nate Solder. Don’t risk your $9.9M. Take $350K, already got a $3M roster bonus plus $100K workout. If season shut down, Solder would lose $618,750 per game. And then get cut next offseason.
Also saves Giants $9.9M in Cash. Pretty valuable given cash flow concerns.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
There are more variables that go into it. Someone in Nate's situation will benefit from option out. However, lets say Barkley opted out. He is not at high risk so he doesn't get a vested year. That means he will be one year older beforr he hits FA and that could really hurt his long term value on a long term contract.
In Nate's case, since he is a high risk person, even with sitting out his year counts.
So, all these young guys on their first contracts that want to get a larger second contract it makes sense for them to play this year and hope they get the 6 games in or wha5ever they need to have this count as a year.
Markus Golden is another example. Sitting out won't help him get to where he needs to be. He wants to earn a larger contract. He has to be on the field to do that.
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Don't blame you for reading it that way but it's not the case for Solder because his remaining salary is not guaranteed.
If the Giants cut him before next season, he never gets the $9.9M salary.
Quote:
If I’m reading this correctly, if the season gets derailed at any point, the players that actually decided to play lose their game checks for whatever games are canceled and never get to make that money up? But if they opt out, their contracts are totally pushed back a year, meaning they lose nothing? If that’s the case, why would ANY player decide to play in this awful season? Something doesn’t sound right about that
Don't blame you for reading it that way but it's not the case for Solder because his remaining salary is not guaranteed.
If the Giants cut him before next season, he never gets the $9.9M salary.
Nor roster bonus. I think just his pro-rated signing bonuses count.
If the Giants released Nate before he made his decision the Giants would only save $3.5 mil. They were better off keeping him. You could argue that they could have saved $6.5 before giving him the roster bonus but that is another conversation.
Now, because he opted out the numbers change which almost all the beat writers keep fucking up. Now we get a cap savings of around $10 mil this year. I dont know if his $350,000 amount gets put in there along with a $100,000 workout bonus because of this offseason. But lets just say approximately $10 mil.
Next year his number changes. If he didn't opt out we'd save $14 mil. But since he did opt out, we'll save another 7 mil on next year's cap I believe. So over the two years we are getting a cap savings of $17 mil. I think that is right. He'd be on the books for 9.9 base salary, plus .1 workout bonus plus 6.5 prorated for a total of $16.5. Subtract out the 6.5 prorated amount we have to pay to get to 10. Then subtract out another 3 for guaranteed salary. That is how you get 7 mil next year.
If the Giants released Nate before he made his decision the Giants would only save $3.5 mil. They were better off keeping him. You could argue that they could have saved $6.5 before giving him the roster bonus but that is another conversation.
Now, because he opted out the numbers change which almost all the beat writers keep fucking up. Now we get a cap savings of around $10 mil this year. I dont know if his $350,000 amount gets put in there along with a $100,000 workout bonus because of this offseason. But lets just say approximately $10 mil.
Next year his number changes. If he didn't opt out we'd save $14 mil. But since he did opt out, we'll save another 7 mil on next year's cap I believe. So over the two years we are getting a cap savings of $17 mil. I think that is right. He'd be on the books for 9.9 base salary, plus .1 workout bonus plus 6.5 prorated for a total of $16.5. Subtract out the 6.5 prorated amount we have to pay to get to 10. Then subtract out another 3 for guaranteed salary. That is how you get 7 mil next year.
That makes sense.
Also, with the way the NFL is lately, teams are desperate for OL. It wouldn't hurt us to trade him. Of we traded him we'd save an extra 3 mil on the cap because his new team would pay the 3 mil of his guaranteed salary. I'd imaging a team would be willing to take that chance on him for a late pick. Even if we get a 7th, a trade benefits us way more than a release.
The biggest obstacle would be the money because of the cap next year. But a team can restructure his contract with only 3 mil guaranteed left on his deal so it would be very easy for both sides to want to do that. If traded, he count for 10 mil on the books for his new team. If you push back some of that money and get him under 10 for the year that looks like a good deal for another team.
Is it likely? Maybe not because he wasn't playing well and took a year off. Is it possible? Yeah.
My thought is that $3M in the OTC guarantee column is just a restatement of the 2020 roster bonus and that is why Spotrac shows a 2021 cap cut savings of $10M rather than $7M.
Quote:
Then subtract out another 3 for guaranteed salary. That is how you get 7 mil next year.
My thought is that $3M in the OTC guarantee column is just a restatement of the 2020 roster bonus and that is why Spotrac shows a 2021 cap cut savings of $10M rather than $7M.
Could be. I was talking about that with Milton yesterday.
6.5 - prorated bonus
3.0 - roster bonus
0.1 - workout bonus
----------------------
19.5 - amount on the books
If we cut him then:
19.5 - total
-13.0 - rest of the prorated money
-----------------------------------
6.5 - should be his cap hit but it isn't
-3.0 - guaranteed salary
-----------------------------------
3.0 - real cap hit for 2020 if he didn't opt out.
That means his $3 mil guaranteed salary comes from his base salary and hasn't been paid out yet.
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
Quote:
and no dead money for 2021. It would, in a sense, be consistent with this decision.
I wish, CHP, but retirement won't eliminate the dead cap because Solder has the money and can rightfully keep it.
6.5 - prorated bonus
3.0 - roster bonus
0.1 - workout bonus
----------------------
19.5 - amount on the books
If we cut him then:
19.5 - total
-13.0 - rest of the prorated money
-----------------------------------
6.5 - should be his cap hit but it isn't
-3.0 - guaranteed salary
-----------------------------------
3.0 - real cap hit for 2020 if he didn't opt out.
That means his $3 mil guaranteed salary comes from his base salary and hasn't been paid out yet.
I'll have to think about it more but my initial reaction is that, if you cut a player after paying him a roster bonus, that could be included in the dead cap, which, added to the prorated bonus, would reduce the cap savings accordingly.
If he actually has guaranteed salary remaining, then Spotrac's numbers are not right.
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
OTC and Dunleavy's cap guru stated that any prorated money stays. Basically money paid stays, money not paid moves.
Quote:
In comment 14940970 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
and no dead money for 2021. It would, in a sense, be consistent with this decision.
I wish, CHP, but retirement won't eliminate the dead cap because Solder has the money and can rightfully keep it.
shyster, doesn't that pertain only to guaranteed money (~$3mm some odd) and not his 2020, now 2021, salary?
The $6.5M dead money that he will count for 2021 if Spotrac's numbers are correct, come from the $4M prorated signing bonus and $2.5M prorated restructure bonus.
If Duggan is right that more bonus money is pushed to 2021, that would increase the 2021 dead cap but could still not be retrieved.
Whether Solder has $3M in guaranteed salary pending is not clear, as being discussed. If he does, and Spotrac is wrong, that may pose another issue.
@DDuggan21
Wasn't easy getting to the bottom of the cap implications of Solder's opt out (the league is still finalizing a lot of these types of details), but here's my understanding with a handy chart showing what his contract looked like pre-opt out and now:
The terminology I am reading is they are calling it a 'pause', if the player opts out. So just pushing the contract back a year.
Solder has been dealing with his son's issues since his birth, and they had another child recently too.
I do hope for the best regarding his son.
I read he was going back to Boston on Tuesdays
last year, for his son's chemo treatments.
I could say more, acknowledging the heinous misdeeds of religious zealots throughout history (from the Crusades to 9/11 and, sadly, so much more) and the appearance that many religious beliefs may appear no more substantial than "belief" in the Tooth Fairy, but I'll just leave it at that. If you can acknowledge that someone who is dead nonetheless continues to influence your life, then I hope that, even though you don't share someone else's faith, you'll at least entertain the possibility that they're not entirely delusional.
Thanks.
Your need sir to ridicule a man s faith and conviction, says volumes about you.
May be the case but, as of the moment, we don't have an updated Solder breakdown from OTC that poses a clear conflict with Spotrac.
As you pointed out yesterday, giving Solder that $3M in remaining guaranteed salary would increase his total guaranteed beyond the $34.8M that OTC shows for him on that same detail page.
Quote:
I always found that OTC is more accurate than Spotrac.
May be the case but, as of the moment, we don't have an updated Solder breakdown from OTC that poses a clear conflict with Spotrac.
As you pointed out yesterday, giving Solder that $3M in remaining guaranteed salary would increase his total guaranteed beyond the $34.8M that OTC shows for him on that same detail page.
Yep.
18 - 4M bonus
19 - 4M
20 - moved out
21 - 4M
22 - 4M
it is really accounting purposes - his guaranteed money has been paid (16M + 7.5M + 11.3M)
His roster bonus is above an beyond