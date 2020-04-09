OL Nick Gates signs a somewhat significant extension Anakim : 11:11 am

Mike Garafolo

@MikeGarafolo

The #Giants have agreed to a two-year extension with OL Nick Gates, who started three games last year. The deal has a base value of $6.825 million and could max out at $10.325 million. A former undrafted free agent who spent his first year on IR, Gates cashes in.







A bit much...that's starter money...