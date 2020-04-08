Markus Golden signs 1-year, $5.1 million contract with Giants

Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
#Giants OLB Markus Golden has officially signed his 1-year, roughly $5.1M contract, source said. With the UFA tender, his salary was set, as was his eventual destination. After 10 sacks in 2019, he’s back with NYG on another prove-it deal.
May help marginally this year over what a younger player would do, but he's not the future.
This addresses what was still a fairly major need and gives us another draft to address the pass rush in 2021 with a younger, cheaper option.
Now, we'll need there to actually be a season for it to matter. But, if there is, this is great news.
Welcome back buddy! You’ve really been missed..👍🏿👍
Gettleman played this one well. I've been hard on him, but kudos. Golden back on an affordable 1 year is significantly better than a long-term, semi-big-money deal for him.
Welcome back buddy! You’ve really been missed..👍🏿👍
Thank you, my friend. I appreciated the draft emails to keep me in the loop! :)
Hopefully Carter, Ximines and the other young guys still get plenty of snaps as Golden is not the future on the Edge for NY Giants.
Yeah he's 30. His arm and leg may fall off in months. Or he could continue to contribute more (as he has) than a younger player might for 3 or 4 more years.
Sorry posts like this are ridiculous. Half the guy's on SB winning rosters are over 30.
KC Chiefs did not have a single player on their defense last year who was over 30, except for Terrell Suggs, who they picked up for the last two games of the season.
And Golden is no Suggs; there's a reason the rest of the league passed.
pfr - ( New Window )
I like how people pick an outlier and treat it as if that is a normal thing. Especially when that team won because of the offense and bad coaching on the other side.
The Chiefs won the SB last year. I'm not getting paid by the hour for this.
The commentary on him has been all over the board. First it was good riddance because we didn't want to pay too much, then it was even if he's affordable, he'll be taking valuable snaps away from youngsters.
The big takeaway here is that if 87% of BBI'ers won the lottery, they would rip the ticket up before cashing so they didn't have to pay the enormous amount of taxes!!
However his sack totals are as overrated as L Williams non sack totals. But at 5mil he is a steal. 7-9mil depending on guarantees and length is what I thought he was worth. But I thought he was going to cash in at 12 mil the way teams have been handing out money. .
Given we got him back (and don't get me wrong, I'm glad we got a plus player back), and the terms we got him back for, it seems the rest of the league didn't think much of his 10 sacks last year. Usually pass rushers who notch 10 sacks can get pretty good contracts.
More than1 yr if they thought so.
But it is hard to disagree with any of Dave’s other moves.
Signed Frack to a bargain deal. Waited out Gulden
Locked up Bradbury. Signed Fleming quality backup now forced to start . Secured Mayo. LBers are now a strength
Secured Gates for an xtra year
Losing Baker hurts and center is still a work in progress
But D figures to be strong, which will allow Giants to run the ball and keep DJ from having to do too much
Quality offseason by DG
D still stands for “defense”, correct?
Good signing, Golden will help, and the cost is a relative bargain. But, a Chase Young-type from the draft would help upgrade the whole defense.
- Edge rusher and / or impact OLB
- LB that isn’t a liability in pass coverage
- Slot CB
- another outside CB if Baker is released
- possibly deep Safety
Hopefully this last offseason has several of the above covered but it remains to be seen until the Giants play somebody. So saying the D is a strength in Aug 2020 is way too early.
Saying the LB group is s atrength, considering not many of these players has played under Judge or Graham, how can anyone evem judge this unit. Especially considering the lack of practice and pre-season.
It may be a small miracle if they don't lead the league with penalties for false starts, blown coverages, and forced timeouts.
This team has some intriguing playes on it, but no one knows how it's going to fit. I wouldn't be surprised by next year, the team isn't turned over again.
IMO, by going to Judge, it seems to me that the Giants are going to re-build the entire operation. Which is avery positive thing for the Owner and GM. With that being said, IMO, this is year 1 of the rebuild.
The funny process is the mental one that equates the success of an interior DL guy to sacks.
However
He often ran himself out of the play and lost contain in pursuit of a sack. How many times did we see him get ridden to the outside while a QB or RB stepped inside him before escaping to the outside?
A nice piece, but not without flaws. I think that is what the league saw.
For Golden process to the management but boy what a funny FA process you signed your sacks leader for 5.1 million after signing your bottom of sacks leader for 16 mil brilliant.
The funny process is the mental one that equates the success of an interior DL guy to sacks.
Careful, Fats. This guy knew how good Duke Calhoun was way before anyone else did. I think he knows what he's talking about...
Hah, nowhere special. As the 2019 season started to predictably go south, as all of our recent seasons have, and people here were becoming more combative/irritated, I just decided to log out and get away from here for a while. I was tired of all the arguing and toxicity.
And then COVID happened and pretty much everything got shut down so there weren't even sports to discuss.
Now that baseball is back, football is (potentially) on the horizon, hockey restarted, etc., there will actually be some discussion here I'll want to partake in again.
I don't think I'll be posting anywhere near as frequently as I used to, but... you'll see me around a bit going forward. :)