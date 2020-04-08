Markus Golden signs 1-year, $5.1 million contract with Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/4/2020 10:53 am : 8/4/2020 10:53 am

Ian Rapoport

@RapSheet



#Giants OLB Markus Golden has officially signed his 1-year, roughly $5.1M contract, source said. With the UFA tender, his salary was set, as was his eventual destination. After 10 sacks in 2019, he’s back with NYG on another prove-it deal.