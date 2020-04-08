for display only
Markus Golden signs 1-year, $5.1 million contract with Giants

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/4/2020 10:53 am
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet

#Giants OLB Markus Golden has officially signed his 1-year, roughly $5.1M contract, source said. With the UFA tender, his salary was set, as was his eventual destination. After 10 sacks in 2019, he’s back with NYG on another prove-it deal.
This was a big win......  
George from PA : 8/4/2020 11:03 am : link
At a very important position
Nice job on the tag  
JB_in_DC : 8/4/2020 11:07 am : link
Hopefully Golden has a monster year and earns a big long term deal.
30 years old in March  
shyster : 8/4/2020 11:12 am : link
Was already 24 years old when he played his firsr NFL game.

May help marginally this year over what a younger player would do, but he's not the future.

Nice job by Gettleman.  
Since1965 : 8/4/2020 11:41 am : link
He played this one right.
RE: 30 years old in March  
DavidinBMNY : 8/4/2020 11:47 am : link
In comment 14943661 shyster said:
Quote:
Was already 24 years old when he played his firsr NFL game.

May help marginally this year over what a younger player would do, but he's not the future.
Let's just hope for games to be played first, and then the games to be fun to watch because they are competitive. Right now, thinking the future, with all of this uncertainty is not as relevant as in normal years IMHO.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/4/2020 12:02 pm : link
Gettleman played this one well. I've been hard on him, but kudos. Golden back on an affordable 1 year is significantly better than a long-term, semi-big-money deal for him.

This addresses what was still a fairly major need and gives us another draft to address the pass rush in 2021 with a younger, cheaper option.

Now, we'll need there to actually be a season for it to matter. But, if there is, this is great news.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 8/4/2020 12:34 pm : link
In comment 14943705 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Gettleman played this one well. I've been hard on him, but kudos. Golden back on an affordable 1 year is significantly better than a long-term, semi-big-money deal for him.

This addresses what was still a fairly major need and gives us another draft to address the pass rush in 2021 with a younger, cheaper option.

Now, we'll need there to actually be a season for it to matter. But, if there is, this is great news.


Welcome back buddy! You’ve really been missed..👍🏿👍
Nice.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/4/2020 12:42 pm : link
I'm good with this.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 8/4/2020 12:43 pm : link
In comment 14943741 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14943705 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


Gettleman played this one well. I've been hard on him, but kudos. Golden back on an affordable 1 year is significantly better than a long-term, semi-big-money deal for him.

This addresses what was still a fairly major need and gives us another draft to address the pass rush in 2021 with a younger, cheaper option.

Now, we'll need there to actually be a season for it to matter. But, if there is, this is great news.



Welcome back buddy! You’ve really been missed..👍🏿👍


Thank you, my friend. I appreciated the draft emails to keep me in the loop! :)
This was a a good deal executed by Front Office  
LBH15 : 8/4/2020 12:44 pm : link
especially if Golden is a happy motivated player as reported.

Hopefully Carter, Ximines and the other young guys still get plenty of snaps as Golden is not the future on the Edge for NY Giants.
maybe he can be traded  
Enzo : 8/4/2020 1:37 pm : link
at the deadline for a decent pick
We're gettin'  
PEEJ : 8/4/2020 1:42 pm : link
the band back together
Amazing that the guy was written off on BBI  
GManinDC : 8/4/2020 2:46 pm : link
His production could be replaced. He wasn't that good and now it's considered a big deal! SMH
RE: 30 years old in March  
DCOrange : 8/4/2020 2:48 pm : link
In comment 14943661 shyster said:
Quote:
Was already 24 years old when he played his firsr NFL game.

May help marginally this year over what a younger player would do, but he's not the future.


Yeah he's 30. His arm and leg may fall off in months. Or he could continue to contribute more (as he has) than a younger player might for 3 or 4 more years.

Sorry posts like this are ridiculous. Half the guy's on SB winning rosters are over 30.
RE: RE: 30 years old in March  
shyster : 8/4/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14943827 DCOrange said:
Quote:


Yeah he's 30. His arm and leg may fall off in months. Or he could continue to contribute more (as he has) than a younger player might for 3 or 4 more years.

Sorry posts like this are ridiculous. Half the guy's on SB winning rosters are over 30.


KC Chiefs did not have a single player on their defense last year who was over 30, except for Terrell Suggs, who they picked up for the last two games of the season.

And Golden is no Suggs; there's a reason the rest of the league passed.

pfr - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: 30 years old in March  
Amtoft : 8/4/2020 3:22 pm : link
In comment 14943843 shyster said:
Quote:
In comment 14943827 DCOrange said:


Quote:




Yeah he's 30. His arm and leg may fall off in months. Or he could continue to contribute more (as he has) than a younger player might for 3 or 4 more years.

Sorry posts like this are ridiculous. Half the guy's on SB winning rosters are over 30.



KC Chiefs did not have a single player on their defense last year who was over 30, except for Terrell Suggs, who they picked up for the last two games of the season.

And Golden is no Suggs; there's a reason the rest of the league passed. pfr - ( New Window )


I like how people pick an outlier and treat it as if that is a normal thing. Especially when that team won because of the offense and bad coaching on the other side.
RE: RE: RE: RE: 30 years old in March  
shyster : 8/4/2020 3:27 pm : link
In comment 14943850 Amtoft said:
Quote:
In comment 14943843 shyster said:


I like how people pick an outlier and treat it as if that is a normal thing. Especially when that team won because of the offense and bad coaching on the other side.


The Chiefs won the SB last year. I'm not getting paid by the hour for this.
RE: Amazing that the guy was written off on BBI  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/4/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14943823 GManinDC said:
Quote:
His production could be replaced. He wasn't that good and now it's considered a big deal! SMH


The commentary on him has been all over the board. First it was good riddance because we didn't want to pay too much, then it was even if he's affordable, he'll be taking valuable snaps away from youngsters.

The big takeaway here is that if 87% of BBI'ers won the lottery, they would rip the ticket up before cashing so they didn't have to pay the enormous amount of taxes!!
...  
christian : 8/4/2020 5:27 pm : link
The front office absolutely nailed this one. Hopefully he’s more of a situational player at not logging 900 snaps this year.
How can anyone complain about this??  
Dave on the UWS : 8/4/2020 6:01 pm : link
We complain there’s not enough talent on the roster! This guy put up 70+ tackles and 10 sacks last year. 5.1 million?? Sign me up!! Let the young guys earn there snaps in practice. Makes the team better don’t you think?
Great deal for the Giants  
rasbutant : 8/4/2020 7:45 pm : link
Great hustle player that is easy to root for.

However his sack totals are as overrated as L Williams non sack totals. But at 5mil he is a steal. 7-9mil depending on guarantees and length is what I thought he was worth. But I thought he was going to cash in at 12 mil the way teams have been handing out money. .
HAHAHAHAHA  
GManinDC : 8/4/2020 8:16 pm : link
@FMiC
RE: How can anyone complain about this??  
FStubbs : 8/4/2020 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14943909 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
We complain there’s not enough talent on the roster! This guy put up 70+ tackles and 10 sacks last year. 5.1 million?? Sign me up!! Let the young guys earn there snaps in practice. Makes the team better don’t you think?


Given we got him back (and don't get me wrong, I'm glad we got a plus player back), and the terms we got him back for, it seems the rest of the league didn't think much of his 10 sacks last year. Usually pass rushers who notch 10 sacks can get pretty good contracts.
RE: 30 years old in March  
OC2.0 : 8/4/2020 11:06 pm : link
In comment 14943661 shyster said:
Quote:
Was already 24 years old when he played his firsr NFL game.

May help marginally this year over what a younger player would do, but he's not the future.

More than1 yr if they thought so.
I don’t like the Blake Martinez signing  
Vanzetti : 8/4/2020 11:37 pm : link
Ogletree II

But it is hard to disagree with any of Dave’s other moves.

Signed Frack to a bargain deal. Waited out Gulden
Locked up Bradbury. Signed Fleming quality backup now forced to start . Secured Mayo. LBers are now a strength

Secured Gates for an xtra year

Losing Baker hurts and center is still a work in progress

But D figures to be strong, which will allow Giants to run the ball and keep DJ from having to do too much

Quality offseason by DG
Victory  
Dragon : 12:41 am : link
For Golden process to the management but boy what a funny FA process you signed your sacks leader for 5.1 million after signing your bottom of sacks leader for 16 mil brilliant.
Linebackers are now a strength?  
LBH15 : 9:14 am : link
whoa Nellie.
Amazing, isn't it..  
GManinDC : 9:31 am : link
...
Almost as amazing as saying the  
LBH15 : 9:40 am : link
D will be strong.

D still stands for “defense”, correct?
Defense still needs parts, including LB  
JonC : 9:46 am : link
An improved unit for 2020, but how much relative to the dollar ... I think it's clear more talent is needed. Golden himself is a good player, but this unit still lacks an impact difference maker at OLB.

Good signing, Golden will help, and the cost is a relative bargain. But, a Chase Young-type from the draft would help upgrade the whole defense.
While the rookies haven’t played yet obviously, this Defense  
LBH15 : 9:58 am : link
still needs more pieces or show it can address the following adequately:

- Edge rusher and / or impact OLB
- LB that isn’t a liability in pass coverage
- Slot CB
- another outside CB if Baker is released
- possibly deep Safety

Hopefully this last offseason has several of the above covered but it remains to be seen until the Giants play somebody. So saying the D is a strength in Aug 2020 is way too early.
I think, if you have a DL with  
GManinDC : 10:01 am : link
Tomlinson, Hill, Williams, Lawrence, you HAVE to have they Top End edge rusher. Have to. I like Golden, nice pick up, but he is not going to be a defference maker.

Saying the LB group is s atrength, considering not many of these players has played under Judge or Graham, how can anyone evem judge this unit. Especially considering the lack of practice and pre-season.

It may be a small miracle if they don't lead the league with penalties for false starts, blown coverages, and forced timeouts.

This team has some intriguing playes on it, but no one knows how it's going to fit. I wouldn't be surprised by next year, the team isn't turned over again.

IMO, by going to Judge, it seems to me that the Giants are going to re-build the entire operation. Which is avery positive thing for the Owner and GM. With that being said, IMO, this is year 1 of the rebuild.
RE: Victory  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:25 am : link
In comment 14944113 Dragon said:
Quote:
For Golden process to the management but boy what a funny FA process you signed your sacks leader for 5.1 million after signing your bottom of sacks leader for 16 mil brilliant.


The funny process is the mental one that equates the success of an interior DL guy to sacks.

Golden at $5 Million is a great deal.  
Rudy5757 : 11:21 am : link
I thought he would command near $10 Million and didnt want him back at that price. This gives the young guys a chance to learn. It could create a nice rotational pass rush for us. I think we will have enough to piece together a halfway decent pass rush with Xman, Carter & the rookies rotating with Fackrell and Golden.
Incredible value  
VinegarPeppers : 11:45 am : link
Good GET for The Getster.
Golden has value  
Reale01 : 11:53 am : link
He has a burst and a good motor.
However
He often ran himself out of the play and lost contain in pursuit of a sack. How many times did we see him get ridden to the outside while a QB or RB stepped inside him before escaping to the outside?

A nice piece, but not without flaws. I think that is what the league saw.
RE: RE: Victory  
arcarsenal : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 14944200 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14944113 Dragon said:


Quote:


For Golden process to the management but boy what a funny FA process you signed your sacks leader for 5.1 million after signing your bottom of sacks leader for 16 mil brilliant.



The funny process is the mental one that equates the success of an interior DL guy to sacks.


Careful, Fats. This guy knew how good Duke Calhoun was way before anyone else did. I think he knows what he's talking about...
arc  
JonC : 12:32 pm : link
Where have you been hiding?
RE: arc  
arcarsenal : 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14944315 JonC said:
Quote:
Where have you been hiding?


Hah, nowhere special. As the 2019 season started to predictably go south, as all of our recent seasons have, and people here were becoming more combative/irritated, I just decided to log out and get away from here for a while. I was tired of all the arguing and toxicity.

And then COVID happened and pretty much everything got shut down so there weren't even sports to discuss.

Now that baseball is back, football is (potentially) on the horizon, hockey restarted, etc., there will actually be some discussion here I'll want to partake in again.

I don't think I'll be posting anywhere near as frequently as I used to, but... you'll see me around a bit going forward. :)
Hrey arc  
GManinDC : 1:33 pm : link
Good to "see" you. Hope you and family are well.
A Relief  
Percy : 1:57 pm : link
Especially after the Williams saga.
