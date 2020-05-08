for display only
Beal opts out of 2020 season

bouchy24 : 8/5/2020 4:55 pm
Link - ( New Window )
Why is  
Mr. Nickels : 8/5/2020 4:56 pm : link
Logan Ryan not signed up here
Uhhhh  
Anakim : 8/5/2020 4:57 pm : link
Shit...Without Baker and Beal...Holmes and Ballentine, you're up
the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/5/2020 4:57 pm : link
CB situation just went from questionable to scary.
He’s pretty much been opted out  
jeff57 : 8/5/2020 4:58 pm : link
Most of his time here
Wasn't expecting that....with such a great opportunity  
George from PA : 8/5/2020 4:58 pm : link
Presented yo him.

But maybe he realize that he doesn't have the goods....
wtf....  
Burtman : 8/5/2020 4:58 pm : link
how about putting in some damn work for at least 1 year of your contract. three years of nothing with this guy.
Beal  
David B. : 8/5/2020 4:59 pm : link
Is never gonna play for the team, is he?
Unless he suffers from some unknown issue  
George from PA : 8/5/2020 5:01 pm : link
But he is more likely getting by lighting....then dying from covid
Our defense might be the worst  
Metnut : 8/5/2020 5:01 pm : link
in the league. Weak pash rush and weak secondary. At least we’ll be above average at stopping runs up the middle.

Hopefully the offense unit gives us a reason to watch on Sundays and be optimistic about the future.
So happy he's a Giant.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/5/2020 5:04 pm : link
Defense is going to be something to watch this season. Woof.
No way  
aGiantGuy : 8/5/2020 5:05 pm : link
Jabrill Peppers to CB is looking more plausible by the day
I just  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/5/2020 5:07 pm : link
got interviewed by John Schmeelk for their Big Blue Huddle podcast and we both talked about Sam Beal. Ugh.
Of course he does  
ZogZerg : 8/5/2020 5:07 pm : link
LOL
Don't rag on the guy....  
SirYesSir : 8/5/2020 5:09 pm : link
who knows what issues or family circumstances he has. this is I'm sure a touch decision for anyone. If good players bow out people get mad. If unproven ones bow out they feel annoyed. it's his decision to make
RE: Don't rag on the guy....  
AcidTest : 8/5/2020 5:10 pm : link
In comment 14944520 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
who knows what issues or family circumstances he has. this is I'm sure a touch decision for anyone. If good players bow out people get mad. If unproven ones bow out they feel annoyed. it's his decision to make


^This. We don't know his family situation, but I won't fault any player for opting out for any reason.
People keep forgetting Julian Love  
robbieballs2003 : 8/5/2020 5:13 pm : link
I thought that this year was his year to shine  
JohnB : 8/5/2020 5:14 pm : link
I guess not.....
RE: RE: Don't rag on the guy....  
Beer Man : 8/5/2020 5:17 pm : link
In comment 14944521 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14944520 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


who knows what issues or family circumstances he has. this is I'm sure a touch decision for anyone. If good players bow out people get mad. If unproven ones bow out they feel annoyed. it's his decision to make



^This. We don't know his family situation, but I won't fault any player for opting out for any reason.
I don't fault him, just disappointed. This will be his third year on team and he has hardly seen the field. Now with a third year lay-off I don't see the guy making up the lost ground. Looks like we'll be looking for a front line CB again next off-season.
RE: People keep forgetting Julian Love  
Diversify yo bonds : 8/5/2020 5:21 pm : link
In comment 14944524 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.
RE: RE: People keep forgetting Julian Love  
robbieballs2003 : 8/5/2020 5:23 pm : link
In comment 14944530 Diversify yo bonds said:
Quote:
In comment 14944524 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.


We have no idea if he can play on the outside or not. Judge already said he will get reps at CB.
Grant Haley  
Mike in NY : 8/5/2020 5:25 pm : link
Has more lives than a cat
RE: Grant Haley  
Toth029 : 8/5/2020 5:26 pm : link
In comment 14944533 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Has more lives than a cat

Slot corner like Holmes and Love.
I get the worry about just lack of bodies  
Aaroninma : 8/5/2020 5:28 pm : link
but why is everyone reacting like this guy was an all star in the making?
What was your favorite Sam Beal highlight?  
HomerJones45 : 8/5/2020 5:28 pm : link
Who was actually counting on this guy for anything.? Give him credits; he’s managed to spend two years getting paid by an NFL team without having to actually do anything. Pretty smart kid.
RE: Unless he suffers from some unknown issue  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8/5/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14944508 George from PA said:
Quote:
But he is more likely getting by lighting....then dying from covid


What an ignorant statement.

Maybe he is concerned about exposing somebody else.

I don't expect that I will die if I get covid, but I still would rather not get it.
Sam Beal belongs on the milk carton with frank walker.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/5/2020 5:30 pm : link
RE: Why is  
MookGiants : 8/5/2020 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14944496 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
Logan Ryan not signed up here


Because signing players like him when the team has no chance of winning anything of note this year is stupid.

RE: No way  
MookGiants : 8/5/2020 5:31 pm : link
In comment 14944515 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
Jabrill Peppers to CB is looking more plausible by the day


Good idea. Put a guy who can't cover at corner
P.s  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 8/5/2020 5:31 pm : link
Beal doesn't owe you entitled pricks anything.
RE: RE: RE: People keep forgetting Julian Love  
Diversify yo bonds : 8/5/2020 5:32 pm : link
In comment 14944531 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14944530 Diversify yo bonds said:


Quote:


In comment 14944524 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.



We have no idea if he can play on the outside or not. Judge already said he will get reps at CB.


Last year he got beat like a drum in camp. He was too slow to play nickel and was moved to safety. I'm sure he'll be great outside where size and speed is even more paramount.
RE: What was your favorite Sam Beal highlight?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/5/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14944539 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Who was actually counting on this guy for anything.? Give him credits; he’s managed to spend two years getting paid by an NFL team without having to actually do anything. Pretty smart kid.


He actually played well in a couple of games late, including getting a safety.
the deadline is tomorrow to opt out?  
larryflower37 : 8/5/2020 5:38 pm : link
I feel like this will not be the last.
RE: Sam Beal belongs on the milk carton with frank walker.  
MOOPS : 8/5/2020 5:38 pm : link
In comment 14944542 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


LOL
Sy's reviews  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/5/2020 5:39 pm : link
Dolphins:

-Sam Beal had his finest game and moment as a Giant and it was important for him, as he has been either injured or ineffective for nearly 2 seasons, and that can put a guy in danger when it comes to his roster spot. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles, the one big play being a safety. Beal isn’t an overly big guy, but he played really physical on several occasions. I think his footwork and reactions are a little behind the curve still but he was a key contributor to the NYG win.

Redskins:

-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.
RE: RE: No way  
aGiantGuy : 8/5/2020 5:39 pm : link
In comment 14944544 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14944515 aGiantGuy said:


Quote:


Jabrill Peppers to CB is looking more plausible by the day



Good idea. Put a guy who can't cover at corner


Can Ballentine cover?? Lmaoo
was anyone seriously  
bc4life : 8/5/2020 5:46 pm : link
counting on Beal this year? What he has proven to date has been an inability to stay healthy. He has some physical skills but until proven otherwise - he's unproven.
RE: RE: Why is  
Saquads26 : 8/5/2020 5:47 pm : link
In comment 14944543 MookGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 14944496 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


Logan Ryan not signed up here



Because signing players like him when the team has no chance of winning anything of note this year is stupid.


What a stupid comment
RE: was anyone seriously  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/5/2020 5:48 pm : link
In comment 14944556 bc4life said:
Quote:
counting on Beal this year? What he has proven to date has been an inability to stay healthy. He has some physical skills but until proven otherwise - he's unproven.


If you don't expect Deandre Baker back, then Sam Beal was the obvious immediate choice to start opposite of Bradberry. Now Holmes or Ballentine will most likely start.
Eric that's fine  
bc4life : 8/5/2020 5:49 pm : link
But for a 3rd rounder - not much return on investment. and he has been unavailable most of the time.

if he played this year, I was considering it to be a pleasant surprise.
No big deal  
JoeyBigBlue : 8/5/2020 5:50 pm : link
The guy sucks anyway. Waste of a 3rd round draft pick.
If you don’t think he sucks  
JoeyBigBlue : 8/5/2020 5:51 pm : link
Then go back and watch Eagles away game last year. The guy was abused by 5th string receivers.
Eric  
bc4life : 8/5/2020 5:52 pm : link
some guys are just cursed with the injury bug. this would have been a year for him to have proven otherwise, but wouldn't have considered it a good bet that he would stay healthy.

I don't fault him for opting out, have to do what you think is right. and players with the injury bug is just part of the game.

Baker is worth getting pissed off over.
Good for him.  
Big Blue '56 : 8/5/2020 5:54 pm : link
Smart.
Duggan said on a chat on The Athletic today  
US1 Giants : 8/5/2020 5:54 pm : link
the deadline for opt outs is 4PM Thursday
His choice & I respect  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/5/2020 5:57 pm : link
It.
Fine  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/5/2020 6:01 pm : link
Hard to imagine him having a long NFL career.
Mook's not wrong  
JonC : 8/5/2020 6:01 pm : link
You have to balance your perspective, expectations, and criteria year to year, but also with the cap and development of the players who are expected to be here for more than one year.
RE: P.s  
joeinpa : 8/5/2020 6:12 pm : link
In comment 14944545 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
Beal doesn't owe you entitled pricks anything.


True. No what else is true, Giants are probably done with this player.
He probably won't be a career Giant anyway.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/5/2020 6:13 pm : link
Let's be honest.
...  
christian : 8/5/2020 6:14 pm : link
Sam Beal looks and moves like a corner and is a good tackler -- he just couldn't keep anyone from catching the ball last year in his limited action.

16 catches on 21 targets for 171 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 1 PD and a passer rating against of 115.4.

In that Washington game where Sy commended his coverage, he gave up 6 catches on 6 targets for 72 yards.

I hope he and his family stay healthy, but I'd much rather see Ballentine out there.
He’s wasting a huge opportunity  
Sean : 8/5/2020 6:17 pm : link
RE: He’s wasting a huge opportunity  
widmerseyebrow : 8/5/2020 6:20 pm : link
In comment 14944581 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I would think that means his personal situation is greater than the opportunity.
RE: He’s wasting a huge opportunity  
Saquads26 : 8/5/2020 6:27 pm : link
In comment 14944581 Sean said:
Quote:
.


He’s keeping his family healthy. Maybe there’s more you don’t know about. There’s a lot more to life than playing football for a 5 win team .
Making short sighted  
MookGiants : 8/5/2020 6:33 pm : link
decisions winds up with you having guys like Solder on the team.

We weren't winning anything with or without Solder. And he wasnt going to be a part of the long term solution considering his age and salary numbers.

The Giants are going to stink on defense with or without Logan Ryan. And they're going to stink as a team with or without him.

Just ride with what they've got, give valuable time to the young guys and hopefully see some hope for the future.

He has been a wonderful Supplemental 3rd Round pick  
LBH15 : 8/5/2020 6:36 pm : link
thus far.

DG should do this every year.
He used his perogative just as many more will do before the deadline.  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/5/2020 6:36 pm : link
Who was counting on this guy not to get dinged again anyway?

Ballentine,Love, Holmes or who know may Hartage will have to step up.


I like Ballentine's tool set a ton, and look at what he accomplished last year.


Just getting on the field showed a ton of toughness after losing his best friend and taking a bullet himself.

His AA is excellent.
I should have specified *football opportunity..  
Sean : 8/5/2020 6:36 pm : link
Obviously I don’t know about his risk factors or family risk factors.
This thread is a disaster  
GManinDC : 8/5/2020 6:39 pm : link
Not one person know his family history or even know why he's opted out but, of course, people are gonna shit on him!!

And people act like they care about these athletes..
Beal  
CowboyHaters : 8/5/2020 6:39 pm : link
He had a tremendous opportunity to start this year. It doesn’t look great for an NFL season this year. Just look at baseball.
Wish the best for him and his family  
Biteymax22 : 8/5/2020 6:41 pm : link
And hope at the end of the day his Giants career works out. With that being said he has produced nothing since being here. What we’re losing is potential, not production.
This is not a bad development  
Milton : 8/5/2020 6:52 pm : link
It means his contract tolls so the Giants will control his rights through the 2022 season. Sure, it's not great for 2020, but this is such a wacky year anyway with low to no expectations, that the Giants will be better off having him under contract for next year and the extra year when they are more ready to compete for a Super Bowl. It will be especially good for the Giants if it turns out that this season is cut short. He will have given up a year of free agency for $150K.
RE: Beal  
BleedBlue : 8/5/2020 6:54 pm : link
In comment 14944600 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
He had a tremendous opportunity to start this year. It doesn’t look great for an NFL season this year. Just look at baseball.


Just look at baseball?

Baseball is going fine...some delays and postponements but its really one or two teams being crushed by COVID. teams that follow the guidelines are fine. football will be fine. we will have a season.
Fans can be frustrated  
upnyg : 8/5/2020 6:57 pm : link
That's our right. Doesn't mean we are right, that's why we are fans.

I think with Solder, we know what we had, we know his family and his health risk...so most get why he opted out.

With Beal, he may have a family risk that we are not aware of, but the frustration is the possible loss of his development. Most fans would think he may not be in the Giants plans for next year. We may never see his full potential.

Like others said, lets play the players that are here. If its young players, then this is a great opportunity for them.


RE: I get the worry about just lack of bodies  
Mdgiantsfan : 8/5/2020 7:15 pm : link
In comment 14944538 Aaroninma said:
Quote:
but why is everyone reacting like this guy was an all star in the making?


Just anothet wasted 3rd round pick for DG 🤦🏾‍♂️.
RE: Sy's reviews  
AcidTest : 8/5/2020 7:26 pm : link
In comment 14944551 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dolphins:

-Sam Beal had his finest game and moment as a Giant and it was important for him, as he has been either injured or ineffective for nearly 2 seasons, and that can put a guy in danger when it comes to his roster spot. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles, the one big play being a safety. Beal isn’t an overly big guy, but he played really physical on several occasions. I think his footwork and reactions are a little behind the curve still but he was a key contributor to the NYG win.

Redskins:

-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.


Agreed. I thought Beal had a few good moments last season, which was essentially his rookie year.

I am intrigued by Christian Angulo. He apparently shut down Antonio Gandy-Golden.

Link - ( New Window )
I'm sorry to be a spoiler...  
richynyc : 8/5/2020 7:36 pm : link
...but what gives any of you confidence that there is even a remote chance of NFL football happening this season? The NFL, like MLB, has chosen to go in a non-bubble format, unlike the NBA and the NHL. MLB,a sport with minimal inter-player physical contact on the field, has already had several teams shut down.

Then there's the NFL, where players line up on the line of scrimmage within inches of one another, breathing directly on one another, then grasp and block and tackle one another in direct physical contact with multiple other players, not in a bubble, and you think there is any chance there is a shred of possibility in an NFL season being completed successfully?

I'm not saying I know. No one does. But my best guess is that if they even get past training camps, the regular season will get shut down within a week or two unless they have a plan to police the activities of every NFL player. And if that doesn't happen this will be baseball on MLB Covid steroids.
RE: Why is  
jeff57 : 8/5/2020 7:38 pm : link
In comment 14944496 Mr. Nickels said:
Quote:
Logan Ryan not signed up here


Because the Giants move like molasses going up a hill when it comes to signing FAs.
disappointing because he was pretty impressive last year  
Eric on Li : 8/5/2020 7:43 pm : link
he looked more athletic than I expected relative to Ballentine and Baker.

the old "you can never have enough" adage is true at just about every position but doubly true for the positions that see 5 or 6 different players on the field per game.

Also put me in the let's sign Logan Ryan group. Tennessee was a young rebuilding team when they signed him also. Sometimes veterans help raise the level of play for everyone. He knows the system/Judge/Graham, he's from the area, he plays a lot of different spots, and last year he produced a ton of sacks/turnovers/tfl. Everyone wants to pencil Holmes into the slot but he's played a lot more on the outside and he may be needed there as much as the slot.
Put me in the no Logan Ryan camp.  
FStubbs : 8/5/2020 7:52 pm : link
This year is so crazy, full of so many unknowns, that you don't want to tie up money you don't have to. Roll with what you've got the best way you can.
RE: I'm sorry to be a spoiler...  
nygiants16 : 8/5/2020 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14944649 richynyc said:
Quote:
...but what gives any of you confidence that there is even a remote chance of NFL football happening this season? The NFL, like MLB, has chosen to go in a non-bubble format, unlike the NBA and the NHL. MLB,a sport with minimal inter-player physical contact on the field, has already had several teams shut down.

Then there's the NFL, where players line up on the line of scrimmage within inches of one another, breathing directly on one another, then grasp and block and tackle one another in direct physical contact with multiple other players, not in a bubble, and you think there is any chance there is a shred of possibility in an NFL season being completed successfully?

I'm not saying I know. No one does. But my best guess is that if they even get past training camps, the regular season will get shut down within a week or two unless they have a plan to police the activities of every NFL player. And if that doesn't happen this will be baseball on MLB Covid steroids.


MLB has had 1 big outbreak with the Marlins who are playing again and a small outbreak with the cardinals which was mainly staff members..

28 other teams have been fine and MLB just came out and said all 30 teams have everyone test negative..

Other sports not ina bubble are going fine with no positive tests..

It can be done
RE: I'm sorry to be a spoiler...  
OC2.0 : 8/5/2020 8:09 pm : link
In comment 14944649 richynyc said:
Quote:
...but what gives any of you confidence that there is even a remote chance of NFL football happening this season? The NFL, like MLB, has chosen to go in a non-bubble format, unlike the NBA and the NHL. MLB,a sport with minimal inter-player physical contact on the field, has already had several teams shut down.

Then there's the NFL, where players line up on the line of scrimmage within inches of one another, breathing directly on one another, then grasp and block and tackle one another in direct physical contact with multiple other players, not in a bubble, and you think there is any chance there is a shred of possibility in an NFL season being completed successfully?

I'm not saying I know. No one does. But my best guess is that if they even get past training camps, the regular season will get shut down within a week or two unless they have a plan to police the activities of every NFL player. And if that doesn't happen this will be baseball on MLB Covid steroids.

Their complexes, outside of the White House, are probably the safest places to be these days.
What about Dravon Askew-Henry?  
Simms11 : 8/5/2020 8:48 pm : link
He played very well in the XFL before they canned it. I see him providing Ballentine and possibly Love competition there now.
RE: No way  
OntheRoad : 8/5/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14944515 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
Jabrill Peppers to CB is looking more plausible by the day


or Julian Love
RE: Put me in the no Logan Ryan camp.  
TommyWiseau : 8/5/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14944660 FStubbs said:
Quote:
This year is so crazy, full of so many unknowns, that you don't want to tie up money you don't have to. Roll with what you've got the best way you can.


Agreed. Pre covid no sports I would have said bring him in but with all the nonsense going on i'd like to roll over as much cap space into next year to absorb Solder's shit contract
They  
OC2.0 : 8/5/2020 9:01 pm : link
Drafted him him to play DB. He played there at ND. It's not a stretch for him to wind up starting there
It's  
AcidTest : 8/5/2020 9:35 pm : link
too late to bring in anyone except a kicker. We need to roll over as much cap space as we can to next year. We aren't going anywhere this year in all likelihood.
I’ll rag on the guy  
Carl in CT : 8/5/2020 9:36 pm : link
Always hurt, wasted pick. Now this!!! Another miss.
This really sucks  
Jay on the Island : 8/5/2020 9:44 pm : link
I was excited to see him this season. Now we are left hoping that Ballentine takes huge step forward. Ballentine struggled mightily last season especially in the slot. He is a better fit outside and hopefully he surprises. Ballentine has talent but he was very raw last season.

Holmes will compete but he will most likely play slot CB. I wonder if Love moves back to CB to compete for the starting job opposite Bradberry.

The Giants need to add a veteran to compete with all these young corners. Logan Ryan will be the popular suggestion but he will cost a lot and he is also a better fit in the slot.

Dre Kirkpatrick would be my top choice.

With no OTA’s and limited real practice time leading into a year  
The_Boss : 8/5/2020 9:50 pm : link
That may not happen, neither Beal nor Solder’s presence (or anyone else who opts out by tomorrow’s deadline) was going to prevent the 2020 NYG from being among the 3-5 worst teams in the league.
RE: RE: Why is  
DavidinBMNY : 8/5/2020 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14944651 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 14944496 Mr. Nickels said:


Quote:


Logan Ryan not signed up here



Because the Giants move like molasses going up a hill when it comes to signing FAs.
Ryan may not want to risk playing himself, but now would be a good time to find that out.
All I know is  
montanagiant : 8/5/2020 10:43 pm : link
That if there was one player viewed as a starter that needed this year, it was Beal.

New coach, new system, new guidelines, new structure...etc..etc.. And for a guy who has had very limited playing time over his first 2 years, this does not look good on his part.
RE: All I know is  
Milton : 8/5/2020 10:53 pm : link
In comment 14944805 montanagiant said:
Quote:
That if there was one player viewed as a starter that needed this year, it was Beal.
I don't know about that. Another way of looking at it is if there was one starter for whom the team might better be served tolling this year so that they have him on his rookie contract through 2022 instead of 2021, it was Sam Beal.
This seems like an all around win, frankly...  
glowrider : 8/5/2020 11:20 pm : link
This season is already a shit show. It is his third season, with a new staff, no pre-season, no practice, and enormous pressure because of Baker (he had plenty of his own things before that got tossed in his lap).

If we end up with a handful of games in 2020 and his contract rolls into the 4th year, he is all but assured to be gone. This allows him (and the Giants), to make sure he stays healthy this year as best he can, work out, learn, be with his family and attack his "third" pro year in 2021, with, hopefully, a more normalized program for him to develop in. Ideally, this helps his confidence going forward and turns out as a net positive for future Giants teams and Beal.

Good move for him, for his family, and for the Giants.
RE: This is not a bad development  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/6/2020 12:13 am : link
In comment 14944614 Milton said:
Quote:
It means his contract tolls so the Giants will control his rights through the 2022 season. Sure, it's not great for 2020, but this is such a wacky year anyway with low to no expectations, that the Giants will be better off having him under contract for next year and the extra year when they are more ready to compete for a Super Bowl. It will be especially good for the Giants if it turns out that this season is cut short. He will have given up a year of free agency for $150K.


Thanks for this perspective, Milton. I think yours is the most perceptive take on this situation for the Giants.
So clearly Gettleman is a BBI poster, right?  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/6/2020 1:55 am : link
...because so many here think throwing away 3rd rounders is totally excusable? Because Reese couldn't hit on any of them so therefore they are worthless, right? Right?!?
You’re all sleeping on Grant Haley  
BillT : 8/6/2020 8:14 am : link
My pick for the guy who’s going to step up. Everyone thinks he’s a slot guy but he has always been an boundary corner and he’s going to surprise folks.
It's his choice  
Rudy5757 : 8/6/2020 8:44 am : link
As a 23 year old kid he is probably getting pressure from his family to sit out if its not for a medical reason. Im not confident in a full season anyway so I dont see this as a big deal. I do think it will hurt his career in some way. I think no matter what guys who sit out wwill have that attached to them unless they are already proven players. I guess we will see.

I think we will sign a CB now that this happened. i wasnt so sure before but now pretty confident we will sign another proven guy.
RE: You’re all sleeping on Grant Haley  
BillT : 8/6/2020 9:04 am : link
In comment 14944853 BillT said:
Quote:
My pick for the guy who’s going to step up. Everyone thinks he’s a slot guy but he has always been an boundary corner and he’s going to surprise folks.

Ugh, not Haley, Holmes ( never post before your morning coffee!!,)
once a giant always a giant.... for this guy, when is he a giant?  
GMAN4LIFE : 8/6/2020 9:17 am : link
No big loss  
Greg from LI : 8/6/2020 9:19 am : link
Took him almost two years to get on the field and, when he finally did, he was awful.
The 3rd round pick  
pjcas18 : 8/6/2020 9:31 am : link
traded for Leonard Williams is like buying Manhattan from the Natives for $22 in trinkets compared with the 3rd round pick used for Beal.

That said, it's his right to opt out, dislike him (from a football standpoint of course) because he's awful and he was acquired with a premium pick, not because he's concerned for his welfare.
Yeah, I did not expect him to stay healthy anyway  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8/6/2020 9:31 am : link
In all honesty Ballentine has the upside on the back end of the depth chart. He's really fast and physical, but he did get burned badly. Hopefully he can pick it up this year as the 3rd or 4th corner.
Beal  
stretch234 : 8/6/2020 9:41 am : link
Yes it sucks for the team ....

however, anyone complaining about any player opting out with what is going on in a Covid world is pretty short sighted

The risk vs reward for this year is astronomical vs waiting this year out
RE: The 3rd round pick  
Eric on Li : 8/6/2020 10:17 am : link
In comment 14944885 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
traded for Leonard Williams is like buying Manhattan from the Natives for $22 in trinkets compared with the 3rd round pick used for Beal.


RE: the  
mattlawson : 8/6/2020 10:22 am : link
In comment 14944498 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
CB situation just went from questionable to scary.


Yeah
Not sure if Beal has health issue, but  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 10:25 am : link
Beal and Solder are very different

Solder has a family with a sick child.

Beal...I believe he does not....if he has elderly family members..staying away is not really that much of a hardship.

A fit young man.....is not at risk levels to worry about....

Beal has been at camp.....just wondering if there were others out playing him?
Beal is costing himself money and an opportunity he may not get back  
Eric on Li : 8/6/2020 10:31 am : link
it's not like he's just sitting home and bailing on his team for his own benefit. Anyone is allowed to make a decision and who knows what situation his family members are in.

It could be as simple as his wife/gf being pregnant, and by playing the season he'd have to quarantine from her and/or the newborn, and not only that leave her to have to handle the newborn entirely on her own? The guy is making close to league minimum so it's not like he's able to hire a 24/7 staff to help his family while he's in a bubble bc he's exposed to 100's of people each week to play football. He could be in close contact with a diabetic. There are literally dozens of fairly common risk factors unrelated to him directly that would cause him to get advice from doctors to not participate.
RE: Not sure if Beal has health issue, but  
Mike from Ohio : 8/6/2020 10:39 am : link
In comment 14944904 George from PA said:
Quote:
Beal and Solder are very different

Solder has a family with a sick child.

Beal...I believe he does not....if he has elderly family members..staying away is not really that much of a hardship.

A fit young man.....is not at risk levels to worry about....

Beal has been at camp.....just wondering if there were others out playing him?


I'm sure he will appreciate your assessment of his health, his family situation, and his relative risk without any facts aside from "he's 23 and I don't think he's married."
Ohio.....the state that we are in....is illogical  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 10:54 am : link
The 1st real #s of total deaths in US are in for March.

The US loses about 3 million people a year....every year....roughly 250,000 people a month.

The last 5 years....the US actually lost about 227,000 people in March.

In March 2020....the US lost 193,000.

34,000 people less deaths in 2020..then the average of the past 5 years in US.

RE: Ohio.....the state that we are in....is illogical  
Eric on Li : 8/6/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 14944919 George from PA said:
Quote:
The 1st real #s of total deaths in US are in for March.

The US loses about 3 million people a year....every year....roughly 250,000 people a month.

The last 5 years....the US actually lost about 227,000 people in March.

In March 2020....the US lost 193,000.

34,000 people less deaths in 2020..then the average of the past 5 years in US.


and this has what to do with Sam Beal, presumably living in the tri-state area, and considering the prospect of traveling around the country and interacting with hundreds of others who have done the same?

Are you suggesting he seek refuge in Ohio?
I was responding to Mike from Ohio  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 11:04 am : link
Regarding Beal....my position is that if he is healthy....i have no idea why he would opt out.
RE: I was responding to Mike from Ohio  
Mike from Ohio : 8/6/2020 11:19 am : link
In comment 14944931 George from PA said:
Quote:
Regarding Beal....my position is that if he is healthy....i have no idea why he would opt out.


You actually have no idea why he would opt out? That may be because you don't know a single thing about him, his health, his family, his risk appetite or his future plans.

It is ridiculous that you would think you should have an idea what he should do and why.
RE: RE: The 3rd round pick  
pjcas18 : 8/6/2020 11:29 am : link
In comment 14944902 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14944885 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


traded for Leonard Williams is like buying Manhattan from the Natives for $22 in trinkets compared with the 3rd round pick used for Beal.


I don't hate Beal (even sports hate), and at the time it wasn't a bad use of a 3rd round comp pick (according to the consensus), but it worked out terribly.

Well....this is a fan site....so if it not debatable  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 11:33 am : link
Why are there 200 posts?

You can think what you want....i do not care
RE: Well....this is a fan site....so if it not debatable  
Mike from Ohio : 8/6/2020 11:37 am : link
In comment 14944952 George from PA said:
Quote:
Why are there 200 posts?

You can think what you want....i do not care


There are responses to the news that a Giants player has opted out. You seem to be the only one who is confused by why.

The NFL didn't create an opt out option - special circumstances or not, because it seemed like a fun thing to do. There is an expectation otherwise healthy people would choose to opt out.
another gettleman whiff  
japanhead : 8/6/2020 11:46 am : link
sam beal will have been a giant for three years, and i think will have played a grand total of 3 games in that time, out of a possible 48. oof.
RE: another gettleman whiff  
Eric on Li : 8/6/2020 12:09 pm : link
In comment 14944959 japanhead said:
Quote:
sam beal will have been a giant for three years, and i think will have played a grand total of 3 games in that time, out of a possible 48. oof.


Maybe it's better to look at his full draft results vs. 1 pick? Every GM has multiple Sam Beals so if that's the criteria for evaluation it's not exactly telling. Beal looked halfway decent in his debut last year.
I am not confused.....  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 12:15 pm : link
I just think there is something else...

Like a failed drug test and pending suspension ....that is driving decision.

That is all.....
RE: I am not confused.....  
GManinDC : 8/6/2020 12:19 pm : link
In comment 14944973 George from PA said:
Quote:
I just think there is something else...

Like a failed drug test and pending suspension ....that is driving decision.

That is all.....


Based on what evidence???. Or what rumor???

Making wild speculations based on the fact that a player on your favorite time has opted out of the season and nobody notified you!!!???
It is my opinion  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 12:22 pm : link
This is not a trial....i am on freaking fan site.....

We still have freedom of speech on this site....no?
Yes, you have freedom of speech  
GManinDC : 8/6/2020 12:24 pm : link
And everyone else has that same freedom of speech to think you are talking out your ass!
I am going to lose alot of sleep worried  
George from PA : 8/6/2020 12:32 pm : link
about what you all think.....,🤣
RE: Ohio.....the state that we are in....is illogical  
TyreeHelmet : 8/6/2020 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14944919 George from PA said:
Quote:
The 1st real #s of total deaths in US are in for March.

The US loses about 3 million people a year....every year....roughly 250,000 people a month.

The last 5 years....the US actually lost about 227,000 people in March.

In March 2020....the US lost 193,000.

34,000 people less deaths in 2020..then the average of the past 5 years in US.


Whats your point?
RE: Ohio.....the state that we are in....is illogical  
Milton : 8/6/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14944919 George from PA said:
Quote:
The 1st real #s of total deaths in US are in for March.

The US loses about 3 million people a year....every year....roughly 250,000 people a month.

The last 5 years....the US actually lost about 227,000 people in March.

In March 2020....the US lost 193,000.

34,000 people less deaths in 2020..then the average of the past 5 years in US.
Makes perfect sense. Everyone hunkered down, no deaths from car accidents, no deaths from bar room brawls, no deaths from work accidents, and no deaths from all kinds of things that are the result of people being out and about (not to mention deaths via armed robbery since there are so fewer targets on the streets for the bad guys to encounter).
You have to love BBIers that try to turn every thread political  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/6/2020 3:05 pm : link
As a reminder...  
Mike from Ohio : 8/6/2020 3:42 pm : link
freedom of speech =/= freedom from criticism of what you say.

You can say what you like. Others can agree with you or call you a fool. Nobody is infringing on your right to free speech unless they are trying to get you banned or otherwise silenced.

You're welcome.

...  
christian : 8/6/2020 5:17 pm : link
I abhor the supplemental draft. The traditional draft process — combine, pro days, interviews, media, medicals, pressure — separates the men from the boys.

So many guys are slated to be higher picks then fall during the Spring. I don’t feel like the supplemental process puts that type of scrutiny on a guy. And too many guys “would have been a top X pick had they declared.” You really don’t know where a guy would have gone unless he goes through all the rigor.

Beal got medicals by 1 team I believe. Maybe if he goes through the combine his shoulder gets stronger look.
Logan Ryan  
jacob12 : 8/6/2020 5:45 pm : link
Logan Ryan was one of the best DBs in the NFL last season. He led cornerbacks in tackles, sacks, and had 4 interceptions.

Logan was named to the NFL Top 100 Team. Ryan was ranked #60 by a vote of 132 players, and he was selected to the Pro-Bowl (alternate).

The Giants could sign Logan Ryan to a 1 year comtract. He is a playmaker and would really help the Giants.
Logan Ryan  
jacob12 : 8/6/2020 6:06 pm : link
I apologize profusely for mistyping. The Giants could sign Logan Ryan to a 1-year contract.
RE: Logan Ryan  
ArlingtonMike : 8/6/2020 6:30 pm : link
In comment 14945145 jacob12 said:
Quote:
I apologize profusely for mistyping. The Giants could sign Logan Ryan to a 1-year contract.

Yes they certainly could afford his well-documented $10M asking price and he would likely be an effective slot corner. On a defense still likely to finish in the bottom quarter in team defense.

I’d prefer to give Holmes and Ballentine a shot and roll over money to next year.
Over the past two years, there was a lot of confusion on defense  
bc4life : 8/6/2020 7:25 pm : link
especially in the secondary. It's going to be interesting what some new coaching can do with players like Ballantine and Haley. Holmes is an interestig prosect and Love can play safey and CB. I'm not as concerned as others re: the secondary.

Hopefully, this Baker thing evaporates, or results in a minor sanction
Sam Beal......  
johnboyw : 8/6/2020 8:10 pm : link
I don’t think Sam Beal wants to play football, period. After sitting for 2+ years and with a starting job staring him in the face, he decides to sit the year out? He is isn’t mentally or physically tough enough to play in the NFL. Too bad Gettleman didn’t figure that out 3 years ago.

I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.
You guys  
RicFlair : 8/6/2020 8:43 pm : link
are really mad at a guy choosing to opt out in a pandemic? It’s entertainment guys. Get a grip.
RE: Sam Beal......  
ArlingtonMike : 8/6/2020 9:35 pm : link
In comment 14945231 johnboyw said:
Quote:
I don’t think Sam Beal wants to play football, period. After sitting for 2+ years and with a starting job staring him in the face, he decides to sit the year out? He is isn’t mentally or physically tough enough to play in the NFL. Too bad Gettleman didn’t figure that out 3 years ago.

I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.

You have no idea what is behind his decision. Respect his decision...he owes us nothing
