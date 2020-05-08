Beal opts out of 2020 season

who knows what issues or family circumstances he has. this is I'm sure a touch decision for anyone. If good players bow out people get mad. If unproven ones bow out they feel annoyed. it's his decision to make
^This. We don't know his family situation, but I won't fault any player for opting out for any reason.
I don't fault him, just disappointed. This will be his third year on team and he has hardly seen the field. Now with a third year lay-off I don't see the guy making up the lost ground. Looks like we'll be looking for a front line CB again next off-season.
-Sam Beal had his finest game and moment as a Giant and it was important for him, as he has been either injured or ineffective for nearly 2 seasons, and that can put a guy in danger when it comes to his roster spot. He finished with a team-high 11 tackles, the one big play being a safety. Beal isn’t an overly big guy, but he played really physical on several occasions. I think his footwork and reactions are a little behind the curve still but he was a key contributor to the NYG win.
-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.
It means his contract tolls so the Giants will control his rights through the 2022 season. Sure, it's not great for 2020, but this is such a wacky year anyway with low to no expectations, that the Giants will be better off having him under contract for next year and the extra year when they are more ready to compete for a Super Bowl. It will be especially good for the Giants if it turns out that this season is cut short. He will have given up a year of free agency for $150K.
That's our right. Doesn't mean we are right, that's why we are fans.
I think with Solder, we know what we had, we know his family and his health risk...so most get why he opted out.
With Beal, he may have a family risk that we are not aware of, but the frustration is the possible loss of his development. Most fans would think he may not be in the Giants plans for next year. We may never see his full potential.
Like others said, lets play the players that are here. If its young players, then this is a great opportunity for them.
-Sam Beal finished with 6 tackles and, in my opinion, looked the best in coverage all things considered. One thing I see with him too is the attention to detail on his run-defense assignments. He is almost always where he needs to be and he caused a TFL that stemmed from maintaining his outside leverage. He did go down with a neck injury late in the game but returned.
Agreed. I thought Beal had a few good moments last season, which was essentially his rookie year.
I am intrigued by Christian Angulo. He apparently shut down Antonio Gandy-Golden.
...but what gives any of you confidence that there is even a remote chance of NFL football happening this season? The NFL, like MLB, has chosen to go in a non-bubble format, unlike the NBA and the NHL. MLB,a sport with minimal inter-player physical contact on the field, has already had several teams shut down.
Then there's the NFL, where players line up on the line of scrimmage within inches of one another, breathing directly on one another, then grasp and block and tackle one another in direct physical contact with multiple other players, not in a bubble, and you think there is any chance there is a shred of possibility in an NFL season being completed successfully?
I'm not saying I know. No one does. But my best guess is that if they even get past training camps, the regular season will get shut down within a week or two unless they have a plan to police the activities of every NFL player. And if that doesn't happen this will be baseball on MLB Covid steroids.
he looked more athletic than I expected relative to Ballentine and Baker.
the old "you can never have enough" adage is true at just about every position but doubly true for the positions that see 5 or 6 different players on the field per game.
Also put me in the let's sign Logan Ryan group. Tennessee was a young rebuilding team when they signed him also. Sometimes veterans help raise the level of play for everyone. He knows the system/Judge/Graham, he's from the area, he plays a lot of different spots, and last year he produced a ton of sacks/turnovers/tfl. Everyone wants to pencil Holmes into the slot but he's played a lot more on the outside and he may be needed there as much as the slot.
MLB has had 1 big outbreak with the Marlins who are playing again and a small outbreak with the cardinals which was mainly staff members..
28 other teams have been fine and MLB just came out and said all 30 teams have everyone test negative..
Other sports not ina bubble are going fine with no positive tests..
Their complexes, outside of the White House, are probably the safest places to be these days.
I was excited to see him this season. Now we are left hoping that Ballentine takes huge step forward. Ballentine struggled mightily last season especially in the slot. He is a better fit outside and hopefully he surprises. Ballentine has talent but he was very raw last season.
Holmes will compete but he will most likely play slot CB. I wonder if Love moves back to CB to compete for the starting job opposite Bradberry.
The Giants need to add a veteran to compete with all these young corners. Logan Ryan will be the popular suggestion but he will cost a lot and he is also a better fit in the slot.
Dre Kirkpatrick would be my top choice.
With no OTA’s and limited real practice time leading into a year
That if there was one player viewed as a starter that needed this year, it was Beal.
I don't know about that. Another way of looking at it is if there was one starter for whom the team might better be served tolling this year so that they have him on his rookie contract through 2022 instead of 2021, it was Sam Beal.
This season is already a shit show. It is his third season, with a new staff, no pre-season, no practice, and enormous pressure because of Baker (he had plenty of his own things before that got tossed in his lap).
If we end up with a handful of games in 2020 and his contract rolls into the 4th year, he is all but assured to be gone. This allows him (and the Giants), to make sure he stays healthy this year as best he can, work out, learn, be with his family and attack his "third" pro year in 2021, with, hopefully, a more normalized program for him to develop in. Ideally, this helps his confidence going forward and turns out as a net positive for future Giants teams and Beal.
Good move for him, for his family, and for the Giants.
It means his contract tolls so the Giants will control his rights through the 2022 season. Sure, it's not great for 2020, but this is such a wacky year anyway with low to no expectations, that the Giants will be better off having him under contract for next year and the extra year when they are more ready to compete for a Super Bowl. It will be especially good for the Giants if it turns out that this season is cut short. He will have given up a year of free agency for $150K.
Thanks for this perspective, Milton. I think yours is the most perceptive take on this situation for the Giants.
As a 23 year old kid he is probably getting pressure from his family to sit out if its not for a medical reason. Im not confident in a full season anyway so I dont see this as a big deal. I do think it will hurt his career in some way. I think no matter what guys who sit out wwill have that attached to them unless they are already proven players. I guess we will see.
I think we will sign a CB now that this happened. i wasnt so sure before but now pretty confident we will sign another proven guy.
it's not like he's just sitting home and bailing on his team for his own benefit. Anyone is allowed to make a decision and who knows what situation his family members are in.
It could be as simple as his wife/gf being pregnant, and by playing the season he'd have to quarantine from her and/or the newborn, and not only that leave her to have to handle the newborn entirely on her own? The guy is making close to league minimum so it's not like he's able to hire a 24/7 staff to help his family while he's in a bubble bc he's exposed to 100's of people each week to play football. He could be in close contact with a diabetic. There are literally dozens of fairly common risk factors unrelated to him directly that would cause him to get advice from doctors to not participate.
The 1st real #s of total deaths in US are in for March.
The US loses about 3 million people a year....every year....roughly 250,000 people a month.
The last 5 years....the US actually lost about 227,000 people in March.
In March 2020....the US lost 193,000.
34,000 people less deaths in 2020..then the average of the past 5 years in US.
and this has what to do with Sam Beal, presumably living in the tri-state area, and considering the prospect of traveling around the country and interacting with hundreds of others who have done the same?
sam beal will have been a giant for three years, and i think will have played a grand total of 3 games in that time, out of a possible 48. oof.
Maybe it's better to look at his full draft results vs. 1 pick? Every GM has multiple Sam Beals so if that's the criteria for evaluation it's not exactly telling. Beal looked halfway decent in his debut last year.
Makes perfect sense. Everyone hunkered down, no deaths from car accidents, no deaths from bar room brawls, no deaths from work accidents, and no deaths from all kinds of things that are the result of people being out and about (not to mention deaths via armed robbery since there are so fewer targets on the streets for the bad guys to encounter).
You have to love BBIers that try to turn every thread political
I abhor the supplemental draft. The traditional draft process — combine, pro days, interviews, media, medicals, pressure — separates the men from the boys.
So many guys are slated to be higher picks then fall during the Spring. I don’t feel like the supplemental process puts that type of scrutiny on a guy. And too many guys “would have been a top X pick had they declared.” You really don’t know where a guy would have gone unless he goes through all the rigor.
Beal got medicals by 1 team I believe. Maybe if he goes through the combine his shoulder gets stronger look.
especially in the secondary. It's going to be interesting what some new coaching can do with players like Ballantine and Haley. Holmes is an interestig prosect and Love can play safey and CB. I'm not as concerned as others re: the secondary.
Hopefully, this Baker thing evaporates, or results in a minor sanction
I don’t think Sam Beal wants to play football, period. After sitting for 2+ years and with a starting job staring him in the face, he decides to sit the year out? He is isn’t mentally or physically tough enough to play in the NFL. Too bad Gettleman didn’t figure that out 3 years ago.
I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.
I don’t think Sam Beal wants to play football, period. After sitting for 2+ years and with a starting job staring him in the face, he decides to sit the year out? He is isn’t mentally or physically tough enough to play in the NFL. Too bad Gettleman didn’t figure that out 3 years ago.
I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.
You have no idea what is behind his decision. Respect his decision...he owes us nothing
But maybe he realize that he doesn't have the goods....
Hopefully the offense unit gives us a reason to watch on Sundays and be optimistic about the future.
Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.
Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.
We have no idea if he can play on the outside or not. Judge already said he will get reps at CB.
Slot corner like Holmes and Love.
What an ignorant statement.
Maybe he is concerned about exposing somebody else.
I don't expect that I will die if I get covid, but I still would rather not get it.
Because signing players like him when the team has no chance of winning anything of note this year is stupid.
Good idea. Put a guy who can't cover at corner
Love cannot play on the boundary. They need a cb for the outside. Same deal with Logan Ryan.
We have no idea if he can play on the outside or not. Judge already said he will get reps at CB.
Last year he got beat like a drum in camp. He was too slow to play nickel and was moved to safety. I'm sure he'll be great outside where size and speed is even more paramount.
He actually played well in a couple of games late, including getting a safety.
Jabrill Peppers to CB is looking more plausible by the day
Good idea. Put a guy who can't cover at corner
Can Ballentine cover?? Lmaoo
Logan Ryan not signed up here
Because signing players like him when the team has no chance of winning anything of note this year is stupid.
What a stupid comment
If you don't expect Deandre Baker back, then Sam Beal was the obvious immediate choice to start opposite of Bradberry. Now Holmes or Ballentine will most likely start.
if he played this year, I was considering it to be a pleasant surprise.
I don't fault him for opting out, have to do what you think is right. and players with the injury bug is just part of the game.
Baker is worth getting pissed off over.
True. No what else is true, Giants are probably done with this player.
16 catches on 21 targets for 171 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs, 1 PD and a passer rating against of 115.4.
In that Washington game where Sy commended his coverage, he gave up 6 catches on 6 targets for 72 yards.
I hope he and his family stay healthy, but I'd much rather see Ballentine out there.
I would think that means his personal situation is greater than the opportunity.
He’s keeping his family healthy. Maybe there’s more you don’t know about. There’s a lot more to life than playing football for a 5 win team .
We weren't winning anything with or without Solder. And he wasnt going to be a part of the long term solution considering his age and salary numbers.
The Giants are going to stink on defense with or without Logan Ryan. And they're going to stink as a team with or without him.
Just ride with what they've got, give valuable time to the young guys and hopefully see some hope for the future.
DG should do this every year.
Ballentine,Love, Holmes or who know may Hartage will have to step up.
I like Ballentine's tool set a ton, and look at what he accomplished last year.
Just getting on the field showed a ton of toughness after losing his best friend and taking a bullet himself.
His AA is excellent.
And people act like they care about these athletes..
Just look at baseball?
Baseball is going fine...some delays and postponements but its really one or two teams being crushed by COVID. teams that follow the guidelines are fine. football will be fine. we will have a season.
Just anothet wasted 3rd round pick for DG 🤦🏾♂️.
Agreed. I thought Beal had a few good moments last season, which was essentially his rookie year.
I am intrigued by Christian Angulo. He apparently shut down Antonio Gandy-Golden.
Because the Giants move like molasses going up a hill when it comes to signing FAs.
the old "you can never have enough" adage is true at just about every position but doubly true for the positions that see 5 or 6 different players on the field per game.
Also put me in the let's sign Logan Ryan group. Tennessee was a young rebuilding team when they signed him also. Sometimes veterans help raise the level of play for everyone. He knows the system/Judge/Graham, he's from the area, he plays a lot of different spots, and last year he produced a ton of sacks/turnovers/tfl. Everyone wants to pencil Holmes into the slot but he's played a lot more on the outside and he may be needed there as much as the slot.
MLB has had 1 big outbreak with the Marlins who are playing again and a small outbreak with the cardinals which was mainly staff members..
28 other teams have been fine and MLB just came out and said all 30 teams have everyone test negative..
Other sports not ina bubble are going fine with no positive tests..
It can be done
Their complexes, outside of the White House, are probably the safest places to be these days.
or Julian Love
Agreed. Pre covid no sports I would have said bring him in but with all the nonsense going on i'd like to roll over as much cap space into next year to absorb Solder's shit contract
Holmes will compete but he will most likely play slot CB. I wonder if Love moves back to CB to compete for the starting job opposite Bradberry.
The Giants need to add a veteran to compete with all these young corners. Logan Ryan will be the popular suggestion but he will cost a lot and he is also a better fit in the slot.
Dre Kirkpatrick would be my top choice.
Logan Ryan not signed up here
Because the Giants move like molasses going up a hill when it comes to signing FAs.
New coach, new system, new guidelines, new structure...etc..etc.. And for a guy who has had very limited playing time over his first 2 years, this does not look good on his part.
If we end up with a handful of games in 2020 and his contract rolls into the 4th year, he is all but assured to be gone. This allows him (and the Giants), to make sure he stays healthy this year as best he can, work out, learn, be with his family and attack his "third" pro year in 2021, with, hopefully, a more normalized program for him to develop in. Ideally, this helps his confidence going forward and turns out as a net positive for future Giants teams and Beal.
Good move for him, for his family, and for the Giants.
Thanks for this perspective, Milton. I think yours is the most perceptive take on this situation for the Giants.
I think we will sign a CB now that this happened. i wasnt so sure before but now pretty confident we will sign another proven guy.
Ugh, not Haley, Holmes ( never post before your morning coffee!!,)
That said, it's his right to opt out, dislike him (from a football standpoint of course) because he's awful and he was acquired with a premium pick, not because he's concerned for his welfare.
however, anyone complaining about any player opting out with what is going on in a Covid world is pretty short sighted
The risk vs reward for this year is astronomical vs waiting this year out
Yeah
Solder has a family with a sick child.
Beal...I believe he does not....if he has elderly family members..staying away is not really that much of a hardship.
A fit young man.....is not at risk levels to worry about....
Beal has been at camp.....just wondering if there were others out playing him?
It could be as simple as his wife/gf being pregnant, and by playing the season he'd have to quarantine from her and/or the newborn, and not only that leave her to have to handle the newborn entirely on her own? The guy is making close to league minimum so it's not like he's able to hire a 24/7 staff to help his family while he's in a bubble bc he's exposed to 100's of people each week to play football. He could be in close contact with a diabetic. There are literally dozens of fairly common risk factors unrelated to him directly that would cause him to get advice from doctors to not participate.
I'm sure he will appreciate your assessment of his health, his family situation, and his relative risk without any facts aside from "he's 23 and I don't think he's married."
and this has what to do with Sam Beal, presumably living in the tri-state area, and considering the prospect of traveling around the country and interacting with hundreds of others who have done the same?
Are you suggesting he seek refuge in Ohio?
You actually have no idea why he would opt out? That may be because you don't know a single thing about him, his health, his family, his risk appetite or his future plans.
It is ridiculous that you would think you should have an idea what he should do and why.
traded for Leonard Williams is like buying Manhattan from the Natives for $22 in trinkets compared with the 3rd round pick used for Beal.
I don't hate Beal (even sports hate), and at the time it wasn't a bad use of a 3rd round comp pick (according to the consensus), but it worked out terribly.
You can think what you want....i do not care
You can think what you want....i do not care
There are responses to the news that a Giants player has opted out. You seem to be the only one who is confused by why.
The NFL didn't create an opt out option - special circumstances or not, because it seemed like a fun thing to do. There is an expectation otherwise healthy people would choose to opt out.
Maybe it's better to look at his full draft results vs. 1 pick? Every GM has multiple Sam Beals so if that's the criteria for evaluation it's not exactly telling. Beal looked halfway decent in his debut last year.
Like a failed drug test and pending suspension ....that is driving decision.
That is all.....
Like a failed drug test and pending suspension ....that is driving decision.
That is all.....
Based on what evidence???. Or what rumor???
Making wild speculations based on the fact that a player on your favorite time has opted out of the season and nobody notified you!!!???
We still have freedom of speech on this site....no?
Whats your point?
You can say what you like. Others can agree with you or call you a fool. Nobody is infringing on your right to free speech unless they are trying to get you banned or otherwise silenced.
You're welcome.
So many guys are slated to be higher picks then fall during the Spring. I don’t feel like the supplemental process puts that type of scrutiny on a guy. And too many guys “would have been a top X pick had they declared.” You really don’t know where a guy would have gone unless he goes through all the rigor.
Beal got medicals by 1 team I believe. Maybe if he goes through the combine his shoulder gets stronger look.
Logan was named to the NFL Top 100 Team. Ryan was ranked #60 by a vote of 132 players, and he was selected to the Pro-Bowl (alternate).
The Giants could sign Logan Ryan to a 1 year comtract. He is a playmaker and would really help the Giants.
Yes they certainly could afford his well-documented $10M asking price and he would likely be an effective slot corner. On a defense still likely to finish in the bottom quarter in team defense.
I’d prefer to give Holmes and Ballentine a shot and roll over money to next year.
Hopefully, this Baker thing evaporates, or results in a minor sanction
I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.
I predict this guy will never play another down for the NY Giants.
You have no idea what is behind his decision. Respect his decision...he owes us nothing