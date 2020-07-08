for display only
Zak DeOssie officially retires

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/7/2020 12:39 pm
Superb career and Giant...


Zak DeOssie announces retirement; read statement - ( New Window )
Thanks for all  
SCGiantsFan : 8/7/2020 12:42 pm : link
your effort Zak

Great Giants family the DeOssie's
Maximized  
pjcas18 : 8/7/2020 12:43 pm : link
his ability and made himself relevant. And got an Ivy league education.
happy trails  
GiantsFan84 : 8/7/2020 12:51 pm : link
he was remarkable on special teams. his punt coverage skills were extraordinary.
Quite a family achievement...  
BamaBlue : 8/7/2020 12:52 pm : link
and point of pride; Father and Son Super Bowl champions for the same team.
Good luck  
HoustonGiant : 8/7/2020 12:54 pm : link
and enjoy! Always gave it his best.
Awesome career.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2020 12:59 pm : link
Congrats!
13 years and most of them....  
MOOPS : 8/7/2020 1:03 pm : link
among the best at his position. Enjoy your retirement. You earned it.
Could definitely see him doing some work in the media  
bceagle05 : 8/7/2020 1:04 pm : link
if he chooses to. Hope he stays near the team.
Well done, Zak....  
Britt in VA : 8/7/2020 1:08 pm : link
thanks for being a great Giant. Just a stellar career.
Thirteen  
AcidTest : 8/7/2020 1:12 pm : link
years in the NFL is an awesome achievement for any player, but especially for someone who was one of the best at his position for so long. Congratulations Zak! Thank you for all of your contributions to the Giants. Best wishes.
he's going to work in finance  
PaulBlakeTSU : 8/7/2020 1:18 pm : link
it's what he's been doing during off-seasons the last couple of years.
Another great Giant.....  
Simms11 : 8/7/2020 1:23 pm : link
A position that’s generally under appreciated too. Zak had a very nice career here.
...  
26.2 : 8/7/2020 1:33 pm : link
If you're playing college ball and are a fringe NFL talented guy - learn to long snap.
Alot of fine years  
US1 Giants : 8/7/2020 1:41 pm : link
Thanks to Zak for some many years as a Giant. Wishing him a healthy retirement from football and an a reriching and happy life going forward.
Thanks Zak  
Phil in LA : 8/7/2020 2:06 pm : link
I'll never forget all those tackles you made after you snapped it.
RE: Another great Giant.....  
jnoble : 8/7/2020 2:11 pm : link
In comment 14945534 Simms11 said:
Quote:
A position that’s generally under appreciated too. Zak had a very nice career here.


He was drafted as a LB and I don't remember him ever playing that position. Just STs lol
Thank you Zak  
Mr. Nickels : 8/7/2020 2:15 pm : link
2x Champ. Great career. Enjoy retirement!
Once a Giant, always a Giant, only a Giant  
Ben in Tampa : 8/7/2020 2:30 pm : link
doesn't have the same gravitas as Eli... but its still true!
A full speed 100 % player every minute. He is a credit to  
carpoon : 8/7/2020 3:30 pm : link
the Giant franchise. Enjoy your retirement.
Cheers Zak  
Steve L : 8/7/2020 3:31 pm : link
Great Giant.
Great long snapper  
KDavies : 8/7/2020 3:33 pm : link
For well over a decade. Time for him to go. After the likes of Trey Junkin, his contributions cannot be underestimated. Until the last year, I recall very few bad snaps.
Great Giant  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/7/2020 3:43 pm : link
Reliable. I don't think I recall him ever missing a game. Best in all your future endeavors.
The screamer  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/7/2020 3:55 pm : link
thanks Zak!
Best of luck in the future to him and his family.  
Fritz : 8/7/2020 5:48 pm : link
He got in a lot years for a guy who never held down a position on offense or defense. He was an excellent special teams player for a lot of years and got all he could out of his physical ability.
Thank you Zak!  
smshmth8690 : 8/7/2020 6:40 pm : link
.
Ring of honor?  
Danny Kanell : 8/7/2020 7:58 pm : link
I know he’s much different than many on there but if I had a vote, I would say yes.
RE: Ring of honor?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2020 8:04 pm : link
In comment 14945770 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I know he’s much different than many on there but if I had a vote, I would say yes.


Danny, I was thinking about this earlier. I'd say yes. 2X Super Bowl winner, 2X Pro Bowler.
Was that the last Giant remaining  
Canton : 8/7/2020 8:07 pm : link
From the super bowl era ?
Best of luck to Zak in life after football  
Ira : 8/7/2020 8:10 pm : link
.
RE: Was that the last Giant remaining  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/7/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14945781 Canton said:
Quote:
From the super bowl era ?


Yup.
Congrats Zak on a tremendous special teams career  
Torrag : 8/7/2020 8:34 pm : link
Enjoy your well deserved rest.


Going to miss the Zak Attack  
montanagiant : 8/7/2020 9:04 pm : link
Great player for many years. Once a Giant, always a Giant
Consistently was  
section125 : 8/7/2020 9:13 pm : link
a very good player for a dozen seasons...

Thanks for a great career Zak
Zack  
Percy : 8/7/2020 9:35 pm : link
Great thanks for your terrific career.
The DeOssie family definitely left their mark on NY Giants history  
steve in ky : 8/7/2020 10:20 pm : link
.
Another gentleman Giant, and the official end of the Manning-era.  
glowrider : 8/7/2020 11:44 pm : link
Great career and set up well for life after football. Great letter. Well done, Zak and family!

13 yrs doing dirty, critical work for a team with a horribly deep scar resulting from a snap gone bad.

He’s a Giants Legacy, 9 x Captain, 2 x Champ, 2 x Pro bowler.

Ring of honor should be a lock. Make sure to talk with Chris in Breeding before you leave, we could use more DeOssies!
Thanks for leaving it all out on the field!  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:47 am : link
The man was a set-it-and-forget-it player. He was that kind of a pro. At a key position that was a problem spot for the Giants for years before he was drafted, he was a rock of consistency.
12+ million in career nfl earnings  
davek3698 : 8:02 am : link
Not bad for a long snapper. He's apparently already a VP at Goldman Sachs, putting that Ivy league education to work too.
Thank you Mr. DeOssie  
liteamorn : 11:16 am : link
I hope you enjoyed your career half as much as I did.
RE: 12+ million in career nfl earnings  
Reale01 : 11:21 am : link
In comment 14945939 davek3698 said:
Quote:
Not bad for a long snapper. He's apparently already a VP at Goldman Sachs, putting that Ivy league education to work too.


Boston College has buildings with Ivy, but they are not in the IVY league.
RE: RE: 12+ million in career nfl earnings  
sb from NYT Forum : 11:33 am : link
In comment 14945987 Reale01 said:
Quote:
In comment 14945939 davek3698 said:


Quote:


Not bad for a long snapper. He's apparently already a VP at Goldman Sachs, putting that Ivy league education to work too.



Boston College has buildings with Ivy, but they are not in the IVY league.


He played at Brown, not BC.
Thank you Mr. DeOssie  
Red Right Hand : 12:53 pm : link
Thanks for enabling us to watch NY Giants Football for 13 years with having to worry about kicking snaps. I thank you for the 13 years of peace at that position ( I'm certain that can't be said about any other spot on the roster).

Thanks for first ,last ,and always acting like a MAN, you certainly did your part to set an example of how a NY Giant should conduct himself. Give your pops our love, fare thee well.
13 years without  
Red Right Hand : 12:56 pm : link
without having to worry about kicking snaps. typo, my bad.
Thank you  
Rolyrock : 1:15 pm : link
Giants tradition.
Under-appreciated guy at an under-appreciated position.  
CT Charlie : 4:26 pm : link
So many tackles... I'll never understand how he got downfield so quickly and made the play so surely -- after starting the play in the middle of the scrum.
