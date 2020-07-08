Zak DeOssie officially retires

years in the NFL is an awesome achievement for any player, but especially for someone who was one of the best at his position for so long. Congratulations Zak! Thank you for all of your contributions to the Giants. Best wishes.
Thanks for enabling us to watch NY Giants Football for 13 years with having to worry about kicking snaps. I thank you for the 13 years of peace at that position ( I'm certain that can't be said about any other spot on the roster).
Thanks for first ,last ,and always acting like a MAN, you certainly did your part to set an example of how a NY Giant should conduct himself. Give your pops our love, fare thee well.
So many tackles... I'll never understand how he got downfield so quickly and made the play so surely -- after starting the play in the middle of the scrum.
Great Giants family the DeOssie's
He was drafted as a LB and I don't remember him ever playing that position. Just STs lol
Danny, I was thinking about this earlier. I'd say yes. 2X Super Bowl winner, 2X Pro Bowler.
Yup.
Thanks for a great career Zak
13 yrs doing dirty, critical work for a team with a horribly deep scar resulting from a snap gone bad.
He’s a Giants Legacy, 9 x Captain, 2 x Champ, 2 x Pro bowler.
Ring of honor should be a lock. Make sure to talk with Chris in Breeding before you leave, we could use more DeOssies!
Boston College has buildings with Ivy, but they are not in the IVY league.
Not bad for a long snapper. He's apparently already a VP at Goldman Sachs, putting that Ivy league education to work too.
He played at Brown, not BC.
