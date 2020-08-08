for display only
Besides Bavaro, favorite Giant tight ends of all time?

CMicks3110 : 8/8/2020 12:40 pm
1) Jeremy Shockey
2) Kevin Boss
3) Howard Cross
4) Martellus 'Unicorn' Bennett
5) Pete MitchelL
6) Aaron Pierce
7) Evan Engram
8) Derek Brown
9) Dan Campbell
10) Larry Donnell
11) Visanthe Shiancoe
12) Bear Pascoe
13) Jake Ballard
Bob Tucker Love  
Arkbach : 8/8/2020 1:38 pm : link
Good synapsis of his Giants career. Also note who was mentioned as the inventor of the West Coast Offense.
Link - ( New Window )
Howard Cross, amazing blocker and total pro  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/8/2020 1:44 pm : link
RE: Howard Cross, amazing blocker and total pro  
Del Shofner : 8/8/2020 2:04 pm : link
In comment 14946049 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
He was both of those things. But he wasn't the greatest pass-catcher. That said, he's up there for me, along with Zeke.
Bob Tucker  
Earl the goat : 8/8/2020 2:04 pm : link
Number 38

First Giant I associated with
Shockey, always.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/8/2020 2:07 pm : link
Howard Cross, then Zeke Mowatt  
John In CO : 8/8/2020 2:09 pm : link
or Zeke Mowatt then Howard Cross...liked both equally.
Shockey  
BH28 : 8/8/2020 2:11 pm : link
Bob Tucker  
gtt350 : 8/8/2020 2:18 pm : link
I watched a training camp when he had a broken hand in a cast and he was making one handed catches all over the field as the crowd went wild.
This was at Monmouth U
HowTucker is not even on the above list is ridiculous  
gtt350 : 8/8/2020 2:19 pm : link
No Brainer  
Rick in Dallas : 8/8/2020 2:36 pm : link
Bob Tucker. He was awesome.
Bob Tucker  
joeinpa : 8/8/2020 2:38 pm : link
Is up there with Bavaro. Went to college with Tucker, played golf with him a few times.

Also Howard. Cross belongs
Favorite’s  
Jay on the Island : 8/8/2020 2:42 pm : link
Jeremy Shockey
Kevin Boss
Dan Campbell

Hopefully Evan Engram and Kaden Smith will climb that list.
Probably Cross, he was pretty good.  
Mad Mike : 8/8/2020 2:52 pm : link
I really liked Kevin Boss as well. Gary Shirk was obviously a different caliber of player, but he always struck me as a really hard worker who got the most of his ability.

Shockey was great, but he was just such a jackass. His body language on the field when he was frustrated was a major turnoff for me.
Bob Tucker  
Trainmaster : 8/8/2020 2:54 pm : link
Howard Cross
Shockey
Kevin Boss
Zeke Mowatt
Jake Ballard

Also at times I found myself falling for Larry Donnell :-)
i think the omission of Bob Tucker must have something to do with  
fame56 : 8/8/2020 3:16 pm : link
the relative age of some of our posters..

I'm 62 and certainly remember Bob Tucker, so he lands right behind Bavaro on my list..guy caught anything and everything thrown his way

I would like to say Shockey is 3rd, (the only authentic Giants jersey I still have), but I'm gonna put Howard Cross there instead.

Cross was the blocker we never had prior to his arrival and haven't had since his retirement. He may not have had the receiving skills of some of the other names mentioned, but, we weren't featuring the tight end in that manner during his tenure and his blocking skills were a huge addition to our offense during that time
I would have to say  
Mike in NY : 8/8/2020 3:36 pm : link
Darnell Dinkins
Bob Tucker  
section125 : 8/8/2020 3:45 pm : link
#38..!
My Dad loved watching Bob Tucker  
Paulie Walnuts : 8/8/2020 3:47 pm : link
Bob Mrosko  
Hazlet Giant's Fan : 8/8/2020 3:50 pm : link
Always a shot of him in Super Bowl highlights.
Shockey ...Tucker  
BCD : 8/8/2020 3:52 pm : link
that's easy...
Bob Tucker #38  
pa_giant_fan : 8/8/2020 3:59 pm : link
He was one of the only good things about the Giants from 1970-1977.
Like Eric, I can't believe Mowatt was not on the list  
Matt M. : 8/8/2020 4:11 pm : link
Was becoming a real star. He got bumped by Bavaro after his injury, but returned to be just about the best #2 TE around.

My next choice is Cross. He may not have been a great pass catcher and he wasn't running away from anyone. But, he made some big catches. Most importantly, he was like having a 3rd OT. There were times they left him 1 on 1 with some good TEs with no dropoff.

Then Shockey.
Cross for me...  
trueblueinpw : 8/8/2020 4:12 pm : link
I don’t know him personally, though we’ve talked a few times at games, but I get the impression that Howard Cross is a really good person. Anyway, on the field he was a terrific blocker and a great competitor. I also love Cross on the radio because he’s very smart and insightful and honest and respectful but he isn’t afraid to give his opinion even when it’s not flattering to the Giants. He’s a great sideline game day radio reporter. His interviews with players are also very good.

Cross is one of my all time favorite Giants. I think he represents the very best of the New York Football Giants.
RE: Cross for me...  
Matt M. : 8/8/2020 4:30 pm : link
In comment 14946123 trueblueinpw said:
Quote:
I don’t know him personally, though we’ve talked a few times at games, but I get the impression that Howard Cross is a really good person. Anyway, on the field he was a terrific blocker and a great competitor. I also love Cross on the radio because he’s very smart and insightful and honest and respectful but he isn’t afraid to give his opinion even when it’s not flattering to the Giants. He’s a great sideline game day radio reporter. His interviews with players are also very good.

Cross is one of my all time favorite Giants. I think he represents the very best of the New York Football Giants.
I agree with every word you wrote here.
RE: Bob Tucker, Howard Cross, and Aaron Thomas  
River Mike : 8/8/2020 4:33 pm : link
In comment 14946018 Red Dog said:
Quote:
Nobody else even comes close except maybe Joe Walton.

Shockey was a flaming asshole who forced his way off the GIANTS. Screw him.

None of these other guys contributed much or were here for long.


Those are the one's I was going to name. Didn't think anyone would remember Aaron Thomas
Bob Tucker  
noro9 : 8/8/2020 5:25 pm : link
Howard Cross
Shockey  
Aaroninma : 8/8/2020 5:53 pm : link
This caused me to look at some of the TE'/s that Eli played with.

My LEAST favorite TEs? Will Tye, Larry, Brandon Myers, Aaron Pierce,
The further we get from shockey’s nyg career  
djm : 8/8/2020 6:27 pm : link
The more we should miss him. That dude balled out and left everything on the field. Yeah he was an Irish loud mouth idiot when he wanted to be but this game isn’t played by deep thinkers.

Shockey played on nyg teams that went to the playoffs 4 out of 6 seasons. He was a big part of that. The offense grew teeth the minute he arrived. We Need another shockey.
Favorite TE  
CowboyHaters : 8/8/2020 7:05 pm : link
Gary Shirk- former WFL TE.


Who was the TE who tripped over his own two feet  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/8/2020 7:41 pm : link
vs. Denver in '13? I remember watching that at a cousin's in Maine & almost breaking the TV with my pint glass. God, those post XLVI years were ugly. Well, absent '16, are ugly...
No.love for  
Lurts : 8/8/2020 9:21 pm : link
Bob Crespino or Dick (aka "Rich") Kotite?
Bob Tucker  
Hammer : 8/8/2020 11:43 pm : link
belongs near the top...
Bob Schnelker  
Andy340350 : 8/9/2020 4:03 am : link
Starter on ‘56, ‘58 and ‘59 teams. 2-time Pro Bowler. Should be on the list. Check his YPC from 1954 to 1960 on NFL.com.
My Dad loved Bob Schnelker. He was a weapon back  
LBH15 : 8/9/2020 9:14 am : link
when tight ends were never weapons. Good call here.
Tucker clearly after Bavaro.  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/9/2020 9:33 am : link
Though I have a soft spot for Boss thanks to his awesome contribution to SB 42.
Bavaro  
PaulN : 8/9/2020 9:40 am : link
Joe Walton, Bob Tucker, Zeke Mowatt, Howard Cross, Jeremy Shockey, and Kevin Boss. If I have to pick the best, that is easy, Bavaro, Shockey, and Tucker. But Mowatt would have been really good if an injury not given Bavaro his shot, we were real happy moving forward with Mowatt. In 1984 Mowatt had 48 catches for 700 yards, and he was a great blocker, scored 6 TD's in 84 also, missed the entire 85 season with knee surgery, having Bavaro and Mowatt in double tight end sets was a very under rated weapon we had, nobody said much about it, but I have a feeling Belechick didn't let it go unnoticed.
Shockey was awesome.  
RicFlair : 8/9/2020 10:19 am : link
Leapin Larry was a big part of the only giants home game I attended, when Eli hit Larry for the game winning touchdown. So much fun.

People hate on the stadium but watching an exciting win there was amazing. I hugged so many random people.
Really liked the unicorn  
Alex_Webster : 8/9/2020 12:16 pm : link
Just think our cap situation made it tough to keep him.
Who knew how much we would miss a blocking tight end like Cross.
Probably Shockey, with hopefully Engram to pass him.  
D-Rod : 8/9/2020 1:13 pm : link
But for that one year, I truly did enjoy watching Jake Ballard play. Guy was slow, but could get himself open on those seam routes.
Bob Tucker  
HomerJones45 : 8/9/2020 1:46 pm : link
Great player.
RE: Really liked the unicorn  
Milton : 8/9/2020 3:12 pm : link
In comment 14946519 Alex_Webster said:
Quote:
Just think our cap situation made it tough to keep him.
I didn't like Bennett at all (probably my least favorite TE of all). A big mouth who just didn't get it. The cap situation was just an excuse, they didn't want him back. They could've easily afforded him.
Derek Brown?  
Matt G : 8/9/2020 3:37 pm : link
Every one of the guys on that list was leaps and bounds better than Brown... If Kaden Smith retired tomorrow, he's had a better career than Derek Brown

Derek Brown was a complete DOG
RE: The further we get from shockey’s nyg career  
Milton : 8/9/2020 4:01 pm : link
In comment 14946215 djm said:
Quote:
The more we should miss him. That dude balled out and left everything on the field. Yeah he was an Irish loud mouth idiot when he wanted to be but this game isn’t played by deep thinkers.
But they need to know their left from their right when running patterns. The truth is he didn't "ball out and leave everything on the field." In his mind he worked his ass off, but it was all in his mind. The reality is he could've worked a helluva lot harder than he did. He had the ability to be much more productive than he was, but he didn't put in the necessary work. He drank too much and didn't take care of his body.
I'd take Shockey over Bavaro  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/9/2020 4:39 pm : link
jmo
Tucker, Summerall, Joe Walton, Aaron Thomas, there are others, need  
plato : 8/9/2020 5:54 pm : link
Some generational perspective and adjustments for changes in game. Of all Tucker was greatest pass catching TE, but Bavaro great player and person.
RE: I'd take Shockey over Bavaro  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/9/2020 6:09 pm : link
In comment 14946734 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
jmo


You need to look up Bavaro catch Monday night vs 49ers on you tube to get your head set straight about what tough really means.

Until Eli dodged out of Adalius Thomas's grip and launched one to Tyree, that was my choice for most amazing and inspiring play in Giants history.
RE: RE: I'd take Shockey over Bavaro  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/9/2020 6:16 pm : link
In comment 14946771 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
In comment 14946734 Grey Pilgrim said:


Quote:


jmo



You need to look up Bavaro catch Monday night vs 49ers on you tube to get your head set straight about what tough really means.

Until Eli dodged out of Adalius Thomas's grip and launched one to Tyree, that was my choice for most amazing and inspiring play in Giants history.

I've seen it. It's right up there with Mark Ingram's tremendous effort play in Superbowl 25.

IMO Shockey was the more explosive player.

They're close though.

If you meant  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/9/2020 6:42 pm : link
"more explosive personality" I'd agree.
RE: Bob Tucker Love  
uconngiant : 8/9/2020 7:07 pm : link
In comment 14946046 Arkbach said:
Quote:
Good synapsis of his Giants career. Also note who was mentioned as the inventor of the West Coast Offense. Link - ( New Window )


Now that brings back some good memories of Tucker, but some terrible memories of the Giant's sucking

Thanks
Aaron Thomas  
DG : 2:08 am : link
and Bob Tucker.

Tom Mullady anyone (-:

Been watching YouTube videos of Giants games from 1967-69.
if you think the current OL is bad, you should watch the late 1960s vintage Giants OL.

Sir Francis was always running for his life. He made plays out of nothing. Forgot how creative he was.
