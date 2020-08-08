Besides Bavaro, favorite Giant tight ends of all time?

1) Jeremy Shockey
2) Kevin Boss
3) Howard Cross
4) Martellus 'Unicorn' Bennett
5) Pete MitchelL
6) Aaron Pierce
7) Evan Engram
8) Derek Brown
9) Dan Campbell
10) Larry Donnell
11) Visanthe Shiancoe
12) Bear Pascoe
13) Jake Ballard
I'm 62 and certainly remember Bob Tucker, so he lands right behind Bavaro on my list..guy caught anything and everything thrown his way
I would like to say Shockey is 3rd, (the only authentic Giants jersey I still have), but I'm gonna put Howard Cross there instead.
Cross was the blocker we never had prior to his arrival and haven't had since his retirement. He may not have had the receiving skills of some of the other names mentioned, but, we weren't featuring the tight end in that manner during his tenure and his blocking skills were a huge addition to our offense during that time
Was becoming a real star. He got bumped by Bavaro after his injury, but returned to be just about the best #2 TE around.
My next choice is Cross. He may not have been a great pass catcher and he wasn't running away from anyone. But, he made some big catches. Most importantly, he was like having a 3rd OT. There were times they left him 1 on 1 with some good TEs with no dropoff.
I don’t know him personally, though we’ve talked a few times at games, but I get the impression that Howard Cross is a really good person. Anyway, on the field he was a terrific blocker and a great competitor. I also love Cross on the radio because he’s very smart and insightful and honest and respectful but he isn’t afraid to give his opinion even when it’s not flattering to the Giants. He’s a great sideline game day radio reporter. His interviews with players are also very good.
Cross is one of my all time favorite Giants. I think he represents the very best of the New York Football Giants.
I don't know him personally, though we've talked a few times at games, but I get the impression that Howard Cross is a really good person. Anyway, on the field he was a terrific blocker and a great competitor. I also love Cross on the radio because he's very smart and insightful and honest and respectful but he isn't afraid to give his opinion even when it's not flattering to the Giants. He's a great sideline game day radio reporter. His interviews with players are also very good.
Cross is one of my all time favorite Giants. I think he represents the very best of the New York Football Giants.
Joe Walton, Bob Tucker, Zeke Mowatt, Howard Cross, Jeremy Shockey, and Kevin Boss. If I have to pick the best, that is easy, Bavaro, Shockey, and Tucker. But Mowatt would have been really good if an injury not given Bavaro his shot, we were real happy moving forward with Mowatt. In 1984 Mowatt had 48 catches for 700 yards, and he was a great blocker, scored 6 TD's in 84 also, missed the entire 85 season with knee surgery, having Bavaro and Mowatt in double tight end sets was a very under rated weapon we had, nobody said much about it, but I have a feeling Belechick didn't let it go unnoticed.
Just think our cap situation made it tough to keep him.
I didn't like Bennett at all (probably my least favorite TE of all). A big mouth who just didn't get it. The cap situation was just an excuse, they didn't want him back. They could've easily afforded him.
The more we should miss him. That dude balled out and left everything on the field. Yeah he was an Irish loud mouth idiot when he wanted to be but this game isn’t played by deep thinkers.
But they need to know their left from their right when running patterns. The truth is he didn't "ball out and leave everything on the field." In his mind he worked his ass off, but it was all in his mind. The reality is he could've worked a helluva lot harder than he did. He had the ability to be much more productive than he was, but he didn't put in the necessary work. He drank too much and didn't take care of his body.
He was both of those things. But he wasn't the greatest pass-catcher. That said, he's up there for me, along with Zeke.
First Giant I associated with
This was at Monmouth U
Also Howard. Cross belongs
Kevin Boss
Dan Campbell
Hopefully Evan Engram and Kaden Smith will climb that list.
Shockey was great, but he was just such a jackass. His body language on the field when he was frustrated was a major turnoff for me.
Shockey
Kevin Boss
Zeke Mowatt
Jake Ballard
Also at times I found myself falling for Larry Donnell :-)
Then Shockey.
Shockey was a flaming asshole who forced his way off the GIANTS. Screw him.
None of these other guys contributed much or were here for long.
Those are the one's I was going to name. Didn't think anyone would remember Aaron Thomas
My LEAST favorite TEs? Will Tye, Larry, Brandon Myers, Aaron Pierce,
Shockey played on nyg teams that went to the playoffs 4 out of 6 seasons. He was a big part of that. The offense grew teeth the minute he arrived. We Need another shockey.
People hate on the stadium but watching an exciting win there was amazing. I hugged so many random people.
Who knew how much we would miss a blocking tight end like Cross.
Derek Brown was a complete DOG
You need to look up Bavaro catch Monday night vs 49ers on you tube to get your head set straight about what tough really means.
Until Eli dodged out of Adalius Thomas's grip and launched one to Tyree, that was my choice for most amazing and inspiring play in Giants history.
jmo
I've seen it. It's right up there with Mark Ingram's tremendous effort play in Superbowl 25.
IMO Shockey was the more explosive player.
They're close though.
Now that brings back some good memories of Tucker, but some terrible memories of the Giant's sucking
Thanks
Tom Mullady anyone (-:
Been watching YouTube videos of Giants games from 1967-69.
if you think the current OL is bad, you should watch the late 1960s vintage Giants OL.
Sir Francis was always running for his life. He made plays out of nothing. Forgot how creative he was.