Stapleton: Giants to sign Ross Cockrell

I’m told #NYGiants plan to sign CB Ross Cockrell provided he clears camp-entry COVID-19 testing, per source.
Cockrell visited today.
So there’s at least one veteran corner set to come aboard after DeAndre Baker was formally charged + Sam Beal opted out.
Why do you feel Cockrell can't play on the outside?
I think everybody should read this. There is a blurb about how the Pats use their guys that I think Graham may implore with us.
Link - ( New Window )
I don’t think he has the athletic ability to play an outside CB. I think he’s ok at the slot and certainly an upgrade over Haley if he’s healthy. The plan was to bring in Holmes to play the slot and it’s questionable if he has the size to play the outside. So, unless Love or somebody else can play the outside CB, I think there’s still a problem.
And what athletic ability is he lacking that he cannot play on the outside?
At his Duke pro day, Cockrell ran a 4.40 40-yard dash at 6-feet tall and 190 pounds. He also logged an explosive 39-inch vertical jump and 12 bench press reps at 225 pounds. Entering the 2017 season, Cockrell had never allowed a touchdown in primary coverage, according to PFF.[/quote]
He is however 100% an upgrade over what they got out of both Baker outside and Haley in the slot last year. He makes the team better and in that respect it is a good signing since it's also likely very low cost. He will allow Holmes and Balentine to progress as their own pace and the defense/team to not suffer in the process if they need more time.
Ryan is a better player with extra versatility and may have been more of a multi-year piece (similar to the Golden Tate signing) but there's also some reason to be concerned his play may be falling off a little so I can understand if their evaluation of him doesn't line up with the price tag he's looking for having come off a pro bowl season.
Ryan was certainly more dynamic if you look at his big play production and he's got 1 extra layer of versatility having played safety before.
4 ints / 18 passes defensed
4 FF
4.5 sacks
4 TFL's
8 QB hits (which would have been as many as anyone on our roster except LW, MG, and Carter).
That amount of turnovers and negative offensive plays probably stacks up with any defensive player in football last year.
Whether the pro bowl alternate/top 100 stuff is more name recognition that goes along with those big plays, or legitimate I don't know. If his tackling and coverage took a step back on the other 99% of snaps he played as PFF says I can understand the hesitation at signing him over the risk that perhaps the big play production was a little flukey.
is Ryan better? When I look up how they have played the last few years I can make the argument that Cockrell has been better.
Correct. He has a big advantage in big plays but also gave up the most passing yards of any DB and was targeted the most. Great DBs don't get targeted a ton. He had like 20 kissed tackles last year as well.
6th most in FF behind just TJ Watt, Barrett, Chandler Jones, Mack, and Ryan Anderson.
13th best in INT (league leaders had 6)
3rd most passes defensed behind Gilmore and Carlton Davis
most QB hits + sacks among DBs
if you add that all up it amounts to 38 negative plays which like I said is probably highest among all DB's and maybe even all defensive players.
but there were 1000+ other snaps he played that are a huge part of his evaluation we can't evaluate as easily.
I would have understood NYG either way and would have been happy to sign either player (even both) on team friendly contracts.
Obviously it's not Logan Ryan, but it's a vet who has been around and should be able to step in and not be a disaster if we need him.
If he winds up on the field a lot, that's not a good sign. But, in a pinch, we could do worse.
Cockrell is a very serviceable player, solid depth at worst, who should not cost very much money and is not a long term contract.. Even if he has to be starting on the outside, he is better than some schlub who would be the weak link of the defense, no matter how the scheme tries to hide him.
I also like that article I posted that states how Belichick doesn't view DBs as starters. He looks at them as players. We have heard Judge and Graham say they will be multiple and part of that means matching up on the backend. It'll be like remember the Titans when the DB couldn't keep up with the WR and they changed players.
Daniel Jones and Ross Cockrell both attended Charlotte Latin High School.
Daniel Jones & Ross Cockrell both are Duke Blue Devils.
Yes - definitely a noteworthy factoid.
Daniel Jones & Ross Cockrell are both New York Giants now.
Both had 11-12 DBs on the 53 with almost all of them being active each game. Both also had like 8 different players playing significant snaps each game (30-40%+). Graham was playing 5 guys defined as safeties that many snaps each game.
So for this roster, before any injuries hit, we are probably looking at:
1. Bradberry (every snap he's healthy for)
2. Peppers (every snap he's healthy for)
3. McKinney (even as a rookie probably every snap he's healthy for)
4. Love (a lot of snaps in some kind of safety role)
5. Holmes (as many CB snaps as he can handle - likely primary nickel)
6. Cockerill (whatever outside or inside snaps 4 & 5 can't handle)
7. Balentine (depth outside snaps)
8. Williamson (depth snaps wherever he fits best)
9. Hartage (seems like a Graham guy so I wouldn't be shocked if he ends up playing more than 7 & 8)
10. Haley (I really hope someone knocks him off the roster)
11. Askew (who knows)
12. Ebner (STs)
I think there was room for another DB before Baker + Beal went out of the picture since there's always an injury or 2, so once they did a signing like Cockerill was necessary. Had they signed Logan Ryan he'd have had the upside to slot in at #2 or 3 and played every snap he was healthy for. I doubt they go for Ryan after adding Cockerill but another pickup may be necessary depending on their feelings on some of the young guys they've signed. They'd also tried to claim the CB who played with Graham in Miami a few weeks ago so I suspect we will continue to see a little bit of churn with those last couple DB spots.
I believe he signed as a UFA for more money than the Giants were comfortable paying him.
Bettcher’s system wasn’t a good fit for the Giants. Unfortunately the last few guys in here haven’t either.
Agree he was one of the few bright spots that 2017 season and its not like the pass defense had too much talent.
I believe he signed as a UFA for more money than the Giants were comfortable paying him.
Guys like Jonathan Stewart were the priority back then I guess.
press man system. Haha. If we only knew we'd barely be pressing anyway.
Bettcher’s system wasn’t a good fit for the Giants. Unfortunately the last few guys in here haven’t either.
I didn't realize Bettcher had a system
Admittedly, he had some decent talent in AZ, but still his Giant tenure - lot of confusion, blown coverages, questionable schemes
failed to retain a talented player in Cockrell and didn't develop the players he retained. I'd love to hear from the players what went on with that defense
If you take a spin in the time machine, there is a fabulous quote in a Jonathan Stewart thread on the relative value of Cockrell vs. Stewart.
Guys like Jonathan Stewart were the priority back then I guess.
If you take a spin in the time machine, there is a fabulous quote in a Jonathan Stewart thread on the relative value of Cockrell vs. Stewart.
Fill us in
If you take a spin in the time machine, there is a fabulous quote in a Jonathan Stewart thread on the relative value of Cockrell vs. Stewart.
Fill us in
The names have been removed to protect the innocent. As noted Stewart and Cockrell signed nearly identical contracts that offseason. Both guys ended up on IR for most/all of '18, Cockrell was able to book a respectable year as a part time starter in '19. I think Stewart might be a rapper now?
Ross Cockerell
signed for the exact same money 2/6.8 million
I don't see how anyone can seriously argue that Giants are better off with JS than RC.
Are you kidding me???
Ross Cockrell makes us a better team? Stewart at least fills a need we've sorely been lacking - a goal line/short yardage runner.
Exactly what role does Cockrell fill? 4th or 5th CB??