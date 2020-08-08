Stapleton: Giants to sign Ross Cockrell Defenderdawg : 8/8/2020 7:30 pm





Art Stapleton

⁦‪@art_stapleton‬⁩





I’m told #NYGiants plan to sign CB Ross Cockrell provided he clears camp-entry COVID-19 testing, per source.

Cockrell visited today.

So there’s at least one veteran corner set to come aboard after DeAndre Baker was formally charged + Sam Beal opted out.



