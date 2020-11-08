for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Cockrell Deal Off

Biteymax22 : 8/11/2020 6:54 pm
Per Tom Rock
Tom Rock Twitter - ( New Window )
Sucks...  
John In CO : 8/11/2020 6:58 pm : link
Liked the idea of this move a lot. Back to square one I guess..
...  
christian : 8/11/2020 6:59 pm : link
Eek. Hopefully this goes back “on.”

This was a good move that made a lot of sense.
That makes no sense.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/11/2020 7:01 pm : link
.
RE: That makes no sense.  
Biteymax22 : 8/11/2020 7:03 pm : link
In comment 14947931 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


I’m kind of hoping we see a tweet in an hour that he corrects himself and was wrong, Cockrell was a solid player who seemed available at a decent price. Would have helped this defense.
Do they intend to sit on their cap space  
jeff57 : 8/11/2020 7:03 pm : link
?
.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/11/2020 7:03 pm : link
[quote]https://media1.tenor.com/images/a8d5c7e5972748c274ac3234568f14dc/tenor.gif?itemid=16316818[/img]
.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/11/2020 7:04 pm : link
Vacchiano  
jeff57 : 8/11/2020 7:04 pm : link
The Giants could not reach an agreement with veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as
@TomRock_Newsday
said. They brought him in Saturday for COVID testing and a physical and intended to sign him, but apparently they couldn’t get a contract done.
Ooof.  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/11/2020 7:10 pm : link
.
RE: Do they intend to sit on their cap space  
Jay on the Island : 8/11/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14947933 jeff57 said:
Quote:
?

Cap room will be a very precious commodity next offseason when the cap may decrease all the way down to $175 million. Every dollar the Giants save this year will be rolled over into next years cap.

With that said I expect the Giants to add another CB very soon. I’m hoping for Dre Kirkpatrick on a 1 year deal.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/11/2020 7:14 pm : link
Damn. I thought this was a solid move. Hopefully it's not totally dead.
I wonder if Gettleman  
Since1965 : 8/11/2020 7:38 pm : link
consulted with the Wilpons during the course of negotiations. Maybe the two sides are $50 apart, and Fred suggested holding firm. Geeze, just get the deal done. Cockrell can't be asking for the moon.
That..... at least explains why he is still available  
George from PA : 8/11/2020 7:46 pm : link
.
As much as I like Cockrell  
GManinDC : 8/11/2020 7:48 pm : link
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?
I’d expect them  
GoDeep13 : 8/11/2020 7:51 pm : link
To keep working on it. Logan Ryan wants to play Safety so that’s out. Either Kirkpatrick or an unknown.
Cyrus Jones  
GoDeep13 : 8/11/2020 7:57 pm : link
May be a possibility. Still young, former 2nd round pick by the Patriots in 2016. Injuries limited his playing time w/ a torn ACL in 2017. Has special teams experience as a returner.
How  
AcidTest : 8/11/2020 8:17 pm : link
many other teams are interested in Cockrell? I assume there is no "bidding war" for his services. And yet he wouldn't sign with the Giants, who have an obvious need at CB. Or maybe the Giants didn't offer that much because they aren't as desperate as everyone thinks to sign a CB.
RE: How  
robbieballs2003 : 8/11/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14948019 AcidTest said:
Quote:
many other teams are interested in Cockrell? I assume there is no "bidding war" for his services. And yet he wouldn't sign with the Giants, who have an obvious need at CB. Or maybe the Giants didn't offer that much because they aren't as desperate as everyone thinks to sign a CB.


But this is what doesn't make sense ... they talked, they brought him in for a workout, they wanted to sign him, they brought him in for testing, etc. Numbers had to be discussed prior to this point. So, what happened? Was there other language that was the problem? Just seems really odd.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2020 8:34 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants believed they had already agreed to terms on a deal with CB Ross Cockrell before they brought him in on Saturday. He went through the COVID testing and the physical, but when it came time to sign the deal on Tuesday, he wouldn't.
RE: RE: How  
AcidTest : 8/11/2020 8:34 pm : link
In comment 14948023 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14948019 AcidTest said:


Quote:


many other teams are interested in Cockrell? I assume there is no "bidding war" for his services. And yet he wouldn't sign with the Giants, who have an obvious need at CB. Or maybe the Giants didn't offer that much because they aren't as desperate as everyone thinks to sign a CB.



But this is what doesn't make sense ... they talked, they brought him in for a workout, they wanted to sign him, they brought him in for testing, etc. Numbers had to be discussed prior to this point. So, what happened? Was there other language that was the problem? Just seems really odd.


Agreed. It is strange. You'd think they wouldn't have brought him in, especially in this environment, without first agreeing to the numbers. And yet what else could it be?
RE: ...  
AcidTest : 8/11/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14948027 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants believed they had already agreed to terms on a deal with CB Ross Cockrell before they brought him in on Saturday. He went through the COVID testing and the physical, but when it came time to sign the deal on Tuesday, he wouldn't.


It sounds like he changed his mind, either about the numbers, or whether to play at all this year.
Maybe he backed out because of covid  
DavidinBMNY : 8/11/2020 8:36 pm : link
And decided he didn't want to play.
Negotiation ploy  
section125 : 8/11/2020 8:44 pm : link
by Cockrell or did another team call?
My guess...  
Milton : 8/11/2020 9:08 pm : link
The agent looked at the Giants cap room, looked at the Giants depth chart, read all the reviews in the media, and felt he had the leverage to renegotiate a verbal agreement. The Giants told him...
Homey don't play dat - ( New Window )
Don't forget  
Joey in VA : 8/11/2020 9:25 pm : link
We had Burress in house and he left and he ended up signing later. Gettleman was the guy in charge of UFAs then, it may not be dead.
'already agreed to terms...came time to sign the deal he wouldn't'  
Torrag : 8/11/2020 9:29 pm : link
This isn't bush league ball. You sign the deal as agreed to in negotiations. It's his right not to sign it. It's his life. But there is no way the team should have done anything but move on from that.

Next.
bummer he would have been a nice depth addition  
Eric on Li : 8/11/2020 9:44 pm : link
strange power move for a 29 year old journeyman, but to each his own. I assume they will find someone else similar. Who knows maybe even circle back with Logan Ryan.
Eh, no big deal  
LBH15 : 8/11/2020 10:19 pm : link
we’ll get a better draft position now anyway.
RE: bummer he would have been a nice depth addition  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2020 10:31 pm : link
In comment 14948115 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
strange power move for a 29 year old journeyman, but to each his own. I assume they will find someone else similar. Who knows maybe even circle back with Logan Ryan.


Depth my ass. He would have started.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/11/2020 10:32 pm : link
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
1h
Back to the drawing board at the cornerback position. The financials didn't work out with Ross Cockrell.
he may have started but that says more about our situation than him  
Eric on Li : 8/11/2020 10:50 pm : link
being a starter level player. He's a depth player capable of starting, which is why he is unsigned right now.
RE: Eh, no big deal  
j_rud : 8/11/2020 11:02 pm : link
In comment 14948157 LBH15 said:
Quote:
we’ll get a better draft position now anyway.


Dont get me wrong, wouldve been a solid addition given the situation/time of year, but what formula are we using here?

Predicted wins + 0 = RCAW (Ross Cockrell Adjuster Wins)???
...  
christian : 12:05 am : link
Cockrell held his own last year.

11 starts (14 games) / 2 INTs/ 8 PDs/ 55% completion / 69 rating against/ 1TD/ 450 YDs

Bradberry for reference:

15 starts/ 3 INTs/ 12 PDs/ 60% completion/ 70 rating against/ 1 TD/ 644 YDs

He’s not a long term answer, but he complimented Bradberry well last year.
...  
c_dude : 6:41 am : link
RE: ...  
Simms11 : 7:05 am : link
In comment 14948197 christian said:
Quote:
Cockrell held his own last year.

11 starts (14 games) / 2 INTs/ 8 PDs/ 55% completion / 69 rating against/ 1TD/ 450 YDs

Bradberry for reference:

15 starts/ 3 INTs/ 12 PDs/ 60% completion/ 70 rating against/ 1 TD/ 644 YDs

He’s not a long term answer, but he complimented Bradberry well last year.


Keep in mind that Bradberry was generally going up against the #1 WR on the other team however. Cockrell’s numbers are not bad, but it’s not really a real good comp.
Cockrell  
PaulN : 7:14 am : link
Is a good player, not a fringe starter, that changed in 2017.
RE: RE: bummer he would have been a nice depth addition  
LBH15 : 7:20 am : link
In comment 14948169 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14948115 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


strange power move for a 29 year old journeyman, but to each his own. I assume they will find someone else similar. Who knows maybe even circle back with Logan Ryan.



Depth my ass. He would have started.


Next time don’t put him on top of the depth chart on the site. It probably sunk the deal when Cockrell learned he was a starter. :- )
Hard to understand  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8:17 am : link
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.
The leverage a guy like Cockrell has is an all time high.  
Zeke's Alibi : 8:50 am : link
Teams thin on cornerback depth may be putting New York Guardians out there midseason if they get a positional outbreak.
This seems odd ... it would be good to know the facts.  
Spider56 : 9:04 am : link
Misinterpretation? Scumbag agent? Virus related? Failed Physical? Doesn’t like NY? None of the above?
Cockrell was getting paid more than Bradberry last year  
shyster : 9:11 am : link
Now Bradberry hits the jackpot and Cockrell would be playing next to him for relative peanuts.

Maybe he got to thinking about that.
RE: As much as I like Cockrell  
BigBlueDogFish : 9:21 am : link
In comment 14947984 GManinDC said:
Quote:
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?


You mean the first rounder that's about to be cut or the third rounder that opted out? Love and Holmes are slot players. Can't go into the year with just a 6th round D2 player at the 2nd outside spot.
Sounds like they tried to use their leverage  
JonC : 9:26 am : link
given the Giants' need and the dearth of available solutions out there at the moment.

Listen, 2020 is going to be a year of teaching and seeing what the roster has to offer. This offseason didn't address many of its biggest holes, outside of Andrew Thomas' potential. They need more talent, higher draft picks and smart use of the salary cap will mean more to the future.
We don't have to worry  
M.S. : 9:28 am : link


Our secondary should be as good as our O-line 2015-2019!

Sheez.
RE: Sounds like they tried to use their leverage  
Harvest Blend : 9:32 am : link
In comment 14948273 JonC said:
Quote:
given the Giants' need and the dearth of available solutions out there at the moment.

Listen, 2020 is going to be a year of teaching and seeing what the roster has to offer. This offseason didn't address many of its biggest holes, outside of Andrew Thomas' potential. They need more talent, higher draft picks and smart use of the salary cap will mean more to the future.


Exactly, although I doubt there will be a 2020 season of any substance.
RE: RE: As much as I like Cockrell  
GManinDC : 9:49 am : link
In comment 14948268 BigBlueDogFish said:
Quote:
In comment 14947984 GManinDC said:


Quote:


I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?



You mean the first rounder that's about to be cut or the third rounder that opted out? Love and Holmes are slot players. Can't go into the year with just a 6th round D2 player at the 2nd outside spot.


it's not like the tema is trying to compete either. Go in the season with what you got. See what you have. Why bring in FA's that's not part of the future, especially when you drafted so many CB's..
RE: Hard to understand  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:10 am : link
In comment 14948239 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.


Yeah, based on this I would bet that he still signs (if he was ever really interested in signing with the Giants in the first place).
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 11:49 am : link
In comment 14948211 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Keep in mind that Bradberry was generally going up against the #1 WR on the other team however. Cockrell’s numbers are not bad, but it’s not really a real good comp.


Not really a comp, more that in tandem they both produced good coverage and production numbers.

With a new system, a new free safety, a new no. 1 corner, and presumably either a new no.2 or slot corner, having your corners familiar with each other would be a nice benefit. It’s not a tragedy if not.
Final 53 last season  
bc4life : 12:32 pm : link
how many cbs did we keep?
RE: RE: Hard to understand  
Percy : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 14948296 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 14948239 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.



Yeah, based on this I would bet that he still signs (if he was ever really interested in signing with the Giants in the first place).

Absurd result and waste of effort.
My guess would be that it's a problem  
Sneakers O'toole : 4:20 pm : link
over something technical in the contract. Maybe it gets worked out if it's a contract language thing. Who knows though, maybe he just changed his mind
RE: Cockrell was getting paid more than Bradberry last year  
Vanzetti : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 14948261 shyster said:
Quote:
Now Bradberry hits the jackpot and Cockrell would be playing next to him for relative peanuts.

Maybe he got to thinking about that.


I think you hit it. That’s probably what It was
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions