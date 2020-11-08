Cockrell Deal Off

The Giants could not reach an agreement with veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as
@TomRock_Newsday
said. They brought him in Saturday for COVID testing and a physical and intended to sign him, but apparently they couldn’t get a contract done.
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?
many other teams are interested in Cockrell? I assume there is no "bidding war" for his services. And yet he wouldn't sign with the Giants, who have an obvious need at CB. Or maybe the Giants didn't offer that much because they aren't as desperate as everyone thinks to sign a CB.
But this is what doesn't make sense ... they talked, they brought him in for a workout, they wanted to sign him, they brought him in for testing, etc. Numbers had to be discussed prior to this point. So, what happened? Was there other language that was the problem? Just seems really odd.
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
The Giants believed they had already agreed to terms on a deal with CB Ross Cockrell before they brought him in on Saturday. He went through the COVID testing and the physical, but when it came time to sign the deal on Tuesday, he wouldn't.
Agreed. It is strange. You'd think they wouldn't have brought him in, especially in this environment, without first agreeing to the numbers. And yet what else could it be?
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
It sounds like he changed his mind, either about the numbers, or whether to play at all this year.
The agent looked at the Giants cap room, looked at the Giants depth chart, read all the reviews in the media, and felt he had the leverage to renegotiate a verbal agreement. The Giants told him... Homey don't play dat - ( New Window )
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.
The leverage a guy like Cockrell has is an all time high.
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?
You mean the first rounder that's about to be cut or the third rounder that opted out? Love and Holmes are slot players. Can't go into the year with just a 6th round D2 player at the 2nd outside spot.
given the Giants' need and the dearth of available solutions out there at the moment.
Listen, 2020 is going to be a year of teaching and seeing what the roster has to offer. This offseason didn't address many of its biggest holes, outside of Andrew Thomas' potential. They need more talent, higher draft picks and smart use of the salary cap will mean more to the future.
Exactly, although I doubt there will be a 2020 season of any substance.
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?
You mean the first rounder that's about to be cut or the third rounder that opted out? Love and Holmes are slot players. Can't go into the year with just a 6th round D2 player at the 2nd outside spot.
it's not like the tema is trying to compete either. Go in the season with what you got. See what you have. Why bring in FA's that's not part of the future, especially when you drafted so many CB's..
In comment 14948239 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.
Yeah, based on this I would bet that he still signs (if he was ever really interested in signing with the Giants in the first place).
Keep in mind that Bradberry was generally going up against the #1 WR on the other team however. Cockrell’s numbers are not bad, but it’s not really a real good comp.
Not really a comp, more that in tandem they both produced good coverage and production numbers.
With a new system, a new free safety, a new no. 1 corner, and presumably either a new no.2 or slot corner, having your corners familiar with each other would be a nice benefit. It’s not a tragedy if not.
In comment 14948239 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.
Yeah, based on this I would bet that he still signs (if he was ever really interested in signing with the Giants in the first place).
Now Bradberry hits the jackpot and Cockrell would be playing next to him for relative peanuts.
Maybe he got to thinking about that.
I think you hit it. That’s probably what It was
This was a good move that made a lot of sense.
I’m kind of hoping we see a tweet in an hour that he corrects himself and was wrong, Cockrell was a solid player who seemed available at a decent price. Would have helped this defense.
@TomRock_Newsday
said. They brought him in Saturday for COVID testing and a physical and intended to sign him, but apparently they couldn’t get a contract done.
Cap room will be a very precious commodity next offseason when the cap may decrease all the way down to $175 million. Every dollar the Giants save this year will be rolled over into next years cap.
With that said I expect the Giants to add another CB very soon. I’m hoping for Dre Kirkpatrick on a 1 year deal.
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
Quote:
many other teams are interested in Cockrell? I assume there is no "bidding war" for his services. And yet he wouldn't sign with the Giants, who have an obvious need at CB. Or maybe the Giants didn't offer that much because they aren't as desperate as everyone thinks to sign a CB.
Agreed. It is strange. You'd think they wouldn't have brought him in, especially in this environment, without first agreeing to the numbers. And yet what else could it be?
@RVacchianoSNY
·
1m
Replying to
@RVacchianoSNY
It sounds like he changed his mind, either about the numbers, or whether to play at all this year.
Homey don't play dat - ( New Window )
Next.
Depth my ass. He would have started.
@JordanRaanan
·
1h
Back to the drawing board at the cornerback position. The financials didn't work out with Ross Cockrell.
Dont get me wrong, wouldve been a solid addition given the situation/time of year, but what formula are we using here?
Predicted wins + 0 = RCAW (Ross Cockrell Adjuster Wins)???
11 starts (14 games) / 2 INTs/ 8 PDs/ 55% completion / 69 rating against/ 1TD/ 450 YDs
Bradberry for reference:
15 starts/ 3 INTs/ 12 PDs/ 60% completion/ 70 rating against/ 1 TD/ 644 YDs
He’s not a long term answer, but he complimented Bradberry well last year.
Keep in mind that Bradberry was generally going up against the #1 WR on the other team however. Cockrell’s numbers are not bad, but it’s not really a real good comp.
Quote:
strange power move for a 29 year old journeyman, but to each his own. I assume they will find someone else similar. Who knows maybe even circle back with Logan Ryan.
Depth my ass. He would have started.
Next time don’t put him on top of the depth chart on the site. It probably sunk the deal when Cockrell learned he was a starter. :- )
Maybe he got to thinking about that.
You mean the first rounder that's about to be cut or the third rounder that opted out? Love and Holmes are slot players. Can't go into the year with just a 6th round D2 player at the 2nd outside spot.
Our secondary should be as good as our O-line 2015-2019!
Sheez.
Exactly, although I doubt there will be a 2020 season of any substance.
Quote:
I don't see the reason to sign him. This is a complete rebuild starting from bare metal. You put so many resources (draft an FA) in the secondary, lets see how they play. Why expend money or resources on another FA who is going to be gone in a year?
it's not like the tema is trying to compete either. Go in the season with what you got. See what you have. Why bring in FA's that's not part of the future, especially when you drafted so many CB's..
Yeah, based on this I would bet that he still signs (if he was ever really interested in signing with the Giants in the first place).
Not really a comp, more that in tandem they both produced good coverage and production numbers.
With a new system, a new free safety, a new no. 1 corner, and presumably either a new no.2 or slot corner, having your corners familiar with each other would be a nice benefit. It’s not a tragedy if not.
Quote:
How a guy without a job would change his financial demands after he goes in the building. A really bad faith move for the player and the agent. These guys have such short careers. Losing a year of earnings Is significant. Especially for a mid-tier player.
Absurd result and waste of effort.
Maybe he got to thinking about that.
I think you hit it. That’s probably what It was