Hypothetical question: Trevor Lawrence MOOPS : 8/12/2020 2:19 pm

2020 is obviously going to be a season like none before. The Giants are in an extra deep hole because of the new coaching staff, new systems, youthful roster, no preseason games, etc.

Just suppose for a minute we crap the bed bad enough to win the Trevor Lawrence lottery, but Daniel Jones has shown well enough during the year that he undoubtedly has a bright future.

Do you or don't you Trevor? He'd bring a gold mine in trade but is he worth drafting as our future QB and giving up on Daniel?

Strictly hypothetical. Don't stone the messenger.



