Joe Judge Year One Wins as Head Coach M.S. : 8/13/2020 8:30 am

It's fair to cut our new Head Coach (and his brand-spanking new coaching staff) a little slack this season, especially with all the uncertainty created by the pandemic.



But even under the best of circumstances, how many wins can we reasonably expect in Joe Judge's first season?



How about 3 and 6 wins given the first year Head Coach performances of Bill Parcells (1983): 3-12-1 and Bill Belichick (1991): 6-10?