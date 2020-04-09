Can Joe Judge’s style work in today’s NFL?

I’m thrilled with everything I’ve seen from Joe Judge thus far, he looks and sounds the part so far. He still has a ton to prove, and it needs to result in wins. However, this style can easily turn toxic in the locker room if the team does not win.
Belichick has the pelts on the wall, so he can do whatever he wants. Joe Judge does not, but here are the reasons I think it can work:
1. This is a very young team, unlike 2017 there are not a lot of veterans on this roster.
2. The Giants are 12-36 in the last three seasons, they need a kick in the ass. This isn’t Matt Patricia taking over a veteran 9-7 Lions team where the tough act is much harder to sell to the players.
3. Joe Judge seems authentic, I don’t get the sense he’s trying to be anything he isn’t.
Regardless, it is a fair concern. After McAdoo & Shurmur, Judge’s intensity is needed. He will need to find a balance, a lot of people seem to be skeptical based on what I’ve read online from other fanbases, but this team needs it imo.
The "myth" of Tom Coughlin is basically borne out of regurgitated shit from morons on this site, you included.
Coughlin was a well organized coach.He was a leader. He was not a strict disciplinarian. There is a difference. He wanted punctuality, attention to detail and learning the playbook. He wouldn't just cut a guy for a transgression, or Plax would never have seen the light of day.
Tell us the "real" Tom Coughlin since you have the pulse on things here, Randal.
Where have I heard this before - ( New Window )
Why is this anti-semite still on TV?
Quote:
Quote:
@geoffschwartz
Trying to act like Bill Belichick on steroids hasn't worked for other coaches. Good luck here
In response to Judge's remarks about them not needing names on the practice jerseys...
Haha, Schwartz just can't help himself.
Don't know what that means anyway. Is he suggesting now former Pats coach has been all that great, or that this style of coaching won't work? Because he's just throwing shit at the wall with that comment, IMO.
All this for running laps? Christ...
I'm with you, how does not having a name on a practice jersey equate to being BB on steroids?
Such an idiotic take especially since it ignores the message Judge has said first and foremost:
"Everyone is coming in with a blank slate and competing for a job."
The message he is sending with the no names on the jersey is one that you have to earn that. As far as running laps, he's making Players/Asst Coaches do it if they make a mistake that could cost in a game. I don't see how that is Authoritarian, it's a basic lesson in learning not to make mistakes.
Bill Walsh was the intellectual football professor. Bill Parcells was a wisecracking button-pusher. Mike Shanahan was a control freak. Tom Coughlin was a drill instructor. It worked in their cases because they won. There were plenty of coaches with styles like theirs who didn't win and are now forgotten.
Judge is a blank slate today. I don't know what will happen, and neither does anyone else. I'm hopeful and optimistic, but we'll see what happens.
At the very least we can all take solace in the fact that Judge is kicking the shit out of this franchise. Even if it doesn't work, at least we have that. It's been long overdue.
Quote:
@geoffschwartz
Trying to act like Bill Belichick on steroids hasn't worked for other coaches. Good luck here
In response to Judge's remarks about them not needing names on the practice jerseys...
Time will tell if Judge's style works. But as an aside, fuck Geoff Schwartz.
He sure talks a lot for a guy who spent most of his Giants career getting paid to ride the exercise bike
The bottom line, if Jones continues to improve, Judge is going to look very good.
I actually don't think that's it. With NFL players especially I don't think their families are coddling them at all - most of them bustes their asses to get there. This is simply sports culture now - its what happens when 1 contract makes you insanely rich at 21 years old, and even more so for contract #2 at 25 years old. At that point many players lose their fire/desire, and just don't want to be told what to do.
In a way I get it, its natural, and happens in other professions too. Judge has to figure out a way to navigate that (as do all coaches).
Like I said, throwing shit, haha.
He's half his age and looks bulkier I guess, maybe that's it?
Anyway...
I've seen enough of the "players coaches" - it's time for some accountability. If it's too tough for certain players (not that I've heard any of them suggest it), they can get lost.
The Giants are the worst team in the NFL over the course of the last 3 seasons. Clearly prior coaching methodologies weren't working. A new approach was needed and I like what I've heard so far.
This and agree with UConn’s posts
The FAs we brought in are all tapped as being hard working no nonsense types who don't seek glory or fame. I think you see the same thing with our draft picks, they all seem to be workers and that above all is what you need. Talent is a given, but the disparity between the majority of NFL players is negligible and the ones who excel are the ones who work more and put more effort into their craft, not their brand, not their commercials, not anything but the game itself. It's not common these days, but Judge seems to have a hand in the player acquisition phase and it seems that anyone who goes against that grain won't be brought in, or simply won't be around long.
As FMiC said, all types of coaches have been successful, but I would wager that every single one was organized and detailed and forced that onto their players as well. If Judge uses the hard boiled approach but unlike say Matt Patricia, doesn't belittle his players, I think he'll be just the tonic we need to stop the suck. That should be the team motto, STS, Stop the Suck.
Quote:
and holds them accountable ... I think a good portion of today’s 20 somethings are a bunch of whiny cry babies who’ve been coddled all their lives by over protective mommies and daddies ... fortunately though, I also believe JJ can find 53 who weren’t or can grow up and be men.
I actually don't think that's it. With NFL players especially I don't think their families are coddling them at all - most of them bustes their asses to get there. This is simply sports culture now - its what happens when 1 contract makes you insanely rich at 21 years old, and even more so for contract #2 at 25 years old. At that point many players lose their fire/desire, and just don't want to be told what to do.
In a way I get it, its natural, and happens in other professions too. Judge has to figure out a way to navigate that (as do all coaches).
Actually, I think football players are exceptions to the coddled youth comment and I think the team will respond in a positive way ... My comment on whiners was aimed at those critical to JJs approach.
This idea though that you have to coddle every player is BS, certain players yes they do not handle criticism, but most players can handle tough coaching..
He is a guy that will push discipline and accountability but he is not going to treat his players as soldiers. I really loved everything he said about teaching and helping players grow.
I think or atleast hope he finds the right balance of "tough guy" and teacher, he's certainly talked the talk.
I dont think this is anything new, it just is now more out there by the media..
You think Parcells treated LT the same way he did other players? certain players you can get in their face and yell at them all day and other players you can not do that, some players need to be coddled...
It is up to Judge to figure who he can do what with who...
By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.
Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.
Mike tomlin?
What about not having a comment when he was first hired about Roethlisberger being the starting QB?
I like Judge a lot - he just seems a bit Denzel Washington from Remember the Titans to work in the NFL ... AND I love that movie and his character in the film!
By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.
Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.
I’ve shared this before here, a little quasi-asshattery. A college buddy of mine has worked the sidelines of some Pats home games as an official over the past couple seasons.
He’s a huge Pats fan, and when the Giants hired Joe Judge he called and said the Giants made a great hire.
He said the players all loved Judge, he was very active and engaged on the sideline, super intense but in a good way.
I think the concept of a tough coach is often misinterpreted - just bc a coach is intense and demanding doesn’t mean he has to be a tyrant and the players will hate him.
I agree with those who say most players want to be held to a high standard and pushed to succeed by their coach
What about not having a comment when he was first hired about Roethlisberger being the starting QB?
I like Judge a lot - he just seems a bit Denzel Washington from Remember the Titans to work in the NFL ... AND I love that movie and his character in the film!
Do you think those players would have really cared? Antonio Brown and Harrison had to work their way to being the players they became...
Nkt saying Daniel Jones name is such a non story..
That's not to say Joe Judge cannot work though. He seems more than capable of adjusting his style if something isn't working. But the old school approach is dead in professional sports in my opinion.
as for the laps and such, i don't mind it. apparently it happened 3 times and coaches also ran the laps per a stapleton tweet. so they're all in it together. this team has been shit for years. i feel like judge has to come in and be extra tough with these guys. the culture here has got to change and i don't know how else they can do that and let them know that the status quo is unacceptable.
Like I said - I LOVE it. Listening to Judge pumps me up. He's a well organized, football machine that would inspire ME to get out there, work hard, and commit myself to the program.
Of course - I'm not a multi-million dollar a year football player millennial that "made" it to the NFL.
I do find it telling (in a good way) that apparently coaches were also running the laps with the players. Reinforces the "we're all in this together" mentality. But who knows what Judge is really like at this point? 99% of how he's handling this team is going on behind closed doors, and no one's really talked about it yet. To come to any conclusions at this point about his "style" is speculation. Fun speculation, but speculation nonetheless.
Bill Walsh was the intellectual football professor. Bill Parcells was a wisecracking button-pusher. Mike Shanahan was a control freak. Tom Coughlin was a drill instructor. It worked in their cases because they won. There were plenty of coaches with styles like theirs who didn't win and are now forgotten.
Judge is a blank slate today. I don't know what will happen, and neither does anyone else. I'm hopeful and optimistic, but we'll see what happens.
Vrabel.
By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.
Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.
The beats are just pissed that they actually have to learn who the players are without names on jerseys.
I just looked at images of Titans camp - no jersey names on the back.
Maybe it really is a non-story.
Players want structure as long as they know it comes from a man that cares about their well being. That was TC's fault for many years. He has a big heart but he failed to express that to his team. I think Joe is ahead of the curve in that regard. Yes, he's alpha focused and borderline OCD but as long as the team senses his regard for them they will run through a wall.
The 2 coaches in my lifetime (and I would guess most here) are Parcells and Coughlin. They weren't exact parallels to each other but looking back in retrospect, it seemed that those two really embodied the Giants tradition.
I hope Judge brings some of that back. I know we live in a different world than late 80s and even 9 years ago but it would be nice to bring back some Giants Pride (I know I am stealing one of their slogans).
I am having a hard time articulating it. It seems like when you watch players like Diehl, O'Hara, Toomer, etc...they truly are proud to have played for this team.
Nothing has changed in that respect.
Finding the balance when to lean on each and at what ratio is the hard part.
There's absolutely nothing in Judge's background nor in what little he's done as coach to indicate he can't be a very good coach.
It is lazy journalism. Try and find footage of BB riding players really hard in practice or trying to strip the balls during drills compared to other coaches.
No doubt Judge has been influenced by BB. To make it seem like he's a clone is absurd.
The 2 coaches in my lifetime (and I would guess most here) are Parcells and Coughlin. They weren't exact parallels to each other but looking back in retrospect, it seemed that those two really embodied the Giants tradition.
I hope Judge brings some of that back. I know we live in a different world than late 80s and even 9 years ago but it would be nice to bring back some Giants Pride (I know I am stealing one of their slogans).
I am having a hard time articulating it. It seems like when you watch players like Diehl, O'Hara, Toomer, etc...they truly are proud to have played for this team.
This is a great point. The Giants as a whole are a great brand, and it always seem that former players from years past speak with great admiration for this franchise. That franchise way was lost somewhere in the mid 2010s when all the losing started and quickly spiraled to a bottom of the barrel NFL franchise. This franchise was always defined by great coaches, top clutch qbs, hard nosed defensive players, and a team identity.
Winning a title in the NFL is hard, but being in regular contention should be expected of this organization and should not be a stretch. Perhaps the Jones Judge combo will return the Giants to relevance and perennial contention? Time will tell.
Quote:
When she started her BS on this subject about how Judge is not being his own man. It's at the beginning of their show and well worth a listen
It is lazy journalism. Try and find footage of BB riding players really hard in practice or trying to strip the balls during drills compared to other coaches.
No doubt Judge has been influenced by BB. To make it seem like he's a clone is absurd.
I thought the same about the whole "not mentioning players by name" brouhaha a few months ago. I took it as a sign of respect from Judge to the players, e.g., "I'm not going to blab about you to the media before we actually meet up a few times, I talk to you face to face, and we all understand where each of us is coming from." (And he has no problem talking about specific players now.) But since the media couldn't get their usual bland soundbites to fill up their bland articles, they present it as Judge being on some Belichickian power trip.
Rules for the sake of rules, or rules with an attitude of, “ I don’t need to explain why,“ usually fail.
I m confident Judge understands this
I think he understands what winning looks like, and developing the talent on the roster is the way to get there. I believe that's why he put the coaching staff together the way he did (saying repeatedly, he wanted "teachers"). Don't see any reason he won't be successful.