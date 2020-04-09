for display only
Can Joe Judge’s style work in today’s NFL?

Sean : 8:31 am
I’m thrilled with everything I’ve seen from Joe Judge thus far, he looks and sounds the part so far. He still has a ton to prove, and it needs to result in wins. However, this style can easily turn toxic in the locker room if the team does not win.

Belichick has the pelts on the wall, so he can do whatever he wants. Joe Judge does not, but here are the reasons I think it can work:

1. This is a very young team, unlike 2017 there are not a lot of veterans on this roster.

2. The Giants are 12-36 in the last three seasons, they need a kick in the ass. This isn’t Matt Patricia taking over a veteran 9-7 Lions team where the tough act is much harder to sell to the players.

3. Joe Judge seems authentic, I don’t get the sense he’s trying to be anything he isn’t.

Regardless, it is a fair concern. After McAdoo & Shurmur, Judge’s intensity is needed. He will need to find a balance, a lot of people seem to be skeptical based on what I’ve read online from other fanbases, but this team needs it imo.
RE: So far Joe Judge is nothing like Tom Coughlin  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14951734 arniefez said:
Quote:
and the myth of Tom Coughlin propagated here is nothing like the real Tom Coughlin.


The "myth" of Tom Coughlin is basically borne out of regurgitated shit from morons on this site, you included.

Coughlin was a well organized coach.He was a leader. He was not a strict disciplinarian. There is a difference. He wanted punctuality, attention to detail and learning the playbook. He wouldn't just cut a guy for a transgression, or Plax would never have seen the light of day.

Tell us the "real" Tom Coughlin since you have the pulse on things here, Randal.
RE: may have been linked already, apologies if so  
Toth029 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 14951790 djm said:
Quote:
Shannon Sharpe doesn't seem to think it will work.
Where have I heard this before - ( New Window )


Why is this anti-semite still on TV?
RE: RE: Geoff Schwartz tweet from yesterday  
montanagiant : 10:41 am : link
In comment 14951777 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14951767 90.Cal said:


Quote:




Quote:


@geoffschwartz
Trying to act like Bill Belichick on steroids hasn't worked for other coaches. Good luck here



In response to Judge's remarks about them not needing names on the practice jerseys...



Haha, Schwartz just can't help himself.

Don't know what that means anyway. Is he suggesting now former Pats coach has been all that great, or that this style of coaching won't work? Because he's just throwing shit at the wall with that comment, IMO.

All this for running laps? Christ...

I'm with you, how does not having a name on a practice jersey equate to being BB on steroids?

Such an idiotic take especially since it ignores the message Judge has said first and foremost:
"Everyone is coming in with a blank slate and competing for a job."

The message he is sending with the no names on the jersey is one that you have to earn that. As far as running laps, he's making Players/Asst Coaches do it if they make a mistake that could cost in a game. I don't see how that is Authoritarian, it's a basic lesson in learning not to make mistakes.
To the youth of today, a control freak is anyone who sets expectations  
Spider56 : 10:42 am : link
and holds them accountable ... I think a good portion of today’s 20 somethings are a bunch of whiny cry babies who’ve been coddled all their lives by over protective mommies and daddies ... fortunately though, I also believe JJ can find 53 who weren’t or can grow up and be men.
RE: Exactly  
djm : 10:43 am : link
In comment 14951805 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
There's no single blueprint that always works. Coaches like Lombardi and Landry were famously tough on players and they won a lot, but John Madden was as relaxed as they were intense and he won plenty of games and a championship too.

Bill Walsh was the intellectual football professor. Bill Parcells was a wisecracking button-pusher. Mike Shanahan was a control freak. Tom Coughlin was a drill instructor. It worked in their cases because they won. There were plenty of coaches with styles like theirs who didn't win and are now forgotten.

Judge is a blank slate today. I don't know what will happen, and neither does anyone else. I'm hopeful and optimistic, but we'll see what happens.


At the very least we can all take solace in the fact that Judge is kicking the shit out of this franchise. Even if it doesn't work, at least we have that. It's been long overdue.
RE: Geoff Schwartz tweet from yesterday  
mfsd : 10:46 am : link
In comment 14951767 90.Cal said:
Quote:


Quote:


@geoffschwartz
Trying to act like Bill Belichick on steroids hasn't worked for other coaches. Good luck here



In response to Judge's remarks about them not needing names on the practice jerseys...


Time will tell if Judge's style works. But as an aside, fuck Geoff Schwartz.

He sure talks a lot for a guy who spent most of his Giants career getting paid to ride the exercise bike
Of course it could work, I never  
barens : 10:46 am : link
really understood how a locker room turns toxic because of discipline.

The bottom line, if Jones continues to improve, Judge is going to look very good.
What is..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:47 am : link
BB on steroids anyway??

RE: To the youth of today, a control freak is anyone who sets expectations  
UConn4523 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 14951840 Spider56 said:
Quote:
and holds them accountable ... I think a good portion of today’s 20 somethings are a bunch of whiny cry babies who’ve been coddled all their lives by over protective mommies and daddies ... fortunately though, I also believe JJ can find 53 who weren’t or can grow up and be men.


I actually don't think that's it. With NFL players especially I don't think their families are coddling them at all - most of them bustes their asses to get there. This is simply sports culture now - its what happens when 1 contract makes you insanely rich at 21 years old, and even more so for contract #2 at 25 years old. At that point many players lose their fire/desire, and just don't want to be told what to do.

In a way I get it, its natural, and happens in other professions too. Judge has to figure out a way to navigate that (as do all coaches).
RE: What is..  
UConn4523 : 10:49 am : link
In comment 14951847 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
BB on steroids anyway??


Like I said, throwing shit, haha.

He's half his age and looks bulkier I guess, maybe that's it?
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 14951784 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Greg Gionatti seems super bent out of shape over the way Judge runs his ship. Not really sure why - guy should probably stick to being a Vikings fan.

Anyway...

I've seen enough of the "players coaches" - it's time for some accountability. If it's too tough for certain players (not that I've heard any of them suggest it), they can get lost.

The Giants are the worst team in the NFL over the course of the last 3 seasons. Clearly prior coaching methodologies weren't working. A new approach was needed and I like what I've heard so far.


This and agree with UConn’s posts
I think it can  
Joey in VA : 10:55 am : link
One of the things Judge said early on was that he wanted guys who took to "hard coaching" or were used to it. In all honesty, the best leaders are the ones who make you groan and hate some of the minutiae but as you go through those phases you see the results of their system. It doesn't make those little things more fun, but it makes you understand what it takes and then it's on you to decide, are you willing to put in the work to be great? Not many are, to some of these guys it's a job and a way to be famous and push their "brand". I don't sense that we have many if any of those here now.

The FAs we brought in are all tapped as being hard working no nonsense types who don't seek glory or fame. I think you see the same thing with our draft picks, they all seem to be workers and that above all is what you need. Talent is a given, but the disparity between the majority of NFL players is negligible and the ones who excel are the ones who work more and put more effort into their craft, not their brand, not their commercials, not anything but the game itself. It's not common these days, but Judge seems to have a hand in the player acquisition phase and it seems that anyone who goes against that grain won't be brought in, or simply won't be around long.

As FMiC said, all types of coaches have been successful, but I would wager that every single one was organized and detailed and forced that onto their players as well. If Judge uses the hard boiled approach but unlike say Matt Patricia, doesn't belittle his players, I think he'll be just the tonic we need to stop the suck. That should be the team motto, STS, Stop the Suck.
Any coach's  
Ron Johnson : 11:03 am : link
style is probably a combination of the coaches he's learned from. If you're going to take things from another coach, Belichek is a good one to steal from ….. being that he's the GOAT and all.
RE: RE: To the youth of today, a control freak is anyone who sets expectations  
Spider56 : 11:12 am : link
In comment 14951848 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14951840 Spider56 said:


Quote:


and holds them accountable ... I think a good portion of today’s 20 somethings are a bunch of whiny cry babies who’ve been coddled all their lives by over protective mommies and daddies ... fortunately though, I also believe JJ can find 53 who weren’t or can grow up and be men.



I actually don't think that's it. With NFL players especially I don't think their families are coddling them at all - most of them bustes their asses to get there. This is simply sports culture now - its what happens when 1 contract makes you insanely rich at 21 years old, and even more so for contract #2 at 25 years old. At that point many players lose their fire/desire, and just don't want to be told what to do.
In a way I get it, its natural, and happens in other professions too. Judge has to figure out a way to navigate that (as do all coaches).



Actually, I think football players are exceptions to the coddled youth comment and I think the team will respond in a positive way ... My comment on whiners was aimed at those critical to JJs approach.
In the end it is about winning  
nygiants16 : 11:16 am : link
If the Giants win it will work, if they lose it wont..

This idea though that you have to coddle every player is BS, certain players yes they do not handle criticism, but most players can handle tough coaching..
Old school approach  
Sec 103 : 11:25 am : link
with kids that wore safety pins and pussy hats as protest to an election.... Yeah ol' school gonna work.....
Noted this on another thread that I read today in a Boston paper  
Blue21 : 11:30 am : link
that Patriot players were made to run laps for mistakes yesterday. Apparently Joe bringing a little BB with him.
I trust him  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:43 am : link
because of what he's always said about teaching. A lot of coaches who are similar in attitude to Judge force players to "do it his way or else". But Judge has continually said one of the most important things he learned from getting his PhD in education was that different people learn in different ways.

He is a guy that will push discipline and accountability but he is not going to treat his players as soldiers. I really loved everything he said about teaching and helping players grow.

I think or atleast hope he finds the right balance of "tough guy" and teacher, he's certainly talked the talk.
Sad Commentary  
GiantEgo : 11:53 am : link
Insisting highly paid players be prepared physically and do their jobs correctly is apparently controversial. If this is truly the mental state of modern athletes why should any of us watch?
RE: Sad Commentary  
nygiants16 : 11:57 am : link
In comment 14951902 GiantEgo said:
Quote:
Insisting highly paid players be prepared physically and do their jobs correctly is apparently controversial. If this is truly the mental state of modern athletes why should any of us watch?


I dont think this is anything new, it just is now more out there by the media..

You think Parcells treated LT the same way he did other players? certain players you can get in their face and yell at them all day and other players you can not do that, some players need to be coddled...

It is up to Judge to figure who he can do what with who...
Such a tyrant that he scheduled practice for tonight  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:58 am : link
so that the players would get proper rest and allow them to sleep in this morning as a bit of a break.

By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.

Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.

I really want Judge's style  
Dnew15 : 12:02 pm : link
to be effective - because I like it. But I'm having a hard time thinking of a successful NFL coach RIGHT NOW that has a similar demeanor.
RE: I really want Judge's style  
nygiants16 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 14951911 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to be effective - because I like it. But I'm having a hard time thinking of a successful NFL coach RIGHT NOW that has a similar demeanor.


Mike tomlin?
I hope you're right on that one...  
Dnew15 : 12:17 pm : link
BUT - do you think Tomlin would have survived not putting L. Bell, A. Brown, J. Harrison's names on the back of the jersey thing?

What about not having a comment when he was first hired about Roethlisberger being the starting QB?

I like Judge a lot - he just seems a bit Denzel Washington from Remember the Titans to work in the NFL ... AND I love that movie and his character in the film!
RE: Such a tyrant that he scheduled practice for tonight  
mfsd : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 14951906 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
so that the players would get proper rest and allow them to sleep in this morning as a bit of a break.

By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.

Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.


I’ve shared this before here, a little quasi-asshattery. A college buddy of mine has worked the sidelines of some Pats home games as an official over the past couple seasons.

He’s a huge Pats fan, and when the Giants hired Joe Judge he called and said the Giants made a great hire.

He said the players all loved Judge, he was very active and engaged on the sideline, super intense but in a good way.

I think the concept of a tough coach is often misinterpreted - just bc a coach is intense and demanding doesn’t mean he has to be a tyrant and the players will hate him.

I agree with those who say most players want to be held to a high standard and pushed to succeed by their coach
RE: I hope you're right on that one...  
nygiants16 : 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14951925 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
BUT - do you think Tomlin would have survived not putting L. Bell, A. Brown, J. Harrison's names on the back of the jersey thing?

What about not having a comment when he was first hired about Roethlisberger being the starting QB?

I like Judge a lot - he just seems a bit Denzel Washington from Remember the Titans to work in the NFL ... AND I love that movie and his character in the film!


Do you think those players would have really cared? Antonio Brown and Harrison had to work their way to being the players they became...

Nkt saying Daniel Jones name is such a non story..
Gun to my head I'd say no, it doesn't work  
moespree : 12:36 pm : link
I've seen enough the past decade or so of these pro athletes to know the minute something goes wrong they'll go running to some reporter with "unnamed" quotes.

That's not to say Joe Judge cannot work though. He seems more than capable of adjusting his style if something isn't working. But the old school approach is dead in professional sports in my opinion.
couple thoughts  
GiantsFan84 : 12:37 pm : link
the no name thing seems gimmicky w no real value. the players know who is lining up against them. plus their opponents on gameday will have their names on the jerseys. that whole thing just sounds dumb like when judge refused to use players names in the beginning

as for the laps and such, i don't mind it. apparently it happened 3 times and coaches also ran the laps per a stapleton tweet. so they're all in it together. this team has been shit for years. i feel like judge has to come in and be extra tough with these guys. the culture here has got to change and i don't know how else they can do that and let them know that the status quo is unacceptable.
Not saying DJ's name is as much  
Dnew15 : 12:39 pm : link
of a non-story as not putting names on the back of the jerseys...and yet here we are...

Like I said - I LOVE it. Listening to Judge pumps me up. He's a well organized, football machine that would inspire ME to get out there, work hard, and commit myself to the program.

Of course - I'm not a multi-million dollar a year football player millennial that "made" it to the NFL.
Every coach has his own quirks  
DieHard : 12:44 pm : link
Who can forget Coughlin's "green zone"? As long as Judge institutes a system that maximizes the players' abilities, that's all that matters.

I do find it telling (in a good way) that apparently coaches were also running the laps with the players. Reinforces the "we're all in this together" mentality. But who knows what Judge is really like at this point? 99% of how he's handling this team is going on behind closed doors, and no one's really talked about it yet. To come to any conclusions at this point about his "style" is speculation. Fun speculation, but speculation nonetheless.
RE: Exactly  
HomerJones45 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14951805 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
There's no single blueprint that always works. Coaches like Lombardi and Landry were famously tough on players and they won a lot, but John Madden was as relaxed as they were intense and he won plenty of games and a championship too.

Bill Walsh was the intellectual football professor. Bill Parcells was a wisecracking button-pusher. Mike Shanahan was a control freak. Tom Coughlin was a drill instructor. It worked in their cases because they won. There were plenty of coaches with styles like theirs who didn't win and are now forgotten.

Judge is a blank slate today. I don't know what will happen, and neither does anyone else. I'm hopeful and optimistic, but we'll see what happens.
Yep. Pretty much the case.
RE: I really want Judge's style  
Toth029 : 12:49 pm : link
In comment 14951911 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to be effective - because I like it. But I'm having a hard time thinking of a successful NFL coach RIGHT NOW that has a similar demeanor.

Vrabel.
RE: Such a tyrant that he scheduled practice for tonight  
LBH15 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 14951906 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
so that the players would get proper rest and allow them to sleep in this morning as a bit of a break.

By all accounts, the guys on the Patriots loved the guy.

Funny how there has been one practice where the beat writers have been allowed and suddenly there is "controversy" over a couple of guys and their coaches taking a lap. Seems more like team building than being a hard ass, but whatever.


The beats are just pissed that they actually have to learn who the players are without names on jerseys.
Vrabel  
Dnew15 : 1:01 pm : link
maybe he's the right comp.

I just looked at images of Titans camp - no jersey names on the back.

Maybe it really is a non-story.
I just can't see loving a guys 'style' until he's had some experience  
Dinger : 2:13 pm : link
I mean I guess you can like how he's a disciplinarian or methodical or detail oriented, but with each successive coach, my tolerance for stories about what a great coach we have is gone. I loved TC, but he just couldn't get it done consistently. Then I loved the 'youth and fresh approach' Ben Mac brought and that lasted one season. Then Mr Shurmur was the adult in the room and really from the get go he seemed over his head. Judge has been hyped so much on here you'd think he was the HC of the Patriots. Lets keep in mind the lack of success that little Bills coordinators have had. I don't mean to be a Debbie Downer, but lets wait until he has a few games under his belt to praise or punish him.
Seems a superluous question seeing as his style is 'lil Bills style  
Torrag : 2:21 pm : link
...and we've all seen his success in recent years.

Players want structure as long as they know it comes from a man that cares about their well being. That was TC's fault for many years. He has a big heart but he failed to express that to his team. I think Joe is ahead of the curve in that regard. Yes, he's alpha focused and borderline OCD but as long as the team senses his regard for them they will run through a wall.
not sure if this fits here  
Drewcon40 : 2:45 pm : link
...or if many would agree with me but the one thing I love about the Giants is that there seems to be a sincere sense of pride for playing for the Giants. That seemed to be missing the last few years. I know there are fluff pieces on MSG or Giants.com but former players seem to hold the organization in such reverence.

The 2 coaches in my lifetime (and I would guess most here) are Parcells and Coughlin. They weren't exact parallels to each other but looking back in retrospect, it seemed that those two really embodied the Giants tradition.

I hope Judge brings some of that back. I know we live in a different world than late 80s and even 9 years ago but it would be nice to bring back some Giants Pride (I know I am stealing one of their slogans).

I am having a hard time articulating it. It seems like when you watch players like Diehl, O'Hara, Toomer, etc...they truly are proud to have played for this team.
I think you  
NYBEN1963 : 3:20 pm : link
Nailed it...with a young team it can work but at some point as the core players get older he will need to relax it a bit.
Judge  
stretch234 : 4:00 pm : link
Start winning some games and the players will love you. Start losing games and they will get tired of the messenger.

Nothing has changed in that respect.
...  
christian : 4:09 pm : link
The requirements to succeed as a football coach are no different than any other management: success and respect.

Finding the balance when to lean on each and at what ratio is the hard part.

There's absolutely nothing in Judge's background nor in what little he's done as coach to indicate he can't be a very good coach.
Moose on WFAN went off on Maggie  
montanagiant : 4:35 pm : link
When she started her BS on this subject about how Judge is not being his own man. It's at the beginning of their show and well worth a listen
RE: Moose on WFAN went off on Maggie  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:37 pm : link
In comment 14952181 montanagiant said:
Quote:
When she started her BS on this subject about how Judge is not being his own man. It's at the beginning of their show and well worth a listen


It is lazy journalism. Try and find footage of BB riding players really hard in practice or trying to strip the balls during drills compared to other coaches.

No doubt Judge has been influenced by BB. To make it seem like he's a clone is absurd.
Question about 04  
Blue Dream : 4:46 pm : link
Wasn't that tuned in then. Did the complaining about Coughlin's methods start right away or did everyone buy on at first like they seem to be doing now?
Message to the media ...  
Spider56 : 5:09 pm : link
Your real job is to report news and provide factual information. Most (intelligent) people don’t give a flying hoot about your opinion or what you think.
RE: not sure if this fits here  
lax counsel : 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14952079 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
...or if many would agree with me but the one thing I love about the Giants is that there seems to be a sincere sense of pride for playing for the Giants. That seemed to be missing the last few years. I know there are fluff pieces on MSG or Giants.com but former players seem to hold the organization in such reverence.

The 2 coaches in my lifetime (and I would guess most here) are Parcells and Coughlin. They weren't exact parallels to each other but looking back in retrospect, it seemed that those two really embodied the Giants tradition.

I hope Judge brings some of that back. I know we live in a different world than late 80s and even 9 years ago but it would be nice to bring back some Giants Pride (I know I am stealing one of their slogans).

I am having a hard time articulating it. It seems like when you watch players like Diehl, O'Hara, Toomer, etc...they truly are proud to have played for this team.


This is a great point. The Giants as a whole are a great brand, and it always seem that former players from years past speak with great admiration for this franchise. That franchise way was lost somewhere in the mid 2010s when all the losing started and quickly spiraled to a bottom of the barrel NFL franchise. This franchise was always defined by great coaches, top clutch qbs, hard nosed defensive players, and a team identity.

Winning a title in the NFL is hard, but being in regular contention should be expected of this organization and should not be a stretch. Perhaps the Jones Judge combo will return the Giants to relevance and perennial contention? Time will tell.
RE: RE: Moose on WFAN went off on Maggie  
DieHard : 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14952185 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14952181 montanagiant said:


Quote:


When she started her BS on this subject about how Judge is not being his own man. It's at the beginning of their show and well worth a listen


It is lazy journalism. Try and find footage of BB riding players really hard in practice or trying to strip the balls during drills compared to other coaches.

No doubt Judge has been influenced by BB. To make it seem like he's a clone is absurd.


I thought the same about the whole "not mentioning players by name" brouhaha a few months ago. I took it as a sign of respect from Judge to the players, e.g., "I'm not going to blab about you to the media before we actually meet up a few times, I talk to you face to face, and we all understand where each of us is coming from." (And he has no problem talking about specific players now.) But since the media couldn't get their usual bland soundbites to fill up their bland articles, they present it as Judge being on some Belichickian power trip.
People in all walks of like, as a whole  
joeinpa : 6:13 pm : link
Accept rules when they can see the logic, consistency and value of them.

Rules for the sake of rules, or rules with an attitude of, “ I don’t need to explain why,“ usually fail.

I m confident Judge understands this
We're going to find out  
dpinzow : 6:17 pm : link
I think it will work because the best players on each side of the ball have bought into the program
I think everyone is stating the obvious  
UConn4523 : 6:43 pm : link
winning cures all. The question is will this style lead to winning. I think so.
Everyone who commented on this thread  
Dave on the UWS : 7:57 pm : link
is being lazy. Judge's "style" is a composite of everyone who has influenced him. Don't forget, he spent a lot of time around Nick Saban as well as BB. Plus, having worked on a Masters in Education, understanding how to teach and that everyone learns differently (as he has said), has also heavily influenced him. He's a clone of nobody. He's not old school, OR new school. He is his own person, with his own way of coaching.
I think he understands what winning looks like, and developing the talent on the roster is the way to get there. I believe that's why he put the coaching staff together the way he did (saying repeatedly, he wanted "teachers"). Don't see any reason he won't be successful.
