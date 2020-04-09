Can Joe Judge’s style work in today’s NFL? Sean : 8:31 am

I’m thrilled with everything I’ve seen from Joe Judge thus far, he looks and sounds the part so far. He still has a ton to prove, and it needs to result in wins. However, this style can easily turn toxic in the locker room if the team does not win.



Belichick has the pelts on the wall, so he can do whatever he wants. Joe Judge does not, but here are the reasons I think it can work:



1. This is a very young team, unlike 2017 there are not a lot of veterans on this roster.



2. The Giants are 12-36 in the last three seasons, they need a kick in the ass. This isn’t Matt Patricia taking over a veteran 9-7 Lions team where the tough act is much harder to sell to the players.



3. Joe Judge seems authentic, I don’t get the sense he’s trying to be anything he isn’t.



Regardless, it is a fair concern. After McAdoo & Shurmur, Judge’s intensity is needed. He will need to find a balance, a lot of people seem to be skeptical based on what I’ve read online from other fanbases, but this team needs it imo.