Judge getting heavily criticized already

Dukie Dimes : 8/19/2020 8:02 pm
Former NFL players are coming out to blast Judge for his practice techniques. Making players run laps for mistakes, yelling at Saquon, the hard hitting goal line drill that apparently got Ballantine hurt. What do you guys think?


Imbecilic moves - ( New Window )
Apologies if this has already been addressed  
Dukie Dimes : 8/19/2020 8:03 pm : link
Didn’t see a thread on it
Another - ( New Window )
i dont think he cares  
mpinmaine : 8/19/2020 8:12 pm : link
i support him
Fuck them all.  
section125 : 8/19/2020 8:12 pm : link
Who really and truly gives a fuck what outsiders think. This team needs a good swift kick in the ass.

Bunch of pampered bullshitters.

Giants may very well end up 2-14  
Simms11 : 8/19/2020 8:13 pm : link
but it won’t be because they had to run a few extra laps or had a tackling drill. Who knows if JJ will continue this style of training next year or beyond?! This team needs a kick in the ass and needs to become more physical. I’m all for him trying to toughen this team up.
RE: Fuck them all.  
Jay on the Island : 8/19/2020 8:14 pm : link
In comment 14953020 section125 said:
Quote:
Who really and truly gives a fuck what outsiders think. This team needs a good swift kick in the ass.

Bunch of pampered bullshitters.

Damn right
wa wa a bunch of babies  
Payasdaddy : 8/19/2020 8:15 pm : link
I remember my two a days in high school. The uniforms stunk like mold, could stand up on there own. the helmets heavy as shit.
august humidity in upstate NY (hudson valley)
2 two hour practices water was a fricking gift from heaven
usually from some nasty device that tasted like it was a decade old
we would sneak off to a stream by the practice filed to hydrate if we could
Was it smart NOPE
Was the coaching old school and out of date yep
40 yrs plus i still remember it fondly
funning laps hills nutcracker drills it was brutal and awesome
Its about time - I am so sick of coddling players  
PatersonPlank : 8/19/2020 8:15 pm : link
especially when we have been so poor
Funny how in NY this is a big deal  
rasbutant : 8/19/2020 8:20 pm : link
but (without really knowing) I bet the same thing happened with the Lions, Dolphins, Texan and maybe the Titans without a peep.
Generation of  
Phil in LA : 8/19/2020 8:21 pm : link
twits.
The pundits gotta have something to talk about  
SGMen : 8/19/2020 8:28 pm : link
Judge is a rookie coach, unproven and well this is NY..
I say "who cares?"
Belichick used to criticize Brady a ton in front of the whole team.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/19/2020 8:30 pm : link
That sets the tone right off the bat. There has to be a sense of accountability by every player. There are no preseason games. These assholes have nothing else to talk about. Fuck em all.
Didn't everyone criticize  
pjcas18 : 8/19/2020 8:32 pm : link
Coughlin's approach early on too? Isn't that why he created the players council?

Two Super Bowl's later maybe Judge's approach will grow on people just like Coughlin's.
RE: Fuck them all.  
adamg : 8/19/2020 8:32 pm : link
In comment 14953020 section125 said:
Quote:
Who really and truly gives a fuck what outsiders think. This team needs a good swift kick in the ass.

Bunch of pampered bullshitters.


+1
I think a good Jamie Lannister quote applies here  
mfsd : 8/19/2020 8:33 pm : link
fuck everyone who isn’t us
If he wins  
NoPeanutz : 8/19/2020 8:34 pm : link
Im all for it. If he doesn't, meh.
Except for Brandon Jacobs and Michael Strahan, I haven't found an NFL player past or present who would prefer to play for Bellichek and his 10,000 trophies over Rex Ryan and his goddamn snack training camp.
For a guy  
Des51 : 8/19/2020 8:38 pm : link
that didn't have much of a NFL football career, maybe he would still be in the game if he had someone like Judge pushing him to be better.
.  
GiantEgo : 8/19/2020 8:42 pm : link
I remember the Emmanuel Acho years like it was yesterday. What a player! What a man!
True desire to win vs. play football for a living  
DavidinBMNY : 8/19/2020 8:42 pm : link
Winning programs due what it takes for that program to win. This is a pretty young football team. Winning programs, veteran programs, the cadence of what's needed could be different for them.


I personally love the approach. Hopefully, they were have guys with a burning desire to win. I think Jones, Barkley fall into that camp. If your biggest stars take to it, the rest of the players will fall in line.
I'm sick of bad football  
JohnB : 8/19/2020 8:43 pm : link
I'm all for giving JJ a free hand to create, nothing else seems to be working.
Judge is not like Forrest Gregg or some  
Phil in LA : 8/19/2020 8:44 pm : link
of the old martinettes. He spoke of empathy and treating people as human beings and getting to know their families at his opening presser. Hes done that. And there won't be a "one and done" plan like some vets tried to spring on TC in year one,.
Dottino is on Big Blue Kickoff basically making fun of the other  
robbieballs2003 : 8/19/2020 8:45 pm : link
writers who were shocked at the drills they saw.
Giants have been the worst team in football  
Oscar : 8/19/2020 8:49 pm : link
Or damn close to it over the last few years. Joe Judge can do whatever the fuck he wants.
What I find most amusing, but also most  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/19/2020 8:57 pm : link
telling is the way JJ has structured the practices (so far) there's far less standing around and far more guys in action actually participating in one drill or another, almost all of the time.

He's getting more reps in per player than most teams I imagine, and far more per unit of time than Shurmur orchestrated in last summer's training camp.

There's a chance the Giants will be more prepared than their rivals, early in the season coming up.

But that's the real news, and it's largely unreported.

.  
GiantEgo : 8/19/2020 8:58 pm : link
On the first day he clearly stated what he was going to do. He is following through on his promise. Nice start.
I noticed the Rams nor the Chargers have names on practice jerseys  
Tom in NY : 8/19/2020 9:03 pm : link
...and the Rams have ALL player names on tape on the front of the helmet, as if they were all rookie FA.

So, giving Judge crap for no names on jerseys seems a bit ridiculous.

It all depends what the team thinks....  
George from PA : 8/19/2020 9:04 pm : link
Outsiders be damned...who cares what outsiders say.

I feel he reasonably explains why he is doing the things he is doing.....seems to have buy in.....so I have no issues with it.

I do not think he copying BB. I can understand if a 'Stran
han" would have a problem with it...certainly will be better recieved if it turns them into a winning team.

RE: I noticed the Rams nor the Chargers have names on practice jerseys  
robbieballs2003 : 8/19/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 14953073 Tom in NY said:
Quote:
...and the Rams have ALL player names on tape on the front of the helmet, as if they were all rookie FA.

So, giving Judge crap for no names on jerseys seems a bit ridiculous.


Maybe they just couldn't afford the names. Haha
RE: What I find most amusing, but also most  
mfsd : 8/19/2020 9:16 pm : link
In comment 14953069 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
telling is the way JJ has structured the practices (so far) there's far less standing around and far more guys in action actually participating in one drill or another, almost all of the time.

He's getting more reps in per player than most teams I imagine, and far more per unit of time than Shurmur orchestrated in last summer's training camp.

There's a chance the Giants will be more prepared than their rivals, early in the season coming up.

But that's the real news, and it's largely unreported.


Yup, all true. But who has time to write about football when there’s controversy to create!
What a bunch of pussies  
KDavies : 8/19/2020 9:25 pm : link
Try serving in the armed forces.

You had to run laps for making mistakes? That is what every football coach I have ever had has done
could be a conditioning tactic?  
Kev in Cali : 8/19/2020 9:32 pm : link
Like everyone was at home doing their cardio, sprints, etc...I'm sure some kept in shape, some didn't.
To the OP...you're joking right? Heavily criticized?  
Torrag : 8/19/2020 9:35 pm : link
Bwahahahaha. A handful of ex players now masquerading as talking heads is heavy criticism? Oh if only that was how criticism in real life worked. I think Joe can take it. Hahaha.
Yes  
Bernie : 8/19/2020 9:36 pm : link
Loud mouth Shannon Sharpe who gets paid to shoot off his big mouth. That's why he is paired with Skip Bayless. Who gives a shit. I'm happy to see uncomfortable around this team for a change. Oh, and practicing real football with actual hitting. Wow, what a concept.
Judge  
Archer : 8/19/2020 9:36 pm : link
What do Judge and Jones have in common ?
They were not the selections that the pundits wanted

If the Coach was Eric Bienemy and the QB was Haskins there would be a love fest coming from the so called analysts

They are looking for negativity
RE: Judge  
Ben in Tampa : 8/19/2020 9:44 pm : link
In comment 14953117 Archer said:
Quote:
What do Judge and Jones have in common ?
They were not the selections that the pundits wanted

If the Coach was Eric Bienemy and the QB was Haskins there would be a love fest coming from the so called analysts

They are looking for negativity


Interesting choices
I think the criticism  
joeinpa : 8/19/2020 9:48 pm : link
Is just more group think

Someone decided it was a story, others picked up on it. Really don’t understand why any fan would care what the media is saying. There was a time when I did, when objective investigative reporting was insightful.

That ship sailed a while ago
.  
Walnut : 8/19/2020 9:53 pm : link
We really should hire someone with the demeanor of a Mike Tomlin or Sean McVeigh - that's the type of winning personality that is needed. Someone who can command a lockerroom and inspire men, yet not treat them like high school kids.

Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.
RE: .  
pjcas18 : 8/19/2020 9:54 pm : link
In comment 14953138 Walnut said:
Quote:
We really should hire someone with the demeanor of a Mike Tomlin or Sean McVeigh - that's the type of winning personality that is needed. Someone who can command a lockerroom and inspire men, yet not treat them like high school kids.

Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.


Agree, just like it did with Coughlin
Walnut drank the media Kool-Aid...  
Torrag : 8/19/2020 9:56 pm : link
A drone that can't think for himself.



And how are Judge and Tomlin different?  
robbieballs2003 : 8/19/2020 9:58 pm : link
Judge makes it a point to have a connection with all his players. Tomlin is a very tough coach.
This is easy  
GoDeep13 : 8/19/2020 10:03 pm : link
Acho hasn’t won jack shit and was in the league for 4 season on 3 different teams. Two of which he couldn’t make the roster (one of those being the Giants)

And Shannon Sharpe not liking discipline? Shocked I tell you. SHOCKED.
Judge approach is sound  
Reale01 : 8/19/2020 10:07 pm : link
He explains why he is doing things. He does not just say it's because that is the way he wants it like TC did at first. The players will respect that there is a plan and a reason for everything they are doing. He does not come across as someone that is grandstanding or trying to prove he is the boss.
Of course Shannon Sharpe  
widmerseyebrow : 8/19/2020 10:09 pm : link
is against contact!
RE: .  
mfsd : 8/19/2020 10:13 pm : link
In comment 14953138 Walnut said:
Quote:
We really should hire someone with the demeanor of a Mike Tomlin or Sean McVeigh - that's the type of winning personality that is needed. Someone who can command a lockerroom and inspire men, yet not treat them like high school kids.

Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.


Giants have won 4 Super Bowls under 2 coaches who were legendary for being tough on players. In case you forgot
I briefly thought this was about Aaron Judge and  
NoGainDayne : 8/19/2020 10:15 pm : link
was very confused when I saw the thread title. Too many important Judge's in New York right now
We shall see...  
trueblueinpw : 8/19/2020 10:21 pm : link
The Judge is smart and he’ll probably get the communication and organization stuff down. I’m not all that worried and like some others have said, it’s a balance between being tough and being reasonable. The Judge will probably figure this out. But it’s not guaranteed.

The real question is whether or not the Judge can coach, can he break down tape, find and exploit weakness on game day and make adjustments and teach and put together a game plan and guide his staff to guide his team and make the right calls in game day. No one knows if the Judge can do any of this. Let’s be honest, this guy is a long shot because most people can’t do this job. We’re all hoping for the best. But who really knows? No one.
Here's the key takeaway  
montanagiant : 8/19/2020 10:27 pm : link
"FORMER PLAYERS"

It's not current players, it's not players on the team, it's a bunch of loudmouths who make money generating attention.

They can go fuck off already.
lmao  
BleedBlue : 8/19/2020 10:32 pm : link
fucking pansies.

This team has sucked forever...

Judge punching us in the mouth is no different from what has happened the last 3 years...maybe they will get tired of it and start fighting back
People form mental pictures that are sometimes wrong.  
81_Great_Dane : 8/19/2020 10:38 pm : link
Tom Coughlin was a big disciplinarian, true. But the vets at TC's first camp said Fassel's last camp was physically more demanding. TC's was more mentally taxing. People picture as the guy who makes you work until you're spent. Nope. Discipline, but not physical punishment.

So some ex-NFL player heard or read something and he thinks it's ridiculous. He seems to think that JJ is a latter-day Les Steckel. Maybe, but it doesn't look that way so far. It looks like Judge is going to be mentally demanding (like TC) and wants to translate some of that into muscle memory. Make a mistake, get mildly shamed and pay a modest physical price. (It's not like the guys are running sprints. It's more a symbolic thing.) I don't think it's a big deal. But nothing succeeds like success. If the team is good, he can make guys run all the damn laps he wants.
RE: To the OP...you're joking right? Heavily criticized?  
Dukie Dimes : 8/19/2020 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14953112 Torrag said:
Quote:
Bwahahahaha. A handful of ex players now masquerading as talking heads is heavy criticism? Oh if only that was how criticism in real life worked. I think Joe can take it. Hahaha.


Yes, heavy criticism. What I meant by heavy is not the quantity of the criticism but rather the quality. Calling his decisions imbecilic, stating that the giants will go 2-14,and saying that he won’t last more than a year or two is heavy criticism.
Inside Football on Ray H******  
Rico : 8/19/2020 10:52 pm : link
Once RH was fired, the editor of Inside Football wrote that RH was a babe in the woods because he thought NFL players were professionals who could motivate themselves.

The editor went on to say that players need coaches to motivate them. That's what our new coach is doing, and I love it!
'not the quantity of the criticism but rather the quality'  
Torrag : 8/19/2020 10:52 pm : link
Whenever judging 'quality' you should consider the source. If you start with shit you end up with it...right dookie?

RE: 'not the quantity of the criticism but rather the quality'  
section125 : 8/19/2020 11:08 pm : link
In comment 14953217 Torrag said:
Quote:
Whenever judging 'quality' you should consider the source. If you start with shit you end up with it...right dookie?


???? and your post proves it!
Who is Acho?  
Vanzetti : 8/19/2020 11:08 pm : link
Don’t even remember him.

Sharpe was a great talent but always criticized for his lack of physicality when it came to blocking.

When I hear Howard Cross and Mark Bavaro criticize Jusge, then I’ll take it seriously
I’m glad this topic got brought up.  
Vin_Cuccs : 8/19/2020 11:09 pm : link
There’s a lot to question about Judge: the guy has coached exactly 0 games. Can people see what he is before they start criticizing him? The immediacy is ridiculous.

We have all watched every game over the past three seasons, with this team winning a total of 12 games. The same problems keep resurfacing:

Undisciplined.
Unprepared.
Mentally weak.
Soft.
Poor tackling.
Unable to finish and win close games.

The last two coaches were unmitigated failures, so I’m glad that Judge is the exact opposite of them, and doing things completely different. The last two coaches took it easy on the players, which led to soft teams.

New England runs the same tackling drill in practice that Judge is being criticized for. Maybe it isn’t coincidental that they were the best tackling team in the league last year. If his critics took a minute to listen to Judge’s explanation of the drill, maybe they would understand it a bit better.

There are 101 reasons why he may not be the next great coach, but at least he is doing things his way, and very different from the last two failures.

If he goes out and wins, all of this will be forgotten. Every coach will be modeling him. This is a results based business...win, and he looks like a genius.
RE: Judge approach is sound  
Gregorio : 8/20/2020 12:41 am : link
In comment 14953157 Reale01 said:
Quote:
He explains why he is doing things. He does not just say it's because that is the way he wants it like TC did at first. The players will respect that there is a plan and a reason for everything they are doing. He does not come across as someone that is grandstanding or trying to prove he is the boss.


It is so good to have this indication of a leader who can communicate.
Sports talk and/or journalism  
djm : 8/20/2020 12:55 am : link
Is so fucking lazy, saturated, regurgitated and boring. And predictable. All these fucks do is offer up hot take after hot take. Over analyze everything and then move on to the next hot take. No real accountability because what’s the point, doesn’t matter. All that matters is attention and get people talking and if you’re right once out of 10 times good for you.

Judge is not his own man now. That’s rich. Echo chamber here we go around and around. Fucking garbage.
Just glad to have an HC that wants to coach players  
kdog77 : 8/20/2020 1:07 am : link
and not some "genius" who wants to prove they can call plays or design exotic blitz packages in their specific D scheme that requires 20+ ex-Cards. There is no college football and no preseason games, so the media has to talk about something. Why not running laps? How many times have "analysts" criticized the Giants for lack of execution over the past 5 years? 10 times a week? Now we have an HC that emphasizes execution, but they still criticize it? Can't wait for the season to start so we can finally talk about football.
RE: Just glad to have an HC that wants to coach players  
SGMen : 8/20/2020 1:11 am : link
In comment 14953237 kdog77 said:
Quote:
and not some "genius" who wants to prove they can call plays or design exotic blitz packages in their specific D scheme that requires 20+ ex-Cards. There is no college football and no preseason games, so the media has to talk about something. Why not running laps? How many times have "analysts" criticized the Giants for lack of execution over the past 5 years? 10 times a week? Now we have an HC that emphasizes execution, but they still criticize it? Can't wait for the season to start so we can finally talk about football.
I am with you: I can't wait for REAL football to start. However, I generally do enjoy reading and watching the young players trying to figure out who will stick and such.
I also hate to read about injuries.
Fringe ex-players on fringe networks trying to make names..  
sb from NYT Forum : 8/20/2020 1:21 am : link
...for themselves. Who the fuck cares? Just ignore it.
It's a lazy, easy take on a team with an average  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/20/2020 4:39 am : link
record of 4-12 over the past 3 seasons, now on their third head coach over that span, a rookie HC who's less than 40 years old, who's never been an offensive or defensive coordinator, to say (whatever he does) that his method won't succeed. Oh throw the "no normal off-season work" on top of those odds of Judge not succeeding year one to field a winning team. Odds are, Shannon Sharpe will look pretty bright when the Giants post another losing season in 2020.

But the seeds will have been planted for the reformation of this team going forward, and in 2021 when the Giants have an OL that dominates opponents, a savvy QB who doesn't turn the ball over, and a no-name D that plays consistently sound fundamental football, JJ and his staff will be considered the new elite way of turning analytics to your favor.

That's my prediction of how it will work out.
RE: It's a lazy, easy take on a team with an average  
SGMen : 8/20/2020 5:37 am : link
In comment 14953244 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
record of 4-12 over the past 3 seasons, now on their third head coach over that span, a rookie HC who's less than 40 years old, who's never been an offensive or defensive coordinator, to say (whatever he does) that his method won't succeed. Oh throw the "no normal off-season work" on top of those odds of Judge not succeeding year one to field a winning team. Odds are, Shannon Sharpe will look pretty bright when the Giants post another losing season in 2020.

But the seeds will have been planted for the reformation of this team going forward, and in 2021 when the Giants have an OL that dominates opponents, a savvy QB who doesn't turn the ball over, and a no-name D that plays consistently sound fundamental football, JJ and his staff will be considered the new elite way of turning analytics to your favor.

That's my prediction of how it will work out.
My prediction is pretty much in line with yours. If all three rookie OL's are starting and solid next year this team improves ten fold, especially considering how bad our OL has been the last bunch of years.
This year is about learning the team and improving as we move along.
I do hold out hope that while I predict an 0-4 start as we face four straight veteran coached teams that likely will be more in sync than we are, perhaps we go 8 wins after in this division with two other teams with rookie coaches?
Giants  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/20/2020 6:34 am : link
have been pushed around by the Eagles and Cowboys for years. What is the solution? Patty Cake?
RE: People form mental pictures that are sometimes wrong.  
Optimus-NY : 8/20/2020 6:45 am : link
In comment 14953208 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
Tom Coughlin was a big disciplinarian, true. But the vets at TC's first camp said Fassel's last camp was physically more demanding. TC's was more mentally taxing. People picture as the guy who makes you work until you're spent. Nope. Discipline, but not physical punishment.

So some ex-NFL player heard or read something and he thinks it's ridiculous. He seems to think that JJ is a latter-day Les Steckel. Maybe, but it doesn't look that way so far. It looks like Judge is going to be mentally demanding (like TC) and wants to translate some of that into muscle memory. Make a mistake, get mildly shamed and pay a modest physical price. (It's not like the guys are running sprints. It's more a symbolic thing.) I don't think it's a big deal. But nothing succeeds like success. If the team is good, he can make guys run all the damn laps he wants.


Excellent post.
RE: Giants  
SGMen : 8/20/2020 6:49 am : link
In comment 14953249 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
have been pushed around by the Eagles and Cowboys for years. What is the solution? Patty Cake?
Truth, especially the Eagles front four.
Hard work alwsy pays off.
I guess it all comes down to one thing  
M.S. : 8/20/2020 6:56 am : link

Do the Giants show improvement under HC Joe Judge, or do they remain in the NFL cellar basement.

If it's the former, then the outside criticism means nothing; and if it's the latter, someone is sure as hell gonna point to Joe Judge's training camp atmosphere.

Personally, I don't care if the Head Coach screams at his players every minute, or conversely puts his players in diapers and brings them warm milk in the evening. Whatever it takes to win some games around here, so be it.
RE: Just glad to have an HC that wants to coach players  
mfsd : 8/20/2020 7:07 am : link
In comment 14953237 kdog77 said:
Quote:
and not some "genius" who wants to prove they can call plays or design exotic blitz packages in their specific D scheme that requires 20+ ex-Cards. There is no college football and no preseason games, so the media has to talk about something. Why not running laps? How many times have "analysts" criticized the Giants for lack of execution over the past 5 years? 10 times a week? Now we have an HC that emphasizes execution, but they still criticize it? Can't wait for the season to start so we can finally talk about football.


Great post here too. Even McAdoo admitted after he got canned that he should have spent more time coaching OBJ, the player, and less time focused on designing plays to get OBJ open

For one example, to your point
Emmanel whatever his name is  
Optimus-NY : 8/20/2020 7:09 am : link
Funny. This is a guy who couldn't play on a giants team with shyte LBs. Dude was on the practice squad. Think about that for a hot minute. lol.
Two things....  
EricJ : 8/20/2020 7:11 am : link
1. it is clickbait
2. If any player on this roster is not aligned with Joe's plan and way of doing things... then cut that player.

If the most successful coaches in NFL history were all about hugs and rainbows than okay. However, the best coaches have always been tough, had discipline and focused on attention to detail. They also made sure they had players who bought into that.

God forbid we upset this pro-bowl group of players on our roster.
he made rich, world class athletes  
bc4life : 8/20/2020 7:22 am : link
run a quarter mile - the horror
I love Joe Judge  
Essex : 8/20/2020 7:27 am : link
and I think it is great what he is doing, but the tough coach routine is something we all know how it ends
1) they win and his tough demeanor and demanding practices becomes the reason why
2) they lose and his tough demeanor and demanding practices become the reason why

and by "reason why" is not the actual reason for success or failure but only what the media assigns for the win or losing. This routine has been played out so many times by so many coaches, but the outcome is always the same. You win and it is tolerated, but if you lose it is not.

Too many people are apologizing for Judge.  
mittenedman : 8/20/2020 7:28 am : link
He doesn't need you to.

I'm not even a huge Judge fan (yet). But Bill Belichick who is universally revered kicks the tar out of his players during camp. So does Nick Saban. Where do you think Judge developed his style? There are plenty of players who hate playing for the Pats because it's f#cking grueling what Bill B. makes everyone do. It's no accident what they've been able to do.

I said the same thing when Coughlin got here and people said we'd never get good players: Judge will act as a filter to keep lazy, loafing players off the roster.



who gives a fuck that "Former NFL players are coming out to blast  
Victor in CT : 8/20/2020 7:47 am : link
Judge for his practice techniques."? Fuck them. The Giants have been a poorly prepared, undisciplined team for too many years. It's about time they got straightened out.
I hope..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/20/2020 7:52 am : link
the latest version of the Asshole Tax returns two SB's as well.
OH NO  
cjac : 8/20/2020 8:07 am : link
was someone's feelings hurt?
i quote Chris in Philly  
cjac : 8/20/2020 8:08 am : link
the pussification of america continues
I asked Bear Bryant what he thought about JJs approach ...  
Spider56 : 8/20/2020 8:09 am : link
Here’s his answer.
Link - ( New Window )
.  
arcarsenal : 8/20/2020 8:15 am : link
If anything, this just goes to show how far we've gone in the wrong direction with players essentially running teams and a serious lack of accountability.
these are the same guys  
Dankbeerman : 8/20/2020 8:24 am : link
who will be talkimg about this as his strength if we win. Judge has no track record and was very under the radar before getting the job. It is no different then everyone talking how bad the Jones pick was before he got on the feild. Nothing a few wins cant erase.
Judge made the point  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 8:34 am : link
The Steelers come in week 1, nice and soon. And with no preseason, you'd better be ready body, mind and technique for the hitting they're going to bring.
I cannot wait  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 8:35 am : link
to see what comes of these intrasquad scrimmages. I imagine our view from the outside will be shielded from anything remotely scheme oriented
Reports like this...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/20/2020 8:36 am : link
...could easily bring the team together to rally around their coach.

Since it specifically called out Barkley, he should take this opportunity to lead.
He's got two former HC on his staff  
HomerJones45 : 8/20/2020 8:37 am : link
to babysit him. I am sure that if he goes over the top like these commentators are claiming, they will pull him back from the edge. Nothing to see here.
Barkley will  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 8:38 am : link
He's been a leader since his days at Whitehall PA.
boo fucking hoo, I ran countless field laps  
gtt350 : 8/20/2020 8:38 am : link
in HS and I was a damn good player. We didn't get many water breaks either.
Oh no! Saquon got yelled at?  
Jints in Carolina : 8/20/2020 8:46 am : link
the horror!
I personally LOVE that he has them taking laps  
David B. : 8/20/2020 8:52 am : link
There were NEVER ANY consequences for mistakes under Shurmer (or McAdon't, for that matter). And the same mistakes kept happening over and over.

Ex players should STFU about it. (They won't), but NO ONE should take idiots like Shannon Sharpe seriously. He was an ass when he played, and he's still an ass.

These are the same complaints we used to hear about Coughlin, too. And how no one would ever want to play for NYG because of him. Then he won two SBs.
new class  
bobc : 8/20/2020 8:56 am : link
anytime you go into a new job where you are the boss and find out that discipline has been lacking in the past you tend to be ultra firm until you get everyone's attention and everyone on board. You can always loosen up however, once you set the tone it is really hard to tighten up. right archie.
Also  
David B. : 8/20/2020 8:58 am : link
The Giants have proven time and time-again, that they are a better team with disciplinarian coaches like Parcells and TC. None of the "players' coaches" guys have worked out, though Fassel came closest. But even he ultimately let the inmates run the asylum.
By all reports  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 9:03 am : link
Fassel ran a more physical camp than Coughlin
I recall under Shurmur if you made a mistake in practice  
LBH15 : 8/20/2020 9:04 am : link
you came off the field for the next play(s).

Look, if the names reported with the criticism are Sharpe, Acho and Ayers then it’s a big whatever. If they become Zeitler, Lawrence or Peppers then start the thread.

I get that people don't want to hear it  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 9:05 am : link
b/c of how bad the Giants have been, how undisciplined they've been, how exhausting to watch they have been...maybe I'm happy their running laps because they should be punished for making ME suffer through that stuff.

I personally love Judge's "style" of coaching - love it...but...I think it's 100% legit for the media or anyone else to wonder if that "style" of coaching is going to be successful with today's NFL teams.

A lot of posters are citing Tomlin and BB as examples of guys with similar coaching styles as Judge, but you're talking about 2 of the 3 most tenured coaches in the NFL. Would their styles be effective if they were year one coaches in today's NFL with no hardware hanging from the wall? I think that's a legit question as well.
Didn't read all the comments but I L O V E this  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/20/2020 9:06 am : link
.
This is how it starts  
JonC : 8/20/2020 9:08 am : link
laying a foundation, teaching young guys how to be pro's, how to create accountability, discipline, crisp play and tackling, etc. Run their asses off, coach.
RE: 'not the quantity of the criticism but rather the quality'  
Dukie Dimes : 8/20/2020 9:08 am : link
In comment 14953217 Torrag said:
Quote:
Whenever judging 'quality' you should consider the source. If you start with shit you end up with it...right dookie?


Stop being an asshole. These are people in the media. They are giving their opinions. We were having an intelligent conversation about it until you chimed In and shot the messenger who was just providing those opinions for forum discussion.
Dnew  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 9:10 am : link
Depends, does the ownership/management level of the hypothetical team have the willingness to stand up to early criticism and perhaps negative early performance.

You want to change a culture, it takes time weeding out the weeds.
and I love how Ben Watson says  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/20/2020 9:12 am : link
"Be yourself"...Uh Ben, this is Joe Judge's first head coaching job...maybe this is him being himself.....fucking DUH!....Maybe Ben is still pissed we didn't sign him when he was a FA and he wanted a paycheck for doing nothing.
I thinkk Judge is very much himself  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 9:15 am : link
He seems real, so did Shurmur in his way. Mcadoo was as phony as it gets.
Judge is (Shocker) Actually Following Through  
HMunster : 8/20/2020 9:21 am : link
He said up front in his very first press conference that we are going to play tough football. We're going to punch you in the mouth, IIRC. You have teach the guys to actually throw a punch and be able to take one when the other team hits back.

As someone said earlier, there are no preseason games. Are these mouthpieces suggesting there should be no contact in preseason games either? Then how do you get your players in game condition? Judge is doing what he needs to and should be doing (IMO).

We may not win every game, but he's setting it up so that when we do lose, it's not because of lack of conditioning and running out of gas in the 4th quarter or stupid mistakes.
RE: This is how it starts  
Harvest Blend : 8/20/2020 9:26 am : link
In comment 14953307 JonC said:
Quote:
laying a foundation, teaching young guys how to be pro's, how to create accountability, discipline, crisp play and tackling, etc. Run their asses off, coach.


"This is how it starts"

Totally agree. This isn't going to be an overnight fix. The throwing $$$ at shit and whistling past the graveyard ain't workin'.
RE: Dnew  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 9:28 am : link
In comment 14953311 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
Depends, does the ownership/management level of the hypothetical team have the willingness to stand up to early criticism and perhaps negative early performance.

You want to change a culture, it takes time weeding out the weeds.


I hear you - and I agree to an extent.
Both Belichick and Tomlin won SB in year number 2 - good luck with that JJ.
Is it likely that guys with the Tomlin/BB mentality of coaching get a shorter leash than say guys like Reid and Carroll?
Not so much length of leash  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 9:32 am : link
as perhaps worse early returns. But th e flipside is a strong longterm program.

Players may rebel against an unknown "tough" coach at the first sign of difficulty, but this only has power if owners cave to it.

they criticized Coughlin early on  
gidiefor : Mod : 8/20/2020 9:33 am : link
in his tenure -- so this is a good sign

if you let the tv commentators run the team -- you are screwed!!!!
The league is built on parity  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 9:34 am : link
and there are reasons there are eternal losers with lists of former coaches miles long.
Fuck them  
PaulN : 8/20/2020 9:37 am : link
I like Joe Judge, and unlike many I am not giving up on this season as lost, I don't give a shit what any of them say. Giants need exactly what Judge is doing, Shurmur was the worst coach I have ever seen, worse then Handley, who's huge mistake was hiring Rod Rust, and the fact he was misfit in front of a camara. Judge needed to come in heavy handed, he inherited the worst team in football, what the fuck was he supposed to do play padicakes. I had the biggest prick of a manager, he was tough, fair, spelled out the rules clearly, and explained why we he wanted it done the way he did, we lost a man or two, because of him, but we thrived as a group and everyone benefitted from it, I personally flourished under the guy, he eventually wore out his welcome, our business group became the world leader in high performance polymers, buying out GE and Dupont along the way, I believe in tough if presented the right way and stay true to itself.
RE: and I love how Ben Watson says  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 9:37 am : link
In comment 14953313 I Love Clams Casino said:
Quote:
"Be yourself"...Uh Ben, this is Joe Judge's first head coaching job...maybe this is him being himself.....fucking DUH!....Maybe Ben is still pissed we didn't sign him when he was a FA and he wanted a paycheck for doing nothing.


Maybe JJ is a total A-hole (I don't think he is, but would it surprise you to find out that over time he is?)...or at least is perceived by the team to be so?

No one likes working for an A-hole. I know I didn't love working for one particular supervisor when I was young that were super detailed oriented and rode me like a dog (not to mention this guy had been with the company for a long time and wasn't going anywhere - like BB). Of course, I understood why he did it and stepped up my game so he wouldn't get on me - which is of course the best case scenario with the Giants and JJ. But did some of my workmates move on - yes. Did it cost the company good people - yes.

Again - I like the guy - I don't think that's the case...but does the possibility exist?
I think that's what the pundits are talking about - which, in my opinion, is a discussion worthy topic.
So many players  
HoodieGelo : 8/20/2020 9:55 am : link
these days are prima donnas and think they should only have to do walkthroughs every day of the week. If football is your passion, then you should love the process. If you don't want to run laps, then don't screw up it's that simple. Be a disciplined football team. I'm so happy to finally have a coach doing this type of stuff again.

With that said, there were good comments from Shep and Zeitler. I could care less what the nobody talking heads have to say about it. Notice it's the usual suspects - all they want is to be talked about, positive or not.
RE: Barkley will  
Bill L : 8/20/2020 9:58 am : link
In comment 14953289 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
He's been a leader since his days at Whitehall PA.


I think that I saw a note in one of the stories, that after practice yesterday, Barkley ran a lap on his own because he had made a mistake.
RE: RE: Barkley will  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14953365 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 14953289 Sneakers O'toole said:


Quote:


He's been a leader since his days at Whitehall PA.



I think that I saw a note in one of the stories, that after practice yesterday, Barkley ran a lap on his own because he had made a mistake.


I saw that story as well - this is a good sign that players are buying in.
When you're star player is doing that kind of stuff - it's huge that kind of attitude is awesome and contagious.
The only comment I didn't love was SS making that "I haven't run laps since middle school" comment. It's possible that I'm reading into it too much, but that reeks of a middle school kid's attitude of being held accountable when they don't want to be. LIke he's rolling his eyes when JJ is talking about it - that kind of attitude is toxic and contagious.
Parcells  
Torn Tendon : 8/20/2020 10:18 am : link
used to scream at Simms for minor stuff because it showed the rest of the team that even leaders of the team weren't above his ire.
...  
christian : 8/20/2020 10:21 am : link
I think Judge is self aware and emotionally intelligent enough to understand his group and to pull the right levers to get the best out of them. I have faith he's not going to do something that will backfire.

I don't however have faith in Bielema, who I find to be a total jackass, and strikes me as the type of coach players these days will tell to go suck it.



Isn't there  
bc0312 : 8/20/2020 10:30 am : link
only something like 6 padded practices with hitting this training camp because of Covid? You better get the most out of every single one of them
14  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 10:37 am : link
With a controlled ramp up, which the Giants have done
At this point  
Sneakers O'toole : 8/20/2020 10:38 am : link
Every team can put the pads on, and are. You get 14 up through the 6th
RE: Too many people are apologizing for Judge.  
Thegratefulhead : 8/20/2020 11:35 am : link
In comment 14953261 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He doesn't need you to.

I'm not even a huge Judge fan (yet). But Bill Belichick who is universally revered kicks the tar out of his players during camp. So does Nick Saban. Where do you think Judge developed his style? There are plenty of players who hate playing for the Pats because it's f#cking grueling what Bill B. makes everyone do. It's no accident what they've been able to do.

I said the same thing when Coughlin got here and people said we'd never get good players: Judge will act as a filter to keep lazy, loafing players off the roster.


Solid. I hope the last line is true.
RE: This is how it starts  
Thegratefulhead : 8/20/2020 11:36 am : link
In comment 14953307 JonC said:
Quote:
laying a foundation, teaching young guys how to be pro's, how to create accountability, discipline, crisp play and tackling, etc. Run their asses off, coach.
Yup.
RE: This is how it starts  
Victor in CT : 8/20/2020 1:15 pm : link
In comment 14953307 JonC said:
Quote:
laying a foundation, teaching young guys how to be pro's, how to create accountability, discipline, crisp play and tackling, etc. Run their asses off, coach.


exactly. Like when Ray Perkins had them in pads hitting on day one. Found out who the whiners were immediately. Beasley Reece was the leader of the clubhose whiners.
'having an intelligent conversation '...  
Torrag : 8/20/2020 1:34 pm : link
I'm all for discussing the Giants. It's the hyperbolic thread starter that doesn't reflect reality that drew my attention. You should apply for a position at the Post or News. That BS is right up their alley dookie.
Until something changes, every time  
jhibb : 8/20/2020 3:30 pm : link
some talking head jumps on this media bandwagon, they should be required to listen to Xavier McKinney's answer when was asked about the topic:

"A: I think as a team, we love it to be honest. Everybody is trying to get better, everybody is trying to improve. Everybody loves discipline, especially here. Right now, we go out there, we focus on what we need to focus on. Which is becoming a better team, getting better at individuals, that’s what we do. Everybody on the team likes Coach Judge, I think we’re good on that. We just go out there and work and try to get better as a team."
Sounds like Tom Coughlin's ....  
short lease : 2:09 am : link

early years.

hmmmm ...
