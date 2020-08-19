Judge getting heavily criticized already

Former NFL players are coming out to blast Judge for his practice techniques. Making players run laps for mistakes, yelling at Saquon, the hard hitting goal line drill that apparently got Ballantine hurt. What do you guys think?
Imbecilic moves
Bunch of pampered bullshitters.
Damn right
august humidity in upstate NY (hudson valley)
2 two hour practices water was a fricking gift from heaven
usually from some nasty device that tasted like it was a decade old
we would sneak off to a stream by the practice filed to hydrate if we could
Was it smart NOPE
Was the coaching old school and out of date yep
40 yrs plus i still remember it fondly
funning laps hills nutcracker drills it was brutal and awesome
I say "who cares?"
Two Super Bowl's later maybe Judge's approach will grow on people just like Coughlin's.
+1
Except for Brandon Jacobs and Michael Strahan, I haven't found an NFL player past or present who would prefer to play for Bellichek and his 10,000 trophies over Rex Ryan and his goddamn snack training camp.
I personally love the approach. Hopefully, they were have guys with a burning desire to win. I think Jones, Barkley fall into that camp. If your biggest stars take to it, the rest of the players will fall in line.
He's getting more reps in per player than most teams I imagine, and far more per unit of time than Shurmur orchestrated in last summer's training camp.
There's a chance the Giants will be more prepared than their rivals, early in the season coming up.
But that's the real news, and it's largely unreported.
So, giving Judge crap for no names on jerseys seems a bit ridiculous.
I feel he reasonably explains why he is doing the things he is doing.....seems to have buy in.....so I have no issues with it.
I do not think he copying BB. I can understand if a 'Stran
han" would have a problem with it...certainly will be better recieved if it turns them into a winning team.
So, giving Judge crap for no names on jerseys seems a bit ridiculous.
Maybe they just couldn't afford the names. Haha
Yup, all true. But who has time to write about football when there’s controversy to create!
You had to run laps for making mistakes? That is what every football coach I have ever had has done
They were not the selections that the pundits wanted
If the Coach was Eric Bienemy and the QB was Haskins there would be a love fest coming from the so called analysts
They are looking for negativity
Interesting choices
Someone decided it was a story, others picked up on it. Really don’t understand why any fan would care what the media is saying. There was a time when I did, when objective investigative reporting was insightful.
That ship sailed a while ago
Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.
Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.
Agree, just like it did with Coughlin
And Shannon Sharpe not liking discipline? Shocked I tell you. SHOCKED.
Can't have someone too buddy-buddy with the players, nor can you have someone who is a drill Sargent. Judge might be ok since it's a young team without a lot of veterans, but hiring tough guys like him rarely work out, it's more likely it leads to mutiny.
Giants have won 4 Super Bowls under 2 coaches who were legendary for being tough on players. In case you forgot
The real question is whether or not the Judge can coach, can he break down tape, find and exploit weakness on game day and make adjustments and teach and put together a game plan and guide his staff to guide his team and make the right calls in game day. No one knows if the Judge can do any of this. Let’s be honest, this guy is a long shot because most people can’t do this job. We’re all hoping for the best. But who really knows? No one.
It's not current players, it's not players on the team, it's a bunch of loudmouths who make money generating attention.
They can go fuck off already.
This team has sucked forever...
Judge punching us in the mouth is no different from what has happened the last 3 years...maybe they will get tired of it and start fighting back
So some ex-NFL player heard or read something and he thinks it's ridiculous. He seems to think that JJ is a latter-day Les Steckel. Maybe, but it doesn't look that way so far. It looks like Judge is going to be mentally demanding (like TC) and wants to translate some of that into muscle memory. Make a mistake, get mildly shamed and pay a modest physical price. (It's not like the guys are running sprints. It's more a symbolic thing.) I don't think it's a big deal. But nothing succeeds like success. If the team is good, he can make guys run all the damn laps he wants.
Yes, heavy criticism. What I meant by heavy is not the quantity of the criticism but rather the quality. Calling his decisions imbecilic, stating that the giants will go 2-14,and saying that he won’t last more than a year or two is heavy criticism.
The editor went on to say that players need coaches to motivate them. That's what our new coach is doing, and I love it!
???? and your post proves it!
Sharpe was a great talent but always criticized for his lack of physicality when it came to blocking.
When I hear Howard Cross and Mark Bavaro criticize Jusge, then I’ll take it seriously
We have all watched every game over the past three seasons, with this team winning a total of 12 games. The same problems keep resurfacing:
Undisciplined.
Unprepared.
Mentally weak.
Soft.
Poor tackling.
Unable to finish and win close games.
The last two coaches were unmitigated failures, so I’m glad that Judge is the exact opposite of them, and doing things completely different. The last two coaches took it easy on the players, which led to soft teams.
New England runs the same tackling drill in practice that Judge is being criticized for. Maybe it isn’t coincidental that they were the best tackling team in the league last year. If his critics took a minute to listen to Judge’s explanation of the drill, maybe they would understand it a bit better.
There are 101 reasons why he may not be the next great coach, but at least he is doing things his way, and very different from the last two failures.
If he goes out and wins, all of this will be forgotten. Every coach will be modeling him. This is a results based business...win, and he looks like a genius.
It is so good to have this indication of a leader who can communicate.
Judge is not his own man now. That’s rich. Echo chamber here we go around and around. Fucking garbage.
I also hate to read about injuries.
But the seeds will have been planted for the reformation of this team going forward, and in 2021 when the Giants have an OL that dominates opponents, a savvy QB who doesn't turn the ball over, and a no-name D that plays consistently sound fundamental football, JJ and his staff will be considered the new elite way of turning analytics to your favor.
That's my prediction of how it will work out.
This year is about learning the team and improving as we move along.
I do hold out hope that while I predict an 0-4 start as we face four straight veteran coached teams that likely will be more in sync than we are, perhaps we go 8 wins after in this division with two other teams with rookie coaches?
So some ex-NFL player heard or read something and he thinks it's ridiculous. He seems to think that JJ is a latter-day Les Steckel. Maybe, but it doesn't look that way so far. It looks like Judge is going to be mentally demanding (like TC) and wants to translate some of that into muscle memory. Make a mistake, get mildly shamed and pay a modest physical price. (It's not like the guys are running sprints. It's more a symbolic thing.) I don't think it's a big deal. But nothing succeeds like success. If the team is good, he can make guys run all the damn laps he wants.
Excellent post.
Hard work alwsy pays off.
Do the Giants show improvement under HC Joe Judge, or do they remain in the NFL cellar basement.
If it's the former, then the outside criticism means nothing; and if it's the latter, someone is sure as hell gonna point to Joe Judge's training camp atmosphere.
Personally, I don't care if the Head Coach screams at his players every minute, or conversely puts his players in diapers and brings them warm milk in the evening. Whatever it takes to win some games around here, so be it.
Great post here too. Even McAdoo admitted after he got canned that he should have spent more time coaching OBJ, the player, and less time focused on designing plays to get OBJ open
For one example, to your point
2. If any player on this roster is not aligned with Joe's plan and way of doing things... then cut that player.
If the most successful coaches in NFL history were all about hugs and rainbows than okay. However, the best coaches have always been tough, had discipline and focused on attention to detail. They also made sure they had players who bought into that.
God forbid we upset this pro-bowl group of players on our roster.
1) they win and his tough demeanor and demanding practices becomes the reason why
2) they lose and his tough demeanor and demanding practices become the reason why
and by "reason why" is not the actual reason for success or failure but only what the media assigns for the win or losing. This routine has been played out so many times by so many coaches, but the outcome is always the same. You win and it is tolerated, but if you lose it is not.
I'm not even a huge Judge fan (yet). But Bill Belichick who is universally revered kicks the tar out of his players during camp. So does Nick Saban. Where do you think Judge developed his style? There are plenty of players who hate playing for the Pats because it's f#cking grueling what Bill B. makes everyone do. It's no accident what they've been able to do.
I said the same thing when Coughlin got here and people said we'd never get good players: Judge will act as a filter to keep lazy, loafing players off the roster.
Since it specifically called out Barkley, he should take this opportunity to lead.
Ex players should STFU about it. (They won't), but NO ONE should take idiots like Shannon Sharpe seriously. He was an ass when he played, and he's still an ass.
These are the same complaints we used to hear about Coughlin, too. And how no one would ever want to play for NYG because of him. Then he won two SBs.
Look, if the names reported with the criticism are Sharpe, Acho and Ayers then it’s a big whatever. If they become Zeitler, Lawrence or Peppers then start the thread.
I personally love Judge's "style" of coaching - love it...but...I think it's 100% legit for the media or anyone else to wonder if that "style" of coaching is going to be successful with today's NFL teams.
A lot of posters are citing Tomlin and BB as examples of guys with similar coaching styles as Judge, but you're talking about 2 of the 3 most tenured coaches in the NFL. Would their styles be effective if they were year one coaches in today's NFL with no hardware hanging from the wall? I think that's a legit question as well.
Stop being an asshole. These are people in the media. They are giving their opinions. We were having an intelligent conversation about it until you chimed In and shot the messenger who was just providing those opinions for forum discussion.
You want to change a culture, it takes time weeding out the weeds.
As someone said earlier, there are no preseason games. Are these mouthpieces suggesting there should be no contact in preseason games either? Then how do you get your players in game condition? Judge is doing what he needs to and should be doing (IMO).
We may not win every game, but he's setting it up so that when we do lose, it's not because of lack of conditioning and running out of gas in the 4th quarter or stupid mistakes.
"This is how it starts"
Totally agree. This isn't going to be an overnight fix. The throwing $$$ at shit and whistling past the graveyard ain't workin'.
You want to change a culture, it takes time weeding out the weeds.
I hear you - and I agree to an extent.
Both Belichick and Tomlin won SB in year number 2 - good luck with that JJ.
Is it likely that guys with the Tomlin/BB mentality of coaching get a shorter leash than say guys like Reid and Carroll?
Players may rebel against an unknown "tough" coach at the first sign of difficulty, but this only has power if owners cave to it.
if you let the tv commentators run the team -- you are screwed!!!!
Maybe JJ is a total A-hole (I don't think he is, but would it surprise you to find out that over time he is?)...or at least is perceived by the team to be so?
No one likes working for an A-hole. I know I didn't love working for one particular supervisor when I was young that were super detailed oriented and rode me like a dog (not to mention this guy had been with the company for a long time and wasn't going anywhere - like BB). Of course, I understood why he did it and stepped up my game so he wouldn't get on me - which is of course the best case scenario with the Giants and JJ. But did some of my workmates move on - yes. Did it cost the company good people - yes.
Again - I like the guy - I don't think that's the case...but does the possibility exist?
I think that's what the pundits are talking about - which, in my opinion, is a discussion worthy topic.
With that said, there were good comments from Shep and Zeitler. I could care less what the nobody talking heads have to say about it. Notice it's the usual suspects - all they want is to be talked about, positive or not.
I think that I saw a note in one of the stories, that after practice yesterday, Barkley ran a lap on his own because he had made a mistake.
Quote:
He's been a leader since his days at Whitehall PA.
I think that I saw a note in one of the stories, that after practice yesterday, Barkley ran a lap on his own because he had made a mistake.
I saw that story as well - this is a good sign that players are buying in.
When you're star player is doing that kind of stuff - it's huge that kind of attitude is awesome and contagious.
The only comment I didn't love was SS making that "I haven't run laps since middle school" comment. It's possible that I'm reading into it too much, but that reeks of a middle school kid's attitude of being held accountable when they don't want to be. LIke he's rolling his eyes when JJ is talking about it - that kind of attitude is toxic and contagious.
I don't however have faith in Bielema, who I find to be a total jackass, and strikes me as the type of coach players these days will tell to go suck it.
I'm not even a huge Judge fan (yet). But Bill Belichick who is universally revered kicks the tar out of his players during camp. So does Nick Saban. Where do you think Judge developed his style? There are plenty of players who hate playing for the Pats because it's f#cking grueling what Bill B. makes everyone do. It's no accident what they've been able to do.
I said the same thing when Coughlin got here and people said we'd never get good players: Judge will act as a filter to keep lazy, loafing players off the roster.
exactly. Like when Ray Perkins had them in pads hitting on day one. Found out who the whiners were immediately. Beasley Reece was the leader of the clubhose whiners.
"A: I think as a team, we love it to be honest. Everybody is trying to get better, everybody is trying to improve. Everybody loves discipline, especially here. Right now, we go out there, we focus on what we need to focus on. Which is becoming a better team, getting better at individuals, that’s what we do. Everybody on the team likes Coach Judge, I think we’re good on that. We just go out there and work and try to get better as a team."
early years.
hmmmm ...