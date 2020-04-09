for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Marc Ross talking again

Sean : 8/20/2020 9:48 am
This guy is a real piece of work. So glad he is out of the organization.

Quote:
“[His hire] was out of the blue,” NFL Network analyst Marc Ross said on The Zach Gelb Show. “You hadn’t heard much about him. Of course there [were] other guys like an Eric Bieniemy who kind of, I felt, got overlooked and who had a much stronger resume, who had accomplished a lot more things. Of course now we’re into the minority coaches getting overlooked, and Eric Bieniemy was an accomplished college player, pro player, a great coach, a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator – and when Joe Judge got hired over a guy like that, it was definitely a shock and a surprise with the limited resume that Joe Judge had. But I guess that’s what the Giants were trying to find in their culture, the tough-guy image that they’re trying to portray this year in the 2020 season.”


What are you implying Marc?
Link - ( New Window )
I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
GGGGmen : 8/20/2020 9:54 am : link
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.

Sean, there s no hiding his intent here  
joeinpa : 8/20/2020 9:56 am : link
Pretty ironic he subtlety suggests the Giants overlooked a minority hire considering he and Reese worked for the organization

Maybe it s just possible they were blown away by Judge s interview as was reported.
waiting and seeing on Judge  
HomerJones45 : 8/20/2020 9:57 am : link
but if I never hear from Marc Ross again, it will be too soon. Jackass
...  
HitSquad : 8/20/2020 9:58 am : link
I don’t think he is implying anything. He’s just sharing what he feels.

One thing I notice about the guys commenting on the wind sprints is they ignore the fact that coach Judge stated they’re not punitive, but rather a reminder that mistakes have consequences.

I think Judge has a tough guy image because he’s a tough guy, it’s not an act. He’s trying to instill that into this young team which is important because all good teams have an identity.
___  
ATL_Giants : 8/20/2020 9:59 am : link
Limited resume?  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 9:59 am : link
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.
Hope he’s  
GoDeep13 : 8/20/2020 9:59 am : link
Enjoying those sour grapes.
Joe Judge is the Giants 3rd head coach  
Matt in SGS : 8/20/2020 10:05 am : link
in 4 years thanks mainly to the shitty job that Ross did in scouting talent for the draft. I wouldn't trust him to make a bowl of cereal at this point, let alone give his 2 cents on a coaching hire.
"Won a Superbowl"  
kes722 : 8/20/2020 10:07 am : link
so what Judge won 3?
How many OCs have failed under Reid?  
Reale01 : 8/20/2020 10:08 am : link
There may be one, but I can't think of him.
Bienemy interviewed with the Giants, Panthers, and Browns.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 10:14 am : link
Is Stefansky a better candidate than Bienemy? Is Ross criticizing them? We have been through offensive coaches for the last I don't know how many years. Fassel was an offensive guy. Coughlin was an offensive guy. McAdoo was an offensive guy. Shurmur was an offensive guy. We went in a different direction. Cleveland went with a first time OC that wasn't doing a great job.
RE: Limited resume?  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 10:15 am : link
In comment 14953369 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.


People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
RE: RE: Limited resume?  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 10:17 am : link
In comment 14953399 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14953369 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.



People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.


No. You want to look at it that way. Just because a black man didn't get a job and a white person did doesn't make it racist. I wish people would stop defaulting to that. Pederson has a history with the Eagles. Does Bienemy have a history with us?
RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
Mdgiantsfan : 8/20/2020 10:19 am : link
In comment 14953351 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.


Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.

Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.
And if you feel Bienemy didn't get the Giants job because  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 10:20 am : link
of his skin color then why are you a fan of this franchise?
RE: RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 10:33 am : link
In comment 14953410 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 14953351 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.




Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.

Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.


I think Bienemy is given credit for the success of the Chiefs hence why he is getting interviews. The problem is that they have more offensive talent then every other team in the NFL. Being a good HC does not mean having the best offense in football. There are countless offensive and defensive coordinators that get hired for the wrong reasons. Calling plays is not a prerequisite to being a good HC. As we have heard countless times, a ST coordinator is actually more prepared to be a HC than an offensive or defensive coordinator because of what their job entails. Just because it isn't the norm doesn't mean it isn't true. The success rate of ST coordinators that got hired as HCs is greater than DC and OC.

Hopefully Bienemy gets a HCing job soon. But there are only 32 jobs in the world and having the right match and timing is the key. From where the Giants have been the last decade or so Judge makes a ton of sense. When you hire a HC you look at the deficiencies of the last HC or 2 and want to hire someone new they need to have strengths in those areas. Judge fills in those gaps. Judge is organized, clear with his message, follows through on accountability, has conviction, manages the whole team, etc. Those were all weaknesses of Shurmur and to some extent McAdoo.

Bienemy will get his opportunity when the time comes.
I think it's ok  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 10:35 am : link
to think the Giants hired the right guy and at the same time think that M. Ross's point is valid.
amen, robbie  
fkap : 8/20/2020 10:35 am : link
quite obvious that Ross was pulling the race card out.

Also found it funny that somehow the tough guy approach in NE only works because the GOAT QB was there, yet no mention that EB has the current best (or darn close to) QB going for him.
RE: I think it's ok  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 10:38 am : link
In comment 14953437 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
to think the Giants hired the right guy and at the same time think that M. Ross's point is valid.


I don't get that. If we hired the right guy then Ross's comment doesn't make sense. He should apply it to another organization if he feels that way.
RE: RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
TrueBlue56 : 8/20/2020 10:39 am : link
In comment 14953410 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
In comment 14953351 GGGGmen said:


Quote:


Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.




Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.

Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.


All of the previous defensive coordinators in New England were knocked to a degree because they knew that it was belichicks defense and his schemes. If Joe Judge was the defensive coordinator in New England, then you could question what role judge really had there.

Joe Judge ran the special teams. Eric B is a coordinator where the head coach has made careers out of offensive coordinators and quarterbacks.

Marc Ross is a hack and a waste of space
Ah were back to  
cokeduplt : 8/20/2020 10:39 am : link
The giants being a racist organization. How many teams in the league have had a black GM? I’m sure the percentage is low and the giants are one of them.
What really annoys me..  
Sean : 8/20/2020 10:42 am : link
The media does not realize the Giants are coming off two head coaches which were both WCO offensive specialists who called the plays. Shurmur was part of the Reid tree. Now why would it make sense to go down that path AGAIN?
Marc Ross has not been hired by any NFL organization  
BocaGene : 8/20/2020 10:45 am : link
If this is correct, that says it all.
do yourselves a favor  
djm : 8/20/2020 10:46 am : link
and use NFL network and ESPN for just sports content. Actual games and top 10 lists and 30 for 30s...and nothing more.

I do listen to sports talk radio and some podcasts but to me those are mediums that offers up better analysis. These guys and women on TV are so bad it's simply not worth your time if you are a knowledgeable fan. It literally makes you dumber for watching.
I mean  
djm : 8/20/2020 10:49 am : link
that is some hard hitting deep analysis right there. "Tough guy image could backfire"

Wow, so insightful. And if Judge is out of the NFL in 4 years never winning shit here, this guy is going to scream from the hilltops how right he was. Never mind that he likely fails for other reasons, not this over the top tough guy image nonsense... I am sure he will conjure up this article and pound his chest, even though he would never conjure up all the wrong or stupid prognostications he's made over the years.

Worthless. Ross would do more good selling VCRs door to door.
It's amazing that a guy who talks out of his ass  
TheMick7 : 8/20/2020 10:49 am : link
all the time,has a job!
RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
MotownGIANTS : 8/20/2020 10:59 am : link
In comment 14953351 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.


SO we are going to diminish Eric's resume and accomplishments due to Reid but say Judge with a lesser resume coming from the the GREATEST HC in the game has merits and accolades that stand well on their own and are not overshadowed or should be taken with a grain of salt let alone be overshadowed???? Really??? .... And if we want to look at college as well ... Saban is not slouch last I checked ...
I think the Giants have said that it was JJ's interview that made all  
Bill L : 8/20/2020 11:00 am : link
the difference.

Isn't it at least possible that Bienemy's interview wasn't as good as Judge's?
RE: RE: Limited resume?  
UConn4523 : 8/20/2020 11:01 am : link
In comment 14953399 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14953369 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.



People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.


What an ignorant comment. Are you positive that race is the only thing different about Bieniemy and Peterson? There couldn't possibly be any more to it than that could there?

Ever interview someone who had a good resume and bombed? I have. That might be a good starting point before pulling the race card.
.  
Jints in Carolina : 8/20/2020 11:04 am : link
RE: RE: RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
Mdgiantsfan : 8/20/2020 11:04 am : link

I think Bienemy is given credit for the success of the Chiefs hence why he is getting interviews. The problem is that they have more offensive talent then every other team in the NFL. Being a good HC does not mean having the best offense in football. There are countless offensive and defensive coordinators that get hired for the wrong reasons. Calling plays is not a prerequisite to being a good HC. As we have heard countless times, a ST coordinator is actually more prepared to be a HC than an offensive or defensive coordinator because of what their job entails. Just because it isn't the norm doesn't mean it isn't true. The success rate of ST coordinators that got hired as HCs is greater than DC and OC.

Hopefully Bienemy gets a HCing job soon. But there are only 32 jobs in the world and having the right match and timing is the key. From where the Giants have been the last decade or so Judge makes a ton of sense. When you hire a HC you look at the deficiencies of the last HC or 2 and want to hire someone new they need to have strengths in those areas. Judge fills in those gaps. Judge is organized, clear with his message, follows through on accountability, has conviction, manages the whole team, etc. Those were all weaknesses of Shurmur and to some extent McAdoo.

Bienemy will get his opportunity when the time comes. [/quote]

While the point about hiring ST coordinators has some merit, it's odd that in such a copycat league there has been no trend to hire ST coordinators. I thought after Harbaugh's rise and success with the Ravens that that was going to be the case. Conversely we still see the trend of hiring the "hot" coordinator, and it's actually turning more towards trying to find the young innovative coordinator. So back to Eric B. it's hard to see how he's not been offered a HC job when you see some unproven young guns getting HC gigs like Matt LaFleur, Zack Taylor, Kevin Stefanski, and Kliff Kingsbury.

Again we have no idea how he's interviewed or the other parts of the equation for making a selection, but from far outside the process it just makes me scratch my head.

I was skeptical of the JJ hire, but I like what I've seen/heard so far. Time will tell if he was the right choice.
A  
Toth029 : 8/20/2020 11:06 am : link
Guy who's been a career RB coach more or less is more qualified than another guy who's been a career ST coach. I don't get it.

"He coached under Reid"

Joe coached under Saban and Belichick.

"He won a Super Bowl as an OC" (OC in name only as was Nagy who stinks in Chi-town)

Joe won numerous rings and titles as a top assistant as well.

Clown.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 11:11 am : link
In comment 14953481 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:

I think Bienemy is given credit for the success of the Chiefs hence why he is getting interviews. The problem is that they have more offensive talent then every other team in the NFL. Being a good HC does not mean having the best offense in football. There are countless offensive and defensive coordinators that get hired for the wrong reasons. Calling plays is not a prerequisite to being a good HC. As we have heard countless times, a ST coordinator is actually more prepared to be a HC than an offensive or defensive coordinator because of what their job entails. Just because it isn't the norm doesn't mean it isn't true. The success rate of ST coordinators that got hired as HCs is greater than DC and OC.

Hopefully Bienemy gets a HCing job soon. But there are only 32 jobs in the world and having the right match and timing is the key. From where the Giants have been the last decade or so Judge makes a ton of sense. When you hire a HC you look at the deficiencies of the last HC or 2 and want to hire someone new they need to have strengths in those areas. Judge fills in those gaps. Judge is organized, clear with his message, follows through on accountability, has conviction, manages the whole team, etc. Those were all weaknesses of Shurmur and to some extent McAdoo.

Bienemy will get his opportunity when the time comes.


While the point about hiring ST coordinators has some merit, it's odd that in such a copycat league there has been no trend to hire ST coordinators. I thought after Harbaugh's rise and success with the Ravens that that was going to be the case. Conversely we still see the trend of hiring the "hot" coordinator, and it's actually turning more towards trying to find the young innovative coordinator. So back to Eric B. it's hard to see how he's not been offered a HC job when you see some unproven young guns getting HC gigs like Matt LaFleur, Zack Taylor, Kevin Stefanski, and Kliff Kingsbury.

Again we have no idea how he's interviewed or the other parts of the equation for making a selection, but from far outside the process it just makes me scratch my head.

I was skeptical of the JJ hire, but I like what I've seen/heard so far. Time will tell if he was the right choice. [/quote]

Well, he's only been an OC for 2 years. Last year was the first year he had interviews.
RE: RE: Limited resume?  
TommyWiseau : 8/20/2020 11:12 am : link
In comment 14953399 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14953369 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.



People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.


His name is Pederson not Peterson and he spent 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with the Eagles. Not only that, Andy Reid gave a glowing endorsement of Pederson to Jeffrey Lurie. He had a history in the Org, got a glowing endorsement from the former HC of the team and apparently had a great interview. Stop making everything about skin color
People acting..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/20/2020 11:20 am : link
like Nagy is terrible must have overlooked his Coach of the Year award his first season.
RE: RE: RE: Limited resume?  
Jints in Carolina : 8/20/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 14953488 TommyWiseau said:
Quote:
In comment 14953399 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


In comment 14953369 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.



People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.



His name is Pederson not Peterson and he spent 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with the Eagles. Not only that, Andy Reid gave a glowing endorsement of Pederson to Jeffrey Lurie. He had a history in the Org, got a glowing endorsement from the former HC of the team and apparently had a great interview. Stop making everything about skin color


Everything today is about race Tommy....there always has to be an evil underlying reason.
RE: People acting..  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 11:24 am : link
In comment 14953495 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
like Nagy is terrible must have overlooked his Coach of the Year award his first season.


He's an offensive guru who's team has been very poor offensively. They spent heavy on that D and that is why they won. I have watched many Bears games. The guy has no feel for the game. Trubisky sucks yet he chucks it a ton with him. He doesn't stick with the run. He constantly endangers Trubisky with designed running plays and takes crazy hits that really aren't avoidable based on those plays. I don't see the appeal to him.
Wasn't Judge hired months ago? Why is this a topic now?  
ZogZerg : 8/20/2020 11:26 am : link
And why is Bieniemy considered more qualified than Judge by this dipshit? He was a coordinator for 2 years, Judge was a coordinator for 5 years. More than twice as much experience as a coordinator. In addition, the Giants have a reliable source in BB on him.

Also, why wouldn't Ross be questioning Carolina's coaching move? they grabbed out of the college ranks over an NFL candidate?

Ross is still bitter for being rightfully canned by the Giants.
F Him.
RE: People acting..  
Toth029 : 8/20/2020 11:30 am : link
In comment 14953495 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
like Nagy is terrible must have overlooked his Coach of the Year award his first season.

McAdoo won his first year as well. Bears went 12-4 due to the #1 defense led by Fangio and their offense fell from 9th to 29th with basically all their key players in tact. Development is coaching and their offense hasn't gotten better. Where is this guru that came from the Chiefs? He hasn't shown anything that he's a quality coach. Bears have a lot of great talent.
can't dismiss the timing aspect  
GiantNatty : 8/20/2020 11:37 am : link
the giants would have had to wait until after the super bowl to hire bienemy - and by then all the other prospects may have been gone. hiring from a limited group of applicants while competitors are doing the same means timing is of the essence.

it's much easier to argue that bienemy was the victim of his team's success than of racial animous, but ross may have an agenda here, so he can ignore the much more likely reason bienemy wasn't the pick.
If who the Giants hire is upsetting Marc Ross,  
Dave in Hoboken : 8/20/2020 11:42 am : link
I'd argue they're hiring the right people considering how awful Ross was here.

The fact that who they hired pisses him off makes me all warm and fuzzy inside. Hopefully the Giants hire more folks who piss this dweeb off.
My point about..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/20/2020 11:43 am : link
Nagy is that it is way too early to determine what he's doing. He's saddled with a mediocre QB.

For all the "talent" they have, it is concentrated on one side of the ball.

This is a particularly strange comment:
Quote:
McAdoo won his first year as well. Bears went 12-4 due to the #1 defense led by Fangio and their offense fell from 9th to 29th with basically all their key players in tact.


The first year under Nagy, the Bears offense went from 29th the year prior to 9th. But they won only because of the D that first year?? Last year, they got rid of their best RB, their TE was hurt a lot of the season, and Trubisky was ineffective. Let's not act like the offense had little impact that first season.
RE: My point about..  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 11:56 am : link
In comment 14953517 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Nagy is that it is way too early to determine what he's doing. He's saddled with a mediocre QB.

For all the "talent" they have, it is concentrated on one side of the ball.

This is a particularly strange comment:


Quote:


McAdoo won his first year as well. Bears went 12-4 due to the #1 defense led by Fangio and their offense fell from 9th to 29th with basically all their key players in tact.



The first year under Nagy, the Bears offense went from 29th the year prior to 9th. But they won only because of the D that first year?? Last year, they got rid of their best RB, their TE was hurt a lot of the season, and Trubisky was ineffective. Let's not act like the offense had little impact that first season.


I get what you are saying but football is definitely complementary. Their D helped out their O a ton his first year. And, yes, Trubisky is awful. But there are certain things about Trubisky that everyone seems to know and Nagy doesn't give a shit about like throwing left. I think Foles will be better for that team and their offense should be better. But, with that said, watching them often a good coach hides a players deficiencies and emphasizes their strengths. That goes for the O as a whole. Way too many times you are left scratching your head saying what is plan?
RE: ...  
Blue21 : 8/20/2020 12:00 pm : link
In comment 14953367 HitSquad said:
Quote:
I don’t think he is implying anything. He’s just sharing what he feels.

One thing I notice about the guys commenting on the wind sprints is they ignore the fact that coach Judge stated they’re not punitive, but rather a reminder that mistakes have consequences.

I think Judge has a tough guy image because he’s a tough guy, it’s not an act. He’s trying to instill that into this young team which is important because all good teams have an identity.


From what I've read they aren't even wind sprints but more like a foot dragging fast paced walk. I'd be surprised too if this continues after training camp.
I don't give AF  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/20/2020 12:09 pm : link
what Marc Ross-who helped drive this organization into the ground-thinks.
Here is some of what I am talking about with Nagy.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 12:09 pm : link
Quote:
The passing game was a wreck, as Trubisky plummeted to 27th in the league in passer rating and last in yards per attempt, but the Bears were equally ineffective on the ground. Nagy set what is thought to be the franchise record for fewest rushing attempts in a game with seven in a loss to the Saints, then said: ‘‘I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot.’’

But the Bears also ran only 15 times in the season-opening loss to the Packers and rushed fewer than 25 times in nine of 16 games. Teams with that few rushes lost nearly 80 percent of the time last season.
I felt Ross  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/20/2020 12:21 pm : link
and Reese wanted to hire a black HC. The Giants have never had one and Reese always talked about being being a black GM and how important it was to him. I don't see any fault with that.

In terms of the resume I think Ross makes a reasonable thought. I think where he shows ignorance is:

1. The Giants just went through two OC's. One came with strong ties to Reid and the West Coast. I think they Giants just wanted to get back to what has worked for this franchise (Strong run game and D). Reid has given lots of credit to EB but you know he still has his fingerprints over the O.

2. Mara has really been miserable with the state of the franchise. Seems to make sense his connection to BB made a big impact here. Sometimes it is good to go with who you know and in this case a HOF coach who loves this franchise imo. He went outside the previous two hires.

RE: I felt Ross  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 12:25 pm : link
In comment 14953548 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
and Reese wanted to hire a black HC. The Giants have never had one and Reese always talked about being being a black GM and how important it was to him. I don't see any fault with that.

In terms of the resume I think Ross makes a reasonable thought. I think where he shows ignorance is:

1. The Giants just went through two OC's. One came with strong ties to Reid and the West Coast. I think they Giants just wanted to get back to what has worked for this franchise (Strong run game and D). Reid has given lots of credit to EB but you know he still has his fingerprints over the O.

2. Mara has really been miserable with the state of the franchise. Seems to make sense his connection to BB made a big impact here. Sometimes it is good to go with who you know and in this case a HOF coach who loves this franchise imo. He went outside the previous two hires.


But that is not right as well. That's just as bad as not hiring someone because of their skin color. Someone shouldn't get a job because of their skin color as well. It should be based on the best candidate for the job.
Picking first time head coaches is  
Big Al : 8/20/2020 12:27 pm : link
like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get.
Robbie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/20/2020 12:43 pm : link
I agree which is why I said thought. I do think more diversity is needed and it is worse in Division 1 college football. Merit should be the driver regardless.
RE: Robbie  
robbieballs2003 : 8/20/2020 12:55 pm : link
In comment 14953559 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I agree which is why I said thought. I do think more diversity is needed and it is worse in Division 1 college football. Merit should be the driver regardless.


Agreed.
I can't stand Ross, but  
David B. : 8/20/2020 12:55 pm : link
One Black man lobbying for another Black man to have a shot at the Giants HC job isn't a scandal.

And the Judge hire WAS out of the blue, so he isn't really saying anything here to rail about, IMO.
RE: can't dismiss the timing aspect  
Matt in SGS : 8/20/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14953511 GiantNatty said:
Quote:
the giants would have had to wait until after the super bowl to hire bienemy - and by then all the other prospects may have been gone. hiring from a limited group of applicants while competitors are doing the same means timing is of the essence.

it's much easier to argue that bienemy was the victim of his team's success than of racial animous, but ross may have an agenda here, so he can ignore the much more likely reason bienemy wasn't the pick.


I 100000% agree with this take. The NFL should actually change the rule and allow coaches who are still playing to interview for jobs and accept them, but not join until after the playoffs are over, however they can start to pick their staff. A head coach is really only as good as his staff, particularly a first time head coach. The Giants got burned with Shurmur because not only was he an uninspiring hire from the get-go, he was hamstrung by the fact that he couldn't start picking a staff until before the Super Bowl because the Giants had to wait for the Vikings season to end. And we ended up with a bunch of duds like Shula and Bettcher.

Until a situation like that is fixed, Bieniemy is likely screwed again in 2020 with the odds that the Chiefs will go deep in the playoffs again. I think that's why someone in the media suggested he take a college job first, show what he can do for a couple of years and then come back to the Pros.
RE: Robbie  
Dnew15 : 8/20/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14953559 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I agree which is why I said thought. I do think more diversity is needed and it is worse in Division 1 college football. Merit should be the driver regardless.


Totally agreed on merit being the driver. Having said that, Eric B has every bit as much, if not more merit than JJ did on paper. You certainly don't want someone NOT getting a job b/c of the color of their skin either.

Ross wasn't wrong about JJ being out of left field. Everyone was talking about Eric B being a really strong candidate - of course he didn't get hired by anyone with an opening, so I agree with your point about Ross should be calling out every NFL team with an opening - not just the Giants.

Maybe Eric B wasn't great in the interview. Maybe he sounded a bit too much like SHurmur and Ben and the Giants really wanted to go in a different direction and who can blame him.

But Ross's question is certainly worth asking - that's all I'm saying.
Dnew  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/20/2020 1:04 pm : link
I did mention why I thought Judge had more consideration. No way was this a out of left field hire. It may seem like it to some but if you look closely not the case.
'Marc Ross talking again'  
Torrag : 8/20/2020 1:09 pm : link
He can't get a job in an NFL office which tells us everything we already knew. He's an awful talent evaluator.

he's now reduced to earning chump change for toxic sound bytes on air. Sad individual.


As usual context is important.  
j_rud : 8/20/2020 1:11 pm : link
To say its somewhat surprising that the Giants went with a relative unknown in Judge over the popular OC coming off a SB win isn't controversial. That's a legit talking point. Noting wrong with that.

However...

Anything Marc Ross says about the organization immediately gets the Sour Grapes Test because hes been openly disdainful of them so often in recent history, which I'm sure has nothing to do with him getting fired. Additionally, he's directly stating race was a factor and implying the organization is racist when in fact Ross held a managerial position within the organization, under an African American GM no less.

And thus, within that context, we can begin to smell the bullshit.
jrud  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/20/2020 1:17 pm : link
How is it a talking point? It speaks more to Ross not knowing the history of the Giants and what has worked here and in the NFC East.

Belichick, TC, Parcells and I will through Saban in with his ties to BB for 35 years. They all preach very similar philosophies to how you win. Judge was with Saban who passed him onto to BB. So the reality is he has many year the Giant way without ever being here.
Ross should STFU and people should stop posting his nonsense  
Victor in CT : 8/20/2020 1:18 pm : link
He has no "in" with the Giants. He's just a failed, bitter asshole.

I think Bienemy was hurt most by the rule that assistants cant talk until the Super Bowl off week.
RE: jrud  
j_rud : 8/20/2020 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14953593 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
How is it a talking point? It speaks more to Ross not knowing the history of the Giants and what has worked here and in the NFC East.

Belichick, TC, Parcells and I will through Saban in with his ties to BB for 35 years. They all preach very similar philosophies to how you win. Judge was with Saban who passed him onto to BB. So the reality is he has many year the Giant way without ever being here.


I dont mean its anything noteworthy or needing dissection. Just a talking point for the daily news roundup. I just mean that, back at the time of the hire, it wouldn't have been crazy to say "Wow, Joe Judge over some better known commodities, thats a surprise". Hell, we were all surprised. That's all.
RE: Sean, there s no hiding his intent here  
Scyber : 8/20/2020 1:57 pm : link
In comment 14953359 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Pretty ironic he subtlety suggests the Giants overlooked a minority hire considering he and Reese worked for the organization

Maybe it s just possible they were blown away by Judge s interview as was reported.


Huh....TIL Marc Ross is black.
Marc Ross -  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/20/2020 2:14 pm : link
Isn't he the poster child for outstanding black's achievement at the management level in the NFL?








Or not, exactly...
Marc Ross  
arniefez : 8/20/2020 2:40 pm : link
worked for the Mara's for 10 years. 10 years and the Mara's didn't know what an asshole this guy is? I guess I shouldn't be surprised since he was horrible at his job and they let him keep doing it for a decade.
I really think it’s just bullshit  
djm : 8/20/2020 3:33 pm : link
To release thinly veiled shit like this but not come right out and own it or really speak honestly. You’re going to call someone or some team racist? That’s a HUGE indictment on one’s character let alone an entire franchise but ross the dick decides to parse his words carefully and sort of hint at racism. Go fuck yourself. Try that shit to someone’s face and see how it ends for you. If you’re going to call someone racist you better have proof and you better come out and say it in clear terms. But that’s not the world we live in anymore. Fuck ross. Prick.
Complete scumbag  
TyreeHelmet : 8/20/2020 6:11 pm : link
One of Gettlemans’s best moves was firing this asshole.
I am just gonna say  
Crazed Dogs : 8/20/2020 6:23 pm : link
I agree with Sean......This guy is a real piece of work. So glad he is out of the organization.
RE: As usual context is important.  
chick310 : 8/20/2020 6:38 pm : link
In comment 14953586 j_rud said:
Quote:
To say its somewhat surprising that the Giants went with a relative unknown in Judge over the popular OC coming off a SB win isn't controversial. That's a legit talking point. Noting wrong with that.

However...

Anything Marc Ross says about the organization immediately gets the Sour Grapes Test because hes been openly disdainful of them so often in recent history, which I'm sure has nothing to do with him getting fired. Additionally, he's directly stating race was a factor and implying the organization is racist when in fact Ross held a managerial position within the organization, under an African American GM no less.

And thus, within that context, we can begin to smell the bullshit.


Yeah agree. He started with the generalization "surprise hire" comment but his selfish agenda came thru pretty clear with the rest of his criticisms.
RE: I really think it’s just bullshit  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/20/2020 6:41 pm : link
In comment 14953672 djm said:
Quote:
To release thinly veiled shit like this but not come right out and own it or really speak honestly. You’re going to call someone or some team racist? That’s a HUGE indictment on one’s character let alone an entire franchise but ross the dick decides to parse his words carefully and sort of hint at racism. Go fuck yourself. Try that shit to someone’s face and see how it ends for you. If you’re going to call someone racist you better have proof and you better come out and say it in clear terms. But that’s not the world we live in anymore. Fuck ross. Prick.


Well put. You got stuff to say, say it Marc, like a man.

Not like a little pussy.
Lost  
Shady Lurker : 8/20/2020 6:51 pm : link
any respect I ever had for the guy.

Like other's have said, if anyone really think the Giants made their decision based on racism then they should stop being Giants fans. I know I would
Eric Bieniemy  
JoeyBigBlue : 8/20/2020 7:03 pm : link
Interviewed in 4 different places, and no one hired him. Maybe he just doesn’t interview well. Hopefully he will land a job when he polishes his interviews. Also it sucks, that the Giants are the only team taking shit for not hiring him.
Can you say...  
LeonBright45 : 8/20/2020 7:59 pm : link
RACIST COCKSUCKING MORON????




Yes, you can
RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
djstat : 12:50 am : link
In comment 14953351 GGGGmen said:
Quote:
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.

Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.

Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.

Go away Marc.
. To say Bienemy is a good coach but Andy Ried runs the show is ridiculous. Judge was in New England where BB runs the show and had Tom Brady, Gronk, etc.
Marc Ross is clueless  
royhobbs7 : 7:50 pm : link
Remember...............When the Giants' fanbase criticized the Giants' FO (Reese & Ross) for drafting Eli Apple in the 1st Rd. over Laremy Tunsil as well as other college talent, how Ross responded:

Ross lambasted the Giants' fanbase, claiming that they knew nothing about what it takes to orchestrate a draft, and maintained that Apple was a great value pick!

Just shows how much he knows! Ross' opinion is dreck!!!
RE: I really think it’s just bullshit  
royhobbs7 : 7:52 pm : link
In comment 14953672 djm said:
Quote:
To release thinly veiled shit like this but not come right out and own it or really speak honestly. You’re going to call someone or some team racist? That’s a HUGE indictment on one’s character let alone an entire franchise but ross the dick decides to parse his words carefully and sort of hint at racism. Go fuck yourself. Try that shit to someone’s face and see how it ends for you. If you’re going to call someone racist you better have proof and you better come out and say it in clear terms. But that’s not the world we live in anymore. Fuck ross. Prick.


DITTO!!!!!
RE: Marc Ross is clueless  
royhobbs7 : 7:55 pm : link
In comment 14954439 royhobbs7 said:
Quote:
Remember...............When the Giants' fanbase criticized the Giants' FO (Reese & Ross) for drafting Eli Apple in the 1st Rd. over Laremy Tunsil as well as other college talent, how Ross responded:

Ross lambasted the Giants' fanbase, claiming that they knew nothing about what it takes to orchestrate a draft, and maintained that Apple was a great value pick!

Just shows how much he knows! Ross' opinion is dreck!!!


And guess what? We were right!!!!
RE: amen, robbie  
EricJ : 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14953438 fkap said:
Quote:
quite obvious that Ross was pulling the race card out.


Not just Marc doing it... people here too. It is fucking ridiculous.
There are coaches who simply are excellent coordinators...  
EricJ : 8:13 pm : link
but it takes a different person to be a head coach. You can go back and find so many examples of that.
RE: RE: I'm sure Bieniemy is a fine coach but  
jhibb : 8:16 pm : link
In comment 14953965 djstat said:
Quote:
To say Bienemy is a good coach but Andy Ried runs the show is ridiculous. Judge was in New England where BB runs the show and had Tom Brady, Gronk, etc.


While I'd agree that at first glance it seems hypocritical, the difference is that nobody (or not many) point to the success of the Patriots' special teams and/or wide receivers as the main reason Judge should have gotten a head coaching job. Sure, it's brought up, but the main reason seems to be how the Giants projected he would be as a head coach based partly on his success as well as attributes, recommendations, interviews, etc.

Could his ethnicity realistically have played a part in that? Possible, but there's no real reason to jump to that conclusion.

Meanwhile, the main reason I have heard that Bieniemy should have been the choice is that the Chiefs' offense had such great success. Therefore, it seems fair to consider his role in that success.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions