'Marc Ross talking again'  

“[His hire] was out of the blue,” NFL Network analyst Marc Ross said on The Zach Gelb Show. “You hadn’t heard much about him. Of course there [were] other guys like an Eric Bieniemy who kind of, I felt, got overlooked and who had a much stronger resume, who had accomplished a lot more things. Of course now we’re into the minority coaches getting overlooked, and Eric Bieniemy was an accomplished college player, pro player, a great coach, a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator – and when Joe Judge got hired over a guy like that, it was definitely a shock and a surprise with the limited resume that Joe Judge had. But I guess that’s what the Giants were trying to find in their culture, the tough-guy image that they’re trying to portray this year in the 2020 season.”