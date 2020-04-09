'Marc Ross talking again'  

This guy is a real piece of work. So glad he is out of the organization.
| “[His hire] was out of the blue,” NFL Network analyst Marc Ross said on The Zach Gelb Show. “You hadn’t heard much about him. Of course there [were] other guys like an Eric Bieniemy who kind of, I felt, got overlooked and who had a much stronger resume, who had accomplished a lot more things. Of course now we’re into the minority coaches getting overlooked, and Eric Bieniemy was an accomplished college player, pro player, a great coach, a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator – and when Joe Judge got hired over a guy like that, it was definitely a shock and a surprise with the limited resume that Joe Judge had. But I guess that’s what the Giants were trying to find in their culture, the tough-guy image that they’re trying to portray this year in the 2020 season.”
What are you implying Marc?
Giants needed a strong voice and leadership above all else. Let the HC be the CEO and delegate to his VPs (DC, OC) and go from there.
Shurmur and Mcadoo were successful OCs who got promoted to the big seat and failed miserably. It was time for a change in coaching hiring strategy for this franchise.
Go away Marc.
Maybe it s just possible they were blown away by Judge s interview as was reported.
One thing I notice about the guys commenting on the wind sprints is they ignore the fact that coach Judge stated they’re not punitive, but rather a reminder that mistakes have consequences.
I think Judge has a tough guy image because he’s a tough guy, it’s not an act. He’s trying to instill that into this young team which is important because all good teams have an identity.
People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.
People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
No. You want to look at it that way. Just because a black man didn't get a job and a white person did doesn't make it racist. I wish people would stop defaulting to that. Pederson has a history with the Eagles. Does Bienemy have a history with us?
Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.
Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.
Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.
Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.
I think Bienemy is given credit for the success of the Chiefs hence why he is getting interviews. The problem is that they have more offensive talent then every other team in the NFL. Being a good HC does not mean having the best offense in football. There are countless offensive and defensive coordinators that get hired for the wrong reasons. Calling plays is not a prerequisite to being a good HC. As we have heard countless times, a ST coordinator is actually more prepared to be a HC than an offensive or defensive coordinator because of what their job entails. Just because it isn't the norm doesn't mean it isn't true. The success rate of ST coordinators that got hired as HCs is greater than DC and OC.
Hopefully Bienemy gets a HCing job soon. But there are only 32 jobs in the world and having the right match and timing is the key. From where the Giants have been the last decade or so Judge makes a ton of sense. When you hire a HC you look at the deficiencies of the last HC or 2 and want to hire someone new they need to have strengths in those areas. Judge fills in those gaps. Judge is organized, clear with his message, follows through on accountability, has conviction, manages the whole team, etc. Those were all weaknesses of Shurmur and to some extent McAdoo.
Bienemy will get his opportunity when the time comes.
Also found it funny that somehow the tough guy approach in NE only works because the GOAT QB was there, yet no mention that EB has the current best (or darn close to) QB going for him.
I don't get that. If we hired the right guy then Ross's comment doesn't make sense. He should apply it to another organization if he feels that way.
Andy Reid is the HC and runs the show for that offense. He also has Mahomes, Kelce, Hill and a great OL. MANY OC's would win big with that setup.
Interestingly Eric B. is not given credit for his coaching abilities because of the belief that it's Andy's show and essentially Eric B. is along for the ride. Yet JJ has worked for two of the greatest coaches in both the collegiate and professional ranks with Saban having the best talent in the country and BB having the GOAT at QB. Yet we loathe JJ because of those very connections.
Don't get me wrong I like the JJ hire and pray it works great for Big Blue, but I can't dismiss Marc's comments as being a hater or even bringing race into the discussion. There's much more to a coaching decision, but when you look at some of the track records of recent hires (JJ included) compared to Eric B. it does make me wonder.
All of the previous defensive coordinators in New England were knocked to a degree because they knew that it was belichicks defense and his schemes. If Joe Judge was the defensive coordinator in New England, then you could question what role judge really had there.
Joe Judge ran the special teams. Eric B is a coordinator where the head coach has made careers out of offensive coordinators and quarterbacks.
Marc Ross is a hack and a waste of space
I do listen to sports talk radio and some podcasts but to me those are mediums that offers up better analysis. These guys and women on TV are so bad it's simply not worth your time if you are a knowledgeable fan. It literally makes you dumber for watching.
Wow, so insightful. And if Judge is out of the NFL in 4 years never winning shit here, this guy is going to scream from the hilltops how right he was. Never mind that he likely fails for other reasons, not this over the top tough guy image nonsense... I am sure he will conjure up this article and pound his chest, even though he would never conjure up all the wrong or stupid prognostications he's made over the years.
Worthless. Ross would do more good selling VCRs door to door.
SO we are going to diminish Eric's resume and accomplishments due to Reid but say Judge with a lesser resume coming from the the GREATEST HC in the game has merits and accolades that stand well on their own and are not overshadowed or should be taken with a grain of salt let alone be overshadowed???? Really??? .... And if we want to look at college as well ... Saban is not slouch last I checked ...
Isn't it at least possible that Bienemy's interview wasn't as good as Judge's?
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.
People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
What an ignorant comment. Are you positive that race is the only thing different about Bieniemy and Peterson? There couldn't possibly be any more to it than that could there?
Ever interview someone who had a good resume and bombed? I have. That might be a good starting point before pulling the race card.
While the point about hiring ST coordinators has some merit, it's odd that in such a copycat league there has been no trend to hire ST coordinators. I thought after Harbaugh's rise and success with the Ravens that that was going to be the case. Conversely we still see the trend of hiring the "hot" coordinator, and it's actually turning more towards trying to find the young innovative coordinator. So back to Eric B. it's hard to see how he's not been offered a HC job when you see some unproven young guns getting HC gigs like Matt LaFleur, Zack Taylor, Kevin Stefanski, and Kliff Kingsbury.
Again we have no idea how he's interviewed or the other parts of the equation for making a selection, but from far outside the process it just makes me scratch my head.
I was skeptical of the JJ hire, but I like what I've seen/heard so far. Time will tell if he was the right choice.
"He coached under Reid"
Joe coached under Saban and Belichick.
"He won a Super Bowl as an OC" (OC in name only as was Nagy who stinks in Chi-town)
Joe won numerous rings and titles as a top assistant as well.
Clown.
While the point about hiring ST coordinators has some merit, it's odd that in such a copycat league there has been no trend to hire ST coordinators. I thought after Harbaugh's rise and success with the Ravens that that was going to be the case. Conversely we still see the trend of hiring the "hot" coordinator, and it's actually turning more towards trying to find the young innovative coordinator. So back to Eric B. it's hard to see how he's not been offered a HC job when you see some unproven young guns getting HC gigs like Matt LaFleur, Zack Taylor, Kevin Stefanski, and Kliff Kingsbury.
Again we have no idea how he's interviewed or the other parts of the equation for making a selection, but from far outside the process it just makes me scratch my head.
Well, he's only been an OC for 2 years. Last year was the first year he had interviews.
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.
People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
His name is Pederson not Peterson and he spent 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with the Eagles. Not only that, Andy Reid gave a glowing endorsement of Pederson to Jeffrey Lurie. He had a history in the Org, got a glowing endorsement from the former HC of the team and apparently had a great interview. Stop making everything about skin color
Hahaha. Guy has like 11 rings. How is Nagy doing in Chicago without Reid? Being an OC for the Chiefs doesn't make you a better candidate. Maybe Bienemy will be a great HC but lets not start making him out to be this great candidate. He was a late consideration. He was never considered the favorite.
People said the same thing about Doug Peterson...what's the difference between Eric B and Doug P? They are almost identical in every way..but one.
Just sayin.
His name is Pederson not Peterson and he spent 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 with the Eagles. Not only that, Andy Reid gave a glowing endorsement of Pederson to Jeffrey Lurie. He had a history in the Org, got a glowing endorsement from the former HC of the team and apparently had a great interview. Stop making everything about skin color
Everything today is about race Tommy....there always has to be an evil underlying reason.
He's an offensive guru who's team has been very poor offensively. They spent heavy on that D and that is why they won. I have watched many Bears games. The guy has no feel for the game. Trubisky sucks yet he chucks it a ton with him. He doesn't stick with the run. He constantly endangers Trubisky with designed running plays and takes crazy hits that really aren't avoidable based on those plays. I don't see the appeal to him.
Also, why wouldn't Ross be questioning Carolina's coaching move? they grabbed out of the college ranks over an NFL candidate?
Ross is still bitter for being rightfully canned by the Giants.
F Him.
McAdoo won his first year as well. Bears went 12-4 due to the #1 defense led by Fangio and their offense fell from 9th to 29th with basically all their key players in tact. Development is coaching and their offense hasn't gotten better. Where is this guru that came from the Chiefs? He hasn't shown anything that he's a quality coach. Bears have a lot of great talent.
it's much easier to argue that bienemy was the victim of his team's success than of racial animous, but ross may have an agenda here, so he can ignore the much more likely reason bienemy wasn't the pick.
The fact that who they hired pisses him off makes me all warm and fuzzy inside. Hopefully the Giants hire more folks who piss this dweeb off.
For all the "talent" they have, it is concentrated on one side of the ball.
This is a particularly strange comment:
The first year under Nagy, the Bears offense went from 29th the year prior to 9th. But they won only because of the D that first year?? Last year, they got rid of their best RB, their TE was hurt a lot of the season, and Trubisky was ineffective. Let's not act like the offense had little impact that first season.
For all the "talent" they have, it is concentrated on one side of the ball.
This is a particularly strange comment:
McAdoo won his first year as well. Bears went 12-4 due to the #1 defense led by Fangio and their offense fell from 9th to 29th with basically all their key players in tact.
The first year under Nagy, the Bears offense went from 29th the year prior to 9th. But they won only because of the D that first year?? Last year, they got rid of their best RB, their TE was hurt a lot of the season, and Trubisky was ineffective. Let's not act like the offense had little impact that first season.
I get what you are saying but football is definitely complementary. Their D helped out their O a ton his first year. And, yes, Trubisky is awful. But there are certain things about Trubisky that everyone seems to know and Nagy doesn't give a shit about like throwing left. I think Foles will be better for that team and their offense should be better. But, with that said, watching them often a good coach hides a players deficiencies and emphasizes their strengths. That goes for the O as a whole. Way too many times you are left scratching your head saying what is plan?
One thing I notice about the guys commenting on the wind sprints is they ignore the fact that coach Judge stated they’re not punitive, but rather a reminder that mistakes have consequences.
I think Judge has a tough guy image because he’s a tough guy, it’s not an act. He’s trying to instill that into this young team which is important because all good teams have an identity.
From what I've read they aren't even wind sprints but more like a foot dragging fast paced walk. I'd be surprised too if this continues after training camp.
But the Bears also ran only 15 times in the season-opening loss to the Packers and rushed fewer than 25 times in nine of 16 games. Teams with that few rushes lost nearly 80 percent of the time last season.
In terms of the resume I think Ross makes a reasonable thought. I think where he shows ignorance is:
1. The Giants just went through two OC's. One came with strong ties to Reid and the West Coast. I think they Giants just wanted to get back to what has worked for this franchise (Strong run game and D). Reid has given lots of credit to EB but you know he still has his fingerprints over the O.
2. Mara has really been miserable with the state of the franchise. Seems to make sense his connection to BB made a big impact here. Sometimes it is good to go with who you know and in this case a HOF coach who loves this franchise imo. He went outside the previous two hires.
In terms of the resume I think Ross makes a reasonable thought. I think where he shows ignorance is:
1. The Giants just went through two OC's. One came with strong ties to Reid and the West Coast. I think they Giants just wanted to get back to what has worked for this franchise (Strong run game and D). Reid has given lots of credit to EB but you know he still has his fingerprints over the O.
2. Mara has really been miserable with the state of the franchise. Seems to make sense his connection to BB made a big impact here. Sometimes it is good to go with who you know and in this case a HOF coach who loves this franchise imo. He went outside the previous two hires.
But that is not right as well. That's just as bad as not hiring someone because of their skin color. Someone shouldn't get a job because of their skin color as well. It should be based on the best candidate for the job.
Agreed.
And the Judge hire WAS out of the blue, so he isn't really saying anything here to rail about, IMO.
it's much easier to argue that bienemy was the victim of his team's success than of racial animous, but ross may have an agenda here, so he can ignore the much more likely reason bienemy wasn't the pick.
I 100000% agree with this take. The NFL should actually change the rule and allow coaches who are still playing to interview for jobs and accept them, but not join until after the playoffs are over, however they can start to pick their staff. A head coach is really only as good as his staff, particularly a first time head coach. The Giants got burned with Shurmur because not only was he an uninspiring hire from the get-go, he was hamstrung by the fact that he couldn't start picking a staff until before the Super Bowl because the Giants had to wait for the Vikings season to end. And we ended up with a bunch of duds like Shula and Bettcher.
Until a situation like that is fixed, Bieniemy is likely screwed again in 2020 with the odds that the Chiefs will go deep in the playoffs again. I think that's why someone in the media suggested he take a college job first, show what he can do for a couple of years and then come back to the Pros.
Totally agreed on merit being the driver. Having said that, Eric B has every bit as much, if not more merit than JJ did on paper. You certainly don't want someone NOT getting a job b/c of the color of their skin either.
Ross wasn't wrong about JJ being out of left field. Everyone was talking about Eric B being a really strong candidate - of course he didn't get hired by anyone with an opening, so I agree with your point about Ross should be calling out every NFL team with an opening - not just the Giants.
Maybe Eric B wasn't great in the interview. Maybe he sounded a bit too much like SHurmur and Ben and the Giants really wanted to go in a different direction and who can blame him.
But Ross's question is certainly worth asking - that's all I'm saying.
he's now reduced to earning chump change for toxic sound bytes on air. Sad individual.
However...
Anything Marc Ross says about the organization immediately gets the Sour Grapes Test because hes been openly disdainful of them so often in recent history, which I'm sure has nothing to do with him getting fired. Additionally, he's directly stating race was a factor and implying the organization is racist when in fact Ross held a managerial position within the organization, under an African American GM no less.
And thus, within that context, we can begin to smell the bullshit.
Belichick, TC, Parcells and I will through Saban in with his ties to BB for 35 years. They all preach very similar philosophies to how you win. Judge was with Saban who passed him onto to BB. So the reality is he has many year the Giant way without ever being here.
I think Bienemy was hurt most by the rule that assistants cant talk until the Super Bowl off week.
Belichick, TC, Parcells and I will through Saban in with his ties to BB for 35 years. They all preach very similar philosophies to how you win. Judge was with Saban who passed him onto to BB. So the reality is he has many year the Giant way without ever being here.
I dont mean its anything noteworthy or needing dissection. Just a talking point for the daily news roundup. I just mean that, back at the time of the hire, it wouldn't have been crazy to say "Wow, Joe Judge over some better known commodities, thats a surprise". Hell, we were all surprised. That's all.
Maybe it s just possible they were blown away by Judge s interview as was reported.
Huh....TIL Marc Ross is black.
Or not, exactly...
However...
Anything Marc Ross says about the organization immediately gets the Sour Grapes Test because hes been openly disdainful of them so often in recent history, which I'm sure has nothing to do with him getting fired. Additionally, he's directly stating race was a factor and implying the organization is racist when in fact Ross held a managerial position within the organization, under an African American GM no less.
And thus, within that context, we can begin to smell the bullshit.
Yeah agree. He started with the generalization "surprise hire" comment but his selfish agenda came thru pretty clear with the rest of his criticisms.
Well put. You got stuff to say, say it Marc, like a man.
Not like a little pussy.
Like other's have said, if anyone really think the Giants made their decision based on racism then they should stop being Giants fans. I know I would
Yes, you can
Ross lambasted the Giants' fanbase, claiming that they knew nothing about what it takes to orchestrate a draft, and maintained that Apple was a great value pick!
Just shows how much he knows! Ross' opinion is dreck!!!
DITTO!!!!!
Ross lambasted the Giants' fanbase, claiming that they knew nothing about what it takes to orchestrate a draft, and maintained that Apple was a great value pick!
Just shows how much he knows! Ross' opinion is dreck!!!
And guess what? We were right!!!!
Not just Marc doing it... people here too. It is fucking ridiculous.
While I'd agree that at first glance it seems hypocritical, the difference is that nobody (or not many) point to the success of the Patriots' special teams and/or wide receivers as the main reason Judge should have gotten a head coaching job. Sure, it's brought up, but the main reason seems to be how the Giants projected he would be as a head coach based partly on his success as well as attributes, recommendations, interviews, etc.
Could his ethnicity realistically have played a part in that? Possible, but there's no real reason to jump to that conclusion.
Meanwhile, the main reason I have heard that Bieniemy should have been the choice is that the Chiefs' offense had such great success. Therefore, it seems fair to consider his role in that success.