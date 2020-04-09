Asshat-ish info: Camp

I have a good source associated with the Giants Org. He was able to take in a practice. I asked him what his immediate takeaways were and what was different than what he’s seen before. Some quick points.



- Loves the pace of the practices. Said with the shortened offseason it would be easy for a coach to focus more on his core starters than Sorry about getting guys reps. Not Judge. He’s making use of every blade of grass afforded to him to get guys reps on the field.



- Lots of shifting guys in and out. WRs/TE lining up in different spot almost on a per snap bases. OL going from one group to another, tackles flip flopping.



- doesn’t know if it was the coaching staff’s doing but says a number of players have completely revamped their bodies. (We know about Jones) says he’s never seen Engram this jacked and it’s making a difference in blocking. Says he’s seeing guys heads knock back when Engram hits them now. Worked on his leverage.



- Biggest surprise? Matt Peart. Says many thought he’d be at least a year long project. He’s put on some serious muscle and might be the quickest OL out there. Says if it wasn’t for Fleming probably being the best OL he saw out there that he wouldn’t be surprised at all if Peart played sooner.