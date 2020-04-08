for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Which Giant do you think is not being talked enough about?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Javon Leake looks  
section125 : 8/22/2020 9:58 am : link
like he may be a keeper. Bradshaw capability with better hands?
I feel we need to discuss more....how confident this team is playing.  
George from PA : 8/22/2020 10:03 am : link
Not sure how many mistakes the team made during the scrimmage....but I feel this team as a whole is playing with a much higher level of confidence.....playing faster.

I was expecting a slower adaptation to new system, more hesitation.... general slower play....

Obviously, did see entire scrimmage but seems like everyone was flying around.
I would like to hear  
johnnyb : 8/22/2020 10:04 am : link
more about Ryan Connelly and how he looks coming back from ACL tear. He was playing really well when he went down and would like to hear more about his progress.
Am I on the right site?  
fireitup77 : 8/22/2020 10:08 am : link
Optimism on BBI? I like it.
2 come to mind - Golden Tate and Ryan Connelly  
Eric on Li : 8/22/2020 10:10 am : link
Tate is a very known quantity so I understand not talking about him too much, but the guy is so reliably productive and tough. He was on pace for 900 yards and 8 TDs last year. Not only that he had 13 plays over 20 yards in 11 games, including 3 over 40. Both Darius Slayton and OBJ had the same number of 40+. Slayton had 2 extra catches 20+ in 3 extra games and OBJ just 6 more 20+ in 5 extra games. So he is not just your typical possession WR. Shepard for example had 0 40+ last year.

Connelly I assume everyone is just being cautious about since he's coming off knee surgery - but it seems like he has no limitations. If he is the same player he was last year that's the best LB we've had since Boley's better years and before that maybe Pierce? The guy jumped off the screen from his very first preseason game. In his limited action last year he had 2 INTs, 2 PD's, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, and 2 TFL's. If he returns healthy and builds on his production in year 2 he could end up close to the overly optimistic comps to Chris Borland when he was drafted. Especially with better players around him in the front 7 (williams, martinez) and hopefully a better scheme.
I'll also go with Julian Love - a good college corner and nfl safety  
Ira : 8/22/2020 10:21 am : link
.
RE: I would like to hear  
SGMen : 8/22/2020 10:23 am : link
In comment 14954600 johnnyb said:
Quote:
more about Ryan Connelly and how he looks coming back from ACL tear. He was playing really well when he went down and would like to hear more about his progress.
Yes, it would be great to hear about Ryan as well as Blake Martinez. I see them both as "steady" guys who won't make many mistakes. LB has been a big problem for this team but with Golden back and Fackrell signed and Ximines & Carter off the bench we may be "steady" at the position for once.
RE: This will get all the usual comments  
Ivan15 : 8/22/2020 10:24 am : link
In comment 14954579 mittenedman said:
Quote:
but Bachman reminds of Welker, Edelman, Amendola, Cole Beasley. He's a lightning bug inside with good hands.

The Giants already have 2 slot WRs in Tate & Shepard but Bachman's interesting.



That Tate and Shepard are best in the slot (especially Tate’s ability to run after the catch which Shepard does not really have) is something of an albatross for the Giants. Also consider that Engram might be an asset in the slot, if needed. I would hate to lose Tate’s ability to score TDs from the slot when outside the red zone but I don’t know how you can fix that bottleneck.
Not sure there is a lacking on anybody but arguably  
LBH15 : 8/22/2020 10:39 am : link
the areas on the team that need the most improvement and have many new faces are the Oline and the Secondary. So that’s where I would put focus.
I want to hear more about Leonard Williams......  
Simms11 : 8/22/2020 10:40 am : link
He needs to have a big year if he wants the contract he’s looking for and he’s got the skill to do it too. I also want to hear about Fackrell and if he can be a guy to improve the Pass Rush, along with Golden.
Two groups  
Lines of Scrimmage : 8/22/2020 11:21 am : link
I want to hear that the DL is going to be hard to run against. They have invested a lot resources.

On the OL, I want to hear that Hernandez is going to step up and Thomas has shown he will be able to run block well.

If these things happen, I think they can compete in the Division.
RE: Zietler is a good pick but what about tight ends  
ColHowPepper : 8/22/2020 11:27 am : link
In comment 14954595 SLIM_ said:
Glad Dickerson seems back in the mix, thought he never got a fair look from the Shurmur gang
I like hearing about the UDFA's  
mavric : 8/22/2020 11:38 am : link
Especially Tyler Haycraft and Niko Lalos. Both are long shots but seemed like they should make the practice squad and be ready in a year or two.

Also, haven't heard a word about Josiah Tauaefa who was supposedly a talented LB that just needed a little NFL seasoning. He was our priority UDFA last year.
Talk about the Giants  
BroDox : 8/22/2020 11:43 am : link
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
RE: Talk about the Giants  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 11:54 am : link
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)


If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article...
New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
RE: I want to hear more about Leonard Williams......  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 14954619 Simms11 said:
Quote:
He needs to have a big year if he wants the contract he’s looking for and he’s got the skill to do it too. I also want to hear about Fackrell and if he can be a guy to improve the Pass Rush, along with Golden.


There has been quite a bit about Leonard Williams. He's having a good camp.
Sills  
AcidTest : 8/22/2020 11:56 am : link
and Downs.

It's pretty clear the Giants are looking for a big possession receiver. Sills had really good production at WVU, but not the best 40 time IIRC. Downs seems to move well as Raanan notes.
RE: Talk about the Giants  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 12:02 pm : link
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)


Are you going based off last year in GB? If you listened to his interview he was the cleanup guy. I wouldn't expect him to be making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. That is similar to saying your FS is not making tackles behind the line of scrimmage because he is the clean up guy in the secondary.
Me, the last 8 December's  
j_rud : 8/22/2020 12:07 pm : link
"This freakin' team...Im done being the optimist who buys into this bullshit every summer."


Also me, the last 8 August's:
I was going to comment  
ChicagoMarty : 8/22/2020 12:10 pm : link
about the lack of commentary on Blake Martinez.

But then I read the article you linked and reviewed the video commentary by Carl Banks and felt reassured.
Kaden Smith..  
Sean : 8/22/2020 12:11 pm : link
He finished the season strong last year and I think he can do some nice things in this offense.
RE: RE: From what I have seen  
DavidinBMNY : 8/22/2020 12:21 pm : link
In comment 14954577 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14954575 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


Alex Bachman looks interesting. We are going to have a number of tough cuts at a few positions, which is more than can be said in a long time.



Yup, a number of the receivers we thought were longshots keep getting mentioned. Who the heck thought Sills and Bachman may be in the picture?
I was hopeful for Sills. Watched a lot of him in college and liked his size and toughness. The knock on him seems to be speed. Possibly for both players the extra year of off-season NFL training (even in Covid times) has afforded them the opportunity to get stronger and ready for the NFL game.
RE: RE: Talk about the Giants  
SGMen : 8/22/2020 12:22 pm : link
In comment 14954680 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:


Quote:


Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)



If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
This was a great write-up on Martinez and his skills. I hope he is an effective zone cover LB because we haven't had one in like FOREVER! Hopefully he'll be better than I had thought of him and along with Connelly gives us a strong run defense and short zone coverage presence.
How about the TEs  
Chip : 8/22/2020 12:23 pm : link
other than Engram. Especially Loilolo
Martinez? Really  
Torrag : 8/22/2020 12:29 pm : link
I can't watch a Giants.com spot where they aren't gargling this guys load like he's Dick Butkus.

I think the coverage has been very balanced if you're watching the videos, listening to the Giants Huddle podcasts and Big Blue Kickoff Live.
RE: How about the TEs  
SGMen : 8/22/2020 1:00 pm : link
In comment 14954705 Chip said:
Quote:
other than Engram. Especially Loilolo
I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.
RE: RE: How about the TEs  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 1:05 pm : link
In comment 14954719 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 14954705 Chip said:


Quote:


other than Engram. Especially Loilolo

I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.


I also hope Peart plays some snaps as the 6th OL on the field too assuming he's not starting.
RE: Martinez? Really  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 1:14 pm : link
In comment 14954707 Torrag said:
Quote:
I can't watch a Giants.com spot where they aren't gargling this guys load like he's Dick Butkus.

I think the coverage has been very balanced if you're watching the videos, listening to the Giants Huddle podcasts and Big Blue Kickoff Live.


Fair enough if they've been talking about him, but I didn't hear those shows.
RE: RE: RE: How about the TEs  
SGMen : 8/22/2020 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14954721 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14954719 SGMen said:


Quote:


In comment 14954705 Chip said:


Quote:


other than Engram. Especially Loilolo

I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.



I also hope Peart plays some snaps as the 6th OL on the field too assuming he's not starting.
Nothing would make me happier than seeing Thomas, Peart and even Lemiuex getting the snaps you need to know to determine how good they are to all possibly start in 2021 together. I want Hernandez to succeed and he is definitely going to start this year but if Lemiuex is an upgrade so be it.
RE: I haven't heard a peep about Carter Coughlin either  
NYDCBlue : 8/22/2020 1:28 pm : link
In comment 14954585 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
.


Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes.

Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I haven't heard a peep about Carter Coughlin either  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 1:30 pm : link
In comment 14954725 NYDCBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14954585 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes. Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )


Thanks
RE: RE: I haven't heard a peep about Carter Coughlin either  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 1:34 pm : link
In comment 14954725 NYDCBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 14954585 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


.



Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes. Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )


I saw those drills the other day. Kaden Smith stood out as THE consistent blocker. I am glad he is on the team.
BTW  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 1:35 pm : link
My son and wife were in the room when I was watching those drills, and I pointed out to my son "That's the way you want a tight end to block!"
Peart  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/22/2020 1:48 pm : link
and all of the young O-Line
Rysen John  
Mike in NY : 8/22/2020 1:59 pm : link
Has been better than expected, but really caught in a numbers game as Engram/Toilolo/Smith seem like locks and you also have Tomlinson and Dickerson.
Thought hear more about:  
Gene Filipski : 8/22/2020 2:21 pm : link
Nate Ebner with Core gone.
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
RE: Thought hear more about:  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 14954742 Gene Filipski said:
Quote:
Nate Ebner with Core gone.
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?


Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?

Yes.

-Pat Graham.
RE: Rysen John  
jnoble : 8/22/2020 2:30 pm : link
In comment 14954735 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Has been better than expected, but really caught in a numbers game as Engram/Toilolo/Smith seem like locks and you also have Tomlinson and Dickerson.


He's probably practice squad bound
RE: RE: Talk about the Giants  
BroDox : 8/22/2020 2:32 pm : link
In comment 14954680 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:


Quote:


Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)



If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )



I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
RE: RE: RE: Talk about the Giants  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 2:37 pm : link
In comment 14954746 BroDox said:
Quote:
In comment 14954680 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14954675 BroDox said:


Quote:


Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)



If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )




I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.


This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Talk about the Giants  
BroDox : 8/22/2020 3:05 pm : link
In comment 14954747 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14954746 BroDox said:


Quote:


In comment 14954680 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 14954675 BroDox said:


Quote:


Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.

Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.

Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)



If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )




I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.



This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB. Link - ( New Window )



Good article out of GB no less. Thanks!
Julian Love  
Barkley26 : 8/22/2020 4:27 pm : link
He should take on a bigger role with Baker and Beal out.
Fackrell  
Eman11 : 8/22/2020 4:57 pm : link
Haven't really heard much about him at all.
BroDox  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/22/2020 7:12 pm : link
Sure it does. Read the section where Martinez says how the Green Bay staff employed him.
I loved Love-pun intended-at ND  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/22/2020 7:32 pm : link
So I'm encouraged about what I'm reading about him thus far this camp.
I don't know where else to write this but it just popped in my head.  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 7:45 pm : link
I was reading an article on Ronald Jones (Tampa Bay RB). It was all about his transformation. He said when he came into the league he thought he was doing it right but really didn't know and lost a ton of confidence. He was doubting himself. He hooked up with this trainer that challenged him both physically and mentally. Is was that tough approach that gave him the confidence to become a better player and is now taking hold of that starting RB position and becoming a three down guy.

I was reading that and then making the connection to what Judge is doing. Judge has set this tone from day one. You can't fake confidence if you do then it is just a front to hide how you really feel. These players are gaining true confidence. He is challenging them every day and these players seem better off for it. You can look at players under McAdoo and Shurmur and if your don't feel challenged in practice then that doubt enters into their play on the field.

I'm not going as far to say this will translate into wins this early. Even the best of coaches take some time to change a team around. But I am fairly confident in saying this team is headed in the right direction and will play their asses off during the season.
I would like to hear more about  
Jay on the Island : 8/22/2020 8:11 pm : link
OL Kyle Murphy - where is he lining up? Has he received any time at center?
LB Carter Coughlin - Has he played ILB at all?
Any updates on Andrew Thomas ?  
JoeyBigBlue : 8/22/2020 9:04 pm : link
I heard he got baptized by Zo Carter the other day.. haven’t heard much else on him.
RE: Any updates on Andrew Thomas ?  
robbieballs2003 : 8/22/2020 9:05 pm : link
In comment 14954821 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I heard he got baptized by Zo Carter the other day.. haven’t heard much else on him.


Some good, some bad. He battled back after that. Supposedly he held up well in the scrimmage.
RE: Any updates on Andrew Thomas ?  
SGMen : 8/22/2020 11:18 pm : link
In comment 14954821 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I heard he got baptized by Zo Carter the other day.. haven’t heard much else on him.
Andrew Thomas is absolutely "KEY" to our season because if he struggles like Solder did, learning on the job, our offense is vastly curtailed.
I have heard some good and some bad on him but man it is still way early in his career to expect him to have the nuances of LT down. I did read he didn't know how to "punch" with his hands since it wasn't taught in college. I don't know exactly what that means other than he has techniques to learn and that always takes time.
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions