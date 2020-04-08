Which Giant do you think is not being talked enough about?

Tate is a very known quantity so I understand not talking about him too much, but the guy is so reliably productive and tough. He was on pace for 900 yards and 8 TDs last year. Not only that he had 13 plays over 20 yards in 11 games, including 3 over 40. Both Darius Slayton and OBJ had the same number of 40+. Slayton had 2 extra catches 20+ in 3 extra games and OBJ just 6 more 20+ in 5 extra games. So he is not just your typical possession WR. Shepard for example had 0 40+ last year.
Connelly I assume everyone is just being cautious about since he's coming off knee surgery - but it seems like he has no limitations. If he is the same player he was last year that's the best LB we've had since Boley's better years and before that maybe Pierce? The guy jumped off the screen from his very first preseason game. In his limited action last year he had 2 INTs, 2 PD's, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, and 2 TFL's. If he returns healthy and builds on his production in year 2 he could end up close to the overly optimistic comps to Chris Borland when he was drafted. Especially with better players around him in the front 7 (williams, martinez) and hopefully a better scheme.
I'll also go with Julian Love - a good college corner and nfl safety
more about Ryan Connelly and how he looks coming back from ACL tear. He was playing really well when he went down and would like to hear more about his progress.
Yes, it would be great to hear about Ryan as well as Blake Martinez. I see them both as "steady" guys who won't make many mistakes. LB has been a big problem for this team but with Golden back and Fackrell signed and Ximines & Carter off the bench we may be "steady" at the position for once.
but Bachman reminds of Welker, Edelman, Amendola, Cole Beasley. He's a lightning bug inside with good hands.
The Giants already have 2 slot WRs in Tate & Shepard but Bachman's interesting.
That Tate and Shepard are best in the slot (especially Tate’s ability to run after the catch which Shepard does not really have) is something of an albatross for the Giants. Also consider that Engram might be an asset in the slot, if needed. I would hate to lose Tate’s ability to score TDs from the slot when outside the red zone but I don’t know how you can fix that bottleneck.
Not sure there is a lacking on anybody but arguably
He needs to have a big year if he wants the contract he’s looking for and he’s got the skill to do it too. I also want to hear about Fackrell and if he can be a guy to improve the Pass Rush, along with Golden.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
He needs to have a big year if he wants the contract he’s looking for and he’s got the skill to do it too. I also want to hear about Fackrell and if he can be a guy to improve the Pass Rush, along with Golden.
There has been quite a bit about Leonard Williams. He's having a good camp.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
Are you going based off last year in GB? If you listened to his interview he was the cleanup guy. I wouldn't expect him to be making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. That is similar to saying your FS is not making tackles behind the line of scrimmage because he is the clean up guy in the secondary.
Alex Bachman looks interesting. We are going to have a number of tough cuts at a few positions, which is more than can be said in a long time.
Yup, a number of the receivers we thought were longshots keep getting mentioned. Who the heck thought Sills and Bachman may be in the picture?
I was hopeful for Sills. Watched a lot of him in college and liked his size and toughness. The knock on him seems to be speed. Possibly for both players the extra year of off-season NFL training (even in Covid times) has afforded them the opportunity to get stronger and ready for the NFL game.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
This was a great write-up on Martinez and his skills. I hope he is an effective zone cover LB because we haven't had one in like FOREVER! Hopefully he'll be better than I had thought of him and along with Connelly gives us a strong run defense and short zone coverage presence.
I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.
I also hope Peart plays some snaps as the 6th OL on the field too assuming he's not starting.
Nothing would make me happier than seeing Thomas, Peart and even Lemiuex getting the snaps you need to know to determine how good they are to all possibly start in 2021 together. I want Hernandez to succeed and he is definitely going to start this year but if Lemiuex is an upgrade so be it.
RE: I haven't heard a peep about Carter Coughlin either
Nate Ebner with Core gone.
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
Nate Ebner with Core gone.
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB. Link - ( New Window )
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB. Link - ( New Window )
I was reading an article on Ronald Jones (Tampa Bay RB). It was all about his transformation. He said when he came into the league he thought he was doing it right but really didn't know and lost a ton of confidence. He was doubting himself. He hooked up with this trainer that challenged him both physically and mentally. Is was that tough approach that gave him the confidence to become a better player and is now taking hold of that starting RB position and becoming a three down guy.
I was reading that and then making the connection to what Judge is doing. Judge has set this tone from day one. You can't fake confidence if you do then it is just a front to hide how you really feel. These players are gaining true confidence. He is challenging them every day and these players seem better off for it. You can look at players under McAdoo and Shurmur and if your don't feel challenged in practice then that doubt enters into their play on the field.
I'm not going as far to say this will translate into wins this early. Even the best of coaches take some time to change a team around. But I am fairly confident in saying this team is headed in the right direction and will play their asses off during the season.
I heard he got baptized by Zo Carter the other day.. haven’t heard much else on him.
Andrew Thomas is absolutely "KEY" to our season because if he struggles like Solder did, learning on the job, our offense is vastly curtailed.
I have heard some good and some bad on him but man it is still way early in his career to expect him to have the nuances of LT down. I did read he didn't know how to "punch" with his hands since it wasn't taught in college. I don't know exactly what that means other than he has techniques to learn and that always takes time.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I was expecting a slower adaptation to new system, more hesitation.... general slower play....
Obviously, did see entire scrimmage but seems like everyone was flying around.
Connelly I assume everyone is just being cautious about since he's coming off knee surgery - but it seems like he has no limitations. If he is the same player he was last year that's the best LB we've had since Boley's better years and before that maybe Pierce? The guy jumped off the screen from his very first preseason game. In his limited action last year he had 2 INTs, 2 PD's, 1 sack, 1 QB hit, and 2 TFL's. If he returns healthy and builds on his production in year 2 he could end up close to the overly optimistic comps to Chris Borland when he was drafted. Especially with better players around him in the front 7 (williams, martinez) and hopefully a better scheme.
The Giants already have 2 slot WRs in Tate & Shepard but Bachman's interesting.
That Tate and Shepard are best in the slot (especially Tate’s ability to run after the catch which Shepard does not really have) is something of an albatross for the Giants. Also consider that Engram might be an asset in the slot, if needed. I would hate to lose Tate’s ability to score TDs from the slot when outside the red zone but I don’t know how you can fix that bottleneck.
On the OL, I want to hear that Hernandez is going to step up and Thomas has shown he will be able to run block well.
If these things happen, I think they can compete in the Division.
Glad Dickerson seems back in the mix, thought he never got a fair look from the Shurmur gang
Also, haven't heard a word about Josiah Tauaefa who was supposedly a talented LB that just needed a little NFL seasoning. He was our priority UDFA last year.
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article...
New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
There has been quite a bit about Leonard Williams. He's having a good camp.
It's pretty clear the Giants are looking for a big possession receiver. Sills had really good production at WVU, but not the best 40 time IIRC. Downs seems to move well as Raanan notes.
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
Are you going based off last year in GB? If you listened to his interview he was the cleanup guy. I wouldn't expect him to be making tackles behind the line of scrimmage. That is similar to saying your FS is not making tackles behind the line of scrimmage because he is the clean up guy in the secondary.
Also me, the last 8 August's:
But then I read the article you linked and reviewed the video commentary by Carl Banks and felt reassured.
Quote:
Alex Bachman looks interesting. We are going to have a number of tough cuts at a few positions, which is more than can be said in a long time.
Yup, a number of the receivers we thought were longshots keep getting mentioned. Who the heck thought Sills and Bachman may be in the picture?
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I think the coverage has been very balanced if you're watching the videos, listening to the Giants Huddle podcasts and Big Blue Kickoff Live.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.
Quote:
other than Engram. Especially Loilolo
I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.
I also hope Peart plays some snaps as the 6th OL on the field too assuming he's not starting.
I think the coverage has been very balanced if you're watching the videos, listening to the Giants Huddle podcasts and Big Blue Kickoff Live.
Fair enough if they've been talking about him, but I didn't hear those shows.
Quote:
In comment 14954705 Chip said:
Quote:
other than Engram. Especially Loilolo
I really like Kaden Smith as he can block and create enough space to impact in the passing game.
I think we will use a lot of two TE sets.
I also hope Peart plays some snaps as the 6th OL on the field too assuming he's not starting.
Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes.
Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )
Quote:
.
Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes. Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )
Thanks
Quote:
.
Ask, and you shall receive....
I am not expert enough to say who won that battle, but it was good stuff to my eyes. Carter Coughlin vs. Kaden Smith - ( New Window )
I saw those drills the other day. Kaden Smith stood out as THE consistent blocker. I am glad he is on the team.
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
Kyler Fackrell a key FA signing.
Kyle Murphy who played all along the OL in college.
Derrick Dillon on STs because reputedly was an ace gunner.
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
Nilo Lalos, is he at DE, LB or both positions?
Yes.
-Pat Graham.
He's probably practice squad bound
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
Quote:
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 14954680 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14954675 BroDox said:
Quote:
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:35 am
I'm going with Dion Lewis on offense and Blake Martinez on defense.
Blake Martinez has ZERO tackles behind the line of scrimmage. I believe he's getting all the press and more money than he deserves.
Gano just might be a key cog in this machine and I want to hear more about his progress and comeback. If the defense is AT ALL improved we might actually be in some close games this year (if there IS a "this year".)
If you did a little deeper, the things written about Martinez seem to be more myth than reality... see my article... New York Giants Upgrade Linebacker Position with Blake Martinez - ( New Window )
I did not suggest that Martinez is not a fair pick-up, simply that he is overpaid and does not make tackles in the backfield. Nothing in your article refutes the argument of where tackles were made. Too much talk ABOUT him simply may lead to too high expectations FROM him. Lord knows our defense needs all the help it can get.
This will give you a better understanding of why he didn't have the sexy stats in GB. Link - ( New Window )
Good article out of GB no less. Thanks!
I was reading that and then making the connection to what Judge is doing. Judge has set this tone from day one. You can't fake confidence if you do then it is just a front to hide how you really feel. These players are gaining true confidence. He is challenging them every day and these players seem better off for it. You can look at players under McAdoo and Shurmur and if your don't feel challenged in practice then that doubt enters into their play on the field.
I'm not going as far to say this will translate into wins this early. Even the best of coaches take some time to change a team around. But I am fairly confident in saying this team is headed in the right direction and will play their asses off during the season.
LB Carter Coughlin - Has he played ILB at all?
Some good, some bad. He battled back after that. Supposedly he held up well in the scrimmage.
I have heard some good and some bad on him but man it is still way early in his career to expect him to have the nuances of LT down. I did read he didn't know how to "punch" with his hands since it wasn't taught in college. I don't know exactly what that means other than he has techniques to learn and that always takes time.