Joe Judge considering taking away Daniel Jones’ red

Judge said, if done correctly, Jones can benefit from getting the first hit out of the way in practice.
“We’ve talked about it,” Judge said. “With quarterbacks, you want to be calculated with how you bang them around. At some point, we’ll pop his pads a little bit in a controlled environment.”
Removing the red shirt from Jones (in a controlled way) is probably not a bad idea.
They are going against the Giants O-line.
won't be able to anyway.
Who disagrees?
It’s important for a QB to get hit prior to the season starting, and this would be a controlled environment which is preferable to a preseason game.
Who disagrees?
Whoops, I guess the OP does.
tennis balls for DB's so they can't grab
Take off the red jersey...
I'm loving what coach Judge is doing.
If the Giants OL really responds to Columbo's coaching, I expect Saquon to have 30+ touches opening night.
Can you support this?
I’d also like to think that while our guys will play football, nobody’s going to blow him up with a cheap shot
Contact does toughen players up. I coached youth football for over 30 years and found that hitting in practice meant fewer game day injuries. In practice you can control the match-ups and types of hitting.
I doubt Judge is considering full speed blindside hits to the back of the knees.
The knowledge that he can be hit will put more game-type pressure on him to scan the field and make a good throw in the allotted amount of time. That's a good thing.
The less thinking and the more he does automatically is a good thing.
Lots of times in practice you see QBs run around for ages looking for a receiver. That does not happen in a real game and will stop happening in practice.
Hopefully, the added pressure of knowing that he can be hit will make him more sensitive to pressure from the pass rush.
Although Jones has significantly increased his strength IMHO, it is not lack of strength or bad hands which has caused most of his fumbles, but his willingness to bravely take hits. His fearlessness (recklessness?) causes him to focus downfield and not pay enough attention to oncoming rushers.
I guess the trick is to increase his awareness of the pass rush and thus, be better at timing when to stop looking for receivers and start protecting the ball.
In summary: the main reason for no red shirt should be to make Jones more aware of the pass rush, not to accustom him to taking the type of hits that caused his fumbles last year.
Yeah this is how I see it too.
It's not like Judge said he's taking it off on a certain day and leaving it off for the rest of camp leaving Jones open to getting hit all day every day. He's considering doing it in a controlled setting so his first hit comes before the first game.
I think it's a good idea to get him and every player used to hits in practice. Especially this year with no pre season games, where he'd no doubt take a few anyway and from opponents taboot. Another plus to me is Jones would know the shirt is off and he could get hit so it'd be good to see how he reacts with some live bullets flying for a bit.
Quote:
An immovable force against an unstoppable object...
How is him getting hit in a scrimmage any different from a preseason game?
Quote:
I hope he has some good luck and grows into the job. You can count the difference making NFL HCs on your two hands and have fingers left over. The Giants haven't had one since Parcells. They're due.
