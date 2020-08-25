for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Joe Judge considering taking away Daniel Jones’ red

ZogZerg : 8/26/2020 7:41 am
non-contact Jersey.

Hopefully one of the other coaches will talk some sense into him.

Quote:

Judge said, if done correctly, Jones can benefit from getting the first hit out of the way in practice.

“We’ve talked about it,” Judge said. “With quarterbacks, you want to be calculated with how you bang them around. At some point, we’ll pop his pads a little bit in a controlled environment.”




Joe Judge considering taking away Daniel Jones’ red non-contact jersey - ( New Window )
Good thing we have Jason Garrett on staff. -  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/26/2020 7:44 am : link
Dave Gettleman.
why shouldn't they allow Jones to get hit?  
Giantsfan79 : 8/26/2020 7:45 am : link
getting hit is part of football, and I'd rather Jones get hit some prior to game 1. With no preseason games it's come to this.
Given That There Are ZERO Preseason Games...  
Jim in Tampa : 8/26/2020 7:47 am : link
Do we really want the first hit on Jones (who had a BIG fumbling problem last year) to be in a regular season game?

Removing the red shirt from Jones (in a controlled way) is probably not a bad idea.
There is a pretty good chance our pass rushers  
LBH15 : 8/26/2020 7:53 am : link
won't be able to anyway.
RE: There is a pretty good chance our pass rushers  
Fred in Atlanta : 8/26/2020 8:06 am : link
In comment 14956213 LBH15 said:
Quote:
won't be able to anyway.


They are going against the Giants O-line.
RE: There is a pretty good chance our pass rushers  
Spider43 : 8/26/2020 8:10 am : link
In comment 14956213 LBH15 said:
Quote:
won't be able to anyway.


You're killing me...
We'll get the answer to what happens  
NoPeanutz : 8/26/2020 8:12 am : link
When stoppable force collides with movable object.
Surprising takes on this thread..  
Sean : 8/26/2020 8:15 am : link
It’s important for a QB to get hit prior to the season starting, and this would be a controlled environment which is preferable to a preseason game.
Good.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/26/2020 8:17 am : link
He should, especially with no preseason games.
RE: RE: There is a pretty good chance our pass rushers  
ColHowPepper : 8/26/2020 8:17 am : link
In comment 14956214 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 14956213 LBH15 said:
Quote:
won't be able to anyway.

They are going against the Giants O-line.
Fred for the win! (But I hope it's a reverse indicator)
Jones  
PaulN : 8/26/2020 8:21 am : link
Big weakness is his inability to pick up his secondary recievers once the first read is not an option, it lead to him panicking, and getting lost, eventualy getting without awareness and fumbling a lot, he needs work on that, needs practice, so do it. If he does not correct this weakness he will never become the QB we want or need. I have no idea how correctable it is, but he was hit without awareness way too much, the offensive line can help, giving him more time, but he also needs to improve in this area. I am all for the hitting.
I'm on Judge's side on this  
UConn4523 : 8/26/2020 8:23 am : link
I've always felt that "he's going to get killed" stuff is over the top in football. Most sacks are like normal tackles, rarely is it a LT/Thiesman type hit and even that wasn't a big hit, just really bad luck. I'm all for Jones taking a couple hits to set the tone for the regular season.
RE: Surprising takes on this thread..  
LBH15 : 8/26/2020 8:28 am : link
In comment 14956219 Sean said:
Quote:
It’s important for a QB to get hit prior to the season starting, and this would be a controlled environment which is preferable to a preseason game.


Who disagrees?
Have a couple of series in the scrimmage  
nygiants16 : 8/26/2020 8:29 am : link
where it is live on qb so he can get hit a couple of times..you dont want that first shot coming in the steelers game
RE: RE: Surprising takes on this thread..  
LBH15 : 8/26/2020 8:29 am : link
In comment 14956229 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14956219 Sean said:


Quote:


It’s important for a QB to get hit prior to the season starting, and this would be a controlled environment which is preferable to a preseason game.



Who disagrees?


Whoops, I guess the OP does.
Not speaking on any particular player at first  
90.Cal : 8/26/2020 8:31 am : link
players and coaches running laps
tennis balls for DB's so they can't grab
Take off the red jersey...
I'm loving what coach Judge is doing.
No worries, I got this.  
LBH15 : 8/26/2020 8:32 am : link
Getting hit and getting crushed....is a big difference  
George from PA : 8/26/2020 8:35 am : link
I would like some stripping, smacks, pushes....before Pittsburgh
If OC Garrett has his way,  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/26/2020 8:40 am : link
TJ Watt and Bud Dupree both will have their hands full and hopefully be exhausted from chasing 26 on outside zone runs, screens, and power gap runs.

If the Giants OL really responds to Columbo's coaching, I expect Saquon to have 30+ touches opening night.
RE: Jones  
Brown_Hornet : 8/26/2020 8:46 am : link
In comment 14956223 PaulN said:
Quote:
Big weakness is his inability to pick up his secondary recievers once the first read is not an option, it lead to him panicking, and getting lost, eventualy getting without awareness and fumbling a lot, he needs work on that, needs practice, so do it. If he does not correct this weakness he will never become the QB we want or need. I have no idea how correctable it is, but he was hit without awareness way too much, the offensive line can help, giving him more time, but he also needs to improve in this area. I am all for the hitting.
Interesting.
Can you support this?
I would be willing to bet...  
EricJ : 8/26/2020 8:49 am : link
that 99% of the people here who want Jones to never be touched during practice have also never played football competitively.
The way people react to judge and what he’s doing is like  
Tuckrule : 8/26/2020 8:49 am : link
He’s an alien who has no business coaching nfl football. You would think bbi knows more than an nfl coach who worked under BB for a decade who was also fully endorsed by the greatest coach of all time. Yea, let’s complain about his practices before we ever see the product on the field.
RE: We'll get the answer to what happens  
I Love Clams Casino : 8/26/2020 8:53 am : link
In comment 14956218 NoPeanutz said:
Quote:
When stoppable force collides with movable object.


NICELY DONE
Makes sense and I doubt ours is the only staff having this discussion  
j_rud : 8/26/2020 8:59 am : link
but ohhhh weeee are the Shannon Sharpe's and Emmanuel Acho's of the bottom feeder world gonna have fun with this one.
I dont mind that they are having that discussion  
Essex : 8/26/2020 9:31 am : link
I would just advise against it. Daniel Jones has played football his whole life and a large part of last season, he understands what an NFL hit feels like. Would it be nice to get that contact before game 1 to get his body maybe readjusted to it? Sure, in a perfect world it would be. But let's face it, anytime a quarterback gets hit there is a chance for an injury and the whole point of not taking these hits in practice is the point that the less hits the more you minimize the risk of getting hurt. And, of course, he could get hurt on the first hit of the first regular season game, but if you lessen the amount of times he gets hit, you minimize the risk. It is just simple math and the question is the reward of preparing for a hit and getting reaclimated worth the risk of getting hurt in camp. My vote would be the risk is not worth it and have him wear the Red Jersey until Monday September 14.
RE: I'm on Judge's side on this  
mfsd : 8/26/2020 9:36 am : link
In comment 14956224 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I've always felt that "he's going to get killed" stuff is over the top in football. Most sacks are like normal tackles, rarely is it a LT/Thiesman type hit and even that wasn't a big hit, just really bad luck. I'm all for Jones taking a couple hits to set the tone for the regular season.


+1

I’d also like to think that while our guys will play football, nobody’s going to blow him up with a cheap shot
How would this be any different than getting hit in preseason game?  
Zeke's Alibi : 8/26/2020 9:45 am : link
If anything it's better. Judge would probably reiterate a billion times to the dline stay off the ground in this drill and stay high when hitting. Pretty much the biggest two scenarios where QBs get hurt.
With the way..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8/26/2020 10:05 am : link
you have some BBI'ers still lamenting over the decision to use Sehorn as a KR (and calling it a terrible coaching error), Judge will never get a reprieve here if Jones gets hurt!
No problem with it  
Oscar : 8/26/2020 10:08 am : link
Need to practice it a little bit. Maybe 43 year old Tom Brady doesn’t, but this year is about development for Jones.
OL vs DL  
SgtDog : 8/26/2020 10:10 am : link
The past couple season when I envision our OL vs DL going against each other similar to Fred Sanford fighting with his son.
Getting used to contact is important for any football player  
Reale01 : 8/26/2020 10:18 am : link
You cannot "train" for it in the gym. There is always risk but it can be managed safely. Teddy Bridgewater got hurt on a non contact injury in practice.

Contact does toughen players up. I coached youth football for over 30 years and found that hitting in practice meant fewer game day injuries. In practice you can control the match-ups and types of hitting.

I doubt Judge is considering full speed blindside hits to the back of the knees.
What Jones needs is a reversible Jersey  
ghost718 : 8/26/2020 10:45 am : link
Red on the outside and blue on the inside,so when Judge comes around,you just flip it inside out.

Naturally, there is a risk but there is a bigger reward than just  
Marty in Albany : 8/26/2020 10:48 am : link
Jones' ball control.

The knowledge that he can be hit will put more game-type pressure on him to scan the field and make a good throw in the allotted amount of time. That's a good thing.
The less thinking and the more he does automatically is a good thing.

Lots of times in practice you see QBs run around for ages looking for a receiver. That does not happen in a real game and will stop happening in practice.

Hopefully, the added pressure of knowing that he can be hit will make him more sensitive to pressure from the pass rush.

Although Jones has significantly increased his strength IMHO, it is not lack of strength or bad hands which has caused most of his fumbles, but his willingness to bravely take hits. His fearlessness (recklessness?) causes him to focus downfield and not pay enough attention to oncoming rushers.

I guess the trick is to increase his awareness of the pass rush and thus, be better at timing when to stop looking for receivers and start protecting the ball.

In summary: the main reason for no red shirt should be to make Jones more aware of the pass rush, not to accustom him to taking the type of hits that caused his fumbles last year.
RE: Getting used to contact is important for any football player  
Eman11 : 8/26/2020 11:00 am : link
In comment 14956296 Reale01 said:
Quote:
You cannot "train" for it in the gym. There is always risk but it can be managed safely. Teddy Bridgewater got hurt on a non contact injury in practice.

Contact does toughen players up. I coached youth football for over 30 years and found that hitting in practice meant fewer game day injuries. In practice you can control the match-ups and types of hitting.

I doubt Judge is considering full speed blindside hits to the back of the knees.


Yeah this is how I see it too.

It's not like Judge said he's taking it off on a certain day and leaving it off for the rest of camp leaving Jones open to getting hit all day every day. He's considering doing it in a controlled setting so his first hit comes before the first game.

I think it's a good idea to get him and every player used to hits in practice. Especially this year with no pre season games, where he'd no doubt take a few anyway and from opponents taboot. Another plus to me is Jones would know the shirt is off and he could get hit so it'd be good to see how he reacts with some live bullets flying for a bit.

Is it really that hard...  
BamaBlue : 8/26/2020 11:06 am : link
Send Jones and select coaches to Coney Island. Have him sit in the passenger seat of a bumper car, cradling a football. Joe Judge drives Jones around at varying speeds and crashes into other bumper cars driven by coaches who can evaluate Jones ability to maintain control of the football... hits in a controlled environment.
We were lucky to have a qb like Manning who stayed healthy for so long  
Ira : 8/26/2020 11:20 am : link
Jones already had an injury as a rookie and had to miss two starts. Judge shouldn't press his luck.
In a normal environment  
Dave on the UWS : 8/26/2020 11:22 am : link
he would never do this. But with NO pre-season games, its probably a pretty good idea.
..  
ZogZerg : 8/26/2020 11:50 am : link
Quote:

@TomRock_Newsday

Help Wanted.

Someone to hit Daniel Jones but not “knock the hell out of him.”

Send resume and cover letter to Joe Judge.
This guy is available  
ghost718 : 8/26/2020 11:58 am : link
It's clear  
pjcas18 : 8/26/2020 12:21 pm : link
Judge secretly wants Alex Tanney to be the QB.
At some point, in a controlled way, they have to get Jones a few hits  
Torrag : 8/26/2020 12:32 pm : link
Before we play a real game. I watched the interview and Joe is right. He's a young QB working on ball control issues, he needs some contact before the bullets start flying vs the Steelers.
I think I found the answer....  
EricJ : 8/26/2020 12:36 pm : link
to the question of how to give DJ some game level practice without the concern for injury.

Amazon sells this...
The answer... - ( New Window )
I'm all in on Joe Judge  
arniefez : 8/26/2020 1:40 pm : link
I hope he has some good luck and grows into the job. You can count the difference making NFL HCs on your two hands and have fingers left over. The Giants haven't had one since Parcells. They're due.
RE: I'm all in on Joe Judge  
pjcas18 : 8/26/2020 1:54 pm : link
In comment 14956510 arniefez said:
Quote:
I hope he has some good luck and grows into the job. You can count the difference making NFL HCs on your two hands and have fingers left over. The Giants haven't had one since Parcells. They're due.


Coughlin: 2 rings (not a difference maker)
Parcells: 2 rings (a difference maker)

and not to diminish Parcells, I loved him as HC, but he had Belichick and Lawrence Taylor. Coughlin did not.
RE: RE: There is a pretty good chance our pass rushers  
myquealer : 8/26/2020 2:08 pm : link
In comment 14956214 Fred in Atlanta said:
Quote:
In comment 14956213 LBH15 said:


Quote:


won't be able to anyway.



They are going against the Giants O-line.


An immovable force against an unstoppable object...
That this is even news worthy  
joeinpa : 8/26/2020 2:28 pm : link
States a lot about how soft we have become.

How is him getting hit in a scrimmage any different from a preseason game?
It would be terrible not to.  
Thegratefulhead : 8/26/2020 4:15 pm : link
You have to get used to being hit. Do it now. Yesterday.
Did fans immediately forget that preseason games existed?  
BigBlueDogFish : 8/26/2020 9:47 pm : link
Did you think Jones (and every other QB in the NFL) was going to wear a red jersey in those games?
RE: RE: I'm all in on Joe Judge  
BlueLou'sBack : 8/26/2020 10:56 pm : link
In comment 14956521 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 14956510 arniefez said:


Quote:


I hope he has some good luck and grows into the job. You can count the difference making NFL HCs on your two hands and have fingers left over. The Giants haven't had one since Parcells. They're due.



Coughlin: 2 rings (not a difference maker)
Parcells: 2 rings (a difference maker)

and not to diminish Parcells, I loved him as HC, but he had Belichick and Lawrence Taylor. Coughlin did not.


Lawrence Taylor is only the tip of the iceberg in the talent difference between Parcels' clubs and Coughlin's.

Harry Carson, Carl Banks, George Martin, Len Marshall, Mark Bavaro, Bart Oates, Jumbo Elliot, Pepper Johnson, Mark Collins, Mark Haynes...

Yeah TC had some better WRs and Tiki Barber, but in the trenches and on defense Parcels had waaaay more talent.

And did you mention Belicek? Because TC won an SB with Perry Fewell as DC....
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions