TJ Lang and Snacks on Twitter- Giants players morale Matt in SGS : 8/26/2020 10:37 am

This is becoming more and more of a topic, and at the end of the day the greatest indicator is wins and losses. But TJ Lang, the former Packer and Lion Pro Bowl Guard referenced a story from Dan Duggan on how the Giants were taping tennis balls on the hands of DBs to teach them not to hold on coverage.



So Lang wrote this morning:

"I’d like an anonymous poll of camp morale from NYG players."



Snacks responded with an image of Shaq kind of pointing his fingers and Lang wrote back "Bruh talk to your boys I need to know"



As someone raised in the Parcells years, and knowing that Judge is an offshoot from the Belichick/Saban tree (which is ultimately the same line from Parcells), I happened to like this approach of no nonsense and detailed oriented coaching. The Giants have been an embarrassment for years so shaking things up is good. But players talk to each other. It's a different era. It's either going to work out well or Judge is going to be in the Mangini or Schiano group of hard ass coaches who will have this tumble down on them. Belichick and Saban are HOF coaches, so they can do this. I really hope the Giants do find a way to win and see success early, because it can go south quick. I'm rooting for Judge because I really like what I'm seeing and hearing now. But I"m not a twenty-something year old player.



Side note, I would imagine this is one of the reasons Snacks was traded and doesn't have a job now. Lang is retired at least.