TJ Lang and Snacks on Twitter- Giants players morale

This is becoming more and more of a topic, and at the end of the day the greatest indicator is wins and losses. But TJ Lang, the former Packer and Lion Pro Bowl Guard referenced a story from Dan Duggan on how the Giants were taping tennis balls on the hands of DBs to teach them not to hold on coverage.
So Lang wrote this morning:
"I’d like an anonymous poll of camp morale from NYG players."
Snacks responded with an image of Shaq kind of pointing his fingers and Lang wrote back "Bruh talk to your boys I need to know"
As someone raised in the Parcells years, and knowing that Judge is an offshoot from the Belichick/Saban tree (which is ultimately the same line from Parcells), I happened to like this approach of no nonsense and detailed oriented coaching. The Giants have been an embarrassment for years so shaking things up is good. But players talk to each other. It's a different era. It's either going to work out well or Judge is going to be in the Mangini or Schiano group of hard ass coaches who will have this tumble down on them. Belichick and Saban are HOF coaches, so they can do this. I really hope the Giants do find a way to win and see success early, because it can go south quick. I'm rooting for Judge because I really like what I'm seeing and hearing now. But I"m not a twenty-something year old player.
Side note, I would imagine this is one of the reasons Snacks was traded and doesn't have a job now. Lang is retired at least.
The players will buy into this type of coaching if you can explain to them why it matters and why what you are doing is relevant, if you have the pedigree and the credibility of coming from a winning system, you are transparent and hold people equally accountable so there are no double standards.
This is a young team which means in some ways they will be immature but they are also very malleable.
I think this morale stuff is way overblown at this point.
I do however find both the "morale" issues raised by reporters and ex-players, and BBIers reactions to all these articles as meaningless.
I felt the same way about the criticism of Jones last year and and BBI's reactions to that criticisim as I do with Judge this year.
Ultimately Jones will prove that he's a franchise QB or he's not and Judge will prove that he's a long-term NFL head coach or he's not. It will be decided on the field not in the newspapers or on BBI.
So who really cares what "they" think?
During the Macadoo years, the locker room was completely lost. While the coaching staff is largely to blame, you also have to take a close look at the veteran leadership
Because if we only heard from the people whose thoughts we cared about, we would think that we were deaf?
My only point was, it doesn't matter whether the press or the fans love or hate Jones and/or Judge. It will all be decided on the field, so there's no reason for BBIers to get worked up about it.
Especially with a young team they need to focus on fundamentals and working hard
I am amazed that players want it so easy at the expense of success
It is about doing whatever is necessary to win.
Also I know that I am from a different generation but both College and High School practices were awful
If players are focusing on the difficulty of the practice where will they be when the going gets tough?
They are trying to improve technique. Other sports do it ALL THE TIME.
-Wants a very well conditioned team. He stated that he believes conditioning is best achieved playing football......hence long practices in the heat. Is this not preparing and taking care of your team?
-Players have to be accountable to the team by not making mistakes. Will a player think more about it running a lap or two or throwing a flag in training camp?
I have read most of his transcripts. Seems to give honest and detailed answers. He said he tells the players why they are doing what they are.
I look forward to the tennis ball question and I bet he has a very detailed answer for that as well. I have not heard the Giants are not providing water, forcing players to play with injuries, etc.
So what is the issue? Seems if there was a issue then maybe we need more weeding out. My bet is that this team is more likely believing they are in the very early stages of becoming big time winners and are enjoying the process.
His opinion counts for nothing. He was part of a broken Giants culture , and it's on display in these tweets.
The one guy I'm not sure about is Tate. He just gives me a 'me player' vibe. I hope I'm wrong. He watched a ball his way get picked and didn't touch the guy down afterward. I don't like his body language. Could be nothing. We'll see.
His opinion counts for nothing. He was part of a broken Giants culture , and it's on display in these tweets.
Yup. Everyone bellyached about the trade at the time. DG had to clean out the vets who thought they knew better.
Snacks was talented and played well for us, but they needed to make sure he was nowhere near the rebuild
There’s no indication at all Judge has made any mistakes nor that the team isn’t responding well.
Given the number of guys pencilled into key roles who still need to prove they belong in the NFL, I don’t expect this group to rebel against a tough camp.
Does anyone really think a guy with tennis balls taped to his hand is like, "Fuck this shit. This sucks! I'm going to go sell used cars instead."??
Start off with a losing streak and this chatter is only going to get worse.
Look I’m willing to give Judge’s methods a chance. But if you think that having to do drills or punishment that 20yr olds have not ever done or not done since high school doesn’t affect their attitude you’re kidding yourself.
Judges approach will be a…judged. If he wins or if they look like an actual football team with a real D (unlike the last few yrs) he will be the flavor of the month. If it’s same old same old, he will be vilified.
That’s how things work in the long established culture of sports.
What I remember of the coverage of Parcells was that he was a known SOB to players. But he got away with it. 1) because he had the team leaders (LT, Carson and to some degree Simms) on his side and 2) he was one of those guys who had a personality that allowed him to berate you, completely cuss you out and you still felt you would run through a wall for him.
Now that was 30+ yrs ago. Whole new gen of kids and they don’t want to feel disrespected. Coughlin had to deal with the same type of tough guy criticism that Judge is receiving. And as you recall, Coughlin had to adjust to win the support of the players.
If any players are having their morale lowered by this tennis ball gimmick (I don't mean that word in negative way here), they can just fuck straight off.
I don't disagree with you, but would also add that ALL new coaches' methods are judged based upon results. McAdoo and Shurmer were "player friendly" coaches....light practices, positive feedback, no criticisms in publice, etc. Judge is going a different route, but as Chris Bisignano from The Giants Insider podcast notes - as long as Judge develops relationships with his players, communicates the "Why", and stays consistent in what he does then the players will buy in. If he shows no regard for them as men, continues physical practices during the season (which the CBA minimizes anyway),or is inconsistent with his actions then there will be issues.
The folks making the most noise about Giants' morale seem to be hundreds of miles from E. Rutherford, and with no connections to the current players/coaches.
I guess maybe I was just stupid, but I do remember focusing on my execution and attention to detail because I knew I didn't want to run laps.
Now, I would expect a professional to recognize and respect that the goal of winning is supported by attention to detail and execution, and is willing to do whatever is necessary to acheive that goal.
Those that oppose are just spoiled and conceited prima donnas. Oh wait, that is redundant.
If you're a good enough defender that you can stay with your man without holding, that's better than if you have to hold to stay with him.
Taking away the option to hold will (ideally) force defenders to work harder and not rely on the grab and hold.
Anyone remember one of best coaches ever Mike Pope puting Shockey in the equipment shed and opening the door are chucking a ball at him to improve his focus and catching. The shit works. Link below of article remembering Pope.
If you want to win you should want to do drills to get better. The greatest players are not just the most naturally talented players but they are naturally talented who work harder than everyone else.
I know most here hate Sydney Crosby but he is a great example of what great players do. He picks one thing every year to get better at and he does drills, drills and more drills that help him get better on that one specific skill until he reaches his goal. That is what being a great player and a professional is supposed to do.
Any player complaining about this is a player who never reached their fullest potential and decided that they were good enough. That is not message that a coach should be giving any of their players, not even their best ones. Everyone can get better at something, if you want to complain about the tennis ball drill then go out there, be the best player at your position and never get called for holding. Until then strap this damn ball to your hand and practice like you are supposed to and get better. After you are done with that find another skill you are not the BEST at and work on that one next. That is what great players do.
Link - ( New Window )
They are focused on building a Giants Way of doing things. Laps for errors. Fast practices. All business. Perform or pack. It's not punishment, it's a demand for excellence and a refusal to accept anything less. (Which doesn't mean they'll every Giant and every game will always be excellent; it just means that the coaches won't let it go unaddressed.)
This all works as long as it comes with true coaching -- that is, instruction aimed at improving technique and performance, positive and negative feedback when warranted, and constructive criticism.
Anybody in a competitive field can benefit from coaching. If you know you are getting good coaching, you can put up with discipline. Your career benefits from it, you benefit, the team benefits.
I remember the players from the Bill Walsh 49ers saying it really wasn't fun to play for that organization. All business, all the time, huge pressure to win. But you know what? They won. I'm sure those guys would rather have the times they had, pressure and all, than have the memories of doormats from those years.
On the other hand, one of the most famous disciplinarian coaches in NFL history was Les Steckel, and he was a catastrophic failure. Discipline and rigidity aren't a ticket to success, never have been. They can be part of coaching, but coaching doesn't end with discipline.
What doesn’t necessarily make sense is how many people get up in arms about the idea that pieces like this would be written. The media would not be covering this team in a balanced way to not also point out that regime changes with a huge rise in disciplinary functions are risky when your organization has struggled to show competent leadership over an extended period.
So many incredulous people on this thread when it seems like this is absolutely the kind of coverage teams that have been as bad as we have will get. Nothing to be remotely incredulous about
Judge doen't seem Fake at All. The question is never about whether players like you during a 2 hour practice. Players know when a Coach DOESN'T Have it. Good players want to be Coached. If they do a Bullshit Drill or a bunch of fluff practices, you lose them. Judge won't lose them on account of being a Bad Ass...he'll loose them if they think he can't teach them anything.
"regime changes with a huge rise in disciplinary functions"!
What the fuck?
And even a paid off crew of refs couldn't fix that bitch slap into a Packers' W...
Fucking butt hurt crybabies after that L, too.
