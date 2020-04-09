Favorite all-time Giants NON-STAR player(s)

I'm a sucker for guys who play their entire career with us. Call me sentimental, but it means something to me. That's why I'm so glad Eli decided to hang them up. The thought of him in a Bears or someone's uni? No thanks.
Howard Cross is a good one! Hamilton was one of the most natural pass rushers in NY Giant history....a semi start for sure...
C Ray Weitecha ("the iron man"), G Jack Stroud, LB Tom Scott, TE Aaron Thomas, RB Doug Kotar, S Carl "Spider" Lockhart, WR Mike Friede, LB/LS Steve DeOssie (as a Cowboy to the Tuna "Get me out of here, coach!"), G Bill Ard, G Rich Seubert, LB Gary Reasons (does Bobby Humphrey know what happened?), DT/LS Jay Alford, RB Brandon Jacobs (BEST block on a dogging backer that I have EVER seen), lots more.
Williams played 10 years for the Giants and was a solid starter for most of those years, helping to win 2 Super Bowls. Not bad for a 7th round draft pick.
Robinson, although he had several injuries throughout his career, added speed to an otherwise pedestrian offense. He helped to stretch the field and was vital to keeping the defense honest against Joe Morris and the running game.
Hey Dog..We both know a Spider was a star..
A bunch of players from the wilderness years. Mendenhall, Gregory,
Id add Henry Hynoski to the list. My wife was a student teacher at Southern Columbia when Hynoski was in high school there and I saw him play a couple times. Was pretty cool when he ended up with the Giants. His recovery of the Nicks fumble in SB46 is a key but oft-overlooked play in that game. I really feel his brief career was a casualty of the era he played in. He wasnt a pro bowler but if 32 teams still carried FBs hed be in the top 3rd. Still think cutting him in favor of Nikita Whitlock was stupid. "Oh, hes an average FB [i]and[/] and poor defensive tackle? Well sign me up!"
Great gunner, highlight catches, team first guy, came back from an awful situation where he accidentally paralyzed Kevin Everett.
I always thought he had the skills to be a better WR than he got credit for, but injuries did him in. Hell, he tore his ACL on an awesome circus catch that I saw right in front of me live.
Nothing but love for Hixon, and would love an 87 jersey.
I distinctly remember the Giants opening up MetLife for a practice and Hixon hurt his knee cutting on a punt return. He comes out of the locker room with ice around his knee and looked fine....even was in the huddle as they broke practice.
Next day on radio it was said he had an ACL tear..that was his first.
And I also saw that catch right in front of me too, versus the Rams on Monday Night...........
Our 6 game QB, brought up from the Brooklyn Dodgers of the CFL in 1966, making the short trek from Downing stadium on Randalls Island to Yankee Stadium. He completed 55 of 10 passes with 7 TDs and the team represented the near bottom of the futility of the 60s.
One of my favorite Giants futility plays was Tom Kennedy throwing the ball out of bounds to stop the clock on fourth down ( pre spiking allowed days) at the end of the Redskins game allowing them to kick a final field goal to make it 72 to 41.
Yep, against the Rams. Was that a night game? I recall it being during the day but I am likely wrong.
But yeah, my pops and I (and sister when she can make it up from Philly for games) are in 131, row 4, so that catch was literally in front of us.
Great catch, sucks that it was the last he ever made as an NYG.
I definitely also remember him looking perfectly fine walking off the field after that catch. He sort of shook it off and walked off. Next thing you know, boom, ACL tear. :(
Fun fact: there was a Domenik Hixon appreciation thread on BBI when he retired. I actually found his personal facebook and sent it to him. He had a lot of appreciation that he sent back, and I posted it on BBI at the time.
If not him on defense, I'd go Sparks. I loved him, though if memory holds I think he milked an injury one year when we were out of contention, which was weak.
Also our FBs Hynoski and Hedgecock
Jacobs obviously everyone loved watching him truck DB's but I loved it just as much seeing him flatten guys like Trent Cole when he was chipping to help with pass pro.
Seubert was the ultimate team guy who was a lot better than people realize and played whatever role they wanted him to.
and Keith Hamilton is just the most unbelievably underrated reason why the 2000 team got to the SB. He was dominant that year. He played with some edge.
Thank you.
David Tyree?
I think it's absolutely nuts that Kareem McKenzie and Rich Seubert never made a pro bowl. They were as good as anyone as well.
I was going to say the same!
John Mistler - poly-grip hands, unheralded big-play receiver.
The Humphrey hit and the 1991 NFCC fake punt scamper is all you need to know.. :)
way
hamilton
gary reasons
dont know if he counts as he was our best player in the late 70s.
Clearly a star.
He was the only Giant to make the Pro Bowl in the 70s for a number of seasons.
Johnson had a nose for the endzone and big catches. Was dissapointed he never did get a reception in SB 21........but glad he got his ring back :)
Hixon I believed was going to be a future star, never materialized. But for about a season and a half he was a very dynamic player on specials and in the pass game.
Also a big fan of Gary Reasons. When he first appeared on the scene, he had a nose for the ball in the pass game........and then developed into a really good ILB. Great draft pick.
Not only played QB, he even punted!
I think we lost his first game like 55-10..:)
I agree with Richie Seubert
Hamilton is a good one
Jumbo Elliott
Gary Reasons
But yeah, my pops and I (and sister when she can make it up from Philly for games) are in 131, row 4, so that catch was literally in front of us.
Great catch, sucks that it was the last he ever made as an NYG.
Fun fact: there was a Domenik Hixon appreciation thread on BBI when he retired. I actually found his personal facebook and sent it to him. He had a lot of appreciation that he sent back, and I posted it on BBI at the time.
Good point on Barry Cofield ... under appreciated for sure and it was a mistake to let him go.
Brandon Jacobs