Favorite all-time Giants NON-STAR player(s)

Big Blue '56 : 8/30/2020 2:35 pm
I’ll start with two, for now: Phil McConkey and Rich Seubert.

And go.
Howard Cross on offense  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/30/2020 4:38 pm : link
Keith Hamilton on defense.

I'm a sucker for guys who play their entire career with us. Call me sentimental, but it means something to me. That's why I'm so glad Eli decided to hang them up. The thought of him in a Bears or someone's uni? No thanks.
RE: Howard Cross on offense  
Grey Pilgrim : 8/30/2020 4:42 pm : link
In comment 14958844 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Keith Hamilton on defense.

I'm a sucker for guys who play their entire career with us. Call me sentimental, but it means something to me. That's why I'm so glad Eli decided to hang them up. The thought of him in a Bears or someone's uni? No thanks.


Howard Cross is a good one! Hamilton was one of the most natural pass rushers in NY Giant history....a semi start for sure...
Grey...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/30/2020 4:46 pm : link
I was going back & forth if Hamilton was a star or not. I just Wiki'ed him & he was an All Pro in '00 so I guess that probably classifies him as a star.

If not him on defense, I'd go Sparks. I loved him, though if memory holds I think he milked an injury one year when we were out of contention, which was weak.
Lots of them - impossible to pick just one or two  
Red Dog : 8/30/2020 5:07 pm : link
C Ray Weitecha ("the iron man"), G Jack Stroud, LB Tom Scott, TE Aaron Thomas, RB Doug Kotar, S Carl "Spider" Lockhart, WR Mike Friede, LB/LS Steve DeOssie (as a Cowboy to the Tuna "Get me out of here, coach!"), G Bill Ard, G Rich Seubert, LB Gary Reasons (does Bobby Humphrey know what happened?), DT/LS Jay Alford, RB Brandon Jacobs (BEST block on a dogging backer that I have EVER seen), lots more.
DB  
hopthered : 8/30/2020 5:09 pm : link
Reyna Thompson
CB Perry Williams on defense & WR Stacy Robinson  
Tom in NY : 8/30/2020 5:13 pm : link
Williams played 10 years for the Giants and was a solid starter for most of those years, helping to win 2 Super Bowls. Not bad for a 7th round draft pick.

Robinson, although he had several injuries throughout his career, added speed to an otherwise pedestrian offense. He helped to stretch the field and was vital to keeping the defense honest against Joe Morris and the running game.
I always liked our recent little stretch of  
GoDeep13 : 8/30/2020 5:36 pm : link
TEs. Kevin Boss, Jake Ballard, Bear Pascoe. Their impact was always bigger than their stats.
Joe Morrison  
BillT : 8/30/2020 5:50 pm : link
RE: Lots of them - impossible to pick just one or two  
Big Blue '56 : 8/30/2020 5:56 pm : link
In comment 14958861 Red Dog said:
Quote:
C Ray Weitecha ("the iron man"), G Jack Stroud, LB Tom Scott, TE Aaron Thomas, RB Doug Kotar, S Carl "Spider" Lockhart, WR Mike Friede, LB/LS Steve DeOssie (as a Cowboy to the Tuna "Get me out of here, coach!"), G Bill Ard, G Rich Seubert, LB Gary Reasons (does Bobby Humphrey know what happened?), DT/LS Jay Alford, RB Brandon Jacobs (BEST block on a dogging backer that I have EVER seen), lots more.


Hey Dog..We both know a Spider was a star..
A bunch of players from the wilderness years. Mendenhall, Gregory,  
Ivan15 : 8/30/2020 6:11 pm : link
Archer, Tucker, even Earl Morall.
Ivan,  
Big Blue '56 : 8/30/2020 6:28 pm : link
I loved Earl Morrall
Another vote for Chase  
TXRabbit : 8/30/2020 6:55 pm : link
Blackburn

Also our FBs Hynoski and Hedgecock
Gary Wood and his scrambling  
Since1965 : 8/30/2020 7:08 pm : link
was about the only thing exciting to watch in 1966!
I am going way back  
Rick in Dallas : 8/30/2020 7:34 pm : link
Loved Mel Triplett
not sure if they are non-stars but Seubert, Jacobs, Phillips, Hamilton  
Eric on Li : 8/30/2020 7:41 pm : link
don't believe any ever made a pro bowl. Philips would have been a star if he didn't get hurt, but even in the reduced version he was the best deep CF'er we've had in the last 20-30 years.

Jacobs obviously everyone loved watching him truck DB's but I loved it just as much seeing him flatten guys like Trent Cole when he was chipping to help with pass pro.

Seubert was the ultimate team guy who was a lot better than people realize and played whatever role they wanted him to.

and Keith Hamilton is just the most unbelievably underrated reason why the 2000 team got to the SB. He was dominant that year. He played with some edge.
Jack Stroud - offense  
Ira : 8/30/2020 8:12 pm : link
Erich Barnes - defense
Ira,  
Big Blue '56 : 8/30/2020 8:16 pm : link
Erich Barnes was a star
Bob Lurtsema  
Big Al : 8/30/2020 8:18 pm : link
Stroud was one of my all time favorites and he was a star too. Two or  
carpoon : 8/30/2020 8:24 pm : link
three pro bowls.
bob in tx would to with John Mistler  
mort christenson : 8/30/2020 8:56 pm : link
Some good ones mentioned  
j_rud : 8/30/2020 9:42 pm : link
Id add Henry Hynoski to the list. My wife was a student teacher at Southern Columbia when Hynoski was in high school there and I saw him play a couple times. Was pretty cool when he ended up with the Giants. His recovery of the Nicks fumble in SB46 is a key but oft-overlooked play in that game. I really feel his brief career was a casualty of the era he played in. He wasnt a pro bowler but if 32 teams still carried FBs hed be in the top 3rd. Still think cutting him in favor of Nikita Whitlock was stupid. "Oh, hes an average FB [i]and[/] and poor defensive tackle? Well sign me up!"
Fb  
TheEvilLurker : 8/30/2020 10:01 pm : link
Maurice Carthon. Underrated big time
Kevin Boothe  
jhibb : 8/30/2020 10:09 pm : link
Partly due to watching him play at Cornell, but I also loved his versatility and how steady he was wherever he was asked to play on the line.
RE: RE: Lots of them - impossible to pick just one or two  
Spider43 : 8/31/2020 1:31 am : link
In comment 14958861 Red Dog said:
Quote:
In comment 14958861 Red Dog said:


Quote:


C Ray Weitecha ("the iron man"), G Jack Stroud, LB Tom Scott, TE Aaron Thomas, RB Doug Kotar, S Carl "Spider" Lockhart, WR Mike Friede, LB/LS Steve DeOssie (as a Cowboy to the Tuna "Get me out of here, coach!"), G Bill Ard, G Rich Seubert, LB Gary Reasons (does Bobby Humphrey know what happened?), DT/LS Jay Alford, RB Brandon Jacobs (BEST block on a dogging backer that I have EVER seen), lots more.



Hey Dog..We both know a Spider was a star..


Thank you.

David Tyree?
My favorite  
phil in arizona : 8/31/2020 3:23 am : link
Was probably Manningham because there aren't a lot of guys who can get deep AND come down with the ball. His ability to track the deep ball and make an acrobatic catch was as good as anyone.

I think it's absolutely nuts that Kareem McKenzie and Rich Seubert never made a pro bowl. They were as good as anyone as well.
RE: Fb  
x meadowlander : 8/31/2020 6:13 am : link
In comment 14959003 TheEvilLurker said:
Quote:
Maurice Carthon. Underrated big time
MAJOR contributor 86/90.

I was going to say the same!

John Mistler - poly-grip hands, unheralded big-play receiver.

Gary Reasons was always dependable and is  
chick310 : 8/31/2020 8:18 am : link
in a lot of highlights of big games making plays.
RE: Gary Reasons was always dependable and is  
Big Blue '56 : 8/31/2020 8:20 am : link
In comment 14959069 chick310 said:
Quote:
in a lot of highlights of big games making plays.


The Humphrey hit and the 1991 NFCC fake punt scamper is all you need to know.. :)
carthon  
mpinmaine : 8/31/2020 9:55 am : link
brad van pelt
way
hamilton
gary reasons
Hixon IMO fits this bill perfectly  
Sonic Youth : 8/31/2020 10:23 am : link
Great gunner, highlight catches, team first guy, came back from an awful situation where he accidentally paralyzed Kevin Everett.

I always thought he had the skills to be a better WR than he got credit for, but injuries did him in. Hell, he tore his ACL on an awesome circus catch that I saw right in front of me live.

Nothing but love for Hixon, and would love an 87 jersey.
RE: RE: Dave Jennings  
Gman11 : 8/31/2020 11:17 am : link
In comment 14958795 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14958792 fireitup77 said:


Quote:


dont know if he counts as he was our best player in the late 70s.



Clearly a star.


He was the only Giant to make the Pro Bowl in the 70s for a number of seasons.
two of my favs were....  
BillKo : 8/31/2020 11:18 am : link
Bobby Johnson and Dominic Hixon.

Johnson had a nose for the endzone and big catches. Was dissapointed he never did get a reception in SB 21........but glad he got his ring back :)

Hixon I believed was going to be a future star, never materialized. But for about a season and a half he was a very dynamic player on specials and in the pass game.

Also a big fan of Gary Reasons. When he first appeared on the scene, he had a nose for the ball in the pass game........and then developed into a really good ILB. Great draft pick.
RE: Ivan,  
Gman11 : 8/31/2020 11:19 am : link
In comment 14958893 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I loved Earl Morrall


Not only played QB, he even punted!
RE: Hixon IMO fits this bill perfectly  
BillKo : 8/31/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 14959186 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
Great gunner, highlight catches, team first guy, came back from an awful situation where he accidentally paralyzed Kevin Everett.

I always thought he had the skills to be a better WR than he got credit for, but injuries did him in. Hell, he tore his ACL on an awesome circus catch that I saw right in front of me live.

Nothing but love for Hixon, and would love an 87 jersey.


I distinctly remember the Giants opening up MetLife for a practice and Hixon hurt his knee cutting on a punt return. He comes out of the locker room with ice around his knee and looked fine....even was in the huddle as they broke practice.

Next day on radio it was said he had an ACL tear..that was his first.

And I also saw that catch right in front of me too, versus the Rams on Monday Night...........
I’ll always rememberTom Kennedy ...  
Spider56 : 8/31/2020 11:52 am : link
Our 6 game QB, brought up from the Brooklyn Dodgers of the CFL in 1966, making the short trek from Downing stadium on Randalls Island to Yankee Stadium. He completed 55 of 10 passes with 7 TDs and the team represented the near bottom of the futility of the 60s.
RE: I’ll always rememberTom Kennedy ...  
Big Blue '56 : 8/31/2020 11:54 am : link
In comment 14959305 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Our 6 game QB, brought up from the Brooklyn Dodgers of the CFL in 1966, making the short trek from Downing stadium on Randalls Island to Yankee Stadium. He completed 55 of 10 passes with 7 TDs and the team represented the near bottom of the futility of the 60s.


I think we lost his first game like 55-10..:)
Pete Athas  
Chip : 8/31/2020 11:58 am : link
former DB.
lots of good ones mentioned, sorry if I repeat, but here goes  
Victor in CT : 8/31/2020 12:51 pm : link
Doug Kotar, Doug van Horn, Gary Reasons, Howard Cross, Mo Carthon, Rich Seubert, Kevin Belcher, Andy Headen, George Martin, Garry Shirk, Doug Riesenberg, Perry Williams, Ray Rhodes
RE: I’ll always rememberTom Kennedy ...  
Big Al : 8/31/2020 12:57 pm : link
In comment 14959305 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Our 6 game QB, brought up from the Brooklyn Dodgers of the CFL in 1966, making the short trek from Downing stadium on Randalls Island to Yankee Stadium. He completed 55 of 10 passes with 7 TDs and the team represented the near bottom of the futility of the 60s.
One of my favorite Giants futility plays was Tom Kennedy throwing the ball out of bounds to stop the clock on fourth down ( pre spiking allowed days) at the end of the Redskins game allowing them to kick a final field goal to make it 72 to 41.
RE: Steve DeOssie  
solarmike : 8/31/2020 2:12 pm : link
In comment 14958780 gidiefor said:
Quote:
Dominque Hixon was a favorite while he was healthy
I agree with Richie Seubert
Hamilton is a good one


Jumbo Elliott
Gary Reasons
Toast  
sec308 : 8/31/2020 5:24 pm : link
Elvis Patterson, also Lionel Manuel
OBJ  
adamg : 8/31/2020 5:36 pm : link
RE: RE: Hixon IMO fits this bill perfectly  
Sonic Youth : 8/31/2020 5:37 pm : link
In comment 14959186 Sonic Youth said:
Quote:
In comment 14959186 Sonic Youth said:


Quote:


Great gunner, highlight catches, team first guy, came back from an awful situation where he accidentally paralyzed Kevin Everett.

I always thought he had the skills to be a better WR than he got credit for, but injuries did him in. Hell, he tore his ACL on an awesome circus catch that I saw right in front of me live.

Nothing but love for Hixon, and would love an 87 jersey.



I distinctly remember the Giants opening up MetLife for a practice and Hixon hurt his knee cutting on a punt return. He comes out of the locker room with ice around his knee and looked fine....even was in the huddle as they broke practice.

Next day on radio it was said he had an ACL tear..that was his first.

And I also saw that catch right in front of me too, versus the Rams on Monday Night...........
Yep, against the Rams. Was that a night game? I recall it being during the day but I am likely wrong.

But yeah, my pops and I (and sister when she can make it up from Philly for games) are in 131, row 4, so that catch was literally in front of us.

Great catch, sucks that it was the last he ever made as an NYG.
Also, BillKo  
Sonic Youth : 8/31/2020 5:39 pm : link
I definitely also remember him looking perfectly fine walking off the field after that catch. He sort of shook it off and walked off. Next thing you know, boom, ACL tear. :(

Fun fact: there was a Domenik Hixon appreciation thread on BBI when he retired. I actually found his personal facebook and sent it to him. He had a lot of appreciation that he sent back, and I posted it on BBI at the time.
.  
arcarsenal : 8/31/2020 5:42 pm : link
Ike Hilliard

Gibril  
Shady Lurker : 8/31/2020 6:35 pm : link
Wilson for me. Barry Cofield was another--I was so upset when he wasn't re-signed
RE: Gibril  
Spider56 : 8/31/2020 7:11 pm : link
In comment 14959700 Shady Lurker said:
Quote:
Wilson for me. Barry Cofield was another--I was so upset when he wasn't re-signed


Good point on Barry Cofield ... under appreciated for sure and it was a mistake to let him go.
Steve Smith  
RasputinPrime : 8/31/2020 7:43 pm : link
Keith Hamilton
Brandon Jacobs
Joe Morrison wasn't considered a star?  
speedywheels : 8/31/2020 8:48 pm : link
Kevin Boss for me...
This thread title  
djm : 8/31/2020 9:34 pm : link
Forced me to think of the most underrated under the radar player who helped win a title or more. The guy I came up with was CB Perry Williams. So I’ll go with him.
