Giants Sign Logan Ryan

Ryan and his wife, Ashley, have two kids, Avery and Otto, and are the founders of The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (ryananimalfoundation.org).
RARF works with animal welfare organizations to promote adoption and provide grants and educational opportunities.
Every month on the 26th—the day corresponding to his jersey number—Ryan posts a photo on social media with a dog that is in need of adoption along with the hashtag #ryansmonthlyrescue. Ryan's older brother, Jordan, attended Drexel University and is now an engineer.
In comment 14959641 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But great get
Most years I would agree with you. Due to COVID there is a real possibility that next year's salary cap will decline. Consequently, the big name FAs still available are not receiving big long term offers as teams don't want to risk it.
I'm really excited to root for Logan Ryan. He lived in my apartment complex my last year at Rutgers and was a really great guy. Always happy to root for a Scarlet Knight on the Giants, but even moreso when its Logan.
Last year Ryan seemed to evolve into a Safety who can play cornerback. He should be able to fit into whatever was planned for McKinney. I think that having 3 safeties that can each play some CB is critical to the Giants defensive planning.
I don't think this fills the hole at CB. I expect more action there. also expecting to see another ILB.
Quote:
JordanRaanan
·
22s
Logan Ryan to the Giants is happening, per source (
@RapSheet
first). The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury.
Or leaves for another team and factors into the compensation formula. As it stands right now, the Giants have several key players in contract years that are in line for potentially decent paydays if they hit the open market...
DL Leonard Williams
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
DB Logan Ryan
ER Markus Golden
ER Kyler Fackrell
CB Grant Haley
OT Cam Fleming
QB Colt McCoy
RB Dion Lewis
RB Wayne Gallman
RB Corey Coleman
The offensive guys may not demand much money based on the past, but if they have a productive year they could see their value increase. On defense, however, there are several guys who could get long term deals with significant guaranteed money should they leave for another team.
A rising tide lifts all boats, so if the Giants have a winning season, the value of all these guys gets increased. If they have a shitty season, it hurts their value.
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should
////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
TTH, hope you are doing well.
Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.
decision. If Ryan stays healthy this year he brings skills the Giants need. He also brings experience for the young guys to learn from. None of us expect a big year, but if we have any young talent in the defensive backfield, another solid veteran will be a learning tool. A one year deal for a solid football player is never a bad thing.
He just fired his agent, so I'd guess he had inflated expectations of what he was going to command thinking he was coming off a pro bowl year. The early rumors were that he wanted a similar contract to the one he just finished (3 years 30m). Obviously he ended up getting a lot less than that.
Chris Harris got a 2 year 20m contract, so perhaps if his agent had been more in line with the market when teams still had cap room in March he'd have signed then.
Worked out well for us though. Got a guy who knows the system at a good price off a good year.
he played more snaps (1099) on defense last year than any other player on this roster and only 6 defenders in the entire NFL played more than that (ironically Antoine Bethea was 1 of them - though obviously he wasn't getting any top 100 votes).
Bradberry (1020) and Martinez (1024) actually weren't too far behind either.
That's a lot of veteran production to add to the back 7 of a defense than desperately needed it. Hopefully those 3 can provide stability that helps the group of young players that get snaps around them reach their potential.
and see how it goes, nothing should be set in stone with this roster.
Exactly. Even if we are two years away you go 6-10 7-9 this season, god forbid even better, start to forge an identity... does anything think the giants won’t bring ryan back in 2021 if they really need him?
No lose situation. Players win games. Coaching wins titles.
ProFootballTalk
@ProFootballTalk
Reported as a one-year, $7.5M contract, here are the actual details of the new Logan Ryan contract with the Giants, which ties $1.5M to playing time and another $1M to Pro Bowl/All-Pro
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should
////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
TTH, hope you are doing well.
Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.
I was more referring to recent posts which made the point it d be foolish to sign Logan as they are going to be very bad.
I m happy to see the team trying to improve themselves and not buying into what I believe is a silly take.
but im glad he did - he's a very good fit for what's needed and should be able to fill the majority of the reps lost by McKinney + Baker. Great signing. Great veteran presence who has a track record of making big plays and performing in this system to help all the young guys.
How anyone could think this signing isn't a positive investment towards helping Love, Peppers, Holmes, and Ballentine (and Mckinney whenever he gets healthy) is beyond me.
I think you called for this a while back. The McKinney injury must have pushed our coaches to the limit. Anyway, good call from you.
Yep and if (when) McKinney comes back healthy in 2021 giants might be inclined to let ryan walk in FA. Let’s hope that the giants aren’t as desperate this time next year. We got lucky with this deal it’s not every day a solid and desperate starting CB is available this time of the year. Glad they were able to take advantage of things.
Or leaves for another team and factors into the compensation formula. As it stands right now, the Giants have several key players in contract years that are in line for potentially decent paydays if they hit the open market...
DL Leonard Williams
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
DB Logan Ryan
ER Markus Golden
ER Kyler Fackrell
CB Grant Haley
OT Cam Fleming
QB Colt McCoy
RB Dion Lewis
RB Wayne Gallman
RB Corey Coleman
The offensive guys may not demand much money based on the past, but if they have a productive year they could see their value increase. On defense, however, there are several guys who could get long term deals with significant guaranteed money should they leave for another team.
A rising tide lifts all boats, so if the Giants have a winning season, the value of all these guys gets increased. If they have a shitty season, it hurts their value.
Just add to the coffers. If the giants have a good developmental year they won’t need to re-sign everyone. Might not need as much quantity as maybe 1-2 quality moves while letting 3-4 guys walk for big money. Might come out on the right end of the compensatory formula.
ProFootballTalk
@ProFootballTalk
Reported as a one-year, $7.5M contract, here are the actual details of the new Logan Ryan contract with the Giants, which ties $1.5M to playing time and another $1M to Pro Bowl/All-Pro
Sounds like a very caring human being.
Went to school with both of them at RU, they are very good people.
Quote:
JordanRaanan
·
22s
Logan Ryan to the Giants is happening, per source (
@RapSheet
first). The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury.
Since when did X's injury become a knee injury???
i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee
In comment 14959536 Anando said:
Quote: The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury....
i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee
That's not a "typo".
Not every mistake is a "typo".
Sometimes a mistake is just a mistake, or maybe a brain fart.
Link - ( New Window )
Yea he sure does! Lunch pail types that just get the job done. Shaun O’Hara will be a happy camper too.
Quote:
Sounds like a very caring human being.
Plus, we desperately need CB help anyway.
Considering the injuries and losses to the secondary, it's simply filling a big need. And it's only a 1 year commitment.
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
Seems like a good pickup all things considered where we are (a few weeks from the opener).
Home of Diggerland, iirc.
I don't think this fills the hole at CB. I expect more action there. also expecting to see another ILB.
JordanRaanan
·
22s
Logan Ryan to the Giants is happening, per source (
@RapSheet
first). The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury.
Quote:
As they should
////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.
I know he got a nice nod from his peers, but his 2019 season had some warnings signs as a corner -- he gave up 5 TDs and wasn't avoided (100+ targets).
Plus side, he was super productive 4 INTs, 18 PDs, 4 FFs. When he's in on the play or not beaten, he's a baller.
I also still wonder if the 10M rolled over to next wasn't the wiser longterm strategy. If the cap contracts to 175M -- the Giants are in a tight spot.
I'm not sure if this move was necessarily a "win now" situation as it was simply finding a decent player for the worst secondary in the NFL.
Why was he still available?
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )
Why was he still available?
He just fired his agent, so I'd guess he had inflated expectations of what he was going to command thinking he was coming off a pro bowl year. The early rumors were that he wanted a similar contract to the one he just finished (3 years 30m). Obviously he ended up getting a lot less than that.
Chris Harris got a 2 year 20m contract, so perhaps if his agent had been more in line with the market when teams still had cap room in March he'd have signed then.
Worked out well for us though. Got a guy who knows the system at a good price off a good year.
Our 3 safeties can play nickle Lber, slot corner and outside corner....
Bradberry (1020) and Martinez (1024) actually weren't too far behind either.
That's a lot of veteran production to add to the back 7 of a defense than desperately needed it. Hopefully those 3 can provide stability that helps the group of young players that get snaps around them reach their potential.
Exactly. Even if we are two years away you go 6-10 7-9 this season, god forbid even better, start to forge an identity... does anything think the giants won’t bring ryan back in 2021 if they really need him?
No lose situation. Players win games. Coaching wins titles.
Quote:
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should
////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
TTH, hope you are doing well.
Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.
I was more referring to recent posts which made the point it d be foolish to sign Logan as they are going to be very bad.
I m happy to see the team trying to improve themselves and not buying into what I believe is a silly take.
Quote:
but im glad he did - he's a very good fit for what's needed and should be able to fill the majority of the reps lost by McKinney + Baker. Great signing. Great veteran presence who has a track record of making big plays and performing in this system to help all the young guys.
How anyone could think this signing isn't a positive investment towards helping Love, Peppers, Holmes, and Ballentine (and Mckinney whenever he gets healthy) is beyond me.
I think you called for this a while back. The McKinney injury must have pushed our coaches to the limit. Anyway, good call from you.
Yep and if (when) McKinney comes back healthy in 2021 giants might be inclined to let ryan walk in FA. Let’s hope that the giants aren’t as desperate this time next year. We got lucky with this deal it’s not every day a solid and desperate starting CB is available this time of the year. Glad they were able to take advantage of things.
Just add to the coffers. If the giants have a good developmental year they won’t need to re-sign everyone. Might not need as much quantity as maybe 1-2 quality moves while letting 3-4 guys walk for big money. Might come out on the right end of the compensatory formula.
Secondary is very versatile with the Ryan signing..
Yup, this is a really good deal for the Giants.
Quote:
Sounds like a very caring human being.
Went to school with both of them at RU, they are very good people.
Quote:
Quote:
Since when did X's injury become a knee injury???
i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee
Quote:
In comment 14959536 Anando said:
Quote: The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury....
i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee
That's not a "typo".
Not every mistake is a "typo".
Sometimes a mistake is just a mistake, or maybe a brain fart.