Giants Sign Logan Ryan

Anando : 8/31/2020 4:04 pm
btw I think this works out better than Cockrell w/o knowing his $  
Eric on Li : 8/31/2020 4:46 pm : link
Cockrell was making about 3m in AAV the last couple years so if it were similar, Ryan is a much higher upside player who knows the system even though the price is likely higher.
I kept checking back here today  
mpinmaine : 8/31/2020 4:46 pm : link
hoping for this
The 60th Best Player in the NFL  
Anakim : 8/31/2020 4:49 pm : link
RE: Robbie/Dave in Hoboken.  
Simms11 : 8/31/2020 4:59 pm : link
In comment 14959603 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Thanks. BB sure does love his Rutgers guys.


Yea he sure does! Lunch pail types that just get the job done. Shaun O’Hara will be a happy camper too.
WOOHOOO  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8/31/2020 5:02 pm : link
LETS WIN SOME GAMES!!!!
The big question is  
KeoweeFan : 8/31/2020 5:04 pm : link
will Saquan give up #26.
RE: Michael Vick he’s not. From Wiki, in part:  
DavidinBMNY : 8/31/2020 5:06 pm : link
In comment 14959592 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


Quote:





Ryan and his wife, Ashley, have two kids, Avery and Otto, and are the founders of The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (ryananimalfoundation.org).

RARF works with animal welfare organizations to promote adoption and provide grants and educational opportunities.

Every month on the 26th—the day corresponding to his jersey number—Ryan posts a photo on social media with a dog that is in need of adoption along with the hashtag #ryansmonthlyrescue. Ryan's older brother, Jordan, attended Drexel University and is now an engineer.





Sounds like a very caring human being.
That's awesome.
lets  
broadbandz : 8/31/2020 5:11 pm : link
sign prince as well, this backfield has no depth.
I am hoping that if he fits well the Giants re-sign him next year  
BH28 : 8/31/2020 5:13 pm : link
even if they have to pay a bit of premium. I would like to avoid a repeat of losing Kawika Mitchell. A slight overpay would have helped us avoid the black hole at LB after he departed.
Surprised he was willing to sign a one year deal  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/31/2020 5:17 pm : link
But great get
Guess Giants are thinking win now  
joeinpa : 8/31/2020 5:25 pm : link
As they should
RE: Surprised he was willing to sign a one year deal  
Beer Man : 8/31/2020 5:30 pm : link
In comment 14959641 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
But great get
Most years I would agree with you. Due to COVID there is a real possibility that next year's salary cap will decline. Consequently, the big name FAs still available are not receiving big long term offers as teams don't want to risk it.
This  
AcidTest : 8/31/2020 5:31 pm : link
is a very good signing. I didn't want him for $10 million, but $7.5 million for one year is a great deal.
On a purely personal level  
Sonic Youth : 8/31/2020 5:34 pm : link
I'm really excited to root for Logan Ryan. He lived in my apartment complex my last year at Rutgers and was a really great guy. Always happy to root for a Scarlet Knight on the Giants, but even moreso when its Logan.

Plus, we desperately need CB help anyway.
RE: Guess Giants are thinking win now  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8/31/2020 5:41 pm : link
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should


Considering the injuries and losses to the secondary, it's simply filling a big need. And it's only a 1 year commitment.

I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.

RE: From Berlin, NJ....  
NoPeanutz : 8/31/2020 5:42 pm : link
In comment 14959540 BillKo said:
Quote:
.......pretty cool.

Seems like a good pickup all things considered where we are (a few weeks from the opener).

Home of Diggerland, iirc.
Replaces McKinney  
Reale01 : 8/31/2020 5:49 pm : link
Last year Ryan seemed to evolve into a Safety who can play cornerback. He should be able to fit into whatever was planned for McKinney. I think that having 3 safeties that can each play some CB is critical to the Giants defensive planning.

I don't think this fills the hole at CB. I expect more action there. also expecting to see another ILB.
RE: Anando/Ranaan  
ColHowPepper : 8/31/2020 5:53 pm : link
In comment 14959536 Anando said:
Quote:
Quote:
JordanRaanan
·
22s
Logan Ryan to the Giants is happening, per source (
@RapSheet
first). The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury.
Since when did X's injury become a knee injury???
Either he earns an extension...  
Milton : 8/31/2020 5:55 pm : link
Or leaves for another team and factors into the compensation formula. As it stands right now, the Giants have several key players in contract years that are in line for potentially decent paydays if they hit the open market...
DL Leonard Williams
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
DB Logan Ryan
ER Markus Golden
ER Kyler Fackrell
CB Grant Haley
OT Cam Fleming
QB Colt McCoy
RB Dion Lewis
RB Wayne Gallman
RB Corey Coleman

The offensive guys may not demand much money based on the past, but if they have a productive year they could see their value increase. On defense, however, there are several guys who could get long term deals with significant guaranteed money should they leave for another team.

A rising tide lifts all boats, so if the Giants have a winning season, the value of all these guys gets increased. If they have a shitty season, it hurts their value.
RE: RE: Guess Giants are thinking win now  
ColHowPepper : 8/31/2020 6:01 pm : link
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should

////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.
TTH, hope you are doing well.

Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.
Definitely a win win  
dune69 : 8/31/2020 6:15 pm : link
decision. If Ryan stays healthy this year he brings skills the Giants need. He also brings experience for the young guys to learn from. None of us expect a big year, but if we have any young talent in the defensive backfield, another solid veteran will be a learning tool. A one year deal for a solid football player is never a bad thing.
christian : 8/31/2020 6:15 pm : link
I like this deal. I also think he's a safety at this point in his career. He's a plus blitzer -- 8+ sacks and 20 pressures the last 2 years.

I know he got a nice nod from his peers, but his 2019 season had some warnings signs as a corner -- he gave up 5 TDs and wasn't avoided (100+ targets).

Plus side, he was super productive 4 INTs, 18 PDs, 4 FFs. When he's in on the play or not beaten, he's a baller.

I also still wonder if the 10M rolled over to next wasn't the wiser longterm strategy. If the cap contracts to 175M -- the Giants are in a tight spot.
Credit  
Shady Lurker : 8/31/2020 6:29 pm : link
where credit is due. I like this move a lot
RE: Guess Giants are thinking win now  
M.S. : 8/31/2020 6:42 pm : link
In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should

I'm not sure if this move was necessarily a "win now" situation as it was simply finding a decent player for the worst secondary in the NFL.
RE: The 60th Best Player in the NFL  
BestFeature : 8/31/2020 6:53 pm : link
In comment 14959618 Anakim said:
Quote:
. Link - ( New Window )


Why was he still available?
At 1 year  
TommyWiseau : 8/31/2020 7:06 pm : link
7.5 mil it was a no brainer. I did not want to spend 10+ on him, but at that price you cannot beat it. Gettleman did a good job this offseason. I really liked what he has done
Nice signing  
Matt M. : 8/31/2020 7:12 pm : link
especially at that price. Interesting to see if they view him as a S or CB. Same goes for Love.
RE: RE: The 60th Best Player in the NFL  
Eric on Li : 8/31/2020 7:14 pm : link
In comment 14959712 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 14959618 Anakim said:


Quote:


. Link - ( New Window )



Why was he still available?


He just fired his agent, so I'd guess he had inflated expectations of what he was going to command thinking he was coming off a pro bowl year. The early rumors were that he wanted a similar contract to the one he just finished (3 years 30m). Obviously he ended up getting a lot less than that.

Chris Harris got a 2 year 20m contract, so perhaps if his agent had been more in line with the market when teams still had cap room in March he'd have signed then.

Worked out well for us though. Got a guy who knows the system at a good price off a good year.
Like the Signing  
WillVAB : 8/31/2020 7:14 pm : link
He was a baller in the playoffs last year. Giants need playmakers and he’s exactly that.
RE: lets  
DavidinBMNY : 8/31/2020 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14959637 broadbandz said:
Quote:
sign prince as well, this backfield has no depth.
For vet min - sure.
RE: lets  
DavidinBMNY : 8/31/2020 7:20 pm : link
In comment 14959637 broadbandz said:
Quote:
sign prince as well, this backfield has no depth.
Do it!
By the second half of the season  
csh2z : 8/31/2020 7:26 pm : link
when McKinney gets back, this team may just turn into something better than most thought possible. Good move by DG
Definitely helps Graham get multiple  
George from PA : 8/31/2020 7:27 pm : link
Might not solve the 2nd Corner spot, but he will be perfect to confuse QBs with multiple defenses...

Our 3 safeties can play nickle Lber, slot corner and outside corner....
the amount of snaps Ryan may be able to play can't be understated  
Eric on Li : 8/31/2020 7:40 pm : link
he played more snaps (1099) on defense last year than any other player on this roster and only 6 defenders in the entire NFL played more than that (ironically Antoine Bethea was 1 of them - though obviously he wasn't getting any top 100 votes).

Bradberry (1020) and Martinez (1024) actually weren't too far behind either.

That's a lot of veteran production to add to the back 7 of a defense than desperately needed it. Hopefully those 3 can provide stability that helps the group of young players that get snaps around them reach their potential.
Fuck yes  
djm : 8/31/2020 7:42 pm : link
Made my day better. Let’s go win some fucking games this season. Why the hell not.
RE: Good deal for one year  
djm : 8/31/2020 7:45 pm : link
In comment 14959541 JonC said:
Quote:
and see how it goes, nothing should be set in stone with this roster.


Exactly. Even if we are two years away you go 6-10 7-9 this season, god forbid even better, start to forge an identity... does anything think the giants won’t bring ryan back in 2021 if they really need him?

No lose situation. Players win games. Coaching wins titles.
if true...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2020 8:35 pm : link
this is more like a $6.5 million deal...

ProFootballTalk
@ProFootballTalk
Reported as a one-year, $7.5M contract, here are the actual details of the new Logan Ryan contract with the Giants, which ties $1.5M to playing time and another $1M to Pro Bowl/All-Pro
RE: RE: RE: Guess Giants are thinking win now  
joeinpa : 8/31/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14959683 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 14959666 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14959649 joeinpa said:
Quote:
As they should

////////////
I don't think this changes the outlook on the season at all. They're probably right back to where they were before McKinney got hurt and their other Corners got hurt or opted out.

TTH, hope you are doing well.

Agree that his signing offsets the loss of XMcKinney, so net neutral, but X man was going to have a learning curve with normal rookie's share of mistakes/inexperience, so to that extent it's net +. I hope Ryan re-signs and X-man comes back and, yet again...LOL, the secondary becomes a strength.


I was more referring to recent posts which made the point it d be foolish to sign Logan as they are going to be very bad.

I m happy to see the team trying to improve themselves and not buying into what I believe is a silly take.
This is a big get!  
trueblueinpw : 8/31/2020 8:40 pm : link
Good job Getty. Credit where it’s due. Fills a need in the secondary, the man can play and he’s a plus character. Very excited about this signing.
RE: RE: cant believe he willingly signed up for tennis balls & punishment laps  
djm : 8/31/2020 8:43 pm : link
In comment 14959587 LBH15 said:
Quote:
In comment 14959533 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


but im glad he did - he's a very good fit for what's needed and should be able to fill the majority of the reps lost by McKinney + Baker. Great signing. Great veteran presence who has a track record of making big plays and performing in this system to help all the young guys.

How anyone could think this signing isn't a positive investment towards helping Love, Peppers, Holmes, and Ballentine (and Mckinney whenever he gets healthy) is beyond me.




I think you called for this a while back. The McKinney injury must have pushed our coaches to the limit. Anyway, good call from you.


Yep and if (when) McKinney comes back healthy in 2021 giants might be inclined to let ryan walk in FA. Let’s hope that the giants aren’t as desperate this time next year. We got lucky with this deal it’s not every day a solid and desperate starting CB is available this time of the year. Glad they were able to take advantage of things.
Logan Ryan posted to his twitter  
adamg : 8/31/2020 8:59 pm : link
RE: Either he earns an extension...  
djm : 8/31/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 14959678 Milton said:
Quote:
Or leaves for another team and factors into the compensation formula. As it stands right now, the Giants have several key players in contract years that are in line for potentially decent paydays if they hit the open market...
DL Leonard Williams
DL Dalvin Tomlinson
DB Logan Ryan
ER Markus Golden
ER Kyler Fackrell
CB Grant Haley
OT Cam Fleming
QB Colt McCoy
RB Dion Lewis
RB Wayne Gallman
RB Corey Coleman

The offensive guys may not demand much money based on the past, but if they have a productive year they could see their value increase. On defense, however, there are several guys who could get long term deals with significant guaranteed money should they leave for another team.

A rising tide lifts all boats, so if the Giants have a winning season, the value of all these guys gets increased. If they have a shitty season, it hurts their value.


Just add to the coffers. If the giants have a good developmental year they won’t need to re-sign everyone. Might not need as much quantity as maybe 1-2 quality moves while letting 3-4 guys walk for big money. Might come out on the right end of the compensatory formula.
I expect a lot of 3 safety looks  
nygiants16 : 8/31/2020 9:17 pm : link
I wonder if Holmes starts on the outside, you can bring Ryan or love up into the slot, Peppers will be in the box a lot..

Secondary is very versatile with the Ryan signing..
I don't think  
MookGiants : 8/31/2020 9:26 pm : link
he's as good as others do, but hard to complain with the cost.

RE: if true...  
christian : 8/31/2020 9:51 pm : link
In comment 14959826 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this is more like a $6.5 million deal...

ProFootballTalk
@ProFootballTalk
Reported as a one-year, $7.5M contract, here are the actual details of the new Logan Ryan contract with the Giants, which ties $1.5M to playing time and another $1M to Pro Bowl/All-Pro


Yup, this is a really good deal for the Giants.
RE: Michael Vick he’s not. From Wiki, in part:  
nyballa0891 : 8/31/2020 9:55 pm : link
In comment 14959592 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


Quote:





Ryan and his wife, Ashley, have two kids, Avery and Otto, and are the founders of The Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (ryananimalfoundation.org).

RARF works with animal welfare organizations to promote adoption and provide grants and educational opportunities.

Every month on the 26th—the day corresponding to his jersey number—Ryan posts a photo on social media with a dog that is in need of adoption along with the hashtag #ryansmonthlyrescue. Ryan's older brother, Jordan, attended Drexel University and is now an engineer.





Sounds like a very caring human being.


Went to school with both of them at RU, they are very good people.
Gettleman  
Giants : 8/31/2020 11:53 pm : link
gets it done again
RE: RE: Anando/Ranaan  
Anando : 8/31/2020 11:55 pm : link
In comment 14959677 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 14959536 Anando said:


Quote:


Quote:
JordanRaanan
·
22s
Logan Ryan to the Giants is happening, per source (
@RapSheet
first). The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury.

Since when did X's injury become a knee injury???


i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee
RE: RE: RE: Anando/Ranaan  
BlueLou'sBack : 1:55 am : link
In comment 14959964 Anando said:
Quote:
In comment 14959677 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 14959536 Anando said:
Quote: The Giants were getting thin in the secondary. Ryan makes a ton of sense. He slides into the safety/nickel/corner role that they had slated for Xavier McKinney before his knee injury....

i think that was a typo by ranaan. mckinney is foot, david mayo is the one with the torn meniscus in his knee


That's not a "typo".

Not every mistake is a "typo".

Sometimes a mistake is just a mistake, or maybe a brain fart.
