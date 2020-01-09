for display only
Two weeks out, how ya feeling about the team?

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2020 7:44 pm
I don't think any of us expect a deep playoff run, but is it too much to ask for us to be playing meaningful games post Columbus Day? That'd be nice for a change.

Anyways, I'm hoping for a better coached team that is competitive in every game & starts looking like we might be building something in the coming years. I hope Jones continues to take the next step & really cuts down on his TOs. The offense, on paper, should be alright, but it's the defense that worries me, especially the pass rush (Can Carter's preseason carry over?) & what the secondary looks like. McKinney's injury sucks, as he seems like a gamer. I like the signing of Ryan, who Judge is no doubt familiar with.

Realistically, I think 8 wins is the ceiling. I just want to see competitive football for a change & that the arrow is pointing up. The last 3 seasons...well, it's been hard to get emotionally invested after mid October. And apathy sucks. I miss the butterflies for a big Giants game in December.
I want a well coached team which is scrappy..  
Sean : 8/31/2020 7:48 pm : link
I compare this years Giants team to the 2016 Eagles. I want to see development. I’d like to get a win against Dallas or Philly for the first time in forever. 7-9 is a good target.

I’ll say what I don’t want, another year of fans rooting for tanking. Fuck that. This team needs to start winning some games.
I’d like to know more about Martinez’ and Connelly’s health ...  
Spider56 : 8/31/2020 7:49 pm : link
The OL will have growing pains and I think the rest of the team will be ok ... but we’ve been without a solid MLB for years and it’s painful to watch. My 1 gripe about JJ is that there’s been zero good info released on injuries... I’m guessing he got this from BB.
Feel good about Joe and the approach so far...  
Torrag : 8/31/2020 7:51 pm : link
As far as what we actually have as a team check back in about 6-8 weeks for an informed answer.

I like Judge and the direction  
David B. : 8/31/2020 7:51 pm : link
But honestly, it's not clear that ANY aspect is truly better than last year.

YET.

I think some things WILL improve. Hopefully the OL and Jones will show the most improvement. I'd take that above everything else, including pass rush.

But there are NO CLEAR SIGNS that those hopes will be realized.

We'll just have to hope.
They will suck  
Route 9 : 8/31/2020 7:52 pm : link
....
Fool me once  
adamg : 8/31/2020 7:58 pm : link
Fool me can't be fooled again

We will suck
I see a competitive team in the making......  
Simms11 : 8/31/2020 8:00 pm : link
If this defense can get teams off the field on third down then it will go a long way towards improving the record. Last year it was an easy pitch and catch on third down as Bettcher had his CBs playing too far off, whomever the WR was lined up in the slot also had an easy time of it and QBs were consistently looking for that matchup. Lastly, our FS was consistently chasing rather then helping. Defense should be improved and that in and of itself will improve this team.
I already  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8/31/2020 8:02 pm : link
made my prediction baby!
I asked not to have a stadium filled with the other..team's fan  
George from PA : 8/31/2020 8:07 pm : link
Wasn't expecting them to address it this way.....
RE: I already  
Route 9 : 8/31/2020 8:07 pm : link
I think they will not  
section125 : 8/31/2020 8:07 pm : link
win a lot of games, but will be competitive and entertaining.
I think  
George : 8/31/2020 8:10 pm : link
We'll be better than last year, but it won't show up much in the standings. Maybe six wins this year.

However, I like what I'm reading about Matt Peart's progress and the fact that Nick Gates is pushing for playing time at Center. That's good news, and maybe in 2021 the OL will finally gel. Even so, our skill position players have the potential to make big plays every game, and that means points on the board.

Our defense, on the other hand, will surrender lots of big plays this year. I see us losing a lot of games by scores like 33-31 or 36-32.

2021 is our year to compete.


RE: RE: I already  
mattlawson : 8/31/2020 8:12 pm : link
Link - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2020 8:14 pm : link
'Rick Vaughn? Willie Hayes? I never heard of most of these guys. Mitchell Friedman??'
'Who are these fuckin' guys?'
RE: RE: RE: I already  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2020 8:14 pm : link
Haha. Great minds think alike.
RE: I want a well coached team which is scrappy..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2020 8:14 pm : link
Sean, good post.
RE: I think  
Route 9 : 8/31/2020 8:22 pm : link
Speaking of last year, it's not as if they were this high scoring who was blowing up scoreboards. Ya that was under Shurmur but meh.

I don't think they're that good on offense to put up that many points once a week. I know it was last year but too many times they didn't score for a long stretch of the game. That, or their first score came up in the second quarter down in a 14-0, 17-0 hole.

Who'd they add to make you go WOAH we're going to rip this league apart!

Let me guess, Evan Engram needs to stay healthy?
I feel nothing at this point...  
EricJ : 8/31/2020 8:22 pm : link
because I have not seen the players line up against an opponent yet. Not seeing them play in pre-season games makes it impossible to make any determination or prediction. I also have no idea how these coaches decide who gets cut in some instances
Restrained Enthusiasm  
Rick in Dallas : 8/31/2020 8:25 pm : link
Like what I hear about Judge and his coaching staff.
I yearn for the days of smash mouth football controlling both LOS.
This team will surprise...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/31/2020 8:26 pm : link
...they will have a plus record in the division.
10 is the realistic ceiling.
I'm hoping for a 1997 type season...  
jnoble : 8/31/2020 8:26 pm : link
When a new HC Fassel had a team not expected to do much go on to an unexpected winning season (minus the playoff meltdown in Minnesota)
19-  
AcidTest : 8/31/2020 8:29 pm : link
0 and another Super Bowl.

My honest assessment is that the defense will be scorched. We have no pass rush and our secondary is still a mess. There will likely be many miscommunications leading to wide open WRs.

Jones may be running for his life behind an inexperienced OL. Defenses will be geared to stop Barkley.

4-12/5-11.
Not good at all  
The_Boss : 8/31/2020 8:30 pm : link
-
I like to think we have a better coach than the last two  
mpinmaine : 8/31/2020 8:33 pm : link
If some of these younger guys come in to their own we may do ok. Hard to say seeing really nothing
RE: I'm hoping for a 1997 type season...  
Route 9 : 8/31/2020 8:36 pm : link
One of my favorite years. The way that ball bounced around for muffed punt vs Washington I knew it'd be a magical day.
RE: This team will surprise...  
The_Boss : 8/31/2020 8:37 pm : link
A plus record is 4-2 in the division. I don’t foresee that at all.
And I think it’s easier identifying 10 losses on this schedule than 10 wins.

7-9 is a wildly successful season. I see more along the lines of 3-13 or 4-12.
A much better coached team  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 8/31/2020 8:39 pm : link
With improving players. Results given the schedule might not reflect the improvement. Although I think they will win some unexpected games. Which is a positive change from the last several years...
A possible surprise contender  
joeinpa : 8/31/2020 8:43 pm : link
For the division
5 wins  
M.S. : 8/31/2020 8:45 pm : link

11 losses.
Give me two wins vs Philly or  
Route 9 : 8/31/2020 8:47 pm : link
Get the fuck out. Tired of losing to them.
The last three years of this team have destroyed my confidence  
BH28 : 8/31/2020 8:51 pm : link
In them being good. So I'm not expecting much until proven otherwise.

Based on the shitty highlight cut up of the intra-squad scrimmage, the o-line seems to be a concern again..
So-so.  
Red Dog : 8/31/2020 8:53 pm : link
A better team, and a much better coached team, than any we have seen since the Tom Coughlin hayday, but probably not much better in the win-loss column. Anything better than 5 or 6 wins would be a major surprise.
decent  
uconngiant : 8/31/2020 9:05 pm : link
I see a 6-10 or 7-9 but it could be worse but I am hopeful for more like above
THINK THEY WILL PLAY THEIR BUTTS OFF  
Payasdaddy : 8/31/2020 9:11 pm : link
But be sloppy early, have growing pains
might be a much better 5-11 or 6-10
Still many holes hope arrow is pointing up
but I expect them to be bringing whatever they have
RE: THINK THEY WILL PLAY THEIR BUTTS OFF  
Spider56 : 8/31/2020 9:13 pm : link
You summed it up well ...
to quote my mother “live in hope, die in despair”. that’s what i’ve  
plato : 8/31/2020 9:23 pm : link
learned to believe after > than 70 years of Giant fandom.
Going 6-10, 7-9  
Walnut : 8/31/2020 9:24 pm : link
Does nothing for us. We'll get the 16th pick and be right back to where we started next year.

We need another season of 2-14/3-13, etc. and have a chance of a franchise-changing player or accumulate an asset that has a chance to land us a haul that helps us rebuild. Maybe we get Trevor Lawerence who can be Andrew Luck for us. Or get a high pick and get an RG3 type haul that allows us to fill multiple holes. Think big picture.

How many more years do we need hollow victories against the Redskins or backup QBs ruining our draft position and giving the FO a false sense of the team? Enough is enough. They need to be truly bad for a change.
RE: Going 6-10, 7-9  
Sean : 8/31/2020 9:28 pm : link
I couldn't disagree with this anymore. What you root for is a constant revolving door of coaching changes.

How many more years do we need hollow victories against the Redskins or backup QBs ruining our draft position and giving the FO a false sense of the team? Enough is enough. They need to be truly bad for a change.
Walnut..  
Sean : 8/31/2020 9:30 pm : link
They haven’t been truly bad? They’ve gone 3-13, 5-11 & 4-12 the last 3 years. What you are advocating for is constant turnover at head coach.

If this team goes 3-13, then Daniel Jones likely is a bust & Judge did a shitty job. Fuck that.
I feel like  
King Quis : 8/31/2020 9:34 pm : link
Danny is going to do his best Kurt Warner impression by making some really good passes and giving the ball away thru fumbling. I feel like the fan base will be split on how to move forward after the years up with both of our stars.

The defense will play gritty at times and give us promise for the 21 season.
Greatly Improved Roster from Three Years Ago  
OntheRoad : 8/31/2020 9:41 pm : link
Greatly improved coaching from last year.

Just needs some time to gel. Although I suspect Judge's training camp will give an advantage over some other teams.
1985...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/31/2020 9:49 pm : link
...Giants
RE: Walnut..  
Walnut : 8/31/2020 9:50 pm : link
If this team goes 3-13, then Daniel Jones likely is a bust & Judge did a shitty job. Fuck that.


Yes, but even in those seasons, we picked up wins against shitty competition and sabotaged out draft position. Last year, we beat the Skins and Dolphins to lose our chance at Chase Young. What did those wins truly get us?

Year before that, we were awful yet had that 4 game win streak against the Skins, Bears without Trubiski, 9ers and Bucs that took us out of contention for a better pick. That was a bad team, should've had 2 wins, not 5.

That's the worst part - we WERE awful the last 2 seasons, yet didn't get the pick our awfulness dictated we should. That's how we end up with Andrew Thomas over Burrow or Chase Young... or DJ over Nick Bosa or getting a haul for Murray.

Sure, it'd be nice to have an actual season where we're building towards something and making true progress - highly competitive against the better teams even winning a couple against good teams (without backup QBs), or Jones has a monster season but we lose most games because of the D.... but if we're just going to be another 6-10 team with some flashes from Jones (or he's injured), what was accomplished besides another lost season and mid-round draft pick on a bottom 5 roster talent-wise?
best case...  
bestt : 8/31/2020 9:58 pm : link
4-12, if they play 16 games. If less, they cold go 0-fer...
Walnut..  
Sean : 8/31/2020 10:01 pm : link
The young QB is already in place on the 2nd year of his rookie deal. This season has to show improvement. 7-9 would be fantastic. If this team wins 3 games then it will likely be another reset, bc with 3 wins I’d hope we are drafting Trevor Lawrence, bc that would tell me Jones isn’t the guy.
I think we can be better on both offense and defense  
mfsd : 8/31/2020 10:20 pm : link
But the OL still worries me. I like everything about Thomas, but expect some growing pains. They’ll be a challenge until they’re not

If Engram stays healthy, we’re pretty loaded at skill positions, even without a true #1 WR

Defense could be better, with Lawrence taking a step up. But DBs still a concern
Same old story..  
BigBlue89 : 8/31/2020 10:23 pm : link
5-11, 6-10 at best.

Worst case, Gettlemen gets fired for not showing improvement. New GM wants to hire a new coach and get rid of Barkley, we have another 3-5 years to rebuild again.
jmo but this season rides on 2 people above all else- Garrett & Graham  
Eric on Li : 8/31/2020 10:41 pm : link
I was tempted to say Jones instead of Garrett, but that's sort of chicken or the egg so you can pick either and it's the same thing because an offense goes as it's QB goes. There's nothing more variable than a 2nd year QB. He could keep the 3 year streak of MVP 2nd year QB's alive or he could be this year's Baker Mayfield. Or somewhere in between. If Garrett's system gets him to another level or he just naturally progresses he could break some franchise records and lead us to a fun season.

Less exciting but perhaps more intriguing is what this defense will look and play like. With Logan Ryan there aren't any big holes and there are now more good players than bad in the starting lineup. Bradberry, Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Peppers, and Ryan are good players. That's 6 good starters plus some solid rotation/role players in Golden, Carter, Connelly, Martinez, Love, Holmes, Hill etc. There are no more Antoine Bethea/Curtis Riley/BW Webb/Grant Haleys/Alec Ogletrees in the starting lineup and hopefully there will be fewer non-competitive defensive series - if Graham can implement a system that doesn't break down.

So here's how i'm feeling - I like Judge a lot, especially the fact that he's not trying to just copy Belichek or Saban and seems comfortable doing his own thing. For all the noise in the press he doesn't seem to be doing bizarre things just to be stunty, he seems to have a thought process behind all that he's doing. I really like the personnel moves they made this offseason and have to think part of that was Judge's influence, so I'll trust he made 2 good hires and there will be progress on both sides of the ball this year. How much? Who knows. But I think 7-9 wins is a fair range of expectations.
Always like...  
Brown_Hornet : 8/31/2020 10:47 pm : link
...EonLi.
But 8-10 might just be realistic.
You can go 4-12 or 5-11  
mattnyg05 : 8/31/2020 10:48 pm : link
And be showing signs of progress. I really believe that.

I like this coach a lot. He needs more horses but I think you will watch games and whether they win or lose, you won’t see them getting blatantly out coached. Just a gut feel.
Here Goes  
Trainmaster : 8/31/2020 11:02 pm : link
Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10

Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.
I am pretty sure we are going to suck...  
Johnny5 : 9/1/2020 12:10 am : link
... for most of the year. That said if I see a competitive team that plays hard and continually improves, and has some bright spots on both sides of the ball (especially from the coaching staff) that's all I can ask for.
I think this team is going to surprise the shit out of us  
BlueLou'sBack : 9/1/2020 3:07 am : link
by going 2-2 to start the season.

I imagine it's going to be largely fueled by a dominant front 7, with improved play from Coach Chaos's unit at the LOS from Lawrence's, Tomlinson's and Hill's growth and a jump in production from a very motivated and schemed up Leonard Williams.

But the even bigger jump will be from the LBs. We had just a sniff of Connelly last year, but he looked really good and quick to read and react.

Meanwhile Martinez gives us significant improvement over everything Ogletree was just miserable at (which was, well, EVERYTHING) but essentially he'll be a huge upgrade just by being in the right place >80% of the time.

And Downs looks like he might get some rotational action too.

The ER group really depends on Carter and/or Ximines making a jump, but adding Fackrell and getting Golden back on the cheap were very solid additions too.

Overall I am MUCH more enthused about this LB group than I have been in YEARS. THEY'RE not LT, Harry, Pepper/Reasons and Banks, but they might be on a similar level to the old Crunch Bunch of Van Pelt, Brian Kelly and Dan Lloyd, prior to LT's arrival.

I feel reasonably certain they are WAAAY better than any quartet headed by Alec Ogletree could be.
I like the direction  
Fred-in-Florida : 9/1/2020 6:11 am : link
of the coaching staff. I think there's going to real improvement. Unfortunately because of Covid, and lack of practice time, and a tough starting schedule, the record is not going to increase dramatically.



...better than I have in a few years  
Allen in CNJ : 9/1/2020 6:46 am : link
This team will be well coached and TAUGHT by coaches that are teaching players technique, strategy, and all other aspects of the game.

IMHO this team will overachieve and I can see them doubling their wins from last year solely based on preparedness, coaching/teaching, as well as execution and technique.

Carl Banks made a great statement last year, around the new year, when he said something to the affect of this: Shurmur, Shula, and Bettcher were NOT teachers of the game, they installed game plans and looked to executing that while completely missing an entire layer with a young team.

I can see Joe Judge, Jason, and Patrick Graham NOT missing that layer and putting this team in a position where the arrow is pointing up.
RE: I like the direction  
Allen in CNJ : 9/1/2020 6:47 am : link
every team is in the same situation with this!
Excited for the season  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/1/2020 7:09 am : link
The two big areas that I think will be improved are competing physically and a sense of urgency which this coaching staff will bring.

The defense will take some time to iron out the kinks but I like the talent. They have the makings of a very good front 7.

Offensively they need Thomas to at least be a good run blocker. Garret will help the tackles with scheme in the passing game but they need to be a good running team first. If Jones progresses and holds on to the ball I think they are playing meaningful games in December.

agreed Scrimmage  
mittenedman : 9/1/2020 7:18 am : link
I agree this front 7 has the makings of being very good - but it's still missing a great Edge Rusher, and for that reason it's a year away. IMO.

Everyone's raving about Zo Carter, but he's shown to be of very little impact when live bullets are flying. Hoping the light came on but he's always been Tarzan/Jane to me.
We're going to the playoffs  
Gman11 : 9/1/2020 7:23 am : link
I like the coaching saff; Daniel Jones; and major cogs of youth  
SGMen : 9/1/2020 7:24 am : link
But I'm a realist this year: we are going to struggle and lose the first four or so weeks of the year. The OL isn't going to gel for a bit. The DB's are a mess despite signing veteran Logan Ryan this late.

We have new offensive and defensive schemes coupled with a shortened off-season. No way we are ready Monday night vs Pittsburgh and that pass rush. We face four straight veteran system coached teams and they are all good teams, IMHO, so I expect 0 - 4.

After our rough start we will start to improve. If we somehow could go 4-2 in the division or better and 3-3 outside or better, perhaps 8 wins is possible. It all depends upon the health and improvement of youth and both factors are unknown as of the moment.

If you put a gun to my head I'd say we can go 7-9 and at best 8-8 given our holes. This offense can be a beast the last 10 or so games IF it stays healthy and the OL gels. There are weapons and I really like D. Jones.

I also want to see the cuts and PS before I get giddy.
RE: I asked not to have a stadium filled with the other..team's fan  
DavidinBMNY : 9/1/2020 7:27 am : link
Classic!
.  
arcarsenal : 9/1/2020 7:27 am : link
I've never had less of a feel for a Giants team than I do this one.

I won't be surprised if this team wins 3 games. I won't be stunned if they win 8, either.

I just want to see a team that actually looks like they're on the rise and are getting better. I want to see a well coached football team that won't beat themselves with stupid mistakes and undisciplined play, stupid penalties, etc.
I agree with TrainMaster: 6-10  
Optimus-NY : 9/1/2020 7:30 am : link
With the arrow hopefully pointed up. Brace yourselves though: it'll be a rough start. This team will lose the first 5 games.
RE: Here Goes  
Optimus-NY : 9/1/2020 7:31 am : link
I fully agree with the predictions for all 16 of those games. 6-10 is right.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/1/2020 7:37 am : link
I don't know if I see 6 wins if this team starts 0-5 / 1-6... that's a tall task for a new staff.

If we get off to another start that bad, Judge's seat is going to get warm fast and so is Gettleman's.

The Giants absolutely cannot go over a month without winning a football game to start this season. If we don't beat PIT, it is what it is, but the Bears game is probably winnable. They have to find a way to get one in the first 2-3 weeks.

The absolute last thing the Giants can afford right now is another "here we go again" 0-5 start to a season.

Can't happen.
RE: .  
Sean : 9/1/2020 7:46 am : link
This is spot on. This is why I cannot understand the portion of BBI which wants another 3-5 win season and a top 3 pick. If that is the case, we might as well start all over again.

At some point, this team needs to win some games and show signs of development. I can live with 6-10 if this team is competitive and wins a few games they aren’t expected to. But, with a young QB already in place, going 3-13 does absolutely nothing for this team aside from maybe getting Trevor Lawrence and starting over again.
Brutal Schedule  
Grey Pilgrim : 9/1/2020 8:15 am : link
Not optimistic all all.
Much like everything else this year. I have no idea.  
darktimes : 9/1/2020 8:27 am : link
I get glimpses of that normal feeling when I see the Giants on Youtube or Eric's training camp summary posts. But mostly? It doesn't feel like football is around the corner. It's weird not having normal training camp and preseason.

What do I think about this team? I have no idea. Judge is playing everything close to the vest. Beat reporters aren't reporting things the way they normally can. But I really LOVE how the Giants are creating content for us as fans.

Offense I have no feeling. Is the OL weaker? Better? the same? I'm looking forward to Jones having all of his weapons. Should be fun to watch.

Defense? God knows, so many new pieces that your guess is as good as mine.

Usually at this point we have a better feel, and even then our "feel" has been wrong the last few years with false hope.

Can't wait though.
RE: RE: Walnut..  
section125 : 9/1/2020 8:31 am : link
FWIW, Thomas is a better pick for this team than Young would have been. OL development(especially at LT) is far more important than an ER.


FWIW, Thomas is a better pick for this team than Young would have been. OL development(especially at LT) is far more important than an ER.
RE: This team will surprise...  
LBH15 : 9/1/2020 8:32 am : link
10 what?
RE: Here Goes  
LBH15 : 9/1/2020 8:35 am : link
This seems in the ballpark.

Would be feeling better if I didn't read that the Daniel Jones lost the ball twice during the scrimmage the other day.
I dont remember ever being this pessimistic  
cjac : 9/1/2020 8:41 am : link
about a team.

maybe they'll surprise me
Don’t know our record but I think folks are underestimating our talent  
BillT : 9/1/2020 8:56 am : link
I think we have very good talent at RB and DL. Good talent at QB, WR and DB. We are at least average at TE and LB. Only the OL has real questions and its upside is it could be better at every spot compared to last year. And the coaching staff is easily a step up as well. Don’t know how that all translates but I like our chances to be pretty competitive.
Another Major League Reference  
Chef : 9/1/2020 8:57 am : link
"Their still shitty"
Want to be wrong  
US1 Giants : 9/1/2020 9:18 am : link
4-12 was my first thought.
13 and 3  
fireitup77 : 9/1/2020 9:29 am : link
one and out in the playoffs.
Sign  
PaulN : 9/1/2020 9:31 am : link
A veteran corner, Amukamara is available, then this team will be tough, I think we are going to be in for a pleasant surprise, and I think its the defense that is going to develop into a good unit, the Giants have made some solid additions this season,they will be a tough team to run against and the secondary will be much improved, but our pass rush is going to be much better, the resigning of Golden, the addition of Fackrell, and another year experience for Carter, and Xman will give the depth needed to keep people fresh, plus watch out for Leonard Williams this season, he is ready to have a good season. The offense is going to struggle early, but I have faith in Jason Garrett and Saquon, we will win 8 games, but Jones is going to worry us, we have to hope for the offensive line to really improve as the year progresses. All in all 8-8.
RE: Want to be wrong  
NoPeanutz : 9/1/2020 9:39 am : link
Yep. After the last decade, I have no reason to expect anything until I see the real-live W's in the standings.
RE: Walnut..  
FStubbs : 9/1/2020 9:44 am : link
It wouldn't necessarily tell me Jones isn't the guy if the offensive line is melting down and the defense can't stop anybody.
Hard to evaluate  
Big Blue '56 : 9/1/2020 9:47 am : link
off of flag football..Too, we have no idea how many games will be played before they inevitably (IMHO) cut the season short.
Late to the Party  
Biteymax22 : 9/1/2020 10:06 am : link
But I'll throw my 2 cents in:

In a nutshell, I feel better about this coaching staff than I have our last 2 at this point in their tenure. With McAdoo and Shurmur I felt like I had to try and be optimistic, with Judge I get that "he has his sh*t together vibe" I didn't get from the previous 2.

With that being said we still have a way to go talent wise so I feel like we're a 6-7 win team. The good news is that this is an improvement, the bad news is it still doesn't get us to the playoffs.

I really want to see 2 things by the end of the season:

First: Majority of young players taking a step forward rather than a step back as we've had a bunch of guys fall off after good rookie seasons recently.

Second: The team starts closing out games and winning against the teams we should beat.


If those two things happen and we continue to add talent as we're in decent cap space for 2021, we can contend for a playoff spot the year after.
The Team Needs to Win Some Games  
lax counsel : 9/1/2020 10:13 am : link
I'm tired of hearing about good drafts with no tangible results. The Giants do not necessarily need to make the playoffs but lets see some real tangible progression at every position, especially qb. It will be tall task for the organization to sell progress on an 0-5 start.
I feel pretty good about the direction the team is moving  
j_rud : 9/1/2020 10:26 am : link
but I doubt they win 5 games this year. Its a monumentally tall task. Young team, young first time coach, new systems across the board with minimal practice time and no preseason.
It all depends on Daniel Jones  
crackerjack465 : 9/1/2020 10:36 am : link
if he takes a massive jump in year 2 and gets himself into the top 10 QB talk, we could be 8-8 or better.

It's a QB league and despite all our holes, if he gets to mid 30s TDs and 10-15 INTs, we're going to win games just by outscoring people. I think our offensive weapons are being a little underrated.

I think defensively we're going to be a mess.

But if Jones is the real deal we can win.
Impossible to gauge  
flicker, flea : 9/1/2020 10:44 am : link
at this point. New staff, players, no preseason. I look at the sched and the optimist in me identifies 10 wins, the realist 7, and the pessimist 4. 2-2 would be a great start, 1-3 acceptable, 0-4 disastrous. I want the stink cleared out of the atmosphere, crisp and disciplined football, improvements on the O-line play overall, the D-line living up to it's potential and investment, Saquon regularly doing Saquon things, Jones getting rid of the ball when necessary and reducing fumbles drastically. A team that doesn't beat themselves and puts some sting into the opponent down after down.
They really cant start off  
cjac : 9/1/2020 10:52 am : link
being 0-5, i mean all of those games are going to be difficult games. But if they start 0-5 its going to be really really bad for Judge.
I feel better than I did a few weeks ago  
Jay on the Island : 9/1/2020 10:58 am : link
I was hoping that Nick Gates would win the center job over Pulley. Yesterday Diehl all but confirmed that Gates won the starting center spot.

I am excited to see how Lorenzo Carter does this season. If he breaks out this could be a fun season.
I don't ever remember being so uninvolved with the Giants...  
BillKo : 9/1/2020 11:05 am : link
...simply because of the COVID situation, and the lack of exhibition games.

I find myself on BBI more for NFT......but I think that will change very soon.

It's just not the same feel as past years, for obvious reasons.

My feeling is I think we'll be competitive, but that won't necessarily tranlate to wins. I'd just like to see our young players - particulary DJ - make that leap or continue to show the flashes that makes him a top prospect.
.  
Danny Kanell : 9/1/2020 11:15 am : link
I've been so consumed with the Islanders I honestly have no idea what to expect with the Giants. Literally none. I haven't been paying attention one bit. Hopefully the season isn't over by Columbus Day and I have something to occupy me sports wise November and December (Other than the Masters). That's all I can hope for.
Why the Giants will be better than last year.  
Gman11 : 9/1/2020 11:25 am : link
Second year for Jones and an offensive coordinator that will make the most of his talents.

Remade offensive line. If they can run block better than last year, they will be able to pass block better than last year and I think that's going to happen.

DBs. Lost a terrible free safety (Bethea) and a terrible corner (Baker). Replaced them with Bradberry and now Logan. With Peppers coming back and Love with a year of experience plus a promising rookie in Holmes how can they be worse than last year?

New linebackers Martinez and Fackrel, plus the development of Carter and X-man and the return of Golden. Here is where the biggest improvement in the defense is going to have to come from and I think it will.

and finally,

Joe Judge. He's not McAdoo or Shurmer (thank goodness). He seems to be a detail oriented coach that will get the most out of his players plus I think he has gathered a good staff.

I'm telling you, this team is going to surprise people.
They didnt replace Baker with Bradbury  
NoPeanutz : 9/1/2020 11:35 am : link
they replaced Jenkins with Bradbury. In all, they lost Jenkins, Baker and Bethea. They brought in only Brad and Ryan. With Beal and McKinney out, who were both projected starters, the Giants are still a "starter" short.
They could replace  
Gman11 : 9/1/2020 11:41 am : link
Baker and Bethea with a pylon and it would be an improvement. Jenkins was a malcontent. Won't miss him at all.
Got nothing visibly tangible to go on yet  
JonC : 9/1/2020 12:43 pm : link
Here's hoping for crisp, smart, good attention to detail and situational awareness, hard hitting football. If we see those things for as close to 60 minutes as possible, we're seeing something tangibly improved.
RE: Got nothing visibly tangible to go on yet  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/1/2020 12:53 pm : link
This echoes my thoughts. It's been years since we've seen that and I think Judge will at least bring that to the table.
Long term optimistic, but it will be a struggle this year.  
kdog77 : 9/1/2020 2:09 pm : link
Vegas has the Over/Under at 6 wins which seems about right. The team has rookie HC with no prior HC experience, 3 new starters on the OL, a young QB that we are not sure is "the guy" and too many young players on D to list. COVID 19 and the NFL schedule committee have not done us any favors either. The Cowboys, Eagles and Washington Fooseball Team will all be tough games to win b/c of the gap in talent and more experienced HC. The Steelers, 49ers, Rams, Ravens and Cards all have more talent and better HC than this team. Other than the Bengals and Browns, I don't think that we face a team with less experienced HC this year and both of those teams might have slightly better talent. The good news for the Giants is they are relatively young team and should be in good position on cap numbers for a while as long as DG does not go crazy trying to re-sign "his guys". Throwing out last year, 2020 should be seen as Year 1 of the rebuild and 2021 as the 2nd year where the team turns the corner. Obviously I want the team to win every game, but I am not expecting it.
Giants will be on the cusp of competitive  
Glover : 9/1/2020 2:43 pm : link
7-9 would be about what I see, IF the team improves.
Hopefully, not terrible.
RE: Long term optimistic, but it will be a struggle this year.  
SGMen : 9/1/2020 2:47 pm : link
Lets say we struggle to 0-4 and then go 5-7 even due to a combination of factors including youth or even injuries. We have a Top 6 or so pick.
We are shooting for a solid 2021 as we are young.
The key to this season is learning the systems; learning each other; letting youth get real game reps and experience; and, playing hard and to the last whistle.

I still see us 8-8, give or take a game, as long as D. Jones is the real deal and stays healthy along with the DL and OL.
Cautiously optimistic  
Thegratefulhead : 9/1/2020 3:03 pm : link
12-36 has me concerned. I like the coach, but that is nothing more than a guess for anyone at this point. Talk to me after the Steelers.
.....  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 9/1/2020 3:50 pm : link
Feel very disconnected without preseason, to be honest.

That and the feeling this season is going to have major hiccups Covid wise, I just haven't been as excited as I usually am.
RE: Long term optimistic, but it will be a struggle this year.  
LBH15 : 9/1/2020 4:09 pm : link
So now 2020 is Year 1 of rebuild? I guess Gettleman gets a two-year "Get Out of Jail Free" card.

LBH15, I am no fan of DG  
kdog77 : 9/1/2020 4:22 pm : link
but the team ownership refused to make the hard decisions in 2018 to move on from Eli and start the rebuild when they had the #2 pick. Picking Barkley #2 overall was a decision to help Eli. Resigning OBJ in 2018 to the largest WR contract was a decision to help Eli. Signing Solder to the largest contract for an OT in FA was decision to help Eli. Regardless of how we feel about these decisions in hindsight, there is no way back machine and the only fair perspective on this team is to start with fresh evaluation of the team with new head coach and no Eli on the roster. I like what I see from the young players, but there are too many unknowns to be confident that this team will win more than 5-6 games.
RE: .  
Route 9 : 9/1/2020 5:25 pm : link
In comment 14960094 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
I've been so consumed with the Islanders I honestly have no idea what to expect with the Giants. Literally none. I haven't been paying attention one bit. Hopefully the season isn't over by Columbus Day and I have something to occupy me sports wise November and December (Other than the Masters). That's all I can hope for.


Keep it up Islanders, kick that scummy Philly ass.
I sort of agree with the Vegas  
Burt in Alameda : 9/1/2020 5:26 pm : link
over and under of six wins, but I think they will surprise with 7-9 season and be competitive in all the games. In other words, no blow out wins or losses. Also, I predict a surprise victory in the Steelers game with the Giants being really motivated.
I'm hopeful  
santacruzom : 9/1/2020 5:43 pm : link
that Judge's emphasis on teaching and development pay dividends by midseason and I do think it's likely he's assembled a better staff than Shurmur or McAdoo did. However, I think we've still got a talent deficit compared to the better teams in the league.

I've got no idea if a guy like Carter played like he played because he's just not very good, or if he wasn't properly coached. Hopefully Judge and his staff are good enough to reveal that it was the latter.
RE: LBH15, I am no fan of DG  
LBH15 : 9/1/2020 6:23 pm : link
Agree with all that Kdog. But its Year 3 of the DG rebuild nevertheless.
