Two weeks out, how ya feeling about the team?

I don't think any of us expect a deep playoff run, but is it too much to ask for us to be playing meaningful games post Columbus Day? That'd be nice for a change.
Anyways, I'm hoping for a better coached team that is competitive in every game & starts looking like we might be building something in the coming years. I hope Jones continues to take the next step & really cuts down on his TOs. The offense, on paper, should be alright, but it's the defense that worries me, especially the pass rush (Can Carter's preseason carry over?) & what the secondary looks like. McKinney's injury sucks, as he seems like a gamer. I like the signing of Ryan, who Judge is no doubt familiar with.
Realistically, I think 8 wins is the ceiling. I just want to see competitive football for a change & that the arrow is pointing up. The last 3 seasons...well, it's been hard to get emotionally invested after mid October. And apathy sucks. I miss the butterflies for a big Giants game in December.
I’ll say what I don’t want, another year of fans rooting for tanking. Fuck that. This team needs to start winning some games.
YET.
I think some things WILL improve. Hopefully the OL and Jones will show the most improvement. I'd take that above everything else, including pass rush.
But there are NO CLEAR SIGNS that those hopes will be realized.
We'll just have to hope.
We will suck
Remember Major League?
"They're shitty."
However, I like what I'm reading about Matt Peart's progress and the fact that Nick Gates is pushing for playing time at Center. That's good news, and maybe in 2021 the OL will finally gel. Even so, our skill position players have the potential to make big plays every game, and that means points on the board.
Our defense, on the other hand, will surrender lots of big plays this year. I see us losing a lot of games by scores like 33-31 or 36-32.
2021 is our year to compete.
made my prediction baby!
I was going to post - “Who are these Fucking guys?!”
'Who are these fuckin' guys?'
Haha. Great minds think alike.
Sean, good post.
Speaking of last year, it's not as if they were this high scoring who was blowing up scoreboards. Ya that was under Shurmur but meh.
I don't think they're that good on offense to put up that many points once a week. I know it was last year but too many times they didn't score for a long stretch of the game. That, or their first score came up in the second quarter down in a 14-0, 17-0 hole.
Who'd they add to make you go WOAH we're going to rip this league apart!
Let me guess, Evan Engram needs to stay healthy?
I yearn for the days of smash mouth football controlling both LOS.
10 is the realistic ceiling.
My honest assessment is that the defense will be scorched. We have no pass rush and our secondary is still a mess. There will likely be many miscommunications leading to wide open WRs.
Jones may be running for his life behind an inexperienced OL. Defenses will be geared to stop Barkley.
4-12/5-11.
One of my favorite years. The way that ball bounced around for muffed punt vs Washington I knew it'd be a magical day.
10 is the realistic ceiling.
A plus record is 4-2 in the division. I don’t foresee that at all.
And I think it’s easier identifying 10 losses on this schedule than 10 wins.
7-9 is a wildly successful season. I see more along the lines of 3-13 or 4-12.
11 losses.
Based on the shitty highlight cut up of the intra-squad scrimmage, the o-line seems to be a concern again..
might be a much better 5-11 or 6-10
Still many holes hope arrow is pointing up
but I expect them to be bringing whatever they have
You summed it up well ...
The defense will play gritty at times and give us promise for the 21 season.
Just needs some time to gel. Although I suspect Judge's training camp will give an advantage over some other teams.
Yes, but even in those seasons, we picked up wins against shitty competition and sabotaged out draft position. Last year, we beat the Skins and Dolphins to lose our chance at Chase Young. What did those wins truly get us?
Year before that, we were awful yet had that 4 game win streak against the Skins, Bears without Trubiski, 9ers and Bucs that took us out of contention for a better pick. That was a bad team, should've had 2 wins, not 5.
That's the worst part - we WERE awful the last 2 seasons, yet didn't get the pick our awfulness dictated we should. That's how we end up with Andrew Thomas over Burrow or Chase Young... or DJ over Nick Bosa or getting a haul for Murray.
Sure, it'd be nice to have an actual season where we're building towards something and making true progress - highly competitive against the better teams even winning a couple against good teams (without backup QBs), or Jones has a monster season but we lose most games because of the D.... but if we're just going to be another 6-10 team with some flashes from Jones (or he's injured), what was accomplished besides another lost season and mid-round draft pick on a bottom 5 roster talent-wise?
If Engram stays healthy, we’re pretty loaded at skill positions, even without a true #1 WR
Defense could be better, with Lawrence taking a step up. But DBs still a concern
Worst case, Gettlemen gets fired for not showing improvement. New GM wants to hire a new coach and get rid of Barkley, we have another 3-5 years to rebuild again.
Less exciting but perhaps more intriguing is what this defense will look and play like. With Logan Ryan there aren't any big holes and there are now more good players than bad in the starting lineup. Bradberry, Williams, Lawrence, Tomlinson, Peppers, and Ryan are good players. That's 6 good starters plus some solid rotation/role players in Golden, Carter, Connelly, Martinez, Love, Holmes, Hill etc. There are no more Antoine Bethea/Curtis Riley/BW Webb/Grant Haleys/Alec Ogletrees in the starting lineup and hopefully there will be fewer non-competitive defensive series - if Graham can implement a system that doesn't break down.
So here's how i'm feeling - I like Judge a lot, especially the fact that he's not trying to just copy Belichek or Saban and seems comfortable doing his own thing. For all the noise in the press he doesn't seem to be doing bizarre things just to be stunty, he seems to have a thought process behind all that he's doing. I really like the personnel moves they made this offseason and have to think part of that was Judge's influence, so I'll trust he made 2 good hires and there will be progress on both sides of the ball this year. How much? Who knows. But I think 7-9 wins is a fair range of expectations.
But 8-10 might just be realistic.
I like this coach a lot. He needs more horses but I think you will watch games and whether they win or lose, you won’t see them getting blatantly out coached. Just a gut feel.
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10
Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.
I imagine it's going to be largely fueled by a dominant front 7, with improved play from Coach Chaos's unit at the LOS from Lawrence's, Tomlinson's and Hill's growth and a jump in production from a very motivated and schemed up Leonard Williams.
But the even bigger jump will be from the LBs. We had just a sniff of Connelly last year, but he looked really good and quick to read and react.
Meanwhile Martinez gives us significant improvement over everything Ogletree was just miserable at (which was, well, EVERYTHING) but essentially he'll be a huge upgrade just by being in the right place >80% of the time.
And Downs looks like he might get some rotational action too.
The ER group really depends on Carter and/or Ximines making a jump, but adding Fackrell and getting Golden back on the cheap were very solid additions too.
Overall I am MUCH more enthused about this LB group than I have been in YEARS. THEY'RE not LT, Harry, Pepper/Reasons and Banks, but they might be on a similar level to the old Crunch Bunch of Van Pelt, Brian Kelly and Dan Lloyd, prior to LT's arrival.
I feel reasonably certain they are WAAAY better than any quartet headed by Alec Ogletree could be.
IMHO this team will overachieve and I can see them doubling their wins from last year solely based on preparedness, coaching/teaching, as well as execution and technique.
Carl Banks made a great statement last year, around the new year, when he said something to the affect of this: Shurmur, Shula, and Bettcher were NOT teachers of the game, they installed game plans and looked to executing that while completely missing an entire layer with a young team.
I can see Joe Judge, Jason, and Patrick Graham NOT missing that layer and putting this team in a position where the arrow is pointing up.
every team is in the same situation with this!
The defense will take some time to iron out the kinks but I like the talent. They have the makings of a very good front 7.
Offensively they need Thomas to at least be a good run blocker. Garret will help the tackles with scheme in the passing game but they need to be a good running team first. If Jones progresses and holds on to the ball I think they are playing meaningful games in December.
Everyone's raving about Zo Carter, but he's shown to be of very little impact when live bullets are flying. Hoping the light came on but he's always been Tarzan/Jane to me.
We have new offensive and defensive schemes coupled with a shortened off-season. No way we are ready Monday night vs Pittsburgh and that pass rush. We face four straight veteran system coached teams and they are all good teams, IMHO, so I expect 0 - 4.
After our rough start we will start to improve. If we somehow could go 4-2 in the division or better and 3-3 outside or better, perhaps 8 wins is possible. It all depends upon the health and improvement of youth and both factors are unknown as of the moment.
If you put a gun to my head I'd say we can go 7-9 and at best 8-8 given our holes. This offense can be a beast the last 10 or so games IF it stays healthy and the OL gels. There are weapons and I really like D. Jones.
I also want to see the cuts and PS before I get giddy.
I won't be surprised if this team wins 3 games. I won't be stunned if they win 8, either.
I just want to see a team that actually looks like they're on the rise and are getting better. I want to see a well coached football team that won't beat themselves with stupid mistakes and undisciplined play, stupid penalties, etc.
I fully agree with the predictions for all 16 of those games. 6-10 is right.
If we get off to another start that bad, Judge's seat is going to get warm fast and so is Gettleman's.
The Giants absolutely cannot go over a month without winning a football game to start this season. If we don't beat PIT, it is what it is, but the Bears game is probably winnable. They have to find a way to get one in the first 2-3 weeks.
The absolute last thing the Giants can afford right now is another "here we go again" 0-5 start to a season.
Can't happen.
What do I think about this team? I have no idea. Judge is playing everything close to the vest. Beat reporters aren't reporting things the way they normally can. But I really LOVE how the Giants are creating content for us as fans.
Offense I have no feeling. Is the OL weaker? Better? the same? I'm looking forward to Jones having all of his weapons. Should be fun to watch.
Defense? God knows, so many new pieces that your guess is as good as mine.
Usually at this point we have a better feel, and even then our "feel" has been wrong the last few years with false hope.
Can't wait though.
10 is the realistic ceiling.
10 what?
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10
This seems in the ballpark.
Would be feeling better if I didn't read that the Daniel Jones lost the ball twice during the scrimmage the other day.
maybe they'll surprise me
Yep. After the last decade, I have no reason to expect anything until I see the real-live W's in the standings.
It wouldn't necessarily tell me Jones isn't the guy if the offensive line is melting down and the defense can't stop anybody.
In a nutshell, I feel better about this coaching staff than I have our last 2 at this point in their tenure. With McAdoo and Shurmur I felt like I had to try and be optimistic, with Judge I get that "he has his sh*t together vibe" I didn't get from the previous 2.
With that being said we still have a way to go talent wise so I feel like we're a 6-7 win team. The good news is that this is an improvement, the bad news is it still doesn't get us to the playoffs.
I really want to see 2 things by the end of the season:
First: Majority of young players taking a step forward rather than a step back as we've had a bunch of guys fall off after good rookie seasons recently.
Second: The team starts closing out games and winning against the teams we should beat.
If those two things happen and we continue to add talent as we're in decent cap space for 2021, we can contend for a playoff spot the year after.
It's a QB league and despite all our holes, if he gets to mid 30s TDs and 10-15 INTs, we're going to win games just by outscoring people. I think our offensive weapons are being a little underrated.
I think defensively we're going to be a mess.
But if Jones is the real deal we can win.
I am excited to see how Lorenzo Carter does this season. If he breaks out this could be a fun season.
I find myself on BBI more for NFT......but I think that will change very soon.
It's just not the same feel as past years, for obvious reasons.
My feeling is I think we'll be competitive, but that won't necessarily tranlate to wins. I'd just like to see our young players - particulary DJ - make that leap or continue to show the flashes that makes him a top prospect.
Remade offensive line. If they can run block better than last year, they will be able to pass block better than last year and I think that's going to happen.
DBs. Lost a terrible free safety (Bethea) and a terrible corner (Baker). Replaced them with Bradberry and now Logan. With Peppers coming back and Love with a year of experience plus a promising rookie in Holmes how can they be worse than last year?
New linebackers Martinez and Fackrel, plus the development of Carter and X-man and the return of Golden. Here is where the biggest improvement in the defense is going to have to come from and I think it will.
and finally,
Joe Judge. He's not McAdoo or Shurmer (thank goodness). He seems to be a detail oriented coach that will get the most out of his players plus I think he has gathered a good staff.
I'm telling you, this team is going to surprise people.
This echoes my thoughts. It's been years since we've seen that and I think Judge will at least bring that to the table.
Hopefully, not terrible.
We are shooting for a solid 2021 as we are young.
The key to this season is learning the systems; learning each other; letting youth get real game reps and experience; and, playing hard and to the last whistle.
I still see us 8-8, give or take a game, as long as D. Jones is the real deal and stays healthy along with the DL and OL.
That and the feeling this season is going to have major hiccups Covid wise, I just haven't been as excited as I usually am.
So now 2020 is Year 1 of rebuild? I guess Gettleman gets a two-year "Get Out of Jail Free" card.
Keep it up Islanders, kick that scummy Philly ass.
I've got no idea if a guy like Carter played like he played because he's just not very good, or if he wasn't properly coached. Hopefully Judge and his staff are good enough to reveal that it was the latter.
Agree with all that Kdog. But its Year 3 of the DG rebuild nevertheless.