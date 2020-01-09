Two weeks out, how ya feeling about the team? SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8/31/2020 7:44 pm

I don't think any of us expect a deep playoff run, but is it too much to ask for us to be playing meaningful games post Columbus Day? That'd be nice for a change.



Anyways, I'm hoping for a better coached team that is competitive in every game & starts looking like we might be building something in the coming years. I hope Jones continues to take the next step & really cuts down on his TOs. The offense, on paper, should be alright, but it's the defense that worries me, especially the pass rush (Can Carter's preseason carry over?) & what the secondary looks like. McKinney's injury sucks, as he seems like a gamer. I like the signing of Ryan, who Judge is no doubt familiar with.



Realistically, I think 8 wins is the ceiling. I just want to see competitive football for a change & that the arrow is pointing up. The last 3 seasons...well, it's been hard to get emotionally invested after mid October. And apathy sucks. I miss the butterflies for a big Giants game in December.