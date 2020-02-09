Giants to sign Halapio and Holton

Veterans who can't find a team to put them on their 53-man roster will be open to practice squad spots. It gives them a leg up in terms of knowing the system should an injury happen and it doesn't prevent them from signing with another team if one should come calling.
Anyone think maybe DG is doing this as a favor to Halapio
A shout out to other teams that Halapio is healthy and that he’s worth a look. There isn’t enough practice time left to actually evaluate his play. He’s an unknown and will be at cut down time. Bolton, on the other hand, is know to have gunner skills.
I think this signifies they are not ready for Shane Lemieux
made a big point to strengthen the interior OL during the offseason to contend with the formidable DT's in the division. Both Philly and Washington (more so) are very strong here.
I think people made some good points in the thread. I willing to see how this plays out. Maybe they like Gates at Center but if there is a injury or performance issue at tackle they slide him out to T and Pio would be the center. Pio is very big and strong. We will see shortly.
I think Pio is being brought in to back up Gates personally
is hoping Gates will be the starter at C, and coaching staff would rather have a backup C who also has experience at guard - thus Pio > Pulley.
Pio seems like a good dude and gotta respect the fact that he's come back from these two awful injuries in back to back years.
Diehl and O'Hara have been raving about how well Gates has performed at center. Diehl has even declared him the starting center. Halapio is not coming in this late to take the starting job from him. This means that Pulley is likely gone.
^This. Pulley is gone. Gates is the starter. It might also say something positive about Haycraft since Pulley could play guard. There's also a net cap savings between the signing of Halapio and the cutting of Pulley that will to some extent offset the signing of Ryan.
I think we are all hoping that Halapio and Pulley looked bad because
To me its a depth signing at Guard and Center. Just like the rookie Lemieux is depth at guard and Center
The depth chart at RT ( a position more important for the style they want to play) is likely Fleming, then Gates and lastly Peart.
The depth chart at center for all we know is Gates, Halapio and then Lemieux.
Lets get realistic. Even if Peart, Lemieux and Gates all start by the end of the year...you can ruin talent into a cascade loss of confidence and bad habits by starting the beginning of a low practice season against 4 very good teams...some on the road.
You dont think those sound systems are going to be respectfully silent when the Giants O comes to the line to get the play call off...do you?
Has any of them dealt with the stunts and variations an experienced D Line can bring against 1 much less 3 rookies from 2nd tier competitive college enviornments?
We havent had years with 2-3 of our OL starters out.
I dont think this is any more than late pre-season depth at multiple positions.
This is especially important because they may have 4 TE or 10 DB ( or late cuts they want to bring in for a few games
at CB) or more LBS they want to keep or they cant trade for some value the last cuts on the DL...so multi position OL depth is important.
Doubt it signifies any more than that. Or, better stated, we have no (as in zilch) clues as to the actual state of likely play from any of the OL positions this year
Doubt anyone in the building thinks Halapio means championship. He likely means 53rd man until the new OL talent jells a bit into the season
...have been massively liberalized for 2020. So have the rules for promoting and demoting players to fill holes. That accelerates the shift from using the practice squad for developmental prospects and sentient tackling dummies to using it as an extended bench of usable veterans.
If the pandemic plays out in anything other than a best-case scenario, depth will be even more important than in a normal season. If you think in terms of a 69-man roster, with the flexibility to promote a player for a week as the need arises, it makes sense to retain some vets like Halapio and Holton who would appear to have used up their NFL lives. Some will make the roster, but a surprising number will be carried on the practice squad because it's their best option to extend their careers and they provide some valuable insurance.
Good timing. If he is healthy enough to practice, there are still a few days left to learn the new system and get use to the new staff. Giants get to see where he is at without using a 53/55 roster spot. All it cost them was a few days with Jackson Dennis.
If he is healthy and determined to be better than what they have, he makes the team. If not they cut him and if they choose to they can put him on the Veteran Practice squad while he works his way back to full health.
Why not get an up close look now. Seems like the perfect time.
RE: Duggan says the Giants can save $2 million with no dead money
Interesting. I think there was previously an error in the way Spotrac (and, OTC too, IIRC) reported Pulley's contract: there was significant guaranteed money in 2020. It looks right now. He's a painless cut. That doesn't mean he's a goner, just that he easily can be.
There are a number of zero risk options with Halopio. I hope he pencils into one of them.
The scenario with the most downside is if he’s the best center on the roster. His quality of play contributed to arguably the worst line in the NFL. For Barkley’s health and DJ’s development, it’s a risk.
Florio had the story, and others added details. Didn't see confirmation in August, but didn't see it refuted either. Practice Squad Expansion Proposal. - ( New Window )
Thanks....admittedly, I have been discouraged about following sports since Covid. No fans in the stands and concern about health of the players, so I sort of lost contact.....but I’m back now.....it’s September! GO GIANTS
Just said that this could be more about the tackle position, don't be surprised to see Gates playing tackle, I have not heard one word about Pulley, which is good for linemen, I have heard plenty about Thomas and Fleming struggling, so picking up Pio may mean someone else is in jeapardy, not neccessarily Pulley.
I love how 20 different people view this move in 20 different ways
Constantly pushed into the backfield. Worse than Pulley. They may as well bring back John Jerry too.
Halapio is not a good player but he is better than Pulley. I was calling for Pulley to start last season because I was tired of Halapio struggles but I quickly changed my mind once Pulley stepped onto the field.
Pulley does not have the power to stand up to big strong defensive linemen. The truth is that neither player should be a starting offensive linemen but I would rather have Halapio as a backup especially since he has experience at guard.
Fairly certain the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line
I don't care that it is only as a backup. Pio flat out sucks. I am no fan of pulley and would love an upgrade. But it is beyond me, at this point, how anyone considers Pio just that. Each of the last couple of seasons, when he went out with injury, Pully played better (or less shitty) and the overall OL play was better (or less shitty). There is zero reason or justification I can see for re-signing Pio. I view this as a bad sign.
jon halapio is one of the worst offensive linemen to ever play a game for the Giants. Maybe he could function at OG but his short area awareness and reactions at OC are BRUTAL. He can't identify and adapt to the situation evolving on multiple fronts before him. He's just awful.
If you google it, several articles cite studies in which it takes on average 11 months for a NFL player to recover from an Achilles injury.
Maybe Pio has fully recovered in such a short period of time but IMO the Giants are wasting their time, wasting a slot on the current 80 man squad and opening themselves up to paying his full salary if he gets hurt.
Just don't understand this signing unless there's something else going on that we don't know.
Pio got physically beat at center multiple times last year, when he was healthy. Now he makes the roster at less than 100%? Hopefully, he's just backup insurance at guard and center. If he starts this year, forget about running the ball and protecting the passer.
Remember, we can't assume Jones is going to avoid/play through injuries like Eli did. They need a strong running game, which isn't going to happen if Pio is at center.
Bingo! This is it....cheaper amount for the same guy, who has experience...
What I really hope this doesn't indicate is the level of play overall at center (Gates, Pulley, +) is less than what they got from Pio.
I think people made some good points in the thread. I willing to see how this plays out. Maybe they like Gates at Center but if there is a injury or performance issue at tackle they slide him out to T and Pio would be the center. Pio is very big and strong. We will see shortly.
Ebner is not a gunner
https://theathletic.com/2038926/2020/09/02/giants-53-man-roster-projection-tough-decisions-at-receiver-linebacker/ - ( New Window )
That being said, maybe they expect to deal Pulley just like they dealt Brent Jones a few years ago. It may not happen until Week 2, however.
What’s there not to like?
Now fill the biggest gap at outside corner with the extra $$$
What’s there not to like?
Now fill the biggest gap at outside corner with the extra $$$
I like and approve of your thinking here.
If he is healthy and determined to be better than what they have, he makes the team. If not they cut him and if they choose to they can put him on the Veteran Practice squad while he works his way back to full health.
Why not get an up close look now. Seems like the perfect time.
The scenario with the most downside is if he’s the best center on the roster. His quality of play contributed to arguably the worst line in the NFL. For Barkley’s health and DJ’s development, it’s a risk.
53+12=65
Or is the PS bigger than 12?
If either starts......
Also there's some cap savings that come with letting Pulley go, could that money be put into a guy like Prince Amukamara?
Pio is backup C and can backup at G.
Practice Squad Expansion Proposal. - ( New Window )
Thanks....admittedly, I have been discouraged about following sports since Covid. No fans in the stands and concern about health of the players, so I sort of lost contact.....but I’m back now.....it’s September! GO GIANTS
Thanks George...I hope you are right. Save 2 million and use that money on a decent CB (again). We never seem to have enough of these guys.
Even the Giants announcers felt it was a forgone conclusion that Gates won the starting center battle
Even the Giants announcers felt it was a forgone conclusion that Gates won the starting center battle
This makes even more sense...with Gates starting, we don’t need Pulleys near 3 million on bench.....get Pio instead and hopefully he improves learning the system and his health in case we need him.
Do we even know if Gates is ahead of Pulley on the depth chart or is that just wishful thinking on BBI's part?
Holton is a STer primarily but to note: he was on the Steelers last season.
I was wondering how long it would take
Remember, we can't assume Jones is going to avoid/play through injuries like Eli did. They need a strong running game, which isn't going to happen if Pio is at center.
