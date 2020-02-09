Giants to sign Halapio and Holton pjcas18 : 9/2/2020 8:56 am

German?



Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton

·

17m

I'm told #NYGiants are signing C Jon Halapio and WR Johnny Holton per sources.



Creates interesting dynamic at center with Halapio back in fold.



Holton's specialty: gunner on special teams.