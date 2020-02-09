Broncos trade CB Isaac Yiadom to the Giants for a 7th

all the reports leading up to the 2018 draft labeled him as a press man corner which is Graham's coverage scheme. Long arms, good long speed.
Only gave up a 7th round pick in a year where those are going to harder than ever to hit on, maybe they catch lightning in a bottle. Plenty of corners, like Corey Webster, have struggled in their first couple of seasons before putting it all together. Worst case scenario, he's depth which was BADLY needed.
that the Giants looked at the DBs they brought into training camp and decided that they were not happy with the DBs they had.
So, they sign Logan Ryan, KaiVarae Russell and Brandon Williams as FAs and trade for Isaac Yiadom.
There could be a lot of reasons for bringing 4 new DBs into training camp so close to the opening game but that's my take on what the Giants have done.
Hopefully, players like Grant Haley, Sean Chandler, Montre Hartage, Dravon Askew-Henry, Jarren Williams, Prince Smith and Chris Williamson will compete even harder and play really well in the next scrimmage.
Of course they aren't. They were counting on Baker and Beal.
RE: Giving up picks for guys that will be available for free
in a few days? Only a 7th but what is this front office doing?
Smells like our coaches are panicking that the secondary their GM gave them sucks so they are begging for anybody else to brought in.
3rd year of the rebuild and we are still throwing darts.
Teams do thia all the time, if they like a player from another team, so they dont have to compete with other teams they trade a 7th...
The secondary wont be as bad as you think, Bradburry, peppers, love, ryan and holmes will get the bulk of thr secondary plays...They need 1 more, hopefully it is ballentine but it doesnt hurt to throw more bodies into the mix
They’re desperate and it’s obvious. The secondary is going to get lit up.
I hope they don’t but the writing is on the wall. I never thought fixing this team would be this difficult.
Young player that had a decent rookie year in Vance Joseph’s Man driven scheme. Last season, with Vic Fangio’s more zone based scheme, he took a step backwards (it’s important to know that Chris Harris Jr. also had a bad year in the scheme and that the Broncos have changed their Secondary to run more Cover 3.)
I think this is exactly the type of guy, and situation, you take a chance on.
I hope he excels on specials this year and, with some coaching, develops into a serviceable press corner.
At this point in his career, I'm not so sure he'll make a very good corner. Perhaps the "last CB off the bench" type but hey, if press is his strength, maybe he'll look better for us than Broncos if used according to his individual strengths? Perhaps...
Regardless, I still think this defense and secondary especially will struggle mightily out of the gates against veteran system coached teams. It takes time to learn new scheme and each other and the off-season didn't help.
Panicking? I doubt that Judge and crew are panicking. They are looking at/for incremental improvements all over. The difference between playoff teams and non-playoff teams is microscopic. It is being able to cover punts; fill in for injured starters with somewhat competent backups. I know nothing about this guy, but perhaps he has the traits/style of play they are looking for. If it gets Haley off the team, you have improvement.
Resigning Halapio probably saves CAP room if Pulley is released and I doubt Judge signs him if he isn't an upgrade. It is also possible he is being looked at for two weeks and evaluated - maybe he gets cut at the end. These are bottom 15 player moves, the kind that help later in the year when the injury bug shows up. It is probably a good idea to let Judge and staff pickup the players they want. It is probably a good idea to let the season start and develop before yelling that the coaches are panicking.
If they think the guy has a chance, then a 7th is an easy decision
Who was the last 7th that we picked who made it? I mean I'm sure someone will now find one, but even if they stick its on specials and for a short time. If they like this guy, and he was a higher draft pick originally so someone liked him, then give him a shot
All great points.
Adding talent is adding talent. Doing so on your terms (trade a 7th vs. wait/hope the guy(s) you might want get released and you get a shot at them).
These moves are about depth and making sure that the team doesn't have a hole on the KO or Punt team.
Eric said, it's difficult to blame DG for the secondary if it sucks since he was legitimately and understanding anticipating having Baker and Beal this season.
As I said, I don't care about the pick. Most of those players are gone in a year or two anyway. But the whole "change of scenery" argument is overrated. But since we traded for him, I assume he'll make the team. One or both of B. Williams and Russell are likely gone.
Bradberry, Ballentine, Holmes, Yiadom, J. Williams, and maybe B. Williams or Russell will be the CBs.
as gunners . Corners tend to get hurt merely fulfilling their position duties . As for this guy , as with all analysis , the most recent history is the most important history . Reviewing his draft grades doesn’t mean much.
I have no idea if this guy can help . But what I do know about the corners on the team in general is : 1 Gettleman was justified in how much emphasis he gave in trying to upgrade the unit . I’m no supporter of Gettleman . But I think he was right . 2. The Giants still think they’re in trouble .
We ALL KNEW that some or all of Montre Hartage, Jarren Williams, Sean Chandler, Grant Haley, Dravon Askew-Henry, Chris Williamson and Prince Smith were not replacements for Beal, Baker and McKinney BEFORE we brought in Brandon Williams, KaiVarae Russell, Logan Ryan and Isaac Yiador?
I read everything you and all other BBIers wrote, all of the news articles so kindly furnished by DefenderDawg and everything else on BBI and to tell you the truth I must have missed the day when everyone knew about the apparent lack of depth at DB.
So, my apologies to you and all BBIers for raising a question that everyone already knew the answer to.
When they lost Baker and Beal, Corey Ballentine became the a starter. Everyone paying attention knew that was going to be a problem.
Yes, they seemingly understand they have big problem
despite all the recent resources invested in the position, they sensed they still needed more, and it wasn't a secret in April. This even before Beal and Baker were lost later in the offseason.
Now, they're trying to last minute stuff the position with the best reinforcements they can find. It won't be pretty.
No, it won't. Aside from Bradberry, every other CB is unproven or a journeyman. They also have no chemistry. I expect a lot of miscommunications in the secondary, which will lead to wide open WRs. Our lack of a pass rush exacerbates this problem.
RE: This is why I suggested watch for a corner or two in the draft
there's certainly been enough unevenness in his game, including in the so-called scrimmage. There was the hope that last year's looking lost in space and losing track of his assignment (if he knew what that was) was a product of poor coaching, scheme confusion, etc. It's looking like that is not the only factor in his poor performance
Well, I mean I'm sure Deandre Baker and Sam Beal were huge parts of the plan that - as of now - just aren't happening.
Yeah, if I'm a team playing the 2020 Giants, I'm probably going shotgun and throwing it deep almost every play. Run every once in awhile to keep the defense halfway honest.
Third round pick that has 9 starts over the two years he's been in the league for a 7th rounder, a player I'm certain the coaching staff identified a having a skill set they needed, and the Giants desperatly needed that outside corner slot filled, a long corner with press corner skills, for a 7th round pick, a player that has started 9 games. Unreal some of the responses. This defense is going to make a huge improvement from last season, this defense is going to become very competitive over the course of this season.
Seems to me that Yiadom was going to get put on waivers and Gettleman wanted to grab him but he expected other teams in front of the Giants to put a claim in so he traded a pick. The pick is almost nothing unless in the next few days, someone more valuable or just better is available under the same scenario and there’s no 7th to offer
NE just cut Michael Jackson and I wouldn't be surprised if we add him
also think it's continually bizarre how people on this site view the DB position. That position was the single best position group when they won 11 games on the back of a top defense in 2016 and probably the single weakest unit in the 3 years since (though there's competition).
The past 2 years especially they have tried investing in DBs as much as possible, especially in the draft. Most have complained they invested too much. And now freak out as there are injuries.
McKinney getting hurt is nobody's fault, things happen.
Baker was a terrible pick. No other way to describe it, but nobody could have predicted him getting arrested.
They drafted 2 nickel prospects in rds 4 + 6 this past draft (in addition to the 2nd on McKinney).
Jury is out on Beal but nobody could have anticipated him opting out.
Adding Ryan was good move that IMO would have been welcomed a few months ago but absolutely necessary after losing 3 guys they expected to play big roles.
Yiadom is an extra body who has some experience both on the field on and ST and maybe some upside.
And as mentioned re: michael jackson (or Prince for that matter) I don't think they are done adding players. Rightfully so. They need to fix the position and the Grant Haleys of the world aren't likely to do it so keep adding as many talented players as possible.
Investing a lot in DBs is not the issue. Not getting anything
Only gave up a 7th round pick in a year where those are going to harder than ever to hit on, maybe they catch lightning in a bottle. Plenty of corners, like Corey Webster, have struggled in their first couple of seasons before putting it all together. Worst case scenario, he's depth which was BADLY needed.
Gunners have a huge effect on a game.
Just a lousy gunner.
Or...
1 unexpectedly got charged with felonies.
1 unexpectedly opted out of the season.
1 got injured (as it happens).
a few words come to find - scheme specific & coaching
His “pro comparison” when drafted was Corey Webster. Another guy slow to start.
Smells like our coaches are panicking that the secondary their GM gave them sucks so they are begging for anybody else to brought in.
3rd year of the rebuild and we are still throwing darts.
Of course they aren't. They were counting on Baker and Beal.
They’re desperate and it’s obvious. The secondary is going to get lit up.
I hope they don’t but the writing is on the wall. I never thought fixing this team would be this difficult.
I think this is exactly the type of guy, and situation, you take a chance on.
He's not the raw athlete Ballentine or Holmes are, but has excellent length.
Prospect preview - ( New Window )
Outside of Bradberry.....now. we have 2!
We have players that can cover big, short, long, quick and fast...
How about downing punts inside the 10?
Idiot!
And questioning "spending a draft pick."
Of course the glass half full POV might be the coaches see this team is only a piece or two in the back end short of being a truly competitive defense.
I mean, the front 7 looked pretty fooking good in the intrasquad scrimmage last week.
Get out the twine, chewing gum, duct tape and spiles and see what can be, maybe?
I see this as a very "can do" sort of move. Does anyone else see Judge's hand at work here?
Spile - that's my vocabulary lesson for you dummies this week.
Regardless, I still think this defense and secondary especially will struggle mightily out of the gates against veteran system coached teams. It takes time to learn new scheme and each other and the off-season didn't help.
Adding talent is adding talent. Doing so on your terms (trade a 7th vs. wait/hope the guy(s) you might want get released and you get a shot at them).
These moves are about depth and making sure that the team doesn't have a hole on the KO or Punt team.
A 7th rounder today becomes a 3rd and 5th tomorrow.
DG is not getting fired after this year, he will "retire". My gut tells me its already a done deal.
No. The only pressure is the normal pressure of putting a team together. I think the "retirement" may be in play also...
As I said, I don't care about the pick. Most of those players are gone in a year or two anyway. But the whole "change of scenery" argument is overrated. But since we traded for him, I assume he'll make the team. One or both of B. Williams and Russell are likely gone.
Bradberry, Ballentine, Holmes, Yiadom, J. Williams, and maybe B. Williams or Russell will be the CBs.
I have no idea if this guy can help . But what I do know about the corners on the team in general is : 1 Gettleman was justified in how much emphasis he gave in trying to upgrade the unit . I’m no supporter of Gettleman . But I think he was right . 2. The Giants still think they’re in trouble .
That's perhaps why Williams, Russell, Ryan and Yiador have been brought into camp basically a week before the Steelers game.
I'd say you can't make this shit up, but then again, these sentiments are coming from a previously banned poster who reincarnated himself!
Googs doing Googs things!
We know this. They tried to bring in Ross Cockrell. They've been searching the waiver wire since they lost Baker and Beal. This is nothing new.
It isn't the usage of the 7th round pick that shows the panicking but the timing of using it.
It isn't the usage of the 7th round pick that shows the panicking but the timing of using it.
This is big deal to you isn't? You're head must explode when something important actually happens.
Now, they're trying to last minute stuff the position with the best reinforcements they can find. It won't be pretty.
Now, they're trying to last minute stuff the position with the best reinforcements they can find. It won't be pretty.
You'd think that if they were really super desperate, Prince would already be back. There's been enough noise about it, including, apparently, from him.
Ha, maybe! Let me know when something important does happen to this team.
Now, they're trying to last minute stuff the position with the best reinforcements they can find. It won't be pretty.
No, it won't. Aside from Bradberry, every other CB is unproven or a journeyman. They also have no chemistry. I expect a lot of miscommunications in the secondary, which will lead to wide open WRs. Our lack of a pass rush exacerbates this problem.
Now, they're trying to last minute stuff the position with the best reinforcements they can find. It won't be pretty.
Yeah seems so. The Beal and Baker stuff has been out there for a while, so this must simply be that Ballentine and maybe one or two of the other CBs are looking lost in space and coaches are worried.
I thought i read Graham lokes to play press and that is this may be a good fit for isaac..
Well, I mean I'm sure Deandre Baker and Sam Beal were huge parts of the plan that - as of now - just aren't happening.
Yeah, if I'm a team playing the 2020 Giants, I'm probably going shotgun and throwing it deep almost every play. Run every once in awhile to keep the defense halfway honest.
The past 2 years especially they have tried investing in DBs as much as possible, especially in the draft. Most have complained they invested too much. And now freak out as there are injuries.
McKinney getting hurt is nobody's fault, things happen.
Baker was a terrible pick. No other way to describe it, but nobody could have predicted him getting arrested.
They drafted 2 nickel prospects in rds 4 + 6 this past draft (in addition to the 2nd on McKinney).
Jury is out on Beal but nobody could have anticipated him opting out.
Adding Ryan was good move that IMO would have been welcomed a few months ago but absolutely necessary after losing 3 guys they expected to play big roles.
Yiadom is an extra body who has some experience both on the field on and ST and maybe some upside.
And as mentioned re: michael jackson (or Prince for that matter) I don't think they are done adding players. Rightfully so. They need to fix the position and the Grant Haleys of the world aren't likely to do it so keep adding as many talented players as possible.
Logan Ryan should be a value-add, and quite frankly was a critical add once McKinney went down.
But to just keep replacing our non-talented inexperienced Corners with non-talented experienced ones doesn't really excite me.