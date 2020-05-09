New York Giants announce 53-man roster

It's quite possible that Connelly isn't fully recovered from his surgery. For every Cooper Kupp or Adrian Peterson, there are 10 guys who take longer than a year to recover or never fully recover (lose a little bit off the top).
Clearly this is speculation on my behalf, but LBs move laterally the most and the ACL is a lateral stabilizer, maybe he just isn't there physically yet. And for a guy who is more heady than athletic, that may be the difference between making a roster and getting cut.
Uh, no. MCL is the lateral support, or stabilizer, as you put it. ACL is forward/back, acceleration, stopping. Anterior is what the A of ACL is. Just ask my ACL, had it repaired 33 years on after the football injury.
From John Hopkins:
Quote:
Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The ligament, located in the center of the knee, that controls rotation and forward movement of the tibia (shin bone).
Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). The ligament, located in the back of the knee, that controls backward movement of the tibia (shin bone).
Medial collateral ligament (MCL). The ligament that gives stability to the inner knee.
Lateral collateral ligament (LCL). The ligament that gives stability to the outer knee.
You can run in a straight line fine without an ACL. It's the change of direction that the ACL is really crucial for. And when I meant moving laterally it's really all about the change of direction that stresses the ACL. More importantly the quad and hamstring muscles are key to prevent the ACL from getting torqued too much. I forget the guy in the NBA who played without ACLs because he was able to stabilize his knee enough with quad and hamstring muscles.
Most MCL injuries are from a guy taking a helmet or getting rolled up on on his knee (i.e force). Most ACLs are non-contact due to torque from change of direction.
Question is who gets added when McKiinney and Mayo go on IR
You're right. The ACL runs front to back. The MCL is for lateral support.
The ACL and PCL crisscross at the back of the knee. Anterior is the forward one of the two and obviously posterior is the back one.
The MCL is the inside ligament on the side of the knee and the LCL is on the outside of the knee(both of them on the sides)
Over guys you just don't know enough about. Haycraft was never making this team, Slade is an NFL caliber backup OL right now. The other rookie UDFA OL wasn't good enough, it's that simple. Do you guys really think Haycraft and that other OL are so superior that their release is a shock? Give me a fucking break, you watched 20 minutes of Dottino and Company and two bad scrimmages and you know more than this coaching staff? FFS this place is still a chore to come to.
I have not seen one practice, there were no real preseason games and the media's access to practices has been limited yet I am shocked that the coaches who have been with them every day for hours at a time cut some guys. These idiot coaches whose careers depend on who plays obviously do not know what they are doing.
Signed - BBI Basement Dweller
PS - I have never taken a medical class but I sprained my knee once in an intramural frisbee golf event where upon I became an expert on ACLs, MCLs and all things orthopedic.
Same shit happens every year at this time. We lament the loss of our camp superstars, declare how the Giants have surely made a horrible mistake, then watch and wait to see which smart NFL team with vision signs them to their 53.....and wait and wait and wait....most of the cuts make it to another teams PS IF they are lucky..
EVERY team has their camp all stars...NFL personnelmen know whats going on in other camps...guys with true promise will get snapped up in a hurry.
It cannot be overstated how hideous this coaching staff was. Nobody played well. Nobody developed. Who the hell was the DLine Coach these past few years? Anyone even remember?
The Giants have purchased a lot of talent on the DL. Lawrence, Tomlinson, Williams, McIntosh, Austin Johnson & B.J. Hill - all 6 of these guys can play. Don't be surprised if Coach Chaos gets a return on these DLine investments. Same thing with Bielema at OLB. They've spent resources - it's time to get a f'ing return.
'you watched 20 minutes of Dottino, etc and you know more'
Good post. They will be adding a 6th WR as one of the spots. The other is the one that interests me the most.
The cutting of halapio and tanney give me hope. We have a staff that recognizes if you don't meet the minimum requirement for 'talent' you don't belong in this league. Those two don't and never had it.
RE: BillT: 'Question is who gets added...I would think a 6th WR.'
Good post. They will be adding a 6th WR as one of the spots. The other is the one that interests me the most.
The cutting of halapio and tanney give me hope. We have a staff that recognizes if you don't meet the minimum requirement for 'talent' you don't belong in this league. Those two don't and never had it.
Hopefully at some point in the season Pulley is replaced by a younger player with upside whether it be Kyle Murphy, Tyler Haycraft, or a FA.
RE: RE: BillT: 'Question is who gets added...I would think a 6th WR.'
Good post. They will be adding a 6th WR as one of the spots. The other is the one that interests me the most.
The cutting of halapio and tanney give me hope. We have a staff that recognizes if you don't meet the minimum requirement for 'talent' you don't belong in this league. Those two don't and never had it.
Hopefully at some point in the season Pulley is replaced by a younger player with upside whether it be Kyle Murphy, Tyler Haycraft, or a FA.
Gates is the starter and Pulley makes sense as the backup since he has NFL experience and Haycraft and Murphy will clear waivers for the PS.
I hope Gates has a great season and the backup won't matter.
Joe, You’re right ... I spent this morning in urgent care and was doped this pm on meds ... the OL is fine and the comments on Connelly’s health are probably correct ... but I watched Bachman for several years and his release annoys me ... I hope he clears and resigns ... peace out.
For me, the only serious surprise is Connelly, but that's a shock
Joe, You’re right ... I spent this morning in urgent care and was doped this pm on meds ... the OL is fine and the comments on Connelly’s health are probably correct ... but I watched Bachman for several years and his release annoys me ... I hope he clears and resigns ... peace out.
The Giants are likely to add another WR once they put McKinney and Mayo on short term IR. IMO Bachman is likely the WR they will add to the active roster if they do so. They might have felt that he had a better chance of not being claimed if they place him on waivers.
If he isn't brought back I am convinced that he will be signed to the PS because he was very impressive in camp.
I'd handicap it that WR and CB are the likely adds once Mayo and McKinney go on IR. 6 WR's is usually a minimum on the 53 and the CB position is flat out thin with the Baker prosecution and Beal bail out.
but I have to trust that the coaches know whats best.
I like Connelly too and was rooting hard for him (as I do for all our draft picks) but Judge feels that this is the right move now.
I hope he makes it back on the roster this week or PS, but if not so be it.
sorry for the young man not their own personal “pick” or for the Giants. Football is a business, Connelly is damaged goods why take a chance on him as a rookie “surprise”who flashed and then got a very serious injury.
It’s sad for him, he may get back somewhere eventually but ACL’s in spite of orthopedic advances are debilitating injuries if you need to make your living in no small way with your lower extremities.
Wish the young man luck, pray for him is you will, and hope with more rehab he will heal to,the point he can play at this level again. The Giants are moving on for now as they should from undoubtedly what they have seen and what they need.
how awful the Giants linebackers have been for a while and how bad the defense has gotten that people are legitimately upset over cutting Connelly.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
how awful the Giants linebackers have been for a while and how bad the defense has gotten that people are legitimately upset over cutting Connelly.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
On what planet was a guy who played 4 games total being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year? Who the hell even talks about that after 4 games total?
connelly...'being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year?'
how awful the Giants linebackers have been for a while and how bad the defense has gotten that people are legitimately upset over cutting Connelly.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
On what planet was a guy who played 4 games total being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year? Who the hell even talks about that after 4 games total?
I guess you weren't watching the games. He was all over the place and being discussed in a very positive light for what he put on the field. The lack of Giants quality LBs is not why people are surprised he is cut. You do this often. You are trying to demean people for being surprised something happened based on history. Connelly played very well for us when he played. Why can't it be that simple?
RE: connelly...'being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year?'
He was at that point in time. Obviously it was early. I am not talking about an end of the year thing. I am talking about at the time he played people were pointing out how well he was playing not just for us but for all rookies.
how awful the Giants linebackers have been for a while and how bad the defense has gotten that people are legitimately upset over cutting Connelly.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
On what planet was a guy who played 4 games total being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year? Who the hell even talks about that after 4 games total?
I guess you weren't watching the games. He was all over the place and being discussed in a very positive light for what he put on the field. The lack of Giants quality LBs is not why people are surprised he is cut. You do this often. You are trying to demean people for being surprised something happened based on history. Connelly played very well for us when he played. Why can't it be that simple?
So which game did people start talking about him being a defensive player of the year? The washington game? Tampa game? He was just ok in the buffalo game, and then got hurt in the 4th game.
He had a couple good games but he was not "all over the place". If the Giants felt the way you believe "people around the league" felt, they wouldn't have cut him ACL or not.
With no pre season and no scrimmages to assess his performance post-injury, a team would be taking a hell of a flyer on Connelly. He's a near lock for the practice squad.
This is what I’m hoping for. It’s a bold and risky move but it just might work. This is all assuming that Connelly isn’t completely cooked, of course. Then all this talk is moot anyway. He sure looked good last year figures the one LB that has shown anything here the last 100 years has to go through this shit. Never easy.
he played well in was against Washington, who were laugh out loud bad on offense.
Mook, you are really being annoying. He had 20 tackles, a sack, and 2 interceptions in less than 4 games and he barely played that first game. Why the fuck is it so hard for you to acknowledge that he was playing really fuckin well? All you do is bitch on here about everything. We are assholes because we like Connelly. Gettleman is an asshole. We should have drafted Darnold. Don't give Barkley a second contract. We get it. You are miserable about this team.
he played well in was against Washington, who were laugh out loud bad on offense.
Mook, you are really being annoying. He had 20 tackles, a sack, and 2 interceptions in less than 4 games and he barely played that first game. Why the fuck is it so hard for you to acknowledge that he was playing really fuckin well? All you do is bitch on here about everything. We are assholes because we like Connelly. Gettleman is an asshole. We should have drafted Darnold. Don't give Barkley a second contract. We get it. You are miserable about this team.
Because guys aren't "playing really fucking well" when that is based on basically 1.5 games. Clearly, the Giants brass (Gettleman included) didn't see what some of you saw. It's not like he got hurt in december, either. Giants fans see a linebacker play well for a game and then they get upset when he's cut a year later. He didn't exactly get beat out by a bunch of high picks or big free agent signings, either. Not making this roster at LB says a lot about what the front office and coaching staff thinks of him.
He's not a player worth being upset about cutting.
Clearly the coaching staff spent 6 months watching tape
Decisions are based as much on who is likely to make it to the practice squad than it is on who are the 53 that the coaches like the best. For instance, they may see Haycraft as having a better future than Pulley, but they were much more confident in Haycraft making it to the practice squad. And maybe Connelly was another player who they like a lot, but where confident he would be safe on the practice squad.
In other words, it's not about how desirable a player is to the Giants, it's how desirable that player is to the rest of the league (kind of like playing the table in poker rather than your own hand).
want to know who was talking about a late round rookie LB who played well in 1.5 games being a rookie of the year candidate?
And you're also acting like the guy was fucking dick butkus in the 10 good quarters of football he played.
Connelly is JAG. The type of player you should always be looking to upgrade.
The hype around him from Giants fans absolutely was a result of watching so much shit at that position for years. Play a few decent quarters and people get giddy because it hasn't happened in forever at LB for the Giants.
Look at who he was cut in favor of. Tells you all you need to know about what the front office and staff thinks of him.
that's played ILB here in a while here. Probably since Boley. It's entirely possible that the injury set him back, or he just didn't fit with the new staff, but it's unlikely we will say the same about all 4 of the 7th round picks at any point in time, even in small sample size.
If it was the injury factor I'd imagine they could have just IR'd him. It sounds like there may have been something about Connelly that just didn't fit with the new staff because Duggan is seemingly implying a source told him they don't expect to bring him back tomorrow.
You have to be some kind of knee jerk contrarian to not admit...
how awful the Giants linebackers have been for a while and how bad the defense has gotten that people are legitimately upset over cutting Connelly.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
On what planet was a guy who played 4 games total being talked about as a Defensive Rookie of the Year? Who the hell even talks about that after 4 games total?
Last season before he suffered the knee injury the analysts mentioned that he was one of the favorites for defensive rookie of the year. It was early obviously but he was noticed for his strong play.
Connelly got a lot of miles out of picking off a horrible Winston pass and having another ball bounce right up to him. He’s not a big upside cover linebacker. He’s a very poor man’s Martinez. I still suspect he’s on the practice squad come the end of the weekend.
Connelly got a lot of miles out of picking off a horrible Winston pass and having another ball bounce right up to him. He’s not a big upside cover linebacker. He’s a very poor man’s Martinez. I still suspect he’s on the practice squad come the end of the weekend.
Heh. But some schmuck doing color on the giants-redskins game, the Fox D team, said he was one of the leading candidates for defensive rookie of the year after 2 games.
The redskins pick half of BBI would have caught. The Winston INT was literally 3 feet behind Mike Evans and over his head.
Seeing a linebacker make any plays no matter how easy they are is something foreign to Giants fans over the last decade. So when it happens over the course of a couple games he's headed for defensive rookie of the year.
Let's see what other teams think of him. If he doesn't get picked up by anyone else (and I would be surprised if he does) then I guess we'll have BBI saying those teams must not have watched the 6 good quarters of football connelly played last year.
It looks like the players have been with the team for an average of (my guess) 2.5 years.
And that may be a little high!
Quote:
And a 4th TE
I only trust 2 corners and one is a rookie.
The Giants need another reliable corner
I have to assume they know what they are doing
He is also a team leader. You always see him addressing the DBs on the sideline.
He's still a guy I think has untapped potential.
It cannot be overstated how hideous this coaching staff was. Nobody played well. Nobody developed. Who the hell was the DLine Coach these past few years? Anyone even remember?
The Giants have purchased a lot of talent on the DL. Lawrence, Tomlinson, Williams, McIntosh, Austin Johnson & B.J. Hill - all 6 of these guys can play. Don't be surprised if Coach Chaos gets a return on these DLine investments. Same thing with Bielema at OLB. They've spent resources - it's time to get a f'ing return.
Hopefully at some point in the season Pulley is replaced by a younger player with upside whether it be Kyle Murphy, Tyler Haycraft, or a FA.
Joe, You’re right ... I spent this morning in urgent care and was doped this pm on meds ... the OL is fine and the comments on Connelly’s health are probably correct ... but I watched Bachman for several years and his release annoys me ... I hope he clears and resigns ... peace out.
Quote:
The Giants are likely to add another WR once they put McKinney and Mayo on short term IR. IMO Bachman is likely the WR they will add to the active roster if they do so. They might have felt that he had a better chance of not being claimed if they place him on waivers.
If he isn't brought back I am convinced that he will be signed to the PS because he was very impressive in camp.
I like Connelly too and was rooting hard for him (as I do for all our draft picks) but Judge feels that this is the right move now.
I hope he makes it back on the roster this week or PS, but if not so be it.
be interesting to see who pans out
It’s sad for him, he may get back somewhere eventually but ACL’s in spite of orthopedic advances are debilitating injuries if you need to make your living in no small way with your lower extremities.
Wish the young man luck, pray for him is you will, and hope with more rehab he will heal to,the point he can play at this level again. The Giants are moving on for now as they should from undoubtedly what they have seen and what they need.
2) I am happy no Pio, but don't understand signing him the other day. I saw several say PS for him. Isn't he ineligible for too much service time already?
3) Do not like only 5 WR
4) Would not be surprised to see another CB in.
2) I am happy no Pio, but don't understand signing him the other day. I saw several say PS for him. Isn't he ineligible for too much service time already?
3) Do not like only 5 WR
4) Would not be surprised to see another CB in. [/quote]
2. There are new practice squad rules this year where 6 spots can be used on players with no restrictions on their level of experience.
3. They will likely add another WR when McKinney and Mayo are placed on IR.
2) I am happy no Pio, but don't understand signing him the other day. I saw several say PS for him. Isn't he ineligible for too much service time already?
3) Do not like only 5 WR
4) Would not be surprised to see another CB in.
I believe the rules have been relaxed in regard to the practice squad and NFL experience.
Or maybe it was the fact that he was being talked about as a DRotY with how well he played whether it was in the pass game or run game? Yes, it wasn't many quarters but people around the league recognized his impact.
Oh crap. How’s you knee now?
This is what I’m hoping for. It’s a bold and risky move but it just might work. This is all assuming that Connelly isn’t completely cooked, of course. Then all this talk is moot anyway. He sure looked good last year figures the one LB that has shown anything here the last 100 years has to go through this shit. Never easy.
Mook, you are really being annoying. He had 20 tackles, a sack, and 2 interceptions in less than 4 games and he barely played that first game. Why the fuck is it so hard for you to acknowledge that he was playing really fuckin well? All you do is bitch on here about everything. We are assholes because we like Connelly. Gettleman is an asshole. We should have drafted Darnold. Don't give Barkley a second contract. We get it. You are miserable about this team.
Quote:
In other words, it's not about how desirable a player is to the Giants, it's how desirable that player is to the rest of the league (kind of like playing the table in poker rather than your own hand).
And you're also acting like the guy was fucking dick butkus in the 10 good quarters of football he played.
Connelly is JAG. The type of player you should always be looking to upgrade.
The hype around him from Giants fans absolutely was a result of watching so much shit at that position for years. Play a few decent quarters and people get giddy because it hasn't happened in forever at LB for the Giants.
Look at who he was cut in favor of. Tells you all you need to know about what the front office and staff thinks of him.
If it was the injury factor I'd imagine they could have just IR'd him. It sounds like there may have been something about Connelly that just didn't fit with the new staff because Duggan is seemingly implying a source told him they don't expect to bring him back tomorrow.
And to whomever said that he wouldn't be picked up by another team, he had two INTs, a sack and 20 tackles in 2.5 games last year. That's the type of player any team would take a fyler on.
The question is whether he's can be the player he was. The Giants apparently don't think so.
This helps explain the shock some are expressing. New coaching staff, several LBs drafted, and he's coming off a major injury all reasons why I'm not shocked,
Heh. But some schmuck doing color on the giants-redskins game, the Fox D team, said he was one of the leading candidates for defensive rookie of the year after 2 games.
The redskins pick half of BBI would have caught. The Winston INT was literally 3 feet behind Mike Evans and over his head.
Seeing a linebacker make any plays no matter how easy they are is something foreign to Giants fans over the last decade. So when it happens over the course of a couple games he's headed for defensive rookie of the year.
Let's see what other teams think of him. If he doesn't get picked up by anyone else (and I would be surprised if he does) then I guess we'll have BBI saying those teams must not have watched the 6 good quarters of football connelly played last year.