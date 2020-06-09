for display only
Vikings claim Connelly

robbieballs2003 : 9/6/2020 12:33 pm
Link - ( New Window )
Bummer  
Anakim : 9/6/2020 12:33 pm : link
The rich get  
Metnut : 9/6/2020 12:34 pm : link
richer. Shame we couldn’t find a place for this kid on our defense.
Happy for Connelly  
Rick in Dallas : 9/6/2020 12:34 pm : link
When healthy he can play.
Hope he does well there  
jeff57 : 9/6/2020 12:35 pm : link
Rooting for the guy.
Damn I must have completely missed  
UConn4523 : 9/6/2020 12:36 pm : link
us cutting him. That sucks, really wanted to see more of what he had to offer right before that injury. He will fit in well in Minny if healthy.
Best  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 12:41 pm : link
wishes to him. He played well when he was here. Good luck Ryan.
I still can't figure this one out  
Jints in Carolina : 9/6/2020 12:41 pm : link
Good luck Ryan Connelly  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 12:43 pm : link
what's the over/under on hysterical hyperbolic over reaction posts...  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 12:44 pm : link
this situation seems strange all the way around  
Eric on Li : 9/6/2020 12:46 pm : link
if his issues were the injury, not sure why they wouldn't have just put him on IR as a redshirt year.

seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.
Man, I had high hopes for Connelly  
Ben in Tampa : 9/6/2020 12:46 pm : link
Sucks he’s moving on. What can you do?
Thought it would be  
Phil in LA : 9/6/2020 12:47 pm : link
the Pats.
Shocked they risked him rather than Mayo  
j_rud : 9/6/2020 12:47 pm : link
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.
"WILF!!!!!"
Zimmer is a defense guy  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/6/2020 12:51 pm : link
Risk versus reward signing. I think the contract they give him will be revealing.
RE: Zimmer is a defense guy  
Anakim : 9/6/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14963384 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Risk versus reward signing. I think the contract they give him will be revealing.


They just assume the contract Connelly got with the Giants...
The  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 12:52 pm : link
Vikings had a low waiver wire claim status, so a lot of teams passed on Connelly. The Vikings are also in a better position to take a chance on a player still recovering from an injury. The Giants were unable to do so. I wish him well. He'll probably be a solid player in this league for a long time.
RE: Zimmer is a defense guy  
robbieballs2003 : 9/6/2020 12:52 pm : link
In comment 14963384 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Risk versus reward signing. I think the contract they give him will be revealing.


Since he was waived doesn't his contract carry over from us?
RE: RE: Zimmer is a defense guy  
Anakim : 9/6/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14963388 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 14963384 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Risk versus reward signing. I think the contract they give him will be revealing.



Since he was waived doesn't his contract carry over from us?


Yes
RE: Shocked they risked him rather than Mayo  
Mike in NY : 9/6/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14963375 j_rud said:
Quote:
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.


Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB’s.
RE: this situation seems strange all the way around  
Since1965 : 9/6/2020 12:53 pm : link
In comment 14963371 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if his issues were the injury, not sure why they wouldn't have just put him on IR as a redshirt year.

seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.


Agreed. I thought he played well last year.
This team has been so fucking bad for so many years  
BrianLeonard23 : 9/6/2020 12:55 pm : link
I could care less who they cut. Gonna trust Judge on this one because I can’t really do much else. Just turn this thing around please.
Anakim and Robbie  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/6/2020 12:55 pm : link
Thank you for the heads up regarding the contract. I was not aware of that.
You would think they just cut the next  
Silver Spoon : 9/6/2020 1:03 pm : link
Harry Carson. The guy played in a few games, looked somewhat decent. But, anybody with some decent play would look outstanding after the garbage that’s been at the position for the past 15 years.
If they thought Connelly was the long  
Big Blue '56 : 9/6/2020 1:09 pm : link
term goods post surgery, they would have kept him, imv
GiantEgo : 9/6/2020 1:13 pm : link
Players with borderline athletic ability by NFL standards rarely come back from serious injuries. They cannot afford to loose even half a step.
RE: RE: Shocked they risked him rather than Mayo  
j_rud : 9/6/2020 1:16 pm : link
In comment 14963390 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14963375 j_rud said:


Quote:


Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.



Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB’s.


No, I get the rationale. I just dont agree with it. Which is fine, I know they do it for a living and Im just a fan, but those are just my thoughts. Short sighted IMO. Connelly clearly wasnt 100% ready but I thought he earned a little patience.

Thats regime change though. IMO (and obviously I can be wrong)its an indication of Judge's influence and Gentleman's very short lease. I can't imagine DG being so willing to cut bait so quickly on what had potential to be a mid round steal. I also wouldn't put much into it that the Vikes had a late waiver claim. Thats just one side of the coin. The other side of that coin is that they were willing to put him on their active roster with *nothing* to go on since last October.
Giants and Vikings effectively traded Connelly for Downs.  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/6/2020 1:16 pm : link
We’ll see who got the better of the exchange.
Where’s the faith in the coaching staff?  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/6/2020 1:18 pm : link
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here’s to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!
RE: Where’s the faith in the coaching staff?  
Silver Spoon : 9/6/2020 1:22 pm : link
In comment 14963438 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here’s to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!


This organization has been a complete embarrassment over the past few seasons. The fact that some people are crying over some non-athletic linebacker is asinine.
Derp! So much for the football geniuses here....  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/6/2020 1:23 pm : link
...that said no one would claim him.

I am not blaming the Giants here, because they saw him all summer. I am just pointing out the BBI clowns that were flaming posters that said he looked good last year in preseason and when he played before the injury.
With Ben Gedeon on the PUP list...  
Big Blue Blogger : 9/6/2020 1:23 pm : link
... Minnesota can evaluate Connelly for a month or so, then decide whether he’s worth keeping over the college FAs and draft pick who currently comprise their ILB depth.
Best LB we have developed in two decades  
djm : 9/6/2020 1:24 pm : link
Is one and done here.

I give up.
I think the coaches  
JonC : 9/6/2020 1:26 pm : link
are better suited to evaluate the talent.
Connelly has a high football IQ....  
MOOPS : 9/6/2020 1:28 pm : link
and a nose for the ball. His reading of plays and anticipation of where the ball is going is excellent.
Got to love him as a player.
Hope he goes on to have a great career, only wish it was with us.
'Best LB we have developed in two decades'  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 1:30 pm : link
You're trolling right? Four games /mic drop

If someone told you that Connelly will have a career much like  
Ivan15 : 9/6/2020 1:34 pm : link
Mayo’s 2019 season, would you be upset about losing him?
RE: I think the coaches  
mfsd : 9/6/2020 1:47 pm : link
In comment 14963456 JonC said:
Quote:
are better suited to evaluate the talent.


Agreed. And with all the new LBs we drafted and signed, it’s clear the new staff has a certain type of LB in mind, and I guess Connelly wasn’t it

what jon c said  
mpinmaine : 9/6/2020 1:48 pm : link
I have no idea regarding the status of Connelly's injury, but . . . .  
TC : 9/6/2020 1:52 pm : link
maybe he's a gamer. I recall being underwhelmed by much of what I saw of him until he was actually playing in games that counted, then he started to become a wrecking crew. Some players are just like that.

Suspect it's a combination of factors why cut, specials, injury, not a lot of range, and maybe an attitude not stoked enough until the bullets start flying.

But I sure as hell was looking to see him pick up where he left off as a defensive play maker.
RE: Where’s the faith in the coaching staff?  
j_rud : 9/6/2020 1:53 pm : link
In comment 14963438 Mdgiantsfan said:
Quote:
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here’s to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!


I like what we've seen from Judge so far amd it does seem like a change in MO from the organization. But lets be honest: its little more than coach-speak and personality so far. Much of that is due to the circumstances the league finds itself in to be sure, but either way we still know very little about him as a coach. We have no idea how good he is at managing a roster and, quite frankly, this organization has bungled just about every big decision they've had to make for the better part of a decade. Ill fault no one for giving them the benefit of the doubt, thats your business. But they certainly havent earned it back.
Damn it!  
Simms11 : 9/6/2020 1:54 pm : link
I have to trust the coaches and what they see.
I feel about him a lot like a previous Giants LB, Chase Blackburn.  
TC : 9/6/2020 1:56 pm : link
Plenty of pop, but slow with limited athleticism. Then when the Giants' run defense got soggy, they brought him back, and he became an enforcer, helping them in no small measure win another Championship.
Hey Guys  
M.S. : 9/6/2020 2:14 pm : link

It's quite possible we have two seemingly contradictory facts about Ryan Connelly, and both facts are true.

(1) He is a damn good football player, and his stats in 4 NFL games last season certainly suggest as much;

(2) Based on what they are trying to do on defense this season, the Giants coaching staff may have felt that they have other young -- and healthy -- answers that fit the bill a little better than Ryan Connelly.

In any event, IMO so long as this guy can heal up and stay relatively healthy, we are going to be hearing his name for a pretty long time in the NFL!
RE: 'Best LB we have developed in two decades'  
LBH15 : 9/6/2020 2:32 pm : link
In comment 14963461 Torrag said:
Quote:
You're trolling right? Four games /mic drop


Sadly, he may be correct.
RE: Best LB we have developed in two decades  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/6/2020 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14963450 djm said:
Quote:
Is one and done here.

I give up.


I would hardly declare him a developmental success. He was fresh out of college. Probably more accurate to say the giants didn't have enough time to ruin him.
My guess is that  
darren in pdx : 9/6/2020 2:39 pm : link
either he doesn’t fit what the new coaching staff wants to do and let him go as a courtesy or they feel the injury has affected his abilities too much and didn’t want to hold a roster spot to see if he’ll heal up more by next year. Probably hoped to stash him on the practice squad.
My guess is that the Giants made a very bad decision  
Ira : 9/6/2020 2:41 pm : link
I think , he 's going to be something special for them ....  
Manny in CA : 9/6/2020 2:48 pm : link

Not only is a good football player, he's "thinking man's" football player.
I put the over/under..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/6/2020 2:50 pm : link
of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.

But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
arcarsenal : 9/6/2020 3:17 pm : link
Ryan Connelly was an instinct guy as it was - he wasn't a guy with a lot of burst or sideline-to-sideline ability. He's a straight downhill, gap shooting ILB.

If the injury even clipped a tiny bit of it, it could be the difference between an effective player and a thoroughly mediocre one.

All of this surprised me, but it sounds like Crowder and Downs have had really strong camps and in a year where we have zero preseason games and such limited access to the team, it's hard for me to throw a tantrum over this.

It's entirely possible we overrated Connelly a bit as a guy who played decently on a terrible defense in limited time.

Not going to just auto-trust the coaches on everything here, but this is one of those things that will have to play out before anyone gets nuts over it. If Connelly has a good year in Minnesota and our ILB's struggle, by all means...
Connelly had, what, 4 games of tape with us?  
BigBlueNH : 9/6/2020 3:19 pm : link
You have to known that Judge and staff studied that tape carefully, and didn't just base their decision on what they saw in camp with a rehabbing Connelly. I'm guessing they were not as impressed with the tape as some of us remember. Just have to hope they were right, and at least 1 of our 2 rookie ILBs become better players.
RE: I put the over/under..  
M.S. : 9/6/2020 3:20 pm : link
In comment 14963566 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.

But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks

Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.
...  
christian : 9/6/2020 3:23 pm : link
I’m not head over heels for Connelly like some — but this is weird for a team that is rebuilding and has struggled to acquire starters and depth at the inside linebacker positions for a great while.

You pick a guy in the 5th round, he works his way into the starting lineup, he gets hurt, he works his way back.

I’d think in a rebuilding season it’s worth seeing if he can work his way back, even if he has to start at the bottom of the depth chart.

Maybe he won’t be or really never was destined to be a full time starter, but he certainly looked like a guy who was good depth and could develop.
Let’s also  
Big Blue '56 : 9/6/2020 3:27 pm : link
see whether or not the Vikes release him sooner rather than later. This does not mean he’s a lock for the squad.
RE: I think the coaches  
djm : 9/6/2020 3:38 pm : link
In comment 14963456 JonC said:
Quote:
are better suited to evaluate the talent.


Agree I don’t condemn the move or front office as much as it’s just disappointing. Almost wish Connelly never flashed anything here at all.
RE: 'Best LB we have developed in two decades'  
djm : 9/6/2020 3:42 pm : link
In comment 14963461 Torrag said:
Quote:
You're trolling right? Four games /mic drop


Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.

Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That’s ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.

Name one. It’s just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he’s gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I’m not. Thx.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/6/2020 3:42 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
35s
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.
RE: RE: 'Best LB we have developed in two decades'  
arcarsenal : 9/6/2020 3:50 pm : link
In comment 14963637 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 14963461 Torrag said:


Quote:


You're trolling right? Four games /mic drop




Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.

Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That’s ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.

Name one. It’s just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he’s gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I’m not. Thx.


I don't necessarily disagree, but the bar here is very, very low when it comes to linebackers drafted by this team over the last few decades.

Connelly looked good last year. It's also a small sample size, he's now coming off an injury, and we didn't get the benefit of seeing him in camp so we really don't know how he looked.

There's a good chance we're overrating the guy.

It happens whenever a player actually holds his own at any position we've long struggled to fill.

Jamon Brown wasn't drafted by us, but it was the same thing. We plugged an offensive lineman who was just... okay... and it felt like a big deal because he wasn't getting blown off his feet every other down.
'Or am I wrong?'...  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 4:07 pm : link
Yes, you're wrong to react as you did. The over the top 'I give up' reaction to cutting a player with four starts and an ACL injury nonsense made you're whole post laughable.

You asked...
Could of been  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/6/2020 4:16 pm : link
they liked him a lot but with the injury there was uncertainty and decided another LB has shown good potential without a damaged knee. Really nobody knows.
RE: 'Or am I wrong?'...  
djm : 9/6/2020 4:16 pm : link
In comment 14963660 Torrag said:
Quote:
Yes, you're wrong to react as you did. The over the top 'I give up' reaction to cutting a player with four starts and an ACL injury nonsense made you're whole post laughable.

You asked...


Yet so many others are disappointed. You’re just arguing for the sake of it. Nearly every giants fan I have talked with expressed disappointment with this move. Like arc said we very well are overrating Connelly but that’s just it, we LIKED how he looked last year. Now he’s done. That’s disappointing! It’s wrong to be disappointed? When I said I give up it was an expression, I didn’t go jump off a bridge or quit being a fan.

Apparently you’re the better person for taking this news in stride. Bravo. I’ll try to shield you from future disappointments. Funny I have to wade through over the top melodramatic hyper critical shit here daily but this reaction is too much to take for you.
'You’re just arguing for the sake of it.'  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 4:21 pm : link
Now you're reading my mind? and literally trying to put words in my mouth.

Thanks O Kreskin...but I can speak for myself.

You over reacted like a child throwing a tantrum. Growup.
RE: RE: I put the over/under..  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/6/2020 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14963604 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 14963566 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.

But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks


Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.


Prorating those numbers into a 16 game season isn't realistic. You'd be assuming the Giants drafted a hall of famer in the 5th round.
I think it was a matter of speed over FB IQ and instinct  
GeofromNJ : 9/6/2020 4:26 pm : link
The coaching staff wants faster play from the LB position and is hopeful current players can be coached to read offenses.
I’ll clarify once more and bow out  
djm : 9/6/2020 4:33 pm : link
I overrated him here. It’s still disappointing even if I did overate Connelly. I expected him to be part of the starting LBs or at least hoped for it. He’s been cut. It surprised me and many others. Probably a no big deal moment but one I didn’t envision 8 months or one month ago.
RE: 'You’re just arguing for the sake of it.'  
djm : 9/6/2020 4:34 pm : link
In comment 14963688 Torrag said:
Quote:
Now you're reading my mind? and literally trying to put words in my mouth.

Thanks O Kreskin...but I can speak for myself.

You over reacted like a child throwing a tantrum. Growup.


F*** off. How’s that.
'F*** off. How’s that.'  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 4:37 pm : link
That a boy. Be who you are.

Just because the board is reactionary and whack-a-mole doesn't mean you should follow suit. I do agree with you that I thought he'd make this roster and he probably would have been asked back to the PS if he wasn't claimed.
sorry for the fuck off line I don’t use that term loosely here  
djm : 9/6/2020 5:03 pm : link
I don’t understand why you felt compelled to attack me for basically saying this sucks we never develop good LBs and now another one bites the dust. Shit dude I’ve said far dumber more reactionary things here and I’m with you, this place and the wack a mole shit is over the top. I Just didn’t expect to get take out to the woodshed for this one.

Apologies for the eff off line. I should grow a thicker skin and not resort to that.

'Apologies for the eff off line. '  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 5:09 pm : link
I apologize as well. I didn't mean for my comments to be interpreted as a personal attack.
Shades  
pjcas18 : 9/6/2020 5:49 pm : link
of when the Eagles claimed Steve Smith or the Patriots claimed Jake Ballard.

Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.

I've settled on on cutting him  
Matt M. : 9/6/2020 7:00 pm : link
to accept Judge's and the coaching staff's judgement. He showed promise in a short span before his injury last year. But, one of those INTs was a lucky tip and the other right to him. He seemed to have good instincts. But, being honest, he was not the fasted LB, so it is certainly possible they didn't see enough from him this summer to take a chance. If they didn't see enough post injury to think he may be in the mix down the road, then so be it. They at least seem to be paying attention to the LB position now.

But, overall, I'm not sure I get all the moves they are making. I guess we'll see and hope the new staff knows what they are doing.
I may be reading into this but imo judge's comments have some tells  
Eric on Li : 9/6/2020 7:16 pm : link
that they just didn't think Connelly had the versatility to fit here. He said it wasn't his health and that they didn't expect him to get to the PS because he's a "a good, accomplished player and there are a lot of teams in the league that were going to be looking to claim him".

Obviously you expect the platitudes about the guys who are still here being the best fit for this team but in every answer he mentioned versatility. Add in the fact that Connelly supposedly wasn't on any ST units, and it seems like perhaps he just thought his skill set was too one dimensional?
RE: ...  
BillKo : 9/6/2020 8:18 pm : link
In comment 14963638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
35s
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.


I think that tells you all you need to know.

The Giants feel he isn't ready to contribute what they need from him, and they don't want him taking up a roster spot..........injuries suck in football but it's part of the deal.

RE: Shades  
BillKo : 9/6/2020 8:20 pm : link
In comment 14963765 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
of when the Eagles claimed Steve Smith or the Patriots claimed Jake Ballard.

Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.


Yep....these guys are watching him every single day and every single play.
RE: RE: Shades  
chick310 : 9/6/2020 8:42 pm : link
In comment 14963860 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 14963765 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


of when the Eagles claimed Steve Smith or the Patriots claimed Jake Ballard.

Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.




Yep....these guys are watching him every single day and every single play.


Absolutely. Giant LB corps unfortunately will continue to be in transition, probably until this team bites the bullet and uses a first round pick on one.

While not a big fan of Blake Martinez, good thing he was targeted this past free agency to replace Ogletree otherwise it would be a really sad.
RE: 'Apologies for the eff off line. '  
djm : 9/6/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 14963742 Torrag said:
Quote:
I apologize as well. I didn't mean for my comments to be interpreted as a personal attack.


All good dude
I wanted to see more of Connelly  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 9/6/2020 11:42 pm : link
but I think his BBI-darling status was based on very little.
I can understand some of the frustration  
DieHard : 9/7/2020 1:36 am : link
Maybe Connelly wasn't the Second Coming, but he was the first LB we had in a while who looked like he might actually be part of the solution rather than another problem. Just gotta see how it plays out, and how the coaching staff utilizes the new guys.
Could be a combination of the knee  
JonC : 9/7/2020 9:29 am : link
and a numbers game where the healthy players and new coaching staff saw a different path forward with scheme and skill sets. Connelly looked good sniffing out plays and playing downhill, but perhaps lateral movement was lacking, or the hips to change direction and drop into coverage.
Connelly looked good sniffing out plays  
Crazed Dogs : 9/7/2020 12:17 pm : link
agreed... just hope the Giants do not regret the cut is all.
RE: I think the coaches  
GiantsFan84 : 9/7/2020 12:28 pm : link
In comment 14963456 JonC said:
Quote:
are better suited to evaluate the talent.


carl banks who knows a little bit about linebacker play LOVED connelly and was shocked at his release
RE: ...  
GiantsFan84 : 9/7/2020 12:29 pm : link
In comment 14963638 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
35s
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.


in other words they knew they would lose him and didn't care
