Vikings claim Connelly

if his issues were the injury, not sure why they wouldn't have just put him on IR as a redshirt year.
seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.
Vikings had a low waiver wire claim status, so a lot of teams passed on Connelly. The Vikings are also in a better position to take a chance on a player still recovering from an injury. The Giants were unable to do so. I wish him well. He'll probably be a solid player in this league for a long time.
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.
Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB’s.
if his issues were the injury, not sure why they wouldn't have just put him on IR as a redshirt year.
seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.
Agreed. I thought he played well last year.
This team has been so fucking bad for so many years
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.
Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB's.
No, I get the rationale. I just dont agree with it. Which is fine, I know they do it for a living and Im just a fan, but those are just my thoughts. Short sighted IMO. Connelly clearly wasnt 100% ready but I thought he earned a little patience.
Thats regime change though. IMO (and obviously I can be wrong)its an indication of Judge's influence and Gentleman's very short lease. I can't imagine DG being so willing to cut bait so quickly on what had potential to be a mid round steal. I also wouldn't put much into it that the Vikes had a late waiver claim. Thats just one side of the coin. The other side of that coin is that they were willing to put him on their active roster with *nothing* to go on since last October.
Giants and Vikings effectively traded Connelly for Downs.
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here’s to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here's to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!
This organization has been a complete embarrassment over the past few seasons. The fact that some people are crying over some non-athletic linebacker is asinine.
I am not blaming the Giants here, because they saw him all summer. I am just pointing out the BBI clowns that were flaming posters that said he looked good last year in preseason and when he played before the injury.
maybe he's a gamer. I recall being underwhelmed by much of what I saw of him until he was actually playing in games that counted, then he started to become a wrecking crew. Some players are just like that.
Suspect it's a combination of factors why cut, specials, injury, not a lot of range, and maybe an attitude not stoked enough until the bullets start flying.
But I sure as hell was looking to see him pick up where he left off as a defensive play maker.
Obviously the staff was not as high on Connelly like many on here. While the proof will be in the pudding, the staff is rightfully picking the best players for what they believe is best for the team they are trying to create. Here's to hoping Downs and Mayo fit the bill next to Blake!
I like what we've seen from Judge so far amd it does seem like a change in MO from the organization. But lets be honest: its little more than coach-speak and personality so far. Much of that is due to the circumstances the league finds itself in to be sure, but either way we still know very little about him as a coach. We have no idea how good he is at managing a roster and, quite frankly, this organization has bungled just about every big decision they've had to make for the better part of a decade. Ill fault no one for giving them the benefit of the doubt, thats your business. But they certainly havent earned it back.
Plenty of pop, but slow with limited athleticism. Then when the Giants' run defense got soggy, they brought him back, and he became an enforcer, helping them in no small measure win another Championship.
It's quite possible we have two seemingly contradictory facts about Ryan Connelly, and both facts are true.
(1) He is a damn good football player, and his stats in 4 NFL games last season certainly suggest as much;
(2) Based on what they are trying to do on defense this season, the Giants coaching staff may have felt that they have other young -- and healthy -- answers that fit the bill a little better than Ryan Connelly.
In any event, IMO so long as this guy can heal up and stay relatively healthy, we are going to be hearing his name for a pretty long time in the NFL!
either he doesn’t fit what the new coaching staff wants to do and let him go as a courtesy or they feel the injury has affected his abilities too much and didn’t want to hold a roster spot to see if he’ll heal up more by next year. Probably hoped to stash him on the practice squad.
My guess is that the Giants made a very bad decision
Ryan Connelly was an instinct guy as it was - he wasn't a guy with a lot of burst or sideline-to-sideline ability. He's a straight downhill, gap shooting ILB.
If the injury even clipped a tiny bit of it, it could be the difference between an effective player and a thoroughly mediocre one.
All of this surprised me, but it sounds like Crowder and Downs have had really strong camps and in a year where we have zero preseason games and such limited access to the team, it's hard for me to throw a tantrum over this.
It's entirely possible we overrated Connelly a bit as a guy who played decently on a terrible defense in limited time.
Not going to just auto-trust the coaches on everything here, but this is one of those things that will have to play out before anyone gets nuts over it. If Connelly has a good year in Minnesota and our ILB's struggle, by all means...
You have to known that Judge and staff studied that tape carefully, and didn't just base their decision on what they saw in camp with a rehabbing Connelly. I'm guessing they were not as impressed with the tape as some of us remember. Just have to hope they were right, and at least 1 of our 2 rookie ILBs become better players.
of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.
But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.
Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.
Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That’s ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.
Name one. It’s just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he’s gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I’m not. Thx.
Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.
Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That's ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.
Name one. It's just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he's gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I'm not. Thx.
I don't necessarily disagree, but the bar here is very, very low when it comes to linebackers drafted by this team over the last few decades.
Connelly looked good last year. It's also a small sample size, he's now coming off an injury, and we didn't get the benefit of seeing him in camp so we really don't know how he looked.
There's a good chance we're overrating the guy.
It happens whenever a player actually holds his own at any position we've long struggled to fill.
Jamon Brown wasn't drafted by us, but it was the same thing. We plugged an offensive lineman who was just... okay... and it felt like a big deal because he wasn't getting blown off his feet every other down.
Yes, you're wrong to react as you did. The over the top 'I give up' reaction to cutting a player with four starts and an ACL injury nonsense made you're whole post laughable.
You asked...
Yet so many others are disappointed. You’re just arguing for the sake of it. Nearly every giants fan I have talked with expressed disappointment with this move. Like arc said we very well are overrating Connelly but that’s just it, we LIKED how he looked last year. Now he’s done. That’s disappointing! It’s wrong to be disappointed? When I said I give up it was an expression, I didn’t go jump off a bridge or quit being a fan.
Apparently you’re the better person for taking this news in stride. Bravo. I’ll try to shield you from future disappointments. Funny I have to wade through over the top melodramatic hyper critical shit here daily but this reaction is too much to take for you.
of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.
But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.
Prorating those numbers into a 16 game season isn't realistic. You'd be assuming the Giants drafted a hall of famer in the 5th round.
I think it was a matter of speed over FB IQ and instinct
I overrated him here. It’s still disappointing even if I did overate Connelly. I expected him to be part of the starting LBs or at least hoped for it. He’s been cut. It surprised me and many others. Probably a no big deal moment but one I didn’t envision 8 months or one month ago.
Just because the board is reactionary and whack-a-mole doesn't mean you should follow suit. I do agree with you that I thought he'd make this roster and he probably would have been asked back to the PS if he wasn't claimed.
sorry for the fuck off line I don’t use that term loosely here
I don’t understand why you felt compelled to attack me for basically saying this sucks we never develop good LBs and now another one bites the dust. Shit dude I’ve said far dumber more reactionary things here and I’m with you, this place and the wack a mole shit is over the top. I Just didn’t expect to get take out to the woodshed for this one.
Apologies for the eff off line. I should grow a thicker skin and not resort to that.
to accept Judge's and the coaching staff's judgement. He showed promise in a short span before his injury last year. But, one of those INTs was a lucky tip and the other right to him. He seemed to have good instincts. But, being honest, he was not the fasted LB, so it is certainly possible they didn't see enough from him this summer to take a chance. If they didn't see enough post injury to think he may be in the mix down the road, then so be it. They at least seem to be paying attention to the LB position now.
But, overall, I'm not sure I get all the moves they are making. I guess we'll see and hope the new staff knows what they are doing.
I may be reading into this but imo judge's comments have some tells
that they just didn't think Connelly had the versatility to fit here. He said it wasn't his health and that they didn't expect him to get to the PS because he's a "a good, accomplished player and there are a lot of teams in the league that were going to be looking to claim him".
Obviously you expect the platitudes about the guys who are still here being the best fit for this team but in every answer he mentioned versatility. Add in the fact that Connelly supposedly wasn't on any ST units, and it seems like perhaps he just thought his skill set was too one dimensional?
Maybe Connelly wasn't the Second Coming, but he was the first LB we had in a while who looked like he might actually be part of the solution rather than another problem. Just gotta see how it plays out, and how the coaching staff utilizes the new guys.
and a numbers game where the healthy players and new coaching staff saw a different path forward with scheme and skill sets. Connelly looked good sniffing out plays and playing downhill, but perhaps lateral movement was lacking, or the hips to change direction and drop into coverage.
in other words they knew they would lose him and didn't care
seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.
They just assume the contract Connelly got with the Giants...
Since he was waived doesn't his contract carry over from us?
Risk versus reward signing. I think the contract they give him will be revealing.
Since he was waived doesn't his contract carry over from us?
Yes
Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB's.
seems like there may have been something about him that just didn't fit with the new coaching staff. I think I saw that he wasn't on any of the special teams units, which is just odd for any linebacker.
Agreed. I thought he played well last year.
Hard to make sense of. Clearly needed more time but in the little we saw last year he earned patience on the organization's behalf, even with the new coaching staff. First move since Judge came aboard that has left me a little frustrated.
Downs and Crowder were better in camp and Brunson was the better special teams player. That left Connelly as the odd man out. Mayo was kept because we can IR designate to return which allows us to fill a position elsewhere rather than keeping 5 ILB's.
No, I get the rationale. I just dont agree with it. Which is fine, I know they do it for a living and Im just a fan, but those are just my thoughts. Short sighted IMO. Connelly clearly wasnt 100% ready but I thought he earned a little patience.
Thats regime change though. IMO (and obviously I can be wrong)its an indication of Judge's influence and Gentleman's very short lease. I can't imagine DG being so willing to cut bait so quickly on what had potential to be a mid round steal. I also wouldn't put much into it that the Vikes had a late waiver claim. Thats just one side of the coin. The other side of that coin is that they were willing to put him on their active roster with *nothing* to go on since last October.
This organization has been a complete embarrassment over the past few seasons. The fact that some people are crying over some non-athletic linebacker is asinine.
I am not blaming the Giants here, because they saw him all summer. I am just pointing out the BBI clowns that were flaming posters that said he looked good last year in preseason and when he played before the injury.
I give up.
Got to love him as a player.
Hope he goes on to have a great career, only wish it was with us.
Agreed. And with all the new LBs we drafted and signed, it’s clear the new staff has a certain type of LB in mind, and I guess Connelly wasn’t it
Suspect it's a combination of factors why cut, specials, injury, not a lot of range, and maybe an attitude not stoked enough until the bullets start flying.
But I sure as hell was looking to see him pick up where he left off as a defensive play maker.
I like what we've seen from Judge so far amd it does seem like a change in MO from the organization. But lets be honest: its little more than coach-speak and personality so far. Much of that is due to the circumstances the league finds itself in to be sure, but either way we still know very little about him as a coach. We have no idea how good he is at managing a roster and, quite frankly, this organization has bungled just about every big decision they've had to make for the better part of a decade. Ill fault no one for giving them the benefit of the doubt, thats your business. But they certainly havent earned it back.
It's quite possible we have two seemingly contradictory facts about Ryan Connelly, and both facts are true.
(1) He is a damn good football player, and his stats in 4 NFL games last season certainly suggest as much;
(2) Based on what they are trying to do on defense this season, the Giants coaching staff may have felt that they have other young -- and healthy -- answers that fit the bill a little better than Ryan Connelly.
In any event, IMO so long as this guy can heal up and stay relatively healthy, we are going to be hearing his name for a pretty long time in the NFL!
Sadly, he may be correct.
I give up.
I would hardly declare him a developmental success. He was fresh out of college. Probably more accurate to say the giants didn't have enough time to ruin him.
Not only is a good football player, he's "thinking man's" football player.
But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
If the injury even clipped a tiny bit of it, it could be the difference between an effective player and a thoroughly mediocre one.
All of this surprised me, but it sounds like Crowder and Downs have had really strong camps and in a year where we have zero preseason games and such limited access to the team, it's hard for me to throw a tantrum over this.
It's entirely possible we overrated Connelly a bit as a guy who played decently on a terrible defense in limited time.
Not going to just auto-trust the coaches on everything here, but this is one of those things that will have to play out before anyone gets nuts over it. If Connelly has a good year in Minnesota and our ILB's struggle, by all means...
But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.
You pick a guy in the 5th round, he works his way into the starting lineup, he gets hurt, he works his way back.
I’d think in a rebuilding season it’s worth seeing if he can work his way back, even if he has to start at the bottom of the depth chart.
Maybe he won’t be or really never was destined to be a full time starter, but he certainly looked like a guy who was good depth and could develop.
Agree I don’t condemn the move or front office as much as it’s just disappointing. Almost wish Connelly never flashed anything here at all.
Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.
Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That's ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.
Name one. It's just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he's gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I'm not. Thx.
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.
You're trolling right? Four games /mic drop
Name one better LB drafted by this team over the last 10-20 years??? I was indicting our LB drafting more than I was praising Connelly.
Oh I forgot about the immortal jaquien Williams. That's ONE. Throw in kiwinuka if you want to drop another mic, then realize he was drafted as a DE.
Name one. It's just disappointing is all I meant. We all liked this guy and he flashed legit skills over two games. Now he's gone. He was by far the most intriguing LB we have drafted in years. Or am I wrong? I'm not. Thx.
I don't necessarily disagree, but the bar here is very, very low when it comes to linebackers drafted by this team over the last few decades.
Connelly looked good last year. It's also a small sample size, he's now coming off an injury, and we didn't get the benefit of seeing him in camp so we really don't know how he looked.
There's a good chance we're overrating the guy.
It happens whenever a player actually holds his own at any position we've long struggled to fill.
Jamon Brown wasn't drafted by us, but it was the same thing. We plugged an offensive lineman who was just... okay... and it felt like a big deal because he wasn't getting blown off his feet every other down.
You asked...
You asked...
Yet so many others are disappointed. You’re just arguing for the sake of it. Nearly every giants fan I have talked with expressed disappointment with this move. Like arc said we very well are overrating Connelly but that’s just it, we LIKED how he looked last year. Now he’s done. That’s disappointing! It’s wrong to be disappointed? When I said I give up it was an expression, I didn’t go jump off a bridge or quit being a fan.
Apparently you’re the better person for taking this news in stride. Bravo. I’ll try to shield you from future disappointments. Funny I have to wade through over the top melodramatic hyper critical shit here daily but this reaction is too much to take for you.
Thanks O Kreskin...but I can speak for myself.
You over reacted like a child throwing a tantrum. Growup.
of the number of season Connelly will actually be an NFL starter at 1.
But we'll probably hear about every tackle he makes as if we lost Carl Banks
Well, assuming he re-gains his pre-injury form, he played exactly 1/4 of a season last year (starting 3 games), with 20 tackles, 2 INTs and 1 sack. Not too shabby for a rookie fifth rounder in just a quarter's worth of an NFL season.
Prorating those numbers into a 16 game season isn't realistic. You'd be assuming the Giants drafted a hall of famer in the 5th round.
Thanks O Kreskin...but I can speak for myself.
You over reacted like a child throwing a tantrum. Growup.
F*** off. How’s that.
Just because the board is reactionary and whack-a-mole doesn't mean you should follow suit. I do agree with you that I thought he'd make this roster and he probably would have been asked back to the PS if he wasn't claimed.
Apologies for the eff off line. I should grow a thicker skin and not resort to that.
Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.
But, overall, I'm not sure I get all the moves they are making. I guess we'll see and hope the new staff knows what they are doing.
Obviously you expect the platitudes about the guys who are still here being the best fit for this team but in every answer he mentioned versatility. Add in the fact that Connelly supposedly wasn't on any ST units, and it seems like perhaps he just thought his skill set was too one dimensional?
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.
I think that tells you all you need to know.
The Giants feel he isn't ready to contribute what they need from him, and they don't want him taking up a roster spot..........injuries suck in football but it's part of the deal.
Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.
Yep....these guys are watching him every single day and every single play.
of when the Eagles claimed Steve Smith or the Patriots claimed Jake Ballard.
Given the state of the Giants LB's if they thought this guy could help in any way he wouldn't have been released.
Yep....these guys are watching him every single day and every single play.
Absolutely. Giant LB corps unfortunately will continue to be in transition, probably until this team bites the bullet and uses a first round pick on one.
While not a big fan of Blake Martinez, good thing he was targeted this past free agency to replace Ogletree otherwise it would be a really sad.
All good dude
carl banks who knows a little bit about linebacker play LOVED connelly and was shocked at his release
Judge says they would have loved to have Ryan Connelly back on the practice squad but they expected him to get claimed.
in other words they knew they would lose him and didn't care