Giants release WR Corey Coleman

Anakim : 9/6/2020 2:39 pm
Wow!
S Sean Chandler also released  
Anakim : 9/6/2020 2:39 pm : link
Along with Chad Slade
Wow!  
larryflower37 : 9/6/2020 2:40 pm : link
Must have someone coming in to fill that 4th WR spot
That's a big WTF  
ZogZerg : 9/6/2020 2:40 pm : link
He was tearing it up in camp.
Hopefully..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/6/2020 2:40 pm : link
we have WR's in mind. I don't mind cutting Coleman, but with Tate dinged up and Shepard always one hit away from being out, they need some depth there.
The beat writers seemed to think  
Metnut : 9/6/2020 2:41 pm : link
he had a really good camp. Surprising.
Wow that is surprising  
Mike in NY : 9/6/2020 2:42 pm : link
Twitter feeds seem to gush over Coleman’s recovery
"Wow"  
M.S. : 9/6/2020 2:43 pm : link

You took the word(s) right out of my mouth!

I saw your thread starter and I turned to my wife and said, "Wow!"

Then I opened your thread and there was your 1-word comment.

"Wow."
Art seems to think they may bring him back  
bluepepper : 9/6/2020 2:45 pm : link
via twitter
Quote:

Secondly: Coleman is a vested vet, so he does not have to go through waivers. Giants may just re-sign him when the IR moves for McKinney and Mayo go through.
Wow  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 2:45 pm : link
is right. And everyone thought releasing Connelly was the shocker. This is even more shocking.
Almost seems like Judge is a  
M.S. : 9/6/2020 2:48 pm : link

hard judge on guys coming back from injuries.

First Connelly, now Coleman!
Sorry for Corey  
BigBluesman : 9/6/2020 2:49 pm : link
but is anyone else tired of these reclamation romances? They have never worked out. I'd rather see rookie free agents.
So who is playing WR  
DavidinBMNY : 9/6/2020 2:49 pm : link
For this team week 1 that has had reps in this offense?

Shep and Slayton?

Get your popcorn ready time!!!
Lol....i was thinking of taking him in fantasy draft last night  
George from PA : 9/6/2020 2:49 pm : link
On my last pick....

I would have gotten abused
RE: Almost seems like Judge is a  
Anakim : 9/6/2020 2:49 pm : link
Watch out, Evan Engram!
Quote:

hard judge on guys coming back from injuries.

First Connelly, now Coleman!


Watch out, Evan Engram!
I have to say I am surprised given what I've read to date  
SGMen : 9/6/2020 2:50 pm : link
Surprising here, especially cause he can play special teams and has deep speed & experience. Not sure what to make of this move....
Players  
Dragon : 9/6/2020 2:52 pm : link
Fans I’ve come to see that these players are being lied to daily they keep guys who have tons of potential but no production to match cut guys who are producing whenever given a chance. These guys must be asking themselves how do you just say a guy who has not even been on the team is better than me when I did everything asked of me for weeks.
RE: The beat writers seemed to think  
HomerJones45 : 9/6/2020 2:54 pm : link
In comment 14963544 Metnut said:
Quote:
he had a really good camp. Surprising.
Show's you what the beat writers and the Tweitterati know
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/6/2020 2:54 pm : link
"lied to daily"???

That's fucking awesome coming from a moron on his couch getting his information about players from assorted tweets.
Not sure why they had to  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/6/2020 2:57 pm : link
Unless they are msigning someone else
RE: Players  
Harvest Blend : 9/6/2020 2:58 pm : link
Ugh.
Quote:
Fans I’ve come to see that these players are being lied to daily they keep guys who have tons of potential but no production to match cut guys who are producing whenever given a chance. These guys must be asking themselves how do you just say a guy who has not even been on the team is better than me when I did everything asked of me for weeks.


Ugh.
RE: Not sure why they had to  
Mike in NY : 9/6/2020 2:59 pm : link
In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Unless they are msigning someone else


We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.
RE: RE: Not sure why they had to  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14963576 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless they are msigning someone else



We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.


We only need to cut one player, and that was Slade. The other two open spots will come from putting Mayo and McKinney on IR.
RE: RE: Not sure why they had to  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/6/2020 3:03 pm : link
In comment 14963576 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless they are msigning someone else



We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.
OK. So it is entirely possible that this is just procedural, ie, they have agreed when that happens that he will be resigned. Since he isn’t subject to waiver claims, they could make that deal.
Maybe  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 3:03 pm : link
they're signing new BBI favorite Hakeem Butler.
Coleman is easy enough to replace.  
MOOPS : 9/6/2020 3:09 pm : link
Been around the league with multiple teams, gotten cut a lot, low reception percentage, coming off an ACL. Shouldn't be a shock.
'these players are being lied to daily'  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 3:12 pm : link
Wow. Just wow. Are you seven years old with this shit? Low IQ? Very little in life is guaranteed and even less is given to you. Certainly not a spot on an NFL roster. Growup.
RE: RE: Not sure why they had to  
robbieballs2003 : 9/6/2020 3:14 pm : link
When is that date/time?
Quote:
In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless they are msigning someone else



We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.


When is that date/time?
RE: RE: RE: Not sure why they had to  
Mike in NY : 9/6/2020 3:16 pm : link
In comment 14963578 AcidTest said:
Quote:
In comment 14963576 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless they are msigning someone else



We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.



We only need to cut one player, and that was Slade. The other two open spots will come from putting Mayo and McKinney on IR.


The thing is you can’t be over 53 at any point so until they are moved to IR they still count towards 53. I believe tomorrow or Tuesday might be the day that they can move people to IR and designate to return.
I’ll trust Judge’s ability to assess talent and possible injury status  
Big Blue '56 : 9/6/2020 3:16 pm : link
How many times has Belichick made “wtf” moves through the years, only to be proven correct most of the time? Yes, BB pretty much gets a pass on everything because of all he’s done. Perhaps after all those years with BB, Judge has learned a great deal about talent evaluation. TBD...
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/6/2020 3:18 pm : link
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
2m
The Giants will re-sign CB Brandon williams to the 53-man roster, per source. Williams will take the place opened when someone (McKinney) goes on IR.

Meanwhile, no plans to re-sign Corey Coleman, per source.
Look at over the cap and the dead cap vs  
SJGiant : 9/6/2020 3:18 pm : link
Cap savings. Corey Coleman , Dion Lewis and Spencer Pulley stick out like sore thumbs to have bigger cap savings without or little dead cap charges.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not sure why they had to  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 3:21 pm : link
In comment 14963596 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 14963578 AcidTest said:


Quote:


In comment 14963576 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless they are msigning someone else



We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.



We only need to cut one player, and that was Slade. The other two open spots will come from putting Mayo and McKinney on IR.



The thing is you can’t be over 53 at any point so until they are moved to IR they still count towards 53. I believe tomorrow or Tuesday might be the day that they can move people to IR and designate to return.


OK. I thought they could move people to IR today at the same time as they made their waiver claims.
Injury Concern  
Mdgiantsfan : 9/6/2020 3:35 pm : link
I was hoping He would stick but new staff their rules. My only concern is Shep’s propensity for injury. I thought a healthy Coleman would bring a nice added threat, but again we’ll have to see how it plays out.
Scratching my head now  
5BowlsSoon : 9/6/2020 3:36 pm : link
Like many have said.....he had a great preseason...what gives?

I suppose the giants feel Barton is an upgrade over Slade and Colbert an upgrade over Chandler.

But, do they really believe Ratley is an upgrade over Coleman? This surprises me with his awesome speed.
I wonder if his Cleveland 2018 baggage has anything to do with this  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/6/2020 3:41 pm : link
Freddie Kitchens was on the Cleveland staff in 2018 and Coleman was kind of a headache if you recall from Hard Knocks that year. They thought he was jaking it in practice, then moved to 2nd string and he demanded a trade.

Anway, too bad because he looked good as a returner in 2018.
I think some of you forget  
Larry in Pencilvania : 9/6/2020 3:48 pm : link
Judge had Coleman in New England for a month so he has a baseline with the player
Coleman has played in 27 of 64 possible career starts over four years  
Torrag : 9/6/2020 3:51 pm : link
42%. Durability is a critical factor in making roster decisions. How anyone can consider moving on from him a head scratcher or 'surprise' is baffling.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/6/2020 3:52 pm : link
This one is confusing. We really need a deep speed guy. Coleman was also a really good return man.

Not sure what's up with this.
I was surprised  
Mike in Boston : 9/6/2020 3:56 pm : link
But I don't buy the baggage from the past story. If that were the problem they could have cut him yesterday (or before that) and kept Bachman or someone else they liked better. They just like Ratley (about whom I know nothing) better than Coleman (about whome I know what the beat writers have been saying in camp).
RE: I was surprised  
AcidTest : 9/6/2020 4:10 pm : link
Agreed. They liked Coleman, but they liked Ratley better.
Quote:
But I don't buy the baggage from the past story. If that were the problem they could have cut him yesterday (or before that) and kept Bachman or someone else they liked better. They just like Ratley (about whom I know nothing) better than Coleman (about whome I know what the beat writers have been saying in camp).


Agreed. They liked Coleman, but they liked Ratley better.
This is more shocking than Connelly  
Matt M. : 9/6/2020 6:47 pm : link
By all accounts, Coleman was having a good camp. Read several times about his hustle, getting open deep, nice catches. What gives on a team without a lot of depth at WR?
With all their moves today, I missed who they moved up  
Matt M. : 9/6/2020 6:49 pm : link
I wasn't happy with only 5 WR to begin with. Cu/tting Coleman leaves 5. Did they move Bachman and/or Mack?
Aging Tate got dinged up last year, Shepard is one good hit away from  
Ivan15 : 9/6/2020 6:57 pm : link
Retirement. Engram is a risk too.

Plenty of opportunities for call-ups from the practice squad.
Whoa. I didn't see this coming.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/6/2020 7:21 pm : link
.
this is almost as surprising as Connelly  
Eric on Li : 9/6/2020 7:24 pm : link
Especially surprising since he may have been our best return option. He obviously had his attitude issues but seemed to turn a corner when he got here - though the team that cut him right before we did was NE.
Only going by stats  
Mike in Boston : 9/6/2020 9:30 pm : link
Since I have never seen Ratley play, but he has caught 57% of the balls thrown to him; Coleman 44%. So that may be why they prefer him. And 5.7 y/tgt compared with 7.8 for Ratley.

Also, Coleman has played 27 games in 4 seasons, Ratley 26 in two.
With Shep and Tate so injury-prone,  
CT Charlie : 9/6/2020 10:30 pm : link
I'm worried. But with so many rookie WRs that teams have invested in, there should be quite a few good vet WR's that we can pick up elsewhere.
RE: Only going by stats  
5BowlsSoon : 9/6/2020 10:34 pm : link
In comment 14963889 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
Since I have never seen Ratley play, but he has caught 57% of the balls thrown to him; Coleman 44%. So that may be why they prefer him. And 5.7 y/tgt compared with 7.8 for Ratley.

Also, Coleman has played 27 games in 4 seasons, Ratley 26 in two.


Once I got over the initial shock of losing Coleman, I decided to just relax and trust the coaches who know much more than I do and are watching these players day in and day out. Apparently someone (kitchens probably) thinks Ratley>Coleman just like someone thinks Brunson and Crowder and Downs > Connelly.

I’m always hopeful and always give my team the benefit of the doubt first.
RE: Only going by stats  
5BowlsSoon : 9/6/2020 10:35 pm : link
In comment 14963889 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
Since I have never seen Ratley play, but he has caught 57% of the balls thrown to him; Coleman 44%. So that may be why they prefer him. And 5.7 y/tgt compared with 7.8 for Ratley.

Also, Coleman has played 27 games in 4 seasons, Ratley 26 in two.


Once I got over the initial shock of losing Coleman, I decided to just relax and trust the coaches who know much more than I do and are watching these players day in and day out. Apparently someone (kitchens probably) thinks Ratley>Coleman just like someone thinks Brunson and Crowder and Downs > Connelly.

I’m always hopeful and always give my team the benefit of the doubt first.
Giants aren't the first team to cut Coleman. Patriots cut  
Blue21 : 9/6/2020 10:35 pm : link
him too. Judge apparently didn't feel then same way about him as we did.
It's amusing  
Gman11 : 9/7/2020 7:29 am : link
seeing all these people get worked up over the cutting of a player that was injury prone and has a propensity for drops.
Coleman  
Dragon : 9/7/2020 10:33 am : link
Being cut is not really the issue it’s the simple fact if past injuries is such a big concern why did he make the final 53 at all or even 5-7 weeks of camp. Cut him you now have 52 players on the roster and most likely the first choice of anyone on wavers. This kid worked his ass off coming back from the injury imagine him telling his family I made it to only turn around in less than 20 hours and then have to tell them they don’t even want me on the practice squad. If someone can explain how a player falls that far from grace I’m all ears. Then to bring insult to your hard work they sign five guys who you know are not better than you at the same position on the PS.
Shepard & Engram  
Dragon : 9/7/2020 10:38 am : link
Better see the writing on the wall its a meat market can’t have any blemishes on the product or else your gone that’s the way things are. I thought this was a young team but it’s amazing how old they have gotten after one camp.
Sigh.;.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/7/2020 1:33 pm : link
the Giants have one of the youngest rosters in the league.

All of a sudden they are old?? Because of churn on the bottom of the roster players? Umm Okayyyyy
I'd bet...  
Brown_Hornet : 9/7/2020 1:41 pm : link
...that Butler is talking to several teams.
Pats, Pack, Jets and Giants come to mind as landing spots.
Butler  
XBRONX : 9/7/2020 1:57 pm : link
bad hands bad attitude. No thanks
Age  
Dragon : 9/7/2020 2:55 pm : link
Yes they did have a young roster but look at all the 28 year old guys or olde added to this 53 man roster.
The Giants..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/7/2020 7:30 pm : link
have the 9th youngest roster in the NFL and the youngest in the NFC East
I'm disappointed ..  
Manny in CA : 9/7/2020 9:22 pm : link

I thought he finally had a chance to break out. His biggest asset was his outstanding speed. If that's gone due to his latest injury, he becomes just an ordinary player.

He wasn't serious about his work ethic (and earned a shaky reputation) when he was first drafted; then he got serious but then injury destroyed him. I feel bad for him, and the team.
RE: Age  
arcarsenal : 9/7/2020 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14964182 Dragon said:
Quote:
Yes they did have a young roster but look at all the 28 year old guys or olde added to this 53 man roster.


It's okay, the average age of this thread dropped drastically as soon as you posted.
