Giants release WR Corey Coleman

Fans I’ve come to see that these players are being lied to daily they keep guys who have tons of potential but no production to match cut guys who are producing whenever given a chance. These guys must be asking themselves how do you just say a guy who has not even been on the team is better than me when I did everything asked of me for weeks.
In comment 14963574 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Unless they are msigning someone else
We aren’t at the date for IR designated to return so we needed to cut 3 to offset who we signed on waivers.
We only need to cut one player, and that was Slade. The other two open spots will come from putting Mayo and McKinney on IR.
The thing is you can’t be over 53 at any point so until they are moved to IR they still count towards 53. I believe tomorrow or Tuesday might be the day that they can move people to IR and designate to return.
I’ll trust Judge’s ability to assess talent and possible injury status
How many times has Belichick made “wtf” moves through the years, only to be proven correct most of the time? Yes, BB pretty much gets a pass on everything because of all he’s done. Perhaps after all those years with BB, Judge has learned a great deal about talent evaluation. TBD...
OK. I thought they could move people to IR today at the same time as they made their waiver claims.
I was hoping He would stick but new staff their rules. My only concern is Shep’s propensity for injury. I thought a healthy Coleman would bring a nice added threat, but again we’ll have to see how it plays out.
Freddie Kitchens was on the Cleveland staff in 2018 and Coleman was kind of a headache if you recall from Hard Knocks that year. They thought he was jaking it in practice, then moved to 2nd string and he demanded a trade.
Anway, too bad because he looked good as a returner in 2018.
Agreed. They liked Coleman, but they liked Ratley better.
Especially surprising since he may have been our best return option. He obviously had his attitude issues but seemed to turn a corner when he got here - though the team that cut him right before we did was NE.
Since I have never seen Ratley play, but he has caught 57% of the balls thrown to him; Coleman 44%. So that may be why they prefer him. And 5.7 y/tgt compared with 7.8 for Ratley.
Also, Coleman has played 27 games in 4 seasons, Ratley 26 in two.
Once I got over the initial shock of losing Coleman, I decided to just relax and trust the coaches who know much more than I do and are watching these players day in and day out. Apparently someone (kitchens probably) thinks Ratley>Coleman just like someone thinks Brunson and Crowder and Downs > Connelly.
I’m always hopeful and always give my team the benefit of the doubt first.
Giants aren't the first team to cut Coleman. Patriots cut
Being cut is not really the issue it’s the simple fact if past injuries is such a big concern why did he make the final 53 at all or even 5-7 weeks of camp. Cut him you now have 52 players on the roster and most likely the first choice of anyone on wavers. This kid worked his ass off coming back from the injury imagine him telling his family I made it to only turn around in less than 20 hours and then have to tell them they don’t even want me on the practice squad. If someone can explain how a player falls that far from grace I’m all ears. Then to bring insult to your hard work they sign five guys who you know are not better than you at the same position on the PS.
Better see the writing on the wall its a meat market can’t have any blemishes on the product or else your gone that’s the way things are. I thought this was a young team but it’s amazing how old they have gotten after one camp.
Yes they did have a young roster but look at all the 28 year old guys or olde added to this 53 man roster.
It's okay, the average age of this thread dropped drastically as soon as you posted.
You took the word(s) right out of my mouth!
I saw your thread starter and I turned to my wife and said, "Wow!"
Then I opened your thread and there was your 1-word comment.
"Wow."
Secondly: Coleman is a vested vet, so he does not have to go through waivers. Giants may just re-sign him when the IR moves for McKinney and Mayo go through.
hard judge on guys coming back from injuries.
First Connelly, now Coleman!
Shep and Slayton?
Get your popcorn ready time!!!
I would have gotten abused
hard judge on guys coming back from injuries.
First Connelly, now Coleman!
Watch out, Evan Engram!
That's fucking awesome coming from a moron on his couch getting his information about players from assorted tweets.
Ugh.
@DDuggan21
·
2m
The Giants will re-sign CB Brandon williams to the 53-man roster, per source. Williams will take the place opened when someone (McKinney) goes on IR.
Meanwhile, no plans to re-sign Corey Coleman, per source.
I suppose the giants feel Barton is an upgrade over Slade and Colbert an upgrade over Chandler.
But, do they really believe Ratley is an upgrade over Coleman? This surprises me with his awesome speed.
Anway, too bad because he looked good as a returner in 2018.
Not sure what's up with this.
Agreed. They liked Coleman, but they liked Ratley better.
Plenty of opportunities for call-ups from the practice squad.
Once I got over the initial shock of losing Coleman, I decided to just relax and trust the coaches who know much more than I do and are watching these players day in and day out. Apparently someone (kitchens probably) thinks Ratley>Coleman just like someone thinks Brunson and Crowder and Downs > Connelly.
I’m always hopeful and always give my team the benefit of the doubt first.
All of a sudden they are old?? Because of churn on the bottom of the roster players? Umm Okayyyyy
Pats, Pack, Jets and Giants come to mind as landing spots.
I thought he finally had a chance to break out. His biggest asset was his outstanding speed. If that's gone due to his latest injury, he becomes just an ordinary player.
He wasn't serious about his work ethic (and earned a shaky reputation) when he was first drafted; then he got serious but then injury destroyed him. I feel bad for him, and the team.
It's okay, the average age of this thread dropped drastically as soon as you posted.