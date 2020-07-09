for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Rapoport: Giants Release CB DeAndre Baker

EddieNYG : 9/7/2020 3:42 pm
Quote:
@RapSheet

#Giants are set to release CB Deandre Baker, officially moving on from their ex-first rounder this week, source said. Not a surprise, they’d hinted at it... and recently gave away his number. Baker was on the Commissioner’s Exempt list after charges with 4 counts of armed robbery

Link - ( New Window )
Good  
superspynyg : 9/7/2020 3:44 pm : link
Have fun in prison shitbag.
I hope the timing of this move benefitted the Giants  
Ivan15 : 9/7/2020 3:49 pm : link
Maybe they get to get back some guaranteed money or somehow get more cap relief by cutting him loose now.
Barnwell sums it up pretty well  
bluepepper : 9/7/2020 3:50 pm : link
Quote:

@billbarnwell
The Giants sent three picks to move up and grab Baker at the end of the first round in 2019. He allowed a passer rating of 116.2 as a rookie, was charged with armed robbery, and got released. Not ideal!

What a complete  
Joey in VA : 9/7/2020 3:52 pm : link
Waste of God given ability that so few are actually blessed with. All for some bullshit heist of shit he didn't need. What a complete idiot.
So  
Dukie Dimes : 9/7/2020 3:55 pm : link
What are the cap ramifications?
up there as one of the worst first round draft picks in Giants history  
Del Shofner : 9/7/2020 4:11 pm : link
- and that's saying a lot.
I’m interested to find out what really happened  
BillT : 9/7/2020 4:13 pm : link
So far I’ve yet to hear anything that makes much sense. However, I’m sure the league and the Giants know more. Look forward to getting the whole story.
Where is the appreciation  
Big Al : 9/7/2020 4:13 pm : link
thread?
The sooner the better  
DavidinBMNY : 9/7/2020 4:15 pm : link
This guy is likely done in the NFL, not just the Giants.
Not Trying to Be a Jerk, But...  
Jim in Tampa : 9/7/2020 4:15 pm : link
"Set to release" Baker "this week" is NOT actually releasing Baker.

Your thread title reads like Baker has already been released.
.  
Walnut : 9/7/2020 4:16 pm : link
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.
RE: .  
Giantology : 9/7/2020 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14964244 Walnut said:
Quote:
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.


Considering what we gave up for him and how this all turned out, it is more like a blocked punt returned for a TD.
At least ma' got a Bentley.  
j_rud : 9/7/2020 4:28 pm : link
.
Is Dallas showing any interest?  
FStubbs : 9/7/2020 4:35 pm : link
.
I wonder if the baker pick  
Paulie Walnuts : 9/7/2020 4:44 pm : link
Was why that long time scout was fired total front office failure
Great  
XBRONX : 9/7/2020 4:50 pm : link
pick.
RE: .  
BUgiantfan : 9/7/2020 4:53 pm : link
In comment 14964244 Walnut said:
Quote:
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.


Did we know of any character issues with him? I don’t recall hearing anything that indicated he was a problem in college.
BU  
XBRONX : 9/7/2020 5:03 pm : link
Sy knew.
Addition by subtraction  
Vanzetti : 9/7/2020 5:14 pm : link
He had some talent but was too much of a knucklehead to ever be a consistently good player

Sucks wasting picks on him but it is better to move on rather than wasting more years with this guy
There hasn't been a bust of this scale  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/7/2020 5:18 pm : link
With this franchise in quite some time.

Losing 1st rounds picks like this can really hurt a franchise.
RE: There hasn't been a bust of this scale  
81_Great_Dane : 9/7/2020 5:29 pm : link
In comment 14964311 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
With this franchise in quite some time.

Losing 1st rounds picks like this can really hurt a franchise.
Every team has first-round busts. This was bad, but it's not a disaster. If Jones busts, that's about 10x worse. If Dexter Lawrence busts, that's about 3x worse. If Jones is the starter for 10 years and Lawrence makes a couple of Pro Bowls, then it'lll still be a successful first round, even with Baker self-immolating.
what Joey in Va said  
bc4life : 9/7/2020 5:36 pm : link
Even with an average one contract career - think of how he could have helped himself, his family, oh well...
This HAS TO HURT Gettleman, he's in the hotseat.  
90.Cal : 9/7/2020 5:54 pm : link
Can't afford to waste 1st round selections like this. We did that in '15 and '16 with Flowers + Apple and you see where that got us... '17: 3-13, '18: 5-11, '19: 4-12...

The Giants could have stayed in the 2nd round and had our choice of Greg Little, Cody Ford, Dalton Risner or Elgton Jenkins.

Terrible trade. Worse pick. I had high hopes for Baker myself so I'm not saying I know better but Gettleman should have. If we have another poor, picking top 10 type of season... I would really have to wonder if Gettleman should still be making the picks at that point. Strong seasons from Saquon, Daniel, Dexter, Thomas and the OL will go a long way for him because right now, honestly this looks very bad for him.

+ Baker looked fucking terrible as a rookie... played like dogshit. Like as bad if not worse than Eli Apple in year 2...
On his own recognizance?  
Pete in MD : 9/7/2020 6:00 pm : link
.
Baker  
CowboyHaters : 9/7/2020 6:27 pm : link
Wasted draft pick and his lack of hustle bothered me. He didn’t know his assignments and really didn’t seem to care. Addition by subtraction.
RE: Baker  
SGMen : 9/7/2020 7:04 pm : link
In comment 14964383 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
Wasted draft pick and his lack of hustle bothered me. He didn’t know his assignments and really didn’t seem to care. Addition by subtraction.
Yup, I had read that he had problems in college too with just practicing. I am stunned the Giants moved up for him given the whispers? If we had taken him in the 2nd and this happened this year, well, it hurts still but not as bad. We moved up for a criminal who didn't care....
Welp  
Barkley26 : 9/7/2020 7:05 pm : link
Gettleman has to eat this. Moved up into the first round just to waste a pick smh
RE: On his own recognizance?  
DavidinBMNY : 9/7/2020 7:12 pm : link
In comment 14964365 Pete in MD said:
Quote:
.
Well played.
.  
Stan in LA : 9/7/2020 7:13 pm : link
cap ramifications  
fkap : 9/7/2020 7:14 pm : link
are all I care about at this point.

I'm hoping that the incident allowed the Giants to nullify any future guaranteed money.

Probably asking too much for the Giants to get back any of the signing bonus and attendant cap relief. Would be a kick in the teeth to have accelerated signing bonus killing any cap space we have.
Don't  
Spider43 : 9/7/2020 7:17 pm : link
let the door hit your tush on the way out, 'Dre.
When will he pull the  
Silver Spoon : 9/7/2020 7:20 pm : link
victim card?
RE: .  
fireitup77 : 9/7/2020 7:57 pm : link
In comment 14964244 Walnut said:
Quote:
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.



Yea..... God forbid we draft another LT.
RE: RE: Baker  
Bill L : 9/7/2020 7:59 pm : link
In comment 14964411 SGMen said:
Quote:
In comment 14964383 CowboyHaters said:


Quote:


Wasted draft pick and his lack of hustle bothered me. He didn’t know his assignments and really didn’t seem to care. Addition by subtraction.

Yup, I had read that he had problems in college too with just practicing. I am stunned the Giants moved up for him given the whispers? If we had taken him in the 2nd and this happened this year, well, it hurts still but not as bad. We moved up for a criminal who didn't care....

Poor practice habits invariably lead to armed robbery. Practice Madness.
Not that i put much merit  
larryinnewhaven : 9/7/2020 8:03 pm : link
into one off experiences but i met Deandre in New Haven a couple months before he was drafted. He was downright dismissive of my 12 year old son. His mom was with him and actually told him he was being rude. Son had just met Baker Mayfield who was awesome with him. My son predicted to Baker he would be a Brown which Baker jokingly said "Please no". As we were leaving my little man said the Giants "better not take that Baker guy"!! You learn life lessons early in Gmen land!!
Giants have to carry his  
pjcas18 : 9/7/2020 8:11 pm : link
dead cap hit for this year.

They will try and void the remaining years on the deal and recoup some of his signing bonus, they should be successful with voiding the remainder of the contract, whether or not they're successful with recouping the signing bonus remains to be seen.
Amazing How Much of Colossal Screw Up This Pick Was  
Bernie : 9/7/2020 8:17 pm : link
I'll admit, at the time of the draft, I thought this was a good move for a top rated corner. Obviously had no idea he was a knucklehead with attitude and work ethic issues. Just have to move on and absorb any salary cap issues this year.
RE: I’m interested to find out what really happened  
Milton : 9/7/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14964236 BillT said:
Quote:
So far I’ve yet to hear anything that makes much sense. However, I’m sure the league and the Giants know more. Look forward to getting the whole story.
My best guess (and the only thing that makes any sense to me): Baker thought he had been cheated out of money by some nefarious guys and used a gun to demand his money back. He didn't think they would call the police because they were running an illegal gambling operation and had criminal records. Originally they thought Dunbar was an accomplice, but it was simply a case of Dunbar arriving and leaving with Baker (he didn't participate in the robbery).
RE: .  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/7/2020 8:46 pm : link
In comment 14964244 Walnut said:
Quote:
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.


You actually are serious about this - aren't you?? That ignorant to the way the NFL works - you are going to have to take chances on character of some sort. Passing on character means the Giants wouldn't have ever had some really good players in the past.

These Baker threads have one thing in common - they all overstate the character concerns that were said about him before the draft and they try to tie those concerns to the armed robbery incident. There's a reason for that take - and it isn't about Baker......
RE: BU  
BUgiantfan : 9/7/2020 8:52 pm : link
In comment 14964296 XBRONX said:
Quote:
Sy knew.


When did he know? He made no mention of it in his scouting report of Baker.
RE: Baker  
GoDeep13 : 9/7/2020 9:24 pm : link
In comment 14964383 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
Wasted draft pick and his lack of hustle bothered me. He didn’t know his assignments and really didn’t seem to care. Addition by subtraction.
shame too. This would have been the perfect scheme for his talents. Could have really started up his career.
I blame Gettleman  
Big Al : 9/7/2020 9:38 pm : link
He should have a phrenology department.
...  
christian : 9/7/2020 10:04 pm : link
The Giants fired Donnie Etheridge (presumably who scouted him), revamped the player development department, and brought on an in-house psychologist.

They recognized at some level, there was something wrong on the vetting and support side. Maybe Baker was a symptom.
RE: Not that i put much merit  
Joey in VA : 9/7/2020 10:23 pm : link
In comment 14964467 larryinnewhaven said:
Quote:
into one off experiences but i met Deandre in New Haven a couple months before he was drafted. He was downright dismissive of my 12 year old son. His mom was with him and actually told him he was being rude. Son had just met Baker Mayfield who was awesome with him. My son predicted to Baker he would be a Brown which Baker jokingly said "Please no". As we were leaving my little man said the Giants "better not take that Baker guy"!! You learn life lessons early in Gmen land!!
Not to nitpick but Baker Mayfield was drafted a year before Deandre Baker and what in the hell was a Georgia player doing in New Haven a few months before the draft? It's not out of the question but for a Florida guy who lived his entire life in the South to be in New Haven CT months prior to the draft seems odd. So how did your son, who had predicted what no one else did, Baker Mayfield going to Cleveland, shock him with this revelation a year after he had been drafted by them? Your story smells Larry.
Walter Camp all american  
larryinnewhaven : 9/7/2020 10:32 pm : link
Weekend. They do a clinic every January. We've attended the past 5 years you are correct I mixed up the years. He told Baker as a joke he was going to Cleveland which at the time had the number one pick and he wasn't being considered for the pick. Both stories are definitely true just my timeline is off.
RE: Walter Camp all american  
Joey in VA : 9/7/2020 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14964613 larryinnewhaven said:
Quote:
Weekend. They do a clinic every January. We've attended the past 5 years you are correct I mixed up the years. He told Baker as a joke he was going to Cleveland which at the time had the number one pick and he wasn't being considered for the pick. Both stories are definitely true just my timeline is off.
Got it. CT people need to stick together anyway and I'm one of those now.
joey in VA  
larryinnewhaven : 9/7/2020 10:53 pm : link
here you go
deandre - ( New Window )
And this one  
larryinnewhaven : 9/7/2020 10:55 pm : link
Baker
Baker - ( New Window )
I met a bunch of players  
pjcas18 : 9/7/2020 11:34 pm : link
in New Haven for Walter Camp weekend one year. It's legit. It's an annual event in New Haven where they announce the all-americans

We were at Boppers - it was a nightclub/bar that used to be in New Haven, a friend of mine was a DJ there, and the whole All American entourage was at the club for an event.

Troy Davis, a little RB from Iowa State (?), was making fun of Jonathan Ogden the whole time. It was funny, but I kept waiting for Ogden to snap. I think Davis was smaller than anyone else there (even the staff/guests), but he was pretty f-ing funny. And I think Ogden was the biggest person there, - he's one of the biggest people I've ever seen. Orlando Pace looked like a smaller version of Ogden.





RE: This HAS TO HURT Gettleman, he's in the hotseat.  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/8/2020 12:12 am : link
In comment 14964363 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Can't afford to waste 1st round selections like this. We did that in '15 and '16 with Flowers + Apple and you see where that got us... '17: 3-13, '18: 5-11, '19: 4-12...

The Giants could have stayed in the 2nd round and had our choice of Greg Little, Cody Ford, Dalton Risner or Elgton Jenkins.


Or traded up and picked Jawaan Taylor, which is what I was sure they were doing when they announced the trade.

Trading up for Baker was baffling to me considering our OL need and that all of the top CBs were still available. And it's not like Baker was the overwhelming best CB that year. There was lots of buzz that either Baker, Byron Murphy, Rock Ya Sin or Sean Murphy-Bunting was the best CB (the later 3 all outplayed Baker last year, by the way). If DG wanted a CB so bad why not play it cool and see which of those 4 falls to you?
backer  
broadbandz : 9/8/2020 1:52 am : link
Is still a beast, he is going to run his cell block in prison.
RE: .  
MookGiants : 9/8/2020 1:57 am : link
In comment 14964244 Walnut said:
Quote:
Jints cannot let this happen again. From now on, they need to make sure they draft only good character guys, even if they have to sacrifice a bit on talent. They simply cannot take the risk on someone with questionable character again.

The team needs talent badly. We essentially punted on a 1st round pick.


I don't have a big issue with taking a risk on a player of Baker's talent level, but you can not be moving up in the draft to take that type of player, giving up valuable draft capital to do so. If you're going to take a risk, dont give up extra draft capital to do so.

It was a gamble that didn't pay off for Gettleman. I didn't hate it at the time so I'm not going to destroy Gettleman for Baker being a fucking dipshit but the lesson to be learned here is dont move up for guys with character concerns.
Bad stuff happens  
M.S. : 9/8/2020 6:02 am : link

To bad teams.

All the time.

Wash, Rinse and Repeat.

Hoping Joe Judge breaks the cycle.
It takes a certian amount of luck and bad management  
GiantsRage2007 : 9/8/2020 7:18 am : link
To have the worst NFL record (aggregate) for the last 3 years.

Wasting draft capital by trading up and missing just illustrates that.

The rumors of attitude and work ethic are certainly on the table to be criticized.

Nobody can predict armed robbery, but as was stated above... bad teams continue to make bad decisions (and have bad luck).

It just sucks for the Giants. This pick should have been some combination of either 3 players or 1 legit starter for this defense.
What a waste.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/8/2020 7:25 am : link
.
another bad pick  
Chip : 9/8/2020 7:33 am : link
to go along with Flowers, Apple, Wilson it adds up after a while. Engram with missed games, Prince did not work out here either. Bad drafting the last 10 years is how we got here.
I think Bettcher  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/8/2020 7:50 am : link
was the one who really wanted Baker for his defense. Dave seems to go with his coach's input quite a bit but ultimately it falls on his resume.
RE: ...  
Optimus-NY : 9/8/2020 8:25 am : link
In comment 14964600 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants fired Donnie Etheridge (presumably who scouted him), revamped the player development department, and brought on an in-house psychologist.

They recognized at some level, there was something wrong on the vetting and support side. Maybe Baker was a symptom.


Good post.
Only problem witth that statement is  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 9:16 am : link
Gettleman put those guys in those positons in 2018.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: I think Bettcher  
Mike in NY : 9/8/2020 9:24 am : link
In comment 14964687 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
was the one who really wanted Baker for his defense. Dave seems to go with his coach's input quite a bit but ultimately it falls on his resume.


Which is interesting considering most of the time Bettcher played him in ways that were absolutely wrong for Baker. When Baker was used in press man concepts he had his best performances of the season. However, it stopped when we had one overzealous officiating crew and Bettecher seemed scared to do it again.
My suspicion is that the Giants know more than the rest of us.  
BigBlueNH : 9/8/2020 9:24 am : link
If this truly were a case where there was a serious question as to wrongdoing, they would let the legal process play out before cutting a player they had so much invested in. But for all the hemming and hawing of his attorneys, I've never seen a clear denial that Baker ever pulled a gun. So I suspect he did, he has admitted that he did, and that's enough for them to walk away from this clown. Even an acquittal or plea to a minor charge is not enough for them to want him back, under the circumstances of his actions.
RE: joey in VA  
90.Cal : 9/8/2020 9:27 am : link
In comment 14964622 larryinnewhaven said:
Quote:
here you go deandre - ( New Window )


DeAndre looks pissed off that he has to take a picture. What an asshole.
RE: RE: There hasn't been a bust of this scale  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2020 9:28 am : link
In comment 14964331 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 14964311 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


With this franchise in quite some time.

Losing 1st rounds picks like this can really hurt a franchise.

Every team has first-round busts. This was bad, but it's not a disaster. If Jones busts, that's about 10x worse. If Dexter Lawrence busts, that's about 3x worse. If Jones is the starter for 10 years and Lawrence makes a couple of Pro Bowls, then it'lll still be a successful first round, even with Baker self-immolating.


Having multiple first round picks makes it seem like it's not so bad.

We've been through this before. When you lose 1st round picks such as due to injury, you create a talent drought that you feel for years. Most likely they will have to spend another first round pick on a corner now. That's a first round pick that can't be spent at a different position.

Its like being stuck on a treadmill. You're not really improving, you're chasing to fill that position.
Gettleman said he and staff went thru Baker's background  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 10:17 am : link
and there wasn't anything they missed. Thus, they not only targeted him in the draft they were comfortable in trading extra picks to ensure they got him.

But no matter what issues were raised about him before the draft, to suggest that those concerns are being overstated now is just being obtuse.

Baker had a poor rookie year with his play; was called out by his peers and his prior coaches for his conduct on and off the field; wasn't participating in team video meetings with his new coaches; and now is dealing with the charges of armed robbery.

With those facts over the past year, I would suggest if there were any concerns, character or other, raised pre-draft on Baker they were completely understated if anything.
...  
christian : 9/8/2020 10:30 am : link
LBH — this is one of those situations where it’s likely more accurate to look at what the Giants did vs. the weird statements Gettleman makes.

We’re talking about a guy who claimed he didn’t know Rosas had a previous DUI, because he wasn’t the guy who signed him (like that didn’t come up over the last 2 months when considering firing the guy for a drunk hit and run?).

The Giants fired the regional scout and replaced the player development program. They understand Baker (and maybe others), were the symptom of a problem.
RE: I blame Gettleman  
BMac : 9/8/2020 10:35 am : link
In comment 14964581 Big Al said:
Quote:
He should have a phrenology department.


Craniometry is more accurate.
I think that theory is further backed up by Judge's arrival timing  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 10:42 am : link
and his relationships in particular at UGA, Bama, and the other SEC schools. He is as clued in on those programs as any other NFL coach so if we made a change in our scouting of the SEC there's a reason. We were doing something wrong.

Looking back at the 2 previous drafts under DG under this regime the list of SEC guys we had selected isn't that long:

18 Carter
19 Baker
19 Slayton
19 Big George

This year alone we took another 4 (Thomas, McKinney, Brunson, Crowder).

Now I do think the NYG Southeast scout does the entire region not just SEC players, but that only further pinpoints Baker as the likeliest big mistake that would cost someone a job because the rest of our south east players were seemingly good picks (especially Jones, Lawrence). BJ Hill and Carter are the only others that are borderline as 3rd rounders.
RE: ...  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 10:46 am : link
In comment 14964842 christian said:
Quote:
LBH — this is one of those situations where it’s likely more accurate to look at what the Giants did vs. the weird statements Gettleman makes.

We’re talking about a guy who claimed he didn’t know Rosas had a previous DUI, because he wasn’t the guy who signed him (like that didn’t come up over the last 2 months when considering firing the guy for a drunk hit and run?).


Please read my last post. gettleman put those guys those positions in 2018. So it wasn't like they was there for more than 2 year. So, try to state that there was a issue with the scouting program and that scout is not a systematic problem.

The Giants fired the regional scout and replaced the player development program. They understand Baker (and maybe others), were the symptom of a problem.
If I have one main complaint about DG  
JonC : 9/8/2020 11:07 am : link
is that while he appears decisive and quick to act, his cluster drafting, at CB in particular, is not producing much to date.

I wonder how it stacks up against the rest of the NFL, given the resources invested at CB, DL, and the OL.
Christian/Eric good posts although mine wasn't about  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 11:20 am : link
weird statements from the GM.

Was just suggesting that with the past 12-month record we have on Baker, on and off the field, any prior concern that existed on him can not be possibly be overstated enough.
RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 11:21 am : link
In comment 14964872 JonC said:
Quote:
is that while he appears decisive and quick to act, his cluster drafting, at CB in particular, is not producing much to date.

I wonder how it stacks up against the rest of the NFL, given the resources invested at CB, DL, and the OL.


4 CBs drafted in 3 drafts is hardly cluster drafting and 2 of them are essentially starters right now if you consider NCB a starter.

Beal and Baker have obviously produced 0 roi for different reasons and they are likely symptoms of scouting mistakes that should have been avoided, but not sure what their situations have to do with Ballentine or Holmes unless you think injuries or felonies are contagious.

If you view the cluster as all DBs and also count Love who shifted to S right away, that would mean 3 of the 5 starters at DB right now were drafted in the past 2 years, and had McKinney not gotten hurt it would have likely been 4/5. I think that's probably the more sensible way to view the cluster than just CB personally - and the entire point of clustering in the first place is that you expect some % of the guys selected to not work out.
christian  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 11:22 am : link
Please read my last post. gettleman put those guys those positions in 2018. So it wasn't like they was there for more than 2 year. So, try to state that there was a issue with the scouting program and that scout is not a systematic problem.

The Giants fired the regional scout and replaced the player development program. They understand Baker (and maybe others), were the symptom of a problem.
...  
christian : 9/8/2020 11:25 am : link
There are some simple facts we do know:

- The Giants have revamped their scouting department personnel over the last 2 years
- They have invested in their technical and analytical capabilities for scouting
- The regional scout in charge of the SEC was fired
- They did turn over their player development department, and hire a PhD to oversee the operation

Picking a complete knuckled head on and off the field in the first round, who then went bonkers and arm robbed a poker game, very likely did factor into some of these moves.

I believe Gettleman when he says nothing came out in the evaluation. That's not the problem, the problem is should something have come out of it?

I give the Giants credit. The human being + leadership (including coaching who couldn't handle it) side of the equation heavily contributed to the Giants sucking the last several years. Baker, Snacks, Jenkins, OBJ, Flowers, Hart, Pugh, Tate etc.

It's clear the Giants saw a problem and are addressing them. But for some there's been so much air invested in denying the Giants have problems, it's impossible to see.

All the wood in the complex could be eaten away and the Giants could bring the Orkin man on full time, and some would still deny the Giants ever had a termite problem.
RE: Christian/Eric good posts although mine wasn't about  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 11:26 am : link
In comment 14964898 LBH15 said:
Quote:
weird statements from the GM.

Was just suggesting that with the past 12-month record we have on Baker, on and off the field, any prior concern that existed on him can not be possibly be overstated enough.


Completely agree. His combine performance was an entirely public and massive red flag in that it showed how little effort he put into preparation for something important. That was highly troubling to me and probably the main reason I didn't like that trade up even though CB was a big need.
RE: RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2020 11:39 am : link
In comment 14964900 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the entire point of clustering in the first place is that you expect some % of the guys selected to not work out.


Yes, but at what cost? Getting nothing out of a #1 pick, getting nothing out of a 3rd round pick (the cost of selecting Beal in the supplemental draft) is the same thing that people have sworn Jerry Reese is the absolute Devil Incarnate for.
RE: RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
JonC : 9/8/2020 11:41 am : link
In comment 14964900 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14964872 JonC said:


Quote:


is that while he appears decisive and quick to act, his cluster drafting, at CB in particular, is not producing much to date.

I wonder how it stacks up against the rest of the NFL, given the resources invested at CB, DL, and the OL.



4 CBs drafted in 3 drafts is hardly cluster drafting and 2 of them are essentially starters right now if you consider NCB a starter.

Beal and Baker have obviously produced 0 roi for different reasons and they are likely symptoms of scouting mistakes that should have been avoided, but not sure what their situations have to do with Ballentine or Holmes unless you think injuries or felonies are contagious.

If you view the cluster as all DBs and also count Love who shifted to S right away, that would mean 3 of the 5 starters at DB right now were drafted in the past 2 years, and had McKinney not gotten hurt it would have likely been 4/5. I think that's probably the more sensible way to view the cluster than just CB personally - and the entire point of clustering in the first place is that you expect some % of the guys selected to not work out.


It's actually six including Beal and Love. That's considerable investment and then add in the additional investments which further suggest they're not happy with the CB unit as a whole in Bradberry, Yiadom, etc. In my view, that speaks loudest in terms of the current state of the unit.

Character concerns and injury histories are part of the evaluation DG must factor in. While we've got current starters out of some of the picks, it remains to be seen if they're core pieces to build around. It's more by attrition right now with regards to Ballantine starting, I wouldn't expect him to hold the spot.
RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 11:55 am : link
In comment 14964905 christian said:
Quote:

It's clear the Giants saw a problem and are addressing them. But for some there's been so much air invested in denying the Giants have problems, it's impossible to see.

All the wood in the complex could be eaten away and the Giants could bring the Orkin man on full time, and some would still deny the Giants ever had a termite problem.


This is where you lose me. They did have problems - and those problems began and grew under Reese and Ross. Who opposed their firings? Who didn't recognize those issues in 2017 or doesn't fully recognize the widespread flaws with the roster with benefit of hindsight?

While 90% of the posts on this forum from 2013-2017 were some version of "Eli/Coughlin/Gillbride are holding the organization back" that braintrust picked Ben McAdoo and Davis Webb as their future and secured those investments with one of the worst offensive lines in recent memory.

DG came in and fired Ross on day 1 and while he has changed a lot in the FO he didn't entirely clean house right away. He brought in that guy from CAR and changed the way they did the draft board and the drafting has improved. He also promoted Chris Petit who has been here for decades. They have changed some scouts each year as they continue to evolve the FO.

It would seem to me that over the past 3 years DG has been the Orkin man in your analogy and while there have been mixed results he's led the charge on trying to fix mistakes from both the previous regime (QB, OL, scouting, lockerroom, cap) and his own (Shurmur).
RE: RE: RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 11:58 am : link
In comment 14964921 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14964900 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the entire point of clustering in the first place is that you expect some % of the guys selected to not work out.



Yes, but at what cost? Getting nothing out of a #1 pick, getting nothing out of a 3rd round pick (the cost of selecting Beal in the supplemental draft) is the same thing that people have sworn Jerry Reese is the absolute Devil Incarnate for.


Jerry Reese was the devil incarnate for drafting less than 1 player per draft who made it to a 2nd contract for his last 5 or 6 years here. I believe from 2010 on the list was JPP and OBJ.

He didn't fail at cluster drafting 1 position, he failed at drafting period from the moment he hired Marc Ross.
RE: RE: RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 12:06 pm : link
In comment 14964924 JonC said:
Quote:


It's actually six including Beal and Love. That's considerable investment and then add in the additional investments which further suggest they're not happy with the CB unit as a whole in Bradberry, Yiadom, etc. In my view, that speaks loudest in terms of the current state of the unit.

Character concerns and injury histories are part of the evaluation DG must factor in. While we've got current starters out of some of the picks, it remains to be seen if they're core pieces to build around. It's more by attrition right now with regards to Ballantine starting, I wouldn't expect him to hold the spot.


You specified "his cluster drafting, at CB in particular", which is 4 players. 1 of whom is a rookie who hasn't played a game yet.

Expanding to the 7 DB's drafted including safeties:

3 are entering this season as starters for the first time
1 would have been but is on IR (McKinney)
1 is on practice squad (Williamson)

Just spitballing here, but maybe we should see how they play this season before calculating their ROI. Call me old fashioned but we may even want to give them 2 seasons.
There's zero reason  
JonC : 9/8/2020 12:25 pm : link
for snark, put a lid on it.
Right now  
JonC : 9/8/2020 12:26 pm : link
Ballantine is a starter by default, and the others came into the NFL with character concerns and injury histories, which were apparently missed or overlooked and have continued in the NFL. Two season or not, right now it's not encouraging work and their additions as mentioned back that up.
RE: RE: ...  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 12:30 pm : link
In comment 14964941 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


It would seem to me that over the past 3 years DG has been the Orkin man in your analogy and while there have been mixed results he's led the charge on trying to fix mistakes from both the previous regime (QB, OL, scouting, lockerroom, cap) and his own (Shurmur).


Mixed results? We'll have mixed results if the 2020 season is deemed a success, since the other two have been pretty bad. Like the judgment call on Baker, seems like every good decision is offset by a bad one.
Almost every CB  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 12:42 pm : link
that was drafted or signed hs started. And it was not by dsign or they excelled. They were the only guys on the roster.

Because a player played a bunch of games does not mean they are good at it. This heralded class of drafts classes are losing their luster..
Holmes + Love + Ballentine + Beal = 10 total starts  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 1:17 pm : link
of course there are no results yet, 1 is a rookie and the rest have played sparingly. Obviously Baker turned out to be a disastrous pick in multiple ways - that result is in. I just don't understand the need to extrapolate that result to the rest of the players acquired at that position just because they play the same position, before they even get a chance to play. Is there no possibility the secondary improves this year?

There also seems to be a misunderstanding as to why cluster drafting is a thing in the first place. It's done precisely with the understanding that not every draft pick is going to work out and that unexpected things do happen - like injuries, global pandemics, and felonious armed robberies. So if the secondary does improve (unknown right now) this year it will be precisely because they clustered a lot of assets.

If every single discussion reduces down to "no results yet" what's the point of any discussion?
RE: RE: RE: RE: If I have one main complaint about DG  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2020 1:27 pm : link
In comment 14964943 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14964921 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 14964900 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


the entire point of clustering in the first place is that you expect some % of the guys selected to not work out.



Yes, but at what cost? Getting nothing out of a #1 pick, getting nothing out of a 3rd round pick (the cost of selecting Beal in the supplemental draft) is the same thing that people have sworn Jerry Reese is the absolute Devil Incarnate for.



Jerry Reese was the devil incarnate for drafting less than 1 player per draft who made it to a 2nd contract for his last 5 or 6 years here. I believe from 2010 on the list was JPP and OBJ.



How many of them didn't make it because they couldn't play, and how many of them didn't make it because they got hurt.

Because its only been two years and there's already a list of players who aren't going to be back for a second contract.



I don't think cluster drafting  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 1:32 pm : link
is an issue at all. It's just that the amount of resources that has been expended in the secondary has not borne much fruit.

being a GM isn't easy. Unfortunately, some fans here think it's very simple. Unforeseen circumstances, such as injuries, off field incidents and pure bad luck can ruin a whole year, if not more.
RE: RE: ...  
christian : 9/8/2020 3:31 pm : link
In comment 14964941 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14964905 christian said:


Quote:



It's clear the Giants saw a problem and are addressing them. But for some there's been so much air invested in denying the Giants have problems, it's impossible to see.

All the wood in the complex could be eaten away and the Giants could bring the Orkin man on full time, and some would still deny the Giants ever had a termite problem.

This is where you lose me. They did have problems - and those problems began and grew under Reese and Ross. Who opposed their firings? Who didn't recognize those issues in 2017 or doesn't fully recognize the widespread flaws with the roster with benefit of hindsight?


I'm not talking about Gettleman, I am talking about fans. I think Gettleman is very aware of the mistakes he inherited and has made. And to his great credit, he's not stubborn. He's willing to keep swinging.

I completely ignore everything Gettleman says, and only focus on what he does. He's focused heavily on fixing the line, fixing the secondary, fixing the culture, finding a bedrock head coach. He's shot a lot of blanks in those areas the last 3 years.

If there is nothing in the process to indicate a problem with Rosas and Baker, and in the same offseason they hire a full-time psychologist fire the player development, I don't take that as Gettleman did nothing wrong.

I take that as he did something really wrong -- he had a garbage program pre-and-post acquisition that missed two crazies. And counter to his words, his actions have indicated he gets it.


TTH - right now there are multiple starters from the first 2 drafts  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 3:39 pm : link
2018 - Barkley, Hernandez, Carter
2019 - Jones, Lawrence, Ximines, Love, Ballentine, Slayton

Obviously all of them, even the 2018 guys, are still early to say for sure with the possible exception of Barkley who is probably a lock to extend.

The success of this era though will in large part be defined by the success of the 9 players above + Thomas/McKinney/Holmes. Combined that's basically half of the current starting lineup.

And obviously Jones above all others.
RE: I don't think cluster drafting  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 3:45 pm : link
In comment 14965050 GManinDC said:
Quote:
is an issue at all. It's just that the amount of resources that has been expended in the secondary has not borne much fruit.

being a GM isn't easy. Unfortunately, some fans here think it's very simple. Unforeseen circumstances, such as injuries, off field incidents and pure bad luck can ruin a whole year, if not more.


5 of the 6 players who will log the most snaps in the secondary on Monday will be doing so for the first time in an opening game here (Peppers the only holdover from last year).

3 of those 6 (Holmes, Bradberry, Ryan) have never played a snap here.

Can we give these guys a few games before determining how much fruit has or hasn't been borne?
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 3:46 pm : link
In comment 14965163 christian said:
Quote:

I'm not talking about Gettleman, I am talking about fans. I think Gettleman is very aware of the mistakes he inherited and has made. And to his great credit, he's not stubborn. He's willing to keep swinging.

I completely ignore everything Gettleman says, and only focus on what he does. He's focused heavily on fixing the line, fixing the secondary, fixing the culture, finding a bedrock head coach. He's shot a lot of blanks in those areas the last 3 years.

If there is nothing in the process to indicate a problem with Rosas and Baker, and in the same offseason they hire a full-time psychologist fire the player development, I don't take that as Gettleman did nothing wrong.

I take that as he did something really wrong -- he had a garbage program pre-and-post acquisition that missed two crazies. And counter to his words, his actions have indicated he gets it.


This I agree with entirely.
Absolutely, I basically ignore  
JonC : 9/8/2020 3:49 pm : link
most of what DG says, especially if it seems polar opposite reality. Follow his actions.
RE: TTH - right now there are multiple starters from the first 2 drafts  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 3:53 pm : link
In comment 14965170 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
2018 - Barkley, Hernandez, Carter
2019 - Jones, Lawrence, Ximines, Love, Ballentine, Slayton

Obviously all of them, even the 2018 guys, are still early to say for sure with the possible exception of Barkley who is probably a lock to extend.

The success of this era though will in large part be defined by the success of the 9 players above + Thomas/McKinney/Holmes. Combined that's basically half of the current starting lineup.

And obviously Jones above all others.


Good post.

Its really all about Jones and Thomas imv. If they cannot develop into stars this team will never sniff the playoffs during this era.
RE: RE: RE: RE: ...  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 3:56 pm : link
In comment 14965177 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14965163 christian said:


Quote:



I'm not talking about Gettleman, I am talking about fans. I think Gettleman is very aware of the mistakes he inherited and has made. And to his great credit, he's not stubborn. He's willing to keep swinging.

I completely ignore everything Gettleman says, and only focus on what he does. He's focused heavily on fixing the line, fixing the secondary, fixing the culture, finding a bedrock head coach. He's shot a lot of blanks in those areas the last 3 years.

If there is nothing in the process to indicate a problem with Rosas and Baker, and in the same offseason they hire a full-time psychologist fire the player development, I don't take that as Gettleman did nothing wrong.

I take that as he did something really wrong -- he had a garbage program pre-and-post acquisition that missed two crazies. And counter to his words, his actions have indicated he gets it.





This I agree with entirely.


Even if you agree with this (I don't entirely) there is no guarantee the changes DG has made solve the issue.

As fans I think we need to accept that we're dealing with humans and there is a human element to behavior that is not predictable - especially from a brief interview/assessment.

Which franchise has a structure or process in place so solid they have been spared player conduct issues? I suspect none. If they have it's luck that's bound to run out.

When you combine human nature with the violent nature of the game you're really walking a fine line if you think you can eliminate the misses entirely and still be competitive on field.

So, at best I'd say maybe DG has taken steps to correct where he perceived the failure to have taken place in the case of Baker and Rosas, but if one of the 2020 draft picks or free agent signings has an incident I wouldn't be surprised. Or the 2021 players or the 2022 players or the 2023 players....
PJ I agree with that entirely  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 4:08 pm : link
and unless I misread Christian's post I think he would as well. Nobody will ever bat 1.000, but you still do everything you can to raise your average as much as possible.

The namesake of this thread had a really bad combine (which he then improved at his pro day). Both interviews (supposedly) and testing numbers (obviously public for all the world to see). The lack of preparation and commitment was a very big red flag to me when we picked him and I do think it's a positive to see the Giants org doing things to get better at all of their scouting processes. Not because I or anyone else could have predicted Baker would be an alleged armed robber but because any lack of commitment will make it harder to reach potential.

Obviously that won't eliminate off the field issues. David Diehl was never anything except and upstanding leader in the lockerroom and off the field he got a DUI. Athletes are people , people make mistakes.
The Giants had 12 picks going into the 2019 Draft  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/8/2020 4:14 pm : link
...they would have had 13 if they didn't pick Beal in the supplemental draft.

If you include Beal as a 2019 3rd round pick (which you should, because he was) then the Giants used nearly half of their picks on CBs. Using 6 of 13 picks on CBs is pretty much the definition of a cluster draft.
I guess I kind of view  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 4:16 pm : link
football prospects (all sports really) like the hot/crazy female evaluation scale from Barney Stinson.

Oversimplifying of course, but you do what you can to identify risks with the player and that goes on one axis and their talent gets plotted on the other.

At some point the talent is so blatant it outweighs the risks, but factored in there is the 3rd element to the graph - the team investment.

For example, the talent may be great but based on the risks you would only invest a 2nd or 3rd round pick (just as an example).

And even in this crude example, if you do your best to uncover all the evidence, and predict what you can, it still won't be perfect.

My main point was yes, take steps to avoid misses as a team and do the most due diligence as is possible, but as fans we should be prepared these won't be the last times players get cut due to conduct - no matter how thorough the team feels they are in this area.

RE: The Giants had 12 picks going into the 2019 Draft  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 4:19 pm : link
In comment 14965196 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...they would have had 13 if they didn't pick Beal in the supplemental draft.

If you include Beal as a 2019 3rd round pick (which you should, because he was) then the Giants used nearly half of their picks on CBs. Using 6 of 13 picks on CBs is pretty much the definition of a cluster draft.


Baker
Beal
Love (S)
Ballentine

that's 4/13?
RE: I guess I kind of view  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 4:23 pm : link
In comment 14965198 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
football prospects (all sports really) like the hot/crazy female evaluation scale from Barney Stinson.

Oversimplifying of course, but you do what you can to identify risks with the player and that goes on one axis and their talent gets plotted on the other.

At some point the talent is so blatant it outweighs the risks, but factored in there is the 3rd element to the graph - the team investment.

For example, the talent may be great but based on the risks you would only invest a 2nd or 3rd round pick (just as an example).

And even in this crude example, if you do your best to uncover all the evidence, and predict what you can, it still won't be perfect.

My main point was yes, take steps to avoid misses as a team and do the most due diligence as is possible, but as fans we should be prepared these won't be the last times players get cut due to conduct - no matter how thorough the team feels they are in this area.


Definitely. But the specific context I'd add from the Baker pick however is that appropriately so DG was loud about needing to fix the lockerroom. We weren't in the same position as a team like BAL, or PIT, or SEA, or NE where there was a culture of success already developed. We weren't yet in a good position to roll the dice on a risky talent, and if we were it had to be for a no-brainer on the field, which aside from the off the field stuff Baker turned out not to be.
RE: RE: I don't think cluster drafting  
GManinDC : 9/8/2020 4:25 pm : link
In comment 14965175 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14965050 GManinDC said:


Quote:


is an issue at all. It's just that the amount of resources that has been expended in the secondary has not borne much fruit.

being a GM isn't easy. Unfortunately, some fans here think it's very simple. Unforeseen circumstances, such as injuries, off field incidents and pure bad luck can ruin a whole year, if not more.



5 of the 6 players who will log the most snaps in the secondary on Monday will be doing so for the first time in an opening game here (Peppers the only holdover from last year).

3 of those 6 (Holmes, Bradberry, Ryan) have never played a snap here.

Can we give these guys a few games before determining how much fruit has or hasn't been borne?




I don't understand your point. Regardless of who is starting on Monday, thre have been a lot of resources poured in that position. That was my point.

And you are missing quite a few players that were signed to FA contracts, about 7 of them in the last 2 years.
GManinDC - you said the investments haven't borne fruit  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 4:36 pm : link
My point is simply that it's impossible to produce without playing. 5 of the 6 guys who will play most are basically new or played sparingly as rookies last year.

the 2 highest priced veterans this regime has signed in their 3 offseasons were Bradberry a few months ago and Ryan last week.

You are correct that they have invested in the secondary, but we haven't seen those investments yet to determine if they've paid off.

Put another way, here are the total starts as a NYG of our top 6 DB's heading into the Steelers game.

11 - Peppers
5 - Love
2 - Ballentine
0 - Bradberry
0 - Ryan
0 - Holmes
Do you just mean in the secondary?  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 4:38 pm : link


"the 2 highest priced veterans this regime has signed in their 3 offseasons were Bradberry a few months ago and Ryan last week. "
RE: RE: The Giants had 12 picks going into the 2019 Draft  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/8/2020 4:38 pm : link
In comment 14965203 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 14965196 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


...they would have had 13 if they didn't pick Beal in the supplemental draft.

If you include Beal as a 2019 3rd round pick (which you should, because he was) then the Giants used nearly half of their picks on CBs. Using 6 of 13 picks on CBs is pretty much the definition of a cluster draft.



Baker
Beal
Love (S)
Ballentine

that's 4/13?


Gettlman traded a 2, a 4 and a 5 to trade up to pick Baker. 4 players, 6 picks.
RE: I guess I kind of view  
christian : 9/8/2020 4:58 pm : link
In comment 14965198 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
My main point was yes, take steps to avoid misses as a team and do the most due diligence as is possible, but as fans we should be prepared these won't be the last times players get cut due to conduct - no matter how thorough the team feels they are in this area.


Personally, I think the culture crusade was a little misguided and silly. My view is stable leadership and credibility at the coaching level could have succeeded with a team of OBJ, JPP, Snacks, DRC, Jenkins etc. I think the Giants had back-to-back bad coaches and the players smelled it.

In short you can survive with assholes if you have strong coaching. That group doesn’t touch the level of asshole Coughlin succeeded with.

What lies beneath Rosas’s and Baker’s behavior might be deeper, and something the team needs to be better equipped to identify and address. Rosas has a substance abuse issue, and the fact Gettleman said he didn’t know about it because the last guy signed him is a problem. If a guy in your roster has a DUI on his record, you better know about it, and it better be something you have your development team talk about with him from time-to-time.

Who knows with Baker, but he certainly exhibited some anger and authority issues. Snapping back at Jenkins about practicing on camera, whispers of not prepping for the combine, not taking well to coaching. Could be nothing, or could be a guy exhibiting a real problem. People with anger and authority issues most certainly have a higher propensity to act out inappropriately when they feel aggrieved.
Gettleman's comment stings a bit  
Ten Ton Hammer : 9/8/2020 5:02 pm : link
especially because this franchise is not far removed from the absolute debacle that was the kicker with the horrible domestic violence issue.

The Giants admitted they knew about it.
RE: Gettleman's comment stings a bit  
christian : 9/8/2020 8:38 pm : link
In comment 14965243 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
especially because this franchise is not far removed from the absolute debacle that was the kicker with the horrible domestic violence issue.

The Giants admitted they knew about it.


I’m going to assume Gettleman just flubbed the response, and that the full Giants brass considered his previous DUI and his latest alleged incident when releasing him.

I can’t wrap my head around a scenario where Gettleman truly didn’t know the guy they just cut for allegedly going full Gary Busey, had a previous DUI.
RE: RE: RE: There hasn't been a bust of this scale  
81_Great_Dane : 9/8/2020 9:24 pm : link
In comment 14964762 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14964331 81_Great_Dane said:


Quote:


In comment 14964311 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


With this franchise in quite some time.

Losing 1st rounds picks like this can really hurt a franchise.

Every team has first-round busts. This was bad, but it's not a disaster. If Jones busts, that's about 10x worse. If Dexter Lawrence busts, that's about 3x worse. If Jones is the starter for 10 years and Lawrence makes a couple of Pro Bowls, then it'lll still be a successful first round, even with Baker self-immolating.



Having multiple first round picks makes it seem like it's not so bad.

We've been through this before. When you lose 1st round picks such as due to injury, you create a talent drought that you feel for years. Most likely they will have to spend another first round pick on a corner now. That's a first round pick that can't be spent at a different position.

Its like being stuck on a treadmill. You're not really improving, you're chasing to fill that position.
True, but every team has first-round busts. You can't afford very many of them for exactly the reason you must mentioned. But they happen. If you score on your later picks, you can still have a successful draft.

If you look at the first rounds of the last 10 drafts you'll see a lot of guys who never amounted to anything. Some of those franchises were hobbled, some not so much. The Pats don't seem to be nailing their first-round picks routinely, but they're the Pats, nobody cares.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions