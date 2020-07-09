Name the top 10 freakiest athletes on Giants (last 35 years)

I'm too young to go before 1990 really, only saw tail-end of LT career, so just going on reputation really with him.
here's my list in no particular order
Lawrence Taylor
Saquon Barkley
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jason Sehorn
Plaxico Burress
Jason Pierre-Paul
Brandon Jacobs
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Evan Engram
Dexter Lawrence
Agreed, if it weren't for the neck I think he could have been a hell of a player
He once killed Cuck Norris with a smile
Tiki of course
JPP
In the top 5.
L.T, JPP, OBJ, Shockey, Wilson/Barkley, Sehorn, Engram, Strahan, Manningham
In the top 5.
L.T, JPP, OBJ, Shockey, Wilson/Barkley, Sehorn, Engram, Strahan, Manningham
Manningham is not in the conversation, really, neither is Shockey but there's a better argument there.
LT was a freak.
Jason Sehorn was a freak. at his size no way he should have been that fast or agile.
JPP was pretty close.
I suppose Barkley because at his weight he is exceedingly fast, but not quite sure he is powerful(or maybe does not know how to use his power?).
Brandon Jacobs, yes, at 6'4" and 264 he had the power of a guard with speed of a RB.
A little farther back - Homer Jones 6'2" 225 lbs with near Olympic sprinter speed and powerful enough to run over DBs.
IIRC, Tim Carter wasn't that athletic overall, just great straight line speed.
And I'd put Shockey over Engram. Engram's faster, but Shockey had plenty of speed before the injuries and the strength to block the edge/break tackles as well. I believe he was a solid 2 inches taller than Engram too.
Ike Hilliard wasn't blazing fast, but he could cut on a dime.
Victor Cruz was pretty damn athletically gifted too. In addition to his insane speed he had ridiculous body control. He could make cuts on a dime.
Thirdly, Brandon Jacobs. There have been other guys in football history similar to him, but he was ours and he was a monster. Running backs are not supposed to do what he was able to do.
There have been many, many great players in Giants history and many who were more successful than the above guys (well not LT, but Strahan > JPP of course).
But if we are just talking about gifted athletes the above would be the cream of the crop. (David Wilson, for example, was one of the fastest players I've ever seen in the NFL, just not in a straight line but his change of direction was unreal. But athleticism to me encompasses more than just speed and includes flexibility, body control, balance, strength, leaping, explosion, eye-hand-coordination, etc. - and he wasn't in the class of the above guys across the board even if he could do some amazing things.)
He was a track and field star as well as football and not just running/speed events, but long jump and triple jump too.
Jacobs speed for his size was insane. He was 6'4" 267 and ran a 4.56.
40 time: Armstead 4.64, Sehorn, 4.60
vertical jumo: Armstead 37", Sehorn 35"
20 yard shuttle: Armstead 4.01, Sehorn 4.25
And Armstead was 20 pounds heavier than Sehorn and had a lot more power. Sehorn didn't bench, Armstead did 25reps @ 225lbs.
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
Among the top of the list for non-Giants for me is Darrell Green. I recall him running a 40 faster during his last camp faster than his rookie time.
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
Sehorn won the ABC Superstar Athlete contest three years in a row. Other winners of that event include Hershel Walker, OJ Simpson, Willie Gault, Mark Gastineau, and others.
If you only see Sehorn as a white CB that's on you.
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
Sehorn won the ABC Superstar Athlete contest three years in a row. Other winners of that event include Hershel Walker, OJ Simpson, Willie Gault, Mark Gastineau, and others.
If you only see Sehorn as a white CB that's on you.
but he was not overrated as an athlete.
IIRC, Tim Carter wasn't that athletic overall, just great straight line speed.
And I'd put Shockey over Engram. Engram's faster, but Shockey had plenty of speed before the injuries and the strength to block the edge/break tackles as well. I believe he was a solid 2 inches taller than Engram too.
Ike Hilliard wasn't blazing fast, but he could cut on a dime.
IMHO Tim Carter was a freak. His cuts were violent. Injuries did him in
but he was not overrated as an athlete.
Not arguing about his longevity but in his prime he was All-Pro caliber and made some incredible plays in key moments
Could out-run many NFL safeties and some CBs. At the L.O.S., he was a terror; loved by Tom Coughlin, hated by many of his fellow team-mates and every opponent
Manningham was fast enough, but had the best juke moves since Hugh McElhenny
Could out-run many NFL safeties and some CBs. At the L.O.S., he was a terror; loved by Tom Coughlin, hated by many of his fellow team-mates and every opponent
Manningham was fast enough, but had the best juke moves since Hugh McElhenny
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
Quote:
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
Quote:
In comment 14965470 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
My comment was directed to the original poster.
JPP?
We had Cameron Wake. That guy was a freak athlete.
Quote:
In comment 14965486 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14965470 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
My comment was directed to the original poster.
Quote:
In comment 14965529 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965486 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14965470 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
My comment was directed to the original poster.
No, a lot of people (not necessarily anyone in this thread) for years viewed Sehorn through a racial lens. I remember comments by analysts, fans, etc. "...only white CB" or "...for a white CB". My whole point was just view him as a great CB and great athlete. Period.
Gotcha. Thanks for clarifying. Just sayin that other people suggesting this have racial bias. Minimizes his amazing talent and the fact that there are freaks in every race, religion, creed, and gender. My last girlfriend for example. ;)
Quote:
In comment 14965544 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14965529 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965486 ArlingtonMike said:
Quote:
In comment 14965470 markky said:
Quote:
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?
Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
My comment was directed to the original poster.
No, a lot of people (not necessarily anyone in this thread) for years viewed Sehorn through a racial lens. I remember comments by analysts, fans, etc. "...only white CB" or "...for a white CB". My whole point was just view him as a great CB and great athlete. Period.
Gotcha. Thanks for clarifying. Just sayin that other people suggesting this have racial bias. Minimizes his amazing talent and the fact that there are freaks in every race, religion, creed, and gender. My last girlfriend for example. ;)
The JPP of Tight Ends aka Adrien Robinson?
Sehorn was a freak athlete but I always wondered if he would have been better suited at WR or Safety?