Name the top 10 freakiest athletes on Giants (last 35 years)

CMicks3110 : 9/7/2020 11:31 pm
I'm too young to go before 1990 really, only saw tail-end of LT career, so just going on reputation really with him.

here's my list in no particular order

Lawrence Taylor
Saquon Barkley
Odell Beckham Jr.
Jason Sehorn
Plaxico Burress
Jason Pierre-Paul
Brandon Jacobs
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
Evan Engram
Dexter Lawrence
Sehorn is one of the first that come to my mind  
jnoble : 9/7/2020 11:47 pm : link
Oh what might have been if he didn't blow out his knee on that damned preseason kick return...
Good List  
guineaT : 9/7/2020 11:48 pm : link
Strahan was a freak of nature as well.
David  
pjcas18 : 9/7/2020 11:51 pm : link
Wilson
RE: David  
kes722 : 9/8/2020 12:00 am : link
In comment 14964637 pjcas18 said:




Agreed, if it weren't for the neck I think he could have been a hell of a player
how the hell  
kes722 : 9/8/2020 12:01 am : link
could Jonas Seawrite be left of the list.

He once killed Cuck Norris with a smile
Shockey  
GiantTexan : 9/8/2020 12:45 am : link
Tim Carter (never panned out)
Tiki of course
JPP

Agree about Wilson ...  
Manny in CA : 9/8/2020 1:09 am : link

In the top 5.

L.T, JPP, OBJ, Shockey, Wilson/Barkley, Sehorn, Engram, Strahan, Manningham
Need To Add  
Trainmaster : 9/8/2020 2:20 am : link
Mark Bavaro.
Saquon is the most athletic player the Giants have ever had  
allstarjim : 9/8/2020 5:04 am : link
LT is the greatest player the Giants have ever had, but there's a distinction there.
RE: Agree about Wilson ...  
allstarjim : 9/8/2020 5:06 am : link
In comment 14964650 Manny in CA said:







Manningham is not in the conversation, really, neither is Shockey but there's a better argument there.
Not a fan of him obviously but  
viggie : 9/8/2020 6:53 am : link
David Meggett was a weird combination of speed, shiftiness, and strength for his size.
Think some are confusing  
section125 : 9/8/2020 7:33 am : link
freak athlete for great player. Shockey was a VG player but not a freak. Lots of good TEs match him.

LT was a freak.

Jason Sehorn was a freak. at his size no way he should have been that fast or agile.

JPP was pretty close.

I suppose Barkley because at his weight he is exceedingly fast, but not quite sure he is powerful(or maybe does not know how to use his power?).

Brandon Jacobs, yes, at 6'4" and 264 he had the power of a guard with speed of a RB.

A little farther back - Homer Jones 6'2" 225 lbs with near Olympic sprinter speed and powerful enough to run over DBs.

JPP  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/8/2020 8:17 am : link
I never saw a 275 lb man doing backflips. It is a shame he had the bad back and then unfortunate hand incident.
you're not sure if Barkley is powerful?  
giants#1 : 9/8/2020 9:18 am : link
The 1st defender almost never brings him down. The problem's been that there's usually 2-3 defenders in the backfield...

IIRC, Tim Carter wasn't that athletic overall, just great straight line speed.

And I'd put Shockey over Engram. Engram's faster, but Shockey had plenty of speed before the injuries and the strength to block the edge/break tackles as well. I believe he was a solid 2 inches taller than Engram too.

Ike Hilliard wasn't blazing fast, but he could cut on a dime.
Jason Pierre-Paul #1  
BrianLeonard23 : 9/8/2020 9:19 am : link
The combination of size, speed, and strength that dude possessed is simply inhuman.

Victor Cruz was pretty damn athletically gifted too. In addition to his insane speed he had ridiculous body control. He could make cuts on a dime.

Thirdly, Brandon Jacobs. There have been other guys in football history similar to him, but he was ours and he was a monster. Running backs are not supposed to do what he was able to do.
my list...  
dschwarz in westchester : 9/8/2020 10:20 am : link
Sehorn, Barkley, LT, Beckham, and JPP in some order would be my top five pretty comfortably.

There have been many, many great players in Giants history and many who were more successful than the above guys (well not LT, but Strahan > JPP of course).

But if we are just talking about gifted athletes the above would be the cream of the crop. (David Wilson, for example, was one of the fastest players I've ever seen in the NFL, just not in a straight line but his change of direction was unreal. But athleticism to me encompasses more than just speed and includes flexibility, body control, balance, strength, leaping, explosion, eye-hand-coordination, etc. - and he wasn't in the class of the above guys across the board even if he could do some amazing things.)
Wilson...  
dschwarz in westchester : 9/8/2020 10:20 am : link
sorry - typo - Wilson was fast NOT JUST in a straight line, but change of direction....
Eli Manning  
Dnew15 : 9/8/2020 10:22 am : link
....sorry - couldn't resist :)
JPP  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 10:24 am : link
is without question #1
David Wilson  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 10:27 am : link
wasn't just a sprinter, he was an athlete.

He was a track and field star as well as football and not just running/speed events, but long jump and triple jump too.

Tuck and Jacobs  
cnj_soccerdad : 9/8/2020 12:31 pm : link
Tuck chasing down LDT his rookie year.

Jacobs speed for his size was insane. He was 6'4" 267 and ran a 4.56.
Chad Jones  
mort christenson : 9/8/2020 12:40 pm : link
.
Sean Bennett  
Big Al : 9/8/2020 12:43 pm : link
The measurable of Jim Brown.
No love for Jesse Armstead  
.McL. : 9/8/2020 2:24 pm : link
Comparing his combine to to Sehorn...
40 time: Armstead 4.64, Sehorn, 4.60
vertical jumo: Armstead 37", Sehorn 35"
20 yard shuttle: Armstead 4.01, Sehorn 4.25

And Armstead was 20 pounds heavier than Sehorn and had a lot more power. Sehorn didn't bench, Armstead did 25reps @ 225lbs.
RE: Saquon is the most athletic player the Giants have ever had  
Matt M. : 9/8/2020 2:26 pm : link
In comment 14964656 allstarjim said:

LT is the greatest player the Giants have ever had, but there's a distinction there.
I would disagree with you there. LT was both the best player and best athlete. He was a combination of strength and speed I have yet to see since.
This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
Matt M. : 9/8/2020 2:32 pm : link
Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?

Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.
I don't know about 10  
Matt M. : 9/8/2020 2:35 pm : link
but my list includes LT, Barkley, Jacobs, JPP

Among the top of the list for non-Giants for me is Darrell Green. I recall him running a 40 faster during his last camp faster than his rookie time.
Ron Dixon  
Thegratefulhead : 9/8/2020 2:37 pm : link
Was ridiculously fast. H Walker was a specimen. Eric Dorsey was a beast, Erik Howard could bench press a truck.
Chris Snee  
Thegratefulhead : 9/8/2020 2:38 pm : link
Could probably bend a crowbar.
Was going to add Herschel  
Matt M. : 9/8/2020 2:40 pm : link
Joe Morris also. During his brief tenure, he was consistently the strongest player in terms of lower body. He outlifted OL and DL, yet still had good speed.
RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 2:44 pm : link
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:






Sehorn won the ABC Superstar Athlete contest three years in a row. Other winners of that event include Hershel Walker, OJ Simpson, Willie Gault, Mark Gastineau, and others.

If you only see Sehorn as a white CB that's on you.

RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
Matt M. : 9/8/2020 2:53 pm : link
In comment 14965123 pjcas18 said:















If you only see Sehorn as a white CB that's on you.
No. I may not have articulated it clearly enough. I think others view him as a white CB when they talk about his athleticism. My point was he was no more or less an athlete than other elite CBs. He was an excellent player and athlete, but not freakish. But, I think a lot of people elevate or alter their opinion of him based on his color. That happened while he was playing and continues today. I seem to recall some slight controversey while he was playing when an analyst discussed him as a white CB.
Legend  
Thegratefulhead : 9/8/2020 4:32 pm : link
Has it that Sehorn would outrun Hershel at practice. Freakish athlete comparable to OBJ.
Sehorn  
pjcas18 : 9/8/2020 4:33 pm : link
may have been overrated as a CB (I'm not saying he was or wasn't - that's a tedious debate, but his prime was obviously cut short)

but he was not overrated as an athlete.
RE: you're not sure if Barkley is powerful?  
ArlingtonMike : 9/8/2020 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14964753 giants#1 said:

The 1st defender almost never brings him down. The problem's been that there's usually 2-3 defenders in the backfield...

IIRC, Tim Carter wasn't that athletic overall, just great straight line speed.

And I'd put Shockey over Engram. Engram's faster, but Shockey had plenty of speed before the injuries and the strength to block the edge/break tackles as well. I believe he was a solid 2 inches taller than Engram too.

Ike Hilliard wasn't blazing fast, but he could cut on a dime.

IMHO Tim Carter was a freak. His cuts were violent. Injuries did him in
RE: Sehorn  
ArlingtonMike : 9/8/2020 6:08 pm : link
In comment 14965214 pjcas18 said:

may have been overrated as a CB (I'm not saying he was or wasn't - that's a tedious debate, but his prime was obviously cut short)

but he was not overrated as an athlete.

Not arguing about his longevity but in his prime he was All-Pro caliber and made some incredible plays in key moments
Shockey at 260 ....  
Manny in CA : 9/8/2020 6:49 pm : link

Could out-run many NFL safeties and some CBs. At the L.O.S., he was a terror; loved by Tom Coughlin, hated by many of his fellow team-mates and every opponent

Manningham was fast enough, but had the best juke moves since Hugh McElhenny
Shockey at 260 ....  
Manny in CA : 9/8/2020 7:14 pm : link

Could out-run many NFL safeties and some CBs. At the L.O.S., he was a terror; loved by Tom Coughlin, hated by many of his fellow team-mates and every opponent

Manningham was fast enough, but had the best juke moves since Hugh McElhenny
RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
markky : 9/8/2020 9:17 pm : link
In comment 14965108 Matt M. said:

Think of it this way, if he was not a white player playing CB, would anyone call him freakish?

Don't get me wrong, I think he was an excellent CB on his way to being an elite CB in the league. But, it was not because he was a freakish athlete in the likes of LT, Barkley, etc.


i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.
RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
ArlingtonMike : 9/8/2020 9:29 pm : link
In comment 14965470 markky said:













i'd include Sehorn as a freak athlete. He could do just about any sport, not just football.

Wrong and racist. Just sayin.
RE: RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
markky : 9/8/2020 10:43 pm : link
In comment 14965486 ArlingtonMike said:






















Wrong and racist. Just sayin.


racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.
RE: RE: RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
ArlingtonMike : 9/8/2020 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14965529 markky said:
































racist? seriously? I'm saying I've seen Sehorn succeed at many sports outside of the one he's paid for. wtf is wrong with you.

My comment was directed to the original poster.
Carl Banks?  
montanagiant : 12:18 am : link
Osi?
JPP?
Shockey was more athletic than Burress  
KWALL2 : 12:28 am : link
Burress was a very tall WR but not explosive at all. Couldn’t jump.

We had Cameron Wake. That guy was a freak athlete.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
Matt M. : 2:27 am : link
In comment 14965544 ArlingtonMike said:









































My comment was directed to the original poster.
No, a lot of people (not necessarily anyone in this thread) for years viewed Sehorn through a racial lens. I remember comments by analysts, fans, etc. "...only white CB" or "...for a white CB". My whole point was just view him as a great CB and great athlete. Period.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
ArlingtonMike : 10:03 am : link
In comment 14965561 Matt M. said:

















































No, a lot of people (not necessarily anyone in this thread) for years viewed Sehorn through a racial lens. I remember comments by analysts, fans, etc. "...only white CB" or "...for a white CB". My whole point was just view him as a great CB and great athlete. Period.

Gotcha. Thanks for clarifying. Just sayin that other people suggesting this have racial bias. Minimizes his amazing talent and the fact that there are freaks in every race, religion, creed, and gender. My last girlfriend for example. ;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: This will be unpopular, but I don't include Sehorn here  
Matt M. : 10:38 am : link
In comment 14965727 ArlingtonMike said:























































No, a lot of people (not necessarily anyone in this thread) for years viewed Sehorn through a racial lens. I remember comments by analysts, fans, etc. "...only white CB" or "...for a white CB". My whole point was just view him as a great CB and great athlete. Period.


Gotcha. Thanks for clarifying. Just sayin that other people suggesting this have racial bias. Minimizes his amazing talent and the fact that there are freaks in every race, religion, creed, and gender. My last girlfriend for example. ;)
That is kind of what I was trying to say, with the exception that I still think he was an excellent athlete, but I'm not sure I would categorize him as freakish. For me, LT was a freak athlete because he had a combination of speed and power not seen together before or since and did things nobody else could. Sehorn is a fantastic athlete (besides just football), but not outlandish in his abilities.
Good list and good question  
TyreeHelmet : 5:22 pm : link
Would you consider Will Hill? Combine stats don't really back it up but he did fly around on the field.

The JPP of Tight Ends aka Adrien Robinson?

Sehorn was a freak athlete but I always wondered if he would have been better suited at WR or Safety?
Watching JPP do all those backflips  
chick310 : 5:31 pm : link
was pretty insane for a man his size.
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants.

