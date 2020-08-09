for display only
Official 2020 Giants record prediction thread

Route 9 : 9/8/2020 6:33 pm
Here we go. An interesting year ahead on the horizon as I struggle to speak. Will all 16 games be played? Of course you all know me as Mr. Optimistic about those Giants every year.

15-1! And begin. Leave your thoughts below for your guessing opportunity to be remembered and stored in the BBI archives.
5-11  
j_rud : 9/8/2020 6:41 pm : link
And, all things considered (first year coach, quarantine/lack of preseason), that isn't awful. I think they'll be more competitive than recent seasons but there are going to be really rough weeks.
I'll go with 6-10 but  
Del Shofner : 9/8/2020 6:49 pm : link
I'm rooting for 8-8 and the arrow pointing up.
5-11 At Best  
looie : 9/8/2020 6:53 pm : link
Pass defense will be too ugly to watch.
2-11  
adamg : 9/8/2020 6:54 pm : link
.
9-7  
mpinmaine : 9/8/2020 6:55 pm : link
6 seed
Ok  
Route 9 : 9/8/2020 6:56 pm : link
Ok. I just wanted to slip in here my guess really isn't 15-1 but 3-13. I just didn't want djm or that other guy ripping my head off because of the OP. Don't draw too much attention to yourself, always keep your friends close and feed them the same songs.
6 - 10  
Trainmaster : 9/8/2020 6:57 pm : link
Probably 6 - 10 overall:

Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10

Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.
9-7  
Earl the goat : 9/8/2020 6:57 pm : link
Judge wins coach of the year
I'm with Del at 6 - 10  
Red Dog : 9/8/2020 7:06 pm : link
but hoping for more like 8 -8.

Either way, the arrow is pointing up.
Steelers are going to destroy the Giants .  
Route 9 : 9/8/2020 7:06 pm : link
Something like 38-7. Not going to be fun.
6-10  
speedywheels : 9/8/2020 7:07 pm : link
But will "in" most games, so arrow is pointing up.
8 8.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/8/2020 7:07 pm : link
Meaningful December games. Pacing myself brews wise for a change too because the season isn't over by October 1st. :-)
I will say  
DRich1980 : 9/8/2020 7:07 pm : link
9-7
4-12  
Jints in Carolina : 9/8/2020 7:08 pm : link
.
8-8  
ryanmkeane : 9/8/2020 7:10 pm : link
...
5-11  
RDJR : 9/8/2020 7:14 pm : link
.
7-9  
Sean : 9/8/2020 7:18 pm : link
This team starts to make a turn. Better coaching and Jones improves in year 2.
8-8  
bluesince56 : 9/8/2020 7:22 pm : link
8-8
4-12  
Br00klyn : 9/8/2020 7:25 pm : link
Offense will keep them in games but the defense is gonna be garbage
i'm going full optimist with 9-7  
Eric on Li : 9/8/2020 7:34 pm : link
I think on paper this is a 7-9 win team, like the majority of the league. We've had so much bad luck I think this is the year things go well because it seems like they finally have a leader in Judge. Of the guys with the pedigree he has the most comparable personality wise is probably Vrabel, so hopefully that's what we've got.

I think the offense has all the pieces if Jones + Garrett can click with scheme, and I guess the main source of my optimism is that I think that will happen because the pieces around Jones fit. He's an accurate thrower and we have a bunch of guys who may not be super explosive but can get open. His deep ball is good enough and Slayton is fast enough to keep teams from stacking the box and Barkley will help keep defenses honest from sitting back in coverage or selling out on the pass rush. There may be some hiccups with the OL but that's the norm throughout the league.

On defense they've now got mostly credible players. Williams, Ryan, Martinez, Bradberry, Peppers, Golden, Tomlinson, Lawrence. I don't know what that will amount to but you only need to hold the opposition to 1 less than whatever your offense puts on the board and it can't be worst than we saw under Bettcher.

Special teams should continue to be a strength, and even better without Rosas - who missed a lot of kicks a pro kicker needs to make last year.

Dallas' offense looks poised for a very big year but I think this team can compete with Philly, who has already started getting bitten by the injury bug.
3@13  
Jerry from Maine : 9/8/2020 7:35 pm : link
I think they'll be exciting to watch and fun to watch. Lots of heart break close game with too many would've could of.
6-10  
Spider43 : 9/8/2020 7:53 pm : link
An improvement.
11-5  
Milton : 9/8/2020 7:59 pm : link
The OL gels and the defense buys in. Assumes relatively good health.
7 - 9  
Chris in San Diego : 9/8/2020 8:05 pm : link
I hoping for something like when Gibbs took over the skins...they stunk the first half of the season...and they were beating everyone by the second half.
8-8  
RetroJint : 9/8/2020 8:06 pm : link
& feeling good about it at the conclusion .
...  
christian : 9/8/2020 8:13 pm : link
I’m not confident a full season gets played, but I expect the Giants to win 25% of their games.
6-10  
Rick in Dallas : 9/8/2020 8:15 pm : link
Showing real signs of improvement second half of season.
9-7  
BCD : 9/8/2020 8:19 pm : link
up and down season but we get hot last and playoff bound. now....let us pray.
9-7  
Dr. D : 9/8/2020 8:24 pm : link
Happy to see I'm not the only optimist here.

LFGG!
5-11  
ColHowPepper : 9/8/2020 8:29 pm : link
bettering Del by one ha!
6-10  
Payasdaddy : 9/8/2020 8:42 pm : link
with better intensity and development
new staff, super young, may be growing pains
good news is that half the league is average to poor
7-9  
PaulN : 9/8/2020 8:48 pm : link
I wanted to say 8-8, but the schedule is tough. I think things will start to turn around for this franchise.
0 - 4 start to the season as team learns the new systems & each other  
SGMen : 9/8/2020 8:48 pm : link
Final record is an impressive 8 - 8 as the team gels and flourishes down the stretch.
4-12  
TommyWiseau : 9/8/2020 9:08 pm : link
we have a rough schedule
Hard to say.  
beatrixkiddo : 9/8/2020 9:12 pm : link
Think it will be either 5-11 or 8-8. No clue honestly, going or be a weird year for football too and very unpredictable.
Why do we always have a brutal schedule  
djm : 9/8/2020 9:18 pm : link
Always. Maybe we had weaker ones last two years but I don’t remember it it that way. Even when we suck again we come back with this? I’m not one to even make that big a deal about the schedule but it would be nice to catch a break once in a while. That said most schedules seem to have a way of breaking even in the end hopefully the giants are the tougher team on other schedules. Play well it doesn’t really matter who you play. No hiding. Go earn it.

Best I can see is 6 - 10 with the schedule they have  
Giants61 : 9/8/2020 9:35 pm : link
and the inexperience
2 - 10  
Mark from Jersey : 9/8/2020 9:37 pm : link
rough start to season. Tough schedule. NFL does not play a full regular season due to COVID-19. We draft in the top 5 again.
7-9  
Jay on the Island : 9/8/2020 9:40 pm : link
The offense carries the team lead by Daniel Jones. Jones throws for over 4000 yards and 30 TD’s.

Slayton establishes himself as Jones #1 target.

Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers stay healthy and earn long term extensions.
I think the right staff is in place  
Oscar : 9/8/2020 9:42 pm : link
And I think DJ is the guy. But this team still has a bunch of holes. 7-9, but signs of life.
4-12  
The_Boss : 9/8/2020 9:43 pm : link
The roster still stinks, especially defensively.
RE: Why do we always have a brutal schedule  
Route 9 : 9/8/2020 9:59 pm : link
In comment 14965471 djm said:
Quote:
Always. Maybe we had weaker ones last two years but I don’t remember it it that way. Even when we suck again we come back with this? I’m not one to even make that big a deal about the schedule but it would be nice to catch a break once in a while. That said most schedules seem to have a way of breaking even in the end hopefully the giants are the tougher team on other schedules. Play well it doesn’t really matter who you play. No hiding. Go earn it.


Blah. Blah. Blah.

What's your record prediction?
RE: 7-9  
beatrixkiddo : 9/8/2020 10:17 pm : link
In comment 14965492 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
The offense carries the team lead by Daniel Jones. Jones throws for over 4000 yards and 30 TD’s.

Slayton establishes himself as Jones #1 target.

Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers stay healthy and earn long term extensions.


Love this prediction and hope it all comes to fruition. A healthy season of Jones, Barkley, Engram, Shep and Slayton. I think they are all key pieces to this offense moving forward and can help establish an identity to this team moving forward. Defense is going to struggle quite a bit I think, but hope they show some signs. We will certainly see what we have from the backend of our CB depth chart. Feel we are still a key player away at every group though (DL, LB, and DB). Going to have to play solid team defense to make this team close out games. I just think the defense isn’t going to make many stops when needed to.
7-9  
Danny Kanell : 9/8/2020 10:23 pm : link
Start off really rough. Over .500 for the 2nd half of the season.
they start off 3-7  
Vanzetti : 9/8/2020 10:26 pm : link
but win 4 of their last 6 to finish


7-9
RE: Why do we always have a brutal schedule  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 10:27 pm : link
In comment 14965471 djm said:
Quote:
Always.


It’s a conspiracy. Like the media is against the Giants, so are the NFL schedule makers.

Always djm. Always.
6-10 feels reasonable.  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 10:35 pm : link
Add to your prediction if Gettleman is GM next year.

I say no.
RE: 6-10 feels reasonable.  
The_Boss : 9/8/2020 10:37 pm : link
In comment 14965523 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Add to your prediction if Gettleman is GM next year.

I say no.


I certainly hope he’s retired.
RE: RE: 6-10 feels reasonable.  
LBH15 : 9/8/2020 10:38 pm : link
In comment 14965525 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 14965523 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Add to your prediction if Gettleman is GM next year.

I say no.



I certainly hope he’s retired.


Yes, it’s time.
RE: ...  
BleedBlue : 9/8/2020 10:47 pm : link
In comment 14965412 christian said:
Quote:
I’m not confident a full season gets played, but I expect the Giants to win 25% of their games.



Its amazing people still have this view. Baseball has been FINE and are going to get their 60 game season in.

With ONE game a week, there is way less player interaction eith other teams....the season is going to happen unless there is some wild outbreak outside of football....
RE: Steelers are going to destroy the Giants .  
BleedBlue : 9/8/2020 10:48 pm : link
In comment 14965337 Route 9 said:
Quote:
Something like 38-7. Not going to be fun.



I will take that bet if willing.

Zero chance its a 31 point difference. We played the pats tough last year. The steelers arent some fucking juggernaut
Ya and lost by 21  
Route 9 : 9/8/2020 10:58 pm : link
One lone touchdown on offense. Great effort.
RE: Ya and lost by 21  
BleedBlue : 9/8/2020 11:26 pm : link
In comment 14965537 Route 9 said:
Quote:
One lone touchdown on offense. Great effort.



With a rookie qb, missing players including barkley who is a top 3 RB in the game.

I mean...its a little disingenuous to say the giants got destroyed in that game. It was a close game for a while and still without barkley and with a rookie qb only lost by 21. You have us losing by 31 to the steelers who arent soke juggernaut
8 to 9 wins...  
montanagiant : 12:34 am : link
A huge step forward.

Yeah I've been drinking
If you are that pedantic about total score  
Route 9 : 12:35 am : link
differential with my guess, I can square the accounts with the game you used as a counterargument.

Fine. 24-8. Steelers. That better for you?
4 - 12  
trueblueinpw : 12:42 am : link
My initial thought was three wins and then I thought, how can I be so negative? This is a bad team until it isn’t. I’m not sold on Jones or Barkley or EE playing a full season or the offensive line being “fixed”. He defense doesn’t seem like it will be good at all. I hope I, completely wrong about the talent on the field.

My biggest concern is the coaching staff. What I’ve of the Judge has only caused me further concern. Again, I hope I’m entirely wrong, but I don’t see where the Xs and Os give us an edge.
WTF knows?  
section125 : 6:23 am : link
Have not a clue, but will stick my neck out and say 5-11, but entertaining.

But people please, the Bears? Why would the bears be any good? Did they find a QB, yet?

Yes, game one will be a bit rough. Great Vet coach vs rookie coach with new staff and very young team. Proven defensive team vs who knows what.

Think Ben will not be so good so 24-10 Steelers
0-5 to start the season  
cjac : 7:47 am : link
overall, maybe 6-10 if a couple of bounces go their way

i just cant see a quick turn around here, but i think they'll improve as the season progresses
3-7  
cactus : 8:33 am : link
shortened season
1-3  
Bill L : 8:38 am : link
and then we watch re-runs. But we do get a top 2 pick in the next draft!
worst case  
pjcas18 : 8:55 am : link
(and my prediction) is 3 - 13.

likely scenario, 5 - 11

best case, with some breaks and surprise contributions, 8 - 8.
RE: 6 - 10  
Optimus-NY : 8:55 am : link
In comment 14965332 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Probably 6 - 10 overall:

Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10

Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.


I agree. 6 & 10 for me too.
I can see a scenario where  
GManinDC : 8:55 am : link
we have 4 rookies OL starting in one game. 3 in multiple games

I see more stunts than a Quentin Tarantino movie being thrown at this OL..

I see scenarios where teams just dink and dunk them to death

I see about 4 games where the offense shows potential and just beat teams.

I see alot of mis-communication due to lack of experience, training and skill..

I hope to see good tackling and fundamentals. Defense making good stops on the run..

I just don't see too many wins..

5 - 11
I think the division  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9:22 am : link
this year has more parity. Injuries and who is injured always play a factor. If the Giants keep the key players healthy I see them as a 8-8 team. If they stay extremely healthy they are in the mix for the division so maybe 9-7/10-6.
5-11  
George : 10:00 am : link
We'll score a lot of points, but we'll surrender more. Defense is not fixed by any means.
hmmm  
giantfan2000 : 10:04 am : link
0-4 and then league has to cancel rest of season ..
I don't see a win on the sked  
Section331 : 10:11 am : link
until week 6 v Wash, so I'm going with 6-10. 6-5 in the last 11 would lead me to believe the arrow is pointing up, any less than that, and I'd have serious concerns.
3-13  
arniefez : 10:14 am : link
3 might be a reach with this roster.
7-9  
figgy2989 : 10:16 am : link
With the arrow pointing up. Hopefully this team will start to gel in the second half of the season and give us something to look forward to in the future.

With all the losing that has occurred the past few years, I can't fathom how some fans on this site are actually hoping they suck again.
I see 7-9, but 2-4 within the division  
Gatorade Dunk : 10:22 am : link
Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears W 1-1
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 1-2
Oct 4 Sun at Rams W 2-2
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 2-3
Oct 18 Sun Washington W 3-3
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 3-4
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers L 3-5
Nov 8 Sun at Washington W 4-5
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 4-6
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 5-6
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 5-7
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 6-7
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 7-7
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 7-8
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 7-9
Full season?  
Johnny5 : 10:33 am : link
If it goes full season, 5-11.
5-11  
X : 11:47 am : link
.
5-11  
uther99 : 11:55 am : link
A rough start of 0-6 dappens a lot of spirits
7-9  
mfsd : 12:01 pm : link
I agree with the slow start, strong finish crowd
7-9`  
GiantsLaw : 3:23 pm : link
hope springs eternal
10-6  
armstead98 : 3:26 pm : link
Jones makes a leap
I'm not terribly optimistic...  
Grey Pilgrim : 3:46 pm : link
Sep 14 Mon Steelers 7:15 PM ESPN 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears 1:00 PM CBS 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers 1:00 PM FOX 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams 4:05 PM FOX 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Washington 1:00 PM FOX 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles 8:20 PM NFLN 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Washington 1:00 PM FOX 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals 1:00 PM* FOX 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks 4:05 PM* FOX 5-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals 1:00 PM* FOX 5-9
Dec 20 Sun Browns 1:00 PM* CBS 6-9
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens 1:00 PM* FOX 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys 1:00 PM* FOX 6-10

6-10
7-9  
Barkley26 : 3:54 pm : link
Best case 8-8, worst case 5-11
.  
Walnut : 4:59 pm : link
Sep 14 Mon Steelers, W 1-0 21-20
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 1-1 10-24
Sep 27 Sun 49ers W 2-1 20-17
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 2-2 13-34
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 2-3 17-38
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 3-3 27-20
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 3-4 20-41
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers L 3-5 13-45
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 4-5 31-23
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 4-6 20-31
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals L 4-7 16-27
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8 7-41
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8 34-31
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8 24-17
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9 6-37
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys W 7-9 23-13
(Cowboys securing a 1st round bye so not playing anyone)


Unfortunately, another 7-9 year with a poor draft pick.
8-8  
chick310 : 5:38 pm : link
Poor start but Judge keeps players focused and they string a few wins together later in the year.

6-10  
Ira : 5:40 pm : link
A lot depends on the offensive line play - particularly how long it takes Thomas to get his feet wet.
10-6  
Britt in VA : 5:51 pm : link
.
4-12  
WestCoastGiant56 : 5:52 pm : link
Too many holes and I don’t believe in DJ.
