Official 2020 Giants record prediction thread

Here we go. An interesting year ahead on the horizon as I struggle to speak. Will all 16 games be played? Of course you all know me as Mr. Optimistic about those Giants every year.
15-1! And begin. Leave your thoughts below for your guessing opportunity to be remembered and stored in the BBI archives.
Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10
Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.
Either way, the arrow is pointing up.
I think the offense has all the pieces if Jones + Garrett can click with scheme, and I guess the main source of my optimism is that I think that will happen because the pieces around Jones fit. He's an accurate thrower and we have a bunch of guys who may not be super explosive but can get open. His deep ball is good enough and Slayton is fast enough to keep teams from stacking the box and Barkley will help keep defenses honest from sitting back in coverage or selling out on the pass rush. There may be some hiccups with the OL but that's the norm throughout the league.
On defense they've now got mostly credible players. Williams, Ryan, Martinez, Bradberry, Peppers, Golden, Tomlinson, Lawrence. I don't know what that will amount to but you only need to hold the opposition to 1 less than whatever your offense puts on the board and it can't be worst than we saw under Bettcher.
Special teams should continue to be a strength, and even better without Rosas - who missed a lot of kicks a pro kicker needs to make last year.
Dallas' offense looks poised for a very big year but I think this team can compete with Philly, who has already started getting bitten by the injury bug.
LFGG!
new staff, super young, may be growing pains
good news is that half the league is average to poor
Slayton establishes himself as Jones #1 target.
Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers stay healthy and earn long term extensions.
Blah. Blah. Blah.
What's your record prediction?
Slayton establishes himself as Jones #1 target.
Evan Engram and Jabrill Peppers stay healthy and earn long term extensions.
Love this prediction and hope it all comes to fruition. A healthy season of Jones, Barkley, Engram, Shep and Slayton. I think they are all key pieces to this offense moving forward and can help establish an identity to this team moving forward. Defense is going to struggle quite a bit I think, but hope they show some signs. We will certainly see what we have from the backend of our CB depth chart. Feel we are still a key player away at every group though (DL, LB, and DB). Going to have to play solid team defense to make this team close out games. I just think the defense isn’t going to make many stops when needed to.
7-9
It’s a conspiracy. Like the media is against the Giants, so are the NFL schedule makers.
Always djm. Always.
I say no.
I say no.
I certainly hope he’s retired.
Quote:
Add to your prediction if Gettleman is GM next year.
I say no.
I certainly hope he’s retired.
Yes, it’s time.
Its amazing people still have this view. Baseball has been FINE and are going to get their 60 game season in.
With ONE game a week, there is way less player interaction eith other teams....the season is going to happen unless there is some wild outbreak outside of football....
I will take that bet if willing.
Zero chance its a 31 point difference. We played the pats tough last year. The steelers arent some fucking juggernaut
With a rookie qb, missing players including barkley who is a top 3 RB in the game.
I mean...its a little disingenuous to say the giants got destroyed in that game. It was a close game for a while and still without barkley and with a rookie qb only lost by 21. You have us losing by 31 to the steelers who arent soke juggernaut
Yeah I've been drinking
Fine. 24-8. Steelers. That better for you?
My biggest concern is the coaching staff. What I’ve of the Judge has only caused me further concern. Again, I hope I’m entirely wrong, but I don’t see where the Xs and Os give us an edge.
But people please, the Bears? Why would the bears be any good? Did they find a QB, yet?
Yes, game one will be a bit rough. Great Vet coach vs rookie coach with new staff and very young team. Proven defensive team vs who knows what.
Think Ben will not be so good so 24-10 Steelers
i just cant see a quick turn around here, but i think they'll improve as the season progresses
likely scenario, 5 - 11
best case, with some breaks and surprise contributions, 8 - 8.
Sep 14 Mon Steelers L 0-1
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers W 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 6-10
Could be as bad as 2-14 and as good as 8-8.
I agree. 6 & 10 for me too.
I see more stunts than a Quentin Tarantino movie being thrown at this OL..
I see scenarios where teams just dink and dunk them to death
I see about 4 games where the offense shows potential and just beat teams.
I see alot of mis-communication due to lack of experience, training and skill..
I hope to see good tackling and fundamentals. Defense making good stops on the run..
I just don't see too many wins..
5 - 11
With all the losing that has occurred the past few years, I can't fathom how some fans on this site are actually hoping they suck again.
Sep 20 Sun at Bears W 1-1
Sep 27 Sun 49ers L 1-2
Oct 4 Sun at Rams W 2-2
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 2-3
Oct 18 Sun Washington W 3-3
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 3-4
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers L 3-5
Nov 8 Sun at Washington W 4-5
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 4-6
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals W 5-6
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 5-7
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 6-7
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 7-7
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 7-8
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys L 7-9
Sep 20 Sun at Bears 1:00 PM CBS 0-2
Sep 27 Sun 49ers 1:00 PM FOX 0-3
Oct 4 Sun at Rams 4:05 PM FOX 0-4
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS 0-5
Oct 18 Sun Washington 1:00 PM FOX 1-5
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles 8:20 PM NFLN 1-6
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN 2-6
Nov 8 Sun at Washington 1:00 PM FOX 3-6
Nov 15 Sun Eagles 1:00 PM FOX 3-7
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals 1:00 PM* FOX 4-7
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks 4:05 PM* FOX 5-8
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals 1:00 PM* FOX 5-9
Dec 20 Sun Browns 1:00 PM* CBS 6-9
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens 1:00 PM* FOX 6-9
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys 1:00 PM* FOX 6-10
6-10
Sep 20 Sun at Bears L 1-1 10-24
Sep 27 Sun 49ers W 2-1 20-17
Oct 4 Sun at Rams L 2-2 13-34
Oct 11 Sun at Cowboys L 2-3 17-38
Oct 18 Sun Redskins W 3-3 27-20
Oct 22 Thu at Eagles L 3-4 20-41
Nov 2 Mon Buccaneers L 3-5 13-45
Nov 8 Sun at Redskins W 4-5 31-23
Nov 15 Sun Eagles L 4-6 20-31
BYE
Nov 29 Sun at Bengals L 4-7 16-27
Dec 6 Sun at Seahawks L 4-8 7-41
Dec 13 Sun Cardinals W 5-8 34-31
Dec 20 Sun Browns W 6-8 24-17
Dec 27 Sun at Ravens L 6-9 6-37
Jan 3 Sun Cowboys W 7-9 23-13
(Cowboys securing a 1st round bye so not playing anyone)
Unfortunately, another 7-9 year with a poor draft pick.