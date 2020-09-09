for display only
What's the Giants defensive game plan for the Steelers?

CMicks3110 : 9/9/2020 11:51 pm
You have to think the Giants run D should be able to shut down Connor and the running game. Hopefully putting Pit in non-ideal down and distance situations. Steelers will convert a decent amount of 1st downs and probably long drives, but can they turn FGs in to touchdowns? If I read correctly I think they were pretty bad at that last year.

Ebron/McDonald at Tight End don't scare me.

Meaning the trio of Smith-Schuster, Washington and Claypool are key players we need to shut-down. I think Bradberry is an ideal corner for these types of receivers, but beyond that, it gets scary.

I imagine there will be a lot of exotic blitzing, stunts, twists, and the element of surprise could be a real help to us. We gotta take Big Ben's focus off the down field game, and Ballentine in particular.

I think if we can shut down run game, hold Pit to FGs, and maybe grab a turnover or two, we can stay in the game.

Our offense is going to have a LOT of trouble tho, gotta pray for a few big plays if we have any chance at winning, and possibly a special teams score.

My guess it will be an ugly ugly game, with Pit winning 16-10, but the last 7 will be late in game, so more like a 16-3 loss.
Time of possession will be heavily in Pittsburgh's favor (which I hate).

Anywho, can't wait to watch, dying for some football.





If Joe Judge is as advertised,  
81_Great_Dane : 9/10/2020 1:34 am : link
neither fans or opposing coaches will be able to figure out specifics in advance. He wants the Giants to be hard to prepare for. Whatever you think they're going to do, they're probably going to do something else. If you figure out correctly what their goals are, they're probably going to do it a different way than you expected. Whatever they did last week, they probably are going to do something different this week, and yet another thing next week.

It's not the same as the Smashmouth Football many of us remember fondly, but I'm looking forward to watching this play out.
I think we will stop the run well enough as we have 3 superb DL's  
SGMen : 9/10/2020 4:37 am : link
However, Rothlesberger is going to carve up this back seven with passes and find wide open guys due to breakdowns in communication due to our "new" defense and only a partial off-season to learn it.

Pittsburgh wins by 14+ due to their superior pass rush against a new OL and superior knowledge of their system which leads to less mistakes.

Only way we can win is if our ST's generates a TD and we win the turnover battle and TOP.
Here are my bold predictions for week one.  
BlueLou'sBack : 9/10/2020 4:42 am : link
Leonard Williams will finish this game with more sacks than he accumulated in all of 2019!

Daniel Jones will fumble at least once, and more likely twice.

One of the keys to the outcome of this game will be the play of Darnay Holmes. If the Giants win, a Holmes interception will play a large part in that.
C’MON MAN  
Dragon : 9/10/2020 6:43 am : link
The Giants defense will have to be vanilla or else Ben will maybe throw for 500 yards, they can’t do much high tech sets these guys have not played with each other before if you blitz Ben all day how many will he catch you in. It’s the first game that one neutral for both teams but when it comes familiarities between team players the Giants have none the Steelers considerable.
Prediction sounds pretty fair  
M.S. : 9/10/2020 7:21 am : link

Although first games of new seasons tend to go a little whacky in terms of predications.
I think they will  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/10/2020 7:27 am : link
be determined to stop the run. Usually you coach to don't get beat deep but I think the they may try to take away the short passing game and test BR on the deeper out throws. He is coming off major surgery.
Defensive Game Plan  
Rick in Dallas : 9/10/2020 7:32 am : link
Stop the run and rush the passer.
Question is do we have the talent to accomplish that game plan.
Go Giants!!
Bradberry will follow Juju  
nygiants16 : 9/10/2020 7:35 am : link
Giants eill be agressive in passrush, they are going to try and get Big Ben to rush his throws..

A lot of the looks will be disguised with all 3 safeties on the field a lot..

Peppers in the bkx most of the game, Logan Ryan and Julian Love will be interchangeable with them alternating playing the slot and over the top..

Ballentine will need to hold up on the opposite side, i think we see holmes as well..
Power run game toward Watt and Duprie....  
George from PA : 9/10/2020 7:56 am : link
On Defense, control line of scrimmage, stop their run game....force Ben to throw
RE: Bradberry will follow Juju  
joeinpa : 9/10/2020 8:09 am : link
In comment 14966436 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
Giants eill be agressive in passrush, they are going to try and get Big Ben to rush his throws..

A lot of the looks will be disguised with all 3 safeties on the field a lot..

Peppers in the bkx most of the game, Logan Ryan and Julian Love will be interchangeable with them alternating playing the slot and over the top..

Ballentine will need to hold up on the opposite side, i think we see holmes as well..


Are you considering Blackberry a shut down corner?? According to reports coming out of camp, by none other than Dottino, this is not the case.
RE: Power run game toward Watt and Duprie....  
M.S. : 9/10/2020 8:12 am : link
In comment 14966445 George from PA said:
Quote:
On Defense, control line of scrimmage, stop their run game....force Ben to throw

Absolutely. Been thinking about this for weeks. Also, run inside at Devin Bush to negate his speed.
RE: RE: Bradberry will follow Juju  
nygiants16 : 9/10/2020 8:21 am : link
In comment 14966451 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 14966436 nygiants16 said:


Quote:


Giants eill be agressive in passrush, they are going to try and get Big Ben to rush his throws..

A lot of the looks will be disguised with all 3 safeties on the field a lot..

Peppers in the bkx most of the game, Logan Ryan and Julian Love will be interchangeable with them alternating playing the slot and over the top..

Ballentine will need to hold up on the opposite side, i think we see holmes as well..



Are you considering Blackberry a shut down corner?? According to reports coming out of camp, by none other than Dottino, this is not the case.


I dunno he did pretty darn well against Evans, Jones and thomas last year...
I haven't seen camp this year but based on last year  
NBGblue : 9/10/2020 8:31 am : link
NYG can't rush the passer and can't cover. So, for a defensive plan, that pretty much leaves option "A" as stop the run and blitz a lot and option "B" as be vanilla and try to play better. I'm guessing that Judge goes with option "B", but I don't think that either plan will work against Pitt. Got a bad feeling about a home opener on Monday night vs the Steelers.
RE: I haven't seen camp this year but based on last year  
nygiants16 : 9/10/2020 8:42 am : link
In comment 14966458 NBGblue said:
Quote:
NYG can't rush the passer and can't cover. So, for a defensive plan, that pretty much leaves option "A" as stop the run and blitz a lot and option "B" as be vanilla and try to play better. I'm guessing that Judge goes with option "B", but I don't think that either plan will work against Pitt. Got a bad feeling about a home opener on Monday night vs the Steelers.


How can you base anything on laat year? it is completely different personnel..
Punch them in the mouth  
Angus : 9/10/2020 8:47 am : link
They are coming into the Giants house. No need to be hospitable.
As much as I see people posting on here  
Dnew15 : 9/10/2020 8:55 am : link
that James Bradberry isn't a #1 CB - I've got serious doubts about whether or not JuJu is a #1 WR.
I don't know how  
KDavies : 9/10/2020 9:21 am : link
you leave out Dionte Johnson from their WR corps
RE: I think we will stop the run well enough as we have 3 superb DL's  
LTIsTheGreatest : 9/10/2020 9:23 am : link
In comment 14966418 SGMen said:
Quote:
However, Rothlesberger is going to carve up this back seven with passes and find wide open guys due to breakdowns in communication due to our "new" defense and only a partial off-season to learn it.

Pittsburgh wins by 14+ due to their superior pass rush against a new OL and superior knowledge of their system which leads to less mistakes.

Only way we can win is if our ST's generates a TD and we win the turnover battle and TOP.


Its the first game of the season. Rothlesberger coming off major injury. No presesason. Hes gonna be a little rusty at the start. Giants need to jump on them early before Ben gets into any kind of rythym. That's their only chance to steal this game. I equate this game to the 96 home opener against a very good Buffalo Bills team. Giants attacked early, jumping out to a 17-0 lead but failed to deliver a knockout blow when they had the chances. Bills and Jim Kelly eventually found their rythym and came back to win. Hoping for a different result this time
The key to this game is Defensive physicality at the LOS  
gidiefor : Mod : 9/10/2020 9:25 am : link
Pittsburg's Oline is not in the greatest shape right now

if the Giants can out physical the Pittsburg offense and get to Ben -- they can win this game -- Ben does not play well when he's getting repeatedly hit and he injures easily

Take their Oline out of the game and Ben off the field and Pittsburg will be forced to play the run and screen game -- and we should be able to keep their scoring down

I like our chances if we play that way and execute a field position game -

I like the idea of Jones in a dink and dunk contest against their #2 QB; he, Barkley, Lewis and our TE's give us an edge in that kind of contest; they have been practicing the screen game - let's see them execute it -- this will be a whole new Giants team if they can execute the screen game against the Pittsburg D line

Pittsburg's Oline will still be an issue which is what equalizes the game for us
Obviously  
Jay on the Island : 9/10/2020 9:42 am : link
stopping the run is the priority. The Steelers line is old and missing DeCastro. They have a new RT who will start the first game of his career despite being in the league for 3 years.

The Giants need to attack the right side of the Steelers OL and line up their speed rushers against Zach Banner. Banner is huge but he struggles versus speed.
Over/Under on penalties?  
x meadowlander : 9/10/2020 9:52 am : link
I'm going with 15 total penalties.

I expect a sloppy game with many broken plays from blown assignments.

*WEIRD* vibe with no real crowd will throw some players off, I believe - some players are motivated by the crowd.

Hate to say it, but a RASH of injuries across the league from a shortened training season.

BIG opportunities for the real talent to exploit.

I actually think the Giants have a solid shot because of these factors.

I expect Barkley to have a HUGE opening to the season, if he can stay healthy.

In the case of Jones... if that OL has major issues early, I'd pull him. Too valuable to lose because of the bizarre season 2020 has presented.
Penalties won't be coming from Giants secondary  
LBH15 : 9/10/2020 10:03 am : link
they practiced with the tennis balls taped to their hands.
Beat up Big Ben early, make him feel pain & sorry he didn’t retire...  
Spider56 : 9/10/2020 10:37 am : link
Once he’s out of the game you stop the run and the game is over ...

Ok ... It’s my meds talking again.
Big Ben  
ChicagoMarty : 9/10/2020 10:42 am : link
is one of the last of the immobile 'statue' qb's in the NFL

Pitt's OL is banged up

Our Pass D will likely play press

Big Ben could get banged up if we can bring the pressure.

We are going to run the ball. Can we convert a majority of our third downs? Limit turnovers? Limit penalties? Hit our fgs?

I think playing a vet team like the Steelers first game out of the box actually gives us a chance to surprise.

We have a young team that is completely unpredictable and I am kind of digging it.

I predict an upset!
Expect a lot of 2 TE from Steelers  
KWALL2 : 9/10/2020 10:59 am : link
One of the best 2 TE sets in the league. BothTEs are a matchup problem for Giants. McDonald plays a physical game and gets banged up a lot. But he’s 100% now. Ebron is very athletic, very good receiver.

Not worried about the Steeler TEs? You should be.

RE: I don't know how  
GiantsLaw : 9/10/2020 11:08 am : link
In comment 14966506 KDavies said:
Quote:
you leave out Dionte Johnson from their WR corps
find that guy in your fantasy league.
if I were them I'd go heavy man to man and keep things simple for DBs  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2020 11:08 am : link
First and foremost play sound run D because Big ben is 38 and coming back off an injury to his throwing arm on an expedited timeline - make him prove he is all the way back. He's also throwing to a lot of guys he hasn't thrown to much, basically in his 2nd game without Antonio Brown. He's also not a threat to run at this point in his career so you can get away with your DB's not looking at the QB. Make him prove he can hit guys in stride in tight windows and downfield.

Make Juju prove he can beat Bradberry and Ebron prove he can beat Peppers/Love 1 on 1 downfield. Don't give up easy catches with soft cushion and do everything possible to eliminate blown assignments.

If our veteran guys are up to that task it basically turns the game into a matchup of their young WR's vs. our young DB's, hopefully with us having the ability to speed up the clock on Ben with an extra rusher or help the young DB's with extra attention over the top.

I expect the NYG want to ease Ryan into things since he was only signed a week ago, but he's a good backup plan since he can get inserted anywhere. If Ebron is beating our safeties put Ryan in. If the Steelers outside WR's are beating our young guys put Ryan outside. If the slot is an issue put Ryan there. He's probably got the most extensive experience on the team playing against Big Ben and the most experience covering JuJu - so ease him in but have him ready as an adjustment to whatever needs adjusting in game.
It Will Depend Partly on the Steelers' Preseason Camp  
OntheRoad : 9/10/2020 11:14 am : link
A veteran team might be tempted to wait until regular season to ramp it up. If the Steelers haven't had an intense camp like the Giants, they might come out slow.
.  
arcarsenal : 9/10/2020 11:15 am : link
Big test for Bradberry. I think Smith-Schuster is in line for a huge year if he's healthy and is going to be a really tough cover.

Covering their pass catchers is my biggest concern. I think we'll be able to control the LOS and keep their run game in check.
RE: .  
Eric on Li : 9/10/2020 11:22 am : link
In comment 14966659 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
Big test for Bradberry. I think Smith-Schuster is in line for a huge year if he's healthy and is going to be a really tough cover.

Covering their pass catchers is my biggest concern. I think we'll be able to control the LOS and keep their run game in check.


Yup. Big game for all the higher profile D guys. Martinez and the DL need to shut down the run game. Peppers and Bradberry in particular need to do well in coverage against whoever they are matched up on so the young guys can get extra help over the top.

The good news is Ben is one dimensional at this stage so that should be 1 less thing to worry about.
Stolen game  
Thegratefulhead : 9/10/2020 11:26 am : link
I think it is possible to steal this game with intensity. Every year, teams predicted to be good lose some early games because they come in expecting to win and only after their backs are against the wall do they start winning. I hope we come out of the tunnel like we were shot of of a cannon.
Lots of Blitzing  
George : 9/10/2020 11:51 am : link
Big Ben is old, slow, and rusty: I'm not convinced he's the same guy he was even two years ago. If I'm the Giants, I throw the kitchen sink at him and make him beat us either with quick, accurate throws or with his legs. And I don't think he's got either in him anymore.
RE: Lots of Blitzing  
LBH15 : 9/10/2020 11:57 am : link
In comment 14966692 George said:
Quote:
Big Ben is old, slow, and rusty: I'm not convinced he's the same guy he was even two years ago. If I'm the Giants, I throw the kitchen sink at him and make him beat us either with quick, accurate throws or with his legs. And I don't think he's got either in him anymore.


Ben is still 6 5' and close to 250 lbs. Not sure our blitzers can get him down very easily. Need two guys banging him.
Plan?  
bluesince56 : 9/10/2020 12:12 pm : link
Just win!
JuJu has a lot to prove this year...  
Dnew15 : 9/10/2020 12:53 pm : link
he'll get a pass last year b/c of the lack of a quality QB...but ...he was terrible last year. He's got to prove that he can be successful without playing opposite Antonio Brown.
And, so it begins  
JonC : 9/10/2020 1:04 pm : link
a few things I'm looking for include crisp play recognition and tackling, a big reduction in mental and communication errors, an uptick in energy and players understanding their assignments and sticking with them.

I don't know what this defense will look like, but expect it to be basic and the coaches want to see the above and expect execution. Do your job, defeat your man, keep contain, don't lose your man or blow coverage(s), pursue and try to strip the football. Be disciplined and fundamentally sound, etc.
RE: JuJu has a lot to prove this year...  
arcarsenal : 9/10/2020 1:04 pm : link
In comment 14966756 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
he'll get a pass last year b/c of the lack of a quality QB...but ...he was terrible last year. He's got to prove that he can be successful without playing opposite Antonio Brown.


He was hurt.
RE: I don't know how  
ArlingtonMike : 9/10/2020 6:06 pm : link
In comment 14966506 KDavies said:
Quote:
you leave out Dionte Johnson from their WR corps

Did not practice so may not play.
RE: RE: Bradberry will follow Juju  
jhibb : 9/10/2020 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14966451 joeinpa said:
Quote:

Are you considering Blackberry a shut down corner?? According to reports coming out of camp, by none other than Dottino, this is not the case.


I know some of us are pining for a little bit of old school Giants football, and Apple sure didn't work out for us, but I'm just not sure about going with Blackberry, either.
RE: Lots of Blitzing  
SGMen : 9/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14966692 George said:
Quote:
Big Ben is old, slow, and rusty: I'm not convinced he's the same guy he was even two years ago. If I'm the Giants, I throw the kitchen sink at him and make him beat us either with quick, accurate throws or with his legs. And I don't think he's got either in him anymore.
I think Big Ben has the arm but not sure if he has the legs anymore. We will see soon enough.
RE: And, so it begins  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/10/2020 10:03 pm : link
In comment 14966764 JonC said:
Quote:
a few things I'm looking for include crisp play recognition and tackling, a big reduction in mental and communication errors, an uptick in energy and players understanding their assignments and sticking with them.

I don't know what this defense will look like, but expect it to be basic and the coaches want to see the above and expect execution. Do your job, defeat your man, keep contain, don't lose your man or blow coverage(s), pursue and try to strip the football. Be disciplined and fundamentally sound, etc.


This. I expect us to slowly lose the game just due to being outmatched. If I see the above, and we finish 6-10 I'll have high hopes for this team moving forward. Too many people on this board look at 6-10 as an absolute failure. If I finally see this team stop with the constant blown asignments and poor execution at least it points to us finding the right coach. If Daniel Jones is the guy (which I believe he is) we'll be fine. HC/QB/Roster are the three pillars of NFL success. 2/3rds of it finished at least points to winning football for the next decade.
