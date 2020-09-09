What's the Giants defensive game plan for the Steelers? CMicks3110 : 9/9/2020 11:51 pm

You have to think the Giants run D should be able to shut down Connor and the running game. Hopefully putting Pit in non-ideal down and distance situations. Steelers will convert a decent amount of 1st downs and probably long drives, but can they turn FGs in to touchdowns? If I read correctly I think they were pretty bad at that last year.



Ebron/McDonald at Tight End don't scare me.



Meaning the trio of Smith-Schuster, Washington and Claypool are key players we need to shut-down. I think Bradberry is an ideal corner for these types of receivers, but beyond that, it gets scary.



I imagine there will be a lot of exotic blitzing, stunts, twists, and the element of surprise could be a real help to us. We gotta take Big Ben's focus off the down field game, and Ballentine in particular.



I think if we can shut down run game, hold Pit to FGs, and maybe grab a turnover or two, we can stay in the game.



Our offense is going to have a LOT of trouble tho, gotta pray for a few big plays if we have any chance at winning, and possibly a special teams score.



My guess it will be an ugly ugly game, with Pit winning 16-10, but the last 7 will be late in game, so more like a 16-3 loss.

Time of possession will be heavily in Pittsburgh's favor (which I hate).



Anywho, can't wait to watch, dying for some football.











