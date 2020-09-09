What's the Giants defensive game plan for the Steelers?

You have to think the Giants run D should be able to shut down Connor and the running game. Hopefully putting Pit in non-ideal down and distance situations. Steelers will convert a decent amount of 1st downs and probably long drives, but can they turn FGs in to touchdowns? If I read correctly I think they were pretty bad at that last year.
Ebron/McDonald at Tight End don't scare me.
Meaning the trio of Smith-Schuster, Washington and Claypool are key players we need to shut-down. I think Bradberry is an ideal corner for these types of receivers, but beyond that, it gets scary.
I imagine there will be a lot of exotic blitzing, stunts, twists, and the element of surprise could be a real help to us. We gotta take Big Ben's focus off the down field game, and Ballentine in particular.
I think if we can shut down run game, hold Pit to FGs, and maybe grab a turnover or two, we can stay in the game.
Our offense is going to have a LOT of trouble tho, gotta pray for a few big plays if we have any chance at winning, and possibly a special teams score.
My guess it will be an ugly ugly game, with Pit winning 16-10, but the last 7 will be late in game, so more like a 16-3 loss.
Time of possession will be heavily in Pittsburgh's favor (which I hate).
Anywho, can't wait to watch, dying for some football.
It's not the same as the Smashmouth Football many of us remember fondly, but I'm looking forward to watching this play out.
Pittsburgh wins by 14+ due to their superior pass rush against a new OL and superior knowledge of their system which leads to less mistakes.
Only way we can win is if our ST's generates a TD and we win the turnover battle and TOP.
Daniel Jones will fumble at least once, and more likely twice.
One of the keys to the outcome of this game will be the play of Darnay Holmes. If the Giants win, a Holmes interception will play a large part in that.
Although first games of new seasons tend to go a little whacky in terms of predications.
Question is do we have the talent to accomplish that game plan.
A lot of the looks will be disguised with all 3 safeties on the field a lot..
Peppers in the bkx most of the game, Logan Ryan and Julian Love will be interchangeable with them alternating playing the slot and over the top..
Ballentine will need to hold up on the opposite side, i think we see holmes as well..
Are you considering Blackberry a shut down corner?? According to reports coming out of camp, by none other than Dottino, this is not the case.
Absolutely. Been thinking about this for weeks. Also, run inside at Devin Bush to negate his speed.
Giants eill be agressive in passrush, they are going to try and get Big Ben to rush his throws..
A lot of the looks will be disguised with all 3 safeties on the field a lot..
Peppers in the bkx most of the game, Logan Ryan and Julian Love will be interchangeable with them alternating playing the slot and over the top..
Ballentine will need to hold up on the opposite side, i think we see holmes as well..
I dunno he did pretty darn well against Evans, Jones and thomas last year...
How can you base anything on laat year? it is completely different personnel..
Its the first game of the season. Rothlesberger coming off major injury. No presesason. Hes gonna be a little rusty at the start. Giants need to jump on them early before Ben gets into any kind of rythym. That's their only chance to steal this game. I equate this game to the 96 home opener against a very good Buffalo Bills team. Giants attacked early, jumping out to a 17-0 lead but failed to deliver a knockout blow when they had the chances. Bills and Jim Kelly eventually found their rythym and came back to win. Hoping for a different result this time
if the Giants can out physical the Pittsburg offense and get to Ben -- they can win this game -- Ben does not play well when he's getting repeatedly hit and he injures easily
Take their Oline out of the game and Ben off the field and Pittsburg will be forced to play the run and screen game -- and we should be able to keep their scoring down
I like our chances if we play that way and execute a field position game -
I like the idea of Jones in a dink and dunk contest against their #2 QB; he, Barkley, Lewis and our TE's give us an edge in that kind of contest; they have been practicing the screen game - let's see them execute it -- this will be a whole new Giants team if they can execute the screen game against the Pittsburg D line
Pittsburg's Oline will still be an issue which is what equalizes the game for us
The Giants need to attack the right side of the Steelers OL and line up their speed rushers against Zach Banner. Banner is huge but he struggles versus speed.
I expect a sloppy game with many broken plays from blown assignments.
*WEIRD* vibe with no real crowd will throw some players off, I believe - some players are motivated by the crowd.
Hate to say it, but a RASH of injuries across the league from a shortened training season.
BIG opportunities for the real talent to exploit.
I actually think the Giants have a solid shot because of these factors.
I expect Barkley to have a HUGE opening to the season, if he can stay healthy.
In the case of Jones... if that OL has major issues early, I'd pull him. Too valuable to lose because of the bizarre season 2020 has presented.
Ok ... It’s my meds talking again.
Pitt's OL is banged up
Our Pass D will likely play press
Big Ben could get banged up if we can bring the pressure.
We are going to run the ball. Can we convert a majority of our third downs? Limit turnovers? Limit penalties? Hit our fgs?
I think playing a vet team like the Steelers first game out of the box actually gives us a chance to surprise.
We have a young team that is completely unpredictable and I am kind of digging it.
I predict an upset!
Not worried about the Steeler TEs? You should be.
Make Juju prove he can beat Bradberry and Ebron prove he can beat Peppers/Love 1 on 1 downfield. Don't give up easy catches with soft cushion and do everything possible to eliminate blown assignments.
If our veteran guys are up to that task it basically turns the game into a matchup of their young WR's vs. our young DB's, hopefully with us having the ability to speed up the clock on Ben with an extra rusher or help the young DB's with extra attention over the top.
I expect the NYG want to ease Ryan into things since he was only signed a week ago, but he's a good backup plan since he can get inserted anywhere. If Ebron is beating our safeties put Ryan in. If the Steelers outside WR's are beating our young guys put Ryan outside. If the slot is an issue put Ryan there. He's probably got the most extensive experience on the team playing against Big Ben and the most experience covering JuJu - so ease him in but have him ready as an adjustment to whatever needs adjusting in game.
Covering their pass catchers is my biggest concern. I think we'll be able to control the LOS and keep their run game in check.
Yup. Big game for all the higher profile D guys. Martinez and the DL need to shut down the run game. Peppers and Bradberry in particular need to do well in coverage against whoever they are matched up on so the young guys can get extra help over the top.
The good news is Ben is one dimensional at this stage so that should be 1 less thing to worry about.
Ben is still 6 5' and close to 250 lbs. Not sure our blitzers can get him down very easily. Need two guys banging him.
I don't know what this defense will look like, but expect it to be basic and the coaches want to see the above and expect execution. Do your job, defeat your man, keep contain, don't lose your man or blow coverage(s), pursue and try to strip the football. Be disciplined and fundamentally sound, etc.
He was hurt.
Did not practice so may not play.
I know some of us are pining for a little bit of old school Giants football, and Apple sure didn't work out for us, but I'm just not sure about going with Blackberry, either.
I don't know what this defense will look like, but expect it to be basic and the coaches want to see the above and expect execution. Do your job, defeat your man, keep contain, don't lose your man or blow coverage(s), pursue and try to strip the football. Be disciplined and fundamentally sound, etc.
This. I expect us to slowly lose the game just due to being outmatched. If I see the above, and we finish 6-10 I'll have high hopes for this team moving forward. Too many people on this board look at 6-10 as an absolute failure. If I finally see this team stop with the constant blown asignments and poor execution at least it points to us finding the right coach. If Daniel Jones is the guy (which I believe he is) we'll be fine. HC/QB/Roster are the three pillars of NFL success. 2/3rds of it finished at least points to winning football for the next decade.