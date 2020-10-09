for display only
Rookie Offensive Tackles..

prdave73 : 9/10/2020 3:15 am
Jedrick Wills Jr, Tristan Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, and Mekhi Becton all going to start at OT for their teams.

We shall see if DG picked the right one..
Sure will.  
BlueLou'sBack : 9/10/2020 4:17 am : link
By midnight next Monday I'm sure we will have an earful from the experts on BBI declaring Thomas this or that based on his three most obvious plays, and for an OL "most obvious" usually means his mistakes...

I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
Just out of curiosity..  
Giant John : 9/10/2020 6:12 am : link
Are they also playing against the same player and defense?
RE: Just out of curiosity..  
ZogZerg : 9/10/2020 6:50 am : link
In comment 14966421 Giant John said:
Quote:
Are they also playing against the same player and defense?


Exactly. One is playing against a potential Def MVP and the Top D in the NFL. But lets go ahead and declare "mistakes" after one week.
It is the world we live in today.  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9/10/2020 7:03 am : link
Instant judgment. No forgiveness.
Are they all playing  
section125 : 9/10/2020 7:15 am : link
left tackle?
why wait for results  
Giantsfan79 : 9/10/2020 7:35 am : link
lets just declare DG an idiot right now and get and get it over with. Doomed!!! ;)
With Becton it's not just about how well he plays  
Milton : 9/10/2020 7:44 am : link
Anyone can get hurt, but Becton comes with questions about his back and obviously his weight. Did you see his father in the draft day video? Of the four, Becton has the highest ceiling and it's not even close, but the health concerns are legit. I have a hard time believing that Becton has a long career.
RE: Sure will.  
Victor in CT : 9/10/2020 7:49 am : link
In comment 14966416 BlueLou'sBack said:
Quote:
By midnight next Monday I'm sure we will have an earful from the experts on BBI declaring Thomas this or that based on his three most obvious plays, and for an OL "most obvious" usually means his mistakes...

I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
]

Agree EXCEPT FOR PFF. They are a joke.
RE: With Becton it's not just about how well he plays  
UConn4523 : 9/10/2020 7:52 am : link
In comment 14966439 Milton said:
Quote:
Anyone can get hurt, but Becton comes with questions about his back and obviously his weight. Did you see his father in the draft day video? Of the four, Becton has the highest ceiling and it's not even close, but the health concerns are legit. I have a hard time believing that Becton has a long career.


Same. His previous injury and his overall size (might not even be done growing) is a huge concern for me. Wish him the best though.
RE: Are they all playing  
Vin_Cuccs : 9/10/2020 8:10 am : link
In comment 14966430 section125 said:
Quote:
left tackle?


Wirfs is on the right side.
I get the interest. But from my perspective, it doesn't matter how  
Heisenberg : 9/10/2020 8:28 am : link
the others play. It only matters if our guy becomes the asset to the team we all hope he will be. Once we drafted Thomas, I don't give a shit about the rest.
I'm just..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/10/2020 8:30 am : link
hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.
RE: I get the interest. But from my perspective, it doesn't matter how  
LBH15 : 9/10/2020 8:40 am : link
In comment 14966456 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
the others play. It only matters if our guy becomes the asset to the team we all hope he will be. Once we drafted Thomas, I don't give a shit about the rest.


I am kind of interested in the others as well at least to some degree.

While it was pretty logical the Giants were picking an OT, there was plenty of discussion on which of these 4 top guys would be the best choice. Would like to see how this plays out.
Whether  
Toth029 : 9/10/2020 8:47 am : link
Performs well or not, some cynical fans will still find to be unhappy.
RE: Whether  
LBH15 : 9/10/2020 8:53 am : link
In comment 14966469 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Performs well or not, some cynical fans will still find to be unhappy.


I would imagine the Thomas pick will be questioned before halftime next Monday night.

Rookie Offensive lineman go thru plenty of low points, even the ones that become very good. Hopefully Thomas keeps his focus during games and keeps developing his skill set.
I fully expect Thomas  
lugnut : 9/10/2020 9:16 am : link
to be declared a bust Tuesday morning.
RE: Just out of curiosity..  
PatersonPlank : 9/10/2020 9:23 am : link
In comment 14966421 Giant John said:
Quote:
Are they also playing against the same player and defense?


Yes :)

RE: I fully expect Thomas  
PatersonPlank : 9/10/2020 9:25 am : link
In comment 14966500 lugnut said:
Quote:
to be declared a bust Tuesday morning.


I thought this happened on a few threads already? Since Peart was doing well then by definition Thomas was a bust and DG screwed up (I couldn't follow the logic either, but it was said).
RE: I'm just..  
Jay on the Island : 9/10/2020 9:32 am : link
In comment 14966457 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.

I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.

Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?
RE: I fully expect Thomas  
Jay on the Island : 9/10/2020 9:37 am : link
In comment 14966500 lugnut said:
Quote:
to be declared a bust Tuesday morning.

I am amazed that we witness the same shit every year. Dozens of experts have mentioned how far behind rookies are this year compared to previous years. There will be struggles and we were told that there will be struggles but that won't stop the usual band of morons from sharing their expert analysis and declaring these kids busts.

RE: I fully expect Thomas  
Scyber : 9/10/2020 9:45 am : link
In comment 14966500 lugnut said:
Quote:
to be declared a bust Tuesday morning.


More than likely someone here will declare him a bust by 7:30pm on Monday night.
RE: RE: I'm just..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/10/2020 10:04 am : link
In comment 14966520 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 14966457 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.


I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.

Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?


Wow. I missed that one. Unsurprising that it was a take - but I missed it.

The interesting thing is that Thomas could be better than 3 guys, but if he isn't better than the 4th, some will find a way to work a Gettleman rant out of it.
of those four  
JonC : 9/10/2020 10:18 am : link
it appeared to me AT brought the most potential upside and promise at LT, and the Giants got him. He might not wind up being a great LT but we got potentially the best LT the draft had to offer. Give him a chance to grow, and put your bias aside in the meantime.
Seems to me that Thomas is was the most pro ready  
Victor in CT : 9/10/2020 10:35 am : link
I think DG did the right thing, hopefully he will be proven right.
We may not see much  
ChicagoMarty : 9/10/2020 10:58 am : link
against the Steelers.

I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.

Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.
Caution Ahead  
Rafflee : 9/10/2020 11:13 am : link
New Coach... New System...No Preseason.... massively revamped line...and a Rookie LEFT TACKLE..... the only way this looks good is if they provide lots of help and realistically limit their offense to control the exposure of the entire line, especially a Rookie LTackle.

I'd love to see them line up with 2 TE and a Fullback/Hback or two halfbacks in their first play. Control the Defense with Sets
RE: We may not see much  
Giantsfan79 : 9/10/2020 11:33 am : link
In comment 14966639 ChicagoMarty said:
Quote:
against the Steelers.

I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.

Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.


mix in some play action and I like your gameplan.
Hopefully Thomas looks good..  
Metnut : 9/10/2020 11:34 am : link
I'll absolutely be a bit patient, but I also strongly remember the BBI apologists telling me for years to be patient with Flowers despite him constantly sucking ass.

Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.
We will see, but he picked the best natural LOT  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/10/2020 11:40 am : link
...so it's hard to doubt him right now.
RE: Hopefully Thomas looks good..  
Metnut : 9/10/2020 11:59 am : link
In comment 14966675 Metnut said:
Quote:
I'll absolutely be a bit patient, but I also strongly remember the BBI apologists telling me for years to be patient with Flowers despite him constantly sucking ass.

Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.


Also, just to follow up, I don’t really care if one or two of the other OTs look better than Thomas. I just want Thomas to look like a good long-term OT for us. Just show that he’s well on the way to doing that this year and I’ll be satisfied.
You will see Thomas get beat  
NYG007 : 9/10/2020 12:05 pm : link
Then dominate his guy a snap later. That is who we got, he learns from his mistakes and gets better and pissed that he got beat. We have a monster on our hands, trust the process.
RE: I'm just..  
prdave73 : 9/10/2020 12:14 pm : link
In comment 14966457 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.


Let’s hope you don’t smh then..
RE: You will see Thomas get beat  
prdave73 : 9/10/2020 12:16 pm : link
In comment 14966703 NYG007 said:
Quote:
Then dominate his guy a snap later. That is who we got, he learns from his mistakes and gets better and pissed that he got beat. We have a monster on our hands, trust the process.


This is all we can hope for.. This team can’t take another hit.
Hard to find negative press on any of the non-Giants  
widmerseyebrow : 9/10/2020 12:22 pm : link
Wills has had typical rookie "ups and downs." Becton is a large man (no shit). Wirfs hasn't had his name called much which is good as a rookie offensive lineman.

It'll be interesting to see how they all fare over the season.
Rookie LOTs always struggle  
sb from NYT Forum : 9/10/2020 12:36 pm : link
...Even Orlando Pace wasn't great his first year.
RE: of those four  
barens : 9/10/2020 1:20 pm : link
In comment 14966570 JonC said:
Quote:
it appeared to me AT brought the most potential upside and promise at LT, and the Giants got him. He might not wind up being a great LT but we got potentially the best LT the draft had to offer. Give him a chance to grow, and put your bias aside in the meantime.


It is what it is, and this first game has the potential to be rough. I just wonder what Judge is going to do to protect him.

That said, next year we'll be singing a much different tune.
...  
christian : 9/10/2020 1:30 pm : link
Thomas couldn’t draw up a harder debut. He’s going up against a stud and it will be his first NFL speed snaps against an opponent.

And with that said, my confidence he’ll outperform Solder from the first whistle is very high.
BBI experts?  
Carl in CT : 9/10/2020 2:10 pm : link
I’ll tell you this. 90% of BBI could have drafted using a magazine (gulp) better than the Giants in the last 8 years combined.
RE: ...  
barens : 9/10/2020 2:38 pm : link
In comment 14966792 christian said:
Quote:
Thomas couldn’t draw up a harder debut. He’s going up against a stud and it will be his first NFL speed snaps against an opponent.

And with that said, my confidence he’ll outperform Solder from the first whistle is very high.


I don't know about that, but I can see a heavy dose of the run game, as long as we can keep Pittsburgh's offense out of the end zone.
RE: RE: RE: I'm just..  
Jay on the Island : 9/10/2020 9:50 pm : link
In comment 14966558 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14966520 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


In comment 14966457 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.


I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.

Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?



Wow. I missed that one. Unsurprising that it was a take - but I missed it.

The interesting thing is that Thomas could be better than 3 guys, but if he isn't better than the 4th, some will find a way to work a Gettleman rant out of it.

Check out these gems.

My first instinct was that we should draft Becton
Prude : 8/28/2020 7:44 pm : link
Always go with your first instinct

RE: RE: My first instinct was that we should draft Becton
Prude : 8/28/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14957851 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14957848 Prude said:


Quote:


Always go with your first instinct



Based on what?


Thomas giving up 2 sacks to Carter while Jets camp is buzzing about Mekhi




I honestly believe Thomas run blocks well; however, he needs TE help  
SGMen : 9/10/2020 9:57 pm : link
He will need help all game long. He will get beat on stunts. I foresee four or give games of "learning on the job" and it won't be pretty.
