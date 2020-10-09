Rookie Offensive Tackles..

By midnight next Monday I'm sure we will have an earful from the experts on BBI declaring Thomas this or that based on his three most obvious plays, and for an OL "most obvious" usually means his mistakes...
I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
Anyone can get hurt, but Becton comes with questions about his back and obviously his weight. Did you see his father in the draft day video? Of the four, Becton has the highest ceiling and it's not even close, but the health concerns are legit. I have a hard time believing that Becton has a long career.
By midnight next Monday I'm sure we will have an earful from the experts on BBI declaring Thomas this or that based on his three most obvious plays, and for an OL "most obvious" usually means his mistakes...
I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
]
Agree EXCEPT FOR PFF. They are a joke.
RE: With Becton it's not just about how well he plays
Anyone can get hurt, but Becton comes with questions about his back and obviously his weight. Did you see his father in the draft day video? Of the four, Becton has the highest ceiling and it's not even close, but the health concerns are legit. I have a hard time believing that Becton has a long career.
Same. His previous injury and his overall size (might not even be done growing) is a huge concern for me. Wish him the best though.
I am amazed that we witness the same shit every year. Dozens of experts have mentioned how far behind rookies are this year compared to previous years. There will be struggles and we were told that there will be struggles but that won't stop the usual band of morons from sharing their expert analysis and declaring these kids busts.
it appeared to me AT brought the most potential upside and promise at LT, and the Giants got him. He might not wind up being a great LT but we got potentially the best LT the draft had to offer. Give him a chance to grow, and put your bias aside in the meantime.
I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.
Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.
New Coach... New System...No Preseason.... massively revamped line...and a Rookie LEFT TACKLE..... the only way this looks good is if they provide lots of help and realistically limit their offense to control the exposure of the entire line, especially a Rookie LTackle.
I'd love to see them line up with 2 TE and a Fullback/Hback or two halfbacks in their first play. Control the Defense with Sets
I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.
Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.
I'll absolutely be a bit patient, but I also strongly remember the BBI apologists telling me for years to be patient with Flowers despite him constantly sucking ass.
Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.
I'll absolutely be a bit patient, but I also strongly remember the BBI apologists telling me for years to be patient with Flowers despite him constantly sucking ass.
Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.
Also, just to follow up, I don’t really care if one or two of the other OTs look better than Thomas. I just want Thomas to look like a good long-term OT for us. Just show that he’s well on the way to doing that this year and I’ll be satisfied.
it appeared to me AT brought the most potential upside and promise at LT, and the Giants got him. He might not wind up being a great LT but we got potentially the best LT the draft had to offer. Give him a chance to grow, and put your bias aside in the meantime.
It is what it is, and this first game has the potential to be rough. I just wonder what Judge is going to do to protect him.
That said, next year we'll be singing a much different tune.
He will need help all game long. He will get beat on stunts. I foresee four or give games of "learning on the job" and it won't be pretty.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
Exactly. One is playing against a potential Def MVP and the Top D in the NFL. But lets go ahead and declare "mistakes" after one week.
I'll chime in when the season is over and PFF posts THEIR grades, FWIW.
Agree EXCEPT FOR PFF. They are a joke.
Same. His previous injury and his overall size (might not even be done growing) is a huge concern for me. Wish him the best though.
Wirfs is on the right side.
I am kind of interested in the others as well at least to some degree.
While it was pretty logical the Giants were picking an OT, there was plenty of discussion on which of these 4 top guys would be the best choice. Would like to see how this plays out.
I would imagine the Thomas pick will be questioned before halftime next Monday night.
Rookie Offensive lineman go thru plenty of low points, even the ones that become very good. Hopefully Thomas keeps his focus during games and keeps developing his skill set.
Yes :)
I thought this happened on a few threads already? Since Peart was doing well then by definition Thomas was a bust and DG screwed up (I couldn't follow the logic either, but it was said).
I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.
Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?
I am amazed that we witness the same shit every year. Dozens of experts have mentioned how far behind rookies are this year compared to previous years. There will be struggles and we were told that there will be struggles but that won't stop the usual band of morons from sharing their expert analysis and declaring these kids busts.
More than likely someone here will declare him a bust by 7:30pm on Monday night.
Quote:
hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.
I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.
Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?
Wow. I missed that one. Unsurprising that it was a take - but I missed it.
The interesting thing is that Thomas could be better than 3 guys, but if he isn't better than the 4th, some will find a way to work a Gettleman rant out of it.
I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.
Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.
I'd love to see them line up with 2 TE and a Fullback/Hback or two halfbacks in their first play. Control the Defense with Sets
I would expect Judge to come out in two TE packages for a majority of our Offensive snaps.
Such a deployment would facilitate a heavy run emphasis offensive game plan and protect our developing OTs in the pass game particularly against the Steeler pass rushers on the wings who must be licking their chops right now.
mix in some play action and I like your gameplan.
Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.
Thomas is a far better prospect who was far better in college than Flowers, so I'm not expecting anything like that disaster. But, it's important that Flowers show us why he was picked so high and make a good contribution out there even if there's still room for growth and mistakes to be cut down on.
Also, just to follow up, I don’t really care if one or two of the other OTs look better than Thomas. I just want Thomas to look like a good long-term OT for us. Just show that he’s well on the way to doing that this year and I’ll be satisfied.
Let’s hope you don’t smh then..
This is all we can hope for.. This team can’t take another hit.
It'll be interesting to see how they all fare over the season.
It is what it is, and this first game has the potential to be rough. I just wonder what Judge is going to do to protect him.
That said, next year we'll be singing a much different tune.
And with that said, my confidence he’ll outperform Solder from the first whistle is very high.
And with that said, my confidence he’ll outperform Solder from the first whistle is very high.
I don't know about that, but I can see a heavy dose of the run game, as long as we can keep Pittsburgh's offense out of the end zone.
Quote:
In comment 14966457 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
hoping the play of Thomas doesn't leave our house idiot doing his unpatented "smh" every week.
I'm glad that you're here to put those idiots in their place.
Who was the dipshit claiming that the Giants made a mistake by drafting Thomas over Becton based on the first scrimmage?
Wow. I missed that one. Unsurprising that it was a take - but I missed it.
The interesting thing is that Thomas could be better than 3 guys, but if he isn't better than the 4th, some will find a way to work a Gettleman rant out of it.
Check out these gems.
My first instinct was that we should draft Becton
Prude : 8/28/2020 7:44 pm : link
Always go with your first instinct
RE: RE: My first instinct was that we should draft Becton
Prude : 8/28/2020 7:58 pm : link
In comment 14957851 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 14957848 Prude said:
Quote:
Always go with your first instinct
Based on what?
Thomas giving up 2 sacks to Carter while Jets camp is buzzing about Mekhi