Is 7-9 a good season ?

This roster isn't likely to leap from 4 wins to 8+, it needs more talent.
Agree with Mr. C.
I'm just not expecting much this year with a young team and new staff. As long as we witness clear progress and well prepared and competitive play I'll be somewhat happy. But I don't think we have enough horses yet for much more than 4 or 5 wins. And then throw in the lack or preseason. Hopefully we'll be pleasantly surprised but I just don't see it at this point.
Everyone understands that with a new staff, a lot of first and second year players, and limited time on the field together have the odds stacked against this team.
On top of that, I think this schedule is absolutely brutal...last year should have been the year for some wins with a creampuff schedule comparatively, but that didnt transpire.
Im never satisfied when the Giants are out of it so early, which has been a trend, but I wont be calling to burn the thing to the ground if its a tough year. A lot of things out of the teams control have them as the ultimate underdogs.
Progress with good football, and Jones and the offense coming together will be necessary for us as fans.
Wins? Im rooting like hell for them to do have a good record..but I cant say im optimistic.
The 7-9 record looks like. Are they competing hard? Are the games close? Are players developing? Is Daniel Jones limiting his fumbles? Can we see potential in this team going forward? How does judge manage the game and team on game days? This off season has been unlike any other and we have a young team, but hopefully we can see a 7-9 season in a positive light.
I think anything below 7 wins would indicate players not improving and a lot of mental mistakes (turnovers, penalties and missed assignments)
This is the NFL where bad teams turn into good teams over a 1 year span all the time. San Fran just went from 4 wins to 13 wins and almost winning a title.
It speaks to how pathetic we've been for so long that so many of you are saying "yea, that's good". But no, it would still be thoroughly mediocre. Progress and it would still make me feel better than the recent garbage seasons. But that wouldn't make it a "good" season, just not as bad.
This place is LOADED with pessimists so 7-9 is a super bowl.
This giants team is young and the staff seems to be good. I think we wait and see before committing to us being a 4 win team as MANY have said.
Personally I think this team can get to 7 wins and I dont think we are the 4th worst team in football.
Jones had a great rookie year and there is little reason to believe he cannot improve. the OL may take some lumps but we have an infusion of new and young talent there. Hopefully they work well together and things click. I think our biggest area of concern is the secondary but with ryans addition and holmes looking like a player, it could actually be okay especially when X comes back.
The LBers are MUCH improved with the martinez addition. you guys can hate on the signing all you want but he is a very good player in the middle. The DL should be a strength of the team and should help these edge guys out. I expect bigger things from Xman. I think carter is who he is so I am not sure we will see a huge leap, probably just a solid guy to have in the rotation who will flash every once in a while. Golden and fackrell are nice pass rushing pieces to add to the fold too.
Everyone talks SO much about needing a WR, I just dont see it. Tate had a solid year even missing time. Shep just needs to stay healthy along with engram. I like what i saw out of kaden smith as he seems to be a quality backup.
People talked about our need for a #1 WR and i have NO CLUE why. slayhton has shown time and again he can make the big play. He has good size, good hands and the ability to get open usuing short area quickness. I am not sure why people dont believe he can be a #1. To me, the offense is absolutely set up for a strong year, we will go as the OL goes as thats still the missing piece on offense and their performance will be the determining factor.
Defense is young but we have some pieces. I am shocked more people arent excited about the direction of the team
A good season is a winning season and a playoff appearance. Have we fallen so far as to accept 7-9 as good?
No, simply saying 7-9 would make me happy lacks context. Of course I want to be better but I'm also practical - only being happy with a playoff performance is certainly anyone's prerogative but I don't think its that black and white.
In an abnormal season under ridiculous conditions bad teams have less time and less practice to get better. Good teams have a leg up in that regard. Add in more roster turnover and a new HC/completely new staff and yeah, 7 wins would start getting me confident that we are starting to turn the corner.
are really the only 3 games we play this year where, IMO, talent level is comparable. Next is Bears and Browns. All other teams we are playing are definitively better (as of now). Even if we won all 5 games against Wash, Cincy, Chicago and Cleveland that means we beat 2 other really good teams.
Another 5 win season is really not acceptable anymore. I don't expect a playoff year here, but this team needs to show progress. Don't care that it's Judge's first year - it isn't Gettlemans.
If it's the same shitshow we've seen from the last 3 years, Gettleman has to go.
While I think the Giants are flawed and don't have enough talent to compete with DAL/PHI for the division, I also think they have enough to no longer be doormats. If this team plays smart football, they should be in almost every game and that's what I need to see. A smart team. A team that does the little things.
the HC has set is being the most physical team. I think the season is a success regardless of the actual number if Jones improves and we come out of the season having made great strides towards being much closer to that vision.
They have to split with their division opponents. the WFT will be a tough series as Rivera is a decent coach, so yes I am including one victory over the Boys the eagles and WFT. If they accomplish that, then I think I'd be pretty happy with 7 and 9.
and not one of you will be happy with 7-9 if they go 7-9.
Why not let the season shake and and then judge the season? If they go 1-6 then finish 6-3 you might feel ok with things, maybe. IF they go 6-3 then fall apart not one of you will be happy with 7-9 nor should you be.
Giants fans are friggin terrified. Relax. Set realistic but fun expectations. Let the season play out and see what the hell happens. It's football! Enjoy the new regime, new QB, new everything. Rome wasn't built in a day and it doesn't have to be, but that doesn't mean this season will be a shit show either. It just might be fun.
Another thing here to consider is that not all 7-9's are equal.
So, it really would depend how we got there. I said earlier that my answer is generally yes, because it would signify progress.
But, I could see a 7-win year where maybe it's less satisfying - say maybe we were in position to win 2-3 more games and floundered down the stretch or fell apart and had a chance at the playoffs somehow but missed them, then yeah... I think that's more disappointing than not.
A 7-win year where we beat a few quality teams and hang in there with others and win the few games we "should" win on paper, then yeah - I think that's something you can hang your hat on and say you're happy moving forward with.
So, in lacking context, a lot of our answers here are just hollow guesses.
and not one of you will be happy with 7-9 if they go 7-9.
Why not let the season shake and and then judge the season? If they go 1-6 then finish 6-3 you might feel ok with things, maybe. IF they go 6-3 then fall apart not one of you will be happy with 7-9 nor should you be.
Giants fans are friggin terrified. Relax. Set realistic but fun expectations. Let the season play out and see what the hell happens. It's football! Enjoy the new regime, new QB, new everything. Rome wasn't built in a day and it doesn't have to be, but that doesn't mean this season will be a shit show either. It just might be fun.
I’m not terrified. What is there to be terrified of? Another 4-12 season? No one would be surprised by that.
I’ve said it multiple times, but I compare this Giants season to the 2016 Eagles season. The Eagles went 7-9 that season, but showed development which helped lead to their SB title in 2017.
I do feel there is a portion of people on BBI that want to see the team go 3-13 just to say “I told you so” - that’s unfortunate. But, this team needs to be around .500 in a post Thanksgiving world. In the last few years, the team has started so poorly:
2019: 2-6
2018: 1-7
2017: 1-7
It’s enough. 7-9 would show progress and set up for a competitive window in 2021.
It’s hard to discount the number of inexperienced cogs on this team. New systems, first year new head coach, rookie left tackle, new center, new right tackle, 3 new players in the secondary, new middle linebacker, new DC who oversaw literally the worst defense in the NFL last year.
And all that’s fine, because at least being really young gives you a direction and an identity.
If these guys go 7-9, Judge is in the running for Coach of the Year
I don't care if we are 2-14. As long as we are competitive in every game. If we lose 8 games by 6 or less points, guess what? We will be on the threshold of something good. This is a very young team with a lot of upside. But it is very young and inexperienced with a new coaching staff and without much of a preseason to learn and grow while scrimmaging with other teams. Consequently, we shouldn't expect much. However, there is potential, and some wins (i.e., a few) may come in the 2nd half. But to believe that the Giants will win more than 2 games in the first half of the season given the difficulty of our schedule (and relative inexperience of the O-Line playing together and the porous secondary) is just being unrealistic.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
sick and tired of getting swept by both of them
Agree with Mr. C.
I'm just not expecting much this year with a young team and new staff. As long as we witness clear progress and well prepared and competitive play I'll be somewhat happy. But I don't think we have enough horses yet for much more than 4 or 5 wins. And then throw in the lack or preseason. Hopefully we'll be pleasantly surprised but I just don't see it at this point.
Everyone understands that with a new staff, a lot of first and second year players, and limited time on the field together have the odds stacked against this team.
On top of that, I think this schedule is absolutely brutal...last year should have been the year for some wins with a creampuff schedule comparatively, but that didnt transpire.
Im never satisfied when the Giants are out of it so early, which has been a trend, but I wont be calling to burn the thing to the ground if its a tough year. A lot of things out of the teams control have them as the ultimate underdogs.
Progress with good football, and Jones and the offense coming together will be necessary for us as fans.
Wins? Im rooting like hell for them to do have a good record..but I cant say im optimistic.
I think anything below 7 wins would indicate players not improving and a lot of mental mistakes (turnovers, penalties and missed assignments)
I'll sign up for 7-9.................
I'll sign up for 7-9.................
I agree. 7-9 means the light has turned on for players we didn't expect, and shows me the coaching staff is making a strong impact.
Would be a GREAT season, sight unseen.
Such a record implies that several -- if not all -- of our young players progressed.
Moreover, we don't get to 7-9 with Daniels Jones playing lousy football.
All in all, if I'm offered 7-9 this year, I think that's a big step forward.
It speaks to how pathetic we've been for so long that so many of you are saying "yea, that's good". But no, it would still be thoroughly mediocre. Progress and it would still make me feel better than the recent garbage seasons. But that wouldn't make it a "good" season, just not as bad.
I'm not going to do backflips for 7-9 but it would prove that the arrow is pointing up. 7 wins means that we beat atleast 2 or 3 really good teams - we haven't done that in a while.
This place is LOADED with pessimists so 7-9 is a super bowl.
This giants team is young and the staff seems to be good. I think we wait and see before committing to us being a 4 win team as MANY have said.
Personally I think this team can get to 7 wins and I dont think we are the 4th worst team in football.
Jones had a great rookie year and there is little reason to believe he cannot improve. the OL may take some lumps but we have an infusion of new and young talent there. Hopefully they work well together and things click. I think our biggest area of concern is the secondary but with ryans addition and holmes looking like a player, it could actually be okay especially when X comes back.
The LBers are MUCH improved with the martinez addition. you guys can hate on the signing all you want but he is a very good player in the middle. The DL should be a strength of the team and should help these edge guys out. I expect bigger things from Xman. I think carter is who he is so I am not sure we will see a huge leap, probably just a solid guy to have in the rotation who will flash every once in a while. Golden and fackrell are nice pass rushing pieces to add to the fold too.
Everyone talks SO much about needing a WR, I just dont see it. Tate had a solid year even missing time. Shep just needs to stay healthy along with engram. I like what i saw out of kaden smith as he seems to be a quality backup.
People talked about our need for a #1 WR and i have NO CLUE why. slayhton has shown time and again he can make the big play. He has good size, good hands and the ability to get open usuing short area quickness. I am not sure why people dont believe he can be a #1. To me, the offense is absolutely set up for a strong year, we will go as the OL goes as thats still the missing piece on offense and their performance will be the determining factor.
Defense is young but we have some pieces. I am shocked more people arent excited about the direction of the team
The team has averaged 4 wins a year as of late.
So yes, they have fallen that far.
No, simply saying 7-9 would make me happy lacks context. Of course I want to be better but I'm also practical - only being happy with a playoff performance is certainly anyone's prerogative but I don't think its that black and white.
In an abnormal season under ridiculous conditions bad teams have less time and less practice to get better. Good teams have a leg up in that regard. Add in more roster turnover and a new HC/completely new staff and yeah, 7 wins would start getting me confident that we are starting to turn the corner.
But a good season. No.
For arguments sake -- say the Giants beat all of the teams they play that were below .500 last year.
Washington (2)
Tampa
Cincinnati
Arizona
Cleveland
That has you beating the Brady led Bucs, and then you still need to pick off a game against a decent team to get 7 wins. That would be an awesome outcome.
That is trending up in a big way.
sick and tired of getting swept by both of them
+1
More likely the Giants are picking in the top 5/10 again.
Another 5 win season is really not acceptable anymore. I don't expect a playoff year here, but this team needs to show progress. Don't care that it's Judge's first year - it isn't Gettlemans.
If it's the same shitshow we've seen from the last 3 years, Gettleman has to go.
While I think the Giants are flawed and don't have enough talent to compete with DAL/PHI for the division, I also think they have enough to no longer be doormats. If this team plays smart football, they should be in almost every game and that's what I need to see. A smart team. A team that does the little things.
Show me that and I'm happy.
If the Giants win 7 games this year, Judge should be the RUNAWAY coach of the year!
However, if we did get to 7-9 that would mean A few positives
the QB play took a step up - most important
OL improvement
Less injuries
The defense developed a pass rush
I believe the QB and offense will score points. I also believe that unless they find a pass rush, the D is going to give up more points
Outside of 2016, their defenses have come up small time and time again
- They didn't hire a viable head coach
- They only added 2 viable offensive lineman (Hernandez, Zeitler)
- They only added 1 bona fide starter to the secondary (Peppers)
Now you're heading into year 3
- Brand new head coach
- Hopefully you've added a cornerstone left tackle and groomed a center
- You've added 2 more bona fide starters to the secondary
To me the first step out of the basement requires 1) stable coaching 2) ability to protect Jones 3) ability to defend the pass
Doing that will get the Giants to 5-7 wins.
Why not let the season shake and and then judge the season? If they go 1-6 then finish 6-3 you might feel ok with things, maybe. IF they go 6-3 then fall apart not one of you will be happy with 7-9 nor should you be.
Giants fans are friggin terrified. Relax. Set realistic but fun expectations. Let the season play out and see what the hell happens. It's football! Enjoy the new regime, new QB, new everything. Rome wasn't built in a day and it doesn't have to be, but that doesn't mean this season will be a shit show either. It just might be fun.
So, it really would depend how we got there. I said earlier that my answer is generally yes, because it would signify progress.
But, I could see a 7-win year where maybe it's less satisfying - say maybe we were in position to win 2-3 more games and floundered down the stretch or fell apart and had a chance at the playoffs somehow but missed them, then yeah... I think that's more disappointing than not.
A 7-win year where we beat a few quality teams and hang in there with others and win the few games we "should" win on paper, then yeah - I think that's something you can hang your hat on and say you're happy moving forward with.
So, in lacking context, a lot of our answers here are just hollow guesses.
Why not let the season shake and and then judge the season? If they go 1-6 then finish 6-3 you might feel ok with things, maybe. IF they go 6-3 then fall apart not one of you will be happy with 7-9 nor should you be.
Giants fans are friggin terrified. Relax. Set realistic but fun expectations. Let the season play out and see what the hell happens. It's football! Enjoy the new regime, new QB, new everything. Rome wasn't built in a day and it doesn't have to be, but that doesn't mean this season will be a shit show either. It just might be fun.
I’m not terrified. What is there to be terrified of? Another 4-12 season? No one would be surprised by that.
and not embarrassing ourselves - I am happy.
7-9 is this year would be an improvement (IMO). Rome wasn't built .... blah blah blah
I do feel there is a portion of people on BBI that want to see the team go 3-13 just to say “I told you so” - that’s unfortunate. But, this team needs to be around .500 in a post Thanksgiving world. In the last few years, the team has started so poorly:
2019: 2-6
2018: 1-7
2017: 1-7
It’s enough. 7-9 would show progress and set up for a competitive window in 2021.
And all that’s fine, because at least being really young gives you a direction and an identity.