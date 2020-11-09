Daniel Jones armstead98 : 9/11/2020 11:22 am

I started a thread about Dexter Lawrence, who I think is the most important player on D but there's been relatively little discussion of. I thought I'd do the same for our most important player, period.



Due to the lack of preseason there's been relatively little discussion of Daniel Jones heading into season 2. Jones blew away all skeptics with his rookie performance. He clearly belongs in the league and now it's just a question of what his ceiling is.



Many quarterbacks make a leap in their second year. For example the Mannings both had big losing records their rookie year with middling stats, year two saw 13-3 and 11-5 with big jumps in their stats. More recently Mahomes and Lamar had explosive breakout seasons in their second year after not getting much playing time their rookie years.



The Giants prediction thread had a lot of 6-10 in there and given the past few years I can't really say that's wrong. But what I think people are not necessarily accounting for is a massive leap from our QB. As we all know, this is a QB league and Giants have a promising one. Unlike the others listed above, Jones actually had an impressive rookie year when it comes to his stats.



Am I the only one who is expecting (hoping for?) a big season from DJ? 4500 yards, 30+ TDs, & lt;15 INTs, etc., that kind of thing. Obviously the most important stat is Ws which is the biggest question mark.



Personally I can't wait to see what he looks like on Monday. The Steelers have a good D but a good QB beats a good D these days and we might just have one of the best on his way up.