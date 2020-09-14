New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Post-Game Discussion

That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
Isn’t it something like Jones 13th nfl start? Didn’t do anything. I mean the 90 yard drive was singly handily engineered by him. He made a bad decision after. The last TD drive was also all him. Do you think the Steelers wanted them to score? How often have we seen teams blow late multiple possession leads. It wasn’t 45-10. I don’t like DG either but Jones might very well be a legitimate top 10 qb in the future.
Using the excurse that the C has never played C before ...
...seems pretty lame to me. Center has been a position of need since 2017 (probably 2016 because Richburg sucked in 2016).
So WHY is an UDFA OT who never played Center before in his life the starting Center?!? DG couldn't find any better vet than Pulley of Halapio to compete?
It's just really discouraging seeing the same garbage interior play year after year.
I mentioned that earlier. I don't really get it from Gettleman's perspective. He says he wants to fix the OL problem once and for all, but is essentially betting on an UDFA converted T to be a starting C? IDK, I know Gates is supposedly promising, but that's awfully risky.
Maybe he signs a veteran now their contracts aren't guaranteed (Justin Britt?)
DJ ( most important piece on the chessboard)
- Seems to be able to play faster and process more.
- Remembered more details of the position like two hands on the ball when being sacked and sliding. Did not see sliding in the pocket but didnt have enough examples to call that in this game.
- I think I saw Dupree hit his arm or legs on the 19 play interception when DJ was trying to hit Slayton at the back of the end zone. My point being it was not a bone headed panic play and the other team does have play makers as well.
- Despite no running game, a collapsing pocket from the very fast front 7 of Pittsburgh and down 1 receiver ( we missed Tate for this game) and the unreliability of EE - I saw a variety of throws and high accuracy and mental toughness and athleticism for the position.
SB
- Yeah, yeah, poor run blocking or they were tipping running plays or Saquon takes too long to look around before hitting the line.
- Very disappointed in his pass blocking
- Ran some poor routes in the second half so to me-he made himself un reliable in the passing game.
- Unless this is an aberration across a long season, I do not see overpaying him for a second contract.
Thomas
One of the important players to get right for the Giants. A good long term LT is hard to get and important to get. I was encouraged by his play
If the RT doesnt play better than I expect to see Peart by game six
The middle of the line was just out played and could not anchor against the steelers or push them back at all.
Slayton played a fine game but the WR unit is a team weakness
EE- Do not resign this guy. An athlete and not a football player. Classic Ross/Reese kind of pick.
Team speed on Special teams has gone up and they played well. Wish Core had not gotten injured.
Defense. We know they dont have the back 7 talent they need. We know Love is a depth not starter talent. We know that Ballentine may need another year given his small school level of competition and training.
We know Ryan just joined the team this past week.
But the coaching seemed a lot better. Many more players were in place...there were coverage sacks and BenR had to throw the ball away a few times. All things considered ( new players, new coaches, new scheme, tough Pittsburgh team) I thought they played well.
Lawrence, Martinez, LW and Fackeral all had smart good games. So did Hill.
Team obviously much better coached and fought harder with more discipline than the last several years.
Pittsburgh is a playoff level team and maybe even a championship level team. They were veterans, well coached and well prepared technically and emotionally to play a good game.
So far, the team may actually be watchable despite the very tough schedule and the obvious talent gaps in some critical places.
Wish they had one more Cb and had not lost McKinney.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
I'm the idiot?? you've said a number of times tonight that Barkley doesn't have the running style needed to be a top back!! You keep saying he isn't physical!
*Barkley has a long way to go. Once in a generation-type prospect - but must realize his potential in the NFL.
*Engram and Carter - the offseason heroes - were pretty much the same players they've shown to date. Which is what really should've been expected. Very little pressure off the edge.
*Jones' good will is going to run out soon. I was his biggest supporter pre-draft but he needs to show another level to his game, and quickly.
*Judge is physical, we like how he answers questions at press conferences, we like that he's young, but so far it was the same team. Shooting themselves in the foot with penalties and strange play calling. Couldn't cover the middle of the field, got worn out and exposed over a 60 minute football game.
*This was an easy game for the Steelers which is what we should all have hoped not to see. The Steelers have a far better roster than the Giants and would probably win 10 games out of 10. When they needed to do something, they did it. When they went for the kill, they killed. Their coaches, on both sides of the ball, seemed to have our number. Not a good start for Judge's staff.
It became an "easy" game in the 4th quarter. It was not an easy game for the Steelers. I don't think they expected it to be that hard.
Agreed, we punched them in the face and it took them 3.5 quarters to bounce back
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
I'm the idiot?? you've said a number of times tonight that Barkley doesn't have the running style needed to be a top back!! You keep saying he isn't physical!
I'd rather be an idiot than blind!
If Barkley was a true physical back, he’d be able to truck three guys to get back to the line of scrimmage. Lol.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
But even I don't blame him for tonight. It was very apparent that our OLine was completely over-matched from run-block standpoint. Did a pretty good job pass-blocking, but the run-blocking was absolutely abysmal. They were completely over-matched.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
15 carries for 6 yards is the best a gold jacket RB could’ve done? Was this the ‘00 Ravens D tonight?
The biggest issue is Barkley is a plant and cut runner. His jump cut is one of the great individual attributes in all of football. The Giants interior line just gets decimated so frequently, Barkley can’t really exploit this superior skillet.
The Steelers has a really good run defense last year, they gave up 3.8 yards a carry. The Giants were more than 2 yards under that, Barkley was more than 3.
This was the 13th game out 30 he’s averaged less than 3.5 YPC. He’s probably the best back in the league and over a 3rd of the games he’s played he’s under 3.5. Yikes.
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
15 carries for 6 yards is the best a gold jacket RB could’ve done? Was this the ‘00 Ravens D tonight?
He was contacted behind the LOS on every carry except 2 of them. On the plays where he wasn’t contacted behind the line, he got 4 yards and 6 yards. The Steelers are one of the best defenses in the league, they absolutely sold out to stop the run tonight and you want to blame Barkley for his lack of physicality? Come on. A little realism here. You want to get on Barkley for something? He missed a blitz pickup. That’s it.
Barkley was hit behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 15 rushes.
Did you watch the game?
I watched him try to jump over defenders instead of deliver a blow. I saw him a complete non-factor in short yardage and goal line situations. I didn’t see him fight for a single yard tonight. I saw him suck ass in pass pro.
This is nothing new. He’s had games like this in the past.
I get it, the OL is suspect. But a gold jacket RB shouldn’t be killing drives with consistently negative runs and blown assignments in pass pro.
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
Isn’t it something like Jones 13th nfl start? Didn’t do anything. I mean the 90 yard drive was singly handily engineered by him. He made a bad decision after. The last TD drive was also all him. Do you think the Steelers wanted them to score? How often have we seen teams blow late multiple possession leads. It wasn’t 45-10. I don’t like DG either but Jones might very well be a legitimate top 10 qb in the future.
Please. He was a 4 year starter in a major conference. He was the 6th pick in the entire draft. He has yet to have a good game or put the team on his back against a decent team. You don't get to play the 2019 Washington team every week.
This was a winnable first game of the season against a team that had no film on the Giants and starting a old, rusty qb- and they blew our doors in while Mr. 6th pick didn't put a point on the board for nearly 3 quarters and threw two boneheaded picks. If this was Haskins or Mayfield or Darnold you guys would be laughing your asses off.
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
You should kiss my ass, pollyanna.
I freely admit this team has issues. But if you don’t see improvement in certain areas, you’re more likely to find yourself making better points about beach volleyball.
The quarterback you called serviceable who does nothing against good teams? Were we watching the same game where he made multiple plays despite not having a run game worth two shits? Yep he got his arm hit down on the goal line, and it resulted in a back breaking INT. But uhh, there were a lot of positives tonight. Perhaps you missed the 40 yard TD perfect pass? Or the 3rd and 14 throw from his own end zone? Serviceable quarterbacks don’t make either of those throws. Maybe they do in beach volleyball?
RE: Need to work out the run blocking - its imperative
Frankly I think the OL has potential. They battled and were getting better. I thought Thomas and Hernandez got better as the game went on, Thomas will be out there for a long time. Gates had some problems vs the All Pro, and of course Dupree killed everyone in front of him.
Remember Pitts has All Pro's across the front 7. It was a really good lesson, and I think we will be much better next week
Dupree's plays were made when he didn't have a blocker on him! That's either a mistake by the OL or bad coaching
It’s not like we were getting “embarrassed” every single week under Shurmur. Why does everyone seem to be saying “nice to keep it close for a change”? I mean we lost by 10 (And that’s thanks to a TD in garbage time). Honestly a lot of games under Shurmur went the same exact way as what we just saw. Giants keep it close and competitive for 2-3 quarters, then end up losing by 10-20 points. Remember the Patriots game last year? We were all so impressed by the way they “fought hard”. But they never REALLY had a chance of winning that game. This felt much the same way.
Carl Banks said it perfectly last year: “they’re a play or 2 away... from being a play or 2 away.”
I will say i liked what Garrett was doing offensively, his game plan to mask our atrocious o-line (despite being 3 years into the reign of the Hog Molly whisperer), and I loved that Garrett seemed to actually make adjustments (unlike Shurmur).
On D I’m still not convinced we’re a whole lot better. Again I remember seeing the same stuff toward the beginning of last year. The D had plenty of heart and effort the first 2-3 quarters, but overall they broke at the critic moments and were eventually just out classed and overpowered. Toward the end of the year last year the D looked much worse but I also think that had a lot to do with injuries.
Idk... I’m not saying I’m shocked considering the circumstances (new coach , no preseason, etc.) but at the same time I also don’t see the stuff that so many here are saying has them impressed and excited and optimistic. No team In the league has had a preseason, and Big Ben missed all of last year, so I mean we’re still all somewhat on similar footing.
I get the feeling we’re in for another 6-10 year with a lot of games where we’re “competitive” for 2-3 quarters and end up losing by 2 scores, but plenty on here will applaud them for playing with great heart and effort. But really we’ll still be in the same place we’ve been. I think at that point we’ll just hope we’ve seen enough of Judge to know he has what it takes to build a real playoff team here. The thing I’m not so certain of is if Gettleman can afford another year of people saying “he just needs 3 more years to fill these holes, have patience”. If Judge shows promise but there’s still a clear massive lack of talent compared to other teams (after DG just had 3 top 6 picks and a spending spree in 2020 FA) I think ownership is going to seriously consider replacing him.
Anyone who says another running back could have done better last night is nuts. This line hasn’t been able to run block for years. It has a backup T playing center because the GM wouldn’t draft or spend money on a center. Even with Tate, the talent at WR is very thin. Smith is decent but Engram stinks. Jones would do fine with more talent in those areas.
The DB situation is shaky because of McKinney’s injury and busted draft picks. Martinez is good but a practice squad player is playing next to him. They still don’t have a dominant pass rusher. The front three are fairly solid.
In short, the team is short on talent as it has been the 3 or 4 seasons.
Anyone who says another running back could have done better last night is nuts. This line hasn’t been able to run block for years. It has a backup T playing center because the GM wouldn’t draft or spend money on a center. Even with Tate, the talent at WR is very thin. Smith is decent but Engram stinks. Jones would do fine with more talent in those areas.
The DB situation is shaky because of McKinney’s injury and busted draft picks. Martinez is good but a practice squad player is playing next to him. They still don’t have a dominant pass rusher. The front three are fairly solid.
In short, the team is short on talent as it has been the 3 or 4 seasons.
this pretty much sums it up. DG has not fixed the defensive backfield, the OL or given us a pass rush.
I saw a well-coached prepared Giants squad compete. The late third quarter - the Jones fumble, the Steelers recovery of the fumble in the next drive and the inability of the Giants secondary to cover the Pitt receivers on the drive - doomed our chances. But that was a very credible effort.
A lot of “shifting the goalposts” here.
We know the team has talent deficiencies. I approach the season hoping to see a quality coaching staff make progress and also that Jones show he was not the product of Shurmur’s coaching.
I see both. Very encouraged. I’m upping my season win total from 4-5 to 6-7.
We just have had twelve month period where our best DB was released due to a tweet, another one was arrested for the first criminal offense Of his life,their 2nd rd pick got injured and a likely starter at CB opted not to play because of the pandemic.
I’m not high on DG but seriously what is the guy supposed to do?
I know it was only one game, and it was against an older, more established team,led by a great coaching staff, but the Giants still look like the Giants from the past few years.
It wasn't as though DJ didn't try to make good plays, the OL let him down by collapsing (again). His WR's have to do a better job catching the damn ball as well (E.E. looked pathetic).
I wasn't expecting to see the Giants soar to champion caliber yet, but I wanted to see the D hit big Ben a lot more.
I hope Judge and his staff can figure out how to win with this team, because they still play like losers.
I would start him alongside Penny in a two-back backfield and motion Penny to the edge as a receiver on passing downs. I also would play Smith because Engram can't block. I would play Engram as a slot receiver exclusively except on crack-back blocks.
I would start him alongside Penny in a two-back backfield and motion Penny to the edge as a receiver on passing downs. I also would play Smith because Engram can't block. I would play Engram as a slot receiver exclusively except on crack-back blocks.
And for some reason Penny barely played on Monday night; he was only on the field for 3 snaps.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
Quote:
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
Quote:
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
Isn’t it something like Jones 13th nfl start? Didn’t do anything. I mean the 90 yard drive was singly handily engineered by him. He made a bad decision after. The last TD drive was also all him. Do you think the Steelers wanted them to score? How often have we seen teams blow late multiple possession leads. It wasn’t 45-10. I don’t like DG either but Jones might very well be a legitimate top 10 qb in the future.
So WHY is an UDFA OT who never played Center before in his life the starting Center?!? DG couldn't find any better vet than Pulley of Halapio to compete?
It's just really discouraging seeing the same garbage interior play year after year.
More time is needed and more talent.
That talent ain't coming with DG making picks
So WHY is an UDFA OT who never played Center before in his life the starting Center?!? DG couldn't find any better vet than Pulley of Halapio to compete?
It's just really discouraging seeing the same garbage interior play year after year.
Pulley wasn’t that good and they probably weren’t sure on Halapio, he did injure his Achilles.
So WHY is an UDFA OT who never played Center before in his life the starting Center?!? DG couldn't find any better vet than Pulley of Halapio to compete?
It's just really discouraging seeing the same garbage interior play year after year.
I mentioned that earlier. I don't really get it from Gettleman's perspective. He says he wants to fix the OL problem once and for all, but is essentially betting on an UDFA converted T to be a starting C? IDK, I know Gates is supposedly promising, but that's awfully risky.
Maybe he signs a veteran now their contracts aren't guaranteed (Justin Britt?)
DJ ( most important piece on the chessboard)
- Seems to be able to play faster and process more.
- Remembered more details of the position like two hands on the ball when being sacked and sliding. Did not see sliding in the pocket but didnt have enough examples to call that in this game.
- I think I saw Dupree hit his arm or legs on the 19 play interception when DJ was trying to hit Slayton at the back of the end zone. My point being it was not a bone headed panic play and the other team does have play makers as well.
- Despite no running game, a collapsing pocket from the very fast front 7 of Pittsburgh and down 1 receiver ( we missed Tate for this game) and the unreliability of EE - I saw a variety of throws and high accuracy and mental toughness and athleticism for the position.
SB
- Yeah, yeah, poor run blocking or they were tipping running plays or Saquon takes too long to look around before hitting the line.
- Very disappointed in his pass blocking
- Ran some poor routes in the second half so to me-he made himself un reliable in the passing game.
- Unless this is an aberration across a long season, I do not see overpaying him for a second contract.
Thomas
One of the important players to get right for the Giants. A good long term LT is hard to get and important to get. I was encouraged by his play
If the RT doesnt play better than I expect to see Peart by game six
The middle of the line was just out played and could not anchor against the steelers or push them back at all.
Slayton played a fine game but the WR unit is a team weakness
EE- Do not resign this guy. An athlete and not a football player. Classic Ross/Reese kind of pick.
Team speed on Special teams has gone up and they played well. Wish Core had not gotten injured.
Defense. We know they dont have the back 7 talent they need. We know Love is a depth not starter talent. We know that Ballentine may need another year given his small school level of competition and training.
We know Ryan just joined the team this past week.
But the coaching seemed a lot better. Many more players were in place...there were coverage sacks and BenR had to throw the ball away a few times. All things considered ( new players, new coaches, new scheme, tough Pittsburgh team) I thought they played well.
Lawrence, Martinez, LW and Fackeral all had smart good games. So did Hill.
Team obviously much better coached and fought harder with more discipline than the last several years.
Pittsburgh is a playoff level team and maybe even a championship level team. They were veterans, well coached and well prepared technically and emotionally to play a good game.
So far, the team may actually be watchable despite the very tough schedule and the obvious talent gaps in some critical places.
Wish they had one more Cb and had not lost McKinney.
Just imo
EE
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
I'm the idiot?? you've said a number of times tonight that Barkley doesn't have the running style needed to be a top back!! You keep saying he isn't physical!
I'd rather be an idiot than blind!
Quote:
*Barkley has a long way to go. Once in a generation-type prospect - but must realize his potential in the NFL.
*Engram and Carter - the offseason heroes - were pretty much the same players they've shown to date. Which is what really should've been expected. Very little pressure off the edge.
*Jones' good will is going to run out soon. I was his biggest supporter pre-draft but he needs to show another level to his game, and quickly.
*Judge is physical, we like how he answers questions at press conferences, we like that he's young, but so far it was the same team. Shooting themselves in the foot with penalties and strange play calling. Couldn't cover the middle of the field, got worn out and exposed over a 60 minute football game.
*This was an easy game for the Steelers which is what we should all have hoped not to see. The Steelers have a far better roster than the Giants and would probably win 10 games out of 10. When they needed to do something, they did it. When they went for the kill, they killed. Their coaches, on both sides of the ball, seemed to have our number. Not a good start for Judge's staff.
It became an "easy" game in the 4th quarter. It was not an easy game for the Steelers. I don't think they expected it to be that hard.
Agreed, we punched them in the face and it took them 3.5 quarters to bounce back
Quote:
In comment 14972106 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
I'm the idiot?? you've said a number of times tonight that Barkley doesn't have the running style needed to be a top back!! You keep saying he isn't physical!
I'd rather be an idiot than blind!
If Barkley was a true physical back, he’d be able to truck three guys to get back to the line of scrimmage. Lol.
Quote:
In comment 14972106 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Quote:
In comment 14972267 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14972106 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
What physicality can overcome that? I mean, the idiotic comments are flying out there so much that somebody posted that the Steelers RB would have 100 yards behind our line!
That's the point we've gotten to in discussing RB's.
Are you really sticking to the absurd comment that Barkley isn't physical?
Need someone on the outside who can hold his own across from Bradberry..
Quote:
In comment 14972272 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 14972267 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14972106 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
15 carries for 6 yards is the best a gold jacket RB could’ve done? Was this the ‘00 Ravens D tonight?
What physicality can overcome that? I mean, the idiotic comments are flying out there so much that somebody posted that the Steelers RB would have 100 yards behind our line!
That's the point we've gotten to in discussing RB's.
Are you really sticking to the absurd comment that Barkley isn't physical?
fine. you are right we cannot block! we spent endless $ on TE'S and O line men and we cant block
Did you watch the game?
The Steelers has a really good run defense last year, they gave up 3.8 yards a carry. The Giants were more than 2 yards under that, Barkley was more than 3.
This was the 13th game out 30 he’s averaged less than 3.5 YPC. He’s probably the best back in the league and over a 3rd of the games he’s played he’s under 3.5. Yikes.
Did you watch the game?
i really don't think he cares! He spent most of the night on the game thread talking about how soft Barkley is - once after a play where Barkley lost 4 yards and was hit immediately.
I'm not sure what he expects a guy to do. It's like getting rid of all the OL and then wonder why the QB went 1-25 and was sacked 14 times!
Quote:
In comment 14972321 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14972272 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 14972267 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 14972106 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
the play. While Herbstreit said Barkley blew the block, Barkley took the interior rusher first - it was what he was supposed to do:
Quote:
Saquon needs to work on his pass blocking however. One of those sacks in the second half is on him, he completely whiffed when No.28 blitzed and sacked Jones.
That sack was on a DB blitz from 12 yards away that Jones didn't pick up or feel.
God you’re a fucking idiot. It was simple assignment football and he blew it. Not the first time he’s blown it in pass pro and certainly not the last.
He does some things exceptionally well but he’s a flawed back. He’s unreliable in short yardage and goal line situations. Pretty sad what Judge/Garrett had to pull out of the bag to pick up that 4th and 1 on the long INT drive.
He’s the Beckham of RBs. Capable of breaking the flashy play but incapable of doing the dirty work necessary for sustained success. Especially for a team looking for a physical identity. He’s not physical at all.
It’s really difficult to run for positive yards when six guys are taking turns teeing off on you behind the LOS.
It’s the same issues since he was in college. This is year 3 of the same shit.
Again, he’s does some things really well. Probably the most explosive RB in the league. But he has a lot of flaws. Flaws that really make it difficult for Judge to mold this team the way he wants. A Zeke or Henry type RB is really a better fit.
He will command a huge contract when the time comes and I wouldn’t pay it. Trade him to a finesse team like the Rams who are a better fit for his skill set.
Again, what the hell could he have done different tonight? Put Zeke in our backfield tonight and he looks like trash too. Superman himself couldn’t run over the Steelers tonight.
15 carries for 6 yards is the best a gold jacket RB could’ve done? Was this the ‘00 Ravens D tonight?
He was contacted behind the LOS on every carry except 2 of them. On the plays where he wasn’t contacted behind the line, he got 4 yards and 6 yards. The Steelers are one of the best defenses in the league, they absolutely sold out to stop the run tonight and you want to blame Barkley for his lack of physicality? Come on. A little realism here. You want to get on Barkley for something? He missed a blitz pickup. That’s it.
Did you watch the game?
I watched him try to jump over defenders instead of deliver a blow. I saw him a complete non-factor in short yardage and goal line situations. I didn’t see him fight for a single yard tonight. I saw him suck ass in pass pro.
This is nothing new. He’s had games like this in the past.
I get it, the OL is suspect. But a gold jacket RB shouldn’t be killing drives with consistently negative runs and blown assignments in pass pro.
This is pure fucking gold...gave me a good laugh.
Quote:
In comment 14972041 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
Struck me yesterday that offensive holding penalties were not being called in a number of games, even where the holding was pretty blatant.
Checked the stats, and:
In 2019, the average number of offensive holding penalties called per game, per team was 1.4.
2020 Week 1, including NYG-PIT, the average is 0.4.
No doubt a league directive.
Quote:
In comment 14972041 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
Isn’t it something like Jones 13th nfl start? Didn’t do anything. I mean the 90 yard drive was singly handily engineered by him. He made a bad decision after. The last TD drive was also all him. Do you think the Steelers wanted them to score? How often have we seen teams blow late multiple possession leads. It wasn’t 45-10. I don’t like DG either but Jones might very well be a legitimate top 10 qb in the future.
This was a winnable first game of the season against a team that had no film on the Giants and starting a old, rusty qb- and they blew our doors in while Mr. 6th pick didn't put a point on the board for nearly 3 quarters and threw two boneheaded picks. If this was Haskins or Mayfield or Darnold you guys would be laughing your asses off.
Quote:
In comment 14972256 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
In comment 14972041 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
That's about the size of it. The comments are what fans of bad teams are all about- "we competed with a playoff team!" "Wow, did you see that play?" "Player X is a real stud"- while the team is getting blown out. Sounds like the '70's all over again.
Game was over in the second quarter once Big Ben shook off a little rust. The Giants couldn't stop the run- with Pitt using the second string back, they couldn't stop the pass (the Steelers have so much speed at receiver) as the Steelers ran off 23 straight points and put the game away. Jones was Jones- a serviceable starter who does nothing against good teams. The two picks were bonehead plays. He threw a ton of short passes and didn't make 7 yards an attempt. Oh, he had a garbage time td. Yeah! Mediocre.
Let's not delude ourselves. The team is slow, the d-backs suck, Mr. Jim Brown Jr runs like a 180 lbs scatback, the qb only looks good against shitty teams, and they have 1 receiver that can get open against a decent defense. The #1 pick at TE is a bust. Show Gettlemen the door already. This team has a lot of work to do.
What a horrible take. You shouldn’t discuss football in public. Maybe beach volleyball.
You should kiss my ass, pollyanna.
I freely admit this team has issues. But if you don’t see improvement in certain areas, you’re more likely to find yourself making better points about beach volleyball.
The quarterback you called serviceable who does nothing against good teams? Were we watching the same game where he made multiple plays despite not having a run game worth two shits? Yep he got his arm hit down on the goal line, and it resulted in a back breaking INT. But uhh, there were a lot of positives tonight. Perhaps you missed the 40 yard TD perfect pass? Or the 3rd and 14 throw from his own end zone? Serviceable quarterbacks don’t make either of those throws. Maybe they do in beach volleyball?
Frankly I think the OL has potential. They battled and were getting better. I thought Thomas and Hernandez got better as the game went on, Thomas will be out there for a long time. Gates had some problems vs the All Pro, and of course Dupree killed everyone in front of him.
Remember Pitts has All Pro's across the front 7. It was a really good lesson, and I think we will be much better next week
Dupree's plays were made when he didn't have a blocker on him! That's either a mistake by the OL or bad coaching
Carl Banks said it perfectly last year: “they’re a play or 2 away... from being a play or 2 away.”
I will say i liked what Garrett was doing offensively, his game plan to mask our atrocious o-line (despite being 3 years into the reign of the Hog Molly whisperer), and I loved that Garrett seemed to actually make adjustments (unlike Shurmur).
On D I’m still not convinced we’re a whole lot better. Again I remember seeing the same stuff toward the beginning of last year. The D had plenty of heart and effort the first 2-3 quarters, but overall they broke at the critic moments and were eventually just out classed and overpowered. Toward the end of the year last year the D looked much worse but I also think that had a lot to do with injuries.
Idk... I’m not saying I’m shocked considering the circumstances (new coach , no preseason, etc.) but at the same time I also don’t see the stuff that so many here are saying has them impressed and excited and optimistic. No team In the league has had a preseason, and Big Ben missed all of last year, so I mean we’re still all somewhat on similar footing.
I get the feeling we’re in for another 6-10 year with a lot of games where we’re “competitive” for 2-3 quarters and end up losing by 2 scores, but plenty on here will applaud them for playing with great heart and effort. But really we’ll still be in the same place we’ve been. I think at that point we’ll just hope we’ve seen enough of Judge to know he has what it takes to build a real playoff team here. The thing I’m not so certain of is if Gettleman can afford another year of people saying “he just needs 3 more years to fill these holes, have patience”. If Judge shows promise but there’s still a clear massive lack of talent compared to other teams (after DG just had 3 top 6 picks and a spending spree in 2020 FA) I think ownership is going to seriously consider replacing him.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Quote:
Of a 3-year build.
More time is needed and more talent.
We’ve been in Year One for three now.
This is true
The DB situation is shaky because of McKinney’s injury and busted draft picks. Martinez is good but a practice squad player is playing next to him. They still don’t have a dominant pass rusher. The front three are fairly solid.
In short, the team is short on talent as it has been the 3 or 4 seasons.
The DB situation is shaky because of McKinney’s injury and busted draft picks. Martinez is good but a practice squad player is playing next to him. They still don’t have a dominant pass rusher. The front three are fairly solid.
In short, the team is short on talent as it has been the 3 or 4 seasons.
this pretty much sums it up. DG has not fixed the defensive backfield, the OL or given us a pass rush.
A lot of “shifting the goalposts” here.
We know the team has talent deficiencies. I approach the season hoping to see a quality coaching staff make progress and also that Jones show he was not the product of Shurmur’s coaching.
I see both. Very encouraged. I’m upping my season win total from 4-5 to 6-7.
I’m not high on DG but seriously what is the guy supposed to do?
It wasn't as though DJ didn't try to make good plays, the OL let him down by collapsing (again). His WR's have to do a better job catching the damn ball as well (E.E. looked pathetic).
I wasn't expecting to see the Giants soar to champion caliber yet, but I wanted to see the D hit big Ben a lot more.
I hope Judge and his staff can figure out how to win with this team, because they still play like losers.
Grumble, grumble... QB sucks, coach sucks, GM sucks, Tom Coughlin is God, grumble, grumble...
funny stuff.
And for some reason Penny barely played on Monday night; he was only on the field for 3 snaps.