Mike Garafolo's take on the 2020 New York Giants Eric from BBI : Admin : 9/15/2020 6:00 pm : 9/15/2020 6:00 pm

Kim Jones @KimJonesSports



On #Zoom, we saw optimistic Joe Judge. Complimentary of #NYG, including o-line. Of C Nick Gates: “Handled himself very well.” My sense: Judge might be mostly/somewhat pleased after loss to #PIT. He was also tough thru preseason. Not gonna kick his guys now when they’re down.



Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo



The #Giants have a lot of work to do and it’s going to take time. But that team competed last night far more than they have in many games the last two seasons. They’ll steal a couple of games against better teams this year. Truly believe that.