Tiki on Saquon's Pass Blocking

|From Tiki Barber (Tiki and Tierney/CBS Sports Radio), who knows a little something about being an all-around back: "Saquon Barkley might not be an every down back. He cannot pass protect. It's becoming glaring... and it's going to be a liability...
|“Recognition is one and (two), you gotta go hit a dude. Saquon Barkley is a big man who doesn't want to hit anybody. It's frustrating to watch. He's a great back, but he's frustrating to watch trying to pass protect.”
He is built like Eddie George but he has no interest in the physical part of the game. That is a big problem.
You can teach a guy like Ahmad Bradshaw to block. But it's hard to teach someone who shies away from contact.
You don't need someone who occasionally hits the big play. You need someone who consistently makes the small play.
barkley also fell down running a route the other night and dropped a pass he should have caught
he did not play well at all (i do not blame him for the lack of rushing yards)
Jacobs was very frustrating during his rookie year because of his blocking. I remember being shocked that a RB built like a tank could be so bad at pass blocking. To his credit he did get better over the course of his career.
This is Barkley's third season. He should be a good blocker by now which is a bit concerning. He needs to improve or else the Giants will be forced to use Dion Lewis as their 3rd down back. It also adds another need to the list this offseason.
Good point, I think on the deep Slayton TD he had a key pickup.
Also agree with the poster who said that he hasn't been the same since his injury. Hopefully it's a matter of shaking some rust off.
And bradshaw got better, did it by taking out guys at their legs - yeah occasionally he would get penalized but really knew how to use his size to an advantage.
So improvement can happen.
When you take an RB that high, you really hope to see the complete package by year 3. Hopefully the coaching staff can have a breakthrough here sooner rather than later.
Tiki wasn’t a great pass protector right out of the chute either. Neither was a Jacobs or Bradshaw. There’s time to learn. He works hard.
This is Barkley's third season. He should be a good blocker by now which is a bit concerning. He needs to improve or else the Giants will be forced to use Dion Lewis as their 3rd down back. It also adds another need to the list this offseason.
This is Barkley's third season. He should be a good blocker by now which is a bit concerning. He needs to improve or else the Giants will be forced to use Dion Lewis as their 3rd down back. It also adds another need to the list this offseason.
Agree. That said, it’s only game 1 with no real pre-season to work on it with a brand new coaching staff. He also missed a bunch of PT last year with his HAS and even when he returned couldn’t plant that well.
Jim Brown was not a good pass protector. He really didn’t care to. Of course he had a great OL to work with. When we develop our OL that should mitigate things.
That said, of course he needs to improve.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
The other night, on a couple of occasions, when I watched him, he cut his guy down or slowed him down. On some other occasions, he whiffed big time.
That all said, it's one game, after no preseason with a new coach and a lot of new pieces on the OL. The entire OL looked completely disorganized in terms of picking up assignments, so it's hard to isolate too much on what Barkley did or didn't do. He does need to improve in this area going forward though.
Enough with the excuse making for this guy. I even see above it isn't fair to expect him to play well against good teams. C'mon now.
In sum, i'm going to see how the next few games shake out before I make any determination.
right now, it's like jail breaks and I'm not sure any RB can pick up these blitzes since the OL can't either.
Tiki would know better than me (and all of us for that matter), but he also had the benefit of playing a lot of his career behind a good line and maybe that just so happened to coincide with when Tiki became a better blocker.
Enough with the excuse making for this guy. I even see above it isn't fair to expect him to play well against good teams. C'mon now.
We get it by now. You wanted Chubb, Nelson or QB at #2, in ‘18.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
The big one he missed was recognition. Thomas started to get the outside guy and then dropped down (correctly, I think) to block the inside rusher. Barkley either didn't see or was late to react to the outside rusher.
Enough with the excuse making for this guy. I even see above it isn't fair to expect him to play well against good teams. C'mon now.
I'm not really seeing many excuses here. I think most of us are saying the same thing, that he does need to improve in this area, but you have to be fair too. I'm simply suggesting it's more complicated than "He sucks in pass protection". There may be certain truth to that, it is one of his most glaring weaknesses at this point in his career, but there are other factors that play into why this is the case.
Tiki, isn’t wrong.
Derrr.... agree with Tiki
Duggan:
We’ve all agreed he needs to improve. I believe he’ll get there. NOT because I’m an SB homer, but rather and mainly because he works really hard in practice.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
Agreed. He plays like more like Darren sproils than the 220lb specimen he is.
There's a lot that goes into crafting superhuman athletic ability into an outstanding professional football player. Barkley's at the point in his career where he needs to take that jump in order to realize his potential.
Granted, we also had some poor OL play Monday night, but I see these other issues as part of a trend with Barkley that he certainly is capable of addressing.
0:58 - Not terrible, but not shying away from contact
9:30 - Doesn't seem he recognized it quick enough which led to a whiff
11:07 - Decent cut block to slow down Watt on Slayton's second TD
11:17 - Could say he shied away from contact a bit but still got in Dupree's way to slow him down on the 2 point conversion.
Obviously room for improvement, but I wouldn't say he's adverse to blocking.
Highlights
Please stop. Their problems were strictly technique and recognition but they would've gladly run thru a brick wall if you pointed out which one.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
Agreed. He plays like more like Darren sproils than the 220lb specimen he is.
As evidenced by the fact that he always chooses to cut pass rushers rather than blast them. He’s a 700lb squat guy, a block of granite — but it’s a mentality. Not sure if you can fix it if his brain is yelling “Duck!”
You can't have everything. The areas Barkley is weaker at can be taught. I'd like to also think that getting some running room will will take the focus off the pass rush (a basic football 101 level concept) and thus translate to him being able to definitively pick up his blocking assignments.
I also don't think he's been the same back since Tampa last year. Besides the ankle, they roughed him up badly before the injury and it looks like teams know that he's simply not a physical back and avoids contact. It's a worrisome trend.
mittenedman said:
Please stop. Their problems were strictly technique and recognition but they would've gladly run thru a brick wall if you pointed out which one.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
Agreed. He plays like more like Darren sproils than the 220lb specimen he is.
As evidenced by the fact that he always chooses to cut pass rushers rather than blast them. He’s a 700lb squat guy, a block of granite — but it’s a mentality. Not sure if you can fix it if his brain is yelling “Duck!”
I would counter that point and ask why he needs to blast them for it to be effective? I get that it looks cool to see your RB de-cleat an on-coming blitzer, but if a cut block gets the job done and prevents a sack, what's the issue? Maybe it's a business decision and he sees it as a way of possibly preventing an injury. As long as he finds a way to pass block effectively, by any legal means necessary, I'm good with it.
0:58 - Not terrible, but not shying away from contact
9:30 - Doesn't seem he recognized it quick enough which led to a whiff
11:07 - Decent cut block to slow down Watt on Slayton's second TD
11:17 - Could say he shied away from contact a bit but still got in Dupree's way to slow him down on the 2 point conversion.
Obviously room for improvement, but I wouldn't say he's adverse to blocking. Highlights
Exactly, this is getting over the top. Can he improve, yes. Is it awful, no. This "shy away from contact" thing is a myth that just won't die on BBI because there is a contingent that wanted someone else in the draft. He runs extremly hard, unfortunately its usually into 2-3 DL in the offensive backfield.
Oh, and for our resident experiment the esteemed adulterer, alligator wearing, throwing players under the bus Tiki, as Stapleton pointed out today Tiki sucked at blocking (some expert):
"Tiki Barber (D) has become a liability as the third-down back."
@sageman01
, Giants' First Half Report Card, @TheRecordSports
, Nov. 4, 1998
And it's not only when blocking.
Nah. Both the physical and mental part of his pass protection game have been criticized widely across multiple podcasts and radio/written media going back to last season.
But hey, you post here a lot so people should listen to you.
Tiki was a liability pass blocking his first few years and that is why he should STFU.
ron mexico said:
mittenedman said:
Please stop. Their problems were strictly technique and recognition but they would've gladly run thru a brick wall if you pointed out which one.
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
Agreed. He plays like more like Darren sproils than the 220lb specimen he is.
As evidenced by the fact that he always chooses to cut pass rushers rather than blast them. He’s a 700lb squat guy, a block of granite — but it’s a mentality. Not sure if you can fix it if his brain is yelling “Duck!”
I would counter that point and ask why he needs to blast them for it to be effective? I get that it looks cool to see your RB de-cleat an on-coming blitzer, but if a cut block gets the job done and prevents a sack, what's the issue? Maybe it's a business decision and he sees it as a way of possibly preventing an injury. As long as he finds a way to pass block effectively, by any legal means necessary, I'm good with it.
He doesn’t need to blast guys to do the job, you’re right. But it is a window into his mindset when he tries to finesse a 200lb CB who he outweighs by 30lbs. And, it’s not like his finesse is working. To be clear, I love the guy — — but superstars face greater scrutiny, based on higher expectations. It’s 1 game, I’m ready for an explosion this week. Hopefully Garrett can get him out in space with blockers
I think I'll press the "ignore" button on this one for now.
Tiki was a liability pass blocking his first few years and that is why he should STFU.
But damn though, when he tried to leap over the CB on his long screen run I am sure I wasn't the only one holding their breath that he wouldn't land awkwardly.
I get it. He needs help in pass pro. This isn't new. Not his forte. But Tiki teeing off on him ... lol ... it's just the next thing Tiki has to shit on, IMO. I've long since lost respect for that assbag.
Great Giants running back. Great big douchebag.
Hey Bruce, hope all is well with you and the family. I totally disagree on Jacobs and Bradshaw. Jacobs killed people in pass pro.. Barkley misses his blocks a lot was completely out of place on one late in the game that allowed a sack.
He takes hits as a RB so I don't see the physical part as being the issue. He is a HR hitter for sure but our OL, if it improves, he will gain that 1-2-3 yards instead of being hammered 1-2-3 yards in the backfield. It isn't really all his fault.
I don't think it's unreasonable for people to be losing patience with him.
Efforts on pass blocking are at the marks below.
0:58 - Not terrible, but not shying away from contact
9:30 - Doesn't seem he recognized it quick enough which led to a whiff
11:07 - Decent cut block to slow down Watt on Slayton's second TD
11:17 - Could say he shied away from contact a bit but still got in Dupree's way to slow him down on the 2 point conversion.
Obviously room for improvement, but I wouldn't say he's adverse to blocking. Highlights
Exactly, this is getting over the top. Can he improve, yes. Is it awful, no. This "shy away from contact" thing is a myth that just won't die on BBI because there is a contingent that wanted someone else in the draft. He runs extremly hard, unfortunately its usually into 2-3 DL in the offensive backfield.
Oh, and for our resident experiment the esteemed adulterer, alligator wearing, throwing players under the bus Tiki, as Stapleton pointed out today Tiki sucked at blocking (some expert):
"Tiki Barber (D) has become a liability as the third-down back."
@sageman01
, Giants' First Half Report Card, @TheRecordSports
, Nov. 4, 1998
BUT, your comment seems to stem froma standpoint of just 1 game. Barkley was awful last year in pass pro as well. It isn't being anti SB to say that has to get much better than it is...
Its like the more beloved a player is the more people are willing to dismiss things they kill other guys for.
I gotta admit,I'm worried about this guy. Wouldn't be the first player to establish themselves early,than have it go to their head.
And instead of acknowledging that this former player may have a good point you either attack him or make excuses for YOUR player not playing well...
Then say hi to Marge, Bart and Lisa for me, because you are a Homer.
It does matter.
And with no experience at Center, and what you hope is a franchise QB under center, its significant.
Its like the more beloved a player is the more people are willing to dismiss things they kill other guys for.
Well said. Saquon’s taking some heat for game 1...let’s see how he responds.
He doesn’t need to be Brandon Jacobs, just improve enough to not be a liability
THIS
Barkley is a hard worker and is trying to improve,
Something Tiki didn't bother to do until Coughlin basically told him he wouldn't start unless he got his fumbling under control.
I wouldn't count Barkley out at this point.
Barkley is a hard worker and is trying to improve,
Something Tiki didn't bother to do until Coughlin basically told him he wouldn't start unless he got his fumbling under control.
I wouldn't count Barkley out at this point.
Tiki was a second round pick. Barkley was the number two pick in the draft. Perhaps higher expectations are in order?
Can't it also be true that he's really good despite the pass blocking?
One does not negate the other.
Know why? Because other teams will see this on film. The Bears aren't the Steelers on Defense but they certainly have a coaching staff and players to use multiple pressures on Sun.
As for the Parcells comment above, whenever Joe Morris cut blocked a blitzer, Bill sat him down. Different era, I know. But it's time that Barkley starts hearing some criticism.
I watched the Giants post-game delayed coverage on MSG after the game. All Sweet Young Thing wanted to do was talk about Barkley's hurdle. O'Hara, who should know better, didn't.
He needs to start hitting some fools.
He is built like Eddie George but he has no interest in the physical part of the game. That is a big problem.
You can teach a guy like Ahmad Bradshaw to block. But it's hard to teach someone who shies away from contact.
If you put Bradshaws brain on Saquons body he would be the RB everyone thought we were getting. But you cannot. He is NOT an every down RB. Can't block and will NEVER get the ball on 4th and 1. His stats are empty and meaningless. He does not help us win.
Jacobs and Bradshaw were constantly hurt. Barkley is not getting the injury excuse. It's the NFL. You gotta get it done, or it's Not For Long.
Enough with the excuse making for this guy. I even see above it isn't fair to expect him to play well against good teams. C'mon now.
We get it by now. You wanted Chubb, Nelson or QB at #2, in ‘18.
I realize it's a big no no to criticize Barkley here, but he has some of that "Looks like Tarzan" stuff going on.
He is built like Eddie George but he has no interest in the physical part of the game. That is a big problem.
You can teach a guy like Ahmad Bradshaw to block. But it's hard to teach someone who shies away from contact.
If you put Bradshaws brain on Saquons body he would be the RB everyone thought we were getting. But you cannot. He is NOT an every down RB. Can't block and will NEVER get the ball on 4th and 1. His stats are empty and meaningless. He does not help us win.
For a moment, I thought you were talking about TERRY Bradshaw! Mean, and more than a little bit crazy. I still remember a play where a DB had a hold of his left leg in the backfield trying to drag him down while he's looking for a receiver, and with his left hand Bradshaw is PUNCHING the would-be tackler in the top of his HELMET!
Saquon wouldn't be harmed by a touch of junk yard dog.
I'm not objective. I hated the pick the minute it was made. I hate it more now.
RBs are a dime a dozen and should be cheap. The same thing with run stuffing DLs. Gettleman pays these positions in money and in picks like they're WRs or Edge rushers.
You look at the two teams on the field Monday Night and the Steelers are everything the Giants are not. The Steelers philosophy is exact opposite of the Giants. Which bus would you rather be on?
And instead of acknowledging that this former player may have a good point you either attack him or make excuses for YOUR player not playing well...
Then say hi to Marge, Bart and Lisa for me, because you are a Homer.
This. Others have said it before, but he struggles to get tough yards between the tackles (and no I'm not referring to getting hit 5 yards in the backfield, no one expects a difference maker in that situation), and has a glaring weakness in pass protection. He looks more like Reggie Bush than Marshall Faulk at this point. Both very talented players, both very different players. Hope the remainder of the season sees the issues play out well for Barkley.
And instead of acknowledging that this former player may have a good point you either attack him or make excuses for YOUR player not playing well...
Then say hi to Marge, Bart and Lisa for me, because you are a Homer.
This. Others have said it before, but he struggles to get tough yards between the tackles (and no I'm not referring to getting hit 5 yards in the backfield, no one expects a difference maker in that situation), and has a glaring weakness in pass protection. He looks more like Reggie Bush than Marshall Faulk at this point. Both very talented players, both very different players. Hope the remainder of the season sees the issues play out well for Barkley.
I'm not objective. I hated the pick the minute it was made. I hate it more now.
RBs are a dime a dozen and should be cheap. The same thing with run stuffing DLs. Gettleman pays these positions in money and in picks like they're WRs or Edge rushers.
You look at the two teams on the field Monday Night and the Steelers are everything the Giants are not. The Steelers philosophy is exact opposite of the Giants. Which bus would you rather be on?
If he has just a decent season this year, he'll likely have the most yards from scrimmage since coming into the league
I get what you're saying here but they did lose their QB last year. If not for that they were a sure P.O. team
You can't have everything. The areas Barkley is weaker at can be taught. I'd like to also think that getting some running room will will take the focus off the pass rush (a basic football 101 level concept) and thus translate to him being able to definitively pick up his blocking assignments.
Alvin Kamala - 5’10 215lbs
Christian McCaffrey - 5’11 205lbs
Ezekiel Elliot - 6ft 225lbs
Saquon Barkley - 6ft 233lbs
Saquon needs to lower a fucking shoulder and stop all this dancing.
Well, to date, he hasn't been, so....
I wonder about that myself. It just doesn't seem like he's as explosive as he was his rookie year.
If he has just a decent season this year, he'll likely have the most yards from scrimmage since coming into the league
Barkley's problem is different IMO. He shies away from contact. That is not an easy problem to fix.
Does he really though? Are there examples of him simply evading an approaching blitzer in his range?
Maybe he simply doesn't recognize it and react/position accordingly. It's not far-fetched -- we're talking quarter seconds here.
That said, Tiki makes reasonable points. If it somehow leads to Barkley taking it up a notch like Eli did in 2007 after getting called out, and Tiki retroactively taking credit for it (again), I can live with that.
I remember that, and it looked really bad. I'm hardly knowledgeable in blocking technique (neither is Saquon! Rim shot), but his arm got caught up a bit on one of his linemen and neither of his hands even made contact with Adams. All Adams had to do was just drive right into his chest.
Two Giants' seasons worth of wins despite losing their starting QB!
the Steelers let Bell and Brown walk and won what, exactly?
Two Giants' seasons worth of wins despite losing their starting QB!
Fantastic. I can't wait to see your elation when we get that many wins and miss the playoffs.
Stop being so "special."
Tiki is right. SB has work to do. I'd bet Tiki's words help, rather than hurt. (with the exception of a few Giants fans' butts...)
FatMan in Charlotte said:
the Steelers let Bell and Brown walk and won what, exactly?
Two Giants' seasons worth of wins despite losing their starting QB!
Fantastic. I can't wait to see your elation when we get that many wins and miss the playoffs.
You don't think I'd be elated with an 8-8 season this year? Man, if we had any champagne lying around at the end of Monday night's game, I'd have popped the bottle.
be Tuesday. He's in his third year, not a rookie anymore.