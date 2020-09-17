for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Giants Bears predictions.

SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/17/2020 12:54 pm
Giants 24, Bears 20. We get our 1st win of the Judge era.

LFG!
Giants  
AcidTest : 9/17/2020 12:57 pm : link
27 - 20.
No idea what to expect...  
Grey Pilgrim : 9/17/2020 12:58 pm : link
???
Bears  
Pete44 : 9/17/2020 1:00 pm : link
Bears 24
Giants 13

However, the Jets expert on our podcast likes the Giants and he is very good and picking games and an outside objective observer.
Giants are going to ride a big game from Saquon  
Chris684 : 9/17/2020 1:05 pm : link
to a W.

I'll say 23-14 NYG.
Week 2 is hard to predict  
George : 9/17/2020 1:06 pm : link
Unimpressed with Bears against a bad Lions team that they beat.
Impressed with the Giants against a good Steelers that beat them.
Not sure what to do with that.

Giants 17
Bears 16

Because neither offense seems to be clicking yet.
We'll lose  
BigBlue89 : 9/17/2020 1:10 pm : link
But it'll be less embarrassing this week.

Bears 21
Giants 17
RE: We'll lose  
uther99 : 9/17/2020 1:13 pm : link
In comment 14975407 BigBlue89 said:
Quote:
But it'll be less embarrassing this week.

Bears 21
Giants 17


sadly i think you're right
NYG 35 - Bears 14  
larryflower37 : 9/17/2020 1:14 pm : link
Giants put it all together.

Also Giants get a ST touchdown.
This game is winnable for the Giants.  
truebluelarry : 9/17/2020 1:16 pm : link
Chicago's defense is good, but not quite as good as Pittsburgh's. If the OL can clean up it's act the run game should be able to provide some semblance of balance. Trubisky is a terrible QB and the Giants defense is improved.

I'll be disappointed if the Giants don't come home 1-1.
Big Game for Engram...  
Capt. Don : 9/17/2020 1:17 pm : link
Bears gave up the 3rd most receptions to TEs in the NFL last year.
Judge will look to get him involved early for confidence after last week.
BBI thinks he is worthless right now.
I have a feeling Barkley has a big game..  
Sean : 9/17/2020 1:22 pm : link
NYG wins 31-20.
Giants 30 - Bears 13  
Danny Kanell : 9/17/2020 1:26 pm : link
.
The media put a lot of pressure on Saquan ahead of last week  
KeoweeFan : 9/17/2020 1:28 pm : link
and and I think he took it to heart. He looked very tense on the sidelines and tried to do too much. Early drops, vaulting players like Superman etc.

If Colombo can make some corrections to technique and strategy, Engram has a better blocking game and Barkley relaxes he and the Giants should do much better.
I think we win this week  
Jints in Carolina : 9/17/2020 1:31 pm : link
and I have no idea why I feel this way.
Which Trubisky shows up?  
GMen72 : 9/17/2020 1:37 pm : link
If Trubisky plays like his normal self, Giants will have a good chance. If Trubisky plays like he did in the 4th quarter last week, Bears win. If the Giants' OLine doesn't improve on a short week, Bears win. These teams have pretty equal talent...tough call.
I expect a win this week  
KDavies : 9/17/2020 1:37 pm : link
Jones needs to cut down on mistakes. Bears don't have the D that Pitt does, and they don't have near the offense the Steelers do.

27-13 Giants
Giants win it  
Joey in VA : 9/17/2020 1:44 pm : link
We went toe to toe with a much more talented offense and defense, Trubisky is hot and cold and Akiem Hicks is good but he's no Hayward. Mack is an issue but again, if Robert Quinn is out that's only one edge guy to really worry about so we can slide protection to Mack's side.

I fully expect us to win this one, and for Barkley and ENgram to really bounce back this week.

Giants 27
Bears 20
I'm a pessimistic optomist  
Dinger : 9/17/2020 1:48 pm : link
They win 19-17.....
RE: No idea what to expect...  
ron mexico : 9/17/2020 1:50 pm : link
In comment 14975398 Grey Pilgrim said:
Quote:
???


Same
Agree, which Trubisky shows up  
JonC : 9/17/2020 2:12 pm : link
bad Mitch gives the Giants room to win, hot Mitch gives the Bears room to win and a boost to the Bears D.
First win for Coach Judge  
Rick in Dallas : 9/17/2020 2:16 pm : link
Giants 20
Bears 17
Prediction?  
BigBlueShock : 9/17/2020 2:17 pm : link
Giants win and the usual cast of BBI whiny bitches will show up after the fact and tell us all how absolutely pathetic the Bears are and that this game meant nothing. Giving less than zero credit to the Giants. Book it.
RE: Big Game for Engram...  
averagejoe : 9/17/2020 3:02 pm : link
In comment 14975413 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
Bears gave up the 3rd most receptions to TEs in the NFL last year.
Judge will look to get him involved early for confidence after last week.
BBI thinks he is worthless right now.


Most team will crowd the box and double dog dare us to go to Engram. Can't block, can't run a route, and can't catch. He is the guy they want us to target.
Winnable game  
averagejoe : 9/17/2020 3:08 pm : link
But Chicago is seeing it the same way. Close but we lose again 19-17. Not sure this offense is ready to score yet.
I believe the Giants will improve  
DieHard : 9/17/2020 3:12 pm : link
But I think it's still too early. Bears 23-13.
Judge's culture the difference in this Winnable game  
US1 Giants : 9/17/2020 3:21 pm : link
23-21 Giants. Could be a long wait for another winnable game.
Bears 38 Giants 10  
MartyNJ1969 : 9/17/2020 3:41 pm : link
Short rest and travel combined with Trubiski spreading out our defense. Bears OL is good.
This is a young Giants team...impressed with Judge!  
GiantBlue : 9/17/2020 3:44 pm : link
I say they put Monday night behind them, go out there and play an inspired game. Jones to Slayton 2X again....Barkley scores twice and even Kaden Smith gets in on the scoring:

Giants 38 Bears 24!

Lets Go Giants!
Bears 27  
M.S. : 9/17/2020 3:52 pm : link

Giants 17
Giants win!  
bluepepper : 9/17/2020 4:08 pm : link
24-17

I like that the Bears came back and won last week. They'd be more in desperation mode if they lost but now they think they stole one and are a touch complacent playing the lowly Giants.
I said Bears 23/NYG 17 on Monday  
The_Boss : 9/17/2020 4:44 pm : link
No reason to change it up now.

Jones pedestrian game:
220 yards
1TD
1 int
1 fumble lost (Khalil Mack)

Barkley held to 60-75 yards


27-19  
mpinmaine : 9/17/2020 4:52 pm : link
Blue
Winnable game  
arniefez : 9/17/2020 4:54 pm : link
We'll see if the OL is any better. I think the same level from the OL and we'll see the same result as last week.
Giants, 33-20  
j_rud : 9/17/2020 5:31 pm : link
I rarely if ever predict double digit wins but Ive been saying it all week and Im not backing off it now.

Bears have a solid front 7, but not what Pittsburg was packing. I expect them to try and copy the Steelers, run blitz and sell out to stop Barkley. I think the OL will be better prepared and I think Jones lights them up.

I think this team is finally on the right track  
joeinpa : 9/17/2020 5:43 pm : link
I think they continue to get better as the season progresses

I think at some lt in the season they put together a streak of good games, winning more than they lose, beating some quality teams in the process, teams that they haven’t been beating as of late.

Don’t know when that happens, but feel strongly it will
I don't make predicitions,  
Dave in Hoboken : 9/17/2020 5:45 pm : link
because I feel like when I pick the Giants, I jinx them. All I'm gonna say is the OL really better pick it the fuck up. PIT has a very good defense, but there is never a reason for a RB of the quality of a Barkley to rush for 6 yards in a game when he's healthy (which he is). Inexcusable.
Bears could barely beat the Lions, in fact they were lucky  
PatersonPlank : 9/17/2020 5:48 pm : link
that Stafford blew it.

Giants 34 - Bears 17

Trubisky blows up leading to Foles replacing him in the 3rd

Giants OL plays much better and Barkley goes off for 180 yds rushing
...  
BleedBlue : 9/17/2020 6:13 pm : link
trubisky is ass...

bears front isnt as good as steelers...

we win this week
.  
Walnut : 9/17/2020 6:25 pm : link
It'll be competitive

Bears 27, Giants 20
Bears  
CT Charlie : 9/17/2020 6:45 pm : link
27-26. Elective safety by Bears in final minute.
Giants 27 Bears 21  
PJCdude : 9/17/2020 6:48 pm : link
Barkley bounces back, Engram still sucks, we win the TO battle.
Bears 27-17  
Chiefgiant : 9/17/2020 6:50 pm : link
Bears D scores TD
go Jints!  
Producer : 9/17/2020 7:12 pm : link
Giants 31
Bears 21
Giants 23-17  
Burt in Alameda : 9/17/2020 7:21 pm : link
Barkley upset at criticism, has 125 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and, after game, announces he wants to be traded to team that appreciates his value-- the Browns
We SHOULD win this week  
Jalapeno : 9/17/2020 8:07 pm : link
In traditional Giants terms that will mean we lose by 10 points at least.

First win will come next week.
RE: Bears could barely beat the Lions, in fact they were lucky  
KingBlue : 6:34 am : link
In comment 14975583 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
that Stafford blew it.

Giants 34 - Bears 17

Trubisky blows up leading to Foles replacing him in the 3rd

Giants OL plays much better and Barkley goes off for 180 yds rushing


How did Stafford blow it? Did you mean Swift blew it?
Question - How does the Bears d compare to the Steelers  
Ira : 7:27 am : link
?
RE: Question - How does the Bears d compare to the Steelers  
j_rud : 7:49 am : link
In comment 14975919 Ira said:
Quote:
?


Front 7 is notch below but still very good. Mack and Robert Quinn are a little banged up and their starting NT opted out.

Secondary may actually be better with Fuller and Eddie Jackson. Theyre starting a rookie, Jaylon Johnson, opposite Fuller but he played well last week.
By my count so far  
M.S. : 8:50 am : link

Out of 28 predictions, 20 BBIers have the Giants winning; 8 have the Giants losing.

Average (rounded) score across 28 predictions:

Giants 24
Bears 20
Don't see a win here  
GManinDC : 9:13 am : link
I think Jones has a average game. SB may get about 80 yards. Offense is gonna struggle.

I think, as usual, QB's are gonna have time to throw and this is gonna be reminiscent of the last game played against them.

Trubisky is gonna look good with no pressure and against a very young scondary..
Giants win in a fist fight  
ShockNRoll : 10:03 am : link
Trubisky won't take over the game in the second half like Ben did. I'm going to say Giants win this one 24-17. If they lose this week, my predictions on these threads will get a little less optimistic lol.
.  
arcarsenal : 10:17 am : link
We're gonna win this game.

27-17.
Would like to pick them...  
Carson53 : 12:13 pm : link
but alas, my brain will take over here, 24-17, Da Bears.
The "Vegas" in me has the Bears 24-20  
SGMen : 1:44 pm : link
The "fan" in me has the Giants 24-23 as we kick a last second FG from 47 yards out to win it on the road on a short week.

The Bears offense is NOT that good really. The Bears defense is good but a notch below Pittsburgh. I do believe the Giants will iron out some OL woes and some scheme woes on defense just enough to keep the game close.

The key is turnovers: we win that battle and we can win this game.

But I don't see this game as a blowout or double digit win for either team unless its a turnover fest somehow.
Giants are starting 0-5 on the season  
cjac : 2:44 pm : link
This is another game that they’ll play well but lose.

Bears 24
Giants 20
31-17...  
Brown_Hornet : 2:46 pm : link
...Giants
Giants 26  
LBH15 : 2:58 pm : link
Bears 16
this one feels like a win so 27-16  
Eric on Li : 3:05 pm : link
Trubisky was about to get replaced, their run D didn't hold up well without Goldman, Quinn and Mack are both nicked up already. Trevathan was lost in coverage all day. Even with the 4th Q comeback Detroit had them beat if Swift catches the ball. Robinson is pissed about his contract.

I think Saquon and Engram have very big games and the defense looks more like they did early vs. Pitt than they did late. Jones is pressured less and plays similarly. I'm sure he'll make a mistake or two but there will be a lot more margin for error.
31 - 24  
TXRabbit : 3:16 pm : link
Giants
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions