Giants Bears predictions.

Chicago's defense is good, but not quite as good as Pittsburgh's. If the OL can clean up it's act the run game should be able to provide some semblance of balance. Trubisky is a terrible QB and the Giants defense is improved.
I'll be disappointed if the Giants don't come home 1-1.
If Trubisky plays like his normal self, Giants will have a good chance. If Trubisky plays like he did in the 4th quarter last week, Bears win. If the Giants' OLine doesn't improve on a short week, Bears win. These teams have pretty equal talent...tough call.
We went toe to toe with a much more talented offense and defense, Trubisky is hot and cold and Akiem Hicks is good but he's no Hayward. Mack is an issue but again, if Robert Quinn is out that's only one edge guy to really worry about so we can slide protection to Mack's side.
I fully expect us to win this one, and for Barkley and ENgram to really bounce back this week.
Giants win and the usual cast of BBI whiny bitches will show up after the fact and tell us all how absolutely pathetic the Bears are and that this game meant nothing. Giving less than zero credit to the Giants. Book it.
I rarely if ever predict double digit wins but Ive been saying it all week and Im not backing off it now.
Bears have a solid front 7, but not what Pittsburg was packing. I expect them to try and copy the Steelers, run blitz and sell out to stop Barkley. I think the OL will be better prepared and I think Jones lights them up.
because I feel like when I pick the Giants, I jinx them. All I'm gonna say is the OL really better pick it the fuck up. PIT has a very good defense, but there is never a reason for a RB of the quality of a Barkley to rush for 6 yards in a game when he's healthy (which he is). Inexcusable.
Bears could barely beat the Lions, in fact they were lucky
Trubisky won't take over the game in the second half like Ben did. I'm going to say Giants win this one 24-17. If they lose this week, my predictions on these threads will get a little less optimistic lol.
The "fan" in me has the Giants 24-23 as we kick a last second FG from 47 yards out to win it on the road on a short week.
The Bears offense is NOT that good really. The Bears defense is good but a notch below Pittsburgh. I do believe the Giants will iron out some OL woes and some scheme woes on defense just enough to keep the game close.
The key is turnovers: we win that battle and we can win this game.
But I don't see this game as a blowout or double digit win for either team unless its a turnover fest somehow.
Trubisky was about to get replaced, their run D didn't hold up well without Goldman, Quinn and Mack are both nicked up already. Trevathan was lost in coverage all day. Even with the 4th Q comeback Detroit had them beat if Swift catches the ball. Robinson is pissed about his contract.
I think Saquon and Engram have very big games and the defense looks more like they did early vs. Pitt than they did late. Jones is pressured less and plays similarly. I'm sure he'll make a mistake or two but there will be a lot more margin for error.
Giants 13
However, the Jets expert on our podcast likes the Giants and he is very good and picking games and an outside objective observer.
I'll say 23-14 NYG.
Impressed with the Giants against a good Steelers that beat them.
Not sure what to do with that.
Giants 17
Bears 16
Because neither offense seems to be clicking yet.
Bears 21
Giants 17
Bears 21
Giants 17
sadly i think you're right
Also Giants get a ST touchdown.
Judge will look to get him involved early for confidence after last week.
BBI thinks he is worthless right now.
If Colombo can make some corrections to technique and strategy, Engram has a better blocking game and Barkley relaxes he and the Giants should do much better.
27-13 Giants
Giants 27
Bears 20
Same
Bears 17
Most team will crowd the box and double dog dare us to go to Engram. Can't block, can't run a route, and can't catch. He is the guy they want us to target.
Giants 38 Bears 24!
Lets Go Giants!
Giants 17
I like that the Bears came back and won last week. They'd be more in desperation mode if they lost but now they think they stole one and are a touch complacent playing the lowly Giants.
Jones pedestrian game:
220 yards
1TD
1 int
1 fumble lost (Khalil Mack)
Barkley held to 60-75 yards
I think at some lt in the season they put together a streak of good games, winning more than they lose, beating some quality teams in the process, teams that they haven’t been beating as of late.
Don’t know when that happens, but feel strongly it will
Giants 34 - Bears 17
Trubisky blows up leading to Foles replacing him in the 3rd
Giants OL plays much better and Barkley goes off for 180 yds rushing
bears front isnt as good as steelers...
we win this week
Bears 27, Giants 20
Bears 21
First win will come next week.
How did Stafford blow it? Did you mean Swift blew it?
Front 7 is notch below but still very good. Mack and Robert Quinn are a little banged up and their starting NT opted out.
Secondary may actually be better with Fuller and Eddie Jackson. Theyre starting a rookie, Jaylon Johnson, opposite Fuller but he played well last week.
Out of 28 predictions, 20 BBIers have the Giants winning; 8 have the Giants losing.
Average (rounded) score across 28 predictions:
Giants 24
Bears 20
I think, as usual, QB's are gonna have time to throw and this is gonna be reminiscent of the last game played against them.
Trubisky is gonna look good with no pressure and against a very young scondary..
27-17.
Bears 24
Giants 20
