New York Giants vs. Chicago Bears Post-Game Discussion

That first half was so very, very bad though. The defense was OK in the second half but still couldn't get any three and outs, allowing Chicago to burn a lot of clock.
Considering just how poorly they played in the first half, I guess I can understand why some people are so impressed that they made a game of it, but it just seems like we keep seeing the same kind of game over and over again.
Very good summary. Sure, they showed some fight and the OL looked a little better in the 2nd half. If that is all we have to take away from games every week, I will not be happy nor optimistic.
I can already see what this site will be. Too many are already repeating ad nauseum that we have a new coach so it's OK. I say bullshit. They hired Judge to instill a no nonsense attitude and to try to start turning things around beginning this year. Does that mean we should expect 10 wins? Hell no. But, it does mean we should not be happy with losses of the same variety with the same overall weaknesses as the last several years. The Bears were winnable game. They had a chance to beat the Steelers. Yet, they came away with 2 losses and lost their best player, likely for the season. Where is the so-called moral victory?
Ball on the 15, time MAYBE for 2 plays. Jones HAS to throw it right away to get 2 plays in He took the WiDE open Lewis for 5. Increase the chance e last play would NOT be stopped short. Last play, Engram was mugged at the goal line. No call.
Some of the same people calling out a lack of patience
RE: I just hope Gettleman doesn't trade precious draft capital in a wasted
The Bears do not suck. They have some talent on the roster especially on defense. Their OL is not terrible, and they had top ten rated defense the last 2 years. 12-4 and 8-8 under Nagy. And the reason they struggled last year was because of Trubisky, who seems to be playing better.
The Bears are not a good team. The Steelers are good but not a powerhouse. The supposed strength of the defense was stopping the run and yet there is no evidence of this as a strength. Very little pass rush. Still hope that Jones will be the guy, but his management of the Lsst few plays was absolutely not impressive. Without Barkley, and with Shepard a constant injury victim this offense may be weaker than the defense.
Too early to expect a DG firing, but it’s already guaranteed to be the highlight of what looks rot be another horrible season.
to have everything figured out after 20 practices and no preseason games? And then Saquon goes out? For years, we've been talking about our inability to make halftime adjustments, and today we improved on both sides of the ball after the break.
to have everything figured out after 20 practices and no preseason games? And then Saquon goes out? For years, we've been talking about our inability to make halftime adjustments, and today we improved on both sides of the ball after the break.
So should we expect a complete game next week?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow lots of unrealistic around here today.
The Bears are not a good team. The Steelers are good but not a powerhouse. The supposed strength of the defense was stopping the run and yet there is no evidence of this as a strength. Very little pass rush. Still hope that Jones will be the guy, but his management of the Lsst few plays was absolutely not impressive. Without Barkley, and with Shepard a constant injury victim this offense may be weaker than the defense.
Too early to expect a DG firing, but it’s already guaranteed to be the highlight of what looks rot be another horrible season.
Steelers are picked by many to get to the SB and the Bears have one of the best D's in the NFL
A loss is a loss.So many issues beyond personnel here. Schemes outright sucked. I see no growth so far from DJ.I have been a big supporter but he either locks onto his #1 or tries to thread the needle into tight spaces which gets him in trouble. On the defensive side, what happened to the pass rush that seemingly put good pressure last week on Big Ben. They should have blitzed the shit out of Trubisky. And don't get me started on the ridiculous play with 8 seconds for 4 yards instead of taking a shot into the end zone. No moral victories today.
I agree at the end of the game you had two quick shots to the endzone. Bad play calling.
Trubisky stunk last week and will stink going forward. The Giants are just so bad they make him look good.
Given the lousy talent on this team is a testament to Joe Judge and the coaching staff. We aren't committing a lot of penalties and we seem to be in a position to make a play, we just don't make it. That's on the GM. We need an infusion of talent, and Gettleman isn't up to the task. I say can him at the end of the season and promote Judge to HC/GM. He couldn't be worse than our last two GMs.
Is it too early to say I’ve seen enough Of Ballentine?
I’ve definitely seen enough Patrick Graham 3 man rushes to last a lifetime.
This game was depressing to watch, then they decided to make it close enough to have a chance for a final kick in the balls. This is just a bad fucking football team that really doesn’t look much different than last season. I hope we can see gradual improvement like the Dolphins last season. That’s pretty much all we have at this point. I’m looking forward to Sy’s recap because I need to know if people were open and Jones was missing them or if the entire thing was a disaster. Few things say Giants football this decade quite like allowing a 23 yard run on 1st & 25.
Takes patience regardless. Then add in a rookie coach. Just because people don't think they should have to be patient because of how poor the team has been doesn't mean there won't be required time for new coaches, new players, new schemes, and no preseason to see what we have going forward.
Steelers are picked by many to get to the SB and the Bears have one of the best D's in the NFL
Stop. The Bears are going to fight it out with Detroit for second place in that division and the Steelers are no where near the Ravens, much less the Chiefs. They’re both better than the Giants but big whoop.
This is a bad team with very little talent. Name a player that would play elsewhere from the back 7.
The losing will continue until more talent gets added, and the people currently in charge are responsible for the current talent, so don’t hold out hope.
they ran the ball down our throats. Same as the the last how many years we could not get a stop on defense early to give our offense more time. Had to use all our timeouts while they controlled the ball. Williams is a big person but no threat in the pass rush and in containment. Just slow. F DG for this. He never heard Ernie A say you can never have enough pass rushers? We have D tackles who can't stop the run when it counts. We have no pass rushers the other team has to plan for. We still have no quality linebackers. On our last drive why do we not throw the ball into the end zone once we are inside the 20? Eli did this his last 3 years as well. Dink and dunk but no score at the end.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Wow lots of unrealistic around here today.
That Dallas part might not be true just yet.
I mean, yes, it's good that they didn't just give up in the second half, but at some point you have to actually win one of these games.
That first half was so very, very bad though. The defense was OK in the second half but still couldn't get any three and outs, allowing Chicago to burn a lot of clock.
Considering just how poorly they played in the first half, I guess I can understand why some people are so impressed that they made a game of it, but it just seems like we keep seeing the same kind of game over and over again.
I can already see what this site will be. Too many are already repeating ad nauseum that we have a new coach so it's OK. I say bullshit. They hired Judge to instill a no nonsense attitude and to try to start turning things around beginning this year. Does that mean we should expect 10 wins? Hell no. But, it does mean we should not be happy with losses of the same variety with the same overall weaknesses as the last several years. The Bears were winnable game. They had a chance to beat the Steelers. Yet, they came away with 2 losses and lost their best player, likely for the season. Where is the so-called moral victory?
They have about 12 starters out including Bosa and their QB
Dumb players and poor coaching. They stood there watching the ball.
Quote:
And SF will steamroll us next week.
They have about 12 starters out including Bosa and their QB
Even then, they still are going to field a much more talented team than the Giants.
Well that and at least average level defense. Actually had two turnovers on D today. When was the last time that happened?
That 23 yard run after the penalty was a fucking travesty though. All that beef up front but still getting run on.
Double meaning fully intended.
Ha yep I was definitely wrong there.
Well I know you are not talking about me there at least. I hated the Shurmur hire from day one... lol
The Giants have the worst record in the league over the past three seasons. It’s hard to feel good about moral victories.
lots of options, read options, screens, outs, flares...easy plays...we don't do shit for jones on top of no running games and 7 sacks with Fleming being horrible.
He needs to protect the ball and be better with helping his OL with pass protections, but the playcalling needs to be better. Call up Victor off PS, we need some size.
The Giants have the worst record in the league over the past three seasons. It’s hard to feel good about moral victories.
Well for my part I didn't say anything about a moral victory. I'm just shocked at what people are expecting based on the circumstances.
Who cares? Most people here think he wastes the picks when he actually drafts players. So... what does it matter if you (not you specifically) do not think DG drafts well?
Everyone knew the 1st half was for building. This game made me more hopeful, not less
This is my favorite post of the year I think.
Agreed!
I like Jones, but where are the points? 16 points last week and 13 today. That is not enough.
0-2 now staring down SF, LAR & DAL. Could easily see 0-5. There’s no spinning this, this team NEVER wins.
It's depressing enough watching this years-long shit show. If the Jets were good, it'd be unbearable .
So should we expect a complete game next week?
Quote:
In comment 14978626 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14978618 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14978605 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Honestly I think people are insane with what they are expecting out of this team with a new staff a new set of schemes and a ton of new faces. Especially on the OL. And with basically NO PRESEASON.
The first half of this game wasn't even professional football. If you are okay with that, your judgement needs adjusting.
Who said I'm OK with it? But if you are expecting different against established programs, I mean come on...
Everyone should expect them to at least appear prepared to play. That's crazy that you wouldn't.
Dude. A new coach. New schemes. ZERO preseason games. This is basically our preseason. Against established teams with very good defenses. Honestly I just don't know what else to say.
I don't know why this has to be explained repeatedly! They had 14 days of practice in Pads to take in a new Coach, new Scheme, new Playbooks, etc..etc..
And yet with all that against them they have played 2 competitive games against two of the better teams in the NFL
Steelers are picked by many to get to the SB and the Bears have one of the best D's in the NFL
Quote:
And SF will steamroll us next week.
They have about 12 starters out including Bosa and their QB
And they still have a much better roster.
Quote:
Trubisky stunk last week and will stink going forward. The Giants are just so bad they make him look good.
This game was depressing to watch, then they decided to make it close enough to have a chance for a final kick in the balls. This is just a bad fucking football team that really doesn’t look much different than last season. I hope we can see gradual improvement like the Dolphins last season. That’s pretty much all we have at this point. I’m looking forward to Sy’s recap because I need to know if people were open and Jones was missing them or if the entire thing was a disaster. Few things say Giants football this decade quite like allowing a 23 yard run on 1st & 25.
Sorry for Quads. Get better brother.
Very little to be comfortable with on this roster moving forward.
Quote:
Stop. The Bears are going to fight it out with Detroit for second place in that division and the Steelers are no where near the Ravens, much less the Chiefs. They’re both better than the Giants but big whoop.
This is a bad team with very little talent. Name a player that would play elsewhere from the back 7.
The losing will continue until more talent gets added, and the people currently in charge are responsible for the current talent, so don’t hold out hope.
How about Bradberry and Ryan? Blake Martinez?
Quote:
This is a bad team with very little talent. Name a player that would play elsewhere from the back 7.
How about Bradberry and Ryan? Blake Martinez?
Bradbury maybe. Did Martinez look good today? When the Bears wanted to run, they did.
Neither are superstars and both were FA. WHOOPTY WHOOP.
Quote:
In comment 14978632 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14978626 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14978618 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14978605 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Honestly I think people are insane with what they are expecting out of this team with a new staff a new set of schemes and a ton of new faces. Especially on the OL. And with basically NO PRESEASON.
The first half of this game wasn't even professional football. If you are okay with that, your judgement needs adjusting.
Who said I'm OK with it? But if you are expecting different against established programs, I mean come on...
Everyone should expect them to at least appear prepared to play. That's crazy that you wouldn't.
Dude. A new coach. New schemes. ZERO preseason games. This is basically our preseason. Against established teams with very good defenses. Honestly I just don't know what else to say.
I don't know why this has to be explained repeatedly! They had 14 days of practice in Pads to take in a new Coach, new Scheme, new Playbooks, etc..etc..
And yet with all that against them they have played 2 competitive games against two of the better teams in the NFL
Even the head coach doesn't agree with this sentiment. Fans are just a lot more willing to make excuses.
Quote:
In comment 14978660 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14978632 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14978626 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 14978618 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 14978605 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Honestly I think people are insane with what they are expecting out of this team with a new staff a new set of schemes and a ton of new faces. Especially on the OL. And with basically NO PRESEASON.
The first half of this game wasn't even professional football. If you are okay with that, your judgement needs adjusting.
Who said I'm OK with it? But if you are expecting different against established programs, I mean come on...
Everyone should expect them to at least appear prepared to play. That's crazy that you wouldn't.
Dude. A new coach. New schemes. ZERO preseason games. This is basically our preseason. Against established teams with very good defenses. Honestly I just don't know what else to say.
I don't know why this has to be explained repeatedly! They had 14 days of practice in Pads to take in a new Coach, new Scheme, new Playbooks, etc..etc..
And yet with all that against them they have played 2 competitive games against two of the better teams in the NFL
Even the head coach doesn't agree with this sentiment. Fans are just a lot more willing to make excuses.
There is a difference between reasons and excuses.