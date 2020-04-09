Daniel Jones

I don't know about you guys, but this is not going to be a fun season watching our second year QB go through growing pains as he tries to figure out how to transform his game into winning football (along with the rest of team, now without Saquon Barkley.).



His fumble today looked like an exact replica of last season, and his INT was due primarily because he was a tick slow getting the ball out. Why? Because he held the ball too low and had to wind up before he could release it. That is a throwing style he reverts to on several occasions and it can only spell trouble (including more fumbles.)



In the end, he got the ball to the 15-yard line with ten seconds left in the game. That means two shots into the end zone. His 5-yard pass completion burning six seconds is not the answer. Big mistake right there.



He's got this season to figure it out. If he fails, I can see the Giants replacing him with Trevor Lawrence, which would be pretty easy to do when we're picking #1.



