Where are the wins remaining on this schedule? MookGiants : 9/20/2020 7:58 pm

I think this team will play hard, but I don't think it's an overreaction to say they will be the least talented team on the field in each game they play rest of the way.



49ers

@ Rams

@ Dallas

Washington

@ Philly

Tampa

@ Washington

Philly

@ Cincy

@ Seattle

Arizona

Cleveland

@ Baltimore

Dallas





Off the bat, it would be stunning to see this team beat 49ers, Rams, Dallas, Tampa, Seattle, Arizona, Baltimore. That's 8 games. Let's just for arguments sake give them 1 win in those 8 games. 0-8 is not out of the question but probably as likely as 2-6 is.



So now they're 1-9. Remaining games are Philly x 2, Washington x 2, Cleveland, Cincy.



Give them a split against Philly and Washington, and win at Cincy.



That's 4 wins. And I think that's probably best case scenario. To get to 4-12 is likely going to take some luck.



There are hopefully some pieces on this team that can be part of the solution, but this roster is remarkably bad. The pieces that can be part of the solution are very young too.



I'm sure a lot of people are going to just say I'm being pessimistic and there's no way they go 3-13 but it can easily happen, hell 1 or 2 wins can happen too. The only way I see 5 wins or more is if they get lucky and face a handful of backup QB's like they have in the last few years. As bad as the Giants have been recently, they've actually been worse than their record because they faced a handful of backup or 3rd string QB's



I like Judge, but an inexperienced head coach with one of the worst rosters in the sport is a recipe for a terrible season.



