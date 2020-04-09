for display only
Where are the wins remaining on this schedule?

MookGiants : 9/20/2020 7:58 pm
I think this team will play hard, but I don't think it's an overreaction to say they will be the least talented team on the field in each game they play rest of the way.

49ers
@ Rams
@ Dallas
Washington
@ Philly
Tampa
@ Washington
Philly
@ Cincy
@ Seattle
Arizona
Cleveland
@ Baltimore
Dallas


Off the bat, it would be stunning to see this team beat 49ers, Rams, Dallas, Tampa, Seattle, Arizona, Baltimore. That's 8 games. Let's just for arguments sake give them 1 win in those 8 games. 0-8 is not out of the question but probably as likely as 2-6 is.

So now they're 1-9. Remaining games are Philly x 2, Washington x 2, Cleveland, Cincy.

Give them a split against Philly and Washington, and win at Cincy.

That's 4 wins. And I think that's probably best case scenario. To get to 4-12 is likely going to take some luck.

There are hopefully some pieces on this team that can be part of the solution, but this roster is remarkably bad. The pieces that can be part of the solution are very young too.

I'm sure a lot of people are going to just say I'm being pessimistic and there's no way they go 3-13 but it can easily happen, hell 1 or 2 wins can happen too. The only way I see 5 wins or more is if they get lucky and face a handful of backup QB's like they have in the last few years. As bad as the Giants have been recently, they've actually been worse than their record because they faced a handful of backup or 3rd string QB's

I like Judge, but an inexperienced head coach with one of the worst rosters in the sport is a recipe for a terrible season.

They’ve got a shot versus Cincy but Barrow looks pretty good.  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/20/2020 8:03 pm : link
They usually steal one in the division and the Eagles looked bad today.

Bottom line, 4 wins is the ceiling the third year into this GMs reign. Clean house.

Danny Kanell : 9/20/2020 8:06 pm : link
Next week is winnable with all the injuries they suffered today.

If we lose we are easily starting 0-5.
As bad as today was there are  
Crazed Dogs : 9/20/2020 8:07 pm : link
a lot of winnable games on there.... we just are not going to the playoffs for sure....they could still win 6 or 7 games
Outside of Baltimore we can win any of those games  
PatersonPlank : 9/20/2020 8:09 pm : link
or lose. However I think this team is playing better than people are giving them credit for, and they are improving. I am not down on the talent, I think we have a good amount of talent in some vets and also some young guys. I am still hopeful of an 8-8 type year.
2 Washington games...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2020 8:10 pm : link
We own them historically. Bengals. Maybe Browns.

RE: .  
Simms11 : 9/20/2020 8:10 pm : link
In comment 14979301 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
Next week is winnable with all the injuries they suffered today.

If we lose we are easily starting 0-5.


We’ve said that a lot over the past 10 years only to be totally abused!
RE: 2 Washington games...  
FStubbs : 9/20/2020 8:12 pm : link
In comment 14979310 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We own them historically. Bengals. Maybe Browns.


Yeah, but with their front 7 and our offensive line, they're long overdue to beat us.
RE: As bad as today was there are  
M.S. : 9/20/2020 8:13 pm : link
In comment 14979304 Crazed Dogs said:
Quote:
a lot of winnable games on there.... we just are not going to the playoffs for sure....they could still win 6 or 7 games

I don't see 6 or 7 wins.
2-14 is very possible  
Jints in Carolina : 9/20/2020 8:13 pm : link
we've become the Browns  
Enzo : 9/20/2020 8:15 pm : link
Fucking awesome!
RE: 2-14 is very possible  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2020 8:15 pm : link
In comment 14979321 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


If so, fire DG. Hopefully get the #1 pick. Draft Lawrence.
49ers?  
BillKo : 9/20/2020 8:18 pm : link
They are missing a ton of key players.
RE: 49ers?  
Jints in Carolina : 9/20/2020 8:26 pm : link
In comment 14979334 BillKo said:
Quote:
They are missing a ton of key players.


will it really matter?
I think on any given Sunday we could beat  
ron mexico : 9/20/2020 8:30 pm : link
Was, Dal, Phi - we get two shots and you never know with div games.

Other than that, Cle, Cin and maybe 49ers if they are really that banged up.
Maybe Tampa if their season goes sideways.

Should they just pack it up now then?  
Ben in Tampa : 9/20/2020 8:30 pm : link
It’s the NFL, any given Sunday and all that.

If the Giants team that played 3 quarters against the Steelers and 2 quarters against the Bears get their heads out of their asses and show up for 4 quarters every week, they’ll probably be a .400-ish club.

That schedule looks daunting for sure, but it takes two teams.
They’ll win 2 of the 3 vs Washington and Cincinnati.  
The_Boss : 9/20/2020 8:30 pm : link
2-14.

In the present, 0-2  
joeinpa : 9/20/2020 8:31 pm : link
You look at The schedule and it s hard to see wins.


Ask the question again if they win next week, bet you get a different perspective.

Teams improve, teams get worse. Does either Eagle game seem unwinable at the moment?
I would say our one win would cone against the Browns  
Jalapeno : 9/20/2020 8:32 pm : link
because everyone beats the Browns. Almost everyone.

Everyone besides The Giants.

The Browns clobbered us good in prime time during our first SB season against the Patriots haha.

I would bet a small but decent amount at an 0-16 because I dunno what game I would bet them to win!

Keep in mind this is my week 2 take.
RE: In the present, 0-2  
Sean : 9/20/2020 8:36 pm : link
In comment 14979363 joeinpa said:
Quote:
You look at The schedule and it s hard to see wins.


Ask the question again if they win next week, bet you get a different perspective.

Teams improve, teams get worse. Does either Eagle game seem unwinable at the moment?


This is the most reasonable take. Hard to say, it’s a week to week league.

The Eagles remind me of the Giants in 2012-13, aging OL. That franchise might be in some trouble.
cocaine is one helluva drug  
mphbullet36 : 9/20/2020 8:36 pm : link
there are actually people that see a lot of "winnable games on that schedule?

They weren't winning 7 games with a healthy Saquan. 4 wins max.
Also, these type of threads assume zero improvement..  
Sean : 9/20/2020 8:38 pm : link
and zero development whatsoever. It’s a young team with no preseason and a new staff. The hope is some improvement and wins later on in the season.
the road games  
tomjgiant : 9/20/2020 8:40 pm : link
at Seattle,Rams,and Ravens are hard to see now winning.
All the rest we have a shot at.
RE: RE: 49ers?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9/20/2020 8:41 pm : link
In comment 14979355 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 14979334 BillKo said:


Quote:


They are missing a ton of key players.



will it really matter?


No. 49ers will roll.
Feel like anything can happen  
terz22 : 9/20/2020 8:42 pm : link
look at miami last year they looked like they were well on their way to 0-16 after a truly horrific start . I d say this team is probably more talented than that miami team. While I don't see this team winning too many games I truly think they can steal a game or two from a more talented team this year.
RE: In the present, 0-2  
ron mexico : 9/20/2020 8:44 pm : link
In comment 14979363 joeinpa said:
Quote:
You look at The schedule and it s hard to see wins.


Ask the question again if they win next week, bet you get a different perspective.

Teams improve, teams get worse. Does either Eagle game seem unwinable at the moment?


There is also the flukey win by a terrible team. Dolphins beating the pats last year comes to mind.
Honestly, after today, no idea what this team is going to look like.  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/20/2020 8:47 pm : link
The defensive line is a real strength of this team, and if they didnt fade a little there in the stretch, thats the story we are running with. This team is in trouble without Saquon though, did you see how one dimensional we became? How much harder the passing game became? Maybe if Shep didn't get hurt, but we are in trouble offensively. Right side of offensive line is trash and we have growing pains with our center.
49ers are the only team out there that had a worse injury day than us  
Eric on Li : 9/20/2020 8:49 pm : link
any time you are playing a team playing almost all 2nd teamers on offense including their QB and also down their best 2 players on defense it should be a win. If Deebo, Kittle, Mostert, Garapolo, Bosa, Sherman, Ford are all out, and on top of that Buckner gone that is not remotely the team that won last year and likely the weakest team we've faced yet by a good margin.

Other than that all the division games should be winnable. Philly and Dallas have big injury problems and Haskins stinks. Rivera didn't even try to use him timeouts today.

Cleveland and Cincy should both certainly be winnable too.
I can realistically expect 0-8, 0-9.  
Route 9 : 9/20/2020 8:50 pm : link
This team is as bad as 2013-present. Minus 2016.
What's interesting is that we appear bad  
CT Charlie : 9/20/2020 8:53 pm : link
but not dysfunctional. Which means that on any given week, with a few breaks, we can pull out a win.

If the Bears' 4th down pass didn't pop right into the hands of their lineman, we would started our drive on the 36, with all of our timeouts, rather than 2:02 with no timeouts from the 32.
RE: What's interesting is that we appear bad  
mphbullet36 : 9/20/2020 8:59 pm : link
In comment 14979413 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
but not dysfunctional. Which means that on any given week, with a few breaks, we can pull out a win.

If the Bears' 4th down pass didn't pop right into the hands of their lineman, we would started our drive on the 36, with all of our timeouts, rather than 2:02 with no timeouts from the 32.


yes that is correct but he bears are absolutely the worst offense we will be playing this year. The offenses will only get better and without barkley we are going to be so one dimensional because no one will respect the likes of lewis or gallman to beat them behind this bad running team.
Had we won today....  
BillKo : 9/20/2020 9:12 pm : link
This post is still valid I'd think.

So I don't get all the handringing.
RE: RE: What's interesting is that we appear bad  
PatersonPlank : 9/20/2020 9:12 pm : link
In comment 14979428 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 14979413 CT Charlie said:


Quote:


but not dysfunctional. Which means that on any given week, with a few breaks, we can pull out a win.

If the Bears' 4th down pass didn't pop right into the hands of their lineman, we would started our drive on the 36, with all of our timeouts, rather than 2:02 with no timeouts from the 32.



yes that is correct but he bears are absolutely the worst offense we will be playing this year. The offenses will only get better and without barkley we are going to be so one dimensional because no one will respect the likes of lewis or gallman to beat them behind this bad running team.


Thats very dramatic. The Bears scored what 27 on Detroit last week. They are not that bad offensively, and they are a good running team.
I think the first win is Dallas  
BH28 : 9/20/2020 9:14 pm : link
We had no business being in today's game; IMO the only reason it was competitive was coaching. Nagy is a terrible coach and some of his decisions let us back in the game Judge so far is looking like a good coach.

Since the talent gap is obvious, I look at games with bad coaches as games we can win and the first one up is the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy is a terrible coach.

The only challenge is whether Judge can keep them playing hard after an 0-4 start.
RE: What's interesting is that we appear bad  
Route 9 : 9/20/2020 9:22 pm : link
In comment 14979413 CT Charlie said:
Quote:
but not dysfunctional. Which means that on any given week, with a few breaks, we can pull out a win.

If the Bears' 4th down pass didn't pop right into the hands of their lineman, we would started our drive on the 36, with all of our timeouts, rather than 2:02 with no timeouts from the 32.


Yeah but it didn't. If the Giants only scored at the end, it would be a win. They didn't. 0-2. Patrick Mahomes had the ball twice at the end of the game and created plays to get his team a win in a tight game. Giants are bad. Chiefs, not bad.
Four wins is likely the ceiling for this team.  
Mike from Ohio : 9/20/2020 9:23 pm : link
It is a bad roster.
get a top pick  
spike : 9/20/2020 9:30 pm : link
and trade for a haul
4 wins is probably the ceiling  
WillVAB : 9/20/2020 9:38 pm : link
0 wins would not be surprising.
Before the season I though  
larryflower37 : 9/20/2020 10:12 pm : link
Wins were
Bears
Both Washington
Split with Philly
Browns
Cincy.
Hoped they could possibly steal a couple against
Dallas
Arizona
Tampa Bay.

I still think 6 and 10
7-9 is a possibility.
Probably somewhere in the division.  
St. Jimmy : 9/20/2020 10:17 pm : link
It is hot garbage again.
RE: Honestly, after today, no idea what this team is going to look like.  
santacruzom : 9/21/2020 4:08 am : link
In comment 14979394 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
The defensive line is a real strength of this team, and if they didnt fade a little there in the stretch, thats the story we are running with.


It may be a strength relative the the other units in our team, but is it a league strength? Do opposing teams feel our D line will be a very difficult obstacle to overcome?
RE: RE: Honestly, after today, no idea what this team is going to look like.  
The_Boss : 9/21/2020 7:04 am : link
In comment 14979692 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14979394 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


The defensive line is a real strength of this team, and if they didnt fade a little there in the stretch, thats the story we are running with.



It may be a strength relative the the other units in our team, but is it a league strength? Do opposing teams feel our D line will be a very difficult obstacle to overcome?


I’ve said for over a year now that BBI overrates the DL. Like every other unit on the roster (now without 26), there are no difference makers in that room.
Maybe the browns  
jeffusedtobeonwebtv : 9/21/2020 7:43 am : link
Maybe Beckham will treat it like a playoff game and bring the whole team down with him.

Possibly next Sunday as the 49ers might just be playing their junior varsity team. And the eagles do look terrible this year.
RE: Honestly, after today, no idea what this team is going to look like.  
Enzo : 9/21/2020 7:44 am : link
In comment 14979394 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
The defensive line is a real strength of this team,

wait - what?
Nowhere, no wins, nada  
exiled : 9/21/2020 8:18 am : link
The team has shown nothing, no competitive play, no grit. These two games have been utterly unwatchable. And there’s absolutely NO WAY that that the team will improve as the season continues. That never happens. I know, I know, it’s early in the season, and yeah, new coach, new system, yada yada yada. But these guys really should be coming together and we should’ve seen at least some success by now.
You are what your record says you are. We’re 0-2, and by extension, it’s an 0-16 season. Book it.
Mook keep in mind  
mpinmaine : 9/21/2020 8:26 am : link
This will not look like the same team that it does now after Sept Imo.
I think they go 7-7 the rest of the way..
God damn  
Dnew15 : 9/21/2020 9:44 am : link
the NFL schedulers must hate the Giants.

How is it possible that the Giants, a 3rd place finisher at 4-12 in the NFC East, got this schedule?

That's some BULLSHIT....
Mook I don't think you are being pessimistic, just realistic  
Dinger : 9/21/2020 10:39 am : link
Yes there are games that a team steals but I think that will happen later in the season for this team as they play together more as the line gels and as the defense figures out how to win. I was pissed that again in the later part of the game, teams are running easily on us, but Chicago got lucky with that OLineman catching the ball. I thought for SURE theyd be called for ineligible receive or illegal down field, so thats twice lucky. If we had gotten the ball back a little sooner, you could be talking about stealing this game....but I digress. The most wins I think this team will get is 6. I am hoping for battles to the end of each game.
RE: God damn  
uther99 : 9/21/2020 12:08 pm : link
In comment 14979931 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
the NFL schedulers must hate the Giants.

How is it possible that the Giants, a 3rd place finisher at 4-12 in the NFC East, got this schedule?

That's some BULLSHIT....


its same schedule as rest of NFCE, but for a couple games.
