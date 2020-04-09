Where are the wins remaining on this schedule?

I think this team will play hard, but I don't think it's an overreaction to say they will be the least talented team on the field in each game they play rest of the way.
49ers
@ Rams
@ Dallas
Washington
@ Philly
Tampa
@ Washington
Philly
@ Cincy
@ Seattle
Arizona
Cleveland
@ Baltimore
Dallas
Off the bat, it would be stunning to see this team beat 49ers, Rams, Dallas, Tampa, Seattle, Arizona, Baltimore. That's 8 games. Let's just for arguments sake give them 1 win in those 8 games. 0-8 is not out of the question but probably as likely as 2-6 is.
So now they're 1-9. Remaining games are Philly x 2, Washington x 2, Cleveland, Cincy.
Give them a split against Philly and Washington, and win at Cincy.
That's 4 wins. And I think that's probably best case scenario. To get to 4-12 is likely going to take some luck.
There are hopefully some pieces on this team that can be part of the solution, but this roster is remarkably bad. The pieces that can be part of the solution are very young too.
I'm sure a lot of people are going to just say I'm being pessimistic and there's no way they go 3-13 but it can easily happen, hell 1 or 2 wins can happen too. The only way I see 5 wins or more is if they get lucky and face a handful of backup QB's like they have in the last few years. As bad as the Giants have been recently, they've actually been worse than their record because they faced a handful of backup or 3rd string QB's
I like Judge, but an inexperienced head coach with one of the worst rosters in the sport is a recipe for a terrible season.
Bottom line, 4 wins is the ceiling the third year into this GMs reign. Clean house.
If we lose we are easily starting 0-5.
We’ve said that a lot over the past 10 years only to be totally abused!
Yeah, but with their front 7 and our offensive line, they're long overdue to beat us.
I don't see 6 or 7 wins.
If so, fire DG. Hopefully get the #1 pick. Draft Lawrence.
will it really matter?
Other than that, Cle, Cin and maybe 49ers if they are really that banged up.
Maybe Tampa if their season goes sideways.
If the Giants team that played 3 quarters against the Steelers and 2 quarters against the Bears get their heads out of their asses and show up for 4 quarters every week, they’ll probably be a .400-ish club.
That schedule looks daunting for sure, but it takes two teams.
Ask the question again if they win next week, bet you get a different perspective.
Teams improve, teams get worse. Does either Eagle game seem unwinable at the moment?
Everyone besides The Giants.
The Browns clobbered us good in prime time during our first SB season against the Patriots haha.
I would bet a small but decent amount at an 0-16 because I dunno what game I would bet them to win!
Keep in mind this is my week 2 take.
This is the most reasonable take. Hard to say, it’s a week to week league.
The Eagles remind me of the Giants in 2012-13, aging OL. That franchise might be in some trouble.
They weren't winning 7 games with a healthy Saquan. 4 wins max.
All the rest we have a shot at.
They are missing a ton of key players.
will it really matter?
No. 49ers will roll.
There is also the flukey win by a terrible team. Dolphins beating the pats last year comes to mind.
Other than that all the division games should be winnable. Philly and Dallas have big injury problems and Haskins stinks. Rivera didn't even try to use him timeouts today.
Cleveland and Cincy should both certainly be winnable too.
If the Bears' 4th down pass didn't pop right into the hands of their lineman, we would started our drive on the 36, with all of our timeouts, rather than 2:02 with no timeouts from the 32.
yes that is correct but he bears are absolutely the worst offense we will be playing this year. The offenses will only get better and without barkley we are going to be so one dimensional because no one will respect the likes of lewis or gallman to beat them behind this bad running team.
So I don't get all the handringing.
but not dysfunctional. Which means that on any given week, with a few breaks, we can pull out a win.
Thats very dramatic. The Bears scored what 27 on Detroit last week. They are not that bad offensively, and they are a good running team.
Since the talent gap is obvious, I look at games with bad coaches as games we can win and the first one up is the Cowboys. Mike McCarthy is a terrible coach.
The only challenge is whether Judge can keep them playing hard after an 0-4 start.
Yeah but it didn't. If the Giants only scored at the end, it would be a win. They didn't. 0-2. Patrick Mahomes had the ball twice at the end of the game and created plays to get his team a win in a tight game. Giants are bad. Chiefs, not bad.
Bears
Both Washington
Split with Philly
Browns
Cincy.
Hoped they could possibly steal a couple against
Dallas
Arizona
Tampa Bay.
I still think 6 and 10
7-9 is a possibility.
It may be a strength relative the the other units in our team, but is it a league strength? Do opposing teams feel our D line will be a very difficult obstacle to overcome?
The defensive line is a real strength of this team, and if they didnt fade a little there in the stretch, thats the story we are running with.
It may be a strength relative the the other units in our team, but is it a league strength? Do opposing teams feel our D line will be a very difficult obstacle to overcome?
I’ve said for over a year now that BBI overrates the DL. Like every other unit on the roster (now without 26), there are no difference makers in that room.
Possibly next Sunday as the 49ers might just be playing their junior varsity team. And the eagles do look terrible this year.
wait - what?
You are what your record says you are. We’re 0-2, and by extension, it’s an 0-16 season. Book it.
I think they go 7-7 the rest of the way..
How is it possible that the Giants, a 3rd place finisher at 4-12 in the NFC East, got this schedule?
That's some BULLSHIT....
its same schedule as rest of NFCE, but for a couple games.