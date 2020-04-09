for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Do you pay Barkley this offseason?

GiantsFan84 : 9/20/2020 8:46 pm
the precedent is the running backs are getting paid after year 3 of their contract in the form of an extension. does he force the issue this offseason even after the inury?

barkley will miss 14 games this year. he had the ankle injury last year which made him ineffective. i'm starting to wonder if his body is just too athletic and powerful for it's own good and if he's injury prone as a result of it, sort of like the bo jackson injury.
No, you have to see where he is after two years of injuries  
montanagiant : 9/20/2020 8:47 pm : link
And I love SB
RE: No, you have to see where he is after two years of injuries  
Danny Kanell : 9/20/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14979390 montanagiant said:
Quote:
And I love SB


+1
RE: No, you have to see where he is after two years of injuries  
GiantsFan84 : 9/20/2020 8:48 pm : link
In comment 14979390 montanagiant said:
Quote:
And I love SB


what if he forces the issue?
No but I can see Barkley looking for the pay day  
The_Boss : 9/20/2020 8:48 pm : link
After these last 2 injury plagued seasons. If he threatens to hold out, the NYG should tell him to pound sand.
RE: RE: No, you have to see where he is after two years of injuries  
The_Boss : 9/20/2020 8:49 pm : link
In comment 14979396 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14979390 montanagiant said:


Quote:


And I love SB



what if he forces the issue?


See my answer.
...  
christian : 9/20/2020 8:51 pm : link
What’s Barkley going to do, threaten to holdout, after missing 14 games?
This is an easy no  
Ned In Atlanta : 9/20/2020 8:51 pm : link
Sb drew a bad hand being dealt to this team. But on what planet do you pay a running back mega bucks coming off a high ankle sprain and torn ACL?
he has no leverage to hold out  
Eric on Li : 9/20/2020 8:53 pm : link
as far as an extension it all depends on the ask. If they can get him under contract in a team friendly structure that's easy to get out of it may be a good idea but I doubt he'd sign for that.

More than likely he will come back to prove he's healthy and extend either in season or at the end of next year.
No  
Spider43 : 9/20/2020 8:54 pm : link
You move on. It's why a part of me thinks we need to hire a GM from outside the organization this offseason. He won't have the attachment fans here have (which is how we got here in the first place, McAdoodle was right to bench Eli... but ownership listened to the fans who went up in arms because of it). You need to make the cold, calculated decision... that will be better for the team. You can't waste your cap space on a position as fungible as RB.
RE: ...  
markky : 9/20/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14979405 christian said:
Quote:
What’s Barkley going to do, threaten to holdout, after missing 14 games?


especially after the Giants make the playoffs.
RE: No  
Percy : 9/20/2020 8:56 pm : link
In comment 14979416 Spider43 said:
Quote:
You move on. It's why a part of me thinks we need to hire a GM from outside the organization this offseason. He won't have the attachment fans here have (which is how we got here in the first place, McAdoodle was right to bench Eli... but ownership listened to the fans who went up in arms because of it). You need to make the cold, calculated decision... that will be better for the team. You can't waste your cap space on a position as fungible as RB.

.
No can't. As a matter of fact this injury could have a great  
Blue21 : 9/20/2020 9:00 pm : link
bearing on resigning him. If it's ACL there's a pretty good chance he doesn't get resigned at all.
Big no, this might save us from  
bubba0825 : 9/20/2020 9:03 pm : link
Compounding a mistake of drafting him 2nd overall then overpaying him.
Whatever’s the least smart option  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/20/2020 9:05 pm : link
That’s what Gettleman will do.
No, you exercise the 5th year option  
ron mexico : 9/20/2020 9:05 pm : link
And watch how it develops
RE: No can't. As a matter of fact this injury could have a great  
ron mexico : 9/20/2020 9:07 pm : link
In comment 14979430 Blue21 said:
Quote:
bearing on resigning him. If it's ACL there's a pretty good chance he doesn't get resigned at all.


There is no reason why he shouldn’t make a full recovery.
RE: Whatever’s the least smart option  
The_Boss : 9/20/2020 9:09 pm : link
In comment 14979436 mikeinbloomfield said:
Quote:
That’s what Gettleman will do.


This made me laugh and sad at the same time because it’s a lot closer to the truth than we want to admit.
No  
jeff57 : 9/20/2020 9:10 pm : link
And no
Absolutely Not  
WillVAB : 9/20/2020 9:10 pm : link
The plan should be to manage this as best as possible to maximize his trade value.
Why?  
allstarjim : 9/20/2020 9:13 pm : link
.
I know he doesn’t post here anymore  
bubba0825 : 9/20/2020 9:15 pm : link
But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley
If he settles for a deal in line  
Mike from Ohio : 9/20/2020 9:15 pm : link
With other guys averaging 1,100 yards from scrimmage per year over 3 years. He has all world potential, but aside from his rookie year, he has not been a superstar. You can’t possibly pay him like one coming of a season where he played 5 quarters.

I love SB but you can’t pay him on potential after two leg injuries.

Our new GM  
GiantsRage2007 : 9/20/2020 9:18 pm : link
Won’t be tied to Barkley (or Jones.)

I said in 2018  
13ODB : 9/20/2020 9:21 pm : link
I will say it again now. Quenton Nelson Should of been the pick. This oline is still trash. You don’t draft a running back that high. And where has Barkley gotten us?? 7 wins the last 3 seasons.
RE: Our new GM  
lax counsel : 9/20/2020 9:25 pm : link
In comment 14979468 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
Won’t be tied to Barkley (or Jones.)


Agreed, but likely the reason we won’t see a GM from outside the organizations comfort zone. The brain trust will want continuity.
You don’t  
Josh in the City : 9/20/2020 9:27 pm : link
pay Barkley even before the injury. Now it’s not even a question.
He will have missed potentially.....  
Simms11 : 9/20/2020 9:30 pm : link
18 games in the last two years?! How would he have any leverage?! Nope! You let him play his 4th year to see if he still has it. You could also consider using the 5th year option too. I think he's smart enough to know he will have to come back and prove that he can stay healthy and provide that spark again.
paying him long term  
MookGiants : 9/20/2020 9:32 pm : link
would be a poor business decision.

Hopefully he comes back strong next year and then has a strong 5th season before he becomes a FA. If he's still at top form franchise him for a season and then after that adios.

If he doesn't like being franchised, too fucking bad.
.  
Walnut : 9/20/2020 9:35 pm : link
He's the #2 overall pick. How do you even have a choice? If he doesn't get a 2nd contract, it's a monumental faliure. They have to give him a 2nd deal and hope he stays healthy and lives up to it.
RE: .  
Josh in the City : 9/20/2020 9:43 pm : link
In comment 14979493 Walnut said:
Quote:
He's the #2 overall pick. How do you even have a choice? If he doesn't get a 2nd contract, it's a monumental faliure. They have to give him a 2nd deal and hope he stays healthy and lives up to it.

Well this is a perfect example of how not to run a franchise (or a business). One of the most valuable lessons is knowing when to cut your losses instead of compounding them.
RE: I know he doesn’t post here anymore  
Go Terps : 9/20/2020 9:47 pm : link
In comment 14979459 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley


I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.
RE: RE: I know he doesn’t post here anymore  
santacruzom : 9/20/2020 9:49 pm : link
In comment 14979506 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 14979459 bubba0825 said:


Quote:


But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley



I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.


Hey, I was curious... did you guys make it out of the Oregon fires okay? Hope all is well.

We are actually moving to Ashland within the next 6 weeks.
RE: RE: RE: I know he doesn’t post here anymore  
Go Terps : 9/20/2020 9:53 pm : link
In comment 14979510 santacruzom said:
Quote:
In comment 14979506 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 14979459 bubba0825 said:


Quote:


But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley



I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.



Hey, I was curious... did you guys make it out of the Oregon fires okay? Hope all is well.

We are actually moving to Ashland within the next 6 weeks.


Fortunately for us it was nothing but smoke for a week and a half or so. Some of my coworkers lost homes, but we love close to downtown Salem so we were never in danger. Thanks for asking.

Congrats on the move. Oregon is wonderful and I'm never leaving unless it's out of this country; who knows that might look like a good idea in a couple months.
RE: RE: No, you have to see where he is after two years of injuries  
montanagiant : 9/20/2020 9:56 pm : link
In comment 14979396 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14979390 montanagiant said:


Quote:


And I love SB



what if he forces the issue?

With what leverage would he be able to do that with?

He's not going to get any kind of a payday until teams see if he is still the same back he was when drafted
He has no leverage to demand anything  
JoeyBigBlue : 9/20/2020 9:57 pm : link
He’s coming off an injury. He’s signed for next season, and the Giants will likely pick up his 5th year option, going into 2022. He needs to rehab, come back and put up a monster year before thinking of a new contact.
This off-season, no.  
Bramton1 : 9/20/2020 10:11 pm : link
The following off-season, maybe. The price has to be right. This team obviously needs a lot of pieces, too many for Barkley to be effective right now (well, pre-injury).

I was in favor of drafting Barkley. I live his attitude, his commitment, and his highlights. But they have not translated into wins.
RE: I know he doesn’t post here anymore  
section125 : 9/20/2020 10:15 pm : link
In comment 14979459 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley


Trading Beckham was brilliant(paying him 1st wasn't). Barkley is a weapon that is not a nut job. Getting injured doesn't make terps right.
RE: Big no, this might save us from  
Optimus-NY : 9/20/2020 10:16 pm : link
In comment 14979435 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
Compounding a mistake of drafting him 2nd overall then overpaying him.


I think you're right.
This thread cannot be serious  
Justlurking : 9/20/2020 10:28 pm : link
Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.
No`  
Producer : 9/20/2020 10:30 pm : link
no
RE: No  
Justlurking : 9/20/2020 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14979416 Spider43 said:
Quote:
You move on. It's why a part of me thinks we need to hire a GM from outside the organization this offseason. He won't have the attachment fans here have (which is how we got here in the first place, McAdoodle was right to bench Eli... but ownership listened to the fans who went up in arms because of it). You need to make the cold, calculated decision... that will be better for the team. You can't waste your cap space on a position as fungible as RB.


They need to hire a whole player personnel department outside of organization.
RE: This thread cannot be serious  
Producer : 9/20/2020 10:30 pm : link
In comment 14979550 Justlurking said:
Quote:
Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.

yup.. something like that.. or fourth
RE: This thread cannot be serious  
GiantsFan84 : 9/20/2020 10:39 pm : link
In comment 14979550 Justlurking said:
Quote:
Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.


i agree that's what i would do and what i would have done.
but that's not what they've done. they drafted a back at 2. DG will have to resign barkley to justify the pick (assuming DG isn't fired). otherwise why draft a back at 2 when your team sucks and is years away from competing?
Obviously, the injury changes the calculus  
JonC : 9/20/2020 10:50 pm : link
and even the SB camp will know it.

It would surprise me if they didn't pick up his 5th year option, though. But, the time to talk multi-year extension is on hold.
RE: RE: This thread cannot be serious  
Justlurking : 9/20/2020 10:58 pm : link
In comment 14979553 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 14979550 Justlurking said:


Quote:


Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.


yup.. something like that.. or fourth
yup. Good teams have figured this out decades ago.
RE: RE: This thread cannot be serious  
Justlurking : 9/20/2020 10:58 pm : link
In comment 14979567 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
In comment 14979550 Justlurking said:


Quote:


Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.



i agree that's what i would do and what i would have done.
but that's not what they've done. they drafted a back at 2. DG will have to resign barkley to justify the pick (assuming DG isn't fired). otherwise why draft a back at 2 when your team sucks and is years away from competing?


DG will not make it to December.
I know  
jtfuoco : 9/21/2020 12:32 am : link
The smart answer is no but maybe management can use the injuries as a way to score a more friendly team deal. Just speaking as a fan this team is already hard enough to watch now with Barkley gone all the excitement of him on the field is gone with nobody on this roster who can even remotely replace that. You guys keep talking about how they need to turn this around with a new GM and cutting SB/DJ but the ownership is the same who is to say it ever gets better.
We could be the 90s version of Detroit crap team that had berry Sanders now imagine that decade if they dumped BS they would have had nothing at all. I know it's not a great argument but for me as Just one fan of the team SB was the only thing I look forward too watching these days.
Same as they did with Engram. 5th year option and let it play out.  
Ivan15 : 9/21/2020 7:17 am : link
.
No way  
sharp315 : 9/21/2020 10:25 am : link
I was already on the fence about re-signing him but at this point I don't think we can. Injury aside he just isn't what this team needs right now. His play is not elevating the team (just as OBJ couldn't elevate the team and statistically OBJ had far superior production than Saquon). Taking a RB in the 1st round is a luxury pick and the Giants have been and still are lightyears away from taking luxury picks. Personally I'd pick up Saquon's option year to reduce any leverage but then look to trade out in 2021 and try to recoup some usable value for a team that has a lot of uncertainty and a lot of holes to fill.
They  
Toth029 : 9/21/2020 1:39 pm : link
Will likely include any heavy incentives in his eventual deal.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions