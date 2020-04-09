Do you pay Barkley this offseason? GiantsFan84 : 9/20/2020 8:46 pm

the precedent is the running backs are getting paid after year 3 of their contract in the form of an extension. does he force the issue this offseason even after the inury?



barkley will miss 14 games this year. he had the ankle injury last year which made him ineffective. i'm starting to wonder if his body is just too athletic and powerful for it's own good and if he's injury prone as a result of it, sort of like the bo jackson injury.