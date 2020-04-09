Do you pay Barkley this offseason?

the precedent is the running backs are getting paid after year 3 of their contract in the form of an extension. does he force the issue this offseason even after the inury?
barkley will miss 14 games this year. he had the ankle injury last year which made him ineffective. i'm starting to wonder if his body is just too athletic and powerful for it's own good and if he's injury prone as a result of it, sort of like the bo jackson injury.
+1
what if he forces the issue?
Quote:
And I love SB
what if he forces the issue?
See my answer.
More than likely he will come back to prove he's healthy and extend either in season or at the end of next year.
especially after the Giants make the playoffs.
.
There is no reason why he shouldn’t make a full recovery.
This made me laugh and sad at the same time because it’s a lot closer to the truth than we want to admit.
I love SB but you can’t pay him on potential after two leg injuries.
Agreed, but likely the reason we won’t see a GM from outside the organizations comfort zone. The brain trust will want continuity.
Hopefully he comes back strong next year and then has a strong 5th season before he becomes a FA. If he's still at top form franchise him for a season and then after that adios.
If he doesn't like being franchised, too fucking bad.
Well this is a perfect example of how not to run a franchise (or a business). One of the most valuable lessons is knowing when to cut your losses instead of compounding them.
I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.
Quote:
But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley
I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.
Hey, I was curious... did you guys make it out of the Oregon fires okay? Hope all is well.
We are actually moving to Ashland within the next 6 weeks.
Quote:
In comment 14979459 bubba0825 said:
Quote:
But Goterps has been 100% right in everything he’s said the past few years with trading Beckham and Barkley
I don't post, but I still read the board. Feel bad for Barkley, but not for the Giants. You make your own luck. That's all from me for now.
Hey, I was curious... did you guys make it out of the Oregon fires okay? Hope all is well.
We are actually moving to Ashland within the next 6 weeks.
Fortunately for us it was nothing but smoke for a week and a half or so. Some of my coworkers lost homes, but we love close to downtown Salem so we were never in danger. Thanks for asking.
Congrats on the move. Oregon is wonderful and I'm never leaving unless it's out of this country; who knows that might look like a good idea in a couple months.
Quote:
And I love SB
what if he forces the issue?
With what leverage would he be able to do that with?
He's not going to get any kind of a payday until teams see if he is still the same back he was when drafted
I was in favor of drafting Barkley. I live his attitude, his commitment, and his highlights. But they have not translated into wins.
Trading Beckham was brilliant(paying him 1st wasn't). Barkley is a weapon that is not a nut job. Getting injured doesn't make terps right.
I think you're right.
They need to hire a whole player personnel department outside of organization.
yup.. something like that.. or fourth
i agree that's what i would do and what i would have done.
but that's not what they've done. they drafted a back at 2. DG will have to resign barkley to justify the pick (assuming DG isn't fired). otherwise why draft a back at 2 when your team sucks and is years away from competing?
It would surprise me if they didn't pick up his 5th year option, though. But, the time to talk multi-year extension is on hold.
Quote:
Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.
yup.. something like that.. or fourth
Quote:
Absolutely not. You draft a back in the 3rd round like every good franchise. Then you do it again the following year.
i agree that's what i would do and what i would have done.
but that's not what they've done. they drafted a back at 2. DG will have to resign barkley to justify the pick (assuming DG isn't fired). otherwise why draft a back at 2 when your team sucks and is years away from competing?
DG will not make it to December.
We could be the 90s version of Detroit crap team that had berry Sanders now imagine that decade if they dumped BS they would have had nothing at all. I know it's not a great argument but for me as Just one fan of the team SB was the only thing I look forward too watching these days.