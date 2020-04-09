Is Gettleman's replacement in the building? JohnB : 3:50 am

The reality is that DG run as the GM isn't going to last much longer due to his age, health and lack of success. The Giants will NEVER "fire" him, he'll be put into retirement with a happy sendoff and a lot of warm remarks about him. That's the Giants way of doing business.



That said, do you think that the Giants have a plan of succession knowing what is coming and do they have someone in house ready to take over? Or do you think that they go outside the organization?



If they go outside for new blood, where does that leave Joe Judge?