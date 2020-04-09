for display only
Is Gettleman's replacement in the building?

JohnB : 3:50 am
The reality is that DG run as the GM isn't going to last much longer due to his age, health and lack of success. The Giants will NEVER "fire" him, he'll be put into retirement with a happy sendoff and a lot of warm remarks about him. That's the Giants way of doing business.

That said, do you think that the Giants have a plan of succession knowing what is coming and do they have someone in house ready to take over? Or do you think that they go outside the organization?

If they go outside for new blood, where does that leave Joe Judge?
Abrams will be "named" GM  
George from PA : 4:48 am : link
But I have heard Judge is good friends with a player personal person....so he gets asst, GM role.

Abrams freely admits he is not a player personal...more cap and contracts.

The system of accountability is in place....so it really matter little if Gettleman remains in place.....BBI makes way too much of Gettleman. The Giants have a team approach....and

Judges power will grow...he has that kind of persona.
RE: Abrams will be  
Tuckrule : 5:49 am : link
In comment 14981157 George from PA said:
Quote:
But I have heard Judge is good friends with a player personal person....so he gets asst, GM role.

Abrams freely admits he is not a player personal...more cap and contracts.

The system of accountability is in place....so it really matter little if Gettleman remains in place.....BBI makes way too much of Gettleman. The Giants have a team approach....and

Judges power will grow...he has that kind of persona.


Good post. I have faith in the direction of the team
Gentleman is fine.  
rasbutant : 6:38 am : link
The current setup is going to work, give it time.

You can’t keep starting over because you want instant gratification.

He is part of a team. As long as him and Judge are on the same page, I’m good.
I agree with  
Lines of Scrimmage : 6:39 am : link
George. Now if Judge totally shows he does not belong then they may finally bring someone from totally outside and give that person control.
The problem with Giants  
George from PA : 6:45 am : link
Was when Reese hired Ross....the Giants went away from GY, Ernie approach...Gettleman brought it back.

Reese/Ross went away from accountability to cya approach. They would double down on mistakes.

Giants rarely keep underpreforming players year after year. We have seen players cut quickly. They fired the scout who recommneded Baker.

I do not believe Gettleman leaving is a start over  
George from PA : 6:55 am : link
The Giants system is in place.

Chris Pettit is the key right now....as he oversee all the scouts.

If Judge adds another player personal person ....he might even work with Gettleman. Again, it is a team approach.

The Giants are not going to change course now...for awhile.
Gettleman has to go  
RetroJint : 6:58 am : link
He has initiated some much-needed reform . The overall quality of talent on the roster has improved , although not as much as it should have with Mr G going early in the draft for 3 years . No need here to recount his predicate blunders . He’s at retirement age . He’s had a life-threatening illness . I wish for him a nice retirement .

What happened to the Giants in the second decade of this century is a replay of what happened in the 60s. Not keeping up with the latest analytic developments in the game . Nepotism . Hidebound adherence to the former ways . To his credit , after a blowhard , disastrous start , Mr G identified these problems . But he , himself , is not good enough to lead .

I’ve said this before : Gettleman went for the coffee when the true talent remained in the building . He adopted some of their mannerisms . He moved up simply by attrition . He got a big job outside the organization . That organization ultimately let him go .

This team still needs outside refreshment . I think they had it right when they considered Riddick . If he were still interested in the job, he would be my choice .

Better not be  
jeff57 : 6:59 am : link
They need to bring someone from the outside. This is 1979 again.
That won't happen...and I am.sure the anti-Barkley picks  
George from PA : 7:23 am : link
Will come to the forefront.

Barkley was best player available.

If you want Gettleman fired then Daniel Jones must fail....

And I will not hope for that....

No major changes will occur...

Judge will gain power....and will be able to tweak things, add people...but this system will remain
The team needs coaching continuity  
Chip : 7:26 am : link
I am fine with Gettleman. The drafting has improved dramatically. This is more about being a new coaching staff with no practice time and pre season games.

However all these dire posts are quite comical.
Joe Judge is going nowhere no matter who is hired  
BillT : 7:43 am : link
He will get 4/5 years minimum. No new GM will be given the authority to replace him by Mara. I don’t think Abrams will be named. He’s been passed over before and is not strictly a football guy. I would think Chris Pettit is a possibility.
I think Chris Petit  
Simms11 : 7:43 am : link
might have a shot. I don’t necessarily think they would throw Abraham’s into the GM role. He knows nothing about personnel and does fine as the AGM and contract/budget guy.
I don’t believe Gettleman s status has any impact on  
joeinpa : 7:43 am : link
Judge, he s here for a bit.

Seems the Giants cap situation is usually as good as anyone else’s s, if true why would they allow Abrams to leave. Wouldn’t it be smart to keep him in place and allow Judge more say in personnel decisions.

This idea, that staying in house, “The Giants Way, is bad, overlooks that it has been a pretty successful franchise.

As to Gettleman, trying to rebuild around Eli in some ways prevented the tearing down that was necessary, difficult to believe that was solely his decision.

An objective look at the Giants does not conclude without a doubt, he has failed, that has yet to be determined

There is a lot of good insight on this thread.
RE: The problem with Giants  
GManinDC : 8:19 am : link
In comment 14981176 George from PA said:
Quote:
Was when Reese hired Ross....the Giants went away from GY, Ernie approach...Gettleman brought it back.

Reese/Ross went away from accountability to cya approach. They would double down on mistakes.

Giants rarely keep underpreforming players year after year. We have seen players cut quickly. They fired the scout who recommneded Baker.



What does this even mean?. Reese was under the GY/Accorsi tree. Who you think was scouting the players they drafted??

And BTW, that scout people keep referring to, Gettleman appointed him to that positon himself the year before. So it isn't like he fired a scout that Reese had there..
Cutting bait on mistakes quickly  
LBH15 : 8:26 am : link
Giants have become masters at this from sheer practice.
Too early for this.  
Coopcomic : 8:27 am : link
You can't lay this on Gettleman. The first mistake was an OWNER mistake. Not by choosing DG, but by refusing to see the expiration date on Manning, and then to do things the nice way, with the Derek Jeter sendoff. Cap space is now positioned excellently, I like most of his moves - even with the mistakes & 20/20 hindsight. Giants will be in a good position with free agents, and a developing pipeline.

The thing I hate is saying X can do better. Well, if you're going to say that, fine - but then make the case. Say why X is better, but then explore that person's mistakes to discuss as well (unless the person has zero GM experience). I also think the season needs to play out. Let's see how the team responds, what the coaches do.
RE: The team needs coaching continuity  
BlueVinnie : 8:34 am : link
In comment 14981190 Chip said:
Quote:
I am fine with Gettleman. The drafting has improved dramatically. This is more about being a new coaching staff with no practice time and pre season games.

However all these dire posts are quite comical.


CHOO CHOO!!
I think I hear the Gettleman excuse train coming around the bend.

The man is a scout that does not have the skill set to be a successful GM. He should have been canned last year and nothing short of a .500 season should save his ass after this season.
RE: Abrams will be  
UConn4523 : 8:35 am : link
In comment 14981157 George from PA said:
Quote:
But I have heard Judge is good friends with a player personal person....so he gets asst, GM role.

Abrams freely admits he is not a player personal...more cap and contracts.

The system of accountability is in place....so it really matter little if Gettleman remains in place.....BBI makes way too much of Gettleman. The Giants have a team approach....and

Judges power will grow...he has that kind of persona.


This is what I want. Just go all in on Judge at this point - we really can't do any more damage than what's already been done if it doesn't work.

But I actually think this will work well. Leave the personnel decisions to Judge and his staff and let Abrams manage the finances.

The days of finding a GM that can be a scouting guru and cap wizard are over for the most part. I think its a dying breed in football.
GManinDC  
George from PA : 8:39 am : link
I do not respond to people who change their name and constantly resign in under different names
RE: RE: The team needs coaching continuity  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:41 am : link
In comment 14981226 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 14981190 Chip said:


Quote:


I am fine with Gettleman. The drafting has improved dramatically. This is more about being a new coaching staff with no practice time and pre season games.

However all these dire posts are quite comical.



CHOO CHOO!!
I think I hear the Gettleman excuse train coming around the bend.

The man is a scout that does not have the skill set to be a successful GM. He should have been canned last year and nothing short of a .500 season should save his ass after this season.


The irony of talking about the excuse train coming around when you say that Gettleman doesn't have the skill set to succeed as a GM is telling.

Whether or not DG succeeds here, he succeeded in Carolina. And he didn't it not as a scout, but by clearing up a huge mess they had with the salary cap when he arrived.

But since it doesn't pertain to the Giants - it must never have happened.
It’s gonna be Abrams, unfortunately.  
The_Boss : 8:43 am : link
This organization needs an outside perspective in the front office badly because what they’ve been doing since 2011 isn’t working. Abrams to me is nothing but a continuation of this shit.
RE: RE: Abrams will be  
BlueVinnie : 8:46 am : link
In comment 14981228 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 14981157 George from PA said:


Quote:


But I have heard Judge is good friends with a player personal person....so he gets asst, GM role.

Abrams freely admits he is not a player personal...more cap and contracts.

The system of accountability is in place....so it really matter little if Gettleman remains in place.....BBI makes way too much of Gettleman. The Giants have a team approach....and

Judges power will grow...he has that kind of persona.



This is what I want. Just go all in on Judge at this point - we really can't do any more damage than what's already been done if it doesn't work.

But I actually think this will work well. Leave the personnel decisions to Judge and his staff and let Abrams manage the finances.

The days of finding a GM that can be a scouting guru and cap wizard are over for the most part. I think its a dying breed in football.


I think this would be nuts. Yes, Judge needs at least 3 years here to try to turn this thing around. However, handing over control of personnel to someone who has not been a head coach at any level would not be a wise decision. At this point, we don't even know if he can be a successful head coach let alone a head coach/GM. I'm in favor of giving a head coach more say in personnel decisions but it would have to be someone with a proven track record at the coaching level.
RE: RE: RE: The team needs coaching continuity  
BlueVinnie : 8:49 am : link
In comment 14981236 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14981226 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 14981190 Chip said:


Quote:


I am fine with Gettleman. The drafting has improved dramatically. This is more about being a new coaching staff with no practice time and pre season games.

However all these dire posts are quite comical.



CHOO CHOO!!
I think I hear the Gettleman excuse train coming around the bend.

The man is a scout that does not have the skill set to be a successful GM. He should have been canned last year and nothing short of a .500 season should save his ass after this season.



The irony of talking about the excuse train coming around when you say that Gettleman doesn't have the skill set to succeed as a GM is telling.

Whether or not DG succeeds here, he succeeded in Carolina. And he didn't it not as a scout, but by clearing up a huge mess they had with the salary cap when he arrived.

But since it doesn't pertain to the Giants - it must never have happened.


Bullshit. The main building blocks in Carolina were in place before Gettleman was the GM there. He didn't build that team himself.
RE: GManinDC  
GManinDC : 8:59 am : link
In comment 14981232 George from PA said:
Quote:
I do not respond to people who change their name and constantly resign in under different names


So, you're basically calling me a dupe? Ok. I'll be a dupe. Still does not justify anything you said as fact as all..
You are..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:06 am : link
starting to specialize in ironic posts:

Quote:
Bullshit. The main building blocks in Carolina were in place before Gettleman was the GM there. He didn't build that team himself.


So Gettleman doesn't get credit for success in Carolina inheriting a good team but takes the fall in NY when inheriting a terrible one?

By the way - do some research. What exactly did his predecessor do with all that talent? What has his successor done with the team? There's a reason Carolina fans still complain about DG being let go.

And just to note - Gettleman is Carolina's best ever GM in terms of record.

But apparently undeservingly. The shit said here sometimes is just so fucking rich
RE: GManinDC  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:08 am : link
In comment 14981232 George from PA said:
Quote:
I do not respond to people who change their name and constantly resign in under different names


What does this mean? GMan coming back to the board has been a welcome sight - now he's called a dupe? I think you're confused
No  
pjcas18 : 9:12 am : link
because of COVID the replacement is working from home.
Chris Pettit very much qualifies as an inside hire.  
cosmicj : 9:15 am : link
Check out the linked interview about the Combine. He made a very favorable impression on me. Smart.
Scout Chris Pettit on what types of players Giants look for - ( New Window )
RE: Abrams will be  
Mike in Boston : 9:22 am : link
In comment 14981157 George from PA said:
Quote:
But I have heard Judge is good friends with a player personal person....so he gets asst, GM role.

Abrams freely admits he is not a player personal...more cap and contracts.

The system of accountability is in place....so it really matter little if Gettleman remains in place.....BBI makes way too much of Gettleman. The Giants have a team approach....and

Judges power will grow...he has that kind of persona.


I really don't get the "Abrams is the next GM" idea. Gettleman is the third GM Abrams has been deputy to. if they wanted to promote him they would have done so already. Abrams is the cap guy, not a player personnel guy. They want a player personnel guy as the GM.
Fatman  
George from PA : 9:34 am : link
I do not try to insult anyone...nor do I know nor remember GManinDC but BBI have too many "new signees" that are dupes...and I just chose not to deal with 2020 signees...just rather not go down rabbit hole...that is all.
I don't think the drafting has been that much better  
Dinger : 9:38 am : link
We still picked Baker, we have middling LB's in Carter and Ximines and really I think it has do to with scouting and player evaluation as well as development. I think the later two have been changed under Judge and would take a year or two to see improvment. I was always against a Coach having more power than a GM but honestly they need to change the model they've been using in the past and if that means more power for Judge, as long as he has the intelligence, I'm for it. A GM as a 'coordinator' of the coaching, scouting, player evaluation and development staffs is fine with me. Just bring it the right talent and make the cap numbers work.
Not a dupe at all  
GManinDC : 9:38 am : link
Actually a proud member of the original 0305'er. I never came back after the hack of BBI.

But I just don't like group think and points that don't have fact for basis. This place is riddled with it..
George..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9:39 am : link
GMan was here for a long time and took a break and came back.
Thanks Fats  
GManinDC : 9:41 am : link
I think that's was a first for me..lol
BTW  
GManinDC : 9:43 am : link
I think Gettleman is suffering from the same thing that the last 3 years of Reese suffered through. How to deal with an aging QB. Like stated above, Eli was always going to finish his contract here in NY. That was never in doubt.
Gettleman needs to go. Its been three years,  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:50 am : link
is the team any better? Worse, I don't know what his team building philosophy is. He says you build through the draft, and then he gives picks away. He keeps talking about "hog mollies" then he drafts an RB with the second pick and the offensive line still isn't fixed.

And don't look now, but Daniel Jones is 24th in QBR and 32nd in standard QB rating. It's early but getting late fast.
Its a Matter of Perspective  
lax counsel : 9:55 am : link
At years end. If the team improves and Jones looks great, carrying the team in some games, even if DG were to be replaced, I think you can say the system has lead to dramatic improvement and you're comfortable replacing within.

If, in turn, the Giants finish 2-14 or 3-13, then the organization need complete cleansing and replacing DG with anyone in house cannot be acceptable.

We'll need to wait until seasons end.
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:02 am : link
the "DG had nothing to do with Carolina success" is one of the most mind numbingly stupid takes from this board. He was the GM of the 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 drafts. They won 3 division titles in a row starting in 2013 and made the playoffs again in 2017. Drafted players who contributed to these teams including the SB run are: Short, Lotulelei, Turner, Boston, Ealy, Benjamin, Bradberry, Daryl Williams, McCaffrey, Worley, Shaq Thompson. In 2015, they signed Michael Oher, Ted Ginn,Kurt Coleman, Charles Tillman who all were big factors in the SB run.

He let a lot of the veterans go which was the right move.
RE: You are..  
BlueVinnie : 10:06 am : link
In comment 14981258 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
starting to specialize in ironic posts:



Quote:


Bullshit. The main building blocks in Carolina were in place before Gettleman was the GM there. He didn't build that team himself.



So Gettleman doesn't get credit for success in Carolina inheriting a good team but takes the fall in NY when inheriting a terrible one?

By the way - do some research. What exactly did his predecessor do with all that talent? What has his successor done with the team? There's a reason Carolina fans still complain about DG being let go.

And just to note - Gettleman is Carolina's best ever GM in terms of record.

But apparently undeservingly. The shit said here sometimes is just so fucking rich


Get a clue man.

All of these KEY pieces to that SB team were in place prior to Gettleman's arrival and they were definitely many of the main cogs in Gettleman's Win Loss record that you're so proud of;

Cam Newton
Jonathan Stewart
Greg Olsen
Luke Kuechly
Thomas Davis
Ryan Kalil
Ted Ginn
Josh Norman
I'm sure there are others.

Do you actually think Carolina sniffs a SB without these guys? Not a chance...
It’s now or never for this regime  
eugibs : 10:09 am : link
The team is all Gettleman players. If there is not substantial improvement and clear signs of progress over the next 14 games, then it will be time to start over. I thought it was time to start over after last season and there was no reason to allow Gettleman to hire a second coach, but here we are looking at another season that is over as soon as it starts. There are no more excuses and that goes for the entire front office.
Again..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:10 am : link
if that's your take then the flip side of inheriting a terrible team should also be taken.

That you don't hold that opinion shows exactly how biased and inconsistent your opinion is
And let's..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:16 am : link
look at the Panthers record before and after Gettleman - with many of those players still there.

Before:
2010: 2-14
2011: 6-10
2012: 7-9

After:
2018: 7-9
2019: 5-11
2020: 0-2

While he was there:
2013:12-4 *Playoffs
2014:7-8-1 *Playoffs
2015: 15-1 *Playoffs
2016: 6-10
2017: 11-5* Playoffs

5 years. 4 Playoff appearances. None the period before or since.

what are you saying about getting a clue?
I still think the best comment of the thread  
LBH15 : 10:18 am : link
is suggesting Gettleman is taking the fall for inheriting a terrible team in NY.



I think the “outside the building” point is overstated..  
Sean : 10:41 am : link
Without doing a complete drill down of every NFL team, I’d assume most GM’s come from the ranks of their respected organization. For example, I looked up the Dolphins and Chris Grier - people generally praise the Dolphins rebuild approach, but Grier has come up through the Dolphins organization. It’s not like the Dolphins were successful while Grier was coming through the ranks.

I’d guess that if there is a GM vacancy at the end of the season, the Giants will interview a few candidates. An outside name I’d watch is Monti Ossenfort from TEN who knows Judge from NE. I’d imagine Abrams and Pettit would also be interviewed.

The Giants are very young and their new franchise QB has played in only 14 games. A ton of recent draft capital has been invested in the OL & defense. Now is not the time to bring in an “outside” voice and blow this up. That would be incredibly dumb. If it is an outside voice, he better have connections to Judge.
I think this year is a little different  
ghost718 : 10:42 am : link
If it was still the same set up,and the Giants end up not having much success,it would be very hard to keep both the coach and GM.But now you have Judge,and things aren't as clear as they used to be.

Some of the decisions that were made,who knows who the driving force was behind them.It's the old Jerry Reese defense,but in this case I think it holds up better.Not taking a receiver,or not drafting a pass rusher.These are key decisions that can break you.You're telling me this was all Gettleman. I can't say that for certain,but some people will.
I don't really care what Gettleman did in Carolina, the time to  
mikeinbloomfield : 10:46 am : link
review that is when he was hired. There are only 4 players left from the previous regime, which means this team is all Gettleman.

So, the question is after three years, are we anywhere close to talented enough to compete for the Super Bowl? If a team like the Saints (who just lost to LV) come in to MetLife, what do you think would happen?

Clean house.
What difference does it make whether it was all DG or not?  
LBH15 : 10:49 am : link
Are you suggesting he should have a bunch of get out jail free cards for being only 33% culpable, or that it’s okay to go along with a bad decisions that he is the face of?
RE: And let's..  
BlueVinnie : 11:12 am : link
In comment 14981356 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
look at the Panthers record before and after Gettleman - with many of those players still there.

Before:
2010: 2-14
2011: 6-10
2012: 7-9

After:
2018: 7-9
2019: 5-11
2020: 0-2

While he was there:
2013:12-4 *Playoffs
2014:7-8-1 *Playoffs
2015: 15-1 *Playoffs
2016: 6-10
2017: 11-5* Playoffs

5 years. 4 Playoff appearances. None the period before or since.

what are you saying about getting a clue?


I'll repeat it for you...get a clue man.

So you're attempting to defend Gettleman's Carolina record by stating the team was good while he was there but went downhill immediately after he left?

That certainly couldn't be due to the skills of those players that were on the roster before he was hired, eroding with age after 8-10 years in the league and Gettleman's failing to replace them with new players that were equally as talented. I'm sure it had nothing to do with that or his poor drafts and the hatchet job he did on some of the talented players he let go.

You also like to speak of the mess that Gettleman inherited when he took the Giants job due to the poor job of the previous GM. Yet the fact that the Panthers sucked for years after DG was fired is due to them no longer having his Keen management skills rather than him sucking at his job. Unbelievable...

By the way that record of 7-8-1 and making the playoffs speaks volumes about the level of competition in that division during DG's tenure.

5 years is a really big sample size  
UConn4523 : 11:16 am : link
that you are just ignoring due to player age?

Weird. I don't care enough to argue about Gettelman anymore, but you scoffing off 4 playoff appearances and a SB appearance is pretty telling.
RE: I still think the best comment of the thread  
pjcas18 : 11:20 am : link
In comment 14981360 LBH15 said:
Quote:
is suggesting Gettleman is taking the fall for inheriting a terrible team in NY.


the best comment? Was this bit of comedy gold.

No
pjcas18 : 9:12 am : link : reply
because of COVID the replacement is working from home.
RE: What difference does it make whether it was all DG or not?  
ghost718 : 11:22 am : link
In comment 14981416 LBH15 said:
Quote:
Are you suggesting he should have a bunch of get out jail free cards for being only 33% culpable, or that it’s okay to go along with a bad decisions that he is the face of?


Well the flip side is you blame him for everything,due to whatever reasons you have.That doesn't qualify as fair,which is what I'm trying to be here.
RE: RE: What difference does it make whether it was all DG or not?  
LBH15 : 11:29 am : link
In comment 14981457 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 14981416 LBH15 said:


Quote:


Are you suggesting he should have a bunch of get out jail free cards for being only 33% culpable, or that it’s okay to go along with a bad decisions that he is the face of?



Well the flip side is you blame him for everything,due to whatever reasons you have.That doesn't qualify as fair,which is what I'm trying to be here.


I absolutely put the responsibility for roster and talent issues at his doorstep. I don’t blame him for everything but point out what i am being unfair to him on?
RE: Better not be  
GFAN52 : 11:34 am : link
In comment 14981181 jeff57 said:
Quote:
They need to bring someone from the outside. This is 1979 again.


Definitely need to do something other than the "Giants way" of structuring this franchise. However, all that being said, the current owners will not make that kind of change outside of their comfort level.
BlueVannie  
ryanmkeane : 11:36 am : link
Carolina's run to the SB was also largely credited to their defense, which a ton of that had to do with Gettleman. You can't just point to 6 guys and go "you think they get to the SB without those guys?!?" and then IGNORE THE OTHER GUYS that also had a huge contribution. Your argument is so full of shit and baseless.
I don't know  
ghost718 : 11:40 am : link
I haven't read enough of your posts to get into specifics.If you felt that one of my comments was directed at someone in particular,it wasn't.

RE: RE: And let's..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 11:57 am : link
In comment 14981451 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 14981356 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


look at the Panthers record before and after Gettleman - with many of those players still there.

Before:
2010: 2-14
2011: 6-10
2012: 7-9

After:
2018: 7-9
2019: 5-11
2020: 0-2

While he was there:
2013:12-4 *Playoffs
2014:7-8-1 *Playoffs
2015: 15-1 *Playoffs
2016: 6-10
2017: 11-5* Playoffs

5 years. 4 Playoff appearances. None the period before or since.

what are you saying about getting a clue?



I'll repeat it for you...get a clue man.

So you're attempting to defend Gettleman's Carolina record by stating the team was good while he was there but went downhill immediately after he left?

That certainly couldn't be due to the skills of those players that were on the roster before he was hired, eroding with age after 8-10 years in the league and Gettleman's failing to replace them with new players that were equally as talented. I'm sure it had nothing to do with that or his poor drafts and the hatchet job he did on some of the talented players he let go.

You also like to speak of the mess that Gettleman inherited when he took the Giants job due to the poor job of the previous GM. Yet the fact that the Panthers sucked for years after DG was fired is due to them no longer having his Keen management skills rather than him sucking at his job. Unbelievable...

By the way that record of 7-8-1 and making the playoffs speaks volumes about the level of competition in that division during DG's tenure.


Why do you keep telling me to get a clue?? You are literally dismissing the record in Carolina while he was there - again he is the most successful GM in that team's history. And you are doubling down by saying he gets no credit for that record but has to take full credit for the record here.

You really do seem to be too fucking stupid to not grasp the break in logic there.
we won the Superbowl going 9-7  
UConn4523 : 12:03 pm : link
so 7-8-1 is what it is - good enough to get in. They also won their WC game that against a 10-6 Cardinal team. They then lost to the Seahawks who went on to give away the Super Bowl to the Pats.

Your posts have a lot of holes in them, and you are picking and choosing what to include and ignore. Not worth engaging if you aren't going to be honest about your stance.
it would be one thing  
ryanmkeane : 12:06 pm : link
if we were judging Gettleman on his record in Carolina solely on draft picks. Even then, it would be OK. But it's almost like people are deliberately leaving out the fact that they were a really good team for the 4-5 years he was there and made a Super Bowl.

And yet....DG's first 2 years here, you could argue that 80% of that roster was Reese's, and yet EVERYONE wants to lay the blame on DG.

So basically in summary, he had nothing to do with Carolina success, but everything to do with NYG lack of success.

You really cannot make this shit up.
RE: RE: RE: And let's..  
BlueVinnie : 12:20 pm : link
In comment 14981488 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14981451 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 14981356 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


look at the Panthers record before and after Gettleman - with many of those players still there.

Before:
2010: 2-14
2011: 6-10
2012: 7-9

After:
2018: 7-9
2019: 5-11
2020: 0-2

While he was there:
2013:12-4 *Playoffs
2014:7-8-1 *Playoffs
2015: 15-1 *Playoffs
2016: 6-10
2017: 11-5* Playoffs

5 years. 4 Playoff appearances. None the period before or since.

what are you saying about getting a clue?



I'll repeat it for you...get a clue man.

So you're attempting to defend Gettleman's Carolina record by stating the team was good while he was there but went downhill immediately after he left?

That certainly couldn't be due to the skills of those players that were on the roster before he was hired, eroding with age after 8-10 years in the league and Gettleman's failing to replace them with new players that were equally as talented. I'm sure it had nothing to do with that or his poor drafts and the hatchet job he did on some of the talented players he let go.

You also like to speak of the mess that Gettleman inherited when he took the Giants job due to the poor job of the previous GM. Yet the fact that the Panthers sucked for years after DG was fired is due to them no longer having his Keen management skills rather than him sucking at his job. Unbelievable...

By the way that record of 7-8-1 and making the playoffs speaks volumes about the level of competition in that division during DG's tenure.




Why do you keep telling me to get a clue?? You are literally dismissing the record in Carolina while he was there - again he is the most successful GM in that team's history. And you are doubling down by saying he gets no credit for that record but has to take full credit for the record here.

You really do seem to be too fucking stupid to not grasp the break in logic there.


I'm saying he didn't build a SB winning team himself. In addition, you've done the exact same thing you're accusing me of doing.

You say, Gettleman doesn't deserve all the harsh criticism here because of the roster he inherited from Reese. Yet, you're trying to spin Carolina's poor WL record after Gettleman left, on the fact that Gettleman was no longer there. In other words, DG didn't leave Carolina with a shitty roster, it was the new guy's fault. POT KETTLE BLACK.

But keep on spewing your opinions as facts like you normally do.
It even goes deeper than that.  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:24 pm : link
Rivera got there two years prior. Carolina had a lot of cap problems when Gettleman took over and he made some difficult decisions to get rid of veteran players. In his time there, he got rid of Steve Smith, Mushin Muhammad, DeAngelo Williams and Josh Norman who were popular but declining players or guys very difficult for the team to mesh with.

His fatal thought was trying to move Greg Olsen and Thomas Davis

While he was there, the team went to the playoffs 4 out of 5 years, didn't make it the previous 4 before he arrived and haven't made them since. He also started the analytics department there and mentored Brandon Beane who is now the Bills GM. Fans here are still baffled on why he was let go and why Marty Hurney was put back in the role.

This isn't to make the case he's been a good GM for us. It is to refute the absolute bullshit take that he sucks as a GM.
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 12:32 pm : link
It is funny you are talking about spin and acting like opinions are facts:

Quote:
Yet, you're trying to spin Carolina's poor WL record after Gettleman left, on the fact that Gettleman was no longer there


What I did was post the records of pre--Gettleman, post-Gettleman and the record while he was there. Which should indisputably be considered as facts.

I'm not doing that to say he's a great GM - I'm doing that to refute he's a poor GM and to point out that his tenure in Carolina is the most successful of any of their GM's.

If that's spewing my opinion - I'm going to keep doing it, rather than heed the exaggerative ramblings of a fucking lunatic.
Record of the two Giants GM's throught first 2 years and 2 games:  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:54 pm : link
Jerry Reese 2007, 2008, and 2009(first two games):

Won 26 Loss 6 - (Won superbowl in that span)

Dave Gettlemen 2018, 2019, and 2020 (first two games):

Won 9 Loss 25

Not looking good for Dave Gettlemen
You can't be serious with that post  
GManinDC : 12:56 pm : link
Reese's team just won the SB!!
Correction  
MartyNJ1969 : 12:57 pm : link
Jerry Reese 2007, 2008, and 2009(first two games):

Won 26 Loss 10 - (Won superbowl in that span)

Dave Gettlemen 2018, 2019, and 2020 (first two games):

Won 9 Loss 25

Not looking good for Dave Gettlemen
not kidding, Reese had way better record. I forgot to add 4 losses  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:00 pm : link
from 2018 for Reese, that 12-4 giant team
The season records are almost inverse of each other for the  
MartyNJ1969 : 1:07 pm : link
first two year and two game period
RE: it would be one thing  
LBH15 : 2:16 pm : link
In comment 14981506 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
if we were judging Gettleman on his record in Carolina solely on draft picks. Even then, it would be OK. But it's almost like people are deliberately leaving out the fact that they were a really good team for the 4-5 years he was there and made a Super Bowl.

And yet....DG's first 2 years here, you could argue that 80% of that roster was Reese's, and yet EVERYONE wants to lay the blame on DG.

So basically in summary, he had nothing to do with Carolina success, but everything to do with NYG lack of success.

You really cannot make this shit up.


You went too far with 80% roster thing comment. How long do you think you want to give him to assess NYG players...two years?

Posts with EVERYONE, NOTHING, EVERYTHING tend to go a bridge too far. Starts sounding like that fat guy.
Ha..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 2:29 pm : link
it would be nice if you can find posts where I argue things in absolutes. Those are the posts I go the hardest after.

That and one by trolls, Googs.

If I'm using everything, everyone or nothing, show me. By the time you find it, you'll be on your next handle
....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:43 pm : link
I think DG's job with CAR was a bit different than it was with NYG: CAR had some core pieces in place, including QB, while NYG needed to be gutted and rebuilt from the ground up.

DG did a good job in CAR, which is why I was fine (but not ecstatic) with him coming here.

I think he's done a bad job as NYG GM, but he did a good job with CAR.
You exaggerate for effect constantly  
LBH15 : 3:09 pm : link
in making your rants around here.

RE: You exaggerate for effect constantly  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3:13 pm : link
In comment 14981651 LBH15 said:
Quote:
in making your rants around here.


Cool. So it should be easy to find where I talk about everyone, everything and nothing, right.

You can even go back to when you were on your previous handle and look....
The fact that anybody would be ok with Abrams as the GM  
NoGainDayne : 4:06 pm : link
without significant improvement in the talent on this team is exactly the reason we are here.

Some fans will buy the product no matter how bad it is, validating the insular backwards management style that has made us see this team turn into a punch line increasingly.

The problem isn't promoting from within, the problem is making it clear that you have a GM in waiting during such a period of futility.

No one should be ok with this.
RE: RE: You exaggerate for effect constantly  
LBH15 : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14981655 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 14981651 LBH15 said:


Quote:


in making your rants around here.




Cool. So it should be easy to find where I talk about everyone, everything and nothing, right.

You can even go back to when you were on your previous handle and look....


So that took about a whole 2 hours before you couldn’t help yourself and posted another rant on an exaggerated point. Classic :- )
And yet..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6:01 pm : link
the phrases everyone, everything and nothing wasn't part of it, right?

Nice to see I have a troll following me around. It is equal parts cute and creepy.
All I said was you exaggerate for effect  
LBH15 : 6:51 pm : link
with your posts constantly.

Keep up.
Hmm..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 6:57 pm : link
I'm sorry. Just going by your own words, troll:

Quote:
Posts with EVERYONE, NOTHING, EVERYTHING tend to go a bridge too far. Starts sounding like that fat guy.


Isn't there something in there about moving goalposts??
Yes those are exaggerations for effect.  
LBH15 : 6:59 pm : link
Again, keep up.
