I don't care anymore about who the GM is, positional value..

whether or not Jones is a franchise QB or not, who should or shouldn't get paid in two years, and who should, who should get fired at the end of the season and who shouldn't, whether it was Eli, Coughlin, or Reese's fault, none of that. I've personally been arguing about that stuff for years with people and I JUST DON'T CARE anymore. Who's right, who's wrong, who gives a shit? It's not fun anymore. Football is supposed to be fun and entertaining yet it feels like an intellectual war where battle lines are drawn and perpetuated week to week by the results.
Saquon's injury was devastating, but admittedly one of the first things I thought was "oh great, now it's going to be harder to defend taking him with the #2 overall pick on BBI". And you know what? I feel stupid for thinking that. Who cares? It doesn't matter. I've admittedly gotten too caught up in that stuff and am forgetting to enjoy the actual games.
I'm week to week now. It's a young team and a young HC and that's all I care about now. I just want to watch the team focusing on one game at a time as a football game. That's it. It's just a football game. Gonna just sit back and watch and see what happens. I'm not saying everybody should buy into that, if it weren't for the arguments, there'd be nothing to talk about. I'm just mentally exhausted from it all. I don't know if anybody else feels that way.
Go Giants. Hopefully we have a chance to be entertained this Sunday and come away with a win, no matter how we get it. It's time for me to remember what it's like to be a fan. At the end of the day, I've been entertained by the last two games, despite the injuries, despite the losses. I hope that continues. Because that's what it's all about.
I'm self aware enough to understand that this is a fairly self-indulgent post and expect to take my share of shots and heat for it. But it's genuine and I just wondered if anybody else felt the same way...
and for the latter, being critical (both positive and negative) of the moves the organization makes is what they enjoy as much as, if not more than, the games themselves (especially these days).
i can say from personal experience that the older i get, the less it is about the players and the games than it is about the moves the front office makes. seeing how a team gets built is as fun as watching a built team play. it also makes following the organization a year-round event, which has its benefits.
just glad i have first-class organization to follow, even if the wins have been hard to come by for the better part of the last decade...
I totally understand that... I think part of it for me was the rise and fall of the last era, the Coughlin, Eli era. That went from frustrating, to elating, to frustrating again before ending... The highest of the highs and lowest of the lows... 15 plus years, that cycle was.... Might be fatigue from that. Knowing that we’re back to 2003 in terms of a franchise right now, just seems daunting.
As Reb said, there are just no players I’m invested in like that yet. Back to square one in every facet.
The frustration that many fans have is not that we're back in 2003, but back in the early 70s. In 2003, this team had won multiple division titles, an NFC championship, and made the playoffs within a couple of years. This current iteration hasn't had any success since essentially (2016 notwithstanding) the first half of 2012. The football and team building has been downright brutal at points.
If it plays out that Jones isn't the answer, there is no telling how long it will take to field a championship team, this could only just be the mid point of being a bad organization.
It’s all about development. Why would anyone advocate tearing things down when the young players don’t even have a full season under their belts. At some point, stability is needed.
Ha! I used to do the sleep in car thing when my buddies and I were younger. It was awful but always good catching up stories now that we are older.
Hello! You play to win the game.
It’s all about development. Why would anyone advocate tearing things down when the young players don’t even have a full season under their belts. At some point, stability is needed.
I still think they need a bunch of new guys to stabilize this thing, and one crazed dog on Defense to light up everybody’s fire.
You don't pay big money to a LT whose forte is supposed to be pass blocking, you don't spend the #6 pick on a qb because the RB is supposed to be the center of your offense, and you don't run a bunch of smurfs out there at wide receiver and a te who doesn't block. The way in which it was done here did no justice to either the RB or the QB and we have an ad hoc offense with no identity.
It's like we forgot what happened in 2000 and 2005. The qb was the last piece of teams that could run the ball and play defense. See the Titans today. When Tiki retired, we didn't run out and spend the #1 pick on a running back because at that point, the qb was the center of the offense. We went and got fast receivers instead and got bargain rb in the 4th and 6th rounds and the waiver wire.
I think the Giants screwed up in not starting the rebuild the year that the GM got here. Instead, it felt like a reload with the hope that Eil had one more run in him. I really think that was more about the owner than the GM, but at this point it is history.
I now know we have a way to go, but I am sort of enjoying the process of watching a young team develop. Obviously, it would have been much better to see them win versus lose on Sunday. But I feel like they will come on. My bigger disappointment is in seeing a couple of young players (McKinney primarily) get hurt, setting back their development.
I don't think you can judge this team on Ws. It is on progress. If they can take care of the latter, then the former will come. IMHO
I was slightly concerned about Patrick Graham but he has been doing a good job so far. I now understand why Judge brought him here. IMO I think Graham will be a hot HC candidate in a couple of years if he keeps this up.
I was expecting a bit more from Jason Garrett but I think the struggles from the OL has prevented him from utilizing the entire playbook. As the line improves I think the play calling will as well.
Jones needs more help from his supporting staff. Engram needs to pick it up and Tate is crucial to his success now that Shepard is out for a few weeks.
Nothing fucking matter if Joe Judge is another coaching bust. Doesn't matter who they draft next, or what current players should come or go.
This season is a win if the team overall is trending upwards, and Joe Judge continues to build for future success.
I think that’s just it. I can’t control what the Giants do, but I can control how fun I allow it all to be or not be. I miss the days when Sunday’s felt like an event. I want to get back to that, where the lead up is just as important as the game itself. That is something I can control. A really entertaining game or win is just the cherry on top.
Yes there needs to be progress on the W/L record as well, but there's still time for that. They were heavy underdogs in both of the opening games against 2 of the better defenses in the NFL, at full health, and with returning coaching staffs/schemes.
There are things to like even in these first 2 losses - Thomas has held his own, the FA's are all stepping in as noticeable upgrades, the coaching staff has seemed to have the team better prepared and competing hard, especially on the D, and most of all Jones is still delivering the football with exceptional accuracy.
Losing Saquon is a tangible kick in the nuts but so much of this season is about Jones and Judge. In 2 difficult tests they have had some ups and downs, but certainly also some reasons for optimism. Progress as the season moves along is the key.
That said, I remain encouraged by the Joe Judge hire. I could easily be wrong as I have other things, but JJ feels like a different breed of coach who has a firm grasp on the big picture and how to get there. And I say that in a resounding positive sense. So I am hopeful, for what ever that is worth.
this boy just wanna have fun -- time for a tailgate in the yard Baby!!!
Ha -- I set this up so quick -- and even got my sweetie on the hook -- gonna surprise her with a spa package during the tail gate -- this is gonna rock -- an all out door feast -- scrambled egg and grilled sausage sammiches for breakfast - BBQ cornish hens with pit baked taters and fresh tomato slices with mozzarella basil leaves drizzled with evo and aged balsamic salad and good san geovesi vino; lobsta rolls for dinner w bubbly -- I'm psyched
Good idea Britt!!!!
Jerry Reese 2007, 2008, and 2009(first two games):
Won 26 Loss 10 - (Won superbowl in that span)
Dave Gettlemen 2018, 2019, and 2020 (first two games):
Won 9 Loss 25
Not looking good for Dave Gettlemen
Now people have a hard time recognizing this is a totally new team with a new HC and direction but people are tying it in to the last few years. I really believe better times will be here soon.
"NY Giants: its not whether you win or lose, its how you play the game!"
Not exactly "Just win baby!"
Getting rid of Dave Gettleman and Chris Mara is hardly advocating "tearing things down". In fact I can reasonably argue that getting a GM/player personnel department more in line with what Joe Judge wants will expedite the rebuild.
I highly doubt Chris Mara is the reason this team has been bad.
He is literally the head of player personnel, "reporting" directly to Gettleman
P.S. - his head assistant, Tim O'Connell, is Chris's nephew aka also a Mara.
So while you "dont think" he "does much" thats either false or completely unacceptable. This is a multi-billion dollar franchise, not a neighborhood deli. And it has stunk, in large part, because of player personnel's shortcomings.
Bottom line, if you don't think rampant nepotism is destroying this franchise, I have bad news for you. And if you think fans should ignore that, you're flat out wrong.
this is a family business. I’m not so sure he even does much. Whenever draft time roles around he is prepping for the Kentucky Derby.
I highly doubt Chris Mara is the reason this team has been bad.
So you have a hard time believing a guy with a big fancy title does next to nothing in a multi-million dollar organization? You know we're in America, right?
I guess I missed the article where Chris Mara was mentioned as the prime reason a particular player was drafted, or the major role he's played in running our scouts. In fact, I've yet to see or hear actual proof that Chris Mara is anything more than a figurehead. If you want to make the case that he's a useless family hire who's been shunted to the side, I can go with that. But unless you've something more than suppositions and speculation, claiming that he's actively sabotaging the organization seems a stretch.
The Giants have gotten feedback in recent weeks that some coaches would be hesitant to go there without structural changes. Lots of people have been in their jobs for decades there. Some think the franchise needs a reset.
We'll see what happens.
I keep hearing about Chris Mara wanting the NY Giants GM job, be it two years ago when he was passed over, now or whenever. Is there anyone who has confidence in his abilities? There was open dysfunction between him and Jerry Reese. How do you fire your own brother?
The Giants have gotten feedback in recent weeks that some coaches would be hesitant to go there without structural changes. Lots of people have been in their jobs for decades there. Some think the franchise needs a reset.
Recent weeks? That article is from December of last year right after they fired Shurmur. And before they started their coaching search
Contrast with basketball for me, where I don’t participate in a community, and the game is over my head. I watch the same way I did as a kid.
There are a number of guys on the site who I think have great insights, guys who are great at framing arguments, guys with information that’s awesome to learn about.
But there’s no prize for winning BBI. It’s just chatting and information. Good for you Britt, sounds like maybe arguing on here was becoming more important than you want it to be. I hope you enjoy the season.
What you will
The Giants have gotten feedback in recent weeks that some coaches would be hesitant to go there without structural changes. Lots of people have been in their jobs for decades there. Some think the franchise needs a reset.
Recent weeks? That article is from December of last year right after they fired Shurmur. And before they started their coaching search
The text was a quote from the article, yes it’s an article from this past winter
Let's agree for the sake of posterity that DG and the Giants fucked up in 2018 by going all in. No use arguing anymore, let's just agree even if some of don't want to kill DG for that year, fine, let's move on. I have seen people say that DG is damaging this franchise and I am sorry, I don't see if from 19 to 2020. Not at all. All I see is young kids being drafted and developed.
So with that said, forget the fucking past. Why? Because it MEANS NOTHING. Bad teams turn good again. Good elite teams turn bad. Just because the Giants sucked for 7-8 years doesn't mean they suck next year. You know it. I know it. Do the last 7-8 years suck and make things worse? Sure if you want to dwell on that, and no one wants to see this team win big games again more than me, but if you treat this team with a sort of clean slate, it doesn't suck as much to just hope for player development and progress.
Maybe I am asking too much but I am done with the misery. I want to see players develop this season and lets see them win games that mean something before too long. Maybe win a division game or 3. One game at a time. One month at a time. If they shit the bed all year and shit the bed come next September too-- I will panic then.
I wish I could say the same. Even some here saying they don't watch unless the Giants win, man I wish I could do this. I even preach it "enjoy the highs more than you despair the lows" but I can't do it. IF I didn't watch and they lost i'd still be miserable.
this fucking team owns my ass. I don't know why. Every other sport I consider myself a pretty grounded fan--I love the Yanks, Knicks and Rangers but if they lose, I shake it off. The Giants are in my blood. They lose, I lose. Fucking garbage. I didn't ask for this.
But if it ever gets to the point where a player is writhing on the turf in pain and before he even gets up I'm slamming away on a keyboard to call the guy a china doll, a dancer who deserves what he gets or penning a diatribe against the GM, fucking take me out to a pasture and put a bullet in my head.
Instead, the very same people who wrote disgusting posts came on later that day and the next and stood by them.
That's when you step back and realize we have some fucked up fans. We share space with a few demented asswipes and when people say we have an intelligent fanbase, that lowest common denominator takes a gigantic shit on the rest of us.
I heard the ahh-ahhh
That said, I do believe that 10-6 is a tall order now.
9-7, but have you seen the Division?!
We're still in the playoff hunt!
Go Giants!
The fact that people are defending this is mind boggling.
Let's agree for the sake of posterity that DG and the Giants fucked up in 2018 by going all in. No use arguing anymore, let's just agree even if some of don't want to kill DG for that year, fine, let's move on. I have seen people say that DG is damaging this franchise and I am sorry, I don't see if from 19 to 2020. Not at all. All I see is young kids being drafted and developed.
So with that said, forget the fucking past. Why? Because it MEANS NOTHING. Bad teams turn good again. Good elite teams turn bad. Just because the Giants sucked for 7-8 years doesn't mean they suck next year. You know it. I know it. Do the last 7-8 years suck and make things worse? Sure if you want to dwell on that, and no one wants to see this team win big games again more than me, but if you treat this team with a sort of clean slate, it doesn't suck as much to just hope for player development and progress.
Maybe I am asking too much but I am done with the misery. I want to see players develop this season and lets see them win games that mean something before too long. Maybe win a division game or 3. One game at a time. One month at a time. If they shit the bed all year and shit the bed come next September too-- I will panic then.
I'm with you 100% djm, but let's face it, the reason a lot of people are upset right now is that 2013-2019 HAS happened, and many can't ignore it. And I can't necessarily blame them.
Some complain for the sake of complaining, but a good portion of BBIers are griping because they want the team to do better, and are frustrated because they believe the same mistakes are being made, over and over again, with the same people at the top responsible. I could disagree with them and debate fine points, but until the actual results change, it feels a bit like arguing over deck chairs on the Titanic.
But when we get back on the winning track -- whenever that happens -- all this too shall pass. We endured an 18-year run that makes this era look like a picnic in comparison, but no one (apart from miserable curmudgeons) gets agita over 1963-1980 anymore.
But if it ever gets to the point where a player is writhing on the turf in pain and before he even gets up I'm slamming away on a keyboard to call the guy a china doll, a dancer who deserves what he gets or penning a diatribe against the GM, fucking take me out to a pasture and put a bullet in my head.
Instead, the very same people who wrote disgusting posts came on later that day and the next and stood by them.
That's when you step back and realize we have some fucked up fans. We share space with a few demented asswipes and when people say we have an intelligent fanbase, that lowest common denominator takes a gigantic shit on the rest of us.
Oh, the drama on BBI.
Just so you know, those few fucked up fans really don’t make the entire rest of the fan base look bad. That’s kind of an exaggeration you made up.
That didn’t take long, huh?
That never stopped!
Anyway, careful with those exaggerations for effect...I’ll be watching.
Anyway, careful with those exaggerations for effect...I’ll be watching.
The main question is - under what handle??
Are you still really trying to deny that you changed handles? And you are the exaggeration police?? Fucking troll.
Jumping into every thread only looking for a chance to berate some of the...what did you call them, demented asswipes that make all the rest of the real fans look bad.
Or am I exaggerating?
It's exaggerating to say we have a few fucked up fans and demented asswipes? How about some reading comprehension before you continue your cuntery
Keep up or move on to somebody that you might want to berate.