I don't care anymore about who the GM is, positional value.. Britt in VA : 10:04 am

whether or not Jones is a franchise QB or not, who should or shouldn't get paid in two years, and who should, who should get fired at the end of the season and who shouldn't, whether it was Eli, Coughlin, or Reese's fault, none of that. I've personally been arguing about that stuff for years with people and I JUST DON'T CARE anymore. Who's right, who's wrong, who gives a shit? It's not fun anymore. Football is supposed to be fun and entertaining yet it feels like an intellectual war where battle lines are drawn and perpetuated week to week by the results.



Saquon's injury was devastating, but admittedly one of the first things I thought was "oh great, now it's going to be harder to defend taking him with the #2 overall pick on BBI". And you know what? I feel stupid for thinking that. Who cares? It doesn't matter. I've admittedly gotten too caught up in that stuff and am forgetting to enjoy the actual games.



I'm week to week now. It's a young team and a young HC and that's all I care about now. I just want to watch the team focusing on one game at a time as a football game. That's it. It's just a football game. Gonna just sit back and watch and see what happens. I'm not saying everybody should buy into that, if it weren't for the arguments, there'd be nothing to talk about. I'm just mentally exhausted from it all. I don't know if anybody else feels that way.



Go Giants. Hopefully we have a chance to be entertained this Sunday and come away with a win, no matter how we get it. It's time for me to remember what it's like to be a fan. At the end of the day, I've been entertained by the last two games, despite the injuries, despite the losses. I hope that continues. Because that's what it's all about.



I'm self aware enough to understand that this is a fairly self-indulgent post and expect to take my share of shots and heat for it. But it's genuine and I just wondered if anybody else felt the same way...