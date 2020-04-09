for display only
Week 3 Predictions: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

Route 9 : 9/25/2020 6:16 am
Giants 35, 49ers 30

Giants get things cooking.

4 touchdowns for Jones. Engram with 2. Go team.
Holy crap there are some negative people  
nygiants16 : 9/25/2020 10:22 am : link
Defense plays like they did second half of the Bears game and shuts down the Niners eith no weapons, no running game and a back up QB..

Jones controls pace of the game, no pressure on him, Giants use the short pass as their running game..

Slayton beats niners deep..

30-10 gmen
This could be..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/25/2020 10:25 am : link
one of the ugliest and sloppiest games this week. Gano hits a 40 yarder in the waning seconds to win 17-16
RE: This could be..  
Big Blue '56 : 9/25/2020 10:30 am : link
In comment 14983899 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
one of the ugliest and sloppiest games this week. Gano hits a 40 yarder in the waning seconds to win 17-16


Wrong! He hits the GW FG, but there’s a false start penalty on us and he misses the ensuing FG attempt
RE: RE: This could be..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 9/25/2020 10:34 am : link
In comment 14983901 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 14983899 FatMan in Charlotte said:


Quote:


one of the ugliest and sloppiest games this week. Gano hits a 40 yarder in the waning seconds to win 17-16



Wrong! He hits the GW FG, but there’s a false start penalty on us and he misses the ensuing FG attempt


You pessimistic murderer!!!
.  
arcarsenal : 9/25/2020 10:35 am : link
There's no way I'd pick the Giants normally - but SF might be the most injured team in football right now. Not only did they lose a lot of players, they lost really good ones - like Bosa.

They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.

I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.

NYG 28, SF 20.
49ers 24, Giants 17  
islander1 : 9/25/2020 10:38 am : link
and that's because of a garbage time touchdown.
I’m expecting a similar result to last week.  
bradshaw44 : 9/25/2020 10:50 am : link
Same type of game all around.
Giants turn the corner this week  
PatersonPlank : 9/25/2020 10:54 am : link
At home vs a banged up 49ers team

Giants 31 - SF 17

Jones goes nuts - 300 yds, 3 TDs , 75% completions
Slayton - 100 yds, 2 TDS
Lewis - 100 total yds, 1 TD
.  
Walnut : 9/25/2020 10:56 am : link
9ers 17, Giants 9
I haven't posted on here in soooo long  
kelsto811 : 9/25/2020 11:03 am : link
so let this be a good luck charm

- DJ throws 2 TD passes - No turnovers
- Dion Lewis has 7 catches for 100+ out of the backfield
- Slayton and Engram TD's
- Defense forces 2 turnovers
49ers 17, Giants 10  
mikeinbloomfield : 9/25/2020 11:05 am : link
The 49ers still have enough depth to stop the Giants offense. Niners get out to an early lead and the Giants make it close in the 4th.
Giants 24-17  
NDMedics : 9/25/2020 11:27 am : link
Slayton with two TD's!
Giants get a win  
Lines of Scrimmage : 9/25/2020 11:28 am : link
20-17

On offense they take advantage of the depleted depth on the niners DL and stick with the run. 30 caries 120 yds. Jones has zero turnovers and excels in play action.

Defense commits to stopping the run and puts the game in Mullins hands. Holds the niners to just over 100 yards on the ground.
Ditto from the last two weeks  
GManinDC : 9/25/2020 11:33 am : link
can't see a win yet.

Niners will force Jones to throw into tight coverage. They will double Slayton, one one one with Tate and 7 in the box. Bunch of blitzing because of still shaky OL.

Giants have no weapons but a run defense that will get worn as the game goes on.

I can see a 2 INT game for Jones..
Even if they aren't "his" fault..  
GManinDC : 9/25/2020 11:34 am : link
..
We're not ready yet  
George : 9/25/2020 11:34 am : link
Giants 13
SF 19
This is going to be a good test  
UberAlias : 9/25/2020 11:36 am : link
For Joe Judge and Daniel Jones.
Giants win!  
CV36 : 9/25/2020 11:55 am : link
27-17
SF 22 NYG 13  
dlauster : 9/25/2020 11:56 am : link
Niners with a safety and one turnover.
Giants with two turnovers. 230 total yards. 1-3 in the red zone.

God I hope I'm wrong. I'm just looking at history as a guide.
loss  
uther99 : 9/25/2020 11:58 am : link
niners 24 giants 17
Can't say I"m optimistic....  
Grey Pilgrim : 9/25/2020 12:08 pm : link
Hoping for the best, but expecting the worst.

:dunno:
Lots of guys who never thought they could play in the NFL  
Mike from Ohio : 9/25/2020 12:10 pm : link
living out their dreams in this game.

The play is sloppy and watching the game is a bit of a grind. Neither offense moves the ball consistently and special teams is the deciding factor.

Giants eek one out, 17-15.
Giants 26  
LBH15 : 9/25/2020 12:20 pm : link
San Fran 20

I have picked this same score each week...and will do so until they win.
Last week, the collective BBI average prediction  
M.S. : 9/25/2020 12:40 pm : link

(Across 40 predictions) was Giants 24 - Bears 20, a spread of 4 points positive for the Giants.

The actual score was: Bears 17 - Giants 13, a spread of 4 points in the other direction.

So, the error of the collective BBI prediction was 8 points.

So far, I've tabulated 40 predictions for this week's game -- the average is:

Giants 20
49ers 20

A tie -- or, zero spread between the two teams. Thus,
given the 8 point BBI prediction error from last week, I'm predicting the Giants lose to the 49ers by 8 points.
Niner  
mitch300 : 9/25/2020 12:50 pm : link
Goes down early with a non contact injury and the miners protest and leave the field. Giants win on a forfeit.
I think it'll be close  
DieHard : 9/25/2020 12:58 pm : link
But Giants' offense is still not in sync, even against a depleted Niner D.

49ers 20, Giants 16.
Shanahan  
Joey in VA : 9/25/2020 1:00 pm : link
Saw the runs by Snell and Montgomery and will use those to figure out how to run over our defense. Expect a long day of being run over and a defense that is too fast for us to move the ball on.

49ers 30
Giants 9
49ers are a mess  
Dnew15 : 9/25/2020 1:20 pm : link
and can't get a cogent game plan together in WV in a week with all the injuries.

THis game is on the DL and DJ for the Giants.

DL comes up big and DJ makes some big time throws.

Giants 24 49ers 17
I'll predict a win one more time!  
ShockNRoll : 9/25/2020 1:30 pm : link
Giants 16, Niners 13

Offense effectively moves the ball but relies on Gano, defense clamps down on the Niners without Jimmy and Mostert.
"defense clamps down"  
Greg from LI : 9/25/2020 1:35 pm : link
baaahahahaha
.  
arcarsenal : 9/25/2020 1:44 pm : link
After a little more thought, and remembering how stupid it felt to pick the Giants to win last week, I think I'll revise my above and just say we'll lose. Don't know what the score will be, don't care... but there's really no reason whatsoever to think we'll win this game, so until the Giants actually do win a football game, it doesn't make much sense to predict victory.

Hope to be wrong. Probably won't be.
RE: Giants destroy them  
NINEster : 9/25/2020 1:52 pm : link
In comment 14983872 Danny Dimes said:
Quote:
Jimmy G, Kittle,Coleman, Bosa, Thomas, Debo and plenty more out. If giants don't win against this practice squad something is terribly wrong


Jordan Reed had two TDs last week. When healthy he's still a good TE.

Jerrick McKinnon is still the highest paid RB on the team and looks like he was worth hanging on to, two games thus far.

Brandon Aiyuk despite being a rookie projects to be a WR1 on this team at some point. May say more about the team's WR situation than anything, but high hopes for him versus most other receivers drafted on this team in recent time.

DL still has Armstead and Kinlaw, along with some other decent names. It's still better IMO than what the Niners trotted out pre-2019, even when they had Buckner as the main draw. The DL before the Bosa and Ford injuries seemed improved over last year, and when Bosa returns next year and Ford is likely gone, it should be better than the 2019 form.

LBs are very good, no SB trip last year without them.

Secondary is good. If Witherspoon doesn't underproduce then he and Emmanuel Mosely are a good pair. K'Waun Williams is a top slot CB that flies under the radar. Still have their good safeties in Ward and Tartt.

As for Mullens, he has won games in this league. The first Niner win versus the Seahawks in 5 seasons stands out.

The Giants look to play tough and with good energy these first two weeks, but the Barkley loss seems like it will be tough to overcome.
If the Giants can't beat a team  
GMen72 : 9/25/2020 2:02 pm : link
with this many injuries, it's going to be a VERY long year. With that said, bring on Trevor Lawrence! SF-23, Giants-17.
Niners 23 Giants 21  
The Turk : 9/25/2020 2:30 pm : link
Beaten on a last second FG from 55 yards by our old friend Robbie Gould
......  
Route 9 : 9/25/2020 2:40 pm : link
You are not allowed to criticize this team. They will be good this year.
49ers  
AcidTest : 9/25/2020 2:50 pm : link
27 - 16.

We have no running game, an inexperienced OL, and only one WR, Slayton, that concerns anyone. With Barkley out, Slayton and Engram are easily neutralized. Expect Jones to be throwing against a lot of dime defenses, because even with their injuries, the 49ers should be able to generate pressure with just three or four rushers. That will cause Jones to hold the ball too long while he waits for his receivers to separate, leaving him vulnerable to big hits that will cause him to fumble. Unless someone unexpectedly steps up, I don't see the Giants doing much on offense.

On defense, we'll be stout against the run as usual, but no pass rush from the edge and a weak secondary will allow SF to move the ball well enough to score. The defense will likely be worn out by the middle of the third quarter or the early fourth quarter.

We'd need something unusual to happen to win this game.
Giants 27 49'ers 17  
fireitup77 : 9/25/2020 3:19 pm : link
And the Giants will be playing the Cowboys for first place in week 5.
Giants start to figure it out. Play 60 minutes  
csh2z : 9/25/2020 4:11 pm : link
Jones builds confidence early with Engram and Slayton. Running game improves enough to sell the play-action. Defense plays well early and builds confidence as well. Giants win 27-17. Word!
Where is this stout against the run thing coming from?  
arniefez : 9/25/2020 4:34 pm : link
They've given up almost 140 yards a game so far. 23rd in the NFL so far. That's stout?
You know, I used to wonder how fans of the Bills or Lions  
Greg from LI : 9/25/2020 5:19 pm : link
or Browns did it. How they forced themselves to be optimistic and enthusiastic about those putrid teams.

I guess I'm learning first-hand now.
RE: .  
bw in dc : 9/25/2020 5:49 pm : link
In comment 14983903 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
There's no way I'd pick the Giants normally - but SF might be the most injured team in football right now. Not only did they lose a lot of players, they lost really good ones - like Bosa.

They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.

I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.

NYG 28, SF 20.


Trying to make up for your "realist" sins earlier this week, arc? ;)
RE: Last week, the collective BBI average prediction  
joeinpa : 9/25/2020 5:52 pm : link
In comment 14984010 M.S. said:
Quote:

(Across 40 predictions) was Giants 24 - Bears 20, a spread of 4 points positive for the Giants.

The actual score was: Bears 17 - Giants 13, a spread of 4 points in the other direction.

So, the error of the collective BBI prediction was 8 points.

So far, I've tabulated 40 predictions for this week's game -- the average is:

Giants 20
49ers 20

A tie -- or, zero spread between the two teams. Thus,
given the 8 point BBI prediction error from last week, I'm predicting the Giants lose to the 49ers by 8 points.


Giants win 80 -0. That prediction included in your calculations should formulate to Giants win. No?
Oh...  
bw in dc : 9/25/2020 5:52 pm : link
I have a ton of respect for Shanahan as a play-caller. So I think he figures out a way to stitch together enough offense to win a error-filled game both way...

9ers: 19
NYG: 17
RE: You know, I used to wonder how fans of the Bills or Lions  
Route 9 : 9/25/2020 7:33 pm : link
In comment 14984228 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
or Browns did it. How they forced themselves to be optimistic and enthusiastic about those putrid teams.

I guess I'm learning first-hand now.


Yeah but who cares about those teams?

This is actually important around here. We're just .... more important?
I predict  
Mike from SI : 9/25/2020 7:40 pm : link
darkness and sadness.
RE: RE: .  
arcarsenal : 9/25/2020 8:05 pm : link
In comment 14984240 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 14983903 arcarsenal said:


Quote:


There's no way I'd pick the Giants normally - but SF might be the most injured team in football right now. Not only did they lose a lot of players, they lost really good ones - like Bosa.

They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.

I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.

NYG 28, SF 20.



Trying to make up for your "realist" sins earlier this week, arc? ;)


Hah, did you see what I followed it up with?

My good feelings were gone by lunch. I reversed course and moved to a loss. :)
Not gonna press panic button if we lose but will be extremely  
Zeke's Alibi : 9/25/2020 8:56 pm : link
concerned about this team moving forward if it doesn’t come down to last possession. Really no excuse there. If this game is non competitive I’ll be halfway to losing confidence in Judge and Jones.

Giants 23 49ers 22

RE: Where is this stout against the run thing coming from?  
PatersonPlank : 9/25/2020 9:52 pm : link
In comment 14984202 arniefez said:
Quote:
They've given up almost 140 yards a game so far. 23rd in the NFL so far. That's stout?


Giants D has been very good. They shut our Chicago in the 2nd half last week.

"Which is not a sample one would want to hang their hat on, but it is at least mildly surprising that we are 5th in the league right now on average yards allowed per game (326.5)

Sure hasn't felt that way!

Only the Colts, Ravens, Steelers and Saints are better so far."
We open the game with the first ever  
Daniel in MI : 9/25/2020 11:21 pm : link
Double reverse halfback option fumblerooski Statue of Liberty flea flicker swinging gate hook and lateral. It takes 12 seconds to develop and results in a 23 yard loss. We quick kick on first down the rest of the game.

But the Niners are so scared of the turf they kneel every play.

It’s 0-0 late in OT when our 14th quick kick is blocked on a missed block by EE for a safety.

Niners win 2-0. We all agree we’re seeing real improvement. Judge says he’s proud of how multiple we were. Gettleman trades 4 draft picks for an Uber ride home after the game.
win 20-10  
bluepepper : 9/25/2020 11:46 pm : link
our defense wins it for us shutting down Nick Mullens and company(he has very little company).
