Week 3 Predictions: San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants

After a little more thought, and remembering how stupid it felt to pick the Giants to win last week, I think I'll revise my above and just say we'll lose. Don't know what the score will be, don't care... but there's really no reason whatsoever to think we'll win this game, so until the Giants actually do win a football game, it doesn't make much sense to predict victory.
Jimmy G, Kittle,Coleman, Bosa, Thomas, Debo and plenty more out. If giants don't win against this practice squad something is terribly wrong
Jordan Reed had two TDs last week. When healthy he's still a good TE.
Jerrick McKinnon is still the highest paid RB on the team and looks like he was worth hanging on to, two games thus far.
Brandon Aiyuk despite being a rookie projects to be a WR1 on this team at some point. May say more about the team's WR situation than anything, but high hopes for him versus most other receivers drafted on this team in recent time.
DL still has Armstead and Kinlaw, along with some other decent names. It's still better IMO than what the Niners trotted out pre-2019, even when they had Buckner as the main draw. The DL before the Bosa and Ford injuries seemed improved over last year, and when Bosa returns next year and Ford is likely gone, it should be better than the 2019 form.
LBs are very good, no SB trip last year without them.
Secondary is good. If Witherspoon doesn't underproduce then he and Emmanuel Mosely are a good pair. K'Waun Williams is a top slot CB that flies under the radar. Still have their good safeties in Ward and Tartt.
As for Mullens, he has won games in this league. The first Niner win versus the Seahawks in 5 seasons stands out.
The Giants look to play tough and with good energy these first two weeks, but the Barkley loss seems like it will be tough to overcome.
We have no running game, an inexperienced OL, and only one WR, Slayton, that concerns anyone. With Barkley out, Slayton and Engram are easily neutralized. Expect Jones to be throwing against a lot of dime defenses, because even with their injuries, the 49ers should be able to generate pressure with just three or four rushers. That will cause Jones to hold the ball too long while he waits for his receivers to separate, leaving him vulnerable to big hits that will cause him to fumble. Unless someone unexpectedly steps up, I don't see the Giants doing much on offense.
On defense, we'll be stout against the run as usual, but no pass rush from the edge and a weak secondary will allow SF to move the ball well enough to score. The defense will likely be worn out by the middle of the third quarter or the early fourth quarter.
We'd need something unusual to happen to win this game.
Double reverse halfback option fumblerooski Statue of Liberty flea flicker swinging gate hook and lateral. It takes 12 seconds to develop and results in a 23 yard loss. We quick kick on first down the rest of the game.
But the Niners are so scared of the turf they kneel every play.
It’s 0-0 late in OT when our 14th quick kick is blocked on a missed block by EE for a safety.
Niners win 2-0. We all agree we’re seeing real improvement. Judge says he’s proud of how multiple we were. Gettleman trades 4 draft picks for an Uber ride home after the game.
Jones controls pace of the game, no pressure on him, Giants use the short pass as their running game..
Slayton beats niners deep..
30-10 gmen
Wrong! He hits the GW FG, but there’s a false start penalty on us and he misses the ensuing FG attempt
Quote:
one of the ugliest and sloppiest games this week. Gano hits a 40 yarder in the waning seconds to win 17-16
Wrong! He hits the GW FG, but there’s a false start penalty on us and he misses the ensuing FG attempt
You pessimistic murderer!!!
They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.
I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.
NYG 28, SF 20.
Giants 31 - SF 17
Jones goes nuts - 300 yds, 3 TDs , 75% completions
Slayton - 100 yds, 2 TDS
Lewis - 100 total yds, 1 TD
- DJ throws 2 TD passes - No turnovers
- Dion Lewis has 7 catches for 100+ out of the backfield
- Slayton and Engram TD's
- Defense forces 2 turnovers
On offense they take advantage of the depleted depth on the niners DL and stick with the run. 30 caries 120 yds. Jones has zero turnovers and excels in play action.
Defense commits to stopping the run and puts the game in Mullins hands. Holds the niners to just over 100 yards on the ground.
Niners will force Jones to throw into tight coverage. They will double Slayton, one one one with Tate and 7 in the box. Bunch of blitzing because of still shaky OL.
Giants have no weapons but a run defense that will get worn as the game goes on.
I can see a 2 INT game for Jones..
SF 19
Giants with two turnovers. 230 total yards. 1-3 in the red zone.
God I hope I'm wrong. I'm just looking at history as a guide.
:dunno:
The play is sloppy and watching the game is a bit of a grind. Neither offense moves the ball consistently and special teams is the deciding factor.
Giants eek one out, 17-15.
I have picked this same score each week...and will do so until they win.
(Across 40 predictions) was Giants 24 - Bears 20, a spread of 4 points positive for the Giants.
The actual score was: Bears 17 - Giants 13, a spread of 4 points in the other direction.
So, the error of the collective BBI prediction was 8 points.
So far, I've tabulated 40 predictions for this week's game -- the average is:
Giants 20
49ers 20
A tie -- or, zero spread between the two teams. Thus,
given the 8 point BBI prediction error from last week, I'm predicting the Giants lose to the 49ers by 8 points.
49ers 20, Giants 16.
49ers 30
Giants 9
THis game is on the DL and DJ for the Giants.
DL comes up big and DJ makes some big time throws.
Giants 24 49ers 17
Offense effectively moves the ball but relies on Gano, defense clamps down on the Niners without Jimmy and Mostert.
Hope to be wrong. Probably won't be.
I guess I'm learning first-hand now.
They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.
I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.
NYG 28, SF 20.
Trying to make up for your "realist" sins earlier this week, arc? ;)
Giants win 80 -0. That prediction included in your calculations should formulate to Giants win. No?
9ers: 19
NYG: 17
I guess I'm learning first-hand now.
Yeah but who cares about those teams?
This is actually important around here. We're just .... more important?
Quote:
There's no way I'd pick the Giants normally - but SF might be the most injured team in football right now. Not only did they lose a lot of players, they lost really good ones - like Bosa.
They are beat up. Badly. And they've been whining about the MetLife turf all week.
I'm going to say the Giants will actually manage a win here. If they don't, I doubt I will pick them to win another game all season.
NYG 28, SF 20.
Trying to make up for your "realist" sins earlier this week, arc? ;)
Hah, did you see what I followed it up with?
My good feelings were gone by lunch. I reversed course and moved to a loss. :)
Giants 23 49ers 22
Giants D has been very good. They shut our Chicago in the 2nd half last week.
"Which is not a sample one would want to hang their hat on, but it is at least mildly surprising that we are 5th in the league right now on average yards allowed per game (326.5)
Sure hasn't felt that way!
Only the Colts, Ravens, Steelers and Saints are better so far."
But the Niners are so scared of the turf they kneel every play.
It’s 0-0 late in OT when our 14th quick kick is blocked on a missed block by EE for a safety.
Niners win 2-0. We all agree we’re seeing real improvement. Judge says he’s proud of how multiple we were. Gettleman trades 4 draft picks for an Uber ride home after the game.