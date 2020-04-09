New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49er Post-Game Discussion

be smart enough to draft Lawrence or too stubborn?
That's pretty much a rhetorical question btw.
Dire as we are, I bet you anything we won’t end up with the #1 draft pick next year, just as we blew the chance to get the #2 pick and Chase Young this year.
There are some really lousy teams out there and the Jets have a tougher schedule.
I have no problem with drafting Thomas this year. He is an important as any other player.
Stinks from top top bottom, and Daniel Jones sucks, he is horrible, and no way do you build around him, no way, imagine paying this piece of shit. This is with a QB they are not paying, this is beyond disgraceful, and we are the worst organization in football, no question. What they have done is a disgrace, anyone want to poke fun at Francesa and tell us how bitter he is. I hope they do go 0-16, its the only way this garbage ownership will have any hope of bringing in someone to build this organization, because they are too involved in decisions, that is obvious because this entire thing stinks, and its on the ownership. Hiring Gettleman, another in house do it the Giant way hiring, the same old stale shit.
aren't even competitive. As someone said, we're averaging 13 points a game. A first down for this team is like a TD.
I do agree that we need to think about Lemieux and Peart. I'm not sure what to do about Gates. He's never played center before at any level. But the idea that he and Pulley were the only options is on DG. Maybe we should bring back Halapio.
a blocking FB, knowing full well that the offensive line, by itself, cannot open holes for a running back. Just plain stupidity. If the running game were even moderately effective, the passing game would be more successful.
We literally gave up running the ball in the second quarter. These coaches did everything they could to not put the team in a position to win.
I didn’t like anything they did coaching wise on either side of the ball. If they had a plan I don’t have a clue what they were trying to do.
Was talking about how the 49ers took advantage of Love's hesitancy. He said that Love was overly cautious not wanting to give up the big play. And, that was one of big issues on defense.
Well that's going to be tough with him on NFL level and why he dropped. If you rarely play up on in your guy in college playing corner, it's a big warning sign. Not sure if he has athletic ability to cover on this level and he hasn't shown a penchant to cover Tight Ends and his run support is at best average for a safety. And this coming from someone that thought he was one of the true value picks of the draft and moving him to safety.
RE: RE: San fran time of possession 39.14 vs 20.16
That’s an amazing stat. Ginats offense should be fresh next week because they barely played today
Same nonsense thats been going on since 2013. If you looked up 15 games in that time frame I'd bet the giants lost time of possession in 13 of them
TOP is a stat that is heavily swayed on how well your team is playing, it doesn't really say anything in of itself. Similar to run pass split. This team couldn't get off the field on long yardsage 2nd and 3rd downs. Points to major problems in pash rush and/or coverage. Combine that with a fact that this team can't run the ball keeping clock moving as well as moving chains, well you get that.
Can we finally put the blame where it needs to be? Gettleman has had 3 years to build this team back up, should be enough time to have more talent than this.
The 49ers had backups in all over the field and they dominated us, even more than they did the Jets last week. They had open players running all over the field, they dominated us in the trenches. It is sickening already.
It is an embarrassment and we all deserve better than this.
Gettleman should be shown the door tomorrow. It is not even a debate anymore.
We can’t run at all, so play action is moot, so Ds pin their ears back, so we don’t have much time and we can’t get open so QB starts forcing it leading to TOs putting D in worse position.
We add insult to that with the D that can’t rush the passer or force TOs so we can’t cover long enough so we can’t get off the field so we wear down against the run leading to more points putting the O in position to press harder leading to turnovers.
On STs we run back kicks short of the 25 and commit penalties putting us in worse position for an O struggling and pressing to amplify mistakes.
The 3 phases insult the game of football and fans seamlessly, each screwing the other...
Really, I don't want to see a Judge's corner this week
I picked them to win big in the pregame thread. Shanahan has a well-coached team and they've done an excellent job getting system players.
They felt so comfortable with their roster they added DT Javon Kinlaw in the 1st round to an already stacked DLine. The Giants used to stack DLinemen like that. When you do that - a Nick Bosa and Soloman Thomas go down and you just keep trucking.
We weren't going to stop that offense. Mullens has been playing in that system long enough to do damage. And as we're seeing play out - the Giants have the worst Edge defenders in the NFL. As Shanahan told the commentators before the game - they were going to attack the Giants edges.
Welp, hopefully I won't continue to be called miserable for pointing out the obvious here...
The Giants are a bottom 3 team in this league right now. The Jets are quite honestly the only team that might be worse.
This is an awful team. Absolutely awful. The defense does some things well here and there, but they can't stop 3rd and longs - I think they're still chasing Aiyuk - they just got absolutely carved by a backup without any real weapons outside of a strong OL.
Jones continues to be a turnover machine, and if this doesn't improve, none of the other stuff matters. He cannot continue to give the football away week after week. The Giants cannot overcome it. They just aren't good enough.
The run blocking is putrid. I'm not sure why anyone is convinced this OL is on the mend or being fixed. It's still horrendous. Thomas obviously needs time, but I don't see a single "given" in any of the other 4 spots.
It's going to be another very long football season bereft of wins.
At this point, I hope Trevor Lawrence is a Giant by this time next year.
If ‘we weren’t going to stop THAT offense’ then....
Now we know how long it takes to walk on the field, run 4 plays and walk off 7 times.
Even if Lawrence is not the qb, you can certainly see them going all in for a qb in 2022 draft. Near 100% certainly that the GM and Head Coach who drafted Jones will no longer be with the franchise. It’s also like most of the scouts will be gone as well.
AS I have said before, until we build a legit OL, we will go nowhere. Beyond that, Washington isn't the only team that needs to change its name. We have not been Giants for a very long time. I'd advise dropping the first two letters.
In comment 14987294 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
AS I have said before, until we build a legit OL, we will go nowhere. Beyond that, Washington isn't the only team that needs to change its name. We have not been Giants for a very long time. I'd advise dropping the first two letters.
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I’m not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I’m old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
RE: If ‘we weren’t going to stop THAT offense’ then....
...I apologize if this is redundant but the 3rd & 22 play where Darnay Holmes got called for holding. I know I am stating the obvious but as a fan, that was such a killer. This doesn't excuse the rest of the game nor hide the fact that this team still has a way to go.
This is the first time I am concerned about Daniel Jones, however. I am still not sure if the quickest way to success is "tearing it down" if we get the first pick and "rebooting" the rebuild with Trevor Lawrence, or if this is one of those games a young QB, like Jones, typically goes through and we need to be (even more) patient. I don't know gentlemen, my post isn't adding any value, I am just venting.
Tells you everything you need to know about ownership's commitment to winning. When he goes, I'll think about coming back as a fan. Because after this game, I just don't care anymore. For the first time in my life, I watched a game not caring. I'm through.
Yes DJ had a bad game. It was the first game I truly was like is he for sure the guy? When I have been pretty impressed with his game so far in his career (minus some bad turnovers) which many young qb's go through.
But being fair to him. We have a below avg off line (suck at run blocking and below avg pass blocking). He leads the NFL in pressure for a QB.
Our weapons are completely overrated. If they aren't hurt then they are simply under performing. No defense respects our rushing attack and we are one dimensional. That is a lot to put on a QB.
Throw in a defense that can't get off the field or force turnovers its just a sh*tty situation for a young QB.
This is on DG, not Daniel Jones. The roster blows and he has had plenty of time, $$$, and draft choices to make this team competitive.
JoeyBigBlue - my apologies for the last post here.
I don't want him to show us how the 3 good plays of the game worked. If he can't show why all the other plays sucked then I'm not interested.
How about this: “The long snapper snaps it, now watch this, the holder catches it.. holds it and turns it.. you see how the laces are out? That’s what you want here, and the kicker plants and kicks, plants and kicks, let’s see that on the all-22, plants and kicks, and 3 points.”
Stinks from top top bottom, and Daniel Jones sucks, he is horrible, and no way do you build around him, no way, imagine paying this piece of shit. This is with a QB they are not paying, this is beyond disgraceful, and we are the worst organization in football, no question. What they have done is a disgrace, anyone want to poke fun at Francesa and tell us how bitter he is. I hope they do go 0-16, its the only way this garbage ownership will have any hope of bringing in someone to build this organization, because they are too involved in decisions, that is obvious because this entire thing stinks, and its on the ownership. Hiring Gettleman, another in house do it the Giant way hiring, the same old stale shit.
Sober up pal...DJ is not the issue...the little to no talent around him may be a a bigger issue
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I'm not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I'm old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
I hear you - I definitely have not given up on Jones, I've said a few times that when it comes to the problems with this franchise, he's really not very high on the list. Or at least I don't think he should be.
But I am wondering how coachable he is/isn't. I certainly expect him to get better than he is now - he hasn't even started 16 games yet, but there are some mechanical things he's doing and mistakes he's making that might just plague him. If he can't curtail the turnovers, he's going to have a hard time ever taking the next step. Just cannot give the football away as often as he does.
Beyond that, I just think Lawrence is too good a prospect to pass up if we should be so fortunate to be in a position to draft him. I think you just have to take the guy and figure out what you'll do with Jones later.
If not, I'm okay moving forward with Jones, but Gettleman's gotta go and I'm not sure his replacement is going to want to continue along in that direction. Then again, if it's Abrams, that's exactly what we'll do and on we'll go...
It was a true old fashioned beat down but it’s also what we expected from week one. This is the first offense we’ve seen that played not to their ability but by excellent preparedness. They ran the ball, passed the ball, even ran the same play multiple times because it was working. On defense very simple game plan stop the run attack the QB, don’t allow separation from any skill possible skill players.
I’m a bit shocked at how easily they totally dissected the entire team and yes it’s a bunch of back ups just like our guys. Now here comes the real coaching go back to the film room look at how those guys performed during the entire game see if there is anything you might be able to do don’t watch your film nothing to learn from that. DJ needs some real weapons or he’s going to become very frustrated player asking himself where are my skill players? Best plays we ran all day him running the ball is that the future for him and this team.
this was abysmal. I actually had hope early. The defense was stout for a bit. They overcame that Engram/Jones fumble and held them to 3. We battled back and made it 6-6. Then that damn holding call happened. We go from likely getting the ball back and attempting to take the lead before half to being down 2 scores. I don't know what the hell happened to the defense in the 2nd half, but it was unbelievable.
DJ is showing me improvement and some of his regression
in some areas is trying to fix the issues he had. He has a new hesitancy in his delivery because he is clearly trying to dial it down and not forcing as many balls into tight coverage. He's noticeably stronger with the ball at all times and his only real fumble came on double clutching.
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I'm not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I'm old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
I hear you - I definitely have not given up on Jones, I've said a few times that when it comes to the problems with this franchise, he's really not very high on the list. Or at least I don't think he should be.
But I am wondering how coachable he is/isn't. I certainly expect him to get better than he is now - he hasn't even started 16 games yet, but there are some mechanical things he's doing and mistakes he's making that might just plague him. If he can't curtail the turnovers, he's going to have a hard time ever taking the next step. Just cannot give the football away as often as he does.
Beyond that, I just think Lawrence is too good a prospect to pass up if we should be so fortunate to be in a position to draft him. I think you just have to take the guy and figure out what you'll do with Jones later.
If not, I'm okay moving forward with Jones, but Gettleman's gotta go and I'm not sure his replacement is going to want to continue along in that direction. Then again, if it's Abrams, that's exactly what we'll do and on we'll go...
So, let's hope that's not the solution here.
Just a really crappy place to be in right now.
Agreed arc... You don't pass on Lawrence. Certainly not for Jones.
The problems with this team stem from bad decisions by the front office in hires and personnel decisions.
They have been the worst team in the league for a while now.
Expecting a new coaching staff to turn this around quickly, especially considering a covid impacted off -season is kind of silly, no?
They played a championship quality team today, and the chasm between these two teams was evident for all to see.
Giants fans impatience doesn’t make that fact untrue.
They lost by 30 at home vs 2nd and 3rd stringers. The coach and his staff need to own that as much as the players.
Chicken v egg - right?
The 9ers offense had a 2:1 advantage in TOP. The O couldn't move the ball and the D couldn't stop them.
To me, the O has to get more first downs (only 13) and give the D a breather.
The entire D checked out mentally in the second half. No excuse for that.
Sophmore qb not helping the d with his turn overs and putting the d in bad positions.
Quote:
be smart enough to draft Lawrence or too stubborn?
That's pretty much a rhetorical question btw.
Dire as we are, I bet you anything we won’t end up with the #1 draft pick next year, just as we blew the chance to get the #2 pick and Chase Young this year.
There are some really lousy teams out there and the Jets have a tougher schedule.
I have no problem with drafting Thomas this year. He is an important as any other player.
Quote:
Fans blame sophomore QB.
Sophmore qb not helping the d with his turn overs and putting the d in bad positions.
Sophomore QB picked at number 6. He should at least be helping.
I do agree that we need to think about Lemieux and Peart. I'm not sure what to do about Gates. He's never played center before at any level. But the idea that he and Pulley were the only options is on DG. Maybe we should bring back Halapio.
Gano! He's our player of the year so far.
Same nonsense thats been going on since 2013. If you looked up 15 games in that time frame I'd bet the giants lost time of possession in 13 of them
Quote:
a blocking FB, knowing full well that the offensive line, by itself, cannot open holes for a running back. Just plain stupidity. If the running game were even moderately effective, the passing game would be more successful.
We literally gave up running the ball in the second quarter. These coaches did everything they could to not put the team in a position to win.
I didn’t like anything they did coaching wise on either side of the ball. If they had a plan I don’t have a clue what they were trying to do.
Well that's going to be tough with him on NFL level and why he dropped. If you rarely play up on in your guy in college playing corner, it's a big warning sign. Not sure if he has athletic ability to cover on this level and he hasn't shown a penchant to cover Tight Ends and his run support is at best average for a safety. And this coming from someone that thought he was one of the true value picks of the draft and moving him to safety.
Quote:
The 49ers had backups in all over the field and they dominated us, even more than they did the Jets last week. They had open players running all over the field, they dominated us in the trenches. It is sickening already.
It is an embarrassment and we all deserve better than this.
Gettleman should be shown the door tomorrow. It is not even a debate anymore.
We add insult to that with the D that can’t rush the passer or force TOs so we can’t cover long enough so we can’t get off the field so we wear down against the run leading to more points putting the O in position to press harder leading to turnovers.
On STs we run back kicks short of the 25 and commit penalties putting us in worse position for an O struggling and pressing to amplify mistakes.
The 3 phases insult the game of football and fans seamlessly, each screwing the other...
What good play is he going to highlight on offense? One of the Jones designed runs? Desperation plays? I don’t know. Will be difficult to find anything positive.
Quote:
I don't want him to show us how the 3 good plays of the game worked. If he can't show why all the other plays sucked then I'm not interested.
What good play is he going to highlight on offense? One of the Jones designed runs? Desperation plays? I don’t know. Will be difficult to find anything positive.
Maybe Gano's 52 yd FG? He could focus on the blocking.
They felt so comfortable with their roster they added DT Javon Kinlaw in the 1st round to an already stacked DLine. The Giants used to stack DLinemen like that. When you do that - a Nick Bosa and Soloman Thomas go down and you just keep trucking.
We weren't going to stop that offense. Mullens has been playing in that system long enough to do damage. And as we're seeing play out - the Giants have the worst Edge defenders in the NFL. As Shanahan told the commentators before the game - they were going to attack the Giants edges.
We suck. The Jets suck. We could combine both teams and it would still be the worst roster in the NFL. It’s going to take years of good moves to crawl out of this mess.
The NYG & the NYJ are the New York Knicks of the NFL.
Maybe 2 wins combined for the NY teams.
Quote:
In comment 14986886 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Now we know how long it takes to walk on the field, run 4 plays and walk off 7 times.
Even if Lawrence is not the qb, you can certainly see them going all in for a qb in 2022 draft. Near 100% certainly that the GM and Head Coach who drafted Jones will no longer be with the franchise. It’s also like most of the scouts will be gone as well.
I know they're a mess, but I have to say COVID was terribly timed for a team with as many changes as they have gone through.
I hear ya.
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I'm not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I'm old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
That sums it up very well.
This is the first time I am concerned about Daniel Jones, however. I am still not sure if the quickest way to success is "tearing it down" if we get the first pick and "rebooting" the rebuild with Trevor Lawrence, or if this is one of those games a young QB, like Jones, typically goes through and we need to be (even more) patient. I don't know gentlemen, my post isn't adding any value, I am just venting.
But being fair to him. We have a below avg off line (suck at run blocking and below avg pass blocking). He leads the NFL in pressure for a QB.
Our weapons are completely overrated. If they aren't hurt then they are simply under performing. No defense respects our rushing attack and we are one dimensional. That is a lot to put on a QB.
Throw in a defense that can't get off the field or force turnovers its just a sh*tty situation for a young QB.
This is on DG, not Daniel Jones. The roster blows and he has had plenty of time, $$$, and draft choices to make this team competitive.
How about this: “The long snapper snaps it, now watch this, the holder catches it.. holds it and turns it.. you see how the laces are out? That’s what you want here, and the kicker plants and kicks, plants and kicks, let’s see that on the all-22, plants and kicks, and 3 points.”
Sober up pal...DJ is not the issue...the little to no talent around him may be a a bigger issue
The 1978 Giants were 6-5 going into that fumble of 78 game...these Giants have won 12 games in 3 seasons + 3 games, or less than 4 games a season
Quote:
That things won't change until we suffer another "Fumble of 78"
The 1978 Giants were 6-5 going into that fumble of 78 game...these Giants have won 12 games in 3 seasons + 3 games, or less than 4 games a season
Correction, the 1978 Giants were 5-6...at least those guys had a defense that hit people hard
And Shepard!
Quote:
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I'm not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I'm old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
I hear you - I definitely have not given up on Jones, I've said a few times that when it comes to the problems with this franchise, he's really not very high on the list. Or at least I don't think he should be.
But I am wondering how coachable he is/isn't. I certainly expect him to get better than he is now - he hasn't even started 16 games yet, but there are some mechanical things he's doing and mistakes he's making that might just plague him. If he can't curtail the turnovers, he's going to have a hard time ever taking the next step. Just cannot give the football away as often as he does.
Beyond that, I just think Lawrence is too good a prospect to pass up if we should be so fortunate to be in a position to draft him. I think you just have to take the guy and figure out what you'll do with Jones later.
If not, I'm okay moving forward with Jones, but Gettleman's gotta go and I'm not sure his replacement is going to want to continue along in that direction. Then again, if it's Abrams, that's exactly what we'll do and on we'll go...
So, let's hope that's not the solution here.
Just a really crappy place to be in right now.
I’m a bit shocked at how easily they totally dissected the entire team and yes it’s a bunch of back ups just like our guys. Now here comes the real coaching go back to the film room look at how those guys performed during the entire game see if there is anything you might be able to do don’t watch your film nothing to learn from that. DJ needs some real weapons or he’s going to become very frustrated player asking himself where are my skill players? Best plays we ran all day him running the ball is that the future for him and this team.
Quote:
In comment 14987232 arcarsenal said:
Quote:
You pretty much hit the nail on the head, but I'm not ready to give up on Jones just yet. I'm old enough to remember that people were ready to give Eli the heave ho after his first few years. And he had a much, much better team top to bottom
I hear you - I definitely have not given up on Jones, I've said a few times that when it comes to the problems with this franchise, he's really not very high on the list. Or at least I don't think he should be.
But I am wondering how coachable he is/isn't. I certainly expect him to get better than he is now - he hasn't even started 16 games yet, but there are some mechanical things he's doing and mistakes he's making that might just plague him. If he can't curtail the turnovers, he's going to have a hard time ever taking the next step. Just cannot give the football away as often as he does.
Beyond that, I just think Lawrence is too good a prospect to pass up if we should be so fortunate to be in a position to draft him. I think you just have to take the guy and figure out what you'll do with Jones later.
If not, I'm okay moving forward with Jones, but Gettleman's gotta go and I'm not sure his replacement is going to want to continue along in that direction. Then again, if it's Abrams, that's exactly what we'll do and on we'll go...
So, let's hope that's not the solution here.
Just a really crappy place to be in right now.
Agreed arc... You don't pass on Lawrence. Certainly not for Jones.