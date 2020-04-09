Re-watched the game CMicks3110 : 9/28/2020 8:36 am

here are my thoughts:



*The Giants are undermanned at Wide Receiver, Runningback, and Cornerback.



*Daniel Jones *is not* the problem. I saw the two mistakes he made, the botched handoff to engram and the pick to engram that was on him. The rest of the game, there wasn't much he could do, no one was open, there was no running game, there was not much he could do but run it himself, which he did effectively. I am still really high on Jones.



*The 49ers are a vastly better coached team at this point, I don't blame this on Judge, there were just nuances that they have perfected over the years because they are a veteran team that we haven't time to perfect. The runningback coming out of the backfield, waiting just long enough for coverage to vacate the middle of the field before going out into his route is one example; another is those sweep plays where they almost act like screens, the timing of it made it seem like a typical run to one side, but the o-line got off there blocks just in time to bait the d-line to one side, and then totally changed the direction, and left open room for the long untouched runs to the sidelines.



Another play I saw that was just a mental error was Holmes covering the wrong receiver for a second, and the slot receiver just crossing over and he had to play catchup.



The other thing that just gets me is how fast other teams are picking up our run plays, its like they know its coming, like a pitching tipping his pitches. Not sure if we're giving off a tell, or if the defense is just not scared by our passing game at all.



Anyway, on offense, they were tricking us again and again and again, not with just play design, or scheme, but just these little tricks.



These kind of tricks, they kind of reminded me of the blitz packages that Spags used to cook up, if you remember in super bowl 42, kawika mitchell faked going into coverage, the pats o-linemen then went into their set, and then Mitchell pivoted back into blitz and Brady was done. They were doing these kind of tricks on virtually all the plays.



A lot of people are saying we have NO talent. I don't buy it, other than really at one cornerback spot (Yiadom and Ballentine or are not starters) and WR where we have literally one threat (Slayton) who is probably a #2 receiver.



It seems like this team is far away, I think we have a ways to go, but there is talent, we just need to gel more, and add a few players.



If the 49ers can dominant another NFL team without 8 starters, that is much more on coaching than it is on talent. They did not out talent us yesterday, they outcoached us. The 49ers are just a very smart team.



Give Kyle Shanahan credit.









